BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Clay Lane, 7520-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Sean Matthew Musgrove and Merrijoy Chris Vicente, $377,780.

Maisson Ridge Cir., 7202-Tonia L. Johnson to Jacqueline J. Campbell and Rania Buckner, $497,000.

45th Pl., 10303, No. 201-Ethlyn Cowan Grant to Grace N. Stephens, $100,000.

AD

BOWIE AREA

Birdseye Lane, 2805-Nadia Guimont to Marvin Lee Lineberger and Sherida L. Jones, $359,500.

AD

Chapel Forge Dr., 3802-Scott L. Maxwell to Andrea Gary and Victoria D. Green, $399,900.

Kemmerton Lane, 12317-Mychal J. Mulhall to Latoya A. Pommels and Gilleth G. Leopold, $333,900.

Livingstone Endeavor Dr., 13105-Vkaci Corp. to Babafemi Adegbite and Oluwafunke Akinsola, $435,000.

Midwood Lane, 12743-Nia Benjamin to Kiescha R. Cherry, $239,500.

Quasar Terr., 7806-Howard G. Whitehurst to Judithe Flor Leuga, $455,000.

Roebling Ct., 4400-Nathaniel Clement and Alyssa M. Miller to Bethany Lichtenwalner, $365,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. S19-Kenneth G. and Dale K. Oberly to Debbie Grooms, $136,500.

AD

Westview Forest Dr., 13916-Royal J. White Jr. and Stephanie White Hartford to Ayanna and Jason Perry, $405,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Norway Pl., 15005-Anelia C. Leynes to Alma Villanueva and Danilo Bargamento Arellano, $349,900.

AD

Pointer Ridge Dr., 15725-Daniel F. and Samme S. Johnson to Roxanne Wheeler and Shirley Hayes, $390,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Whitefield Pl., 12511-Savannah Investors 4 Inc. to Tommie Curtis Lee and Geraldine Crump, $609,309.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Quo Ave., 1217-Arel Properties Corp. to Zuleyma Beatriz Membreno Mijango, $284,900.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Inwood St., 6316-Janet M. Nesse and estate of Anthony Ward to Kathryn Jean Doherty, $314,611.

AD

Roxbury Ct., 7911-Providence Investment Group Corp. to John Van Wey, $225,000.

CLINTON AREA

Bellefonte Lane, 8202-Franklin Thomas to Marcus Lavonte Hawkins and Jocelyn K. Mallory, $335,000.

Elizabeth Ida Dr., 3109-Musco and Sharon E. Boulware to Julius and Tamika A. Castleberry, $320,000.

Kittama Dr., 8617-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to La Rue Mims, $715,472.

Teaberry Way, 6301-Leslie G. Tyson and estate of Gerald T. Randall to William Artis, $267,000.

AD

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Blackfoot Rd., 4901-Marcus P. and Katherine Groft Musser to Jackline Kim and Kimo E. Nam, $355,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Hil Mar Cir. E., 6223-Derrick K. Parks to Anitra Lane, $225,000.

AD

Migliori Ct., 7021-Chelsea N. Cosby to Rena N. Kearney, $248,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Everhart Pl., 5746-Ashanda Carpenter to Romell Johnson, $245,900.

Jacqueline Dr., 9713-Maria Anabel Gutierrez Castro to Roberto Martinez Diaz, $342,650.

Loughran Rd., 9302-Janie B. Dargan to Dieter Gonzales Rocha, $348,900.

Taylor Ave., 1819-Joyce T. Jones to Robin Yvette Lindsey and Robert Johnson, $337,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glen Ave., 3220-Daniel Patrick McCraney to Carlos E. Mirabal and Katty M. Brito Mejia, $340,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Lake Park Dr., 6510, No. 1N-Lawrence P. Jackson II to Nathaniel B. Baker and Lyn M. Rowe, $175,000.

AD

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Barker Pl., 5703-Joseph M. Spooner and Emily A. Bell to Hector A. and Maria E. Caballero, $330,000.

AD

Galaxy View Lane, 10309-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jahangir A. and Rabab B. Ali, $535,273.

Johnson Ave., 7802-Qili Li to Oscar Orlando Cubias Escobar and Jose Salvador Funes, $230,000.

Saffron Dr., 8608-Swayne J. Singh to Florence Dibeme Ekane, $381,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ed Coffren Pl., 15513-Dion Cole to Cecil E. McPherson, $555,000.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 14012-Ras I. and Leah Dowling to Dianne E. Jones and Angela Heywood, $490,000.

Old Enterprise Rd., 88, No. 97-Grace K. Oladuti to Justin R. Saunders, $210,000.

Utica Pl., 9405-Abiodun Salisu to Ursla Anyizi Taku, $430,000.

Whiteholm Dr., 13203-James W. and Addie Hill to Tommy L. Berrios, $370,000.

AD

LAUREL AREA

AD

Laurel Ave., 324-JKB Homes Corp. to Robert A. Ashcraft and Salina A. Bush, $380,000.

Shannon Ave., 13819-Juliana A. Jung to James Bycinte, $405,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Briarwood Dr., 13401-Mohammad Javaid to Keana Prescod and Cora W. Smith, $374,900.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Riverdale Rd., 7517, No. 1918-David W. Neville to Marcel Foster, $55,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Maury Ave., 811-Aziz Properties Corp. to Melanie J. Pendarvis, $237,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Cable Ave., 6010-Jorge J. Santiago Reyes and Sandra E. Nerio to Oscar A. Hernandez and Carlos H. Martinez, $320,000.

Towne Park Rd., 4657-NVR Inc. to Mandicia Ebba, $336,360.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Station Dr., 3013-Royal and Gayle Davenport to Melvin Brown, $219,500.

AD

Keith St., 2706-Antoinette Tiffany Miller and Jonte Malik Brooks to Amyth Asili, $262,500.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

AD

Chillum Rd., 1005, No. 416-Enamul H. Kahn to Syed Hasinur Rahman and Hafiz F. Choudhury, $60,000.

Rosedale Dr., 6007-Raul F. and Patricia Saavedra to William Jose Bonilla Campos and Jennifer L. Bonilla Turcios, $250,000.

14th Ave., 5404-Addisu T. Ayele to Melvis M. and Juan P. Gutierrez, $365,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Cardamine Ct., 10606-Timothy K. Addison and Tammy S. Campbell to Alexis D. Williams and Antwan Daniels, $390,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5113-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Chanel L. Anderson and Brian J. Smith, $410,000.

AD

Fox Stream Way, 9125-SM Parkside Corp. to Devonna Lashawn Kee, $405,975.

Kaveh Ct., 5603-Money Source Inc. to Abosede Olusola and Oyewole O. Sobo, $480,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bald Hill Rd., 10211-Ronald Garey to Maria E. Moscoso Martinez, $320,000.

Kings Tree Dr., 1008-Yves and Josie Pamphil to Lauren Matthews and Brooke Alexandria Cisneros, $335,000.

Willow Oaks Ct., 1705-Florenda I. Santiago to Eveline Kika and Serge Sajous, $430,000.