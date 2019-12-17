Fairfax County home sales

ADELPHI AREA

Bond Rd., 10920-Qing Yong Chen and Biwen Jiang to Yiming and Rongxin Shao, $370,000.

Rittenhouse St., 722-Abigale Bruce Watson and Lola M. Barrett to Rommel Robleto, $310,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Clay Lane, 7508-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Amena Tahura Ali, $374,975.

Greenwood Rd., 4504-Wells Fargo Bank to Kebede Tadesse, $379,799.

Romlon St., 4417, No. 201-Montpelier Village Condo Inc. to Wolfgang and Alba Yaruro, $88,380.

BLADENSBURG AREA

60th Ave., 5037-Bobby G. Henry Jr. and estate of Laura Belle Samuel to Selvin G. Orellana, $230,000.

BOWIE AREA

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12740, No. 65-James and Nyel Daniels Rountree to Steven Eric Brigham, $357,000.

Lisborough Terr., 4900-Ravi and Bhawna Bahethi to Ferzana Hashmi Philippe, $431,000.

Marvel Lane, 12002-Martin G. Oliverio and the estate of Kenneth R. King to Joseph and Catherine Sutton, $310,000.

Quarterhorse Dr., 12533-Van and Karen Koontz Johnson to Judith A. and Cristopher D. Howerton, $472,250.

Rockledge Dr., 12108-Bradley and Holly Bumgarner to Emmanuel and Chinonyerem Chamaka Olumba, $380,000.

Steeplechase Dr., 13412-John T. Parsons Jr. to Beresford D. Macauley, $411,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

New Oak Lane, 3017-Austin H. and Sara Hale Henry to Gloria Pinky Ferguson, $220,000.

Perkins Lane, 15804-Kitou L. and Martika R. Futrell to Brenda Trueheart, $330,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Hunts Farm Rd., 14434-NVR Inc. to David A. Schenkel, $385,286.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Jade Ct., 6844-Xcel Properties Corp. to Ronnie L. Screen II, $280,000.

Mornington Pl., 1102-Michael and Patrina M. Rice to Rae Sharnelle Parker, $238,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Pl., 1814-Andrea Deadwyler to Nicole C. Laws and Justin E. Newman, $223,500.

Inwood St., 6022-Jay Alan and Mary Elizabeth Schwarz to Jonathan Pidluzny, $452,000.

Otis St., 6108-Donna Lucas Maranto and estate of Fukuko Lucas to Julio A. Flores, $219,900.

CLINTON AREA

Ballard Lane, 9104-Kevin D. and Heather D. Shorten to Sergio Gonzalez Fuentes, $297,500.

Clinton St. E., 7011-James H. and Barbara M. Tidwell to Jose Wilfredo Torres and Claudia B. Chicas Martinez, $270,000.

Serenade Ct., 10315-Nichole Gant to Woodrow Wilson Jr., $289,900.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Autoville Dr., 9106-Meagan E. Young Brennan to Sarah Fudge and Nicholas Patrick, $378,000.

53rd Ave., 9736-Amy Demetry to Tara M. Brown, $362,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Gould Dr., 1818-House Buyers of America to Jamar and Shanshane Morgan Jackson, $332,900.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Livingston Rd., 12608-Philip J. and Karen M. Ager to Jacob and Alyssa Hickson, $395,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Fairway Ct., 12018-Carlos M. Castillo Cruz to Carlos Humberto Morales Lopez and Elsa Almira Soriano, $280,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8228-NVR Inc. to Zhihong Qi, $432,480.

Smiths Cove Lane, 5306-Cassandra Duncan and Courtney Walker to Xin Zhao and Tong Qi, $458,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 807-Lynn Cheong to Lauren Dorsey, $120,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Forbes Blvd., 7004-Alvin Boutte to Ananias Freddy and Ely Elena Guevara, $320,000.

Hubble Dr., 7727-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Ike and Margaret A. Bannor, $487,282.

Fifth St., 9211-Hector and Norma Avila to Lincoln Stephen Ramsey, $318,500.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Doubletree Lane, 9912-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Long Beach Mortgage Loan Trust to Simisola T. Ogundijo, $295,000.

Gadsen Rd., 2105-Barbara and Mark Rosario to Mary Ann S. and Rodolfo J. Cruz III, $545,000.

New Orchard Pl., 806-Aqilah Kermani to Taylor Ashleigh Dodson and Sean Alexander Baker, $290,000.

Torcross Way, 15302-Pamela D. Scott to Mark D. Bell, $542,000.

Weymouth St., 108-Josephine L. Miller to Delante and Tomeco Dates, $349,900.

LAUREL AREA

Carriage Hill Dr., 7233-Christopher Brinker to Tunbosun Roland and Folasade O. Ayodele, $360,000.

Mayfair Terr., 6967-Stacey Morse to Briana C. Arrington, $289,900.

Fifth St., 1004-Donna J. Carr and Patricia A. Reely to Idania Cuchilla Umana and Carlos A. Cuchilla Reyes, $340,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Quentin Ct., 6509-Alfa Omega Corp. to Janet L. Barnes, $360,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Fleet St., 157, No. 713-Michelle M. Johnson to Carlos Hamlin, $270,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Madison St., 6002-Juan Carlos Diaz to Moises J. Martinez Argueta and Felicito Carrillo, $242,500.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane S., 2051-Kirsten L. and Donald R. Brew to Andre J. Wright, $260,000.

Joel Lane, 5407-Erissa Maria Castro and estate of Antonio B. Castro to Hope Jones, $315,000.

Riviera St., 3607-Kenneth U. Teasley to Diosis L. Lovo Rivera and Gladys C. Rivera Ventura, $305,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 219-Saint Mary Auto Sales Corp. to Francisco Rivadeneyra and Anika Gupta, $99,900.

Nicholson St., 3404-Geremias V. and Amet Galenzoga Luzon to Rodolfo N. Contreras Navas and Sofia Lopez Velasquez, $330,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Flying Change Ct., 10812-Toll V Partnership to Kiet and Josfer Pham, $505,156.

Forest Pines Dr., 5119-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Antonio R. Givens, $408,000.

Glassy Creek Way, 9720-SM Parkside Corp. to Patrick Polk, $420,000.

Putters Ct., 12317-Dionne L. Whitaker Moore to Olajide Olusegun Oshiyoye, $535,000.

Wrightwood Ct., 12629-Eartha L. Chisolm to Cierra N. Johnson, $280,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Jorrick Ct., 15001-JCTNNC Corp. to Geneva H. Brown and Kevin Harris, $485,000.

Sassafras Lane, 9910, No. 67-Choni Y. Anderson and Choni Y. Wilcox to Kayla Maxwell, $257,000.

