These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in June by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Carlee Ct., 15713-Diane Coontz to Carlos and Blanca S. Pardo, $549,000.

Saint James Rd., 1817-St. James Haverford Construction Partners Inc. to Christopher C. Shelton, $861,890.

Wheel Wright Pl., 13908-Andrea and Adrian M. Thompson to Will D. Campbell, $400,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Heatherwood Ct., 2502-Marlon E. Alvarez and Damarah N. Rhymer to Jose Len Farfan, $495,000.

Phoebe Lane, 10108-Richard Lewis Allen and estate of Francis J. Allen to Sebele Mengesha, $410,000.

Wells Blvd., 7304-Estate of Harold D. Delchamp to Nathan S. Storey and Zara N. Day, $310,000.

AQUASCO AREA

Benjamin Banneker Blvd., 22911-Morgan Kyle Robinson to Limber Aguilar, $220,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Beltsville Rd., 3124-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Soundview Home Loan Trust to Maotang and Quan Xu Zhou, $277,433.

Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7328-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Damien Alphonso Robertson, $359,490.

Home Acres Terr., 10712-Timothy E. and Nancy C. Thomson to Alexander and Jessica Lee, $435,000.

Silver Thorn Way, 7213-Tameka Lashun Owens to Samuel Martinson Sasu Jr., $340,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 416-U.S. Bank National Association and Rmac Trust to Daryl Cedric Davis, $55,000.

Upshur St., 5010-Ronald Casper and estate of Ethel M. Haker to Maria L. Martinez Ponce, $265,000.

BOWIE AREA

Alfalfa Field Ct., 14122-NVR Inc. to Tushana C. Fowlin, $604,110.

Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4609-Kevin Brown and Kelli Craig to Douglas and Rebecca Walters, $485,000.

Flamingo Lane, 12308-Daniel H. and Laurie S. Cost to Gregory D. Lee, $300,000.

Greens Discovery Ct., 13606-David Schenkel to Elwyn Hughe and Lorianna Mapps, $625,000.

Heather Glen Way, 10710-Richard Winston to Ruben D. De Jesus Liriano and Joao A. Vicente De Lima, $343,000.

London Lane, 14622-Reynaldo N. and Cristina G. De Ocampo to Ingrid J. Amaya, $305,000.

Manor Field Dr., 4213-NVR Inc. to Sheldon and Qi Anne Whitmire, $565,000.

Morningside Lane, 3606-Robert F. Hendrickson to Thornell R. Woodward, $225,000.

Open Field Ct., 4306-NVR Inc. to Christopher Michael and Rachel Elizabeth Roberts Jones, $682,000.

Quarterhorse Dr., 12712-Scott Dressel to Artina M. and Samuel A. Anstead, $537,000.

Rockport Lane, 4314-Lereiya Edmonson Martin to Willie Mae Faulkner, $275,000.

Shamrocks Delight Dr., 5103, No. 92A-Candice Pleasant to Charles Manago, $312,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12414-Larry Thomas and Margaret Eileen Holak to Carolin Pollack, $395,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Birch Leaf Terr., 17204-Mary E. and Jason Sean Dugan to Haja M. Kamara, $500,000.

Edmond Way, 3619-Susan Nyambura Maina and Adion J. Chinkuyu to Akuamoa Boateng and Gbassay Kanu, $355,000.

Empress Way, 15522-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Upland Mortgage Loan Trust to Christian D. Leake and Cielena R. Camp Green, $259,900.

Everglade Lane, 15600, No. 101-Joseph E. Laumann to Sherman B. and Monica R. Jones, $175,000.

Federal Hill Ct., 16811-Lakeisha B. and Troy S. Grant to Chima Iku and Fabienne Bonaventure, $640,000.

Mount Oak Rd., 15401-Russell W. Clark Jr. and Bonnie Born to Jamal Amin and Simone Silva Sutton, $360,000.

Nottinghill Dr., 2703-Melvin Little to Gideon O. Nwagwu, $324,500.

Partell Ct., 16010-Princeton Tree Corp. to Cecelia Adele Fancey, $359,900.

Pointer Ridge Dr., 15720-Phillip C. and Yolanda M. Jackson to Patricia K. Ludlow, $352,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Corinne Ct., 7303-Ranae Johnson Harris to Kimberly and Sean Elliott, $410,000.

General Gage Ct., 7103-Jamillah L. and Orlando D. Powell to Charrsi P. Brightharp, $475,000.

Oak Dr., 8501-Keith Foster and estate of Larry Dale Foster to Rodney A. Thomas, $241,000.

Wheatland Way, 12707-William A. and Betty L. Wahl to Shabnam Farhadi, $300,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Aquamarine Ct., 6938-NF Investments Inc. to Brittney Bagley and Tyrone Little, $246,000.

Booker Dr., 810-BWC Holdings Corp. to Damilola Adebiyi, $245,000.

Dillon Ct., 1328-Patricia A. Kelley to John Chapman and Latasha Dionne Twyman, $240,000.

Early Oaks Lane, 1420-Bennett Team Properties Corp. to Natasha M. Graves, $300,000.

Mountain Lake Pl., 6813-John K. Tate Jr. to Waliek and Lacie V. Copeland, $245,000.

R St., 4313-Zumra Wahla Corp. to Gwendolyn F. Horton, $335,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 1000-William Lebrans Nixon and Marsha N. Bateman to Lauren and Jahmari Cooper, $309,000.

69th Pl., 507-Sabrina N. Thompson to Suzanne A. Kouassi Moore and Rene G. Coutouan, $299,990.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Cir., 7651-James E. and Allison A. Jones to Elmer V. Ramirez and Aracely Molina Ventura, $221,000.

Burnside Rd., 7865-Mesay Berhanu and Etsegent Antehun to Saul Antonio Romero, $235,000.

Crest Ave., 3022-Sally A. and John E. Sullivan to Mark W. and Heather C. Morton, $575,000.

Gibbs Way, 8328-Andrea Webb Scott to Jacob Olatunde, $378,000.

Greeley Rd., 7310-Pamela E. Berry to Edra Elias Argueta Gonzalez, $210,000.

Hillside Ave., 2902-Anthony M. and Jason Clark to Heidi L. Penna and Kevin Arias, $385,000.

Muncy Rd., 7743-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Jonathan R. and Martha Yanes, $194,950.

CLINTON AREA

Abilene Pl., 9016-Shalita A. Jones to Robin Vines and Kevin Lynn Randle, $279,900.

Branchwood Terr., 7337-Felix Cruz Amaya to Sulema Y. Ramirez Escarate and Osmin Cibrian Oseguera, $197,000.

Cheltenham Ave., 9106-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Gerald A. Eades, $210,250.

Den Lee Dr., 5900-Shanz M. Booker to Denise L. Randolph, $390,000.

Fletcher Ave., 9416-Vermell R. Williams to Josefina D. Manalo, $330,000.

Hiwassee Dr., 4515-Dennis John and Marie Ashmore to Emmanuel Chikodiri and Ogechi Vivian Onyeanusi, $405,000.

Kittama Dr., 8626-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to Dana M. and Carey L. Clay, $716,649.

Nico Ct., 4002-Timberlake Thrift Manor Corp. to Robert and Keilyn Kirkland, $698,835.

Springbrook Lane, 6503-RVS Holdings & Investments Co. to James Arnett Johnson, $300,000.

Tiara Ct., 6700-Staunch Investment Corp. to Lamond L. Reese, $385,000.

Zenith Way, 7612-Gilberto Barrera to Keith J. Taylor, $380,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Creighton Dr., 7510-Joan A. Lieber to Caroline C.M. Williams Pierce and Jordan T. Thevenow Harrison, $383,000.

Hollywood Rd., 5108-Angela M. and Brandon Ambruoso to Andrew W. Hubble, $285,000.

Nevada St., 5705-Joseph R. and Shirley A. Neri to Avita Jones and Rakin Haque, $369,000.

Seminole Pl., 6210-Selwyn and Sherrod Baptiste to Eugenio A. and Emilia Umana Hernandez, $320,000.

Wellesley Dr., 7402-La Verne A. and Kevin Scott Jech to Jose Oscar and Yesenia D. Chavez, $365,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1618-Lanfei Shi to Ramana and Padmavathi Chivukula, $170,000.

51st Pl., 9744-Shelton and Esmine Harvey to Monika Deshpande, $390,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Bentonia Ct., 2310-Denise C. Turner and Kenroy T. Flemmings to Venus L. Freeman, $269,000.

Brewton St., 1904-Rondy C. Nelson Jr. to Adrienne Anderson, $280,000.

Fallsgrove Lane, 1501-Andrew W. McCoy to Anicet Ndjiya and Natacha Gaele Djambe, $400,000.

Hil Mar Cir. S., 5934-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Nelson L. Price and Jasmine P. Wynn, $230,000.

Kipling Pkwy., 6711-Li Zhou to German Vera Encinas, $310,000.

Phelps Ave., 2619-Ricardo Wooten to Franchot Jennings, $307,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8697-Daniel E. Wilson to Ashley Nicole Hughes, $250,000.

Seton Way, 2327-Gail R. Boyd to Renada L. Johnson, $242,990.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Browns Lane, 2117-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Wilver Galindo Coca, $249,600.

Cherryfield Rd., 6905-Terrance C. and Lisa D. Bailey to Fulvio M. Benavides and Sandra X. Carranza, $280,000.

Edgewater Terr., 9910-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Maria Corazon B. and Jaime E. Gomez, $374,000.

Hatton Point Rd., 12330-Dap Homes Corp. to Gregory and Robin Crawley, $760,000.

Loughran Rd., 8904-Joshua William and Ziwei Dang Klag to Paola D. Chocala, $344,900.

Old Fort Rd., 10234-Donis Guzman to Roxana De Leon and Fidelina Barrios, $270,000.

Pats Ct., 3908-Oceb and Cindy J. Vargas to Derwyn Davenport, $394,900.

Round Table Dr., 519-Patricia Q. Heaney to Adewale O. Said Adams, $325,000.

Tregiovo Pl., 11819-Tarsha R. Johnson and Tia Charmaine McKisset to Deric C. and Pakeisha L. Davis, $545,000.

Washington Lane, 1308-Jocelyn Capunitan to Alfonso Smith, $263,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Forestgate Pl., 11012-John P. and Joanne M. Moran to John D. Reagan, $610,000.

Prospect Ct., 11400-Charles E. and Karen J. Lorenzetti to Christopher D. and Sanaa A. Lasher, $482,000.

Worrell Ave., 10010-Q & P Realty Corp. and Jimmy Chen to Mariatu Tejan, $380,500.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8421, No. T1-Focal Point Properties Corp. to Jody Jou Molina Brizuela, $142,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8661, No. 2-Sonora and Raymond Jackson to Jamal Duncan and Liane Rozzell, $135,000.

Greenbury Dr., 7907-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Julian Maltravis Carr III and Jessica Lynn Wilson, $447,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7808, No. 319-Danielle McCain to Earl J. Brake Sr., $156,000.

Lakeside Dr., 52-George Sonneborn and Rosina C. Iping to John W. and Emily C. Francis, $575,000.

Northway, 122-Matthew Beckley and Jacquelyn Witte to Jonas and Ayreen Cadwallader, $450,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Gallatin St., 5505-Cristina Noel Strunk and Carlos G. Grover to Gabrielle Strickland and Peter Barnabas Kulcsar, $285,000.

43rd Ave., 5312-Edgardo and Margaret Bunuan to Brandon Rama and Claire Catherine Vaidyanathan, $525,000.

55th Ave., 4913-Barbara Ellen McGuire Cortez to Qinghua Zhou and Roberto S. Leon, $267,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10241-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Michael J. Holmes, $432,715.

Brays St., 6412-David L. and Patricia D. Clark to Jacquelin Y. Acosta Hernandez, $305,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10037-NVR Inc. to Elvis Alvarez, $439,990.

Ellerbie Ct., 5629-Christopher E. and Sarah Dwyer to Cynthia D. Wise, $300,000.

Hubble Dr., 7814-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Catalina Torres and Daniel Tanan Ballitoc, $530,521.

Kinsey Terr., 6339-Catherine Canady to Camila Garcia and Jose M. Rodriguez Portillo, $475,000.

Timber Lane, 4615-Indeara Brooks and Bruce H. Taylor to Wilder E. Morales and Nidia Y. Salazar, $345,000.

97th Ave., 7022-61 Properties Inc. to Jermaine X. Starks, $403,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Beech Orchard Lane, 2705-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kenneth Ray Brisco, $427,200.

Big Chimney Br., 140, No. 10-4-Diane E. Murphy to Kara D. Robinson, $185,000.

Cambleton Dr., 12808-Zachary R. Lawless to Christine Townsend Holmes, $355,000.

Cranston Ave., 514-NVR Inc. to Jane Leah Houston and Donna Houston Payne, $626,494.

Hawley Lane, 14638-Sherine Burnett Taylor to Kevin C. and Tiffany Dirickson Ford, $402,000.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 15004-Toll XI Partnership to Christina Irby, $745,571.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3702-NVR Inc. to Sheila Mahn Bradford and Dorothy Woods Bethel, $475,280.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3844-D.R. Horton Inc. to Darren M. Lee, $375,990.

Red Jade Dr., 224, No. 14-4-Orlander Bell Jr. to Jolicia Lashay Lundy, $185,000.

Richard Bowie Lane, 15215-D.R. Horton Inc. to Veronica L. Nelson, $385,000.

Scotch Hill Dr., 10113, No. 15-3-Venkat Properties Corp. to Mario Carter, $217,000.

Symondsbury Way, 15430-Bonnie B. Wilkins to James Peterson, $610,000.

Whiteholm Dr., 12601-Germania B. Delarosa to Sylvia E. Jackson, $324,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7627, No. 363-James Frank and Sally Kathleen Walker to Junior Alberto Diaz Martinez and Olga Yamileth Calix Granado, $237,000.

Aylesford Lane, 7815-Dennis Whitley III and Kenneth Parrish to Emilienne Wansi Sindjui, $510,000.

Bradford Pl., 6801-Daniel A. and Jennifer Steadman to Jonathan T. Bader and Bethany A. Nelson, $404,888.

Cypress St., 7712-Alicia Lazo to Godwin N. and Florence N. Eko, $335,500.

Haines Ct., 7707-Sean and Rebecca A. Brady to Lindsey M. Baker, $225,000.

Laurel Ave., 610-Kirk A. Palchefsky and estate of Mary L. Palchefsky to Connie Kitchings, $330,000.

Montrose Ave., 1022-Michelle J. Schmidt Titus to Edgar and Ana C. Gallardo, $349,900.

Parkway Dr., 5907-John William Warring IV to Terence D. Sutton Jr., $380,000.

Spring Arbor Dr., 8019-NVR Inc. to Elizabeth Syrkett, $424,155.

Spring Arbor Dr., 8031-NVR Inc. to Elsa Alegado and Lito D. Velarde, $427,315.

Woodruff Ct., 7600-Martin A. Flemion III and estate of Regina Mary Dean to Asfer Syed Jafri, $239,900.

MONTPELIER AREA

Montpelier Dr., 8402-Edgar O. Santeliz to Michael and Theresa A. Thomas, $415,000.

Pheasant Run Dr., 12217-Lindsey M. Baker to Pedro Torres, $180,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

28th St., 4211-Bassey I. Etim Edet to Eugene M.J. Tehansky and Sarah M. Heaton, $409,999.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Darby Ct., 6804-Kwame Adu to Gabriel V. Guzman Pichardo and Ariana Mariza Lopez, $315,000.

Mentana St., 6007-Russell John Appleyard and estate of Ann G. Appleyard to Janis Speller, $337,000.

Quentin Ct., 6507-Q & P Realty Corp. to Jose M. Osorio Herrarte, $360,000.

Sprague Pl., 8319-Gumercindo Pineda to Dania M. Reyes and Douglas M. Quinteros, $305,000.

84th Ave., 5812-Jadefield Investment Corp. to Eliazar Palacios and Santos Romero, $339,000.

89th Ave., 5922-Rigoberto Melendez and Flor De Maria Mansilla Arroyo to Miguel Angel and Omar Ernesto Ocon Soriano, $331,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Audrey Lane, 737-Rental AA Homes Corp. to Antoine Bartholomew, $325,000.

Clearview Ave., 1609-Doris Brenda Batts to Santos and Ana Lillian Portillo, $260,000.

Owens Rd., 1218-Shawn C. and Lonnie Lee Finley to Sherry J. Bailey, $307,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 122-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Cristina A. Bacon, $271,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 348-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Natasha Bramble, $374,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 553-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Juan Jose Ferrer, $339,900.

Silver Clipper Lane, 514-Ihmw Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Jason Davenport, $760,964.

Wealding Way, 4918-Shean and Teniecia Robinson to Gabrielle Gunter, $235,000.

Woodland Dr., 5602-Raymond A. Smith Jr. to Bryan Sebobo, $265,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Silk Tree Dr., 5607-Xianqiang Zhao and Yanxia Qin to Xiaomin Lin, $447,000.

62nd Ave., 5900-Ashley R. Haggerty Ferferson to Luis A. Aguilar Carranza and Mirian Yamileth Carrasco Baca, $300,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Deer Pond Lane, 5709-Leida A. Hawkins and Roy C. Warren Jr. to George T. Washington Jr. and Pamela Chisholm, $475,000.

Houston St., 2230-Perspolise Investment Group Corp. to Bryana F. Head, $227,000.

Skyline Dr., 4102-Teria T. Davis and Steven A. George to Eva Johanna Vanegas Palma, $206,000.

Talmadge Cir., 4232-Politt Weggins to Adam Frank Smith, $313,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Bellbrook St., 2731-Beeren and Barry Investments Corp. to Joan C. Short, $259,950.

Brinkley Rd., 3128, No. 1-Hailu Admassie to Noe A. and Ingrid S. Torres, $105,000.

Carlton Ave., 3211-Walter Shaw to Luis F. Casasola and Maria E. Diaz Lainez, $335,000.

Geneva Lane, 6710-Jim and Anne Rautio to Kristen H. Haloj, $410,000.

Iverson St., 2313-Ires MD Corp. to Kathia L. Rojas Grajeda and Lazaro Antonio Ortega Villatoro, $254,900.

Rayburn Ct., 5009-Felisa Rodriguez Marcia and estate of Dolores Rodriguez to Omar K. and Stephanie K. Johnson, $310,000.

Shopton Dr., 5012-Patricia F. Spradlin to William and Patricia P. Dean, $292,000.

28th Ave., 3817, No. 18-Sean and Tabitha Painson McLeod to Georges D. Oben, $84,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Kimberly Rd., 3104-DNJH Corp. to Zachary Michael and Monica Joyce Keith, $347,000.

Monitor St., 6212-NVR Inc. to Emily Haverkamp, $454,200.

Ravenswood St., 2005-Kirk Lewis Sullivan and estate of Franklin D. Sullivan to Jose E. Castillo Arias, $247,000.

Sentinel Dr., 3607-NVR Inc. to Liwen Zhou and Yi Mu, $459,230.

Toledo Terr., 3450, No. 705-Chesapeake Blue Corp. to Yu Chi Wang, $75,000.

24th Ave., 6614-Rita E. Hidalgo to Stephanie Amaya, $310,000.

40th Ave., 6709-Chad and Huimin Wu Edison to Frederick Lain Hart and Stephanie Simpson, $430,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Bending Brook Way, 10403-Latonya Lipford and William Proctor to Francis Alie Moseray and Ramatu Bangura, $435,000.

Croom Rd., 9410-Krystal L. Wilson Phillips to Jeffrey and Carmelita K. Walker Li, $310,000.

Fareham Lane, 13809-Yalonda Williams to Eureka Dunbar, $245,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5010-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Muna H. Ahmmed, $414,650.

Forest Pines Dr., 5111-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Eddie N. and Shakita M. Billingslea, $397,784.

Fox Stream Way, 9137-SM Parkside Corp. to Jorgette Chuang, $399,990.

Glassy Creek Way, 9733-SM Parkside Corp. to Alexa Ray Jewell, $327,520.

Governor Sprigg Pl., 14513-Dawn L. Wade Shelton to Anthony Scott Proctor, $260,000.

King Frederick Way, 13841, No. 80732-Bridgette Tillman Crafton to Xavier Johnson Howard, $194,500.

Locris Dr., 7813-Iris Johnson to Kiara D. Sizemore and Anthony D. Waller, $303,000.

Meadow Lark Ave., 9701-Michael L. Thomas to Emmanuel and Promise Lum Ngongwashi, $485,000.

Rawlings Ct., 11005-D.R. Horton Inc. to Ibrahim Conteh, $442,000.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15401-Daniel Negussie and Karol Michelle Ferebee to Nayesa Walker, $499,900.

Trotters Glen Dr., 5006-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Gary and Laquita Steele, $465,000.

Wexford Rd., 8400-Bethany Sanders and estate of Patricia Sanders to William C. Adams, $315,990.

Woodstock Dr. E., 12542-Benjamin and Jessica Fellman to Tanya Delois Darby, $225,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bright Sun Dr., 610-Carol L. Harris to Jennille Gardener, $311,100.

Decesaris Blvd., 11812-Emmitt and Dorothy Dickerson to David and Carrenda L. Jennings, $442,000.

Greyfield Ct., 9604-Estate of Lisa E. Hollingsworth to Natalie Henley and Jabari Henley Edwards, $555,500.

Lake Shore Dr., 1037-McClure D. and Yvette C. Galloway to Sean Thompson and Oyindamola Ogungbemile, $300,500.

Peartree Dr., 15103-Christy A. Jenkins to Taryne and Cleaster Warren, $447,835.