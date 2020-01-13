Old Cabin Pl., 16607-Barillas Turnover Services Corp. to Toni Marie Zuzolo and Genard Vante Crawford, $328,000.
ADELPHI AREA
Edwards Way, 9250, No. 512-C-Sue Lee Siri to Befekadu Y. Meshesha and Tigist A. Belachew, $83,000.
Rittenhouse St., 818-Juan P. Munoz to Gloria M. Perez and Abner I. Perez Sarceno, $360,000.
BELTSVILLE AREA
Black Foot Ct., 11214-Chandni Dinakaran and Rajkumari A. Menon to Elena Renee Perry and Cassandra R. Jordan, $320,000.
Garrett Ave., 4709-Robert Alan Flickinger to Jeremias Sosa Gonzalez and Flor Acelis Romero, $300,000.
BLADENSBURG AREA
Emerson St., 6011, No. 504-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and MR Cooper to Fikru Mehari Gebrehiwot, $56,599.
BOWIE AREA
Darnells Grove Lane, 6201-George K. Geevarghese and Annamma A. Varghese to Dione Ndape, $430,000.
Gladys Retreat Cir., 12752, No. 59-Junita Travail Turner to Joshua Wright, $345,000.
Lottsford Vista Rd., 4407-Kevin F. Boone and estate of William Peter Queen to Anthony Andres Aquino and Amador Andres, $240,000.
Orlan Lane, 4412-Michael L. and Katya Colvin to Glen and Lisa Reynoso, $369,000.
Quarterback Ct., 12316-Debra Webster and estate of Carolyn Dorothea Green to Jacqueline E. Somerville, $317,500.
Ridgeline Terr., 4730, No. 266-Ruby Crenshaw Lawrence to Simone B. Alcorn, $240,000.
Shadow Lane, 12404-Roger W. and Jean M. Edwards to Patricia L. Newbern and Thomas B. Bryant, $390,000.
Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. S6-George N. and Kevin A. Jackson to Barbara Lewis, $133,000.
Wainwright Ct., 14113-Terry A. and Michael P. Abernethy to Danielle Brawner Palmer, $371,500.
10th St., 13225-Ashley N. Harris to Reginald Isaiah Barringer, $225,000.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Everglade Lane, 15620, No. 303-Mirlinda Uka to Matan Oren, $185,000.
Peach Walker Dr., 15910-Ryan Jackson and Heather Elizabeth Gossett to Edgar B. and Wendy M. Dews, $355,000.
Pointer Ridge Dr., 15711-Dennis and Jan Marie Hill to Cal and Lilibeth A. Rabang, $330,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Gilpin Mews Lane, 15613-Department of Veterans Affairs to Angela Venson, $358,000.
Savannah Dr., 6608, No. 10-Savannah Investors 4 Inc. to Cole A. and Kala M. Borders, $607,496.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Brooke Rd., 1403-Anthony Ajayi to Carolina Godoy, $405,998.
Dent St., 3805-Joseph Okoye to Lucia C. Treminio, $260,000.
L St., 6414-Residential Value Corp. to Darwin Amilcar Fuentes and Jenny Sarai Torres Reyes, $233,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Gabes Pl., 1318-Bryan C. Wilson to Shane Maurice Wooden Sr., $235,000.
Kent Village Dr., 2101-First Baptist Church Glenarden Inc. to Walter A. Ayala Martinez and Luis A. Ayala, $230,000.
Village Green Dr., 1781, No. Y-88-Hard Top Corp. to Ariana M. Roland, $140,000.
CLINTON AREA
Baymar Ct., 9500-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Clifford and Barbara Jackson, $562,465.
Cheltenham Ave., 9308-MZ Properties Corp. to Patricia A. Jenkins, $319,000.
Foxhall Rd., 8205-Roy T. and Olivia F. Gaither to Ashley M. Morley, $370,000.
Green St., 7805-William and Candace Lightfoot to Ashley Kenisha Atkinson, $325,000.
Oriley Dr., 9008-Pedro Marroquin and Alfonsino Marroquin Gomez to Dalia Carino and Ariana R. Carino Herrera, $266,835.
Windbrook Dr., 12912-Rowena M. Faxio to Wayne M. Collymore, $395,000.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Dartmouth Ave., 7210-Carlton M. Green and estate of Alexander Radichevich to David F. Dorsch, $426,000.
Osage St., 5612-Gail B. and William D. Landau to Christopher S. and Elizabeth F. Brittan Powell, $312,152.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 418-James M. Madaio to Vilma Dolores Ceballos Rozon and Krisbelle Lidia Ceballos, $142,500.
49th Ave., 8710-Richard J. Douglas to Megan Newcombe and Praytush Tiwary, $482,000.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Cricket Ave., 3719-Residential Value Corp. to Katia N. Bell, $300,000.
Elmhurst St., 6515-Brian C. and Cynthia A. Howard to Malcolm Brown, $280,000.
Forest Run Dr., 3226-Beach Capital Partners Corp. to Nicole Johnson, $270,000.
Hil Mar Dr., 5145-Ires MD Corp. to Diron Crosby, $225,000.
Mount Forest Terr., 7204-Jose Samuel Argueta Portillo and Blanca Yesenia Argueta Martinez to Alyssa M. Hutchison and Joseph E. Pusateri, $311,750.
Shady Glen Dr., 1206-Tim Ling Lai to Cheryl Jackson, $300,000.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Asbury Dr., 12410-Reggie L. Mattocks and Jaqueline E. Kilgore to Brendon Glass, $360,000.
Fort Foote Rd., 9510-Michael and Caroline Walgren to Katherine and Jeffrey Anderson, $389,900.
Greenboro Lane, 6921-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwabs Inc. to Marvin G. Elias Barrera, $268,000.
Kildare Ct., 6208-Bernard L. and Wathenia Clark to Zed Tura, $265,000.
L’Enfant Dr., 13311-Shamsher Shamsher to Troy and Natalie Gillard, $545,000.
Palmer Rd., 1800, No. 211-Ty Webb Corp. to Elsie Castrence, $125,000.
Quatar St., 807-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to David R. and Priscilla D. Myles, $671,815.
Skipjack Dr., 1617-Jonathan Azurin to Chelsea N. Cosby, $395,000.
Wycliffe Lane, 4503-J&A Builders Inc. to Christopher Reed King, $462,900.
GREENBELT AREA
Greenbelt Rd., 8409, No. 101-Adekunle and Adeola Oki to Edward W. Curry, $145,000.
Hedgewood Dr., 125-Margaret L. Barott and Michael Mullaney to Suzanne A. Sligh and Elizabeth Howell Arnold, $403,000.
Mandan Rd., 7746-Kenneth Evan Cohen to Carol Slatin, $260,000.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Longfellow St., 4107-Dwelling Edge Corp. to Aurora Mayte Quinn Salazar and William J. Quinn, $566,000.
Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 704-Constantinos Constantinou to Karen Beriss, $123,000.
48th Ave., 4803-U.S. Bank National Association and Blue Water Investment Trust to Luis Cardoso Rosas, $299,000.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Good Luck Rd., 8707-Nancy Shaffer to Sharon W. Fitzgerald, $350,000.
Naval Ave., 6140-Donnell L. and Michelle R. Williamson to Abdul Kareem and Rhonda Aleta Oki, $360,000.
First St., 9008-Marc O. and Zea McKenzie to Abilio A. and Elena Y. Rivas De Santos, $330,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Bennington Dr., 11508-Michael A. and Candace L. Johnson to Selina Russ and Marcus Solomon, $415,000.
Burleigh St., 12903-Hamid Bidani to Marcia Palmer Pinkney, $417,000.
Cranston Ave., 510-NVR Inc. to Kristian and Jason Edwards, $635,532.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 324, No. 233-Aundrea Powell to Omoniyi J. Isaac, $270,000.
Joyceton Terr., 13-Ernest D. and Shawndra Deneen Willis to Samuel O. Daramola, $290,000.
Prince Pl., 10115, No. 404-2A-Dearchie Sylver Jr. to Arcangel Hernandez Garcia, $75,000.
Whistling Duck Dr., 1605-Todd Green to Deante M. Byrd, $516,000.
LAUREL AREA
Carroll Ave., 613-Virginia C. and Adolph R. Scagliarini to Juan P. Munoz and Aurora D. Flores Martinez, $370,000.
Education Ct., 16305-Babar Iftikhar and Ayesha Babar to Truework Gelaw and Sara Aweke, $635,000.
Londonderry Ct., 8125-Lauren Carre and estate of Young Ji Park to Ashley Watkins, $250,000.
Near Thicket Way, 7415-Patricia Ford to Montez Brumfield and Lavella Marcus, $462,500.
Vista Dr., 14032, No. 75-Enrique Arauz to Vishal and Aditi Taylor, $115,000.
MOUNT RAINIER AREA
35th St., 3725-James E. Ross and Timothy McLoraine to Deborah M. Dittmann, $610,000.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
Madison St., 8513-Shirley P. Artis to Chih Feng Huang, $246,000.
Shepherd St., 6832-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Candida R. Alfaro Melendez, $265,000.
OXON HILL AREA
Alexandria Dr., 37-Robert and Georgia Emery Gray to Michael and Arlene S. Gonzales, $315,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 118-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Juan Carlos Vera Jr., $284,900.
Sentry Sq., 730-Mark and Amy Chintala to Anthony L. Stephenson, $745,000.
Winterberry Lane, 4674-Wes Corp. to Jasmine S. and Jessica M. Parker, $239,900.
RIVERDALE AREA
Norman Ave., 6010-Alex Macarthy to Anita Henrietta Correa, $315,000.
SUITLAND AREA
Towne Park Rd., 4643-NVR Inc. to Martin Kelley, $364,990.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Elmtree Ct., 4712-Tiffany Escobar to Jacquelyn Robinson, $272,000.
Keating St., 2820, No. 166-Hien Thi Chau Le to Lakeya T. Smoot, $95,000.
Murdock St., 4114-Sandra L. Loving to Oswaldo Hernandez Lopez and Yoselyn Yohana Vicente Vasquez, $242,000.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
America Blvd., 6506, No. 614-Prasad Oruganti to Tyler Carroll, $203,000.
Gallatin St., 3640-Jeovany F. Osorto Aquino to Gloria Allemant Butler, $270,000.
15th Ave., 5407-Heritage Care Inc. to Omar Toe, $319,300.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Beaver Knoll Dr., 10306-Neeknaum Corp. to Florence Swaray, $360,000.
Deer Meadow Lane, 9100-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jason and Christina Anderson Rosa Pinero, $415,000.
Deer Stream Dr., 9005-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Matthew P. Bookard and L. Orelle Mikelle Bryant, $517,334.
Fox Stream Way, 9052-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sanja L. Walker, $434,268.
Gambier Dr., 7600-Charles G. Mansfield Jr. to John Russ Sr., $337,800.
Grandhaven Ave., 8903-Aundrea Powell to Cheri Anderson, $229,000.
Rolling Paddock Dr., 4204-Henry Poplewski to Shyra S. Gregory and Orlando R. Dowling, $675,000.
Steel Creek Pl., 3807-SM Parkside Corp. to Angel Abner De La Cruz Landrau and Allan Geovan Corales Asencio, $417,000.
Usher Pl., 17201-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sebastian C. Arevalo, $235,000.
William Beanes Rd., 12905-Jesse L. and Mary D. Dobbs to Bernard Wille and Rachel Elizabeth Height, $726,000.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Golden Hill Dr., 3504-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Kevin Perez and Nilda Jadira Perez Solorzano, $410,000.
Jenkins Ridge Rd., 15301-Cassandra Crudup and Richard Young to Adebola A. Britt, $440,000.