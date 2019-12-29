These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in August by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Madrillon Way, 17203-Cornell and Dara A. Jennings to Nicki Feagin, $464,990.

ADELPHI AREA

Temple St., 7809-Brian C. and Linda M. Beauregard to Xueyong Chen and Jin Rong Lin, $395,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Clay Lane, 7520-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Sean Matthew Musgrove and Merrijoy Chris Vicente, $377,780.

Maisson Ridge Cir., 7202-Tonia L. Johnson to Jacqueline J. Campbell and Rania Buckner, $497,000.

45th Pl., 10303, No. 201-Ethlyn Cowan Grant to Grace N. Stephens, $100,000.

BOWIE AREA

Birdseye Lane, 2805-Nadia Guimont to Marvin Lee Lineberger and Sherida L. Jones, $359,500.

Chapel Forge Dr., 3802-Scott L. Maxwell to Andrea Gary and Victoria D. Green, $399,900.

Kemmerton Lane, 12317-Mychal J. Mulhall to Latoya A. Pommels and Gilleth G. Leopold, $333,900.

Livingstone Endeavor Dr., 13105-Vkaci Corp. to Babafemi Adegbite and Oluwafunke Akinsola, $435,000.

Midwood Lane, 12743-Nia Benjamin to Kiescha R. Cherry, $239,500.

Quasar Terr., 7806-Howard G. Whitehurst to Judithe Flor Leuga, $455,000.

Roebling Ct., 4400-Nathaniel Clement and Alyssa M. Miller to Bethany Lichtenwalner, $365,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. S19-Kenneth G. and Dale K. Oberly to Debbie Grooms, $136,500.

Westview Forest Dr., 13916-Royal J. White Jr. and Stephanie White Hartford to Ayanna and Jason Perry, $405,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Norway Pl., 15005-Anelia C. Leynes to Alma Villanueva and Danilo Bargamento Arellano, $349,900.

Pointer Ridge Dr., 15725-Daniel F. and Samme S. Johnson to Roxanne Wheeler and Shirley Hayes, $390,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Whitefield Pl., 12511-Savannah Investors 4 Inc. to Tommie Curtis Lee and Geraldine Crump, $609,309.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Quo Ave., 1217-Arel Properties Corp. to Zuleyma Beatriz Membreno Mijango, $284,900.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Inwood St., 6316-Janet M. Nesse and estate of Anthony Ward to Kathryn Jean Doherty, $314,611.

Roxbury Ct., 7911-Providence Investment Group Corp. to John Van Wey, $225,000.

CLINTON AREA

Bellefonte Lane, 8202-Franklin Thomas to Marcus Lavonte Hawkins and Jocelyn K. Mallory, $335,000.

Elizabeth Ida Dr., 3109-Musco and Sharon E. Boulware to Julius and Tamika A. Castleberry, $320,000.

Kittama Dr., 8617-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to La Rue Mims, $715,472.

Teaberry Way, 6301-Leslie G. Tyson and estate of Gerald T. Randall to William Artis, $267,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Blackfoot Rd., 4901-Marcus P. and Katherine Groft Musser to Jackline Kim and Kimo E. Nam, $355,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Hil Mar Cir. E., 6223-Derrick K. Parks to Anitra Lane, $225,000.

Migliori Ct., 7021-Chelsea N. Cosby to Rena N. Kearney, $248,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Everhart Pl., 5746-Ashanda Carpenter to Romell Johnson, $245,900.

Jacqueline Dr., 9713-Maria Anabel Gutierrez Castro to Roberto Martinez Diaz, $342,650.

Loughran Rd., 9302-Janie B. Dargan to Dieter Gonzales Rocha, $348,900.

Taylor Ave., 1819-Joyce T. Jones to Robin Yvette Lindsey and Robert Johnson, $337,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glen Ave., 3220-Daniel Patrick McCraney to Carlos E. Mirabal and Katty M. Brito Mejia, $340,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Lake Park Dr., 6510, No. 1N-Lawrence P. Jackson II to Nathaniel B. Baker and Lyn M. Rowe, $175,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Barker Pl., 5703-Joseph M. Spooner and Emily A. Bell to Hector A. and Maria E. Caballero, $330,000.

Galaxy View Lane, 10309-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jahangir A. and Rabab B. Ali, $535,273.

Johnson Ave., 7802-Qili Li to Oscar Orlando Cubias Escobar and Jose Salvador Funes, $230,000.

Saffron Dr., 8608-Swayne J. Singh to Florence Dibeme Ekane, $381,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ed Coffren Pl., 15513-Dion Cole to Cecil E. McPherson, $555,000.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 14012-Ras I. and Leah Dowling to Dianne E. Jones and Angela Heywood, $490,000.

Old Enterprise Rd., 88, No. 97-Grace K. Oladuti to Justin R. Saunders, $210,000.

Utica Pl., 9405-Abiodun Salisu to Ursla Anyizi Taku, $430,000.

Whiteholm Dr., 13203-James W. and Addie Hill to Tommy L. Berrios, $370,000.

LAUREL AREA

Laurel Ave., 324-JKB Homes Corp. to Robert A. Ashcraft and Salina A. Bush, $380,000.

Shannon Ave., 13819-Juliana A. Jung to James Bycinte, $405,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Briarwood Dr., 13401-Mohammad Javaid to Keana Prescod and Cora W. Smith, $374,900.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Riverdale Rd., 7517, No. 1918-David W. Neville to Marcel Foster, $55,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Maury Ave., 811-Aziz Properties Corp. to Melanie J. Pendarvis, $237,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Cable Ave., 6010-Jorge J. Santiago Reyes and Sandra E. Nerio to Oscar A. Hernandez and Carlos H. Martinez, $320,000.

Towne Park Rd., 4657-NVR Inc. to Mandicia Ebba, $336,360.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Station Dr., 3013-Royal and Gayle Davenport to Melvin Brown, $219,500.

Keith St., 2706-Antoinette Tiffany Miller and Jonte Malik Brooks to Amyth Asili, $262,500.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1005, No. 416-Enamul H. Kahn to Syed Hasinur Rahman and Hafiz F. Choudhury, $60,000.

Rosedale Dr., 6007-Raul F. and Patricia Saavedra to William Jose Bonilla Campos and Jennifer L. Bonilla Turcios, $250,000.

14th Ave., 5404-Addisu T. Ayele to Melvis M. and Juan P. Gutierrez, $365,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Cardamine Ct., 10606-Timothy K. Addison and Tammy S. Campbell to Alexis D. Williams and Antwan Daniels, $390,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5113-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Chanel L. Anderson and Brian J. Smith, $410,000.

Fox Stream Way, 9125-SM Parkside Corp. to Devonna Lashawn Kee, $405,975.

Kaveh Ct., 5603-Money Source Inc. to Abosede Olusola and Oyewole O. Sobo, $480,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bald Hill Rd., 10211-Ronald Garey to Maria E. Moscoso Martinez, $320,000.

Kings Tree Dr., 1008-Yves and Josie Pamphil to Lauren Matthews and Brooke Alexandria Cisneros, $335,000.

Willow Oaks Ct., 1705-Florenda I. Santiago to Eveline Kika and Serge Sajous, $430,000.