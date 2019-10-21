Wheel Wright Pl., 13908-Andrea and Adrian M. Thompson to Will D. Campbell, $400,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Heatherwood Ct., 2502-Marlon E. Alvarez and Damarah N. Rhymer to Jose Len Farfan, $495,000.

Phoebe Lane, 10108-Richard Lewis Allen and estate of Francis J. Allen to Sebele Mengesha, $410,000.

Wells Blvd., 7304-Estate of Harold D. Delchamp to Nathan S. Storey and Zara N. Day, $310,000.

AQUASCO AREA

Benjamin Banneker Blvd., 22911-Morgan Kyle Robinson to Limber Aguilar, $220,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Beltsville Rd., 3124-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Soundview Home Loan Trust to Maotang and Quan Xu Zhou, $277,433.

Calico Rock Lndg Rd., 7328-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Damien Alphonso Robertson, $359,490.

Home Acres Terr., 10712-Timothy E. and Nancy C. Thomson to Alexander and Jessica Lee, $435,000.

Silver Thorn Way, 7213-Tameka Lashun Owens to Samuel Martinson Sasu Jr., $340,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 416-U.S. Bank National Association and Rmac Trust to Daryl Cedric Davis, $55,000.

Upshur St., 5010-Ronald Casper and estate of Ethel M. Haker to Maria L. Martinez Ponce, $265,000.

BOWIE AREA

Alfalfa Field Ct., 14122-NVR Inc. to Tushana C. Fowlin, $604,110.

Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4609-Kevin Brown and Kelli Craig to Douglas and Rebecca Walters, $485,000.

Flamingo Lane, 12308-Daniel H. and Laurie S. Cost to Gregory D. Lee, $300,000.

Greens Discovery Ct., 13606-David Schenkel to Elwyn Hughe and Lorianna Mapps, $625,000.

Heather Glen Way, 10710-Richard Winston to Ruben D. De Jesus Liriano and Joao A. Vicente De Lima, $343,000.

London Lane, 14622-Reynaldo N. and Cristina G. De Ocampo to Ingrid J. Amaya, $305,000.

Manor Field Dr., 4213-NVR Inc. to Sheldon and Qi Anne Whitmire, $565,000.

Morningside Lane, 3606-Robert F. Hendrickson to Thornell R. Woodward, $225,000.

Open Field Ct., 4306-NVR Inc. to Christopher Michael and Rachel Elizabeth Roberts Jones, $682,000.

Quarterhorse Dr., 12712-Scott Dressel to Artina M. and Samuel A. Anstead, $537,000.

Rockport Lane, 4314-Lereiya Edmonson Martin to Willie Mae Faulkner, $275,000.

Shamrocks Delight Dr., 5103, No. 92A-Candice Pleasant to Charles Manago, $312,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12414-Larry Thomas and Margaret Eileen Holak to Carolin Pollack, $395,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Birch Leaf Terr., 17204-Mary E. and Jason Sean Dugan to Haja M. Kamara, $500,000.

Edmond Way, 3619-Susan Nyambura Maina and Adion J. Chinkuyu to Akuamoa Boateng and Gbassay Kanu, $355,000.

Empress Way, 15522-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Upland Mortgage Loan Trust to Christian D. Leake and Cielena R. Camp Green, $259,900.

Everglade Lane, 15600, No. 101-Joseph E. Laumann to Sherman B. and Monica R. Jones, $175,000.

Federal Hill Ct., 16811-Lakeisha B. and Troy S. Grant to Chima Iku and Fabienne Bonaventure, $640,000.

Mount Oak Rd., 15401-Russell W. Clark Jr. and Bonnie Born to Jamal Amin and Simone Silva Sutton, $360,000.

Nottinghill Dr., 2703-Melvin Little to Gideon O. Nwagwu, $324,500.

Partell Ct., 16010-Princeton Tree Corp. to Cecelia Adele Fancey, $359,900.

Pointer Ridge Dr., 15720-Phillip C. and Yolanda M. Jackson to Patricia K. Ludlow, $352,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Corinne Ct., 7303-Ranae Johnson Harris to Kimberly and Sean Elliott, $410,000.

General Gage Ct., 7103-Jamillah L. and Orlando D. Powell to Charrsi P. Brightharp, $475,000.

Oak Dr., 8501-Keith Foster and estate of Larry Dale Foster to Rodney A. Thomas, $241,000.

Wheatland Way, 12707-William A. and Betty L. Wahl to Shabnam Farhadi, $300,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Aquamarine Ct., 6938-NF Investments Inc. to Brittney Bagley and Tyrone Little, $246,000.

Booker Dr., 810-BWC Holdings Corp. to Damilola Adebiyi, $245,000.

Dillon Ct., 1328-Patricia A. Kelley to John Chapman and Latasha Dionne Twyman, $240,000.

Early Oaks Lane, 1420-Bennett Team Properties Corp. to Natasha M. Graves, $300,000.

Mountain Lake Pl., 6813-John K. Tate Jr. to Waliek and Lacie V. Copeland, $245,000.

R St., 4313-Zumra Wahla Corp. to Gwendolyn F. Horton, $335,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 1000-William Lebrans Nixon and Marsha N. Bateman to Lauren and Jahmari Cooper, $309,000.

69th Pl., 507-Sabrina N. Thompson to Suzanne A. Kouassi Moore and Rene G. Coutouan, $299,990.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Cir., 7651-James E. and Allison A. Jones to Elmer V. Ramirez and Aracely Molina Ventura, $221,000.

Burnside Rd., 7865-Mesay Berhanu and Etsegent Antehun to Saul Antonio Romero, $235,000.

Crest Ave., 3022-Sally A. and John E. Sullivan to Mark W. and Heather C. Morton, $575,000.

Gibbs Way, 8328-Andrea Webb Scott to Jacob Olatunde, $378,000.

Greeley Rd., 7310-Pamela E. Berry to Edra Elias Argueta Gonzalez, $210,000.

Hillside Ave., 2902-Anthony M. and Jason Clark to Heidi L. Penna and Kevin Arias, $385,000.

Muncy Rd., 7743-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Jonathan R. and Martha Yanes, $194,950.

CLINTON AREA

Abilene Pl., 9016-Shalita A. Jones to Robin Vines and Kevin Lynn Randle, $279,900.

Branchwood Terr., 7337-Felix Cruz Amaya to Sulema Y. Ramirez Escarate and Osmin Cibrian Oseguera, $197,000.

Cheltenham Ave., 9106-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Gerald A. Eades, $210,250.

Den Lee Dr., 5900-Shanz M. Booker to Denise L. Randolph, $390,000.

Fletcher Ave., 9416-Vermell R. Williams to Josefina D. Manalo, $330,000.

Hiwassee Dr., 4515-Dennis John and Marie Ashmore to Emmanuel Chikodiri and Ogechi Vivian Onyeanusi, $405,000.

Kittama Dr., 8626-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to Dana M. and Carey L. Clay, $716,649.

Nico Ct., 4002-Timberlake Thrift Manor Corp. to Robert and Keilyn Kirkland, $698,835.

Springbrook Lane, 6503-RVS Holdings & Investments Co. to James Arnett Johnson, $300,000.

Tiara Ct., 6700-Staunch Investment Corp. to Lamond L. Reese, $385,000.

Zenith Way, 7612-Gilberto Barrera to Keith J. Taylor, $380,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Creighton Dr., 7510-Joan A. Lieber to Caroline C.M. Williams Pierce and Jordan T. Thevenow Harrison, $383,000.

Hollywood Rd., 5108-Angela M. and Brandon Ambruoso to Andrew W. Hubble, $285,000.

Nevada St., 5705-Joseph R. and Shirley A. Neri to Avita Jones and Rakin Haque, $369,000.

Seminole Pl., 6210-Selwyn and Sherrod Baptiste to Eugenio A. and Emilia Umana Hernandez, $320,000.

Wellesley Dr., 7402-La Verne A. and Kevin Scott Jech to Jose Oscar and Yesenia D. Chavez, $365,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1618-Lanfei Shi to Ramana and Padmavathi Chivukula, $170,000.

51st Pl., 9744-Shelton and Esmine Harvey to Monika Deshpande, $390,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Bentonia Ct., 2310-Denise C. Turner and Kenroy T. Flemmings to Venus L. Freeman, $269,000.

Brewton St., 1904-Rondy C. Nelson Jr. to Adrienne Anderson, $280,000.

Fallsgrove Lane, 1501-Andrew W. McCoy to Anicet Ndjiya and Natacha Gaele Djambe, $400,000.

Hil Mar Cir. S., 5934-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Nelson L. Price and Jasmine P. Wynn, $230,000.

Kipling Pkwy., 6711-Li Zhou to German Vera Encinas, $310,000.

Phelps Ave., 2619-Ricardo Wooten to Franchot Jennings, $307,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8697-Daniel E. Wilson to Ashley Nicole Hughes, $250,000.

Seton Way, 2327-Gail R. Boyd to Renada L. Johnson, $242,990.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Browns Lane, 2117-Bank of New York Mellon and Bank of New York to Wilver Galindo Coca, $249,600.

Cherryfield Rd., 6905-Terrance C. and Lisa D. Bailey to Fulvio M. Benavides and Sandra X. Carranza, $280,000.

Edgewater Terr., 9910-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Maria Corazon B. and Jaime E. Gomez, $374,000.

Hatton Point Rd., 12330-Dap Homes Corp. to Gregory and Robin Crawley, $760,000.

Loughran Rd., 8904-Joshua William and Ziwei Dang Klag to Paola D. Chocala, $344,900.

Old Fort Rd., 10234-Donis Guzman to Roxana De Leon and Fidelina Barrios, $270,000.

Pats Ct., 3908-Oceb and Cindy J. Vargas to Derwyn Davenport, $394,900.

Round Table Dr., 519-Patricia Q. Heaney to Adewale O. Said Adams, $325,000.

Tregiovo Pl., 11819-Tarsha R. Johnson and Tia Charmaine McKisset to Deric C. and Pakeisha L. Davis, $545,000.

Washington Lane, 1308-Jocelyn Capunitan to Alfonso Smith, $263,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Forestgate Pl., 11012-John P. and Joanne M. Moran to John D. Reagan, $610,000.

Prospect Ct., 11400-Charles E. and Karen J. Lorenzetti to Christopher D. and Sanaa A. Lasher, $482,000.

Worrell Ave., 10010-Q & P Realty Corp. and Jimmy Chen to Mariatu Tejan, $380,500.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8421, No. T1-Focal Point Properties Corp. to Jody Jou Molina Brizuela, $142,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8661, No. 2-Sonora and Raymond Jackson to Jamal Duncan and Liane Rozzell, $135,000.

Greenbury Dr., 7907-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Julian Maltravis Carr III and Jessica Lynn Wilson, $447,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7808, No. 319-Danielle McCain to Earl J. Brake Sr., $156,000.

Lakeside Dr., 52-George Sonneborn and Rosina C. Iping to John W. and Emily C. Francis, $575,000.

Northway, 122-Matthew Beckley and Jacquelyn Witte to Jonas and Ayreen Cadwallader, $450,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Gallatin St., 5505-Cristina Noel Strunk and Carlos G. Grover to Gabrielle Strickland and Peter Barnabas Kulcsar, $285,000.

43rd Ave., 5312-Edgardo and Margaret Bunuan to Brandon Rama and Claire Catherine Vaidyanathan, $525,000.

55th Ave., 4913-Barbara Ellen McGuire Cortez to Qinghua Zhou and Roberto S. Leon, $267,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10241-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Michael J. Holmes, $432,715.

Brays St., 6412-David L. and Patricia D. Clark to Jacquelin Y. Acosta Hernandez, $305,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10037-NVR Inc. to Elvis Alvarez, $439,990.

Ellerbie Ct., 5629-Christopher E. and Sarah Dwyer to Cynthia D. Wise, $300,000.

Hubble Dr., 7814-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Catalina Torres and Daniel Tanan Ballitoc, $530,521.

Kinsey Terr., 6339-Catherine Canady to Camila Garcia and Jose M. Rodriguez Portillo, $475,000.

Timber Lane, 4615-Indeara Brooks and Bruce H. Taylor to Wilder E. Morales and Nidia Y. Salazar, $345,000.

97th Ave., 7022-61 Properties Inc. to Jermaine X. Starks, $403,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Beech Orchard Lane, 2705-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Kenneth Ray Brisco, $427,200.

Big Chimney Br., 140, No. 10-4-Diane E. Murphy to Kara D. Robinson, $185,000.

Cambleton Dr., 12808-Zachary R. Lawless to Christine Townsend Holmes, $355,000.

Cranston Ave., 514-NVR Inc. to Jane Leah Houston and Donna Houston Payne, $626,494.

Hawley Lane, 14638-Sherine Burnett Taylor to Kevin C. and Tiffany Dirickson Ford, $402,000.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 15004-Toll XI Partnership to Christina Irby, $745,571.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3702-NVR Inc. to Sheila Mahn Bradford and Dorothy Woods Bethel, $475,280.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3844-D.R. Horton Inc. to Darren M. Lee, $375,990.

Red Jade Dr., 224, No. 14-4-Orlander Bell Jr. to Jolicia Lashay Lundy, $185,000.

Richard Bowie Lane, 15215-D.R. Horton Inc. to Veronica L. Nelson, $385,000.

Scotch Hill Dr., 10113, No. 15-3-Venkat Properties Corp. to Mario Carter, $217,000.

Symondsbury Way, 15430-Bonnie B. Wilkins to James Peterson, $610,000.

Whiteholm Dr., 12601-Germania B. Delarosa to Sylvia E. Jackson, $324,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7627, No. 363-James Frank and Sally Kathleen Walker to Junior Alberto Diaz Martinez and Olga Yamileth Calix Granado, $237,000.

Aylesford Lane, 7815-Dennis Whitley III and Kenneth Parrish to Emilienne Wansi Sindjui, $510,000.

Bradford Pl., 6801-Daniel A. and Jennifer Steadman to Jonathan T. Bader and Bethany A. Nelson, $404,888.

Cypress St., 7712-Alicia Lazo to Godwin N. and Florence N. Eko, $335,500.

Haines Ct., 7707-Sean and Rebecca A. Brady to Lindsey M. Baker, $225,000.

Laurel Ave., 610-Kirk A. Palchefsky and estate of Mary L. Palchefsky to Connie Kitchings, $330,000.

Montrose Ave., 1022-Michelle J. Schmidt Titus to Edgar and Ana C. Gallardo, $349,900.

Parkway Dr., 5907-John William Warring IV to Terence D. Sutton Jr., $380,000.

Spring Arbor Dr., 8019-NVR Inc. to Elizabeth Syrkett, $424,155.

Spring Arbor Dr., 8031-NVR Inc. to Elsa Alegado and Lito D. Velarde, $427,315.

Woodruff Ct., 7600-Martin A. Flemion III and estate of Regina Mary Dean to Asfer Syed Jafri, $239,900.

MONTPELIER AREA

Montpelier Dr., 8402-Edgar O. Santeliz to Michael and Theresa A. Thomas, $415,000.

Pheasant Run Dr., 12217-Lindsey M. Baker to Pedro Torres, $180,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

28th St., 4211-Bassey I. Etim Edet to Eugene M.J. Tehansky and Sarah M. Heaton, $409,999.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Darby Ct., 6804-Kwame Adu to Gabriel V. Guzman Pichardo and Ariana Mariza Lopez, $315,000.

Mentana St., 6007-Russell John Appleyard and estate of Ann G. Appleyard to Janis Speller, $337,000.

Quentin Ct., 6507-Q & P Realty Corp. to Jose M. Osorio Herrarte, $360,000.

Sprague Pl., 8319-Gumercindo Pineda to Dania M. Reyes and Douglas M. Quinteros, $305,000.

84th Ave., 5812-Jadefield Investment Corp. to Eliazar Palacios and Santos Romero, $339,000.

89th Ave., 5922-Rigoberto Melendez and Flor De Maria Mansilla Arroyo to Miguel Angel and Omar Ernesto Ocon Soriano, $331,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Audrey Lane, 737-Rental AA Homes Corp. to Antoine Bartholomew, $325,000.

Clearview Ave., 1609-Doris Brenda Batts to Santos and Ana Lillian Portillo, $260,000.

Owens Rd., 1218-Shawn C. and Lonnie Lee Finley to Sherry J. Bailey, $307,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 122-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Cristina A. Bacon, $271,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 348-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Natasha Bramble, $374,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 553-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Juan Jose Ferrer, $339,900.

Silver Clipper Lane, 514-Ihmw Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Jason Davenport, $760,964.

Wealding Way, 4918-Shean and Teniecia Robinson to Gabrielle Gunter, $235,000.

Woodland Dr., 5602-Raymond A. Smith Jr. to Bryan Sebobo, $265,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Silk Tree Dr., 5607-Xianqiang Zhao and Yanxia Qin to Xiaomin Lin, $447,000.

62nd Ave., 5900-Ashley R. Haggerty Ferferson to Luis A. Aguilar Carranza and Mirian Yamileth Carrasco Baca, $300,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Deer Pond Lane, 5709-Leida A. Hawkins and Roy C. Warren Jr. to George T. Washington Jr. and Pamela Chisholm, $475,000.

Houston St., 2230-Perspolise Investment Group Corp. to Bryana F. Head, $227,000.

Skyline Dr., 4102-Teria T. Davis and Steven A. George to Eva Johanna Vanegas Palma, $206,000.

Talmadge Cir., 4232-Politt Weggins to Adam Frank Smith, $313,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Bellbrook St., 2731-Beeren and Barry Investments Corp. to Joan C. Short, $259,950.

Brinkley Rd., 3128, No. 1-Hailu Admassie to Noe A. and Ingrid S. Torres, $105,000.

Carlton Ave., 3211-Walter Shaw to Luis F. Casasola and Maria E. Diaz Lainez, $335,000.

Geneva Lane, 6710-Jim and Anne Rautio to Kristen H. Haloj, $410,000.

Iverson St., 2313-Ires MD Corp. to Kathia L. Rojas Grajeda and Lazaro Antonio Ortega Villatoro, $254,900.

Rayburn Ct., 5009-Felisa Rodriguez Marcia and estate of Dolores Rodriguez to Omar K. and Stephanie K. Johnson, $310,000.

Shopton Dr., 5012-Patricia F. Spradlin to William and Patricia P. Dean, $292,000.

28th Ave., 3817, No. 18-Sean and Tabitha Painson McLeod to Georges D. Oben, $84,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Kimberly Rd., 3104-DNJH Corp. to Zachary Michael and Monica Joyce Keith, $347,000.

Monitor St., 6212-NVR Inc. to Emily Haverkamp, $454,200.

Ravenswood St., 2005-Kirk Lewis Sullivan and estate of Franklin D. Sullivan to Jose E. Castillo Arias, $247,000.

Sentinel Dr., 3607-NVR Inc. to Liwen Zhou and Yi Mu, $459,230.

Toledo Terr., 3450, No. 705-Chesapeake Blue Corp. to Yu Chi Wang, $75,000.

24th Ave., 6614-Rita E. Hidalgo to Stephanie Amaya, $310,000.

40th Ave., 6709-Chad and Huimin Wu Edison to Frederick Lain Hart and Stephanie Simpson, $430,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Bending Brook Way, 10403-Latonya Lipford and William Proctor to Francis Alie Moseray and Ramatu Bangura, $435,000.

Croom Rd., 9410-Krystal L. Wilson Phillips to Jeffrey and Carmelita K. Walker Li, $310,000.

Fareham Lane, 13809-Yalonda Williams to Eureka Dunbar, $245,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5010-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Muna H. Ahmmed, $414,650.

Forest Pines Dr., 5111-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Eddie N. and Shakita M. Billingslea, $397,784.

Fox Stream Way, 9137-SM Parkside Corp. to Jorgette Chuang, $399,990.

Glassy Creek Way, 9733-SM Parkside Corp. to Alexa Ray Jewell, $327,520.

Governor Sprigg Pl., 14513-Dawn L. Wade Shelton to Anthony Scott Proctor, $260,000.

King Frederick Way, 13841, No. 80732-Bridgette Tillman Crafton to Xavier Johnson Howard, $194,500.

Locris Dr., 7813-Iris Johnson to Kiara D. Sizemore and Anthony D. Waller, $303,000.

Meadow Lark Ave., 9701-Michael L. Thomas to Emmanuel and Promise Lum Ngongwashi, $485,000.

Rawlings Ct., 11005-D.R. Horton Inc. to Ibrahim Conteh, $442,000.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15401-Daniel Negussie and Karol Michelle Ferebee to Nayesa Walker, $499,900.

Trotters Glen Dr., 5006-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Gary and Laquita Steele, $465,000.

Wexford Rd., 8400-Bethany Sanders and estate of Patricia Sanders to William C. Adams, $315,990.

Woodstock Dr. E., 12542-Benjamin and Jessica Fellman to Tanya Delois Darby, $225,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bright Sun Dr., 610-Carol L. Harris to Jennille Gardener, $311,100.

Decesaris Blvd., 11812-Emmitt and Dorothy Dickerson to David and Carrenda L. Jennings, $442,000.

Greyfield Ct., 9604-Estate of Lisa E. Hollingsworth to Natalie Henley and Jabari Henley Edwards, $555,500.

Lake Shore Dr., 1037-McClure D. and Yvette C. Galloway to Sean Thompson and Oyindamola Ogungbemile, $300,500.