Pine Lane, 1107-Darrell B. and Benjamin Piatt to Kimberly M. Duque and Fernando Rafael Duque Montilla, $275,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Higbee Rd., 2614-Leonidez and Rosa Cruz to Heng Zhang, $446,392.

Quebec St., 1411-Phillip R. and Carolyn J. Clark to Tesfaye Dadi Chikiwala, $310,000.

Thurman Ave., 830-Joycelyn A. King and estate of Emma Louise Young Dennis to Kimberly J. Harris, $345,000.

24th Ave., 7308-Rebecca Ratana and estate of Aurora Antonio Constantio to Kevin A. Forma and Matthew Randle, $350,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Cherry Hill Rd., 11352, No. 1Y-Vestar Corp. to Hayley Farless and Bryan McMahon, $149,900.

Lexington Ave., 4814-MGA Builders Inc. to Jose Enemias and Iris Zuleyma Guevara, $330,000.

Montgomery Rd., 11420-Hadi Mehrsefat to Adalis and Brenda G. Bello, $399,000.

Romlon St., 4503, No. 204-Alycia Hsu to Monica R. Settles, $143,000.

BOWIE AREA

Begonia Lane, 10709-Pamela Mosley to Frances L. Rozier, $330,000.

Crosswick Turn, 4123-Sam Atwood to Marina H. Rimer, $395,000.

Hammermill Field Dr., 14108-NVR Inc. to Autumn Maria Montague and James Gregory Hunter Jr., $734,324.

Madeley Lane, 12513-Brenda M. Scott Colona to Donald and Karen Creasey, $332,000.

Maycheck Lane, 12211-Metro Real Estate Buyers Corp. to Zipporah L. Ausbrook, $369,900.

Pleasant View Dr., 13902-Arthur E. and Dixie L. Nemeth to Michael W. and Kimberly Acuff Cullop, $485,000.

Quintette Lane, 12303-Susan V. Watson to Bennie R. and Tia J. Johnson, $349,000.

Running Deer Way, 4611, No. 342-Monica Otey to Lakenya N. Tillman, $235,900.

Stonehaven Lane, 12303-Taryn and Myron Lambert to Chonita Milner Vaughn, $370,000.

Westwind Dr., 7305-William F. and Joanne Haworth to Samuel Robert Price and Sara E. Bloom Leeds, $364,000.

Fourth St., 13113B-Three Rivers Builders Corp. to Xavier Marcello Vacaflores and Doris Eleticia Diaz, $410,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Erwin Ct., 15728-Trumpette Bass to William C. Jones and Inshirah S. Strong, $303,500.

New Oak Lane, 3034-Erin M. and Brian Curran to Francine Denise Moody, $242,000.

Pecan Lane, 2202-Enoch and Lynette M. Thomas to Eric C. Macchio and Julia E. Holdnack, $356,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Accokeek Rd., 6008-Cac Investments Corp. to Shaun Warren Sr., $275,000.

Danville Rd., 4408-Jaime Guzman Cabrera and Maria D. Avila to Brandon Calwise, $240,000.

Elmwood Dr., 12003-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Morgan Stanley Capital Inc. Trust to Cecil and Delores Lyday, $425,500.

Maylon Ct., 16710-Advantage Homes at Archers Glen Corp. to Abdush Shahid and Angela Branch Munir, $718,390.

Wylie Rd., 15411-Joyce L. Clayton to Curtis M. Mason, $302,500.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Billings Ave., 1912-Americo Willy Buendia Valencia to Adelvin Antonio Diaz Morales and Karla J. Ruiz Molina, $217,000.

Drum Ave., 1107-Envisage Management Solutions Inc. to Nigel Crawford, $293,000.

Nova Ave., 610-DP Capital Corp. to Laverne Allen, $233,000.

Rollins Lane, 5706-Shameeka Nixon to Deborah Jordan and Bria Jackson, $219,999.

Walker Mill Rd., 7313-Kenneth David Curry Jr. to Edilberto G. Gallosa and Robert Gallosa Rasmussen, $326,500.

58th Ave., 709-Ciping Huang and Lawrence S. Anderson to Nicholas G. Steer, $270,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Barnsdale Dr., 10603-John F. and Anna M. Worley to Tameikya and Robert Rawls, $340,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Cheverly Ave., 3115-Richard R. and Kira B. Barker to Monica and Jacob Shelly, $553,000.

Greenleaf Rd., 7633-Campbell Cross Development Corp. to Dinora E. Reyes Cruz and Claudia C. Ventura, $226,000.

Orchard Pl., 2106-Tichi Property Corp. to Nicole L. Wheeler, $308,000.

CLINTON AREA

Castle Rock Dr., 7621-Jesse J. and Gaynell Johnson to Arnulfo Rodriguez and Consuelo De Los Angeles Bonilla, $350,000.

Dangerfield Rd., 8605-Blue Heron Homes Corp. to Patricia A. and Edward Williams, $209,000.

Gwynndale Dr., 9211-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Haileyesus Sori, $250,100.

Lormar Lane, 9507-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Emerson P. and Delores J. Ford, $496,000.

Piscataway Rd., 12311-Anthony A. Gualtieri to Donald Richmond Smith, $245,000.

Summersweet Dr., 6108-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Rebecca Jean and Matthew James Bryant, $555,990.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Westchester Park Dr., 6026, No. T-Aaron and Eileen Doty to Sean McCartney, $155,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 207-William D. Cecil to Wenqing and Jun Xu, $188,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Dogwood Lane, 8108-James Torrence to Mauro Herrera, $269,000.

Melrose Ave., 3515-Amt Homes Corp. to Rodolfo Carcamo Canales, $276,000.

Toddsbury Pl., 5109-Regina O. Hartridge to Angelese A. Davis, $220,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Fort Foote Terr. E., 8832-JLG Investments Corp. to Deuanta Cole, $340,000.

Kilburnie Cir., 12900-Wells Fargo Bank and Park Place Securities Inc. to Veronica Guzman, $276,500.

Lanham Lane, 7617-Cynthia T. Weathers to Benedicto Escriba and Paula Estrada Contreras, $281,000.

Oaklawn Rd., 3825-Keisha E. Grant Walcott to Rene A. Lopez Moza, $300,000.

Potomac Heights Dr., 1498, No. 140-Beeren & Barry Invesments Corp. to Shawna A. Barnes, $168,000.

Rider Ct., 9700-William Cole to Ashebir T. Gebre and Birtukan Sene Weldeab, $490,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Locust St., 9906-William L. and Hattie S. Goode to Owolabi Sunday Fabiyi, Tope Aina Bose Fabiyi and Tope Ama Bose Sholoye, $360,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8226-NVR Inc. to Yong You, $483,440.

Miner St., 8260-NVR Inc. to Yuqing Sun, $394,790.

Miner St., 8301-NVR Inc. to Cornell Lynch, $634,534.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Gallatin St., 4703-Loree T. and James D. O’Hagan Jr. to Josue A. and Estefany A. Reyes Reyes, $310,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10231-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Yolanda N. Mullings, $415,000.

Crandall Rd., 8703-Michael L. Davis and estate of McLawrence Lee Davis to Mario and Teresa Alvarado, $290,000.

Geaton Park Pl., 9423-Evet Berry to Meshelle Dyer, $325,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7306-Ibrahim and Hajaratu Fomah to Mayron A. Stoczanyn, $320,000.

Van Allen Lane, 7521-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kun Ren and Ping Jiang, $363,000.

Wood Edge Way, 9909-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Otuniuya Umude, $377,832.

Fifth St., 9128-Valerie J. Duren to Jessica A. Vasquez Lara, $260,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Barnstable Dr., 2202-Alicia D. Johnson to Melvina L. McNeill, $396,000.

Cable Hollow Way, 63, No. 41-4-Joseph S. and Trenise Kelly to Janay A. Brown, $150,000.

Dorking Run, 2106-Yery Camacho Reyes to Hannah P. Bendu, $335,000.

Egyptian Dr., 1110-Tyrone C. and Patricia B. Banks to Francisca E. Marcial Urena and Rosely Agramonte Marcial, $420,000.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 234, No. 29-Carmen E. Bovell to Damon S. Braxton, $230,000.

Joyceton Terr., 101-Sunny Real Estate Service Corp. to Barbara Lynna Bustamante, $319,000.

Prince Pl., 10131, No. 302-12B-Bank of New York Mellon and Cit Mortgage Loan Trust to Nadiatou Miningou, $57,000.

Red Jade Ct., 11403, No. 1-3-Sandra Ann Braddock to Tyesha Gross, $204,000.

Risa Rd., 709-Eugene Barlow and Elizabeth Bush to Effrem and Sharare Jones, $341,000.

Thurston Dr., 25-White Homes Corp. to Yolanda Devereaux, $390,000.

Vista Pointe Dr., 9916-NVR Inc. to Kelvin Adeniyi Adefehinti, $395,209.

Winterbourne Dr., 3208-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Millicent R. Clay, $589,770.

LAUREL AREA

Birdcherry Lane, 7323-Bruce D. and Susanne T. Hilton to Thomas J. and Francoise G. Miller, $405,000.

Clayburn Dr., 15504-Donna M. Mills to Tania A. Pacheco, $430,000.

Fenwick Ct., 8178-Reginald B. Taylor and Phyllis A. Parker to Melton Findley, $293,500.

Jib St., 14239, No. 7112-Toyosi A. Adebayo to Omowunmi K. Duyile, $138,000.

Montgomery St., 1001-Alan J. Jackoway to Misael E. Martinez and Sandra L. Guerra, $355,000.

Van Dusen Rd., 7007-NVR Inc. to Thomas W. and Zelia B. Anderson, $414,990.

MONTPELIER AREA

Player Dr., 9307, No. 111-Betty J. Thoreson to Yvette Juanita Jackson, $239,900.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Barton Rd., 6825-Yonas Beraki and Efrem Alazar to Prosper Tah and Elie Bibim, $360,000.

Larchwood St., 8311-Jean Marie Gordon and Lori Ann Maynard to Erika Ayala Marchante and Jorge L. Ayala, $327,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7523, No. 1986-Glenn E. Nelson to Sylvia E. Karpf, $60,000.

69th Pl., 4835-WFC Flagship Corp. to Matthew David Aubuchon, $298,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Colony Rd., 1515-JK Investors Corp. Solo 401K to Elieth Marin Sancho and Angie M. Sancho Arias, $320,000.

Fleet St., 157, No. 413-Milagros Z. and Gilbert P. Bernardo to Valerie D. Coleman, $287,000.

Irvington St., 806-Darryl J. and David Grogan to Sharita Freeman, $260,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 145-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Howard Leon Joseph, $311,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. L11-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Jens Christopher and Annette Bargmann, $599,900.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 524, No. 6725-Michael P. and Otgonjargal Gross to Douglas Omar Hernandez Ramos, $99,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Furman Pkwy., 6604-Jose S. Hernandez to Eduardo Lopez Hernandez, $291,000.

60th Ave., 5902-James A. Buemi Jr. and estate of James A. Buemi to Ramdat N. and Hansmattee Sahdeo, $280,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Dianna Rd., 3702-Residential Value Corp. to Dorothea A. and Ralph Bazilio, $280,000.

Porter Ave., 2107-Valecia Beverly Sills to Jon Pierre and Cheryl Renee Satchell, $361,000.

Towne Park Rd., 4631-NVR Inc. to Marie Ellaine Ho, $365,325.

Towne Park Rd., 4639-NVR Inc. to Tamika Reynold Leray, $348,450.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Farness Dr., 3606-Lisa M. White and estate of Sidney E. White to Husam Ismail, $312,000.

Long View Rd., 4868-Shawn B. Fitzpatrick and estate of William Fitzpatrick to William C. Burge, $310,000.

Murphy Ct., 7100-Bobbie R. Masters to Joselino Rodriguez, $252,000.

Rocky Mount Dr., 4000-Federal National Mortgage Association to Jaylin D. Stokes, $245,000.

28th Pkwy., 3506-Gary L. and Georgia A. Lucas to Jose E. Romero and Ismelda E. Romero Alvarez, $244,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Monitor St., 6206-NVR Inc. to James Joseph and Glenna Carter Hoyle, $452,010.

23rd Ave., 6319-Ricardo Alvarenga Ramos to Pedro Amaya Paulino, $288,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Cashill Ct., 4715-Residential Value Corp. to Dinesha and John Spruill, $440,000.

Dower Village Lane, 6200-Doris A. and James W. Thompson to Joao Manuel and Isabelle M. Pereira, $131,000.

Garden Knoll Lane, 9106-SM Parkside Corp. to Michael Scott and Latoria Person, $571,000.

Halloway N., 3730-Edward M. Williams to Tammy Cole, $253,000.

Piaffe Cir., 9510-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Faterah J. Sykes, $647,995.

Snow Chief Ct., 6310-Koleta M. Anderson to Trevor and Natasha Nicole Heard, $487,000.

Wilson Lane, 5300-Stanley D. and Tonga Y. Turner to Jenee Williams, $405,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Baybury Ct., 1111, No. 202-Latoya D. Jones to Adieba Hijazi, $90,000.

Dalby Ct., 15107-Sang You Nahm to Humberto and Mirna Marlein Escobar, $512,000.

Indian Wells Lane, 11307-Kimberly Stokes and Shigehisa Yokote to Michael D. Glimp, $425,000.

Lake Overlook Dr., 944-Marvin Q. and Robyn Lynn Parker to Layard Baanah Pabs Garnon, $300,000.

Nicol Cir., 2308-Craig S. and Delone Pittman to Franklin Carstella and Ruth Cecelia Hall, $445,000.

Saint Josephs Dr., 2409-Hadassa and Terrance Roberts to Paulin and Angele Tale, $460,000.