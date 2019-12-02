Cox Ave., 843-Edwin A. and Deysi L. Romero Sanchez to Juana Martinez and Jose Pleitez, $370,000.

Tullymore Dr., 10407-Steven McPherson to Erin Kathleen Harvey and Nathan Andrew Reynolds, $329,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brickyard Blvd., 12709-Levar and Brandy Charles to Boris Adrian Haslyn February, $380,000.

Odell Rd., 5500-Zoila A. and Joanna A. Garcia to Moises and Ana D. Bermudez De Aparicio, $300,000.

AD

BOWIE AREA

Bluejay Lane, 2810-Ralph Alexander Gilson and estate of Brice Alexander Gilson Jr. to Andrew D. Navarra, $320,000.

AD

Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4614-Willy Santos Maldonado and Kelley Santos to Sobondo J. Wilson, $474,000.

Kimberwick Dr., 14806-Gary F. and Cheryl Lemaire to Nicole and Chukwudi Aninye, $424,999.

London Lane, 14771-William H. Jones to Angelo Goldsmith, $220,000.

Odens Bequest Dr., 12803-Isra Wynn to Torie McDonald, $610,000.

Quill Point Dr., 8223-NSP Residential Corp. to Ricardo G. and Marie Cecile A. Abellano, $376,681.

Seatons Promise Dr., 4203-Brandon Bui and Jean Louise Dela Torre to Olivia Badu, $509,000.

Trade Row, 12728, No. 47-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Haitham Hijazi, $325,000.

AD

Woodhaven Lane, 4009-Christopher Santiago to Michael Fitzgerald and Diana Dobbins Johnson, $325,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Oak Ct. N., 15410-Brian L. and Peggy M. Haney to Orson O’Neal and Jackeline Flores Barnett, $255,000.

AD

BRANDYWINE AREA

Chaddsford Shoreside Ct., 7301-Lawrence G. Jones to David M. and Aletti V. Queen, $344,999.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Dillon Ct., 1210-William Taylor to Donald L. Wortham Jr., $235,000.

Rollingdale Way, 4748-Stephanie Ore Brooks to Shante L. Clark, $231,000.

68th Pl., 114-Maintenance Minions Inc. to Joshua Sweet and Allison Longenecker, $302,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Flagstaff St., 6814-Monica Boothe to Andrea Reyes De Lopez and Dina Rodriguez Merano, $210,000.

AD

Sport View Rd., 8013-Christopher A. and Patricia L. Humphries to Ricky Daniels, $386,900.

CLINTON AREA

Briarcliff Dr., 6903-FFI Holdings Corp. to Reuben L. and Danielle R. Monmouth, $345,000.

Wolverton Lane, 6229-Tyrone and Waverly Phillips to Leroy Darnell and Tawanna Lynn Noble, $289,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Rhode Island Ave., 9124-Estate of Christina R. Ross and Richard T. Ross to Danny B. D’Costa and Paulina Tilottoma Gomes, $394,000.

AD

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Flag Harbor Dr., 7212-Lamar Jonathan Hortman to Chanje Evans, $248,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 2408-Delores W. Christian to Khalon Blakeney, $225,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Adams Dr., 1409-Friendly Hills Corp. to Lawrence J. and Malvolia L. Gregory, $305,000.

AD

Gemini Lane, 11501-Mansour Maryland Real Estate Corp. to Victor J. Gamero, $475,000.

Joe Klutsch Dr., 6302-Margarette Lucy Kane to Tiffany Britt, $272,000.

Pine Rd., 405-John Brandon to Todd Vancantfort, $425,000.

Windjammer Ct., 1401-Denise Seaton to Serhan Sari and Stefanie Jamison, $520,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5110-Taiwo Q. Thomas to Aswad and Leslie Maundy, $330,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Lakeside Dr., 11-John C. and Melissa T.K. Voigt to Hamid Ahmadpour, $425,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brae Brooke Dr., 8692-Patricia A. Rader to James Cook, $248,000.

AD

Glen Ave., 5723-PMC Reo Financing Trust to Jack Bruce Johnson and Rahel Wubshet Tizazu, $470,000.

AD

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Effie Fox Way, 3902-D.R. Horton Inc. to Darren Jenkins, $387,500.

Howell Dr., 10009-Nickol and Blair Todd to Andrea Bobby Allen, $437,750.

Mount Lubentia Ct. E., 552-Crystal Owens and estate of Barbara Coney Mack to Arlethia Spencer, $257,900.

Sholton St., 12702-Rafael Monroe to Christyne V. and Veronica Anderson, $366,000.

Utica Pl., 9625-James A. Stewart to Geton Greene Hilliard, $391,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way, 15445, No. 166-Wells Fargo Bank to Rama Rajaie, $136,500.

Londonderry Ct., 8229-Helen K. Edens to Himanshu Kantibhai Patel, $270,600.

Wheatland Pl., 15015-Frederick M. Mathenge to Rakel Raigns, $309,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

AD

Darby Rd., 6722-Audra M. Fladung to Jacquelyn A. Battles, $270,000.

AD

71st Ave., 5103-George C. and Mary C. Black to Gregorio Serafin Lucero, $215,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Silver Clipper Lane, 504-Ihmw Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Kirk Chatman and Margo Danielle Corum, $761,253.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 576, No. 6777-William Allen Gaskins to Akmaljon A. Kholboev and Alexander Kholb, $72,500.

RIVERDALE AREA

Taylor Rd., 6317-William E. and Susan C. Torres to Michael K. Lanier, $419,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Navy Day Pl., 4509-Sutol Investment Inc. to Marissa Lee Stigerwalt, $269,900.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Frazier Terr., 5503-Denean Windley and estate of Fannie T. Bears Mitchell to Carlotta M. Logan and Sharlonte L. Roane, $218,000.

AD

23rd Pl., 4332-AAA Homes Realty Corp. to Angela L. Tilghman, $260,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Jamestown Rd., 6013-Lloyd Clark to Juan C. Flores, $227,000.

AD

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Dunkirk Dr., 12711-Jacqueline Baxter to Kisha L. Williams, $410,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5115-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Gicanda R. Suggs, $356,789.

Fox Stream Way, 9127-SM Parkside Corp. to Michelle Gwendolyn Brown and Tiffanie Michelle Woodland, $412,530.

Nottingham Rd., 16506-Bridgette B. Contee and Regina McGlone Smith to Chester Hawkins, $235,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Peachtree Lane, 1811-Ronny D. and Patsy R. Sharp to Kimberly D. and Courtney Belton, $485,000.

AD