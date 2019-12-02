Cox Ave., 843-Edwin A. and Deysi L. Romero Sanchez to Juana Martinez and Jose Pleitez, $370,000.
Tullymore Dr., 10407-Steven McPherson to Erin Kathleen Harvey and Nathan Andrew Reynolds, $329,000.
BELTSVILLE AREA
Brickyard Blvd., 12709-Levar and Brandy Charles to Boris Adrian Haslyn February, $380,000.
Odell Rd., 5500-Zoila A. and Joanna A. Garcia to Moises and Ana D. Bermudez De Aparicio, $300,000.
BOWIE AREA
Bluejay Lane, 2810-Ralph Alexander Gilson and estate of Brice Alexander Gilson Jr. to Andrew D. Navarra, $320,000.
Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4614-Willy Santos Maldonado and Kelley Santos to Sobondo J. Wilson, $474,000.
Kimberwick Dr., 14806-Gary F. and Cheryl Lemaire to Nicole and Chukwudi Aninye, $424,999.
London Lane, 14771-William H. Jones to Angelo Goldsmith, $220,000.
Odens Bequest Dr., 12803-Isra Wynn to Torie McDonald, $610,000.
Quill Point Dr., 8223-NSP Residential Corp. to Ricardo G. and Marie Cecile A. Abellano, $376,681.
Seatons Promise Dr., 4203-Brandon Bui and Jean Louise Dela Torre to Olivia Badu, $509,000.
Trade Row, 12728, No. 47-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Haitham Hijazi, $325,000.
Woodhaven Lane, 4009-Christopher Santiago to Michael Fitzgerald and Diana Dobbins Johnson, $325,000.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Oak Ct. N., 15410-Brian L. and Peggy M. Haney to Orson O’Neal and Jackeline Flores Barnett, $255,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Chaddsford Shoreside Ct., 7301-Lawrence G. Jones to David M. and Aletti V. Queen, $344,999.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Dillon Ct., 1210-William Taylor to Donald L. Wortham Jr., $235,000.
Rollingdale Way, 4748-Stephanie Ore Brooks to Shante L. Clark, $231,000.
68th Pl., 114-Maintenance Minions Inc. to Joshua Sweet and Allison Longenecker, $302,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Flagstaff St., 6814-Monica Boothe to Andrea Reyes De Lopez and Dina Rodriguez Merano, $210,000.
Sport View Rd., 8013-Christopher A. and Patricia L. Humphries to Ricky Daniels, $386,900.
CLINTON AREA
Briarcliff Dr., 6903-FFI Holdings Corp. to Reuben L. and Danielle R. Monmouth, $345,000.
Wolverton Lane, 6229-Tyrone and Waverly Phillips to Leroy Darnell and Tawanna Lynn Noble, $289,000.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Rhode Island Ave., 9124-Estate of Christina R. Ross and Richard T. Ross to Danny B. D’Costa and Paulina Tilottoma Gomes, $394,000.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Flag Harbor Dr., 7212-Lamar Jonathan Hortman to Chanje Evans, $248,000.
Ramblewood Dr., 2408-Delores W. Christian to Khalon Blakeney, $225,000.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Adams Dr., 1409-Friendly Hills Corp. to Lawrence J. and Malvolia L. Gregory, $305,000.
Gemini Lane, 11501-Mansour Maryland Real Estate Corp. to Victor J. Gamero, $475,000.
Joe Klutsch Dr., 6302-Margarette Lucy Kane to Tiffany Britt, $272,000.
Pine Rd., 405-John Brandon to Todd Vancantfort, $425,000.
Windjammer Ct., 1401-Denise Seaton to Serhan Sari and Stefanie Jamison, $520,000.
GLENN DALE AREA
Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5110-Taiwo Q. Thomas to Aswad and Leslie Maundy, $330,000.
GREENBELT AREA
Lakeside Dr., 11-John C. and Melissa T.K. Voigt to Hamid Ahmadpour, $425,000.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Brae Brooke Dr., 8692-Patricia A. Rader to James Cook, $248,000.
Glen Ave., 5723-PMC Reo Financing Trust to Jack Bruce Johnson and Rahel Wubshet Tizazu, $470,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Effie Fox Way, 3902-D.R. Horton Inc. to Darren Jenkins, $387,500.
Howell Dr., 10009-Nickol and Blair Todd to Andrea Bobby Allen, $437,750.
Mount Lubentia Ct. E., 552-Crystal Owens and estate of Barbara Coney Mack to Arlethia Spencer, $257,900.
Sholton St., 12702-Rafael Monroe to Christyne V. and Veronica Anderson, $366,000.
Utica Pl., 9625-James A. Stewart to Geton Greene Hilliard, $391,000.
LAUREL AREA
Arbory Way, 15445, No. 166-Wells Fargo Bank to Rama Rajaie, $136,500.
Londonderry Ct., 8229-Helen K. Edens to Himanshu Kantibhai Patel, $270,600.
Wheatland Pl., 15015-Frederick M. Mathenge to Rakel Raigns, $309,000.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
Darby Rd., 6722-Audra M. Fladung to Jacquelyn A. Battles, $270,000.
71st Ave., 5103-George C. and Mary C. Black to Gregorio Serafin Lucero, $215,000.
OXON HILL AREA
Silver Clipper Lane, 504-Ihmw Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Kirk Chatman and Margo Danielle Corum, $761,253.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 576, No. 6777-William Allen Gaskins to Akmaljon A. Kholboev and Alexander Kholb, $72,500.
RIVERDALE AREA
Taylor Rd., 6317-William E. and Susan C. Torres to Michael K. Lanier, $419,000.
SUITLAND AREA
Navy Day Pl., 4509-Sutol Investment Inc. to Marissa Lee Stigerwalt, $269,900.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Frazier Terr., 5503-Denean Windley and estate of Fannie T. Bears Mitchell to Carlotta M. Logan and Sharlonte L. Roane, $218,000.
23rd Pl., 4332-AAA Homes Realty Corp. to Angela L. Tilghman, $260,000.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
Jamestown Rd., 6013-Lloyd Clark to Juan C. Flores, $227,000.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Dunkirk Dr., 12711-Jacqueline Baxter to Kisha L. Williams, $410,000.
Forest Pines Dr., 5115-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Gicanda R. Suggs, $356,789.
Fox Stream Way, 9127-SM Parkside Corp. to Michelle Gwendolyn Brown and Tiffanie Michelle Woodland, $412,530.
Nottingham Rd., 16506-Bridgette B. Contee and Regina McGlone Smith to Chester Hawkins, $235,000.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Peachtree Lane, 1811-Ronny D. and Patsy R. Sharp to Kimberly D. and Courtney Belton, $485,000.