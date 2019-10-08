These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in June by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

W. Farmington Rd., 460-Cathie Zimmerman to Katie L. and Gavin Bradley Beem, $460,000.

Madrillon Way, 17307-Matthew and Natasha Alexandra Verna to Jermaine O. Smith and Danielle Lyall, $460,000.

Teresa Dr., 1109-Sara B. Sims to Gregory O. Faloye and Lawrence Von Weigel, $310,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Ashfield Rd., 10903-John Misock to Billy Ray and Olga Petrovitch Guye, $300,000.

Edwards Way, 9250, No. 301-B-John A. Moses to Sudharani Dindukurthy, $75,000.

Towhee Ave., 10115-Constance A. Haaser to Juan De Dios Choque Ampuero and Issac Choque, $415,000.

23rd Pl., 6909-Rudy A. Lima Morales and Arly J. Urizar Barrios to Aldo Vega Herbas, $150,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Ammendale Rd., 4530-Bonnie Ann and Edward Forntis Tester to Walter A. Cabrera Molina, $324,000.

Brick Clay Lane, 7510-CalAtlantic Group Inc. and the Ryland Group Inc. to Sweetmore Jane Amos Muzondo, $376,885.

Caverly Pl., 5103-Joseph J. Rowley to Alyeri V. Perez and Wilbert A. Cruz Jimenez, $391,000.

Romlon St., 4405, No. 101-Victor Gonzalez Pena and Chellis Neal Gonzalez to Serica Smith, $98,000.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12824-CalAtlantic Group Inc. and the Ryland Group Inc. to Luis Cabrera and Yolanda Martinez, $435,000.

Yates Rd., 4704-Lonnie F. and April D. Harris to Lazaro A. and Melanie K. Cerritos, $405,000.

BOWIE AREA

Briercrest Ct., 4813-Jeremy C. and Brianne N. Horsley to Terry and Deborah Schooley, $499,900.

Dangelo Ct., 6802-Felicia N. Obiora to Isatu Bangura, $338,000.

Knowledge Lane, 12533-Denise L. Young and estate of James J. Borucke to Chivonne Michelle and Annmarie H. Frenche, $295,000.

London Lane, 14600-Shreebatsa Dhital to Aric A. Carpenter, $264,900.

Manor Field Dr., 4205-NVR Inc. to Jose and Jessica Mendoza, $570,827.

Medina Lane, 3417-Gary P. and Tracy M. Hahn to Christopher J. and Kaylan A. Somerville, $375,000.

Old Chapel Dr., 7006-Dawn Bladen and estate of Caroline May Vermillion to Jose S. Urquilla, $310,000.

Pittmans Promise Dr., 12802-Mildred Rivera Martinez to Astha Sharma, $542,000.

Ridge Farm Ct., 14913-Louvenia W. Williams to Benjamin Jon and Shauna Watson, $528,000.

Running Park Ct., 15011-Athelee A. and Carol Mayne to Rasheed Tahir and Granada Butler, $535,000.

Stirrup Lane, 12411-Ray A. Hinkle and Helene E. Shoffler to Michelle Chandler, $355,000.

Twin Cedar Lane, 12011-Trend Remodeling Corp. to Joseph M. Spooner and Emily A. Bell, $370,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Arbor Hill Lane, 2002-Joselito R. Reyes and Dawn Kathryn Joy M. Reyes to Sean Stewart, $355,000.

Eastlawn Ct., 16101-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Genette Nkeng Arrey and Colhns A. Nkafu, $407,900.

Ellen Ct., 3510-Cynthia Renee Woody to Yaa F. Buanya, $320,000.

Everette Dr., 3429-Bamidele Awobajo to Haitham Hijazi, $219,000.

Eves Ct., 16404-Mohamad Hejazi to Chailyn Yvette Morales, $325,000.

Heming Lane, 12618-Wynthia Osiname and Kenneth P. Douglas to Earl W. Todd Jr., $320,583.

New Coach Lane, 3115-Michelle Burton to John F. Mowery III, $348,000.

Paddock Lane, 1300-Mansour Maryland Real Estate Corp. to Jaime Squire, $370,000.

Penfield Lane, 2203-Federal National Mortgage Association to Li Wang, $265,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Baden Westwood Rd., 15447-William Patrick and Nancy Barbetti to Miada and Nida Yousfi, $567,500.

Broxburn Lane, 16201-R. Brien and Kathleen M. Hatfield to Delvin D. and Kristina N. Anderson, $530,000.

Quarry View Rd., 14408-NVR Inc. to Gregory W. and Cassandra B. Downs, $572,671.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Allison St., 3923-Marcos Antonio and Reyes A. Renderos to Francisco Ayala and Maria T. Ramos, $390,000.

Monroe St., 4305-Mackie Homes Corp. to Maria S. Castillo and Marta L. Santos, $264,900.

Webster St., 3602-Manuel A. Rojas Valencia and Manuel Joseu Rojas Bueno to Carlos G. Delgado Jr. and Claudia Meneses, $275,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Campbell Ave., 1405-Lauren Ashley Watkins to Lashell D. James, $339,900.

Dade St., 5803-Great Lakes Developers Corp. to Jenni Guadalupe and Teresa D. Sanchez, $278,000.

Falkland Pl., 5739-Keely Williams to Ziporia C. Bryant and Willie J. Leggette, $220,000.

Nova Ave., 1101-Jack G. and Linda J. Bannister to Sandro A. Abrego Abrego and Freddy A. Ayala, $325,000.

Prescott Ct., 5649-Gay T. Thompson to Andre C. Wright II, $242,500.

Walker Mill Rd., 6955-Donald A. Sparks and Lynne Anderson to Mary Dillard, $240,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Marlboro Woods Dr., 10209-Blondell Winston to Dana Boston, $375,200.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Countrywood Ct., 1733-Andre Young to Aminata Vandi, $217,500.

Goldmine Ct., 1211-Stacy E. Jackson to Lakisha P. Thomas and Denise Jolley, $380,000.

Osborn Rd., 6207-Emmy and Julio Lopez to Rigoberto and Elizabeth Y. Perez, $320,000.

Ray Leonard Rd., 1802-Housing Initiative Partnership Inc. to Jose Antonio Ventura Amaya, $240,000.

Spectator Ave., 644-Ja Rai A. Williams and Christine L. Williams to Troy Clair, $377,300.

63rd Pl., 2813-John Nabil Hanna to Joseph Patrick Powell and Samantha Jane Kerr, $342,000.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn E., 5879-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Janada K. Williams, $228,900.

Brolass Rd., 12210-Ayesha Salahuddin to Micha Leigh Rhodes and David Byrnes, $312,500.

Edward Dr., 6211-Eric L. Allen to Demetrius M. and Anyluz Epps, $290,000.

Gwynndale Dr., 9602-Derek Houston to Saidu Kargbo, $338,000.

Lottie Pl., 5911-Doby Group Corp. to Ebony C. and Renardia Daughtry, $415,000.

Patrick Dr., 9103-Department of Veterans Affairs to Noah and Cristy Couslar, $356,000.

Serenade Cir., 7508-Maresha Wood Budden to Jenell M. Holder, $270,000.

Sheila Lane, 7337-Janice M. Young to Rodney Jenkins, $200,000.

Surratts Manor Dr., 9509-Habibatu Mojidi to Yvette Lynn Haynes, $350,700.

Windbrook Pl., 3806-Sylestene T. and John H. Walker to Tatiana Maradiaga and Katy L. Aguilera Giron, $263,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 4711-Ina Rosen and Ina R. Kline to Lisa and Leon Nasar, $370,000.

Edgewood Rd., 4719-Victor Chi to Belqui Noelia Rios and Luis Ernesto Garcia Majano, $326,000.

Limestone Pl., 9235-Anthony W. and Sharon Denese Morrison to Angel Vuthy Chan, $422,000.

Swarthmore Dr., 5809-Robert L. and Mary A. Wassmann to Andriy Alexander and Jessica Ruth Burshtynskyy, $405,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 411-Hao Fu to Fritz G. Jean and Cristella Plaza, $160,000.

49th Ave., 9100-George S. Pappafotis to Edna Edanol and Leo Engando Santos, $350,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Boones Lane, 2618-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Nicole Thorpe, $202,000.

Dynasty Dr., 3212-Desrael Parks to Kevin L. and Nicole C. Kelly, $230,000.

Marbury Dr., 2005-Mickey L. Vereen to Walter G. and Elizabeth R. Morales, $199,900.

Pumphrey Dr., 3506-Ram G. Gehani to Vera Mae Cutter, $255,000.

Regency Lane, 5603-Anthony and Vercia T. Escamilla to Althea D. Perry, $268,000.

Steve Dr., 7902-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Andres Ortiz, $212,000.

Walters Lane, 3104-Ronald Sledd and estate of Carol A. McElrath to Jorge L. Gomez Lazo and Rosa B. Gomez Lazo, $293,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Barrowfield Rd., 2106-M&T Bank to Barbara Elaine McMurray, $235,100.

Bentree Rd., 7518-Antonio Perdomo and Marta Neris Canas Perdomo to Iris Marenco and Juan D. Flores, $310,000.

Brava Ct., 4604-Gail Myszka and estate of Sherman Domfort to Felix Adalberto Garmendia Varela and Karla Martinez Galdamez, $315,000.

Dimrill Ct., 6210-Anika Nicole Buster Singleton and Eugene L. Singleton to Melaku Mulugeta Kassa, $195,000.

W. Fort Foote Terr., 8605-Department of Housing and Urban Development to James Wilkins, $221,000.

Hart Rd., 7917-Victor A. and Michea Young to Ephrem Boru, $310,000.

Joe Klutsch Dr., 6222-Junior L. and Lennetta Marie Ramseur to James Justin Ridley, $277,000.

Monroe Ave., 13001-Theresa L. and David J. Gwiazda to Teresa C. Broadnax, $259,900.

Quatar St., 808-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to Lawrence Samuel and Ifeoma Essien, $546,448.

Riverview Rd., 12206-Harry Roger Davis Jr. to Ramy El Sheikh Ali and Dina Tariq, $375,000.

Spring Valley Ct., 1044-Patricia Dianne Cole to Hortensa and Kevin Ming, $183,000.

Trafalgar Dr., 1901-Mercedita A. and Cesar Francis Pineda to Heydi M. Portillo Quijada and Milton F. Marin Arias, $315,000.

Warburton Dr., 13225-Karen J. and Waymond B. Duke to Ismael A. Bonilla, $300,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Daisy Lane, 12200-Edith D. and William H. Barber to Calista E. Tebit and Elizabeth Mbah, $375,000.

Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5124-Carmen D. Pickens to Ronald Darby Sr., $355,000.

Mystic River Terr., 7702-Isaac and Jamila V. Roland to Crystal U. and Chike Aguh, $625,988.

GREENBELT AREA

N. Center Dr., 5340-Murray Snyder to Shenglei Hu, $480,000.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8222-NVR Inc. to Yu Tang and Qing Nie, $484,460.

Hanover Pkwy., 6994, No. 400-Gary H. Fitzgerald to Manuel Anthony and Tamiko Maekawa Juarez, $120,000.

Miner St., 8109-NVR Inc. to Ying Li, $589,184.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Farragut St., 5303-Rolando Rodriguez Limon to Dora A. Amaya, $315,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4309-Ethan Properties Corp. to Norman Andrew and Jenna S. Bishop, $451,600.

46th Pl., 5634-Peter J. Roehrich and Michael J. Cavey to William F. Colgrove and Elizabeth R. Barth, $485,750.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10237-Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Corp. to Cheryl A. Smith, $377,000.

Brae Brooke Dr., 8648-Hawah Isatta Bah to Danielle Marie Williams, $253,000.

Cipriano Rd., 6818-Roberto A. Reyes Zelaya and Carolina Moran De Reyes to Mirna Sarai Lopez Hernandez and Juan C. Lopez, $330,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10045-NVR Inc. to Wendy Taylor, $399,239.

Finns Lane, 7302-Federal National Mortgage Association to Joice N. Zama, $268,000.

Mueserbush Ct., 2931-Gregory W. Downs to Mireya A. Gomez, $275,000.

Storch Ct., 6814-FTB Homes Corp. to Mohammed Ahmed Kemal, $323,000.

Wood Edge Way, 9911-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Michael A. Rodriguez Caceres and Karel M. Gonzalez, $410,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ardmore Rd., 9007-Henry A. and Justina M. Thompson to MTGLQ Investors LP, $252,462.

Burleigh St., 13305-Josephine and Clinton H. Saunders to Tracey D. White Sr., $370,000.

S. Campus Way, 10114, No. 303-8C-Gibran Ali to Fanny Castillo Juarez and Zlatomir Atanasov, $80,000.

Dunloring Ct., 928-Valencia Real Property Corp. to Temitope B. Onigbogi, $309,900.

Finchingfield Way, 15419-Robert B. and Rita M. Nathan to Kenneth Burr and Joyce Hunter, $720,000.

Fox Bow Dr., 13220, No. 104-Phyllis Regina Scott Jackson to Alfred G. and Sylvia M. Edwards, $141,000.

Hogshead Way, 15129-D.R. Horton Inc. to Crystal V. Smith, $389,990.

Maned Goose Lane, 13703-Ahmed Adesokan to Funmi Ann Obaseki, $330,000.

Orion Lane, 3011-Bard K. and Laurie A. Woltman to Jack and David Hale, $530,000.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3805-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Natasha Collins Brown and Iesha Cabbagestalk, $449,890.

Richard Bowie Lane, 15212-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Brannon E. Wimbish and Antonio M. Driver, $437,799.

Ronald Beall Rd., 12403-Tyler Nguyen to Joseph Appiah Mprah, $400,000.

Snow Geese Ct., 1506-Mannas Corp. to Adeyinka Ogunsanya, $350,000.

Westerlo Ct., 13801-NVR Inc. to Mack and Nicole Nelson, $568,122.

LAUREL AREA

E. Arbory Ct., 7689, No. 225-Venkat Properties Corp. to Deanna Mackey, $245,000.

Ashford Ct., 14939-Jacquelyn D. Crump McCain to Stephanie Renee Banks, $275,000.

Chapel Cove Dr., 8006-Carlene R. Jackson to Chaneese Rochelle Martin, $267,900.

Grace Way, 320-Sandy Spring Village Corp. to Megan Victoria Kerper, $342,980.

Ironbridge Lane, 6929-Niamat and Uma Kalra to Stefanee Tamar Chaney and William Henry Clark, $540,000.

Marton St., 1203-Jose Mejia to Marisol and Rosendo Ferreras, $370,000.

Oxford Dr., 14012-Haja M. Kamara to Vinh Gia Phung, $337,000.

Spring Arbor Dr., 8027-NVR Inc. to Genesis Vanessa Flores and Hugo Alberto Torres Jr., $399,610.

Walker Branch Dr., 6510-Jay A. and Gloria J. Collars to Ulrich Bogne and Julienne Koumte Piam, $485,000.

10th St., 618-Joshua A. and Deena M. Smith to Henry Ramos, $330,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Cherry Lane, 9274, No. 79-Dianna T. Klotz and estate of Sarah Grace Thomson to Rifat Ali, $190,000.

Dove Cir., 12141-Karen D. and Theodore Kouassi to Deborah T. and Sadel L. Hawkins, $253,000.

Ispahan Loop, 9234-Lee J. and Dafna Amir Schneider to Carlos Alberto Salvatierra, $325,000.

Nicklaus Lane, 9418, No. 47-Four Corners Properties Corp. to Tiara C. Holmes and Frank M. Pinto, $239,000.

Portsmouth Dr., 8500-Rina E. Campos to Angel F. Fuentes and Jaqueline M. Villatoro De Fuentes, $315,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Adrian St., 6606-George E. and Peter E. Damon to Yolanda Noemy Alvarez Bautista and Lucas Hernandez Montoya, $333,000.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5530, No. 1714-Rita Jumper to Dawn Nichols, $75,000.

Landing Way, 6410-Anthony O. Olabode to Olanrewaju Olujimi, $185,000.

Rockford Dr., 4805-Rita King to Luis Ventura, $215,000.

Topton St., 7602-Luis R. Mejia to Dolores Romero and Yency G. Otero Vilorio, $368,000.

71st Ave., 4106-Johnnie L. and Molly Dasilva to Roberto Bonilla, $295,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Choctaw Dr., 5904-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Starr Latrisha Lewis, $226,000.

Livingston Rd., 7302-Federal National Mortgage Association to William Bowman, $193,000.

Sachem Dr., 5715-Amoldo and Nelly E. Velasquez to Jose O. and Martha A. Ramirez, $101,760.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 562, No. 6763-Nicolas Alexis Becerra Perea and estate of Victor Raul Becerra Perea to Surafel Assefa and Haymanate Legesse, $75,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Patterson St., 6603-Todd L. Fitzhugh to Jose W. Bonilla and Sandra B. Peraza Aleman, $305,000.

Underwood St., 4708-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Jessica Lou Newton Kilgore and Donald Steven Kilgore, $479,990.

47th Ave., 6402-SM Waterford Estates Corp. to Rongze Qiao and Yingzi Liu, $451,520.

60th Pl., 6211-William P. Bovender and Mary Ellen M. Kustin to Wayne A. Morris, $248,500.

SUITLAND AREA

Applegate Lane, 4342, No. 6-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dennis Washington Jr., $195,000.

Forest Grove Dr., 4011-Harry B.F. and Shelby L. Renninger to Carrie Allison Craig and Vanessa I. Guerra Canedo, $250,000.

Lanier Ave., 5567, No. 378-Mariah Merritt to John T. Mathews, $260,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Blacksnake Dr., 4206-Timothy R. Moran to Brian Russell and Keely Carlson Norris, $317,500.

Dixon St., 3624-Shawn B. Fitzpatrick and estate of William G. Fitzpatrick to Erica Jones, $249,950.

Huntley Square Dr., 3338, No. A2-Gifted Investments Corp. to Adrian and Venus Bradley, $100,000.

Keppler Rd., 5717-Tichi Property Corp. to Walter Mejia, $270,000.

Lloyd Ct., 2900-Nikki G. and Woodrow Ashe to Lisa S. Motley, $265,000.

Middleton Ct., 5905-Estate of Loretta M. Vermillion and Kimberly L. Schaefer to Edwin A. Bonilla and Mauricio E. Bonilla Flores, $250,000.

Saint Clair Dr., 2324-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and MR Cooper to Shannon and Monte Brown, $198,000.

25th Ave., 3411-Latica J. Hammond Woods to Barbara Young and Kenny Williams, $335,500.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 306-Karla Vasquez to Stephanie Apollon, $87,000.

Gallatin St., 3628-Mike Ritter and John De Paola to Raul De Leon Yac and Maria Guadalupe Henriquez Melendez, $260,000.

Madison St., 3105-Norman A. and Jenna S. Bishop to Jonathan and Katrina Bieler, $400,000.

Oliver St., 3808-Helen St. Ores Carlyle to David L. Neely, $379,000.

Sentinel Dr., 3603-NVR Inc. to Adam and Jessica Davis, $453,280.

Toledo Terr., 3450, No. 119-Samuel and J. Seth Blumberg to Zan Zhang and Yu Chi Wang, $77,000.

Woodreeve Rd., 2020-John F. and Laura Henley Dean to Adam Zaghloul El Shazli, $267,800.

23rd Pl., 6625-Donna Jean Warfield Duren and Geraldine Ellen Warfield to Delores Duren, $232,000.

33rd Pl., 5822-Charlene D. Laumer to Justin P. Graves and Christine A. Halpin, $260,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Aist Ct., 11002-D.R. Horton Inc. to Candice M. and Rashad N. Perkins, $470,000.

Candy Hill Rd., 16830-Patrick G. Crosswhite and David M. Sumner to Torri Thomas, $610,000.

Colonel Ashton Pl., 4809-JLG Investments Corp. to Regina M. McDonald, $294,000.

Crestmar Ct., 13300-Dexter R. and Monique N. Payne to Latoya Chrita Armstrong, $590,000.

Endsley Pl., 3700-Gwendolyn Y. and Thomas A. Brice to Terrence N. and Jasmine T. Bijadder, $290,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5107-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Phyllis A. Carter, $372,532.

Fox Stream Way, 9133-SM Parkside Corp. to Nytia Keene, $386,280.

Glassy Creek Way, 9757-SM Parkside Corp. to Jennifer Tei Stevenson, $329,990.

Governors Park Lane, 15411-NVR Inc. to Scott Michael Bosari and Jonathan Aaron Ransom, $606,130.

Harcourt Rd., 4825, No. 8-Jereme M. Brown to Amber M. Fields, $244,000.

Largo Rd., 3510-Sean B. and Charmaine Cheek Dessaso to Pamela Reid and James Hill, $460,000.

N. Marlton Ave., 11807-Rocher Thomas to Alexander Tangye, $350,000.

Pendennis Ct., 4004-NVR Inc. to Ralph A. and Keia L. Dykes, $535,430.

Rhodenda Ave., 11301-Terrance D. Snyder to Amina Lewally, $390,000.

Shield Dr., 9405-Ryan J. Tarleton to Catina Brown, $308,000.

Stratford Estates Dr., 16601-JSH Properties Corp. to Gary and Lashonda Gray, $625,000.

Tudor Rd., 4118-Ronnell and Christina V. Bledsoe to Doris Solomon, $415,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Connor Ct., 2001, No. 704B-Bank of New York Mellon to Sharon Lee Mitchell Boyd, $192,045.

Enterprise Rd., 2008-Jamesetta and Lorenzo Brown to Randall Foster and Alison Hollis Brown, $250,000.

Isaac Ducket Rd., 12905-Edward M. Biggin and estate of Timothy Taylor to Chukwunenye Nnakwu, $725,000.

Kings Isle Ct., 13609-Triangle Homes Corp. to Geoffrey A. Johnson and A. M. Hart Johnson, $799,990.

Oxbridge Way, 10006-Xin Q. Zheng and Xin R. Wang to Omolara Shadiat Afolabi and Ifeoluwa Awelewa, $535,000.

Saint Georges Way, 1801-Endesco Developments Corp. to Janet Lee and Jeanette Jo Epps, $525,000.

Spriggs Request Way, 3104-Perry J. Becker and Renee D. Parker to Renee Davis Parker, $1.5 million.