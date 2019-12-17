Fairfax County home sales

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in August by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Blue Indigo Ct., 16809-Jonathon K. Kinkle to Edward M. Biggin and Timothy Taylor, $585,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Bond Rd., 10920-Qing Yong Chen and Biwen Jiang to Yiming and Rongxin Shao, $370,000.

Rittenhouse St., 722-Abigale Bruce Watson and Lola M. Barrett to Rommel Robleto, $310,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Clay Lane, 7508-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Amena Tahura Ali, $374,975.

Greenwood Rd., 4504-Wells Fargo Bank to Kebede Tadesse, $379,799.

Romlon St., 4417, No. 201-Montpelier Village Condo Inc. to Wolfgang and Alba Yaruro, $88,380.

BLADENSBURG AREA

60th Ave., 5037-Bobby G. Henry Jr. and estate of Laura Belle Samuel to Selvin G. Orellana, $230,000.

BOWIE AREA

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12740, No. 65-James and Nyel Daniels Rountree to Steven Eric Brigham, $357,000.

Lisborough Terr., 4900-Ravi and Bhawna Bahethi to Ferzana Hashmi Philippe, $431,000.

Marvel Lane, 12002-Martin G. Oliverio and the estate of Kenneth R. King to Joseph and Catherine Sutton, $310,000.

Quarterhorse Dr., 12533-Van and Karen Koontz Johnson to Judith A. and Cristopher D. Howerton, $472,250.

Rockledge Dr., 12108-Bradley and Holly Bumgarner to Emmanuel and Chinonyerem Chamaka Olumba, $380,000.

Steeplechase Dr., 13412-John T. Parsons Jr. to Beresford D. Macauley, $411,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

New Oak Lane, 3017-Austin H. and Sara Hale Henry to Gloria Pinky Ferguson, $220,000.

Perkins Lane, 15804-Kitou L. and Martika R. Futrell to Brenda Trueheart, $330,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Hunts Farm Rd., 14434-NVR Inc. to David A. Schenkel, $385,286.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Jade Ct., 6844-Xcel Properties Corp. to Ronnie L. Screen II, $280,000.

Mornington Pl., 1102-Michael and Patrina M. Rice to Rae Sharnelle Parker, $238,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Pl., 1814-Andrea Deadwyler to Nicole C. Laws and Justin E. Newman, $223,500.

Inwood St., 6022-Jay Alan and Mary Elizabeth Schwarz to Jonathan Pidluzny, $452,000.

Otis St., 6108-Donna Lucas Maranto and estate of Fukuko Lucas to Julio A. Flores, $219,900.

CLINTON AREA

Ballard Lane, 9104-Kevin D. and Heather D. Shorten to Sergio Gonzalez Fuentes, $297,500.

Clinton St. E., 7011-James H. and Barbara M. Tidwell to Jose Wilfredo Torres and Claudia B. Chicas Martinez, $270,000.

Serenade Ct., 10315-Nichole Gant to Woodrow Wilson Jr., $289,900.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Autoville Dr., 9106-Meagan E. Young Brennan to Sarah Fudge and Nicholas Patrick, $378,000.

53rd Ave., 9736-Amy Demetry to Tara M. Brown, $362,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Gould Dr., 1818-House Buyers of America to Jamar and Shanshane Morgan Jackson, $332,900.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Livingston Rd., 12608-Philip J. and Karen M. Ager to Jacob and Alyssa Hickson, $395,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Fairway Ct., 12018-Carlos M. Castillo Cruz to Carlos Humberto Morales Lopez and Elsa Almira Soriano, $280,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8228-NVR Inc. to Zhihong Qi, $432,480.

Smiths Cove Lane, 5306-Cassandra Duncan and Courtney Walker to Xin Zhao and Tong Qi, $458,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 807-Lynn Cheong to Lauren Dorsey, $120,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Forbes Blvd., 7004-Alvin Boutte to Ananias Freddy and Ely Elena Guevara, $320,000.

Hubble Dr., 7727-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Ike and Margaret A. Bannor, $487,282.

Fifth St., 9211-Hector and Norma Avila to Lincoln Stephen Ramsey, $318,500.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Doubletree Lane, 9912-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust to Simisola T. Ogundijo, $295,000.

Gadsen Rd., 2105-Barbara and Mark Rosario to Mary Ann S. and Rodolfo J. Cruz III, $545,000.

New Orchard Pl., 806-Aqilah Kermani to Taylor Ashleigh Dodson and Sean Alexander Baker, $290,000.

Torcross Way, 15302-Pamela D. Scott to Mark D. Bell, $542,000.

Weymouth St., 108-Josephine L. Miller to Delante and Tomeco Dates, $349,900.

LAUREL AREA

Carriage Hill Dr., 7233-Christopher Brinker to Tunbosun Roland and Folasade O. Ayodele, $360,000.

Mayfair Terr., 6967-Stacey Morse to Briana C. Arrington, $289,900.

Fifth St., 1004-Donna J. Carr and Patricia A. Reely to Idania Cuchilla Umana and Carlos A. Cuchilla Reyes, $340,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Quentin Ct., 6509-Alfa Omega Corp. to Janet L. Barnes, $360,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Fleet St., 157, No. 713-Michelle M. Johnson to Carlos Hamlin, $270,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Madison St., 6002-Juan Carlos Diaz to Moises J. Martinez Argueta and Felicito Carrillo, $242,500.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane S., 2051-Kirsten L. and Donald R. Brew to Andre J. Wright, $260,000.

Joel Lane, 5407-Erissa Maria Castro and estate of Antonio B. Castro to Hope Jones, $315,000.

Riviera St., 3607-Kenneth U. Teasley to Diosis L. Lovo Rivera and Gladys C. Rivera Ventura, $305,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 219-Saint Mary Auto Sales Corp. to Francisco Rivadeneyra and Anika Gupta, $99,900.

Nicholson St., 3404-Geremias V. and Amet Galenzoga Luzon to Rodolfo N. Contreras Navas and Sofia Lopez Velasquez, $330,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Flying Change Ct., 10812-Toll V Partnership to Kiet and Josfer Pham, $505,156.

Forest Pines Dr., 5119-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Antonio R. Givens, $408,000.

Glassy Creek Way, 9720-SM Parkside Corp. to Patrick Polk, $420,000.

Putters Ct., 12317-Dionne L. Whitaker Moore to Olajide Olusegun Oshiyoye, $535,000.

Wrightwood Ct., 12629-Eartha L. Chisolm to Cierra N. Johnson, $280,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Jorrick Ct., 15001-JCTNNC Corp. to Geneva H. Brown and Kevin Harris, $485,000.

Sassafras Lane, 9910, No. 67-Choni Y. Anderson and Choni Y. Wilcox to Kayla Maxwell, $257,000.