These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in August by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Accokeek Rd. W., 2801-David A. and Pamela Harris to Maria De Los Angeles Serrell, $195,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Cox Ave., 843-Edwin A. and Deysi L. Romero Sanchez to Juana Martinez and Jose Pleitez, $370,000.

Tullymore Dr., 10407-Steven McPherson to Erin Kathleen Harvey and Nathan Andrew Reynolds, $329,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brickyard Blvd., 12709-Levar and Brandy Charles to Boris Adrian Haslyn February, $380,000.

Odell Rd., 5500-Zoila A. and Joanna A. Garcia to Moises and Ana D. Bermudez De Aparicio, $300,000.

BOWIE AREA

Bluejay Lane, 2810-Ralph Alexander Gilson and estate of Brice Alexander Gilson Jr. to Andrew D. Navarra, $320,000.

Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4614-Willy Santos Maldonado and Kelley Santos to Sobondo J. Wilson, $474,000.

Kimberwick Dr., 14806-Gary F. and Cheryl Lemaire to Nicole and Chukwudi Aninye, $424,999.

London Lane, 14771-William H. Jones to Angelo Goldsmith, $220,000.

Odens Bequest Dr., 12803-Isra Wynn to Torie McDonald, $610,000.

Quill Point Dr., 8223-NSP Residential Corp. to Ricardo G. and Marie Cecile A. Abellano, $376,681.

Seatons Promise Dr., 4203-Brandon Bui and Jean Louise Dela Torre to Olivia Badu, $509,000.

Trade Row, 12728, No. 47-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Haitham Hijazi, $325,000.

Woodhaven Lane, 4009-Christopher Santiago to Michael Fitzgerald and Diana Dobbins Johnson, $325,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Oak Ct. N., 15410-Brian L. and Peggy M. Haney to Orson O’Neal and Jackeline Flores Barnett, $255,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Chaddsford Shoreside Ct., 7301-Lawrence G. Jones to David M. and Aletti V. Queen, $344,999.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Dillon Ct., 1210-William Taylor to Donald L. Wortham Jr., $235,000.

Rollingdale Way, 4748-Stephanie Ore Brooks to Shante L. Clark, $231,000.

68th Pl., 114-Maintenance Minions Inc. to Joshua Sweet and Allison Longenecker, $302,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Flagstaff St., 6814-Monica Boothe to Andrea Reyes De Lopez and Dina Rodriguez Merano, $210,000.

Sport View Rd., 8013-Christopher A. and Patricia L. Humphries to Ricky Daniels, $386,900.

CLINTON AREA

Briarcliff Dr., 6903-FFI Holdings Corp. to Reuben L. and Danielle R. Monmouth, $345,000.

Wolverton Lane, 6229-Tyrone and Waverly Phillips to Leroy Darnell and Tawanna Lynn Noble, $289,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Rhode Island Ave., 9124-Estate of Christina R. Ross and Richard T. Ross to Danny B. D’Costa and Paulina Tilottoma Gomes, $394,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Flag Harbor Dr., 7212-Lamar Jonathan Hortman to Chanje Evans, $248,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 2408-Delores W. Christian to Khalon Blakeney, $225,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Adams Dr., 1409-Friendly Hills Corp. to Lawrence J. and Malvolia L. Gregory, $305,000.

Gemini Lane, 11501-Mansour Maryland Real Estate Corp. to Victor J. Gamero, $475,000.

Joe Klutsch Dr., 6302-Margarette Lucy Kane to Tiffany Britt, $272,000.

Pine Rd., 405-John Brandon to Todd Vancantfort, $425,000.

Windjammer Ct., 1401-Denise Seaton to Serhan Sari and Stefanie Jamison, $520,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5110-Taiwo Q. Thomas to Aswad and Leslie Maundy, $330,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Lakeside Dr., 11-John C. and Melissa T.K. Voigt to Hamid Ahmadpour, $425,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brae Brooke Dr., 8692-Patricia A. Rader to James Cook, $248,000.

Glen Ave., 5723-PMC Reo Financing Trust to Jack Bruce Johnson and Rahel Wubshet Tizazu, $470,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Effie Fox Way, 3902-D.R. Horton Inc. to Darren Jenkins, $387,500.

Howell Dr., 10009-Nickol and Blair Todd to Andrea Bobby Allen, $437,750.

Mount Lubentia Ct. E., 552-Crystal Owens and estate of Barbara Coney Mack to Arlethia Spencer, $257,900.

Sholton St., 12702-Rafael Monroe to Christyne V. and Veronica Anderson, $366,000.

Utica Pl., 9625-James A. Stewart to Geton Greene Hilliard, $391,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way, 15445, No. 166-Wells Fargo Bank to Rama Rajaie, $136,500.

Londonderry Ct., 8229-Helen K. Edens to Himanshu Kantibhai Patel, $270,600.

Wheatland Pl., 15015-Frederick M. Mathenge to Rakel Raigns, $309,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Darby Rd., 6722-Audra M. Fladung to Jacquelyn A. Battles, $270,000.

71st Ave., 5103-George C. and Mary C. Black to Gregorio Serafin Lucero, $215,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Silver Clipper Lane, 504-Ihmw Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Kirk Chatman and Margo Danielle Corum, $761,253.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 576, No. 6777-William Allen Gaskins to Akmaljon A. Kholboev and Alexander Kholb, $72,500.

RIVERDALE AREA

Taylor Rd., 6317-William E. and Susan C. Torres to Michael K. Lanier, $419,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Navy Day Pl., 4509-Sutol Investment Inc. to Marissa Lee Stigerwalt, $269,900.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Frazier Terr., 5503-Denean Windley and estate of Fannie T. Bears Mitchell to Carlotta M. Logan and Sharlonte L. Roane, $218,000.

23rd Pl., 4332-AAA Homes Realty Corp. to Angela L. Tilghman, $260,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Jamestown Rd., 6013-Lloyd Clark to Juan C. Flores, $227,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Dunkirk Dr., 12711-Jacqueline Baxter to Kisha L. Williams, $410,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5115-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Gicanda R. Suggs, $356,789.

Fox Stream Way, 9127-SM Parkside Corp. to Michelle Gwendolyn Brown and Tiffanie Michelle Woodland, $412,530.

Nottingham Rd., 16506-Bridgette B. Contee and Regina McGlone Smith to Chester Hawkins, $235,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Peachtree Lane, 1811-Ronny D. and Patsy R. Sharp to Kimberly D. and Courtney Belton, $485,000.