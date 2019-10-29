Springvale Ct., 2121-Bank of New York Mellon and Certificateholders of Cwabs Inc. to Weiqing Gu and Zhaocheng Yi, $354,900.

ADELPHI AREA

Amherst Rd., 1505-Quentin T. and Angel M. McCoy to Fazlin and Julien Henderson, $341,000.

Chapman Rd., 2425-Juana E. Ventura Oliva to Jose E. Quintanilla and Jose D. Medrano Portillo, $346,000.

Higbee Ct., 9406-Christopher A. and Dale J. Douglas to Julieta Lopez Vasquez and Edgar Jose Gomez, $363,000.

Red Oak Dr., 1909-T. Raymond and Marlene M. Conlon to Lillian Concepcion, $375,000.

AQUASCO AREA

Saint Phillips Rd., 16200-Wei Kai Chang to Christine M. Haeann, $315,000.

BELTSVILLE AREAm

Brandon Lane, 4702-Bernadette J. Semeniuk and Mary F. Kirchner to Andrae Smith, $335,100.

Calverton Blvd., 3120-Neil I. Bozievich to Ronnetta Michelle Dillon, $341,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11352, No. 1Y-Marvin and Evelyn Lileana Reyes to Wil F. Canales and Yesmi E. Alvarez Blanco, $148,500.

Kenny St., 4238-Alex Olivares to Elvisfru Nde and Dorisfri Achiri, $430,000.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12507-David A. Farias and Alicia Balzer to Abdel Raouf Nashnoush, $380,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 501-Ram Gehani to Freda C. King, $41,500.

Varnum Pl., 5303-Sonia E. Ferman and Alexander Mendoza to Victor A. Argueta Sanchez, $285,000.

BOWIE AREA

Alfalfa Field Ct., 14124-NVR Inc. to Nekol Bell, $583,965.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12619, No. 91-Rolando Calizo to Dewitt N. Smith, $345,000.

Grenfell Loop, 5901-A3 Real Estate Investments Corp. to Maya D. Foster, $351,000.

Hammermill Field Dr., 14008-NVR Inc. to Victoria C. and Mark S. Thompson, $703,779.

Kembridge Dr., 12503-Natalia A. Weinsetel to Walter G. and Christina M. Zuleta, $345,000.

Lena Way, 7203-Shirley B. and John Mitchell to David D. Sohn, $524,000.

London Lane, 14934-Roosevelt and Adrienne G. Collier to Deandra Coleman, $280,000.

Oakview Lane, 4506-Roy L. Gertz to Charisse Long, $347,000.

Quoting Poet Ct., 12612-Laura J. Margulies and estate of B. Winnifred Cazeau Edwards to Darius Smith and Latrenda Woodard, $355,000.

Round Tree Lane, 12106-Elizabeth M. and D. Matthew O’Neal to Kaitlynn Fratz, $379,000.

Superior Landing., 11121-Salvador and Vilma Funes to Omono Sarah Ukpoma and Lloyd Babajide Jenkins Johnston, $480,000.

Winchester Lane, 3910-John L. Anderson to Michael P. Dunn II, $354,900.

11th St., 13207-Eric and Katrina Brown to Ashley M. Alexander and Dorian L. Battle, $349,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Eager Terr., 4006-Julianna M. Portugal to Florentine Kampara, $310,000.

Eldbridge Terr., 3804-Megan J. Dunn to Jessica Lee Marshall, $296,900.

Ensign Ct., 3308-Ebusom Corp. to Vincent P. Turner and Tanica J. Thomas, $415,000.

Everglade Lane, 15613, No. G304-Vanessa Crawford to Marshall T. Roberts, $243,000.

Nashua Lane, 14903-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Jason Butler, $335,000.

November Ct., 2945-David Cooper Jr. to Luis A. Romero, $239,000.

Patuxent Overlook Dr., 4406-Tina Johnson and Michael Moody Jr. to Shawn C. and Ivy Moulder, $625,000.

Post Lane, 1402-Helene Elizabeth Shoffler to Bryan J. Musolino, $350,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Belding Ct., 8410-Roger Meade to Matthew Gelber, $279,900.

Crestwood Ave. S., 12107-Jeffery D. and Carla J. Rupert to Julien and Jennifer Cross, $550,000.

Heatherwick Dr., 8206-Stonetrust Corp. to Brian Christopher Bedell and Chloe Edmondson, $289,990.

White Plains Lane, 7502-FV I. Inc. and Morgan Stanley Mortgage Cap Holdings Corp. to Alimatu S. Naziru, $425,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Upshur St., 3400-Katherine L. Rondelli to Scott A. and Aliza S. Drewes, $437,000.

40th St., 4315-Iraj Alan Rahimi and Betty Emam to Robert F. Erbacher, $520,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 6111-Melvin H. Shannon II to Mario Frazier, $221,900.

Capitol Heights Blvd., 900-Christopher Baron to Marterio Carale Moss, $260,000.

Clark St., 3799-Fremar Enterprises Inc. to Mosebolatan Olaniran and Ayisat Yetunde Hassan, $269,100.

District Ave., 6104-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Clarence Hebb Jr., $300,000.

Norfield Rd., 5407-Swan Properties Inc. to Emma E. Flores, $292,000.

Shady Glen Terr., 7308-Thomeisha A. Russell Roach Peterson to Ronald E. Cabico, $230,000.

Walker Mill Dr., 7403-Ketanya Wynter to Wesley Thomas, $237,000.

Wilberforce Ct., 1119-Tichi Property Corp. to Cristhian Lazaro, $315,000.

69th St., 128-Michelle D. and Joshua J. Leak to Mehdi Naghdi and Nasrin Nabavi Nouri, $225,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Dr., 8110-Ebonie Tamara Taylor to Jose T. Luna Torres, $230,000.

Greenleaf Rd., 7813-Jose Orlando Cabrera and Concepcion Cabrera Gallo to Maliik Turner, $257,091.

Lake Ave., 2431-Hanz and Rebeccah Heinrichs to Peter A. and Anne V. Stahley, $400,000.

Ryderwood Ct., 1800-Chrishelle Minor to Latisha R. Blue, $245,000.

Tailgate Terr., 530-Tyrone Caldwell to Chris D. Young, $335,000.

Willow Hill Pl., 301-Renard and Monique McDaniel to Ludwin Deras and Enma Santizo, $285,000.

CLINTON AREA

Brazke Ct., 8715-Janis A. Famous to Gabrielle Mitchell, $392,000.

Chris Mar Ave., 5504-Shirley A. Walker to Willow Jean Wimbush, $275,000.

Dangerfield Rd., 8809-Blanca Azucena Lopez to Clarence E. Stovall Jr., $305,000.

Dennison Dr., 6200-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Kenny Phan and James Hoang, $316,500.

Fox Run Dr., 9311-Jerroll Guins to Donte Weems, $319,900.

Hunt Weber Dr., 6206-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Keyon Attonio Valentine, $455,909.

Lauer Ct., 11708-Stephen R. Stites and estate of Carole Lee Haynes to Mickey L. Vereen, $205,000.

Old Branch Ave., 8805-Iuka Holdings Corp. to James P. and Gerald M. Butler, $295,000.

Sand Cherry Way, 7039-Caroline M. Freeland to Samuel E. and Anita Licorish, $485,000.

Stuart Lane, 9626-Ramneek R. and Jagjot Singh to David Ramp Jr., $432,000.

Trubador Dr., 8916-Alkeisha L. and Elbie Williams to Kimberly Denise Wilson, $335,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Amherst Rd., 4601-Benjamin S. Barnes and Caitlin E. McDonough to Campbell and Eliana Del Socorro Bolton Wilson, $685,000.

De Pauw Pl., 3502-Juwono Sutrisno to Arqile and Pavlina Masati, $442,500.

Keota Terr., 5121-Jeremy L. Clay to Katerina A. and Samuel E. Evans, $195,000.

Pontiac St., 6302-Matthew Paul Sadowski to Xue Xian, $350,000.

Seminole St., 6207-Anthony Ragazzo and Sara Cutlip Dottellis to Ozoemenam Peter Ohagwu, $320,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6008, No. T-Richard Essen to Tommy Suriel, $151,900.

36th Ave., 8711-Diane L. and Saul J. Schweber to Bridget and Kevin Russell, $265,000.

52nd Ave., 9721-Ruth E. Stargel Wood to Cindy Yamileth Cuellar and Martha Thomas, $325,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Bethany Dr., 7806-Osvaldo L. Gonzales to Tawana Vines, $340,000.

Cross St., 7155-Otis and Helena Williams to Robert Kenneth Bandy, $145,000.

Donnell Pl., 7244, No. C1-Ram G. Gehani to Alexis Theresa Latney, $82,500.

Forest Park Dr., 1754-Korrye Gaskins Richardson to Yhanihi T. and Kenneth A. Doles, $220,000.

Millvale Ave., 2502-GH Investments Corp. to Noel A. and Leidy Flores, $250,000.

Pinecreek Pl., 2703-Poconas and Sons Corp. to Williams Alvarenga Alvarenga and Reina Corea Reyes, $305,500.

Ramblewood Dr., 2103-Michelle R. Smith to Moya T. Getrouw and Rashad Tyron Ragland, $255,000.

Springdale Ave., 3321-GFFM Holdings Corp. to Roberto C. Melgar Gonzalez and Francisca Escobar De Melgar, $230,000.

Tulip Ave., 1784-Janelle A. Jones to Mark L. Ode, $241,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Aquarius Ct., 11504-Kathryn A. Robbins and Tarl E. Karoleski to Elsa M. Nunez, $452,000.

Bentham Ct., 6314-Ellis J. and Tracy Woods Sam to Tierra J. Washington, $250,000.

Blanchard Dr., 9515-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Alberto and Rosa Climaco, $355,000.

Glen Way, 10217-Altheia Tice and Takesha N. Fulcher to Doreen Deterville, $395,000.

Harrison Ave., 13500-Strategic Business Investments Corp. to David and Catherine Smedberg, $336,000.

Lampton Lane, 12601-Tovar Construction Group Corp. to Patrice Epps and Munayem Ahmed, $342,000.

Mansfield Manor Dr., 4714-Florencio and Olga Ferrufino to Jose H. Hernandez Chicas and Esther Arevalo Alvarado, $270,000.

Old Fort Rd., 10501-Gene Arthur and Betty June Hawkins to Miguel A. Velasquez, $360,000.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8200-Sharolli Aslam Corp. to Victor G. and Silvia C. Uzeda, $450,000.

Pine Tree Lane, 12809-Hermela Limousine Services Corp. to Ariel A. Izaquirre Estrada and Valerie M. Ney, $349,000.

Sero Pine Lane, 806-Donald A. and Teresa J. Brown to Natosha Brice and Justin Parker, $590,000.

Surrey Circle Dr. S., 221-Alexander and Janet M. Zavistovich to Donita Renee and Jerry Vines, $450,000.

Tucker Rd., 1630-Natasha D. Stewart to Huseyin J. Kandil, $300,000.

Washington Terr., 13303-Rockfish Homes Corp. to Thomas Man, $480,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glen Ave., 3315-June D. and Arthur T. Dearstine to Orlando Vasquez Gomez, $239,500.

Lake Glen Dr., 7622-Soulaiman and Sahar Masri Jendi to Starla and Yohnnie Shambourger, $530,212.

Prospect Hill Ct., 7400-Alireza and Hyesuk Zahedian to John W. McClellan, $610,000.

Zinnia Ct., 6403-Vernon E. and Sherian Wilson White to Kimberly Alexander, $525,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8677, No. 101-Tatiana Renko to Brenda D. Parker, $79,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 6970, No. 200-Dawn K. Nichols to Alesa Shelton, $176,000.

Lady Anne Ct., 6917-Harsha and Lakshini Wijeweera to Annette Ibrahim, $335,000.

Ora Ct. S., 7224-Suzanne Wylder Vaughan to Teresia G. Bruinhard, $302,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Hamilton St., 5507-Risu Inc. to Pedro Guevara Ayala and Juan D. Bolainez, $327,000.

43rd St., 6100-Melanie A. Odlum to Ileana Trozzo and Robert Joseph DeLeonibus, $435,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10229-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Laurant Jolly, $455,966.

Barker Pl., 5313-Andre and Shirleen Harrison Hawkins to Luis Antonio Lopez Marroquin, $240,000.

Brightlea Dr., 6315-Diversified Asset Management Corp. to Marcos A. and Reyes Renderos, $325,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10039-NVR Inc. to Selwyn Gavin Charles Baptiste, $408,030.

Ellerbie St., 5702-Olujinmi O. and Aderinsola Alice Baiyewu to Genaro Mina, $315,000.

Hubble Dr., 7816-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Melita Nabayo, $540,183.

McHenry Lane, 9105-Hawa A. Kabir and Shekib D. Ahmed to Ramiro Espino and Damaris Jose Herrera Rodriguez, $375,000.

Seasons Way, 8701, No. 1-Linette L. Hawkins to Kevin G. Hernandez, $155,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Beech Orchard Lane, 2807-William C. and Debra R. Chiselom to Angelo T. and Kimberly B. Westfield, $530,000.

Cranston Ave., 518-NVR Inc. to Joshua Amerron Henson, $530,975.

Effie Fox Way, 3904-D.R. Horton Inc. to Anthony M. and Stephanie A. Vennekotter, $407,500.

Folcroft Lane, 1015-Danielle Barnes and Lauren Creamer to Michele Valentine, $310,000.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 224, No. 29-Carol Bankston to Anand Jagessar, $133,000.

Hebron Lane, 13904-NVR Inc. to Raymond Carter Jr. and Treci Johnson, $730,997.

Jumper Lane, 2303-Yawovi Agbenuku and Angela Marie Kpogo to Andre Price and Senora Grooms, $519,000.

Modena Cir., 14110-Juergen Altziebler and Brooke Harris to Brandon L. Rainer and Kayla J. Williams, $570,000.

Open View Lane, 12238, No. 805-Gwendolyn E. Williams to Keith Hutchins, $205,000.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3706-NVR Inc. to Aisha Latisha Lam and Patrick Jones, $554,835.

Pine Needle Ct., 13802-Gerald M. and Janet Hogg to Diane Yemoh, $539,900.

Red Jade Dr., 267, No. 12-6-Federal National Mortgage Association to Raphael Chesare Heaggans, $150,000.

Richard Bowie Lane, 15216-Row Partners Corp. to Brittany Kitson and Joseph Nyan, $449,415.

Scotch Hill Dr., 10168, No. 24-3-Thomas W. and Myrna P. Roberts to Thomas W. and Alana M. Roberts, $184,000.

Winterbourne Dr., 3219-James and Michele Pesicka to David and Darcey Adams, $579,000.

LAUREL AREA

Ashford Blvd., 8320-Calandra Chappelle and Doris Kelley to Sandra Jackson, $285,900.

Berryleaf Dr., 7423-Nan M. Newman to Damiya Eve Whitaker, $260,000.

Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 7902-George C. and Jane S. Robbins to Charles R. Dobbs, $230,000.

Hampstead Way, 14530-Fuzhong Weng and Chunping Zhang to Michael Langebeck and Dancia Langley, $505,000.

Londonderry Ct., 8283-Syed R. Hussain to Ashley G. Bacchus, $289,900.

Nichols Dr., 910-Gregory S. Manning to Miguel Angel Martinez and Sonia Alvarado, $300,000.

Plaid Dr., 15625-Jacqueline J. Campbell to Gail Beatrice Hogan, $275,000.

Spring Arbor Dr., 8023-NVR Inc. to Korine and Ugonna Ohiri, $397,635.

Fifth St., 1002-Richard M. and Sheree J. Contic to Jose M. Cuellar, $270,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Claxton Dr., 13108-Jennatte L. and George M. Wills to Franklin D. Lazo, $315,000.

Gambrel Ct., 13501-Residential Value Corp. to Roy W. and Romario C. Watson, $505,000.

Madronawood Dr., 10106-Richard Edmonde Park to Courtney and Frenita B. Fullwood, $415,000.

Montpelier Dr., 8607-Anthony Michael Landini and estate of Carmela Rose Landi to Kimberly Cooper and Nicolas Turner, $359,992.

Point Lane N., 12605-Heather M. Kelly and estate of Ruth E. Kelly to Jose M. Lopez Miranda and Lucy K. Robles Villatoro, $355,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

30th St., 4409-Reed Deckard and Erin Swinstead to Patricia Preware, $420,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Decatur St., 6944-Fine Restorations Corp. to Rene Wise, $284,900.

Freeport St., 6915-Glenda K. Torres to Norma E. and Itza N. Flores, $250,000.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5544, No. 1525-DKN Properties Corp. to Jose Barajas, $117,500.

Monroe St., 5621-Vonthia I. Henderson to Carlos Edwin Martinez and Silvia Y. Martinez De Cabrera, $290,000.

Quentin St., 8100-Jamila S. Henry to Juan Lopez, $340,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7519, No. 1953-Jean P. Hobelmann Hurley to Jargal Itgel, $44,000.

Standish Dr., 6809-Edgar Hemandez to Jose I. Duran and Reyna I. Guardado Rodriguez, $275,000.

Warner Ct., 3713-Paul Darnell and Barbara J. Vanhagen to Jose S. Guevara and Concepcion A. Contreras, $310,000.

85th Ave., 5458, No. 1-Five Willows Corp. to Seghen Atsbaha, $85,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Deal Dr., 5302-Paarth Sapra to Diane Hinkle, $230,400.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 303-Joseph H. Seskey and Lauren Smith Ridgway to Barbara Hodges, $318,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 147-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Agazit N. Ocbazgi, $363,499.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 355-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Jaime D. Carter, $339,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 559-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Daniel Patrick McGoldrick, $323,900.

Springmaid Lane, 4809-Richard D. Johnson to Brian Scott, $250,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Somerset Rd., 5704-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Jiayu Liu, $250,000.

West Hwy. E., 5002-Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust and U.S. Bank to James Zientek, $230,800.

SUITLAND AREA

English Ct., 4716-Verdelle Pittman Paige to Mariah Hankton, $255,000.

Skyline Dr., 4207-Elizabeth B. Hebert to Carolyn Stewart, $273,000.

Wood Creek Dr., 3404-Rodney James Brown Jr. to Jerry Dunlap Jr., $275,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Berkley St., 2402-Beverly Darlene Thomas and Geneva Horton to Olaniyi O. Oladeinde and Monica G. Mahoney Todd, $211,000.

Brinkley Station Dr., 3028-Barbara R. and Olden Minnick to Nateesha and Shiniqua Brady, $230,000.

Henderson Rd., 4903-Ovolon Corp. to Karl A. Muhammad, $365,000.

Iverson St., 2537-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Isaac Mardy, $97,000.

Keppler Pl., 4719-Constance D. Taylor to Victoria L. Cofer, $400,000.

Lansing Dr., 5413-Solis Corp. to Shari S. Monadizadeh, $365,000.

Redd Lane, 5203-Estate of Elsie M. Smart to Elizabeth P. Taufa and Alexander C. Bohn, $310,000.

Southgate Dr., 5919-Douglas Tomlin to Julio Turcios Reyes and Blanca Deras, $280,000.

21st Ave., 4007-Prince Properties Corp. to Taylor Lange, $360,000.

25th Pl., 3306-Teddy A. Galloway to Donald D. Clark, $228,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Calverton Dr., 6902-Sunni Massey and Brian Dylong to Sean W. and Emily M. Suntum, $485,000.

Longfellow St., 1821-Jose W. Bonilla to Yerry Wilbert Salazar, $288,000.

Monitor St., 6214-NVR Inc. to Carl Anthony and Joely Guerrero De Dudley, $502,930.

Russell Ave., 4812-Sima Bastani and Khodarahm Yazdanipour to Melanie M. McGhee, $475,000.

Sentinel Dr., 3609-NVR Inc. to Bukurije Zeqiri, $458,710.

Toledo Terr., 3450, No. 726-Ellen Y. Weir to Janet Pierre, $86,000.

41st Ave., 6004-Brian Thomas and Katy Elizabeth Carl to Philip Jerome and Michelle Leigh Fischer, $412,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Bishopmill Dr., 3909-Popular Ventures Corp. to Betty R. Tinnin, $318,000.

Chancelsors Dr., 3608-Caruso Builder Balmoral Corp. to Damion Lamont and Wendy Juliet Carter Tucker, $569,990.

Curtis Ct., 9205-Robert W. and Sandra K. Cantin to Michael Bellamy, $295,000.

Fareham Lane, 13906-Derrick Brown and Jessica K. Jackson to Kheon Hendricks, $239,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5103-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Leia Bispham, $368,743.

Fox Stream Way, 9131-SM Parkside Corp. to Elizabeth Buchheister, $381,920.

Fox Stream Way, 9139-SM Parkside Corp. to Iesha Johnson, $381,685.

Glassy Creek Way, 9747-SM Parkside Corp. to Bhanmatee G. Vodopia, $350,120.

Governor Sprigg Pl., 14629-Phillip Thomas Tucker to Ikeoluwa Orighoye Adeola, $263,500.

King Gregory Way, 13803, No. 127-Anand Jagessar to Aminata Fofanah, $220,000.

Lord Fairfax Pl., 13855-Aaron Johnson Hearn to Tabitta I. Quattlebaum, $226,874.

Melwood Chapel Lane, 10600-NT Holdings Corp. to Ayah M. Taniform, $464,900.

Rectory Lane, 14007-Corey K. Lopez to Santos E. Villatoro and Juana Francisca Umanzor, $280,000.

Sherwood Dr., 9520-Shanti Homes Corp. to Veronica Dykes, $349,903.

Trumbull Dr., 12921-William J. and Sonya P. Day to Kameel Ademola Dada, $260,000.

Wexford Rd., 8405-JLG Investments Corp. to Ellysbel Nevarez Marrero, $375,000.

Woodstock Dr. W., 8806-Angie Blackwell to Christianna Lenore Constance and Clyde Neely, $244,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Campus Way N., 2552-Charles H. and Ann F. Hollins to Beth L. Crawford, $420,000.

Delcastle Dr., 14402-Dennis L. and Kathryn W. Cunningham to Andre D. and Valaria H. Alston, $425,000.

Hall Station Dr., 900, No. 100-Department of Veterans Affairs to Derek Hart, $257,500.

Jones Fall Ct., 402-Dean and Sandra Joye Denise Sirjue to Jodie L. Harris, $490,000.

Lottsford Terr., 11523-Charles Moore and Inger Swimpson to James H. and Agatha G. Murry, $520,000.

Peartree Dr., 15110-Suntrust Bank to Bruce Dion Torain, $361,500.