These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in September by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Debra Lynn Way, 2104-Bernard L. and Bonnie F. Roper to Yeison M. and Tayla Valdez, $370,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Apache St., 2306-Margaret A. Hayes to Gustavo V. Quinonez and Nancy Santizo, $260,000.

23rd Ave., 7609-Kevin Hall and Cristian Terrazas Coronado to Graciela S. Salmeron Garcia and Alcides Joya, $375,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Breyer Pl., 12600-Praveen C. Kosgi to Rennie and Judy Sablon Taylor, $452,000.

Cherryvale Dr., 3517-Velada Waller and estate of Delores N. Waller to Robert and Nargas Kapoor, $415,000.

Quimby Ave., 4605-Daniel and Leila Whall to Jorge I. Parada Rivera and Yessica V. Hernandez Ortiz, $340,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Quincy St., 4909-Rodolfo Cruz to Angelina and Marvin G. Portillo Hernandez, $344,300.

BOWIE AREA

Brunswick Lane, 12706-Martin Mendoza Jr. to Kathleen Owen Langevoort and John McKay Bracht, $400,000.

Kernwood Lane, 12605-James W. and Rebecca L. Rice to Bradford N. Stevens, $380,000.

Martindale Ct., 6713-Charles W. and Claudia B. Starks to Jorge A. Coreas and Maria Teresa Amaya, $330,000.

Overchase Lane, 15611-Adam B. and Esther C. Morrison to Laldai, Geereish and Marissa Jagarnath, $510,000.

Quill Point Dr., 8242-R. Nicholas and Patricia A. Palarino to Corinne Foggie and Anthony Lee Jones, $385,000.

River Gate Lane, 8004-Brian D. and Rosslyn A. Weigelt to Frank J. and Latrice S. Bryant, $520,000.

Spark Lane, 3012-Jerry W. and Melberne C. Mansfield to Pamela and Chad McKay, $416,000.

Sylvan Dr., 16521-Gary Jimmy and Fredna D. White to Erika R. Wallace, $449,900.

Welsley Lane, 4017-Robert Daniels and estate of Joyce Marie Daniels to Gloria W. Gaddy and Candice R. Carter, $350,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Easthaven Ct., 15722, No. 812-Charles W. Jackson III to Clarisa Coleman, $125,900.

Holiday Lane, 12706-Carrington Mortgage Services Corp. to Linh Nguyen, $242,800.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Arya Dr., 13200-Mark W. Wascom to Walter and Latoya Holmes, $508,000.

Gwynn Park Ct., 13408-Edwin A. Davis to Devan Gaylor, $395,000.

Lusbys Lane, 11902-Francis W. and Carolina D. Alling to Dionis L. Williams, $319,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Beacon Hill Pl., 5924-Natasha Ward to Delores Jadine Ernandez and Brion D. Parker, $232,000.

Curled Oaks Pl., 1111-Joao Manuel and Isabelle M. Pereira to Amber M. Posey and Donnie L. Joyner Jr., $249,900.

Jade Ct., 6800-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Correll A. Mack, $254,000.

Leroy Gorham Dr., 5016-Shirley V. Jones to Jose D. Melendez Alfaro and Milton A. Melendez, $185,000.

Onyx Ct., 7036-Pamela Solomon to Rachael L. Fields, $290,000.

59th Ave., 903-KMW Properties Corp. to Monet Hawkins, $235,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Cheverly Oak Ct., 2914-Alf Lira Corp. to Lisa and David Jochelson, $475,000.

English Chestnut Dr., 837, No. 3-James T. Little Jr. to Ebony and Robert Stocks, $201,000.

Sterling St., 8820-Janice and Ralphael H. Harrison to Estervina Del Rosario and Okera Khumalo Amen, $340,000.

64th Ave., 2821-MMA Belleview Corp. to Swati Bose and Kabir Amir, $542,000.

CLINTON AREA

Briarcliff Dr., 6926-Jason M. and Coniqua A. Gregory to Darnell and Heather Christian, $322,000.

Glen View Dr., 9603-Ram Gehani to Carlos Alberto Bustillo Bonilla and Maria De La Paz Bustillo Lizama, $275,900.

Killarney St., 6906-David L. and Teressa S. Wallace to Waverly Jolene Henderson, $290,000.

Pumpkin St., 2804-Malgrum S. Holley to Michael St. John and Patricia L. Powell, $623,000.

Woodland Lane, 5912-Boris and Alexandru Gurduiala to Hong T. Tran, $320,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Edmonston Rd., 7318-G. Richard Collins and Stephanie A. Von Dem Hagan to Derrick Benjamin Dodson and Robert Gabriel Waggoner, $624,900.

Westchester Park Dr., 5966, No. 302-Elrshid Ahmed to Brandon Karl Hoffmann, $150,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. T16-Gregory E. Markomanolakis to Rukhsana Taj Dogar, $170,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Blanford Dr., 7517-Federal National Mortgage Association to Maria D. Alfaro Molina, $237,000.

Della Lane, 8810-Department of Veterans Affairs to Renia Batson, $400,000.

Gibbons Dr., 8405-Margaret and Christopher C. Telemeco to Guido Perez, $245,000.

Jaywick Ave., 7607-David Wendell Durham and estate of Claudia H. Price to Emerson I. Cruz Altamirano and Maria Bertilia Cruz Hernandez, $285,000.

Kingsway Rd., 3201-Alphonzo W. and Janice P. Hampton to Stephanie Bringas and Carlos Palacios, $366,500.

Lumar Dr., 3106-Keesha Strickland to James A. S. Kipper Jr., $275,000.

Peace Dr., 12808-Derrick A. and Dale A. Jones to Michelle Marshall, $363,000.

River Wood Dr., 400-Shirley Vickers to Alejandro I. Loya, $352,500.

Spring Forest Way, 11018-Michael G. Wolff and estate of Gloria Carr Young Turner to Abenet Beyene, $478,867.

Venango Rd., 13001-Juanita J. Wilder to Mario and Miriana Oretea, $316,650.

GLENN DALE AREA

Northern Ave., 7615-Robert and Tiffinnie M. Severin to Mauricio A. Chevez and Justine S. Cortez, $639,900.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbrook Dr., 7806-Ricardo Todling to Rexanah Wyse, $287,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6622, No. 1H-Wendy B. Taylor to Janesse Alexandrea Perrotte, $215,000.

Mandan Rd., 7927, No. 654-John McClellan to Da Visa Whitley, $135,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4526-George G. France Jr. to Melody M. Walls, $469,900.

Queensbury Rd., 4105-Sandra Dominey to Stacy Lynn Dennery and Jeremiah Schatt, $490,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Bartley Way, 10115-U.S. Bank National Association and Residential Asset Securities Corp. to Taghlub Ahmed Nassar, $466,200.

Lincoln Ave., 5636-Hong Xie to Emanuel D. Cruz, $319,900.

Van Allen Lane, 7519-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Dayna Loelle Trotter, $392,381.

10th St., 9112-Hugo Estuardo Donis Osorio to Luis E. Silva and Sonia G. Hernandez Portillo, $330,500.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Avery Pl., 1008-Angel Mint Kwok and Laine Elizabeth Durgin to Charles E. and Lauren Reynolds, $375,000.

Bloomfield Lane, 408-Leslie P. and Latoya Britt to Marina Bangura, $515,000.

Camberley Pl., 15311-Charles T. and Crystal J. Satterfield to Monique B. Hardin and Justin P. Simmons, $412,000.

Castleton Pl., 216-Rufus K. Conteh to Titilola A. Rhea, $289,000.

Doubletree Lane, 9812-Martrel and Kimberly Perry to Sherry C. Williams, $460,000.

Hobart St., 9317-Lorenzo R. Hylton Jr. to Nicole Hinds Mofor, $410,000.

Lake Forest Dr., 2221-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Lauren Charisse Lynn, $495,000.

Pearse Lane, 618-Virna B. and Allen Reyes Flores to Judith Ngum, $316,000.

Red Jade Ct., 11415, No. 2-3-Wendell Benjamin to Rafe Reginald Ellison, $189,900.

Sunningdale Pl., 15513-William C. and Shannon J. Gill to Eric Chittams, $465,000.

Windermere Ct., 1203-Carol Fields to Alexandria Wilson, $325,000.

LAUREL AREA

Breckenridge St., 7200-Andrew C. and Rachel H. Baxter to Theodore A. and Mary Ellen E. Gambogi, $459,900.

Dorset Rd., 15601, No. 4-Amin Zargar to Yenny J. Trujillo Castro, $135,000.

Forest Mill Lane, 6412-Dennis M. Green to Glenn and Nancy Olsen, $379,000.

Mews Ct., 15651-Tiera R. and Andrey J. Spencer to Danielle Ford, $275,000.

Plaid Dr., 15505-Mary Christine Sarich to Felipe A. Soto, $290,000.

Wayne Ave., 15807-Regis E. and Karen H. Terney to Ryan John and Cristina Marie Lynham, $380,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Briarchip St., 9221-Mark E. Carder to Emmanuel Omolana and Sonia Gupta, $379,900.

Palmer Pl., 9319, No. 30-Eugene and Michele P. Leonardi to Rodney Antino Abbey and Mai Lam Phuong Huynh, $257,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

29th St., 4011-Suzanne Marie Wald to Christopher Joseph Barnicle, $430,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fremont Pl., 8306-U.S. Bank National Association and Structured Asset Securities Corp. to Wilmer Cueva Juarez and Santos T. Andrade, $265,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7610-John G. Balla and estate of Betty F. Balla to Francis Omar Perez Fuentes and Cristina Magdalena F. Aguilar, $295,000.

Taylor St., 7304-Torlanda Archer to Israel A. and Bonifacia Romero Mendez, $247,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Cloverdale Dr., 7312-Criselda and Conrad Von Wald to Alan Wong, $310,000.

Potomac Passage, 155, No. 412-Ingrid E. Mason to Alisha Johnson, $415,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 325-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Randall A. and Marlynn B. Veltri, $606,900.

Wentworth Dr., 1202-Joseph A. and Marjorie Dechello to Marvin Eulises Flores Benitez, $235,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Longfellow St., 4802-Allison Codie Swift and Christopher James Masiello to Bobbie Jo Kite and Blake M. Herbold, $499,900.

Taylor Rd., 5509-Timothy Fields and Megan Poinski to Micaela S. Acuna and Oscar J. Vasquez, $349,000.

62nd Ave., 5607-U.S. Bank National Association and BNC Mortgage Loan Trust to Humberto Giovanny Escobar, $182,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Howe Ave., 4623-Michelle and Carleen Harley to Miguel Angel Mendoza Martinez and Yaritzi Gonzalez Morales, $177,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 3142, No. 6-Ghulam R. Afzali to Aspen D. McNair, $80,000.

Fairlawn St., 2409-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Tiffany McAlpine, $309,000.

Leslie Ave., 3103-Michael A. and Andrea T. Steward to Jose Alejandro Martinez Mendez, $270,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Tuckerman St., 4300-Richard Risser and Linda Risser Lytle to Christopher L. and Catherine Peretti, $700,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Annette Ct., 5403-Troy D. Gillard Sr. to Kendall H. and Tanya R. Bey, $425,000.

Candy Hill Rd., 14547-Willie L. and Nicho C. Pruett to Harvetra Turner, $489,000.

Colonel Addison Ct., 14301-Richard Saffell and Christine D. Floria to Danyelle A. Johnson and Aaron L. Thomas, $419,900.

Deer Meadow Lane, 9104-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Dawn C. Norman, $396,232.

Florin Way, 9047-Xcel Properties Corp. to Lisa M. Butler, $292,000.

Fox Stream Way, 9056-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Angela C. White, $361,297.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3712-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Ganiyu A. Salami and Esther A. Abayomi, $619,795.

Great Gorge Way, 8801-Cynthia Perry to Kisha Mike, $290,000.

Lord Baltimore Pl., 13521-Susanne V.L. Shalley to Cynthia G. Douglass, $260,000.

Old Marlboro Pike., 11700-Levi and Diane Wellons to Benjamin Roland Edwards, $390,000.

Piaffe Cir., 9410-Mab of Canter Creek Corp. to Reginald and Robin Espy Harlan, $559,000.

Spring Water Lane, 10102-Robert E. and Debra L. Hoagland to Jimmy L. and Angela M. Chery, $426,262.

Tealbriar Dr., 9601-SM Parkside Corp. to Derrick L. Franklin, $458,185.

Village Springs Dr., 9104-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Damiso M. and Meagan D. Alexander, $457,118.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bald Hill Rd., 10107-Zoya Investments Corp. to Kenneth E. and Kristen Nero, $426,000.

Golf Course Dr., 1204-Candor Properties Corp. to Elijah Bernard Jackson, $444,000.

Kitchener Ct., 10717-Vivian P. Jenkins to Fatoumata Macauley, $285,000.

Vittoria Ct., 2142, No. 65-Dorothy J. Lee Jones to Debra G. Anglin, $350,000.