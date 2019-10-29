These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in June by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Catzell Ct., 13823-Durward A. and Laquanda Till to Rayvon L. and Sasha Dionne Wills, $350,000.

Jamies Way, 15800-Wells Fargo Bank and Securitized Asset Backed Receivables Corp. to Nina Walker, $335,000.

Springvale Ct., 2121-Bank of New York Mellon and Certificateholders of Cwabs Inc. to Weiqing Gu and Zhaocheng Yi, $354,900.

ADELPHI AREA

Amherst Rd., 1505-Quentin T. and Angel M. McCoy to Fazlin and Julien Henderson, $341,000.

Chapman Rd., 2425-Juana E. Ventura Oliva to Jose E. Quintanilla and Jose D. Medrano Portillo, $346,000.

Higbee Ct., 9406-Christopher A. and Dale J. Douglas to Julieta Lopez Vasquez and Edgar Jose Gomez, $363,000.

Red Oak Dr., 1909-T. Raymond and Marlene M. Conlon to Lillian Concepcion, $375,000.

AQUASCO AREA

Saint Phillips Rd., 16200-Wei Kai Chang to Christine M. Haeann, $315,000.

BELTSVILLE AREAm

Brandon Lane, 4702-Bernadette J. Semeniuk and Mary F. Kirchner to Andrae Smith, $335,100.

Calverton Blvd., 3120-Neil I. Bozievich to Ronnetta Michelle Dillon, $341,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11352, No. 1Y-Marvin and Evelyn Lileana Reyes to Wil F. Canales and Yesmi E. Alvarez Blanco, $148,500.

Kenny St., 4238-Alex Olivares to Elvisfru Nde and Dorisfri Achiri, $430,000.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12507-David A. Farias and Alicia Balzer to Abdel Raouf Nashnoush, $380,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 501-Ram Gehani to Freda C. King, $41,500.

Varnum Pl., 5303-Sonia E. Ferman and Alexander Mendoza to Victor A. Argueta Sanchez, $285,000.

BOWIE AREA

Alfalfa Field Ct., 14124-NVR Inc. to Nekol Bell, $583,965.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12619, No. 91-Rolando Calizo to Dewitt N. Smith, $345,000.

Grenfell Loop, 5901-A3 Real Estate Investments Corp. to Maya D. Foster, $351,000.

Hammermill Field Dr., 14008-NVR Inc. to Victoria C. and Mark S. Thompson, $703,779.

Kembridge Dr., 12503-Natalia A. Weinsetel to Walter G. and Christina M. Zuleta, $345,000.

Lena Way, 7203-Shirley B. and John Mitchell to David D. Sohn, $524,000.

London Lane, 14934-Roosevelt and Adrienne G. Collier to Deandra Coleman, $280,000.

Oakview Lane, 4506-Roy L. Gertz to Charisse Long, $347,000.

Quoting Poet Ct., 12612-Laura J. Margulies and estate of B. Winnifred Cazeau Edwards to Darius Smith and Latrenda Woodard, $355,000.

Round Tree Lane, 12106-Elizabeth M. and D. Matthew O’Neal to Kaitlynn Fratz, $379,000.

Superior Landing., 11121-Salvador and Vilma Funes to Omono Sarah Ukpoma and Lloyd Babajide Jenkins Johnston, $480,000.

Winchester Lane, 3910-John L. Anderson to Michael P. Dunn II, $354,900.

11th St., 13207-Eric and Katrina Brown to Ashley M. Alexander and Dorian L. Battle, $349,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Eager Terr., 4006-Julianna M. Portugal to Florentine Kampara, $310,000.

Eldbridge Terr., 3804-Megan J. Dunn to Jessica Lee Marshall, $296,900.

Ensign Ct., 3308-Ebusom Corp. to Vincent P. Turner and Tanica J. Thomas, $415,000.

Everglade Lane, 15613, No. G304-Vanessa Crawford to Marshall T. Roberts, $243,000.

Nashua Lane, 14903-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Jason Butler, $335,000.

November Ct., 2945-David Cooper Jr. to Luis A. Romero, $239,000.

Patuxent Overlook Dr., 4406-Tina Johnson and Michael Moody Jr. to Shawn C. and Ivy Moulder, $625,000.

Post Lane, 1402-Helene Elizabeth Shoffler to Bryan J. Musolino, $350,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Belding Ct., 8410-Roger Meade to Matthew Gelber, $279,900.

Crestwood Ave. S., 12107-Jeffery D. and Carla J. Rupert to Julien and Jennifer Cross, $550,000.

Heatherwick Dr., 8206-Stonetrust Corp. to Brian Christopher Bedell and Chloe Edmondson, $289,990.

White Plains Lane, 7502-FV I. Inc. and Morgan Stanley Mortgage Cap Holdings Corp. to Alimatu S. Naziru, $425,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Upshur St., 3400-Katherine L. Rondelli to Scott A. and Aliza S. Drewes, $437,000.

40th St., 4315-Iraj Alan Rahimi and Betty Emam to Robert F. Erbacher, $520,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 6111-Melvin H. Shannon II to Mario Frazier, $221,900.

Capitol Heights Blvd., 900-Christopher Baron to Marterio Carale Moss, $260,000.

Clark St., 3799-Fremar Enterprises Inc. to Mosebolatan Olaniran and Ayisat Yetunde Hassan, $269,100.

District Ave., 6104-Kav Real Estate Services Corp. to Clarence Hebb Jr., $300,000.

Norfield Rd., 5407-Swan Properties Inc. to Emma E. Flores, $292,000.

Shady Glen Terr., 7308-Thomeisha A. Russell Roach Peterson to Ronald E. Cabico, $230,000.

Walker Mill Dr., 7403-Ketanya Wynter to Wesley Thomas, $237,000.

Wilberforce Ct., 1119-Tichi Property Corp. to Cristhian Lazaro, $315,000.

69th St., 128-Michelle D. and Joshua J. Leak to Mehdi Naghdi and Nasrin Nabavi Nouri, $225,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Dr., 8110-Ebonie Tamara Taylor to Jose T. Luna Torres, $230,000.

Greenleaf Rd., 7813-Jose Orlando Cabrera and Concepcion Cabrera Gallo to Maliik Turner, $257,091.

Lake Ave., 2431-Hanz and Rebeccah Heinrichs to Peter A. and Anne V. Stahley, $400,000.

Ryderwood Ct., 1800-Chrishelle Minor to Latisha R. Blue, $245,000.

Tailgate Terr., 530-Tyrone Caldwell to Chris D. Young, $335,000.

Willow Hill Pl., 301-Renard and Monique McDaniel to Ludwin Deras and Enma Santizo, $285,000.

CLINTON AREA

Brazke Ct., 8715-Janis A. Famous to Gabrielle Mitchell, $392,000.

Chris Mar Ave., 5504-Shirley A. Walker to Willow Jean Wimbush, $275,000.

Dangerfield Rd., 8809-Blanca Azucena Lopez to Clarence E. Stovall Jr., $305,000.

Dennison Dr., 6200-Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas and Residential Accredit Loans Inc. to Kenny Phan and James Hoang, $316,500.

Fox Run Dr., 9311-Jerroll Guins to Donte Weems, $319,900.

Hunt Weber Dr., 6206-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Keyon Attonio Valentine, $455,909.

Lauer Ct., 11708-Stephen R. Stites and estate of Carole Lee Haynes to Mickey L. Vereen, $205,000.

Old Branch Ave., 8805-Iuka Holdings Corp. to James P. and Gerald M. Butler, $295,000.

Sand Cherry Way, 7039-Caroline M. Freeland to Samuel E. and Anita Licorish, $485,000.

Stuart Lane, 9626-Ramneek R. and Jagjot Singh to David Ramp Jr., $432,000.

Trubador Dr., 8916-Alkeisha L. and Elbie Williams to Kimberly Denise Wilson, $335,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Amherst Rd., 4601-Benjamin S. Barnes and Caitlin E. McDonough to Campbell and Eliana Del Socorro Bolton Wilson, $685,000.

De Pauw Pl., 3502-Juwono Sutrisno to Arqile and Pavlina Masati, $442,500.

Keota Terr., 5121-Jeremy L. Clay to Katerina A. and Samuel E. Evans, $195,000.

Pontiac St., 6302-Matthew Paul Sadowski to Xue Xian, $350,000.

Seminole St., 6207-Anthony Ragazzo and Sara Cutlip Dottellis to Ozoemenam Peter Ohagwu, $320,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6008, No. T-Richard Essen to Tommy Suriel, $151,900.

36th Ave., 8711-Diane L. and Saul J. Schweber to Bridget and Kevin Russell, $265,000.

52nd Ave., 9721-Ruth E. Stargel Wood to Cindy Yamileth Cuellar and Martha Thomas, $325,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Bethany Dr., 7806-Osvaldo L. Gonzales to Tawana Vines, $340,000.

Cross St., 7155-Otis and Helena Williams to Robert Kenneth Bandy, $145,000.

Donnell Pl., 7244, No. C1-Ram G. Gehani to Alexis Theresa Latney, $82,500.

Forest Park Dr., 1754-Korrye Gaskins Richardson to Yhanihi T. and Kenneth A. Doles, $220,000.

Millvale Ave., 2502-GH Investments Corp. to Noel A. and Leidy Flores, $250,000.

Pinecreek Pl., 2703-Poconas and Sons Corp. to Williams Alvarenga Alvarenga and Reina Corea Reyes, $305,500.

Ramblewood Dr., 2103-Michelle R. Smith to Moya T. Getrouw and Rashad Tyron Ragland, $255,000.

Springdale Ave., 3321-GFFM Holdings Corp. to Roberto C. Melgar Gonzalez and Francisca Escobar De Melgar, $230,000.

Tulip Ave., 1784-Janelle A. Jones to Mark L. Ode, $241,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Aquarius Ct., 11504-Kathryn A. Robbins and Tarl E. Karoleski to Elsa M. Nunez, $452,000.

Bentham Ct., 6314-Ellis J. and Tracy Woods Sam to Tierra J. Washington, $250,000.

Blanchard Dr., 9515-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Alberto and Rosa Climaco, $355,000.

Glen Way, 10217-Altheia Tice and Takesha N. Fulcher to Doreen Deterville, $395,000.

Harrison Ave., 13500-Strategic Business Investments Corp. to David and Catherine Smedberg, $336,000.

Lampton Lane, 12601-Tovar Construction Group Corp. to Patrice Epps and Munayem Ahmed, $342,000.

Mansfield Manor Dr., 4714-Florencio and Olga Ferrufino to Jose H. Hernandez Chicas and Esther Arevalo Alvarado, $270,000.

Old Fort Rd., 10501-Gene Arthur and Betty June Hawkins to Miguel A. Velasquez, $360,000.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8200-Sharolli Aslam Corp. to Victor G. and Silvia C. Uzeda, $450,000.

Pine Tree Lane, 12809-Hermela Limousine Services Corp. to Ariel A. Izaquirre Estrada and Valerie M. Ney, $349,000.

Sero Pine Lane, 806-Donald A. and Teresa J. Brown to Natosha Brice and Justin Parker, $590,000.

Surrey Circle Dr. S., 221-Alexander and Janet M. Zavistovich to Donita Renee and Jerry Vines, $450,000.

Tucker Rd., 1630-Natasha D. Stewart to Huseyin J. Kandil, $300,000.

Washington Terr., 13303-Rockfish Homes Corp. to Thomas Man, $480,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glen Ave., 3315-June D. and Arthur T. Dearstine to Orlando Vasquez Gomez, $239,500.

Lake Glen Dr., 7622-Soulaiman and Sahar Masri Jendi to Starla and Yohnnie Shambourger, $530,212.

Prospect Hill Ct., 7400-Alireza and Hyesuk Zahedian to John W. McClellan, $610,000.

Zinnia Ct., 6403-Vernon E. and Sherian Wilson White to Kimberly Alexander, $525,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8677, No. 101-Tatiana Renko to Brenda D. Parker, $79,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 6970, No. 200-Dawn K. Nichols to Alesa Shelton, $176,000.

Lady Anne Ct., 6917-Harsha and Lakshini Wijeweera to Annette Ibrahim, $335,000.

Ora Ct. S., 7224-Suzanne Wylder Vaughan to Teresia G. Bruinhard, $302,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Hamilton St., 5507-Risu Inc. to Pedro Guevara Ayala and Juan D. Bolainez, $327,000.

43rd St., 6100-Melanie A. Odlum to Ileana Trozzo and Robert Joseph DeLeonibus, $435,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10229-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Laurant Jolly, $455,966.

Barker Pl., 5313-Andre and Shirleen Harrison Hawkins to Luis Antonio Lopez Marroquin, $240,000.

Brightlea Dr., 6315-Diversified Asset Management Corp. to Marcos A. and Reyes Renderos, $325,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10039-NVR Inc. to Selwyn Gavin Charles Baptiste, $408,030.

Ellerbie St., 5702-Olujinmi O. and Aderinsola Alice Baiyewu to Genaro Mina, $315,000.

Hubble Dr., 7816-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Melita Nabayo, $540,183.

McHenry Lane, 9105-Hawa A. Kabir and Shekib D. Ahmed to Ramiro Espino and Damaris Jose Herrera Rodriguez, $375,000.

Seasons Way, 8701, No. 1-Linette L. Hawkins to Kevin G. Hernandez, $155,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Beech Orchard Lane, 2807-William C. and Debra R. Chiselom to Angelo T. and Kimberly B. Westfield, $530,000.

Cranston Ave., 518-NVR Inc. to Joshua Amerron Henson, $530,975.

Effie Fox Way, 3904-D.R. Horton Inc. to Anthony M. and Stephanie A. Vennekotter, $407,500.

Folcroft Lane, 1015-Danielle Barnes and Lauren Creamer to Michele Valentine, $310,000.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 224, No. 29-Carol Bankston to Anand Jagessar, $133,000.

Hebron Lane, 13904-NVR Inc. to Raymond Carter Jr. and Treci Johnson, $730,997.

Jumper Lane, 2303-Yawovi Agbenuku and Angela Marie Kpogo to Andre Price and Senora Grooms, $519,000.

Modena Cir., 14110-Juergen Altziebler and Brooke Harris to Brandon L. Rainer and Kayla J. Williams, $570,000.

Open View Lane, 12238, No. 805-Gwendolyn E. Williams to Keith Hutchins, $205,000.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3706-NVR Inc. to Aisha Latisha Lam and Patrick Jones, $554,835.

Pine Needle Ct., 13802-Gerald M. and Janet Hogg to Diane Yemoh, $539,900.

Red Jade Dr., 267, No. 12-6-Federal National Mortgage Association to Raphael Chesare Heaggans, $150,000.

Richard Bowie Lane, 15216-Row Partners Corp. to Brittany Kitson and Joseph Nyan, $449,415.

Scotch Hill Dr., 10168, No. 24-3-Thomas W. and Myrna P. Roberts to Thomas W. and Alana M. Roberts, $184,000.

Winterbourne Dr., 3219-James and Michele Pesicka to David and Darcey Adams, $579,000.

LAUREL AREA

Ashford Blvd., 8320-Calandra Chappelle and Doris Kelley to Sandra Jackson, $285,900.

Berryleaf Dr., 7423-Nan M. Newman to Damiya Eve Whitaker, $260,000.

Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 7902-George C. and Jane S. Robbins to Charles R. Dobbs, $230,000.

Hampstead Way, 14530-Fuzhong Weng and Chunping Zhang to Michael Langebeck and Dancia Langley, $505,000.

Londonderry Ct., 8283-Syed R. Hussain to Ashley G. Bacchus, $289,900.

Nichols Dr., 910-Gregory S. Manning to Miguel Angel Martinez and Sonia Alvarado, $300,000.

Plaid Dr., 15625-Jacqueline J. Campbell to Gail Beatrice Hogan, $275,000.

Spring Arbor Dr., 8023-NVR Inc. to Korine and Ugonna Ohiri, $397,635.

Fifth St., 1002-Richard M. and Sheree J. Contic to Jose M. Cuellar, $270,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Claxton Dr., 13108-Jennatte L. and George M. Wills to Franklin D. Lazo, $315,000.

Gambrel Ct., 13501-Residential Value Corp. to Roy W. and Romario C. Watson, $505,000.

Madronawood Dr., 10106-Richard Edmonde Park to Courtney and Frenita B. Fullwood, $415,000.

Montpelier Dr., 8607-Anthony Michael Landini and estate of Carmela Rose Landi to Kimberly Cooper and Nicolas Turner, $359,992.

Point Lane N., 12605-Heather M. Kelly and estate of Ruth E. Kelly to Jose M. Lopez Miranda and Lucy K. Robles Villatoro, $355,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

30th St., 4409-Reed Deckard and Erin Swinstead to Patricia Preware, $420,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Decatur St., 6944-Fine Restorations Corp. to Rene Wise, $284,900.

Freeport St., 6915-Glenda K. Torres to Norma E. and Itza N. Flores, $250,000.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5544, No. 1525-DKN Properties Corp. to Jose Barajas, $117,500.

Monroe St., 5621-Vonthia I. Henderson to Carlos Edwin Martinez and Silvia Y. Martinez De Cabrera, $290,000.

Quentin St., 8100-Jamila S. Henry to Juan Lopez, $340,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7519, No. 1953-Jean P. Hobelmann Hurley to Jargal Itgel, $44,000.

Standish Dr., 6809-Edgar Hemandez to Jose I. Duran and Reyna I. Guardado Rodriguez, $275,000.

Warner Ct., 3713-Paul Darnell and Barbara J. Vanhagen to Jose S. Guevara and Concepcion A. Contreras, $310,000.

85th Ave., 5458, No. 1-Five Willows Corp. to Seghen Atsbaha, $85,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Deal Dr., 5302-Paarth Sapra to Diane Hinkle, $230,400.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 303-Joseph H. Seskey and Lauren Smith Ridgway to Barbara Hodges, $318,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 147-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Agazit N. Ocbazgi, $363,499.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 355-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Jaime D. Carter, $339,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 559-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Daniel Patrick McGoldrick, $323,900.

Springmaid Lane, 4809-Richard D. Johnson to Brian Scott, $250,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Somerset Rd., 5704-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Jiayu Liu, $250,000.

West Hwy. E., 5002-Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust and U.S. Bank to James Zientek, $230,800.

SUITLAND AREA

English Ct., 4716-Verdelle Pittman Paige to Mariah Hankton, $255,000.

Skyline Dr., 4207-Elizabeth B. Hebert to Carolyn Stewart, $273,000.

Wood Creek Dr., 3404-Rodney James Brown Jr. to Jerry Dunlap Jr., $275,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Berkley St., 2402-Beverly Darlene Thomas and Geneva Horton to Olaniyi O. Oladeinde and Monica G. Mahoney Todd, $211,000.

Brinkley Station Dr., 3028-Barbara R. and Olden Minnick to Nateesha and Shiniqua Brady, $230,000.

Henderson Rd., 4903-Ovolon Corp. to Karl A. Muhammad, $365,000.

Iverson St., 2537-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Isaac Mardy, $97,000.

Keppler Pl., 4719-Constance D. Taylor to Victoria L. Cofer, $400,000.

Lansing Dr., 5413-Solis Corp. to Shari S. Monadizadeh, $365,000.

Redd Lane, 5203-Estate of Elsie M. Smart to Elizabeth P. Taufa and Alexander C. Bohn, $310,000.

Southgate Dr., 5919-Douglas Tomlin to Julio Turcios Reyes and Blanca Deras, $280,000.

21st Ave., 4007-Prince Properties Corp. to Taylor Lange, $360,000.

25th Pl., 3306-Teddy A. Galloway to Donald D. Clark, $228,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Calverton Dr., 6902-Sunni Massey and Brian Dylong to Sean W. and Emily M. Suntum, $485,000.

Longfellow St., 1821-Jose W. Bonilla to Yerry Wilbert Salazar, $288,000.

Monitor St., 6214-NVR Inc. to Carl Anthony and Joely Guerrero De Dudley, $502,930.

Russell Ave., 4812-Sima Bastani and Khodarahm Yazdanipour to Melanie M. McGhee, $475,000.

Sentinel Dr., 3609-NVR Inc. to Bukurije Zeqiri, $458,710.

Toledo Terr., 3450, No. 726-Ellen Y. Weir to Janet Pierre, $86,000.

41st Ave., 6004-Brian Thomas and Katy Elizabeth Carl to Philip Jerome and Michelle Leigh Fischer, $412,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Bishopmill Dr., 3909-Popular Ventures Corp. to Betty R. Tinnin, $318,000.

Chancelsors Dr., 3608-Caruso Builder Balmoral Corp. to Damion Lamont and Wendy Juliet Carter Tucker, $569,990.

Curtis Ct., 9205-Robert W. and Sandra K. Cantin to Michael Bellamy, $295,000.

Fareham Lane, 13906-Derrick Brown and Jessica K. Jackson to Kheon Hendricks, $239,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5103-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Leia Bispham, $368,743.

Fox Stream Way, 9131-SM Parkside Corp. to Elizabeth Buchheister, $381,920.

Fox Stream Way, 9139-SM Parkside Corp. to Iesha Johnson, $381,685.

Glassy Creek Way, 9747-SM Parkside Corp. to Bhanmatee G. Vodopia, $350,120.

Governor Sprigg Pl., 14629-Phillip Thomas Tucker to Ikeoluwa Orighoye Adeola, $263,500.

King Gregory Way, 13803, No. 127-Anand Jagessar to Aminata Fofanah, $220,000.

Lord Fairfax Pl., 13855-Aaron Johnson Hearn to Tabitta I. Quattlebaum, $226,874.

Melwood Chapel Lane, 10600-NT Holdings Corp. to Ayah M. Taniform, $464,900.

Rectory Lane, 14007-Corey K. Lopez to Santos E. Villatoro and Juana Francisca Umanzor, $280,000.

Sherwood Dr., 9520-Shanti Homes Corp. to Veronica Dykes, $349,903.

Trumbull Dr., 12921-William J. and Sonya P. Day to Kameel Ademola Dada, $260,000.

Wexford Rd., 8405-JLG Investments Corp. to Ellysbel Nevarez Marrero, $375,000.

Woodstock Dr. W., 8806-Angie Blackwell to Christianna Lenore Constance and Clyde Neely, $244,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Campus Way N., 2552-Charles H. and Ann F. Hollins to Beth L. Crawford, $420,000.

Delcastle Dr., 14402-Dennis L. and Kathryn W. Cunningham to Andre D. and Valaria H. Alston, $425,000.

Hall Station Dr., 900, No. 100-Department of Veterans Affairs to Derek Hart, $257,500.

Jones Fall Ct., 402-Dean and Sandra Joye Denise Sirjue to Jodie L. Harris, $490,000.

Lottsford Terr., 11523-Charles Moore and Inger Swimpson to James H. and Agatha G. Murry, $520,000.

Peartree Dr., 15110-Suntrust Bank to Bruce Dion Torain, $361,500.

Whittier Rd., 11601-Shauna Marie and Benjamin Jon Watson to Olasumbo T. Ogunmola, $307,000.