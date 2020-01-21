Apache St., 2306-Margaret A. Hayes to Gustavo V. Quinonez and Nancy Santizo, $260,000.

23rd Ave., 7609-Kevin Hall and Cristian Terrazas Coronado to Graciela S. Salmeron Garcia and Alcides Joya, $375,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Breyer Pl., 12600-Praveen C. Kosgi to Rennie and Judy Sablon Taylor, $452,000.

Cherryvale Dr., 3517-Velada Waller and estate of Delores N. Waller to Robert and Nargas Kapoor, $415,000.

Quimby Ave., 4605-Daniel and Leila Whall to Jorge I. Parada Rivera and Yessica V. Hernandez Ortiz, $340,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Quincy St., 4909-Rodolfo Cruz to Angelina and Marvin G. Portillo Hernandez, $344,300.

BOWIE AREA

Brunswick Lane, 12706-Martin Mendoza Jr. to Kathleen Owen Langevoort and John McKay Bracht, $400,000.

Kernwood Lane, 12605-James W. and Rebecca L. Rice to Bradford N. Stevens, $380,000.

Martindale Ct., 6713-Charles W. and Claudia B. Starks to Jorge A. Coreas and Maria Teresa Amaya, $330,000.

Overchase Lane, 15611-Adam B. and Esther C. Morrison to Laldai, Geereish and Marissa Jagarnath, $510,000.

Quill Point Dr., 8242-R. Nicholas and Patricia A. Palarino to Corinne Foggie and Anthony Lee Jones, $385,000.

River Gate Lane, 8004-Brian D. and Rosslyn A. Weigelt to Frank J. and Latrice S. Bryant, $520,000.

Spark Lane, 3012-Jerry W. and Melberne C. Mansfield to Pamela and Chad McKay, $416,000.

Sylvan Dr., 16521-Gary Jimmy and Fredna D. White to Erika R. Wallace, $449,900.

Welsley Lane, 4017-Robert Daniels and estate of Joyce Marie Daniels to Gloria W. Gaddy and Candice R. Carter, $350,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Easthaven Ct., 15722, No. 812-Charles W. Jackson III to Clarisa Coleman, $125,900.

Holiday Lane, 12706-Carrington Mortgage Services Corp. to Linh Nguyen, $242,800.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Arya Dr., 13200-Mark W. Wascom to Walter and Latoya Holmes, $508,000.

Gwynn Park Ct., 13408-Edwin A. Davis to Devan Gaylor, $395,000.

Lusbys Lane, 11902-Francis W. and Carolina D. Alling to Dionis L. Williams, $319,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Beacon Hill Pl., 5924-Natasha Ward to Delores Jadine Ernandez and Brion D. Parker, $232,000.

Curled Oaks Pl., 1111-Joao Manuel and Isabelle M. Pereira to Amber M. Posey and Donnie L. Joyner Jr., $249,900.

Jade Ct., 6800-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Correll A. Mack, $254,000.

Leroy Gorham Dr., 5016-Shirley V. Jones to Jose D. Melendez Alfaro and Milton A. Melendez, $185,000.

Onyx Ct., 7036-Pamela Solomon to Rachael L. Fields, $290,000.

59th Ave., 903-KMW Properties Corp. to Monet Hawkins, $235,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Cheverly Oak Ct., 2914-Alf Lira Corp. to Lisa and David Jochelson, $475,000.

English Chestnut Dr., 837, No. 3-James T. Little Jr. to Ebony and Robert Stocks, $201,000.

Sterling St., 8820-Janice and Ralphael H. Harrison to Estervina Del Rosario and Okera Khumalo Amen, $340,000.

64th Ave., 2821-MMA Belleview Corp. to Swati Bose and Kabir Amir, $542,000.

CLINTON AREA

Briarcliff Dr., 6926-Jason M. and Coniqua A. Gregory to Darnell and Heather Christian, $322,000.

Glen View Dr., 9603-Ram Gehani to Carlos Alberto Bustillo Bonilla and Maria De La Paz Bustillo Lizama, $275,900.

Killarney St., 6906-David L. and Teressa S. Wallace to Waverly Jolene Henderson, $290,000.

Pumpkin St., 2804-Malgrum S. Holley to Michael St. John and Patricia L. Powell, $623,000.

Woodland Lane, 5912-Boris and Alexandru Gurduiala to Hong T. Tran, $320,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Edmonston Rd., 7318-G. Richard Collins and Stephanie A. Von Dem Hagan to Derrick Benjamin Dodson and Robert Gabriel Waggoner, $624,900.

Westchester Park Dr., 5966, No. 302-Elrshid Ahmed to Brandon Karl Hoffmann, $150,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. T16-Gregory E. Markomanolakis to Rukhsana Taj Dogar, $170,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Blanford Dr., 7517-Federal National Mortgage Association to Maria D. Alfaro Molina, $237,000.

Della Lane, 8810-Department of Veterans Affairs to Renia Batson, $400,000.

Gibbons Dr., 8405-Margaret and Christopher C. Telemeco to Guido Perez, $245,000.

Jaywick Ave., 7607-David Wendell Durham and estate of Claudia H. Price to Emerson I. Cruz Altamirano and Maria Bertilia Cruz Hernandez, $285,000.

Kingsway Rd., 3201-Alphonzo W. and Janice P. Hampton to Stephanie Bringas and Carlos Palacios, $366,500.

Lumar Dr., 3106-Keesha Strickland to James A. S. Kipper Jr., $275,000.

Peace Dr., 12808-Derrick A. and Dale A. Jones to Michelle Marshall, $363,000.

River Wood Dr., 400-Shirley Vickers to Alejandro I. Loya, $352,500.

Spring Forest Way, 11018-Michael G. Wolff and estate of Gloria Carr Young Turner to Abenet Beyene, $478,867.

Venango Rd., 13001-Juanita J. Wilder to Mario and Miriana Oretea, $316,650.

GLENN DALE AREA

Northern Ave., 7615-Robert and Tiffinnie M. Severin to Mauricio A. Chevez and Justine S. Cortez, $639,900.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbrook Dr., 7806-Ricardo Todling to Rexanah Wyse, $287,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6622, No. 1H-Wendy B. Taylor to Janesse Alexandrea Perrotte, $215,000.

Mandan Rd., 7927, No. 654-John McClellan to Da Visa Whitley, $135,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4526-George G. France Jr. to Melody M. Walls, $469,900.

Queensbury Rd., 4105-Sandra Dominey to Stacy Lynn Dennery and Jeremiah Schatt, $490,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Bartley Way, 10115-U.S. Bank National Association and Residential Asset Securities Corp. to Taghlub Ahmed Nassar, $466,200.

Lincoln Ave., 5636-Hong Xie to Emanuel D. Cruz, $319,900.

Van Allen Lane, 7519-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Dayna Loelle Trotter, $392,381.

10th St., 9112-Hugo Estuardo Donis Osorio to Luis E. Silva and Sonia G. Hernandez Portillo, $330,500.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Avery Pl., 1008-Angel Mint Kwok and Laine Elizabeth Durgin to Charles E. and Lauren Reynolds, $375,000.

Bloomfield Lane, 408-Leslie P. and Latoya Britt to Marina Bangura, $515,000.

Camberley Pl., 15311-Charles T. and Crystal J. Satterfield to Monique B. Hardin and Justin P. Simmons, $412,000.

Castleton Pl., 216-Rufus K. Conteh to Titilola A. Rhea, $289,000.

Doubletree Lane, 9812-Martrel and Kimberly Perry to Sherry C. Williams, $460,000.

Hobart St., 9317-Lorenzo R. Hylton Jr. to Nicole Hinds Mofor, $410,000.

Lake Forest Dr., 2221-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Lauren Charisse Lynn, $495,000.

Pearse Lane, 618-Virna B. and Allen Reyes Flores to Judith Ngum, $316,000.

Red Jade Ct., 11415, No. 2-3-Wendell Benjamin to Rafe Reginald Ellison, $189,900.

Sunningdale Pl., 15513-William C. and Shannon J. Gill to Eric Chittams, $465,000.

Windermere Ct., 1203-Carol Fields to Alexandria Wilson, $325,000.

LAUREL AREA

Breckenridge St., 7200-Andrew C. and Rachel H. Baxter to Theodore A. and Mary Ellen E. Gambogi, $459,900.

Dorset Rd., 15601, No. 4-Amin Zargar to Yenny J. Trujillo Castro, $135,000.

Forest Mill Lane, 6412-Dennis M. Green to Glenn and Nancy Olsen, $379,000.

Mews Ct., 15651-Tiera R. and Andrey J. Spencer to Danielle Ford, $275,000.

Plaid Dr., 15505-Mary Christine Sarich to Felipe A. Soto, $290,000.

Wayne Ave., 15807-Regis E. and Karen H. Terney to Ryan John and Cristina Marie Lynham, $380,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Briarchip St., 9221-Mark E. Carder to Emmanuel Omolana and Sonia Gupta, $379,900.

Palmer Pl., 9319, No. 30-Eugene and Michele P. Leonardi to Rodney Antino Abbey and Mai Lam Phuong Huynh, $257,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

29th St., 4011-Suzanne Marie Wald to Christopher Joseph Barnicle, $430,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fremont Pl., 8306-U.S. Bank National Association and Structured Asset Securities Corp. to Wilmer Cueva Juarez and Santos T. Andrade, $265,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7610-John G. Balla and estate of Betty F. Balla to Francis Omar Perez Fuentes and Cristina Magdalena F. Aguilar, $295,000.

Taylor St., 7304-Torlanda Archer to Israel A. and Bonifacia Romero Mendez, $247,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Cloverdale Dr., 7312-Criselda and Conrad Von Wald to Alan Wong, $310,000.

Potomac Passage, 155, No. 412-Ingrid E. Mason to Alisha Johnson, $415,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 325-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Randall A. and Marlynn B. Veltri, $606,900.

Wentworth Dr., 1202-Joseph A. and Marjorie Dechello to Marvin Eulises Flores Benitez, $235,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Longfellow St., 4802-Allison Codie Swift and Christopher James Masiello to Bobbie Jo Kite and Blake M. Herbold, $499,900.

Taylor Rd., 5509-Timothy Fields and Megan Poinski to Micaela S. Acuna and Oscar J. Vasquez, $349,000.

62nd Ave., 5607-U.S. Bank National Association and BNC Mortgage Loan Trust to Humberto Giovanny Escobar, $182,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Howe Ave., 4623-Michelle and Carleen Harley to Miguel Angel Mendoza Martinez and Yaritzi Gonzalez Morales, $177,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 3142, No. 6-Ghulam R. Afzali to Aspen D. McNair, $80,000.

Fairlawn St., 2409-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Tiffany McAlpine, $309,000.

Leslie Ave., 3103-Michael A. and Andrea T. Steward to Jose Alejandro Martinez Mendez, $270,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Tuckerman St., 4300-Richard Risser and Linda Risser Lytle to Christopher L. and Catherine Peretti, $700,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Annette Ct., 5403-Troy D. Gillard Sr. to Kendall H. and Tanya R. Bey, $425,000.

Candy Hill Rd., 14547-Willie L. and Nicho C. Pruett to Harvetra Turner, $489,000.

Colonel Addison Ct., 14301-Richard Saffell and Christine D. Floria to Danyelle A. Johnson and Aaron L. Thomas, $419,900.

Deer Meadow Lane, 9104-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Dawn C. Norman, $396,232.

Florin Way, 9047-Xcel Properties Corp. to Lisa M. Butler, $292,000.

Fox Stream Way, 9056-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Angela C. White, $361,297.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3712-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Ganiyu A. Salami and Esther A. Abayomi, $619,795.

Great Gorge Way, 8801-Cynthia Perry to Kisha Mike, $290,000.

Lord Baltimore Pl., 13521-Susanne V.L. Shalley to Cynthia G. Douglass, $260,000.

Old Marlboro Pike., 11700-Levi and Diane Wellons to Benjamin Roland Edwards, $390,000.

Piaffe Cir., 9410-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Reginald and Robin Espy Harlan, $559,000.

Spring Water Lane, 10102-Robert E. and Debra L. Hoagland to Jimmy L. and Angela M. Chery, $426,262.

Tealbriar Dr., 9601-SM Parkside Corp. to Derrick L. Franklin, $458,185.

Village Springs Dr., 9104-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Damiso M. and Meagan D. Alexander, $457,118.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bald Hill Rd., 10107-Zoya Investments Corp. to Kenneth E. and Kristen Nero, $426,000.

Golf Course Dr., 1204-Candor Properties Corp. to Elijah Bernard Jackson, $444,000.

Kitchener Ct., 10717-Vivian P. Jenkins to Fatoumata Macauley, $285,000.