These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in September by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Blackburn St., 15801-Kamaljeet Singh and Mayank Gupta to Karen L. Tracy, $299,000.

Litton Lane, 15907-Paul L. Mason to Davida Lashone Moore, $287,850.

Old Cabin Pl., 16607-Barillas Turnover Services Corp. to Toni Marie Zuzolo and Genard Vante Crawford, $328,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Edwards Way, 9250, No. 512-C-Sue Lee Siri to Befekadu Y. Meshesha and Tigist A. Belachew, $83,000.

Rittenhouse St., 818-Juan P. Munoz to Gloria M. Perez and Abner I. Perez Sarceno, $360,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Black Foot Ct., 11214-Chandni Dinakaran and Rajkumari A. Menon to Elena Renee Perry and Cassandra R. Jordan, $320,000.

Garrett Ave., 4709-Robert Alan Flickinger to Jeremias Sosa Gonzalez and Flor Acelis Romero, $300,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 504-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and MR Cooper to Fikru Mehari Gebrehiwot, $56,599.

BOWIE AREA

Darnells Grove Lane, 6201-George K. Geevarghese and Annamma A. Varghese to Dione Ndape, $430,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12752, No. 59-Junita Travail Turner to Joshua Wright, $345,000.

Lottsford Vista Rd., 4407-Kevin F. Boone and estate of William Peter Queen to Anthony Andres Aquino and Amador Andres, $240,000.

Orlan Lane, 4412-Michael L. and Katya Colvin to Glen and Lisa Reynoso, $369,000.

Quarterback Ct., 12316-Debra Webster and estate of Carolyn Dorothea Green to Jacqueline E. Somerville, $317,500.

Ridgeline Terr., 4730, No. 266-Ruby Crenshaw Lawrence to Simone B. Alcorn, $240,000.

Shadow Lane, 12404-Roger W. and Jean M. Edwards to Patricia L. Newbern and Thomas B. Bryant, $390,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. S6-George N. and Kevin A. Jackson to Barbara Lewis, $133,000.

Wainwright Ct., 14113-Terry A. and Michael P. Abernethy to Danielle Brawner Palmer, $371,500.

10th St., 13225-Ashley N. Harris to Reginald Isaiah Barringer, $225,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Everglade Lane, 15620, No. 303-Mirlinda Uka to Matan Oren, $185,000.

Peach Walker Dr., 15910-Ryan Jackson and Heather Elizabeth Gossett to Edgar B. and Wendy M. Dews, $355,000.

Pointer Ridge Dr., 15711-Dennis and Jan Marie Hill to Cal and Lilibeth A. Rabang, $330,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Gilpin Mews Lane, 15613-Department of Veterans Affairs to Angela Venson, $358,000.

Savannah Dr., 6608, No. 10-Savannah Investors 4 Inc. to Cole A. and Kala M. Borders, $607,496.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Brooke Rd., 1403-Anthony Ajayi to Carolina Godoy, $405,998.

Dent St., 3805-Joseph Okoye to Lucia C. Treminio, $260,000.

L St., 6414-Residential Value Corp. to Darwin Amilcar Fuentes and Jenny Sarai Torres Reyes, $233,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Gabes Pl., 1318-Bryan C. Wilson to Shane Maurice Wooden Sr., $235,000.

Kent Village Dr., 2101-First Baptist Church Glenarden Inc. to Walter A. Ayala Martinez and Luis A. Ayala, $230,000.

Village Green Dr., 1781, No. Y-88-Hard Top Corp. to Ariana M. Roland, $140,000.

CLINTON AREA

Baymar Ct., 9500-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Clifford and Barbara Jackson, $562,465.

Cheltenham Ave., 9308-MZ Properties Corp. to Patricia A. Jenkins, $319,000.

Foxhall Rd., 8205-Roy T. and Olivia F. Gaither to Ashley M. Morley, $370,000.

Green St., 7805-William and Candace Lightfoot to Ashley Kenisha Atkinson, $325,000.

Oriley Dr., 9008-Pedro Marroquin and Alfonsino Marroquin Gomez to Dalia Carino and Ariana R. Carino Herrera, $266,835.

Windbrook Dr., 12912-Rowena M. Faxio to Wayne M. Collymore, $395,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Dartmouth Ave., 7210-Carlton M. Green and estate of Alexander Radichevich to David F. Dorsch, $426,000.

Osage St., 5612-Gail B. and William D. Landau to Christopher S. and Elizabeth F. Brittan Powell, $312,152.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 418-James M. Madaio to Vilma Dolores Ceballos Rozon and Krisbelle Lidia Ceballos, $142,500.

49th Ave., 8710-Richard J. Douglas to Megan Newcombe and Praytush Tiwary, $482,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Cricket Ave., 3719-Residential Value Corp. to Katia N. Bell, $300,000.

Elmhurst St., 6515-Brian C. and Cynthia A. Howard to Malcolm Brown, $280,000.

Forest Run Dr., 3226-Beach Capital Partners Corp. to Nicole Johnson, $270,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 5145-Ires MD Corp. to Diron Crosby, $225,000.

Mount Forest Terr., 7204-Jose Samuel Argueta Portillo and Blanca Yesenia Argueta Martinez to Alyssa M. Hutchison and Joseph E. Pusateri, $311,750.

Shady Glen Dr., 1206-Tim Ling Lai to Cheryl Jackson, $300,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Asbury Dr., 12410-Reggie L. Mattocks and Jaqueline E. Kilgore to Brendon Glass, $360,000.

Fort Foote Rd., 9510-Michael and Caroline Walgren to Katherine and Jeffrey Anderson, $389,900.

Greenboro Lane, 6921-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwabs Inc. to Marvin G. Elias Barrera, $268,000.

Kildare Ct., 6208-Bernard L. and Wathenia Clark to Zed Tura, $265,000.

L’Enfant Dr., 13311-Shamsher Shamsher to Troy and Natalie Gillard, $545,000.

Palmer Rd., 1800, No. 211-Ty Webb Corp. to Elsie Castrence, $125,000.

Quatar St., 807-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to David R. and Priscilla D. Myles, $671,815.

Skipjack Dr., 1617-Jonathan Azurin to Chelsea N. Cosby, $395,000.

Wycliffe Lane, 4503-J&A Builders Inc. to Christopher Reed King, $462,900.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8409, No. 101-Adekunle and Adeola Oki to Edward W. Curry, $145,000.

Hedgewood Dr., 125-Margaret L. Barott and Michael Mullaney to Suzanne A. Sligh and Elizabeth Howell Arnold, $403,000.

Mandan Rd., 7746-Kenneth Evan Cohen to Carol Slatin, $260,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4107-Dwelling Edge Corp. to Aurora Mayte Quinn Salazar and William J. Quinn, $566,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 704-Constantinos Constantinou to Karen Beriss, $123,000.

48th Ave., 4803-U.S. Bank National Association and Blue Water Investment Trust to Luis Cardoso Rosas, $299,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Good Luck Rd., 8707-Nancy Shaffer to Sharon W. Fitzgerald, $350,000.

Naval Ave., 6140-Donnell L. and Michelle R. Williamson to Abdul Kareem and Rhonda Aleta Oki, $360,000.

First St., 9008-Marc O. and Zea McKenzie to Abilio A. and Elena Y. Rivas De Santos, $330,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bennington Dr., 11508-Michael A. and Candace L. Johnson to Selina Russ and Marcus Solomon, $415,000.

Burleigh St., 12903-Hamid Bidani to Marcia Palmer Pinkney, $417,000.

Cranston Ave., 510-NVR Inc. to Kristian and Jason Edwards, $635,532.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 324, No. 233-Aundrea Powell to Omoniyi J. Isaac, $270,000.

Joyceton Terr., 13-Ernest D. and Shawndra Deneen Willis to Samuel O. Daramola, $290,000.

Prince Pl., 10115, No. 404-2A-Dearchie Sylver Jr. to Arcangel Hernandez Garcia, $75,000.

Whistling Duck Dr., 1605-Todd Green to Deante M. Byrd, $516,000.

LAUREL AREA

Carroll Ave., 613-Virginia C. and Adolph R. Scagliarini to Juan P. Munoz and Aurora D. Flores Martinez, $370,000.

Education Ct., 16305-Babar Iftikhar and Ayesha Babar to Truework Gelaw and Sara Aweke, $635,000.

Londonderry Ct., 8125-Lauren Carre and estate of Young Ji Park to Ashley Watkins, $250,000.

Near Thicket Way, 7415-Patricia Ford to Montez Brumfield and Lavella Marcus, $462,500.

Vista Dr., 14032, No. 75-Enrique Arauz to Vishal and Aditi Taylor, $115,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

35th St., 3725-James E. Ross and Timothy McLoraine to Deborah M. Dittmann, $610,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Madison St., 8513-Shirley P. Artis to Chih Feng Huang, $246,000.

Shepherd St., 6832-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Candida R. Alfaro Melendez, $265,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Alexandria Dr., 37-Robert and Georgia Emery Gray to Michael and Arlene S. Gonzales, $315,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 118-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Juan Carlos Vera Jr., $284,900.

Sentry Sq., 730-Mark and Amy Chintala to Anthony L. Stephenson, $745,000.

Winterberry Lane, 4674-Wes Corp. to Jasmine S. and Jessica M. Parker, $239,900.

RIVERDALE AREA

Norman Ave., 6010-Alex Macarthy to Anita Henrietta Correa, $315,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Towne Park Rd., 4643-NVR Inc. to Martin Kelley, $364,990.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Elmtree Ct., 4712-Tiffany Escobar to Jacquelyn Robinson, $272,000.

Keating St., 2820, No. 166-Hien Thi Chau Le to Lakeya T. Smoot, $95,000.

Murdock St., 4114-Sandra L. Loving to Oswaldo Hernandez Lopez and Yoselyn Yohana Vicente Vasquez, $242,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 614-Prasad Oruganti to Tyler Carroll, $203,000.

Gallatin St., 3640-Jeovany F. Osorto Aquino to Gloria Allemant Butler, $270,000.

15th Ave., 5407-Heritage Care Inc. to Omar Toe, $319,300.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Beaver Knoll Dr., 10306-Neeknaum Corp. to Florence Swaray, $360,000.

Deer Meadow Lane, 9100-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jason and Christina Anderson Rosa Pinero, $415,000.

Deer Stream Dr., 9005-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Matthew P. Bookard and L. Orelle Mikelle Bryant, $517,334.

Fox Stream Way, 9052-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sanja L. Walker, $434,268.

Gambier Dr., 7600-Charles G. Mansfield Jr. to John Russ Sr., $337,800.

Grandhaven Ave., 8903-Aundrea Powell to Cheri Anderson, $229,000.

Rolling Paddock Dr., 4204-Henry Poplewski to Shyra S. Gregory and Orlando R. Dowling, $675,000.

Steel Creek Pl., 3807-SM Parkside Corp. to Angel Abner De La Cruz Landrau and Allan Geovan Corales Asencio, $417,000.

Usher Pl., 17201-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Sebastian C. Arevalo, $235,000.

William Beanes Rd., 12905-Jesse L. and Mary D. Dobbs to Bernard Wille and Rachel Elizabeth Height, $726,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Golden Hill Dr., 3504-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Kevin Perez and Nilda Jadira Perez Solorzano, $410,000.

Jenkins Ridge Rd., 15301-Cassandra Crudup and Richard Young to Adebola A. Britt, $440,000.