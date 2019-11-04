These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in July by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Baileys Pond Rd., 2416-Alikeh K. Richards to Rashonda Nikia Dennis, $335,000.

Knights Bridge Ct., 15812-Eugene and Carrie L. Burks to Damon W. Allen, $389,900.

Pine Lane, 1107-Darrell B. and Benjamin Piatt to Kimberly M. Duque and Fernando Rafael Duque Montilla, $275,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Higbee Rd., 2614-Leonidez and Rosa Cruz to Heng Zhang, $446,392.

Quebec St., 1411-Phillip R. and Carolyn J. Clark to Tesfaye Dadi Chikiwala, $310,000.

Thurman Ave., 830-Joycelyn A. King and estate of Emma Louise Young Dennis to Kimberly J. Harris, $345,000.

24th Ave., 7308-Rebecca Ratana and estate of Aurora Antonio Constantio to Kevin A. Forma and Matthew Randle, $350,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Cherry Hill Rd., 11352, No. 1Y-Vestar Corp. to Hayley Farless and Bryan McMahon, $149,900.

Lexington Ave., 4814-MGA Builders Inc. to Jose Enemias and Iris Zuleyma Guevara, $330,000.

Montgomery Rd., 11420-Hadi Mehrsefat to Adalis and Brenda G. Bello, $399,000.

Romlon St., 4503, No. 204-Alycia Hsu to Monica R. Settles, $143,000.

BOWIE AREA

Begonia Lane, 10709-Pamela Mosley to Frances L. Rozier, $330,000.

Crosswick Turn, 4123-Sam Atwood to Marina H. Rimer, $395,000.

Hammermill Field Dr., 14108-NVR Inc. to Autumn Maria Montague and James Gregory Hunter Jr., $734,324.

Madeley Lane, 12513-Brenda M. Scott Colona to Donald and Karen Creasey, $332,000.

Maycheck Lane, 12211-Metro Real Estate Buyers Corp. to Zipporah L. Ausbrook, $369,900.

Pleasant View Dr., 13902-Arthur E. and Dixie L. Nemeth to Michael W. and Kimberly Acuff Cullop, $485,000.

Quintette Lane, 12303-Susan V. Watson to Bennie R. and Tia J. Johnson, $349,000.

Running Deer Way, 4611, No. 342-Monica Otey to Lakenya N. Tillman, $235,900.

Stonehaven Lane, 12303-Taryn and Myron Lambert to Chonita Milner Vaughn, $370,000.

Westwind Dr., 7305-William F. and Joanne Haworth to Samuel Robert Price and Sara E. Bloom Leeds, $364,000.

Fourth St., 13113B-Three Rivers Builders Corp. to Xavier Marcello Vacaflores and Doris Eleticia Diaz, $410,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Erwin Ct., 15728-Trumpette Bass to William C. Jones and Inshirah S. Strong, $303,500.

New Oak Lane, 3034-Erin M. and Brian Curran to Francine Denise Moody, $242,000.

Pecan Lane, 2202-Enoch and Lynette M. Thomas to Eric C. Macchio and Julia E. Holdnack, $356,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Accokeek Rd., 6008-Cac Investments Corp. to Shaun Warren Sr., $275,000.

Danville Rd., 4408-Jaime Guzman Cabrera and Maria D. Avila to Brandon Calwise, $240,000.

Elmwood Dr., 12003-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Morgan Stanley Capital Inc. Trust to Cecil and Delores Lyday, $425,500.

Maylon Ct., 16710-Advantage Homes at Archers Glen Corp. to Abdush Shahid and Angela Branch Munir, $718,390.

Wylie Rd., 15411-Joyce L. Clayton to Curtis M. Mason, $302,500.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Billings Ave., 1912-Americo Willy Buendia Valencia to Adelvin Antonio Diaz Morales and Karla J. Ruiz Molina, $217,000.

Drum Ave., 1107-Envisage Management Solutions Inc. to Nigel Crawford, $293,000.

Nova Ave., 610-DP Capital Corp. to Laverne Allen, $233,000.

Rollins Lane, 5706-Shameeka Nixon to Deborah Jordan and Bria Jackson, $219,999.

Walker Mill Rd., 7313-Kenneth David Curry Jr. to Edilberto G. Gallosa and Robert Gallosa Rasmussen, $326,500.

58th Ave., 709-Ciping Huang and Lawrence S. Anderson to Nicholas G. Steer, $270,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Barnsdale Dr., 10603-John F. and Anna M. Worley to Tameikya and Robert Rawls, $340,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Cheverly Ave., 3115-Richard R. and Kira B. Barker to Monica and Jacob Shelly, $553,000.

Greenleaf Rd., 7633-Campbell Cross Development Corp. to Dinora E. Reyes Cruz and Claudia C. Ventura, $226,000.

Orchard Pl., 2106-Tichi Property Corp. to Nicole L. Wheeler, $308,000.

CLINTON AREA

Castle Rock Dr., 7621-Jesse J. and Gaynell Johnson to Arnulfo Rodriguez and Consuelo De Los Angeles Bonilla, $350,000.

Dangerfield Rd., 8605-Blue Heron Homes Corp. to Patricia A. and Edward Williams, $209,000.

Gwynndale Dr., 9211-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Haileyesus Sori, $250,100.

Lormar Lane, 9507-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Emerson P. and Delores J. Ford, $496,000.

Piscataway Rd., 12311-Anthony A. Gualtieri to Donald Richmond Smith, $245,000.

Summersweet Dr., 6108-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Rebecca Jean and Matthew James Bryant, $555,990.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Westchester Park Dr., 6026, No. T-Aaron and Eileen Doty to Sean McCartney, $155,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 207-William D. Cecil to Wenqing and Jun Xu, $188,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Dogwood Lane, 8108-James Torrence to Mauro Herrera, $269,000.

Melrose Ave., 3515-Amt Homes Corp. to Rodolfo Carcamo Canales, $276,000.

Toddsbury Pl., 5109-Regina O. Hartridge to Angelese A. Davis, $220,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Fort Foote Terr. E., 8832-JLG Investments Corp. to Deuanta Cole, $340,000.

Kilburnie Cir., 12900-Wells Fargo Bank and Park Place Securities Inc. to Veronica Guzman, $276,500.

Lanham Lane, 7617-Cynthia T. Weathers to Benedicto Escriba and Paula Estrada Contreras, $281,000.

Oaklawn Rd., 3825-Keisha E. Grant Walcott to Rene A. Lopez Moza, $300,000.

Potomac Heights Dr., 1498, No. 140-Beeren & Barry Invesments Corp. to Shawna A. Barnes, $168,000.

Rider Ct., 9700-William Cole to Ashebir T. Gebre and Birtukan Sene Weldeab, $490,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Locust St., 9906-William L. and Hattie S. Goode to Owolabi Sunday Fabiyi, Tope Aina Bose Fabiyi and Tope Ama Bose Sholoye, $360,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8226-NVR Inc. to Yong You, $483,440.

Miner St., 8260-NVR Inc. to Yuqing Sun, $394,790.

Miner St., 8301-NVR Inc. to Cornell Lynch, $634,534.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Gallatin St., 4703-Loree T. and James D. O’Hagan Jr. to Josue A. and Estefany A. Reyes Reyes, $310,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10231-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Yolanda N. Mullings, $415,000.

Crandall Rd., 8703-Michael L. Davis and estate of McLawrence Lee Davis to Mario and Teresa Alvarado, $290,000.

Geaton Park Pl., 9423-Evet Berry to Meshelle Dyer, $325,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7306-Ibrahim and Hajaratu Fomah to Mayron A. Stoczanyn, $320,000.

Van Allen Lane, 7521-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kun Ren and Ping Jiang, $363,000.

Wood Edge Way, 9909-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Otuniuya Umude, $377,832.

Fifth St., 9128-Valerie J. Duren to Jessica A. Vasquez Lara, $260,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Barnstable Dr., 2202-Alicia D. Johnson to Melvina L. McNeill, $396,000.

Cable Hollow Way, 63, No. 41-4-Joseph S. and Trenise Kelly to Janay A. Brown, $150,000.

Dorking Run, 2106-Yery Camacho Reyes to Hannah P. Bendu, $335,000.

Egyptian Dr., 1110-Tyrone C. and Patricia B. Banks to Francisca E. Marcial Urena and Rosely Agramonte Marcial, $420,000.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 234, No. 29-Carmen E. Bovell to Damon S. Braxton, $230,000.

Joyceton Terr., 101-Sunny Real Estate Service Corp. to Barbara Lynna Bustamante, $319,000.

Prince Pl., 10131, No. 302-12B-Bank of New York Mellon and Cit Mortgage Loan Trust to Nadiatou Miningou, $57,000.

Red Jade Ct., 11403, No. 1-3-Sandra Ann Braddock to Tyesha Gross, $204,000.

Risa Rd., 709-Eugene Barlow and Elizabeth Bush to Effrem and Sharare Jones, $341,000.

Thurston Dr., 25-White Homes Corp. to Yolanda Devereaux, $390,000.

Vista Pointe Dr., 9916-NVR Inc. to Kelvin Adeniyi Adefehinti, $395,209.

Winterbourne Dr., 3208-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Millicent R. Clay, $589,770.

LAUREL AREA

Birdcherry Lane, 7323-Bruce D. and Susanne T. Hilton to Thomas J. and Francoise G. Miller, $405,000.

Clayburn Dr., 15504-Donna M. Mills to Tania A. Pacheco, $430,000.

Fenwick Ct., 8178-Reginald B. Taylor and Phyllis A. Parker to Melton Findley, $293,500.

Jib St., 14239, No. 7112-Toyosi A. Adebayo to Omowunmi K. Duyile, $138,000.

Montgomery St., 1001-Alan J. Jackoway to Misael E. Martinez and Sandra L. Guerra, $355,000.

Van Dusen Rd., 7007-NVR Inc. to Thomas W. and Zelia B. Anderson, $414,990.

MONTPELIER AREA

Player Dr., 9307, No. 111-Betty J. Thoreson to Yvette Juanita Jackson, $239,900.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Barton Rd., 6825-Yonas Beraki and Efrem Alazar to Prosper Tah and Elie Bibim, $360,000.

Larchwood St., 8311-Jean Marie Gordon and Lori Ann Maynard to Erika Ayala Marchante and Jorge L. Ayala, $327,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7523, No. 1986-Glenn E. Nelson to Sylvia E. Karpf, $60,000.

69th Pl., 4835-WFC Flagship Corp. to Matthew David Aubuchon, $298,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Colony Rd., 1515-JK Investors Corp. Solo 401K to Elieth Marin Sancho and Angie M. Sancho Arias, $320,000.

Fleet St., 157, No. 413-Milagros Z. and Gilbert P. Bernardo to Valerie D. Coleman, $287,000.

Irvington St., 806-Darryl J. and David Grogan to Sharita Freeman, $260,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 145-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Howard Leon Joseph, $311,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. L11-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Jens Christopher and Annette Bargmann, $599,900.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 524, No. 6725-Michael P. and Otgonjargal Gross to Douglas Omar Hernandez Ramos, $99,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Furman Pkwy., 6604-Jose S. Hernandez to Eduardo Lopez Hernandez, $291,000.

60th Ave., 5902-James A. Buemi Jr. and estate of James A. Buemi to Ramdat N. and Hansmattee Sahdeo, $280,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Dianna Rd., 3702-Residential Value Corp. to Dorothea A. and Ralph Bazilio, $280,000.

Porter Ave., 2107-Valecia Beverly Sills to Jon Pierre and Cheryl Renee Satchell, $361,000.

Towne Park Rd., 4631-NVR Inc. to Marie Ellaine Ho, $365,325.

Towne Park Rd., 4639-NVR Inc. to Tamika Reynold Leray, $348,450.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Farness Dr., 3606-Lisa M. White and estate of Sidney E. White to Husam Ismail, $312,000.

Long View Rd., 4868-Shawn B. Fitzpatrick and estate of William Fitzpatrick to William C. Burge, $310,000.

Murphy Ct., 7100-Bobbie R. Masters to Joselino Rodriguez, $252,000.

Rocky Mount Dr., 4000-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jaylin D. Stokes, $245,000.

28th Pkwy., 3506-Gary L. and Georgia A. Lucas to Jose E. Romero and Ismelda E. Romero Alvarez, $244,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Monitor St., 6206-NVR Inc. to James Joseph and Glenna Carter Hoyle, $452,010.

23rd Ave., 6319-Ricardo Alvarenga Ramos to Pedro Amaya Paulino, $288,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Cashill Ct., 4715-Residential Value Corp. to Dinesha and John Spruill, $440,000.

Dower Village Lane, 6200-Doris A. and James W. Thompson to Joao Manuel and Isabelle M. Pereira, $131,000.

Garden Knoll Lane, 9106-SM Parkside Corp. to Michael Scott and Latoria Person, $571,000.

Halloway N., 3730-Edward M. Williams to Tammy Cole, $253,000.

Piaffe Cir., 9510-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Faterah J. Sykes, $647,995.

Snow Chief Ct., 6310-Koleta M. Anderson to Trevor and Natasha Nicole Heard, $487,000.

Wilson Lane, 5300-Stanley D. and Tonga Y. Turner to Jenee Williams, $405,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Baybury Ct., 1111, No. 202-Latoya D. Jones to Adieba Hijazi, $90,000.

Dalby Ct., 15107-Sang You Nahm to Humberto and Mirna Marlein Escobar, $512,000.

Indian Wells Lane, 11307-Kimberly Stokes and Shigehisa Yokote to Michael D. Glimp, $425,000.

Lake Overlook Dr., 944-Marvin Q. and Robyn Lynn Parker to Layard Baanah Pabs Garnon, $300,000.

Nicol Cir., 2308-Craig S. and Delone Pittman to Franklin Carstella and Ruth Cecelia Hall, $445,000.

Saint Josephs Dr., 2409-Hadassa and Terrance Roberts to Paulin and Angele Tale, $460,000.

Winding Creek Rd., 13007-Darryl and Nakiesha Stevens to Manuel J. and Kemberly Yamileth Gutierrez, $890,000.