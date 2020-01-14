These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in September by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Blue Indigo Ct., 16804-Eric M. and Juanita G. Jones to Arthur H. Thomas, $499,000.

Livingston Rd., 15305-V&R Realty Solutions Corp. to Sherry O. Francis, $339,000.

Timmony Cir., 1005-Charles R. Andrews II to Lashawn M. Williams, $409,900.

ADELPHI AREA

Metzerott Rd., 1806, No. 106-Carlita D. Richardson to Rosa Angelica Vega Martinez and Victor Manuel Sandoval Fuentes, $60,000.

Saranac St., 2127-Kathy Shaffer and estate of George Andrew Hoffman to Noe R. Meza and Alba Luz Orellana, $245,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brandon Lane, 4712-Lisa M. Stovall and estate of Jean C. Allen to Jamie R. Barkin and Richard Jesse Ayoub, $375,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11380, No. 1K-Sandra M. Holderbaum and estate of David S. Pilkerton to Ovrang Sohrabi, $76,600.

BOWIE AREA

Big Cedar Lane, 13304-HSBC Bank and Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corp. to Frederick A. Makinde, $675,000.

Glenn Dale Rd., 4213-Wilmington Trust National Association and Citibank to Robert B. Figliozzi, $238,875.

Kelford Lane, 2400-Matthew Westbrook to Nicolas G. Guerra, $350,000.

Overbrook Lane, 13116-David J. and Cara M. Greene to Robert Ashton and Kathryn Deanna Jackson, $345,000.

Quicksilver Ct., 7625-Roger L. and Elise C. Miller to Valarie Richardson and Allistair Durant, $468,000.

Skylark Lane, 12411-Dwarty D. and Brenda C. Thompson to Dominick Pitts and Michelle Burgess, $353,500.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T3-Jeffrey P. Collins and estate of Ralph E. Collins III to Richard S. and Karen S. Haas, $135,000.

Waldorf Way, 3801-Matthew S. Nevitt to Ana Mejia Garcia, $390,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Aspen Leaf Dr., 17119-U.S. Bank and Mastr Asset Backed Securities Trust to Abiodun Salisu, $367,500.

Hideout Lane, 2208-Datapark Inc. to Dennis E. Canales Ramos and Alma A. Ramos Sanchez, $400,000.

New Oak Lane, 3056-Estuardo R. Vidal to Shanagay Burrell Peters, $270,000.

Perkins Lane, 15900-Hector Ross Laporte to Rebecca Lopez Duprey and Javier Nunez, $323,000.

Powell Lane, 15608-Kenneth M. Rogers to Matthew E. Glover, $350,100.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Grayhawk Ct., 8204-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Barry and Angela Price, $499,900.

Kennett Square Way, 15328-Angela Denise Burrell to Joshua Simpson, $249,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Cumberland St., 5104-Rao & Webster Real Estate Corp. to Kristin N. Thomas, $249,000.

Drylog St., 6601-Dalton and Melanney Beckles to Raquel A. De Jesus, $315,000.

Lee Pl., 6411-O.L.O. Contractor Corp. to Robin Evans, $258,000.

Onyx Ct., 7016-Rosamond M. Belt to Shanna Leigh Fletcher and Alfred Williams Jr., $275,500.

Shady Glen Dr., 440-James and Armella Blake to Melantha H. Stith, $239,500.

Yellow Amber Ct., 7011-Daniel Fekade to Errol A. Lewis and Tessa Jamison, $305,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Burnside Rd., 7616-David P. Moore II and estate of David Pernell Moore Sr. to Juan A. Lopez and Luisa Escolero Vasquez, $220,000.

Dutch Village Dr., 1908, No. T-220-LZ Investments Corp. to Dascha Dorisma, $167,000.

Gondar Ave., 1206-Gbayoga Ogundare and estate of Moses Olulami Ogundare to Sulma L. Ventura, $213,000.

Oxman Rd., 7716-Sulma L. Ventura to Carmen L. Benitez Villatoro, $203,000.

57th Pl., 2300-Gisela Mesa to Mario H. Vilchez and Maria G. Zambrano Aros, $220,000.

CLINTON AREA

Bork Dr., 12010-James Global Investments 4 Corp. to Jovon Hayes, $415,000.

Elmwood Lane, 7906-Khalia Jackson to Mazie Hutcherson, $285,000.

Glen Robbin Ct., 8305-Hillary E. and Rolanda R. Kane to Chester Wayne Ferguson Jr., $454,000.

Hardesty Dr., 9085-Michael Anthony Bethea to Amber Juanita Wright and Shane Damion Moore, $286,000.

Poplar Hill Dr., 7909-Pluto Housing Corp. to Claude W. Jackson Jr., $370,000.

Schultz Rd., 8503-Christopher O. McCann to Steven Adam Stratz, $309,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Duke St., 3407-Miriam Ozur Dahl and estate of Norma R. Ozur to Elieser Antonio Ramirez Santana, $339,900.

Paducah Rd., 5202-Elmer A. Benitez and Vicente Jimenez to Ferdy Alexander Najera Osorio and Deylin Gu Villafuerte Martinez, $345,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1020-Brian S. and Pauline A. McClaflin to Samuel R. and Lisa A. White, $100,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Blue Holly Ct., 6906-Tiffany G. Fields to Jeannette M. Williams, $253,000.

Cross St., 7107-Elizbar Omiadze to Tyrone Shorter and Tanya Bratcher, $239,900.

Forest Park Dr., 1739-Rhonia Howard Hunter to Emmanuel Barbour, $248,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 6300, No. 5-6-Gertrude Perkins to Kim and Kenia Prophet, $100,000.

Kenova St., 6511-Ventus Holdings Inc. to Noel and Gilda E. Gonzalez, $306,165.

Princess Caroline Ct., 3514-Henry J. Claiborne to Charles J. and Sandra D. Taylor, $231,500.

Sweetwater Ct., 2728-Linda D. Jones Irving to Nyia Patrice Terrell Rogers, $240,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Belfast Dr., 2006-Elizabeth Molina to Cindy M. Gripper, $339,700.

Dalewood Rd., 3208-Marline Daydeli Aviles Melendez to Matilde Sanchez Ramirez and Leonel Alexande Giron Melgares, $283,000.

Founders Terr., 8313-Kenneth F. and Chiyo Schmidt to Leighton Meredith, $350,000.

Inverness Lane, 200-Allan and Maria Castro Pico to Angela Trupia and Gil Mensah, $329,000.

Kings Lane, 711-Beverly J. Sprewer to Mario Alberto Barrios Gramajo and Orfa Dayana Barrios Acabal, $265,000.

Rhame Dr., 13200-Donald Lynn and Rhonda E. Tuck to Spencer D. Rounds, $350,000.

Southfield Rd., 6853-Linda A. and Robert Lee Black to Frank and Stephanie Bailey, $335,000.

Veltri Dr., 8103-IPMD Corp. to Lisa M. Epperson, $324,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Devonport Ct., 5209-Patricia and Juanita Brandon to Cecilia H. and Yaw A. Nsiah, $525,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8469, No. 101-Valerie Von Mach Choudhury to Don J. and Sara J. Garris, $70,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6600, No. 1L-Dawn K. Nichols to Krishnarjun and Sridevi Vuttaluru, $225,000.

Mandan Rd., 7921, No. 687-Prime Lending to Eniolade Olatundun Williams, $102,600.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Elberton Pl., 5631-Realty American Investments Corp. to Calixto Rancel III, $341,000.

Longfellow St., 4213-Rita A. Thurmon to Grace Wang, $262,000.

Ollies Turn, 4404-Ermelindo H. and Carolina M. Francisco to Fasil N. Ahmed and Zemzem Fenta Alkadir, $400,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10233-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Lisa T. Ellis, $437,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10055-NVR Inc. to Jordan Elizabeth and Wayne Ogburn, $314,990.

Lamont Dr., 6933-Q&P Realty Corp. to Claudia W. Fongwen, $379,900.

Tuckerman Ct., 9615-Maxcap Inc. to Luida C. and Edgar H. Matthews, $219,909.

Third St., 9110-Carol Lindblom Withers to Marco Tulio Perdomo Caballero, $325,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Argos Pl., 14605-Calvin Springfield to Dionne Word, $378,000.

Biemans Terr., 9404-Wells Fargo Bank and Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust to Philsburn John Lewis, $301,875.

Byard Ct., 9005-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Adesina Ogunsakin and Florence O. Akinfe, $235,250.

Cape Teal Ct., 1105-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Kenneth Patrick and Victoria L. Smith, $360,000.

Hawley Lane, 14604-Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. and Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Delicia Ballard, $372,000.

Keverton Dr., 13101-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Mercy I. Oyebog, $320,000.

Panora Way, 326-Ike E. Nyimpha to Dwayne and Nadia Eley, $583,300.

Prince Pl., 10249, No. 31-202-Ruta Haile to Aboje Ameh, $76,000.

Staton Dr., 203-RRMZ Properties Corp. to Soboyejo Sofidiya and Zalika Aziza M. Tyson, $378,000.

Turleygreen Pl., 2107-Bruce J. and Sulema S. Ortiz Pauley to Ebony J. Cross, $395,000.

White House Rd., 11200-Vendredi Harper to Michael Preston Sr., $319,700.

LAUREL AREA

Bayshore Dr., 7915, No. 602-Eric Anthony Jones to Mohammed R. and Surriya P. Azam, $193,000.

Deer Creek Ct., 15820-Delicia Desiree Ballard to Michael S. Cryan, $252,000.

Erica Lane, 7606-Matthew Heath to Jose S. Argueta Portillo and Blanca Yesenia Argueta Martinez, $274,990.

Marmick Pl., 7009-Henry Harrell to Michael Hassett and Chiara Collette, $325,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 7215-Hwa Cha Kim to Paul and Sylvia Herring, $423,000.

Vista Dr., 14057, No. 152-U.S. Bank National Association and JP Morgan Mortgage Trust to Bing Xu, $125,100.

MONTPELIER AREA

Oaklands Manor Dr., 13407-Demond and Seandel N. Gibson to Mohammad Zohaib and Mohammad Naeem Khan, $460,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Upshur St., 2805-Frederick E. Rose to Daniel R. Blamer and Barbara A. Jenkins, $396,500.

36th St., 3705-P1 Inc. to Brandon Cornell Skall, $368,750.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Frederick Rd., 7745-His Will Corp. to Douglas M. Castro, $299,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7527, No. 1831-Pennymac Loan Services Corp. to Neldo Adan Argueta, $73,200.

Standish Dr., 6836-Lovell R. Wallace to Carlos S. Moreno, $190,000.

86th Ave., 6217-Levy D. Smith and estate of Lewis E. Jenkins Jr. to Juan Aleman, $280,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Maury Ave., 613-Eric Brandley to Roosvelt Kwamou, $235,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 334-Shavon S. Ware Smith to Janice Bolden, $282,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 303-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Lisa Thompson and Terrence M. Fullum, $549,900.

Wentworth Dr., 1120-Palm One Properties Corp. to Andre P. Wilson Sr., $225,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Oakland Ave., 6741-Sylvester C. Dargba and Racheal C. George to Llasmin L. and Epolinar Rubio, $320,000.

60th Ave., 5538-Pierre Fanguem to Lucio Elpido Bermejo and Elvira Bermejo Cardoso, $220,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Hartfield Ave., 5531-Jason Muldrow and Daniel Schleis to Asherah El, $310,000.

Ridgecrest Dr., 4400-M. Z. Corp. to Wilson A. Ruiz, $325,000.

Towne Park Rd., 4651-NVR Inc. to Ceci R. Aikens, $324,310.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 3124, No. 5-Kamille Green to Mohamed T. Bah, $106,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1005, No. 103-Clelia Blanco and Noel A. Alberto to Gabriel A. Monegro Reyes and Raquel Ortiz Hidalgo, $130,000.

Tuckerman St., 4205-Alison Margaret Duncan Costello to Christopher P. Kearney, $463,500.

44th Ave., 6723-Asis Segundo to Bedrich Sousedik and Der You Kao, $430,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Brookmead Ct., 16245-Ann Rochelle Langley to Joshua L. Robinson, $255,000.

Deer Meadow Lane, 9102-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Elizabeth B. Ajayi, $395,000.

Eyre Dr. N., 3510-Royal Properties Corp. and Sharp Real Estate Properties Corp. to Harold E. Jackson, $318,150.

Fox Stream Way, 9054-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Cierra C. Andrews, $357,129.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3613-HWR Corp. to Jenavae Martise Onoro, $364,990.

Great Gorge Way, 8706-JLG Investments Corp. to Shante Ramsey, $297,000.

King Gregory Way, 13814, No. 10840-Angela Jackson Demory to Tracey Gentry, $219,900.

Nottingham Rd., 16651-Cornell and Kristi Smith to Charles Burton Jr., $720,000.

Rosaryville Rd., 8203-Angela R. Massey to Denise Alethia Williams, $292,000.

Swindon Terr., 4446-Shayla M. Overstreet Perrin to Manda Jackson, $270,000.

Village Springs Dr., 9102-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Charles C. Onyeador, $442,721.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Golden Morning Dr., 1900, No. 42-William D. Ling and estate of Marion T.L. Ling to Melvin L. and Dinah S. Moore, $415,000.

Kings Valley Dr., 1401-Vida D. and Hayes E. Bowling to Nneka Ukamaka Azubuike, $328,000.

Tulip Tree Dr., 10212-Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. and Cwabs Inc. to Dion Lyle Leben, $270,000.