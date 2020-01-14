Timmony Cir., 1005-Charles R. Andrews II to Lashawn M. Williams, $409,900.

ADELPHI AREA

Metzerott Rd., 1806, No. 106-Carlita D. Richardson to Rosa Angelica Vega Martinez and Victor Manuel Sandoval Fuentes, $60,000.

Saranac St., 2127-Kathy Shaffer and estate of George Andrew Hoffman to Noe R. Meza and Alba Luz Orellana, $245,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brandon Lane, 4712-Lisa M. Stovall and estate of Jean C. Allen to Jamie R. Barkin and Richard Jesse Ayoub, $375,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11380, No. 1K-Sandra M. Holderbaum and estate of David S. Pilkerton to Ovrang Sohrabi, $76,600.

BOWIE AREA

Big Cedar Lane, 13304-HSBC Bank and Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corp. to Frederick A. Makinde, $675,000.

Glenn Dale Rd., 4213-Wilmington Trust National Association and Citibank to Robert B. Figliozzi, $238,875.

Kelford Lane, 2400-Matthew Westbrook to Nicolas G. Guerra, $350,000.

Overbrook Lane, 13116-David J. and Cara M. Greene to Robert Ashton and Kathryn Deanna Jackson, $345,000.

Quicksilver Ct., 7625-Roger L. and Elise C. Miller to Valarie Richardson and Allistair Durant, $468,000.

Skylark Lane, 12411-Dwarty D. and Brenda C. Thompson to Dominick Pitts and Michelle Burgess, $353,500.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T3-Jeffrey P. Collins and estate of Ralph E. Collins III to Richard S. and Karen S. Haas, $135,000.

Waldorf Way, 3801-Matthew S. Nevitt to Ana Mejia Garcia, $390,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Aspen Leaf Dr., 17119-U.S. Bank and Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust to Abiodun Salisu, $367,500.

Hideout Lane, 2208-Datapark Inc. to Dennis E. Canales Ramos and Alma A. Ramos Sanchez, $400,000.

New Oak Lane, 3056-Estuardo R. Vidal to Shanagay Burrell Peters, $270,000.

Perkins Lane, 15900-Hector Ross Laporte to Rebecca Lopez Duprey and Javier Nunez, $323,000.

Powell Lane, 15608-Kenneth M. Rogers to Matthew E. Glover, $350,100.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Grayhawk Ct., 8204-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Barry and Angela Price, $499,900.

Kennett Square Way, 15328-Angela Denise Burrell to Joshua Simpson, $249,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Cumberland St., 5104-Rao & Webster Real Estate Corp. to Kristin N. Thomas, $249,000.

Drylog St., 6601-Dalton and Melanney Beckles to Raquel A. De Jesus, $315,000.

Lee Pl., 6411-O.L.O. Contractor Corp. to Robin Evans, $258,000.

Onyx Ct., 7016-Rosamond M. Belt to Shanna Leigh Fletcher and Alfred Williams Jr., $275,500.

Shady Glen Dr., 440-James and Armella Blake to Melantha H. Stith, $239,500.

Yellow Amber Ct., 7011-Daniel Fekade to Errol A. Lewis and Tessa Jamison, $305,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Burnside Rd., 7616-David P. Moore II and estate of David Pernell Moore Sr. to Juan A. Lopez and Luisa Escolero Vasquez, $220,000.

Dutch Village Dr., 1908, No. T-220-LZ Investments Corp. to Dascha Dorisma, $167,000.

Gondar Ave., 1206-Gbayoga Ogundare and estate of Moses Olulami Ogundare to Sulma L. Ventura, $213,000.

Oxman Rd., 7716-Sulma L. Ventura to Carmen L. Benitez Villatoro, $203,000.

57th Pl., 2300-Gisela Mesa to Mario H. Vilchez and Maria G. Zambrano Aros, $220,000.

CLINTON AREA

Bork Dr., 12010-James Global Investments 4 Corp. to Jovon Hayes, $415,000.

Elmwood Lane, 7906-Khalia Jackson to Mazie Hutcherson, $285,000.

Glen Robbin Ct., 8305-Hillary E. and Rolanda R. Kane to Chester Wayne Ferguson Jr., $454,000.

Hardesty Dr., 9085-Michael Anthony Bethea to Amber Juanita Wright and Shane Damion Moore, $286,000.

Poplar Hill Dr., 7909-Pluto Housing Corp. to Claude W. Jackson Jr., $370,000.

Schultz Rd., 8503-Christopher O. McCann to Steven Adam Stratz, $309,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Duke St., 3407-Miriam Ozur Dahl and estate of Norma R. Ozur to Elieser Antonio Ramirez Santana, $339,900.

Paducah Rd., 5202-Elmer A. Benitez and Vicente Jimenez to Ferdy Alexander Najera Osorio and Deylin Gu Villafuerte Martinez, $345,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1020-Brian S. and Pauline A. McClaflin to Samuel R. and Lisa A. White, $100,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Blue Holly Ct., 6906-Tiffany G. Fields to Jeannette M. Williams, $253,000.

Cross St., 7107-Elizbar Omiadze to Tyrone Shorter and Tanya Bratcher, $239,900.

Forest Park Dr., 1739-Rhonia Howard Hunter to Emmanuel Barbour, $248,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 6300, No. 5-6-Gertrude Perkins to Kim and Kenia Prophet, $100,000.

Kenova St., 6511-Ventus Holdings Inc. to Noel and Gilda E. Gonzalez, $306,165.

Princess Caroline Ct., 3514-Henry J. Claiborne to Charles J. and Sandra D. Taylor, $231,500.

Sweetwater Ct., 2728-Linda D. Jones Irving to Nyia Patrice Terrell Rogers, $240,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Belfast Dr., 2006-Elizabeth Molina to Cindy M. Gripper, $339,700.

Dalewood Rd., 3208-Marline Daydeli Aviles Melendez to Matilde Sanchez Ramirez and Leonel Alexande Giron Melgares, $283,000.

Founders Terr., 8313-Kenneth F. and Chiyo Schmidt to Leighton Meredith, $350,000.

Inverness Lane, 200-Allan and Maria Castro Pico to Angela Trupia and Gil Mensah, $329,000.

Kings Lane, 711-Beverly J. Sprewer to Mario Alberto Barrios Gramajo and Orfa Dayana Barrios Acabal, $265,000.

Rhame Dr., 13200-Donald Lynn and Rhonda E. Tuck to Spencer D. Rounds, $350,000.

Southfield Rd., 6853-Linda A. and Robert Lee Black to Frank and Stephanie Bailey, $335,000.

Veltri Dr., 8103-IPMD Corp. to Lisa M. Epperson, $324,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Devonport Ct., 5209-Patricia and Juanita Brandon to Cecilia H. and Yaw A. Nsiah, $525,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8469, No. 101-Valerie Von Mach Choudhury to Don J. and Sara J. Garris, $70,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6600, No. 1L-Dawn K. Nichols to Krishnarjun and Sridevi Vuttaluru, $225,000.

Mandan Rd., 7921, No. 687-Prime Lending to Eniolade Olatundun Williams, $102,600.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Elberton Pl., 5631-Realty American Investments Corp. to Calixto Rancel III, $341,000.

Longfellow St., 4213-Rita A. Thurmon to Grace Wang, $262,000.

Ollies Turn, 4404-Ermelindo H. and Carolina M. Francisco to Fasil N. Ahmed and Zemzem Fenta Alkadir, $400,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10233-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Lisa T. Ellis, $437,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10055-NVR Inc. to Jordan Elizabeth and Wayne Ogburn, $314,990.

Lamont Dr., 6933-Q&P Realty Corp. to Claudia W. Fongwen, $379,900.

Tuckerman Ct., 9615-Maxcap Inc. to Luida C. and Edgar H. Matthews, $219,909.

Third St., 9110-Carol Lindblom Withers to Marco Tulio Perdomo Caballero, $325,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Argos Pl., 14605-Calvin Springfield to Dionne Word, $378,000.

Biemans Terr., 9404-Wells Fargo Bank and Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust to Philsburn John Lewis, $301,875.

Byard Ct., 9005-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Adesina Ogunsakin and Florence O. Akinfe, $235,250.

Cape Teal Ct., 1105-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Kenneth Patrick and Victoria L. Smith, $360,000.

Hawley Lane, 14604-Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Delicia Ballard, $372,000.

Keverton Dr., 13101-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Mercy I. Oyebog, $320,000.

Panora Way, 326-Ike E. Nyimpha to Dwayne and Nadia Eley, $583,300.

Prince Pl., 10249, No. 31-202-Ruta Haile to Aboje Ameh, $76,000.

Staton Dr., 203-RRMZ Properties Corp. to Soboyejo Sofidiya and Zalika Aziza M. Tyson, $378,000.

Turleygreen Pl., 2107-Bruce J. and Sulema S. Ortiz Pauley to Ebony J. Cross, $395,000.

White House Rd., 11200-Vendredi Harper to Michael Preston Sr., $319,700.

LAUREL AREA

Bayshore Dr., 7915, No. 602-Eric Anthony Jones to Mohammed R. and Surriya P. Azam, $193,000.

Deer Creek Ct., 15820-Delicia Desiree Ballard to Michael S. Cryan, $252,000.

Erica Lane, 7606-Matthew Heath to Jose S. Argueta Portillo and Blanca Yesenia Argueta Martinez, $274,990.

Marmick Pl., 7009-Henry Harrell to Michael Hassett and Chiara Collette, $325,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 7215-Hwa Cha Kim to Paul and Sylvia Herring, $423,000.

Vista Dr., 14057, No. 152-U.S. Bank National Association and JP Morgan Mortgage Trust to Bing Xu, $125,100.

MONTPELIER AREA

Oaklands Manor Dr., 13407-Demond and Seandel N. Gibson to Mohammad Zohaib and Mohammad Naeem Khan, $460,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Upshur St., 2805-Frederick E. Rose to Daniel R. Blamer and Barbara A. Jenkins, $396,500.

36th St., 3705-P1 Inc. to Brandon Cornell Skall, $368,750.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Frederick Rd., 7745-His Will Corp. to Douglas M. Castro, $299,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7527, No. 1831-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Neldo Adan Argueta, $73,200.

Standish Dr., 6836-Lovell R. Wallace to Carlos S. Moreno, $190,000.

86th Ave., 6217-Levy D. Smith and estate of Lewis E. Jenkins Jr. to Juan Aleman, $280,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Maury Ave., 613-Eric Brandley to Roosvelt Kwamou, $235,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 334-Shavon S. Ware Smith to Janice Bolden, $282,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 303-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Lisa Thompson and Terrence M. Fullum, $549,900.

Wentworth Dr., 1120-Palm One Properties Corp. to Andre P. Wilson Sr., $225,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Oakland Ave., 6741-Sylvester C. Dargba and Racheal C. George to Llasmin L. and Epolinar Rubio, $320,000.

60th Ave., 5538-Pierre Fanguem to Lucio Elpido Bermejo and Elvira Bermejo Cardoso, $220,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Hartfield Ave., 5531-Jason Muldrow and Daniel Schleis to Asherah El, $310,000.

Ridgecrest Dr., 4400-M. Z. Corp. to Wilson A. Ruiz, $325,000.

Towne Park Rd., 4651-NVR Inc. to Ceci R. Aikens, $324,310.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 3124, No. 5-Kamille Green to Mohamed T. Bah, $106,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1005, No. 103-Clelia Blanco and Noel A. Alberto to Gabriel A. Monegro Reyes and Raquel Ortiz Hidalgo, $130,000.

Tuckerman St., 4205-Alison Margaret Duncan Costello to Christopher P. Kearney, $463,500.

44th Ave., 6723-Asis Segundo to Bedrich Sousedik and Der You Kao, $430,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Brookmead Ct., 16245-Ann Rochelle Langley to Joshua L. Robinson, $255,000.

Deer Meadow Lane, 9102-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Elizabeth B. Ajayi, $395,000.

Eyre Dr. N., 3510-Royal Properties Corp. and Sharp Real Estate Properties Corp. to Harold E. Jackson, $318,150.

Fox Stream Way, 9054-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Cierra C. Andrews, $357,129.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3613-HWR Corp. to Jenavae Martise Onoro, $364,990.

Great Gorge Way, 8706-JLG Investments Corp. to Shante Ramsey, $297,000.

King Gregory Way, 13814, No. 10840-Angela Jackson Demory to Tracey Gentry, $219,900.

Nottingham Rd., 16651-Cornell and Kristi Smith to Charles Burton Jr., $720,000.

Rosaryville Rd., 8203-Angela R. Massey to Denise Alethia Williams, $292,000.

Swindon Terr., 4446-Shayla M. Overstreet Perrin to Manda Jackson, $270,000.

Village Springs Dr., 9102-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Charles C. Onyeador, $442,721.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Golden Morning Dr., 1900, No. 42-William D. Ling and estate of Marion T.L. Ling to Melvin L. and Dinah S. Moore, $415,000.

Kings Valley Dr., 1401-Vida D. and Hayes E. Bowling to Nneka Ukamaka Azubuike, $328,000.