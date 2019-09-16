Catherine Fran Dr., 1818-Jing Ke and Yan Luo to Jose Luis Vargas Campos and Fabrizio Jose Vargas Pereyra, $420,000.
Madrillon Way, 17003-Rocshawn Felicia Holston and Michael Vernon Robinson to Jeffrey Clark, $435,000.
Schall Rd., 15017-Karen Marie Massa to Kris A. Jimos, $222,377.
Drexel St., 2309-Bank of New York Mellon and the Certificate Holders of the Cwalt Inc. to Maximo Ismael Agustin Ortega and Ana Rosibel Argueta Luna, $253,575.
Elson St., 1610-Ccoicca Construction Services Corp. to Matthew Edward Feinberg, $405,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1822, No. 303-Satprakash Singh to Getachew N. Asfaw, $75,000.
Osage St., 2616-Tillman Robinson to Kenneth Stewart, $579,500.
Truxton Rd., 10408-Joyce S. Glenn to Richard G. Koelbel, $235,000.
16th Ave., 8206-Delmy F. Rodriguez and Roberto Benitez Flores to Cristobal De Jesus Quezada Zepeda, Ana L. Quezada Zepeda and Ana Lilian Siciliano Rivas, $305,000.
Aquasco Rd., 21310-Fubon Development Corp. to Wei Kai Chang, $285,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11204, No. 76-Alfred J. Mata to Isaac Neftali Rivera, $110,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11380, No. 1K-Yuqing Ying and Ziyan Song to Markos Beyaregaw and Elizabeth G. Befekadu, $151,350.
Fullerton St., 3509-Chaysrun and Khamphiou Thay to Nguyen Khoi Hang and Thao Thi Thu Nguyen, $400,000.
Hidden Brook Ct., 11509-Lakisha Ann Woods Campbell to Jeanita Pritchett, $295,000.
Ledo Creek Terr., 12800-Tuan Hoang Anh Duc and Mai Tram Thi Vu to Jude Eko and Andinwe Ninon Namanga, $600,000.
Marble Stone Lane, 7207-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Stevie Clark, $379,990.
Queen Anne Ave., 11007-Wilglory Tanjong and estate of Iris Tanjong to Jose L. Feliz Batista, $290,000.
Rosedale Lane, 11408-Peggy A. Owens to Ferdinando Michelangelo and Helena Maria Romano, $348,000.
44th Ave., 10432-Michael J. and Judith A. Ponton to Jorge L. Ventura Lara and Santos Maricela Amaya Cortez, $355,000.
Newton St., 5204, No. T3-Asma Hijazi to Ernestine Tshafack, $115,000.
Atwell Ave., 11006-Tabita B. Rigsby and Earnest N. Robinson Jr. to Fekri Abdulla and Akram Munasar, $460,000.
Chanler Lane, 12610-Cross Country Equity Corp. to Milton McIntyre Brown, $350,000.
Declairmonts Field Dr., 4310-NVR Inc. to Jenifer Gedeon and Ezechiel Cupidon, $511,450.
Felter Lane, 2625-Jesse Lee and Jacquelyn Nicole Sjoberg to Michael and Kathleen Corrigan, $290,000.
Gradys Walk, 6303-Thomas P. Moore Sr. and estate of Germaine A. Moore to William and Nancy Blount Keyser, $399,900.
Heatherstone Dr., 13809-Jean D. Mack to Olumide O. Akinola, $374,500.
Kegwood Lane, 2504-Hawk Properties Corp. to Hillary Coleman Henderson, $308,000.
Keyberry Lane, 2402-Stephen M. and Kelly Cook Barry to Carlos E. Silva Lemus and Gabriel A. Villanueva Chicas, $324,000.
Kornett Lane, 12627-John D. and Hilde K. Wiemann to Beverly Ashley Osborne, $339,000.
Mackell Lane, 12118-WS1902 Corp. to Ashley Howell, $352,000.
Manor Field Dr., 4219-NVR Inc. to Stacey Renee and Johnnie Lee Cameron, $546,295.
Maycheck Lane, 12006-James Ragulen Jr. to Eucil and Shennon Stanley, $320,000.
Memphis Lane, 3334-Laxminarayana Gopal and Marilyn Jean Iyengar to Maria S. Vigil and Marbin Leonel Garcia, $329,900.
Olney Ct., 13201-Shantell Brown to Dorothy T. Newman, $332,000.
Overbrook Lane, 13459-Leigh Ann Welsh to Ryan L. and Sharena L. Kienstra, $355,000.
Proctor Ct., 11909-Atlant Construction Corp. to Katie Ann M. and Jason L. Ball, $476,000.
Rambling Lane, 12403-John G. and Maryjeanne A. Danner to William D. and Myra N. Miskell, $339,900.
Reardon Lane, 12110-Reba P. Waple to Tamara Yvette Holliday, $319,500.
Running Deer Way, 4605, No. 347-Joyce McMath to Oyinlola Quadri, $239,900.
Spiral Lane, 2818-William S. and Cynthia L. Garmoe to Noureldin Aly, $324,000.
Thackeray Ct., 12004-Lawrence J. and Linda L. Prete to Dennis I. and Ronda McCall, $439,888.
Undermire Ct., 8614-Bernard Gary Buete to Francisco Romero Cruz and Carmen M. Romero, $435,000.
Westview Forest Dr., 14020-Sean T. and Phyllis D. Keehn to Kourtney Fulton Miller and Ken Won Hall Miller, $460,000.
Willow Creek Rd., 6703-Rochelle R. Lovell to Stephanie Nicole Connor and Micah Tate King, $419,000.
Alexander Pl., 3007-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Trung T. Tran, $485,000.
Ayrwood Lane, 16306-Chartum Realty and Development Corp. to Santos M. and Lourdes C. Bolainez Flores, $329,000.
Early Glow Lane, 3801-Marcia E. Oliver and Conklin Gentry to Babatunde Amona, $306,000.
Eldbridge Lane, 16606-Marlene Jefferson Mitchell to Ben Okun Adegbembo, $280,000.
Excalibur Ct., 3714, No. 202-Cheryl Goodwin to Noel Victor Mesha Raphael, $190,000.
Nutwood Lane, 3015-Marvin and Debra L. Portnoy to Ian F. and Leia M. Terry, $343,000.
Philmont Lane, 16001-Karyn F. Tharaldson to Manuel Galvan and Myriam Galvan Zambrana, $355,000.
Post Lane, 1400-James Richard Smith and estate of Ethel L. Smith to Velma Marcella Melton, $339,000.
Crain Hwy., 12404-Ventures Trust 2013 and Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Daniel L. Dillinger, $318,000.
Dyson Rd., 8100-Thelma A. Henson and Byron M. Fleet Jr. to Francisca Nolasco and Elba M. Pereira Escamilla, $230,000.
Fieldstone Ct., 7002-Linda Dornell Johnson Gaither to Michael D. and Sherry D. Johnson Battle, $410,000.
Letcher Rd., 15605-Bernard Letcher to Oscar A. Alas Anaya, $325,000.
Old Liberty Lane, 13102-Erica Love Beckett and Karl F. Bell Jr. to Kimberly Monique Hutchinson, $523,000.
Prince William Dr., 9610-Branch Banking and Trust Co. to Rosa and Courtney Dominique Ray, $225,000.
Summer Dream Ct., 16208-Robert E. and Chanell L. Gray to Cynthia P. Evans, $485,000.
Taylerton Lane, 16041-Advantage Homes at Archers Glen Corp. to James E. and Tiffani McLean, $638,795.
Kearney Rd., 3804-Shonda Williams and estate of Sadie Jane Arnold Francis to Ana J. Quintanilla Blanco and Jose N. Ventura, $225,000.
Quincy St., 3704-Terence Farrell and estate of Mary Esther Farrell to Christopher Canaday, $299,900.
Addison Rd., 6240-Evelyn Phillips and Jervis D. Gomez to Rosevelt F. Foushee, $269,000.
Emo St., 4906-5ive Staar Homes Corp. to Yessenia M. Ruiz, $205,000.
G St., 6604-Ires MD Corp. to Jose Rafael Lopez, $265,000.
Hemlocktree Lane, 5706-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Julio Nolasco, $280,000.
Independence St., 7009-Isaac Daniel to Henry Isaias Sanchez Parada, $304,000.
Junipertree Lane, 5809-Jacqueline D. Tilghman to Crystalyn Daniels Dyson, $245,000.
Kayak Ave., 1130-Jenice Yvonne and Jasper Simmons to Damon G. Maragh, $210,000.
Millrace Ct., 508-Charlie and Bernice D. Cunningham to Cristina Serrano Amparo and Pablo Mario Perez, $280,000.
Onyx Ct., 7026-Charnikka Jerome to Jovonna S. Marcelle, $270,000.
Rail St., 4237-Thomas J. Snow Sr. and estate of Levata Snow to Ethel Hartsfield, $227,500.
Seat Pleasant Dr., 6418-Angela Robinson to James Carpenter, $215,000.
Shamrock Ave., 1624-U.S. Bank National Association and Structured Asset Securities Corp. to Chuma M. Agubuzo, $162,000.
Victorianna Dr., 500-Bfam Capital Inc. to Kelley Whitson, $320,000.
Weston Ave., 6609-Department of Housing and Urban Devlopment to Joi Bower, $232,000.
Zelma Ave., 408-Terry L. Williams to Wilfredo Leiva Moreira, $225,000.
Angora Dr., 10404-Ranelle Freeman and Malcom Gross to Cynthia and Clarissa Barnes, $240,000.
Asset Dr., 6709-Monisola Adeosun to Leiva Velasquez and Reina M. Martinez De Leiva, $310,000.
Central Hills Lane, 803-Lorraine D. Rushing to Davin E. Williams, $225,000.
Gibbs Way, 8301-Jonathan V. Caudill and Adam C. Kamp to Debra M. Shivers, $379,900.
Manson St., 8111-Arlene Lucy Williams and Angela Veronica Isaac to Carlos N. Flores Salazar and Miguel Angel Moreno Flores, $271,000.
Oak St., 6603-Ford H. and Katherine E. Barsi to Thuy Morzenti, $390,000.
Penbrook Pl., 7719-Ahnt Properties Corp. to Victor M. Lopez Urrutia and Veronica Y. Guzman De Lopez, $222,000.
Pinebrook Rd., 3022-SM Landover Corp. to Wykena Ferebee and Clyde M. White Jr., $367,040.
Stoddert Lane, 6931-SM Landover Corp. to Marilyn Carpinteyro and D. Morris Michael, $370,535.
62nd Ave., 1803-Christine Jackson to Roberto C. Gonzales and Luz M. Guzman, $250,000.
Arbroath Dr., 5805-Stephen R. Seaquist and Kristine Marie Easley to Tiffany N. and Darenton M. Alston, $300,000.
Ballard Lane, 8913-Jerry A. Harley Jr. to Heymi L. Perea, $229,900.
Bost Lane, 5916-Structured Asset Securities Corp. and Wells Fargo Bank National Association to Sarai Navarrete, $285,511.
Brooke Jane Dr., 6206-Gorilla Capital MD LMS Corp. to Lameke White, $318,270.
Dangerfield Rd., 8702-Pluto Housing Corp. to Ernest Dyson, $325,000.
Goblet Ct., 7215-366 Nansemond Corp. to Sharntel Sutton and Deryl Cobb, $277,375.
Groveton Dr., 7031-Charles N. Richards to Renee M. Jackson, $300,000.
Heflin Dr., 7906-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Deborah A. Bland, $260,000.
Hunt Weber Dr., 6016-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tonya Denise and Traymane Enrico Savage, $524,445.
Kittama Dr., 8701-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to Cheryl Harper and Latoya Harper Parham, $715,237.
Phyllis Dr., 9015-Royal Properties Corp. to Asriel D. Janifer and Jeanna L. Smith, $305,000.
Pumpkin St., 2801-Corwin and Jamie Lynn N. Smith to Michael E. and Alicia P. Jackson, $425,000.
Rotunda Ct., 7309-Khoy C. and Tanisha Ayana Brown Caines to Chaz D. Green, $305,000.
Sonar Rd., 8108-Betty J. Smith to Juan A. Urbina, $227,000.
Surratts Village Dr., 5933-Sandra M. Bradford to Shequan J. Grandy, $249,000.
Terence Dr., 6106-Corey G. Goff and Louise R. Smith to Tameka M. and Mary M. Proctor, $270,000.
Berwyn Rd., 5047-David D. Brantley and Ann Devaney to Zachary P. Glennon, $312,500.
Gettysburg Lane, 9015-Residential Value Corp. to Shao Min Wang and Yi Lin, $430,000.
Osage St., 4905-Lilian Pires Da Silva and Fritz M. Kolle to Marcia Serpas, $405,000.
Seminole St., 5814-Rafael Tituana and Gladys C. Guzman to Robert Wilson, $290,000.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1717-David Martin Bowie to Cheryl R. Richards, $170,000.
49th Ave., 9523-Rebecca H. and Scott Knoche to Sanmeet S. Narula, $338,500.
51st Ave., 9612-Michael Peter and Gina Marie L. Hatheway to Randolph S. and Dana J. Wallace, $380,000.
Alberta Dr., 1305-Sherell Martin to Karen P.K. Wanyou and Itai Litany Terrick Wanyou, $227,000.
Forest Park Dr., 1778-Joshuma Ford to Ieesha De Shan Johnson, $239,900.
Gateway Blvd., 6319-William H. and Carnell Fields to Edward and Kathryne Cousin, $280,000.
Harwood Rd., 2001-Charles A. and Barbara Dinardo to Ivan Escalante, $220,000.
Kentucky Ave., 5811-Department of Veterans Affairs to Willie Donta Wilkins, $230,000.
Lacona St., 6623-Building & Sharing Corp. to Melvin and Orchid A. Gilchrist, $305,000.
Little Hill Lane, 3410-Bolly Ba to Juni Browne, $240,000.
Milltown Ct., 6831-Earth Housing Corp. to Erica Barry, $200,000.
Oakwood Lane, 2020-Karen D. Burnette to Mirna Romero Sanchez and Alexander Maldonado Bonilla, $255,000.
Pinecreek Pl., 2701-Princeton Tree Corp. to Devole Thompson, $311,000.
Steve Dr., 8210-Karen Talley Tilghman to Acie and Diane A. Inge, $325,000.
Vineyard Dr., 7900-Merlene E. Forde to Jose H. Calles, $199,900.
Allentown Rd., 7126-Paula S. Zimmerman to Javier Del Castillo, $205,000.
Bentham Ct., 6316-Freeman and Carolyn G. Owen to Monique Peay, $242,500.
Blanford Dr., 7505-Fred J. and Mary C. Aranha to Ana Ruth Vasquez and Jose Felix Sosa Melgar, $295,000.
Calvin St., 6910-Andrew and Vernelia McCoy to Tyrone D. Ware, $240,000.
Farmer Dr., 6501-Structured Asset MTG Investments Trust and Citibank to Min Hua Su, $230,000.
Gallop Way, 3002-Theodore E. Middleton to Sara Elisa Joy and Darryl A. Boyd, $312,700.
Glen Rock Ave., 5801-Pamla R. Washington to Candelario and Mirtala Guzman Majano, $262,000.
Jaywick Ave., 7810-Omid Land Group Corp. to Robert K. Bandy, $349,900.
Klovstad Dr., 7700-Edgar Omar Amaya Rodriguez to Dimas A. Bonilla Abarca and Pedro A. Flores, $455,000.
Lanham Lane, 7510-Susan J. Pond and estate of Magdalena B. Schlaefli to Korron L. Whitworth, $290,000.
Loughran Rd., 8801-Tarsha R. Johnson and Tia Charmaine McKisset to Mario K. Salazar, $375,000.
Macduff Dr., 12510-Donald and Robin D. Washington to Evan A. Tapia Palacios, $289,000.
Messina Dr., 9310-Richard Allen and Yolonda Donna Tarpley to Samuel and Nicole Wright, $320,000.
Neon Rd., 11613-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Laquinsa and Shenicia Askew, $639,990.
Oxon Hill Rd., 8316-Clyde Wright Sr. and Towanna C. Wash to Griselda C. Zelaya Romero and Maria E. Salgado, $215,000.
Queens Lane, 13418-Bernard A. Kulp Jr. and estate of Ruth Ann Kulp to Juan Manuel Aedo, $315,000.
River Bend Rd., 310-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Jerome C. and Mary M. Hopkins Navies, $434,900.
Stony Hill Ct., 202-Nathan and Valernetta S. Brown to Tracie Drayton, $395,000.
Glenn Dale Rd., 6904-Joanne M. Baumgartner to Timothy and Shannon K. Harley, $440,000.
Wood Pointe Dr., 6301-Margaret J. Mitchell to Olanike Adams, $435,000.
Greendale Pl., 12-Douglas William Nagle and estate of Marilyn F. Nagle to Samuel D. and Lori B. Zehr, $358,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7726, No. 208-Ires MD Corp. to Bridget Levai, $140,000.
Mandan Rd., 7670-Lydia T. Fobia and Brinsly M. Ewang to Fekadu Tesfaye Siele and Abaynesh A. Liben, $232,000.
Miner St., 8107-NVR Inc. to Xiang Wu, $575,789.
Miner St., 8288-NVR Inc. to Kevin Scott Lorenz and Whitney Jaye Ames, $466,600.
Village Park Dr., 6743-Community Development Administration to William and Diane Fishburne, $293,000.
Gallatin St., 5701-Cristian J. Lopez Hernandez and Erika E. Carabantes Alvarenga to Isai Rivas and Maria De Jesus Parada Gonzalez, $260,000.
45th Ave., 5644-Michael A. and Shelby M. Bello to Deshundria L. Fortson, $422,400.
56th Ave., 5213-Mayra Alfaro to Hector Osvaldo Morales and Dalia B. Morales Garcia, $340,000.
Aerospace Rd., 10010-NVR Inc. to Shunnar Mitchell, $407,995.
Apollo One Lane, -NVR Inc. to Shelley Dorsey, $380,660.
Chautauqua Ave., 10234-Antoinette L. White to Maria C. and Raquel Elizabeth Martinez, $367,000.
Elbrook Rd., 6804-Patrick Ernest Gibbons and Josephine Joshua Paul Nonge Gibbons to Emerita Mercedes Cabrera and Raquel C. Hernandez, $320,000.
Greenfield Dr., 8005-Mohammad Bhuiyan to Nazrul Islam, $230,000.
Manton Way, 6503-Morgan Stanley Abs Capital I. Inc. and Wells Fargo Bank to Agnes T. Nkeng, $330,000.
Palamar Terr., 7053-Emmanuel Cyprian to Pierre R. Lazarre and Rose M. Joly, $280,000.
Smithview Pl., 9905-Russell L. and Bridget M. Toof to Vance K. and Dia A. Long Smith, $532,000.
Tower Pl., 8900-D.R. Horton Inc. to Dharani Ranganathan, $450,000.
Wood Edge Way, 9813-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Fatoumata D. Diallo, $379,900.
Wood Glen Terr., 9815-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Kevin B. and Lethia Y. Hill, $399,900.
91st Pl., 9102-Noe V. Cotton and Delmy Figueroa to Wilmer E. Paz Vasquez, $367,000.
Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 9207-Michael C. Johnson to Lezly A. Brown, $235,500.
Bonaventure Dr., 11609-Bank of New York Mellon and the Certificate Holders of the Cwabs Inc. to William Alexander Paniagua, $414,750.
Campus Way S., 10403-Brittney Braswell to Lindsey Henson, $230,000.
Castleton Pl., 242-Gawain Properties Corp. to William Bradford Carpenter, $277,900.
Chiddingstone Cir., 15501-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Lawrence T. Potter Jr., $645,000.
Cranston Ave., 513-NVR Inc. to Drexel Decoster Crowson, $566,150.
Drumsheugh Lane, 11332-Kimberly Y. Armstead and Fanessa D. Wilkerson to Obed A. Villafuerte, $385,000.
Effie Fox Way, 3836-NVR Inc. to Jessica L. Gray, $466,635.
Essenton Dr., 104-First Class Elite Investments Corp. to Patrice Billups, $375,000.
Fernwood Dr., 1629-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Shamika S. Griffin, $395,000.
Gadsen Ct., 14021-Peng and Yi Zhang to Neekeeshea M. Connolly, $375,000.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 280, No. 30-Syed Kamran to Charles and Alease Jones, $239,900.
Himalia Cir., 704-Kirby J. Brace to Lee Q. Hall II, $791,000.
Kettering Terr., 11401-Estate of George E. Pettross Jr. and Valerie T. Gamble to Benjamin Martin De Vera Panga, $300,000.
Lynnville Terr., 14804-Toll XI Partnership to Chinwe N. Egwuagu Ndubisi, $1.34 million.
Medstead Lane, 2816-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Charmaine C. and Phylicia P. Carr, $434,790.
Missoula Ct., 13600-Cora E. Moore to George H. Brown, $320,000.
Pentland Hills Dr., 3612-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Olaperi Koletowo and Kerrieka Clarke, $616,236.
Pentland Hills Dr., 3806-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Candace Mention and William Bernard Clark, $464,380.
Presidential Golf Dr., 3900-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Tyrone Michael and Pamela L. Dixon, $556,450.
Princeleigh St., 12707-Kuldip Singh to Dalitso B. and Aleacia L. Chinkhota, $372,000.
Taylor St., 9017-Horizons Enterprise Corp. to Randall Barber, $265,000.
Vista Pointe Dr., 701-NVR Inc. to Martika and Lawrence Phoenix, $439,990.
Wellingborough Ct., 2808-Lucy Allen to TZ101 Corp. and Xianfu Zhang, $295,000.
Weshire Dr., 9611-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Perry Watts Jr. and Stephon T. Smith, $397,500.
Winterbourne Dr., 2919-Shalewa A. Noel and Troy Thomas to Laveda and Larry Whitfield, $599,900.
Alan Dr., 15215-Teklemarkos Teferra and Meratte Bulissa to Rebecca Nadege Matsinkang Tamfor and Jean Tiako, $349,900.
Arbory Way N., 7632, No. 131-Herman Turner to Josue and Aidalina Rodriguez, $223,000.
Brooktree Lane, 13131-Kymber Menkiti and estate of Marilyn Lovett to Audrey S. Sturdivant and Laura Louise Taylor, $343,900.
Crows Nest Ct., 7904, No. 333-John D. Dustin to Derek A. and Crystal Nickens, $163,200.
Dover Ct., 14308-Lionel J. Jennings to Novlette R. Ferguson, $220,000.
Gorman Ave., 411-Teshome Jiffar and Aster Getahun to Alexsandra Rodriguez, $280,000.
Justin Way, 14015A-Stacey C. Stark to Adieba Hijazi, $97,000.
Londonderry Ct., 8119-Adedeji C. Yesufu to Albert Charles Bell, $295,000.
Marton St., 1205-Adolphus S. Lottman and Margaret Sesay to Nelson Ariel Pereira Paz, $349,000.
Mayfair Terr., 6968-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Cesalie Douglas, $240,000.
Montrose Ave., 806-Lisa Ford Brown McNeil to Hugo R. Romero Perez, $315,000.
Phair Pl., 1017-Angela R. Gaymon and estate of Rosa L. Jackson to Patricia G. Portan and Victor D. Gonzales Zuniga, $240,000.
Spring Arbor Dr., 8014-NVR Inc. to Marcia Levi, $449,035.
Fourth St., 32-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Wesley Connor and Shanshan Xu, $256,000.
Ashcroft Dr., 8608-Eva Jean Williams to Rosalio Lopez Pasig and Belen Bianes Alde, $435,000.
Pheasant Run Dr., 12001-Christopher Paul Wimmer to Marcela C. Saez, $180,000.
Silverbirch Lane, 12511-Jon M. and Maurice H. Lewis to Norense N. Omorogbe, $350,000.
36th St., 4013-RDK Corp. to Funda Yilmaz, $455,000.
Cooper Lane, 4812-Anthony S. Proctor to Oscar L. Alfaro, $245,000.
Glenridge Dr., 7110-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Antonio Vargas Leyba, $190,000.
Landing Way, 6418-Edwin J. and Lawrentine S. Mayah to Gavin Jean, $260,000.
Otis St., 6504-Gloria J. Davis to Jhony A. Alvarez and Edgardo A. Nolasco Santos, $304,000.
Quentin St., 8221-Cecelia W. Clarke to Marlon J. Garcia Villeda and Yesenia G. Mejia, $303,000.
Standish Dr., 6919-Golden Star Corp. to Julia K. Balsam, $299,000.
70th Pl., 4918-Rachel M. Dagovitz to Karen Thomson, $228,000.
85th Ave., 5440, No. 101-Melvin Ayala to Elvis A. Beete, $88,000.
86th Ave., 6203-Ximena Morales to Shareef Z. and Kisha Manning Bilal, $318,500.
Birchwood Dr., 1411-Bladimir Hernandez Jr. to Luis A. Gonzalez Martinez, $329,000.
Calais Ct., 1713-Arthur J. Caine to Fredy O. Velasquez Saenz and Mirna Elizabeth Vanegas Mejia, $300,000.
Cree Dr., 151-Khans Corp. to Esgli R. Orozco Aguilar, $330,000.
Fleet St., 157, No. 509-Vin Investments Corp. to Kimberly Brackett, $515,000.
Maury Ave., 800-Pennsylvania Avenue 2006 Corp. to Junyao and Weimin Mu, $294,055.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 216-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Mariles Grageda, $432,219.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 331-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Carolina J. Shon, $384,900.
Sachem Dr., 5505-Jose Cruz Gonzalez and Alicia Xiomara Santos Lumbi to Kevin J. Cruz Gonzalez, $300,000.
Sutler Dr., 4807-Darrell Johnson to Terrance Ponds, $268,000.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 504, No. 6705-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Serke Kusmu, $62,500.
Beacon Pl., 6809-Derek N. and Eeda M. Wallbank to Angel Arevalo and Saida Guadalupe Funes Gonzalez, $311,055.
Longfellow St., 5804-Wilber Lopez to Jairo E. Cruz Claros, $218,000.
Quintana St., 5312-Q&P Realty Corp. to Linval and Nadine Noble Matthews, $340,000.
Tuckerman St., 4709-Loretta S. Clenney to Lazaro Castro Quinteros and Jose Abel Castro, $325,000.
43rd St., 6213-Steven C. Burton and Sarah J. Richards to Jonathan I. Faber and Erica L. Boonstra, $450,000.
47th Ave., 6506-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Domingo K. and Grace T. Tan, $497,246.
Bridgeport Dr., 5005-Jacob H. and Kendra H. Asher to Ryan Thompson Sclar, $360,000.
Darel St., 6020-Christina Marie Joy Epps to Kalvin Rudisill, $299,990.
Fairhill Dr., 2524-Gloria C. Booze and estate of Helen Lucy Briscoe to Jorge L. Guevara and Jorge A. Guevara Garcia, $265,000.
Hartfield Ave., 5607-Citimortgage Inc. to Moises I. Benhabib, $245,000.
Silver Park Terr., 4076-Infinity Investments B&B Corp. to Jushua Bell, $239,000.
Suitland Rd., 5881-Desiree Wagner to Zainu Shyllon, $214,999.
Walton Ave., 6108-Eh1002 Corp. to Tyshia and Sharon E. Stewart, $350,000.
Anvil Lane, 2277-Castle Rock Contracting Corp. to Donya Deshawn Jackson, $275,000.
Bayne Pl., 5201-GGJ Properties Corp. and Jatn Properties Corp. to Lula Jennings, $315,000.
Chadwick Terr., 2045-Edwin Anderson to Bryan D. Lipscomb, $250,000.
Crystal Lane, 3708-DMV Real Estate Investment Group Corp. to Jualo Edwin Lloyd, $293,000.
Dunlap St., 3635-Erwin C. and Josie Walker to Ammiel Anderson, $250,000.
Huntley Square Dr., 3325, No. T2-Frank E. Godfrey Jr. to Mical Tucker, $70,000.
Huntley Square Dr., 3346, No. A2-Charles George Delos and Arcangel Hernandez Garcia to Michaela Frazier, $129,900.
Jameson St., 2014-Jane A. Murphy and estate of Eleanor J. Barber to Angela Dunkley and Bianca Phillips, $235,000.
Lansing Dr., 5211-Avam Homes Corp. to Steven D. Jones, $342,000.
Merchant Rd., 5708-JBN Realty Investments Inc. to Cedric Griffin, $339,900.
Robinia Rd., 6804-Virginia E. Arnolds to Mirna L. Villeda Osorio and Kevin R. Alfaro Villeda, $340,000.
Temple Hill Rd., 5812-Hung Van Truong to Andre Roberto Pol Quilla and Juanita Castro Avaroma, $268,000.
Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 117-Jennifer Rajaram to Madai Escobar Grijalva, $95,000.
Crest View Dr., 4810-NVR Inc. to Peter Devon Brown, $414,925.
Crest View Dr., 4901-NVR Inc. to Allison and Brian Kennedy, $384,005.
Herald St., 6205-NVR Inc. to John Bautista, $464,525.
Oliver St., 3904-Arjun Mendhiratta to Amanda Fenton and Art Vidrine IV, $360,000.
Westland Dr., 6115-Preston Suber Jr. and estate of Lillie Mae Mozon Watson to Angela Valdivia, $261,250.
20th Ave., 6211-Yenok Investments Corp. to Yanira E. Merlos and Lazaro Merlos Alvarez, $300,000.
30th Ave., 5806-Thomas F. Garcia and estate of Frances S. Gray to Roque Rafael Alberto Escobar, $295,000.
40th Ave., 6801-Padmaja Kodali to Darron P. Monteiro Jr., $415,000.
Barnwell Pl., 13005-Ronald J. and Debra M. Braswell to Sara Boyd and Randy Johnson, $300,000.
Bridle Ridge Rd., 4800-Toll V Partnership to Soldenise Sejour, $814,659.
Brooktrail Ct., 16334-Dexter A. Monk to Davon Sibert Lee and Davontae Sibert Butler, $260,000.
Clairfield Lane, 17102-Marquetta D. Curry to Phillip Lorenzo Higgins II, $255,000.
Dunbarton Dr., 14637-Edna L. Coppage to Nelson Orlando, $300,000.
Farnsworth Lane, 14200, No. 407-William D. Gordon to Charles James and Vanessa A. Walker, $141,500.
Fox Meadow Way, 3802-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to James E. McGee Jr., $506,758.
Fox Stream Way, 9147-SM Parkside Corp. to Nina Patterson, $389,985.
Glassy Creek Way, 9712-SM Parkside Corp. to Stanley Lee Nichols and Michael Allen Hamilton, $444,360.
Glassy Creek Way, 9724-SM Parkside Corp. to Ashley L. Anderson and Antoine A. Brathwaite, $426,045.
Grandhaven Ave., 9102-Beta Housing Corp. to James M. Simmons, $348,000.
Green Tee Pl., 9403-Swan Properties Inc. to Daryl K. Moore, $335,000.
Halloway Ct., 16403-Davis Property & Development Corp. to Christal A. Clair, $272,000.
Healy Pl., 7511-James D. and Son Hunt to Kenya Troutman, $312,500.
Kayak Dr., 12304-Krystal and Catherine Brenneman to John and Pauline Mengot, $235,000.
King John Way, 4710, No. 191-William A. and Louise A. Chinn to Terri D. Anderson, $215,000.
Lieutenant Lansdale Pl., 4406-Sharron H. Dacosta Chisley to Antonio Xavier Dacosta Jr., $270,000.
Lord Sterling Pl., 13528-Michael J. Hunter to Kiona L. Butler, $140,000.
Manor Park Dr., 5305-HWR Corp. to Kimberly Hammond, $379,500.
Mathew Ct., 8211-Leela Oudit to Derreck Tomas Everette, $326,000.
Montrose St., 9521-Stacey Evans to Carla A. Thomas McNatt, $325,000.
Norbourne Farm Rd., 10522-NVR Inc. to Kenya J. Lewis, $368,050.
Old Colony Dr., 12221-Robert R. and Veronica Gonzales to Thoris O. Hamed and Inez Taylor, $288,000.
Pendennis Ct., 4002-NVR Inc. to Eric and Sheree Myers, $578,825.
Pirouette Ct., 9403-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Derek L. and Deborah Crawford, $605,000.
Rawlins Lane, 10502-NVR Inc. to Siobahn Angelique Philemon, $323,060.
Rhodenda Ave., 10919-Paul A. and Donnita A. Hill to Ayoola R. Azeez and Abosede Hammed Green, $324,900.
Rosaryville Rd., 8205-Ali Hessari to Dorothy Mitchell, $295,000.
Sybaris Dr., 7101-Precision Mortgage Corp. to Manuel D. Garcia Montelongo, $253,000.
Thomas Sim Lee Terr., 5430-Kelly Hall to Keiko Blackwell, $275,000.
Winding Waters Terr., 4206-Gabrielle N. Brown and Virgilio Henry Jr. to Roger Stephenson and Maritsa Serlemitsos Day, $415,000.
Woodyard Cir., 9907-Felicia N. Smith to Courtney Jones, $265,000.
Barrington Ct., 1830-Sheila Singletary to Lanay George, $295,000.
Caribon St., 4049-Alvin Leroy Tucker to Nega Berhanu, $244,000.
Golden Morning Dr., 2007, No. 50-Ralph and Janie Washington to Nena McDonald, $400,000.
Hall Station Dr., 906, No. 101-Amanda Nelson to Kyle A. Jenkins, $255,000.
Kings Heather Dr., 1001-Crab Construction Corp. to Sekou Okello and Ruth Richardson, $469,900.
Streamside Dr., 734-Erica Layne Jenkins and Patricia Parker to Nangan Christian Konan and Gbogbo Nina Marie Laure Kouadio, $305,000.
Westhaven Dr., 918, No. 302-Jovonna Marcelle to Chonayse R. Sellers, $180,000.