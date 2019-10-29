Springvale Ct., 2121-Bank of New York Mellon and Certificateholders of Cwabs Inc. to Weiqing Gu and Zhaocheng Yi, $354,900.
ADELPHI AREA
Amherst Rd., 1505-Quentin T. and Angel M. McCoy to Fazlin and Julien Henderson, $341,000.
Chapman Rd., 2425-Juana E. Ventura Oliva to Jose E. Quintanilla and Jose D. Medrano Portillo, $346,000.
Higbee Ct., 9406-Christopher A. and Dale J. Douglas to Julieta Lopez Vasquez and Edgar Jose Gomez, $363,000.
Red Oak Dr., 1909-T. Raymond and Marlene M. Conlon to Lillian Concepcion, $375,000.
AQUASCO AREA
Saint Phillips Rd., 16200-Wei Kai Chang to Christine M. Haeann, $315,000.
BELTSVILLE AREAm
Brandon Lane, 4702-Bernadette J. Semeniuk and Mary F. Kirchner to Andrae Smith, $335,100.
Calverton Blvd., 3120-Neil I. Bozievich to Ronnetta Michelle Dillon, $341,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11352, No. 1Y-Marvin and Evelyn Lileana Reyes to Wil F. Canales and Yesmi E. Alvarez Blanco, $148,500.
Kenny St., 4238-Alex Olivares to Elvisfru Nde and Dorisfri Achiri, $430,000.
Rustic Rock Lane, 12507-David A. Farias and Alicia Balzer to Abdel Raouf Nashnoush, $380,000.
BLADENSBURG AREA
Emerson St., 6011, No. 501-Ram Gehani to Freda C. King, $41,500.
Varnum Pl., 5303-Sonia E. Ferman and Alexander Mendoza to Victor A. Argueta Sanchez, $285,000.
BOWIE AREA
Alfalfa Field Ct., 14124-NVR Inc. to Nekol Bell, $583,965.
Gladys Retreat Cir., 12619, No. 91-Rolando Calizo to Dewitt N. Smith, $345,000.
Grenfell Loop, 5901-A3 Real Estate Investments Corp. to Maya D. Foster, $351,000.
Hammermill Field Dr., 14008-NVR Inc. to Victoria C. and Mark S. Thompson, $703,779.
Kembridge Dr., 12503-Natalia A. Weinsetel to Walter G. and Christina M. Zuleta, $345,000.
Lena Way, 7203-Shirley B. and John Mitchell to David D. Sohn, $524,000.
London Lane, 14934-Roosevelt and Adrienne G. Collier to Deandra Coleman, $280,000.
Oakview Lane, 4506-Roy L. Gertz to Charisse Long, $347,000.
Quoting Poet Ct., 12612-Laura J. Margulies and estate of B. Winnifred Cazeau Edwards to Darius Smith and Latrenda Woodard, $355,000.
Round Tree Lane, 12106-Elizabeth M. and D. Matthew O’Neal to Kaitlynn Fratz, $379,000.
Superior Landing., 11121-Salvador and Vilma Funes to Omono Sarah Ukpoma and Lloyd Babajide Jenkins Johnston, $480,000.
Winchester Lane, 3910-John L. Anderson to Michael P. Dunn II, $354,900.
11th St., 13207-Eric and Katrina Brown to Ashley M. Alexander and Dorian L. Battle, $349,000.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Eager Terr., 4006-Julianna M. Portugal to Florentine Kampara, $310,000.
Eldbridge Terr., 3804-Megan J. Dunn to Jessica Lee Marshall, $296,900.
Ensign Ct., 3308-Ebusom Corp. to Vincent P. Turner and Tanica J. Thomas, $415,000.
Everglade Lane, 15613, No. G304-Vanessa Crawford to Marshall T. Roberts, $243,000.
Nashua Lane, 14903-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Jason Butler, $335,000.
November Ct., 2945-David Cooper Jr. to Luis A. Romero, $239,000.
Patuxent Overlook Dr., 4406-Tina Johnson and Michael Moody Jr. to Shawn C. and Ivy Moulder, $625,000.
Post Lane, 1402-Helene Elizabeth Shoffler to Bryan J. Musolino, $350,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Belding Ct., 8410-Roger Meade to Matthew Gelber, $279,900.
Crestwood Ave. S., 12107-Jeffery D. and Carla J. Rupert to Julien and Jennifer Cross, $550,000.
Heatherwick Dr., 8206-Stonetrust Corp. to Brian Christopher Bedell and Chloe Edmondson, $289,990.
White Plains Lane, 7502-FV I. Inc. and Morgan Stanley Mortgage Cap Holdings Corp. to Alimatu S. Naziru, $425,000.
BRENTWOOD AREA
Upshur St., 3400-Katherine L. Rondelli to Scott A. and Aliza S. Drewes, $437,000.
40th St., 4315-Iraj Alan Rahimi and Betty Emam to Robert F. Erbacher, $520,000.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Addison Rd., 6111-Melvin H. Shannon II to Mario Frazier, $221,900.
Capitol Heights Blvd., 900-Christopher Baron to Marterio Carale Moss, $260,000.
Clark St., 3799-Fremar Enterprises Inc. to Mosebolatan Olaniran and Ayisat Yetunde Hassan, $269,100.
District Ave., 6104-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Clarence Hebb Jr., $300,000.
Norfield Rd., 5407-Swan Properties Inc. to Emma E. Flores, $292,000.
Shady Glen Terr., 7308-Thomeisha A. Russell Roach Peterson to Ronald E. Cabico, $230,000.
Walker Mill Dr., 7403-Ketanya Wynter to Wesley Thomas, $237,000.
Wilberforce Ct., 1119-Tichi Property Corp. to Cristhian Lazaro, $315,000.
69th St., 128-Michelle D. and Joshua J. Leak to Mehdi Naghdi and Nasrin Nabavi Nouri, $225,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Allendale Dr., 8110-Ebonie Tamara Taylor to Jose T. Luna Torres, $230,000.
Greenleaf Rd., 7813-Jose Orlando Cabrera and Concepcion Cabrera Gallo to Maliik Turner, $257,091.
Lake Ave., 2431-Hanz and Rebeccah Heinrichs to Peter A. and Anne V. Stahley, $400,000.
Ryderwood Ct., 1800-Chrishelle Minor to Latisha R. Blue, $245,000.
Tailgate Terr., 530-Tyrone Caldwell to Chris D. Young, $335,000.
Willow Hill Pl., 301-Renard and Monique McDaniel to Ludwin Deras and Enma Santizo, $285,000.
CLINTON AREA
Brazke Ct., 8715-Janis A. Famous to Gabrielle Mitchell, $392,000.
Chris Mar Ave., 5504-Shirley A. Walker to Willow Jean Wimbush, $275,000.
Dangerfield Rd., 8809-Blanca Azucena Lopez to Clarence E. Stovall Jr., $305,000.
Dennison Dr., 6200-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Kenny Phan and James Hoang, $316,500.
Fox Run Dr., 9311-Jerroll Guins to Donte Weems, $319,900.
Hunt Weber Dr., 6206-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Keyon Attonio Valentine, $455,909.
Lauer Ct., 11708-Stephen R. Stites and estate of Carole Lee Haynes to Mickey L. Vereen, $205,000.
Old Branch Ave., 8805-Iuka Holdings Corp. to James P. and Gerald M. Butler, $295,000.
Sand Cherry Way, 7039-Caroline M. Freeland to Samuel E. and Anita Licorish, $485,000.
Stuart Lane, 9626-Ramneek R. and Jagjot Singh to David Ramp Jr., $432,000.
Trubador Dr., 8916-Alkeisha L. and Elbie Williams to Kimberly Denise Wilson, $335,000.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Amherst Rd., 4601-Benjamin S. Barnes and Caitlin E. McDonough to Campbell and Eliana Del Socorro Bolton Wilson, $685,000.
De Pauw Pl., 3502-Juwono Sutrisno to Arqile and Pavlina Masati, $442,500.
Keota Terr., 5121-Jeremy L. Clay to Katerina A. and Samuel E. Evans, $195,000.
Pontiac St., 6302-Matthew Paul Sadowski to Xue Xian, $350,000.
Seminole St., 6207-Anthony Ragazzo and Sara Cutlip Dottellis to Ozoemenam Peter Ohagwu, $320,000.
Westchester Park Dr., 6008, No. T-Richard Essen to Tommy Suriel, $151,900.
36th Ave., 8711-Diane L. and Saul J. Schweber to Bridget and Kevin Russell, $265,000.
52nd Ave., 9721-Ruth E. Stargel Wood to Cindy Yamileth Cuellar and Martha Thomas, $325,000.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Bethany Dr., 7806-Osvaldo L. Gonzales to Tawana Vines, $340,000.
Cross St., 7155-Otis and Helena Williams to Robert Kenneth Bandy, $145,000.
Donnell Pl., 7244, No. C1-Ram G. Gehani to Alexis Theresa Latney, $82,500.
Forest Park Dr., 1754-Korrye Gaskins Richardson to Yhanihi T. and Kenneth A. Doles, $220,000.
Millvale Ave., 2502-GH Investments Corp. to Noel A. and Leidy Flores, $250,000.
Pinecreek Pl., 2703-Poconas and Sons Corp. to Williams Alvarenga Alvarenga and Reina Corea Reyes, $305,500.
Ramblewood Dr., 2103-Michelle R. Smith to Moya T. Getrouw and Rashad Tyron Ragland, $255,000.
Springdale Ave., 3321-GFFM Holdings Corp. to Roberto C. Melgar Gonzalez and Francisca Escobar De Melgar, $230,000.
Tulip Ave., 1784-Janelle A. Jones to Mark L. Ode, $241,000.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Aquarius Ct., 11504-Kathryn A. Robbins and Tarl E. Karoleski to Elsa M. Nunez, $452,000.
Bentham Ct., 6314-Ellis J. and Tracy Woods Sam to Tierra J. Washington, $250,000.
Blanchard Dr., 9515-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Alberto and Rosa Climaco, $355,000.
Glen Way, 10217-Altheia Tice and Takesha N. Fulcher to Doreen Deterville, $395,000.
Harrison Ave., 13500-Strategic Business Investments Corp. to David and Catherine Smedberg, $336,000.
Lampton Lane, 12601-Tovar Construction Group Corp. to Patrice Epps and Munayem Ahmed, $342,000.
Mansfield Manor Dr., 4714-Florencio and Olga Ferrufino to Jose H. Hernandez Chicas and Esther Arevalo Alvarado, $270,000.
Old Fort Rd., 10501-Gene Arthur and Betty June Hawkins to Miguel A. Velasquez, $360,000.
Oxon Hill Rd., 8200-Sharolli Aslam Corp. to Victor G. and Silvia C. Uzeda, $450,000.
Pine Tree Lane, 12809-Hermela Limousine Services Corp. to Ariel A. Izaquirre Estrada and Valerie M. Ney, $349,000.
Sero Pine Lane, 806-Donald A. and Teresa J. Brown to Natosha Brice and Justin Parker, $590,000.
Surrey Circle Dr. S., 221-Alexander and Janet M. Zavistovich to Donita Renee and Jerry Vines, $450,000.
Tucker Rd., 1630-Natasha D. Stewart to Huseyin J. Kandil, $300,000.
Washington Terr., 13303-Rockfish Homes Corp. to Thomas Man, $480,000.
GLENN DALE AREA
Glen Ave., 3315-June D. and Arthur T. Dearstine to Orlando Vasquez Gomez, $239,500.
Lake Glen Dr., 7622-Soulaiman and Sahar Masri Jendi to Starla and Yohnnie Shambourger, $530,212.
Prospect Hill Ct., 7400-Alireza and Hyesuk Zahedian to John W. McClellan, $610,000.
Zinnia Ct., 6403-Vernon E. and Sherian Wilson White to Kimberly Alexander, $525,000.
GREENBELT AREA
Greenbelt Rd., 8677, No. 101-Tatiana Renko to Brenda D. Parker, $79,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 6970, No. 200-Dawn K. Nichols to Alesa Shelton, $176,000.
Lady Anne Ct., 6917-Harsha and Lakshini Wijeweera to Annette Ibrahim, $335,000.
Ora Ct. S., 7224-Suzanne Wylder Vaughan to Teresia G. Bruinhard, $302,000.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Hamilton St., 5507-Risu Inc. to Pedro Guevara Ayala and Juan D. Bolainez, $327,000.
43rd St., 6100-Melanie A. Odlum to Ileana Trozzo and Robert Joseph DeLeonibus, $435,000.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Aerospace Rd., 10229-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Laurant Jolly, $455,966.
Barker Pl., 5313-Andre and Shirleen Harrison Hawkins to Luis Antonio Lopez Marroquin, $240,000.
Brightlea Dr., 6315-Diversified Asset Management Corp. to Marcos A. and Reyes Renderos, $325,000.
Dorsey Lane, 10039-NVR Inc. to Selwyn Gavin Charles Baptiste, $408,030.
Ellerbie St., 5702-Olujinmi O. and Aderinsola Alice Baiyewu to Genaro Mina, $315,000.
Hubble Dr., 7816-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Melita Nabayo, $540,183.
McHenry Lane, 9105-Hawa A. Kabir and Shekib D. Ahmed to Ramiro Espino and Damaris Jose Herrera Rodriguez, $375,000.
Seasons Way, 8701, No. 1-Linette L. Hawkins to Kevin G. Hernandez, $155,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Beech Orchard Lane, 2807-William C. and Debra R. Chiselom to Angelo T. and Kimberly B. Westfield, $530,000.
Cranston Ave., 518-NVR Inc. to Joshua Amerron Henson, $530,975.
Effie Fox Way, 3904-D.R. Horton Inc. to Anthony M. and Stephanie A. Vennekotter, $407,500.
Folcroft Lane, 1015-Danielle Barnes and Lauren Creamer to Michele Valentine, $310,000.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 224, No. 29-Carol Bankston to Anand Jagessar, $133,000.
Hebron Lane, 13904-NVR Inc. to Raymond Carter Jr. and Treci Johnson, $730,997.
Jumper Lane, 2303-Yawovi Agbenuku and Angela Marie Kpogo to Andre Price and Senora Grooms, $519,000.
Modena Cir., 14110-Juergen Altziebler and Brooke Harris to Brandon L. Rainer and Kayla J. Williams, $570,000.
Open View Lane, 12238, No. 805-Gwendolyn E. Williams to Keith Hutchins, $205,000.
Pentland Hills Dr., 3706-NVR Inc. to Aisha Latisha Lam and Patrick Jones, $554,835.
Pine Needle Ct., 13802-Gerald M. and Janet Hogg to Diane Yemoh, $539,900.
Red Jade Dr., 267, No. 12-6-Federal National Mortgage Association to Raphael Chesare Heaggans, $150,000.
Richard Bowie Lane, 15216-Row Partners Corp. to Brittany Kitson and Joseph Nyan, $449,415.
Scotch Hill Dr., 10168, No. 24-3-Thomas W. and Myrna P. Roberts to Thomas W. and Alana M. Roberts, $184,000.
Winterbourne Dr., 3219-James and Michele Pesicka to David and Darcey Adams, $579,000.
LAUREL AREA
Ashford Blvd., 8320-Calandra Chappelle and Doris Kelley to Sandra Jackson, $285,900.
Berryleaf Dr., 7423-Nan M. Newman to Damiya Eve Whitaker, $260,000.
Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 7902-George C. and Jane S. Robbins to Charles R. Dobbs, $230,000.
Hampstead Way, 14530-Fuzhong Weng and Chunping Zhang to Michael Langebeck and Dancia Langley, $505,000.
Londonderry Ct., 8283-Syed R. Hussain to Ashley G. Bacchus, $289,900.
Nichols Dr., 910-Gregory S. Manning to Miguel Angel Martinez and Sonia Alvarado, $300,000.
Plaid Dr., 15625-Jacqueline J. Campbell to Gail Beatrice Hogan, $275,000.
Spring Arbor Dr., 8023-NVR Inc. to Korine and Ugonna Ohiri, $397,635.
Fifth St., 1002-Richard M. and Sheree J. Contic to Jose M. Cuellar, $270,000.
MONTPELIER AREA
Claxton Dr., 13108-Jennatte L. and George M. Wills to Franklin D. Lazo, $315,000.
Gambrel Ct., 13501-Residential Value Corp. to Roy W. and Romario C. Watson, $505,000.
Madronawood Dr., 10106-Richard Edmonde Park to Courtney and Frenita B. Fullwood, $415,000.
Montpelier Dr., 8607-Anthony Michael Landini and estate of Carmela Rose Landi to Kimberly Cooper and Nicolas Turner, $359,992.
Point Lane N., 12605-Heather M. Kelly and estate of Ruth E. Kelly to Jose M. Lopez Miranda and Lucy K. Robles Villatoro, $355,000.
MOUNT RAINIER AREA
30th St., 4409-Reed Deckard and Erin Swinstead to Patricia Preware, $420,000.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
Decatur St., 6944-Fine Restorations Corp. to Rene Wise, $284,900.
Freeport St., 6915-Glenda K. Torres to Norma E. and Itza N. Flores, $250,000.
Karen Elaine Dr., 5544, No. 1525-DKN Properties Corp. to Jose Barajas, $117,500.
Monroe St., 5621-Vonthia I. Henderson to Carlos Edwin Martinez and Silvia Y. Martinez De Cabrera, $290,000.
Quentin St., 8100-Jamila S. Henry to Juan Lopez, $340,000.
Riverdale Rd., 7519, No. 1953-Jean P. Hobelmann Hurley to Jargal Itgel, $44,000.
Standish Dr., 6809-Edgar Hemandez to Jose I. Duran and Reyna I. Guardado Rodriguez, $275,000.
Warner Ct., 3713-Paul Darnell and Barbara J. Vanhagen to Jose S. Guevara and Concepcion A. Contreras, $310,000.
85th Ave., 5458, No. 1-Five Willows Corp. to Seghen Atsbaha, $85,500.
OXON HILL AREA
Deal Dr., 5302-Paarth Sapra to Diane Hinkle, $230,400.
Potomac Psge., 155, No. 303-Joseph H. Seskey and Lauren Smith Ridgway to Barbara Hodges, $318,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 147-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Agazit N. Ocbazgi, $363,499.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 355-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Jaime D. Carter, $339,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 559-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Daniel Patrick McGoldrick, $323,900.
Springmaid Lane, 4809-Richard D. Johnson to Brian Scott, $250,000.
RIVERDALE AREA
Somerset Rd., 5704-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Jiayu Liu, $250,000.
West Hwy. E., 5002-Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust and U.S. Bank to James Zientek, $230,800.
SUITLAND AREA
English Ct., 4716-Verdelle Pittman Paige to Mariah Hankton, $255,000.
Skyline Dr., 4207-Elizabeth B. Hebert to Carolyn Stewart, $273,000.
Wood Creek Dr., 3404-Rodney James Brown Jr. to Jerry Dunlap Jr., $275,000.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Berkley St., 2402-Beverly Darlene Thomas and Geneva Horton to Olaniyi O. Oladeinde and Monica G. Mahoney Todd, $211,000.
Brinkley Station Dr., 3028-Barbara R. and Olden Minnick to Nateesha and Shiniqua Brady, $230,000.
Henderson Rd., 4903-Ovolon Corp. to Karl A. Muhammad, $365,000.
Iverson St., 2537-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Isaac Mardy, $97,000.
Keppler Pl., 4719-Constance D. Taylor to Victoria L. Cofer, $400,000.
Lansing Dr., 5413-Solis Corp. to Shari S. Monadizadeh, $365,000.
Redd Lane, 5203-Estate of Elsie M. Smart to Elizabeth P. Taufa and Alexander C. Bohn, $310,000.
Southgate Dr., 5919-Douglas Tomlin to Julio Turcios Reyes and Blanca Deras, $280,000.
21st Ave., 4007-Prince Properties Corp. to Taylor Lange, $360,000.
25th Pl., 3306-Teddy A. Galloway to Donald D. Clark, $228,000.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
Calverton Dr., 6902-Sunni Massey and Brian Dylong to Sean W. and Emily M. Suntum, $485,000.
Longfellow St., 1821-Jose W. Bonilla to Yerry Wilbert Salazar, $288,000.
Monitor St., 6214-NVR Inc. to Carl Anthony and Joely Guerrero De Dudley, $502,930.
Russell Ave., 4812-Sima Bastani and Khodarahm Yazdanipour to Melanie M. McGhee, $475,000.
Sentinel Dr., 3609-NVR Inc. to Bukurije Zeqiri, $458,710.
Toledo Terr., 3450, No. 726-Ellen Y. Weir to Janet Pierre, $86,000.
41st Ave., 6004-Brian Thomas and Katy Elizabeth Carl to Philip Jerome and Michelle Leigh Fischer, $412,500.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Bishopmill Dr., 3909-Popular Ventures Corp. to Betty R. Tinnin, $318,000.
Chancelsors Dr., 3608-Caruso Builder Balmoral Corp. to Damion Lamont and Wendy Juliet Carter Tucker, $569,990.
Curtis Ct., 9205-Robert W. and Sandra K. Cantin to Michael Bellamy, $295,000.
Fareham Lane, 13906-Derrick Brown and Jessica K. Jackson to Kheon Hendricks, $239,000.
Forest Pines Dr., 5103-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Leia Bispham, $368,743.
Fox Stream Way, 9131-SM Parkside Corp. to Elizabeth Buchheister, $381,920.
Fox Stream Way, 9139-SM Parkside Corp. to Iesha Johnson, $381,685.
Glassy Creek Way, 9747-SM Parkside Corp. to Bhanmatee G. Vodopia, $350,120.
Governor Sprigg Pl., 14629-Phillip Thomas Tucker to Ikeoluwa Orighoye Adeola, $263,500.
King Gregory Way, 13803, No. 127-Anand Jagessar to Aminata Fofanah, $220,000.
Lord Fairfax Pl., 13855-Aaron Johnson Hearn to Tabitta I. Quattlebaum, $226,874.
Melwood Chapel Lane, 10600-NT Holdings Corp. to Ayah M. Taniform, $464,900.
Rectory Lane, 14007-Corey K. Lopez to Santos E. Villatoro and Juana Francisca Umanzor, $280,000.
Sherwood Dr., 9520-Shanti Homes Corp. to Veronica Dykes, $349,903.
Trumbull Dr., 12921-William J. and Sonya P. Day to Kameel Ademola Dada, $260,000.
Wexford Rd., 8405-JLG Investments Corp. to Ellysbel Nevarez Marrero, $375,000.
Woodstock Dr. W., 8806-Angie Blackwell to Christianna Lenore Constance and Clyde Neely, $244,000.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Campus Way N., 2552-Charles H. and Ann F. Hollins to Beth L. Crawford, $420,000.
Delcastle Dr., 14402-Dennis L. and Kathryn W. Cunningham to Andre D. and Valaria H. Alston, $425,000.
Hall Station Dr., 900, No. 100-Department of Veterans Affairs to Derek Hart, $257,500.
Jones Fall Ct., 402-Dean and Sandra Joye Denise Sirjue to Jodie L. Harris, $490,000.
Lottsford Terr., 11523-Charles Moore and Inger Swimpson to James H. and Agatha G. Murry, $520,000.
Peartree Dr., 15110-Suntrust Bank to Bruce Dion Torain, $361,500.
Whittier Rd., 11601-Shauna Marie and Benjamin Jon Watson to Olasumbo T. Ogunmola, $307,000.