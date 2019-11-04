Pine Lane, 1107-Darrell B. and Benjamin Piatt to Kimberly M. Duque and Fernando Rafael Duque Montilla, $275,000.
ADELPHI AREA
Higbee Rd., 2614-Leonidez and Rosa Cruz to Heng Zhang, $446,392.
Quebec St., 1411-Phillip R. and Carolyn J. Clark to Tesfaye Dadi Chikiwala, $310,000.
Thurman Ave., 830-Joycelyn A. King and estate of Emma Louise Young Dennis to Kimberly J. Harris, $345,000.
24th Ave., 7308-Rebecca Ratana and estate of Aurora Antonio Constantio to Kevin A. Forma and Matthew Randle, $350,000.
BELTSVILLE AREA
Cherry Hill Rd., 11352, No. 1Y-Vestar Corp. to Hayley Farless and Bryan McMahon, $149,900.
Lexington Ave., 4814-MGA Builders Inc. to Jose Enemias and Iris Zuleyma Guevara, $330,000.
Montgomery Rd., 11420-Hadi Mehrsefat to Adalis and Brenda G. Bello, $399,000.
Romlon St., 4503, No. 204-Alycia Hsu to Monica R. Settles, $143,000.
BOWIE AREA
Begonia Lane, 10709-Pamela Mosley to Frances L. Rozier, $330,000.
Crosswick Turn, 4123-Sam Atwood to Marina H. Rimer, $395,000.
Hammermill Field Dr., 14108-NVR Inc. to Autumn Maria Montague and James Gregory Hunter Jr., $734,324.
Madeley Lane, 12513-Brenda M. Scott Colona to Donald and Karen Creasey, $332,000.
Maycheck Lane, 12211-Metro Real Estate Buyers Corp. to Zipporah L. Ausbrook, $369,900.
Pleasant View Dr., 13902-Arthur E. and Dixie L. Nemeth to Michael W. and Kimberly Acuff Cullop, $485,000.
Quintette Lane, 12303-Susan V. Watson to Bennie R. and Tia J. Johnson, $349,000.
Running Deer Way, 4611, No. 342-Monica Otey to Lakenya N. Tillman, $235,900.
Stonehaven Lane, 12303-Taryn and Myron Lambert to Chonita Milner Vaughn, $370,000.
Westwind Dr., 7305-William F. and Joanne Haworth to Samuel Robert Price and Sara E. Bloom Leeds, $364,000.
Fourth St., 13113B-Three Rivers Builders Corp. to Xavier Marcello Vacaflores and Doris Eleticia Diaz, $410,000.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Erwin Ct., 15728-Trumpette Bass to William C. Jones and Inshirah S. Strong, $303,500.
New Oak Lane, 3034-Erin M. and Brian Curran to Francine Denise Moody, $242,000.
Pecan Lane, 2202-Enoch and Lynette M. Thomas to Eric C. Macchio and Julia E. Holdnack, $356,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Accokeek Rd., 6008-Cac Investments Corp. to Shaun Warren Sr., $275,000.
Danville Rd., 4408-Jaime Guzman Cabrera and Maria D. Avila to Brandon Calwise, $240,000.
Elmwood Dr., 12003-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Morgan Stanley Capital Inc. Trust to Cecil and Delores Lyday, $425,500.
Maylon Ct., 16710-Advantage Homes at Archers Glen Corp. to Abdush Shahid and Angela Branch Munir, $718,390.
Wylie Rd., 15411-Joyce L. Clayton to Curtis M. Mason, $302,500.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Billings Ave., 1912-Americo Willy Buendia Valencia to Adelvin Antonio Diaz Morales and Karla J. Ruiz Molina, $217,000.
Drum Ave., 1107-Envisage Management Solutions Inc. to Nigel Crawford, $293,000.
Nova Ave., 610-DP Capital Corp. to Laverne Allen, $233,000.
Rollins Lane, 5706-Shameeka Nixon to Deborah Jordan and Bria Jackson, $219,999.
Walker Mill Rd., 7313-Kenneth David Curry Jr. to Edilberto G. Gallosa and Robert Gallosa Rasmussen, $326,500.
58th Ave., 709-Ciping Huang and Lawrence S. Anderson to Nicholas G. Steer, $270,000.
CHELTENHAM AREA
Barnsdale Dr., 10603-John F. and Anna M. Worley to Tameikya and Robert Rawls, $340,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Cheverly Ave., 3115-Richard R. and Kira B. Barker to Monica and Jacob Shelly, $553,000.
Greenleaf Rd., 7633-Campbell Cross Development Corp. to Dinora E. Reyes Cruz and Claudia C. Ventura, $226,000.
Orchard Pl., 2106-Tichi Property Corp. to Nicole L. Wheeler, $308,000.
CLINTON AREA
Castle Rock Dr., 7621-Jesse J. and Gaynell Johnson to Arnulfo Rodriguez and Consuelo De Los Angeles Bonilla, $350,000.
Dangerfield Rd., 8605-Blue Heron Homes Corp. to Patricia A. and Edward Williams, $209,000.
Gwynndale Dr., 9211-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Haileyesus Sori, $250,100.
Lormar Lane, 9507-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Emerson P. and Delores J. Ford, $496,000.
Piscataway Rd., 12311-Anthony A. Gualtieri to Donald Richmond Smith, $245,000.
Summersweet Dr., 6108-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Rebecca Jean and Matthew James Bryant, $555,990.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Westchester Park Dr., 6026, No. T-Aaron and Eileen Doty to Sean McCartney, $155,000.
48th Ave., 8125, No. 207-William D. Cecil to Wenqing and Jun Xu, $188,000.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Dogwood Lane, 8108-James Torrence to Mauro Herrera, $269,000.
Melrose Ave., 3515-Amt Homes Corp. to Rodolfo Carcamo Canales, $276,000.
Toddsbury Pl., 5109-Regina O. Hartridge to Angelese A. Davis, $220,000.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Fort Foote Terr. E., 8832-JLG Investments Corp. to Deuanta Cole, $340,000.
Kilburnie Cir., 12900-Wells Fargo Bank and Park Place Securities Inc. to Veronica Guzman, $276,500.
Lanham Lane, 7617-Cynthia T. Weathers to Benedicto Escriba and Paula Estrada Contreras, $281,000.
Oaklawn Rd., 3825-Keisha E. Grant Walcott to Rene A. Lopez Moza, $300,000.
Potomac Heights Dr., 1498, No. 140-Beeren & Barry Invesments Corp. to Shawna A. Barnes, $168,000.
Rider Ct., 9700-William Cole to Ashebir T. Gebre and Birtukan Sene Weldeab, $490,000.
GLENN DALE AREA
Locust St., 9906-William L. and Hattie S. Goode to Owolabi Sunday Fabiyi, Tope Aina Bose Fabiyi and Tope Ama Bose Sholoye, $360,000.
GREENBELT AREA
Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8226-NVR Inc. to Yong You, $483,440.
Miner St., 8260-NVR Inc. to Yuqing Sun, $394,790.
Miner St., 8301-NVR Inc. to Cornell Lynch, $634,534.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Gallatin St., 4703-Loree T. and James D. O’Hagan Jr. to Josue A. and Estefany A. Reyes Reyes, $310,000.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Aerospace Rd., 10231-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Yolanda N. Mullings, $415,000.
Crandall Rd., 8703-Michael L. Davis and estate of McLawrence Lee Davis to Mario and Teresa Alvarado, $290,000.
Geaton Park Pl., 9423-Evet Berry to Meshelle Dyer, $325,000.
Riverdale Rd., 7306-Ibrahim and Hajaratu Fomah to Mayron A. Stoczanyn, $320,000.
Van Allen Lane, 7521-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kun Ren and Ping Jiang, $363,000.
Wood Edge Way, 9909-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Otuniuya Umude, $377,832.
Fifth St., 9128-Valerie J. Duren to Jessica A. Vasquez Lara, $260,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Barnstable Dr., 2202-Alicia D. Johnson to Melvina L. McNeill, $396,000.
Cable Hollow Way, 63, No. 41-4-Joseph S. and Trenise Kelly to Janay A. Brown, $150,000.
Dorking Run, 2106-Yery Camacho Reyes to Hannah P. Bendu, $335,000.
Egyptian Dr., 1110-Tyrone C. and Patricia B. Banks to Francisca E. Marcial Urena and Rosely Agramonte Marcial, $420,000.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 234, No. 29-Carmen E. Bovell to Damon S. Braxton, $230,000.
Joyceton Terr., 101-Sunny Real Estate Service Corp. to Barbara Lynna Bustamante, $319,000.
Prince Pl., 10131, No. 302-12B-Bank of New York Mellon and Cit Mortgage Loan Trust to Nadiatou Miningou, $57,000.
Red Jade Ct., 11403, No. 1-3-Sandra Ann Braddock to Tyesha Gross, $204,000.
Risa Rd., 709-Eugene Barlow and Elizabeth Bush to Effrem and Sharare Jones, $341,000.
Thurston Dr., 25-White Homes Corp. to Yolanda Devereaux, $390,000.
Vista Pointe Dr., 9916-NVR Inc. to Kelvin Adeniyi Adefehinti, $395,209.
Winterbourne Dr., 3208-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Millicent R. Clay, $589,770.
LAUREL AREA
Birdcherry Lane, 7323-Bruce D. and Susanne T. Hilton to Thomas J. and Francoise G. Miller, $405,000.
Clayburn Dr., 15504-Donna M. Mills to Tania A. Pacheco, $430,000.
Fenwick Ct., 8178-Reginald B. Taylor and Phyllis A. Parker to Melton Findley, $293,500.
Jib St., 14239, No. 7112-Toyosi A. Adebayo to Omowunmi K. Duyile, $138,000.
Montgomery St., 1001-Alan J. Jackoway to Misael E. Martinez and Sandra L. Guerra, $355,000.
Van Dusen Rd., 7007-NVR Inc. to Thomas W. and Zelia B. Anderson, $414,990.
MONTPELIER AREA
Player Dr., 9307, No. 111-Betty J. Thoreson to Yvette Juanita Jackson, $239,900.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
Barton Rd., 6825-Yonas Beraki and Efrem Alazar to Prosper Tah and Elie Bibim, $360,000.
Larchwood St., 8311-Jean Marie Gordon and Lori Ann Maynard to Erika Ayala Marchante and Jorge L. Ayala, $327,000.
Riverdale Rd., 7523, No. 1986-Glenn E. Nelson to Sylvia E. Karpf, $60,000.
69th Pl., 4835-WFC Flagship Corp. to Matthew David Aubuchon, $298,000.
OXON HILL AREA
Colony Rd., 1515-JK Investors Corp. Solo 401K to Elieth Marin Sancho and Angie M. Sancho Arias, $320,000.
Fleet St., 157, No. 413-Milagros Z. and Gilbert P. Bernardo to Valerie D. Coleman, $287,000.
Irvington St., 806-Darryl J. and David Grogan to Sharita Freeman, $260,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 145-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Howard Leon Joseph, $311,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. L11-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Jens Christopher and Annette Bargmann, $599,900.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 524, No. 6725-Michael P. and Otgonjargal Gross to Douglas Omar Hernandez Ramos, $99,000.
RIVERDALE AREA
Furman Pkwy., 6604-Jose S. Hernandez to Eduardo Lopez Hernandez, $291,000.
60th Ave., 5902-James A. Buemi Jr. and estate of James A. Buemi to Ramdat N. and Hansmattee Sahdeo, $280,000.
SUITLAND AREA
Dianna Rd., 3702-Residential Value Corp. to Dorothea A. and Ralph Bazilio, $280,000.
Porter Ave., 2107-Valecia Beverly Sills to Jon Pierre and Cheryl Renee Satchell, $361,000.
Towne Park Rd., 4631-NVR Inc. to Marie Ellaine Ho, $365,325.
Towne Park Rd., 4639-NVR Inc. to Tamika Reynold Leray, $348,450.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Farness Dr., 3606-Lisa M. White and estate of Sidney E. White to Husam Ismail, $312,000.
Long View Rd., 4868-Shawn B. Fitzpatrick and estate of William Fitzpatrick to William C. Burge, $310,000.
Murphy Ct., 7100-Bobbie R. Masters to Joselino Rodriguez, $252,000.
Rocky Mount Dr., 4000-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jaylin D. Stokes, $245,000.
28th Pkwy., 3506-Gary L. and Georgia A. Lucas to Jose E. Romero and Ismelda E. Romero Alvarez, $244,000.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
Monitor St., 6206-NVR Inc. to James Joseph and Glenna Carter Hoyle, $452,010.
23rd Ave., 6319-Ricardo Alvarenga Ramos to Pedro Amaya Paulino, $288,000.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Cashill Ct., 4715-Residential Value Corp. to Dinesha and John Spruill, $440,000.
Dower Village Lane, 6200-Doris A. and James W. Thompson to Joao Manuel and Isabelle M. Pereira, $131,000.
Garden Knoll Lane, 9106-SM Parkside Corp. to Michael Scott and Latoria Person, $571,000.
Halloway N., 3730-Edward M. Williams to Tammy Cole, $253,000.
Piaffe Cir., 9510-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Faterah J. Sykes, $647,995.
Snow Chief Ct., 6310-Koleta M. Anderson to Trevor and Natasha Nicole Heard, $487,000.
Wilson Lane, 5300-Stanley D. and Tonga Y. Turner to Jenee Williams, $405,000.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Baybury Ct., 1111, No. 202-Latoya D. Jones to Adieba Hijazi, $90,000.
Dalby Ct., 15107-Sang You Nahm to Humberto and Mirna Marlein Escobar, $512,000.
Indian Wells Lane, 11307-Kimberly Stokes and Shigehisa Yokote to Michael D. Glimp, $425,000.
Lake Overlook Dr., 944-Marvin Q. and Robyn Lynn Parker to Layard Baanah Pabs Garnon, $300,000.
Nicol Cir., 2308-Craig S. and Delone Pittman to Franklin Carstella and Ruth Cecelia Hall, $445,000.
Saint Josephs Dr., 2409-Hadassa and Terrance Roberts to Paulin and Angele Tale, $460,000.
Winding Creek Rd., 13007-Darryl and Nakiesha Stevens to Manuel J. and Kemberly Yamileth Gutierrez, $890,000.