ACCOKEEK AREA

Blue Indigo Ct., 16800-Franklin Elvin and Leocadie G. Lloyd to Keith R. and Tashunda M. Harrison, $430,000.

Lusby Ridge Rd., 14313-Tennille Dixon Humphries to Glenn and Jacqueline R. Williams, $410,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Pennsylvania St., 3302-Lisa J. Jennings to Mark J. and Marsha K. Mazz, $310,000.

Riggs Rd., 7971, No. 12-Maria Elsa Perez to Rolando Roman Lopez and Wendy Veronica Galo Amador, $82,500.

Truxton Rd., 10505-Natalia Michelle McCaskill and estate of Miguel Angel Perez to Alex Perez Palma and Luis Misael Granados, $335,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Golden Arrow Ct., 11301-Lian Duan to Joseph Eugene and Linda Rachel Medina Morgan, $290,000.

Lexington Ave., 4910-Aaron E. Thorne Jr. to Randall S. Magalhaes and Marcelina C. Martinez, $310,000.

Romlon St., 4413, No. 301-Chellis Garcia Gonzalez to Oluwafisayo Alade, $90,000.

Ulster Rd., 4102-Leonard and Sheila Henery to Erick D. Sorto Castro and Emma L. Sorto, $420,000.

BOWIE AREA

Dickens Pride Ct., 4607-John Lee Armstrong and Clarence Curtiss Minor Jr. to Brian K. Chappell, $608,330.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12736, No. 67-Jahmel J. Wagener and Maha L. Bouaichi to Katrice Collette Dothard, $334,900.

Heatherstone Dr., 13807-Philip M. Skopek to Marcia M. Blagrove, $470,000.

Lerner Pl., 12108-Kevin Bruce Nelson and estate of Richard L. Nelson to Sharita and Joel Phillip, $390,000.

Manor Field Dr., 4215-NVR Inc. to Jessica Douglas and Ramsi L. Gilbert, $593,707.

Old Chapel Cir., 6600-Global Talents Investment and Trading Corp. to Timothy and Danielle Kellogg, $365,000.

Race Track Rd., 9020-Robert T. and Carolyn L. Anthony to Jacob and Stacie Simmons, $656,000.

Tolkin Ct., 7904-Robert Javier and Jessica L. Cook to Ulises N. Quintanilla Rodriguez and Noelia C. Romero, $428,000.

Woodlands Reach Dr., 4403-NVR Inc. to Jonathan Melvin and Natoya Clarell Moore, $667,990.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Ardleigh Ct., 2104-RSC Properties Corp. to Marvin Quenten and Robyn Parker, $389,900.

Excalibur Ct., 3712, No. 202-Angela D. Mathis to Sari Hijazi, $184,000.

Norge Ct., 15542-Fasilat O. and Eddie J. Coleman to Adora D. Onwumechili, $220,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Brandywine Rd., 12716-Tamar and Garfield Shealy to Clarence Tyree Evans, $299,900.

Doctor Bowen Rd., 15901-S & A Investments Corp. to Jenna Sabia Florence and William Jack Stuart, $322,000.

Lusbys Lane, 12001-Denise B. Clark and estate of Esther Pearl Bailey to Bertha Luz Montiel Paz and Santos Modesto Barralaga Perez, $350,000.

Rison Dr., 8301-Tawanda Tina Benford to Eric A. and Veronica G. Chavez, $285,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Barnesbury Ct., 1014-Ashley Renee West to Shanise N. Stover, $225,000.

Cumberland St., 5116-Dawn A. Sydney to Frankline M. Kwi, $217,000.

G St., 7242-Annie V. Butler to Joyce Green, $210,000.

Larchmont Ave., 719-Paula S. and Ross E. Eichberg to Eva Erlinda Fuentes Alvarez and Lucindo Fuentes, $192,000.

Malvern Way, 5620-David W. Mwimanzi to Seandra L. Broxton, $220,000.

Quarry Ave., 416-Oxford Enterprises Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to Charles Anthony Everett, $323,999.

Walker Mill Rd., 6419-Housing Options and Planning Enterprises Inc. to Michael Green, $275,000.

69th Pl., 508-Robert Clarke to David H. and Ernestine S. Niblack, $285,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Hillside Ct., 8928-Cuiying Ma to Lavonia Jackson, $268,000.

Meadow Way, 316-Jasmine Roberts to Donell L. Owens, $252,500.

Vermont Ct., 6720-Jennifer A. John to Jolesia J. Fairweather, $190,000.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn E., 5530-Tamika N. Burke Lewis to Crystal Washington, $255,000.

Chris Mar Ave., 5721-Jose Corral Rendon to Keith M. and Delphine M. Harper, $330,000.

David Dr., 9701-Katrina A. Thurston Johnson to Lavina Saunders and Marquise Berry, $335,000.

Marcia Pl., 12908-Nikki Rawls and estate of Loraine Contee to Michelle Jefferson, $310,000.

Quaking Aspen Way, 10710-Christopher A. and Crystal S. Jones to Luvenia C. Tucker, $465,000.

Wynnwood Dr., 7904-Kevin M. King to Chester and Grace Williams, $220,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. T10-Lana Shami to Jonathan L. Chatman Jr., $122,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Daniel Dr., 8004-Leonard Eric and Margaret Annett Neitzke to Robert Amilcar Rivas Gonzalez and Esmilda Mendez Benavides, $285,000.

Elmhurst St., 6704-David L. Stancil and Kerri Lynn Mulcahy to Lewis and Cheryl Diane Rorie, $285,000.

Halleck St., 7117-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Benjamin and Jose E. Carranza, $180,000.

Leona St., 7503-City HGTS Corp. to Lontisha Farmer and Idriss Tchakounte, $295,000.

Newglen Ave., 2705-S&R Inversiones Corp. to Marva A. Robinson, $290,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Constantine Dr., 9216-Manizheh Eskandari to Brandon D. and Noli M. Franklin, $355,000.

Fort Foote Rd., 8710-Dianne E. Peters Nickerson to David Lewis Parker, $215,000.

Halyard Pl., 12701-Illyas M. Zakariya to Jonathan T. Wiley, $465,000.

Lanham Lane, 7318-Richard A. Holmes Jr. and estate of Daisy Joyce Holmes to Jose Hernandez and Carolina Sanchez, $299,000.

Lumar Dr., 2900-Norma Del Carmen Campos Bermudez and Maira Celina Campos to Oscar O. Torres Mendez, $303,000.

Reid Lane, 13310-Jacqueline R. Richardson to Yong Lin and Baoyue Ke, $265,000.

Riverview Rd., 10705-Julio O. Guardado Ayala to Leidy Laura Huerta, $315,000.

Tantallon Dr. W., 518-Tracy Lanell Osborne to Isaac and Raysha Birmingham, $780,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Davis Point Lane, 5315-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Prakash A. and Saleemah Roshan, $370,000.

Miner St., 8264-NVR Inc. to Michael Y. Wong and Su Yan Huang, $391,650.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Emerson St., 4200-Capital Partners Group Corp. to Saeid Allafi, $254,000.

Longfellow St., 4505-Dick M. and Cristina M. Ortega to Wayne A. Hunt, $410,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Elvis Lane, 9544-Mesfin S. Wodajo to Hassan Sharif Karim, $320,000.

Palamar Dr., 10115-Brian D. and Carmen N. Jackson Brown to Wade Hayden Ollivierre, $275,000.

First St., 1421-Cristino Mejia Gonzalez to John Cummings IV, $382,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Altair Lane, 3103-Ronald and Sharon Whisonant to Rawle A. and Gem A. Benfield, $375,000.

Bottsford Ave., 214-Charles and Carmelita Pugh to Peter and Latoya Smith, $672,000.

Cascade Lane, 10101-Jerry Medley to Myra Anne Laird, $210,000.

Finchingfield Way, 15401-James A. Mixon to Fatiatu Jobi, $580,000.

Hebron Lane, 13905-NVR Inc. to Jonathan Randolph Butler, $656,058.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3701-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Evan and Delesa Hanson, $579,141.

Prince Pl., 10237, No. 25-T5-Laurie D. Fox and Debra S. Chapman to Diaudra Daniel, $125,000.

Richard Bowie Lane, 15218-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Dionne Cochran, $453,440.

Ronald Beall Rd., 12426-Bomposseh Kamara to Francis Jong Saah and Mathap A. Djeunguem, $344,900.

LAUREL AREA

Archsine Lane, 7334-Anthony and Joi McBride to Emmanuel Ayanfe Crown and Hellen Nyawira Wagura, $410,000.

Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 6807-Rebecca J. Styer Smitherman to Ingrid T. Ross, $300,000.

Dorset Rd., 16025, No. 164-Justin William and Robert Martin Maarsen to Courtney Edwards, $270,000.

Jerald Rd., 16205-Michael R. Ladabouche and estate of Alice L. Ladabouche to Joseph N. Clarke, $355,000.

Millbrook Lane, 15804, No. 103-Sami H. Shaibani to Keith A. Dozier and Selene Marriott, $270,000.

Stratfield Cir., 14610-Yvonne Fenner to Sana Shahzad Shaikh, $520,000.

Van Dusen Rd., 7011-NVR Inc. to Vinod K. and Rebecca Lall, $413,315.

10th St., 617-Arthrese M. Lacey to Joel Alvarez Silva and Diana Alvarez, $340,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Cedarbrook Lane, 12200-Spencer D. and Gail V. Peck to Jayson J. Green, $379,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

29th St., 4306-Peter and Jessica Ellis to Katherine Wunderlich and Javier Culzoni, $430,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Kaslo St., 6411-Argelia and Saul E. Dejesus to Jimmy T. and Kennedy T. Nguyen, $340,000.

Meadow Trail Lane, 4004-Ivin Hughes to Jenee Jordan, $290,000.

65th Ave., 3511, No. 11E-Houman Chegini to Marc D. Stallings, $237,000.

72nd Pl., 5112-Adedolapo Ajayi to Abiodun Lasaki, $275,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Brockton Rd., 319-Donna L. Pirner and estate of James N. Bennett Jr. to Alexis A. Zambrano Rivas and Marina I. Zambrano, $260,000.

Cree Dr., 136-Lizbet Flores Acero to Noel J. Quintanilla Velasquez, $324,900.

Huron Dr. S., 110-House Buyers of America Inc. to Jose Ruben Henriquez Ferman, $240,000.

Livingston Rd., 6017-Arthur L. Kenner to Tamara Weems, $200,000.

Silver Clipper Lane, 506-IHMW Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Ayanna Williams, $669,740.

Winthrop St., 4932-Chun Keung and Yuk Ling Yu to Scott T. Longhofer, $222,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Wells Run Pl., 4706-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Shayla Latrice Cornick, $498,235.

SUITLAND AREA

Crab Apple Ct., 4108, No. 4-Corrin Reid to Ray Fuller, $224,000.

Suitland Rd., 5753-Kys Properties Corp. to Derrick A. Smith and Angel T. Holmes, $254,999.

Towne Park Rd., 4635-NVR Inc. to Nikita Tomika and John E. Richardson, $334,520.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 4204-Rain Investment and Trading Corp. to Nichele Rhone and Annette Stewart, $360,000.

Simmons Lane, 4404-Luisa Ruiz to Jose L. Medrano and Maria L. Solano, $349,900.

Temple Hill Rd., 5906-Gina M. and Roger Gayle to Pernell L. Savage Sr., $325,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Ray Rd., 1305-Mountain Prime 2018 Corp. to Marcos E. Espinal Torres and Erlinda M. Mendoza Alvarenga, $387,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Bishopmill Dr., 4304-Halo Properties Corp. to William and Esmerlin Florentino, $310,000.

Community Square Lane, 8705-Angela D. Webber to Jordan T. Oglesby, $289,000.

Governor Kent Ct., 4636, No. 486-Christiana Trust and Arlp Trust to Jenell Wade, $225,000.

Kenfield Lane, 5710-Kenneth M. and Carol H. Foley to Kenneth A. and Lucille A. Arnold, $485,000.

Lord Dunbore Pl., 13450, No. 4-2-Phetpailin Amaralikit to Phil Sardelis, $139,000.

Reverend Eversfield Ct., 4305-Terrence Dickens to Tracey Ward, $350,000.

Thomas Brooke Pl., 10010-Caruso Builder Duvall Woods Corp. to Francine E. Parker and Howard E. Scott, $650,000.

Woods Edge Way, 3602-Mab of Parkside Singles Corp. to Antonio A. Brown, $648,730.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Celeste Bruce Cir., 3613-Collingbrook Development Corp. to Florence Nguh, $980,510.

Derby Ridge Rd., 14410-Charles E. and Bridget M. Patterson to Olubunmi C. and Benson O. Salami, $830,000.

Greyfield Ct., 9607-Melissa L. Thompson and Kimberly L. Marshall to Luis A. Chicas and Mayra Isabel Aparicio, $550,000.

Joppa Pl., 15112-Michael E. and Susan M. Corvin Blow to Tigi Conteh, $442,000.

Millponds Ct., 925-Jan Singleton to Carolyn Jackson, $325,500.

Pebble Beach Ct., 1604-Charles H. and Caroline K. Kuderna to Andrea Karrina Scott, $412,050.

Spectacular Bid Ct., 3401-Miguel Murillo to Alfred Rodgers III and Tramaine Davis, $575,000.

Tulip Tree Dr., 10323-Angela Moses and Jimmy Chery to Jennifer Lynn Young, $321,500.