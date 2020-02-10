Manning Rd. W., 16315-Halina S. Tumos and Francisco E. Herrera to Elder B. Meza Landaverde, $140,000.

Saint Marys View Rd., 2609-Charles W. Campo to Ashton Amos, $360,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Calvert St., 2210-CPO Construction Corp. to Jaime B. Castillo Sibrian and Flor D. Ramos De Castillo, $395,000.

Gumwood Dr., 3306-Chandler W. and Fabiane A. Caulkins to Anthony and Ugonnah Chilmaza, $340,000.

Merrimac Dr., 1716-Pro Draft Corp. to Jose U. Colato, $350,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 505-Kuhu and Subrota Maitra to Norma Flores Gutierrez, $107,500.

Red Oak Dr., 1908-Catharine E. Reeves and estate of Olive Katherine Lazzari to Kenia Y. Acevedo Feliz, $335,000.

Truxton Rd., 10406-Christopher N. and Karen B. Upton to Matthew Glisson, $305,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Bay Hill Dr., 13106-Gloria K. and Sushrat Raizada to Juan Aquila Pineda, Celina J. Amaya, Angela M. Ordonez Mercado and Ricky A. Amaya Guandigue, $695,000.

Chase Terr., 3609-Floyd and Angela L. Tomlinson to Ricardo Ibarra Magana and Maria D. Ibarra, $350,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11352, No. 1Y-DMV Wise Investment Corp. to Shahriar S. Lavian and Farahnaz Hemmatzadeh, $150,000.

Forest View Dr., 12906-Nelson Guzman and Miguel Bonilla to Sun S. Kim, $210,000.

Hawk Ridge Ct., 11402-William L. and Dorothy Loraine Hennessy to Patricia Lara Gonzalez and Josue David Santamaria, $279,000.

Linganore Pl., 13006-Simo Homes Corp. to Steven A. Gomez Bruckner and Edith Yesenia Berrios, $564,900.

Olympia Ave., 4801-Robert W. and Kimberly A. Langway to Romeo A. Garcia Martinez, $370,000.

Romlon St., 4427, No. 102-Yesenia Rivera to Hugo A. Medrano, $90,000.

Wellford Dr., 13102-Gracie L. Charles to Eric Atchison, $355,995.

BOWIE AREA

Baker Lane, 2806-Robert Miller to Christopher Riley, $385,000.

Briercrest Ct., 4812-Ryan A. and Melinda M. Caldwell to Akinlolu P. and Adeyinka T. Akinsowon, $480,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12734, No. 68-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and MR Cooper to Douglas Fleming and Alice Elizabeth Dillon, $275,000.

Hillmeade Station Dr., 12748-Omid Land Group Corp. to Francisca Boamah, $359,000.

Langston Dr., 4632-Scott C. and Doris N. Bridgers to Jessica Best, $300,000.

Long Ridge Lane, 12101-Leigh E. Couture and estate of Marie E. Penland to Matthew C. and Annette M. Parks, $357,000.

Memphis Lane, 3310-Anthony G. Pace to Devin and Kathryn Hadlich, $394,000.

Old Chapel Dr., 7214-James F. and Barbara A. Gregory to Martin N. and Priscilla Y. Achu, $445,000.

Quadrille Lane, 12119-Kwanza K. Graham Sykes to Tiffani and Sharif Scales, $415,000.

Twisting Lane, 2912-Sandra Dunnigan to Kenneth W., Linda L. and Melissa M. Brown, $350,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alameda Dr., 15900-Tony Nichols to Karen B. Watson, $404,000.

Atlantis Dr., 15613-Wells Fargo Bank to Claudine Njawe and Nelson Manga, $414,900.

Easthaven Ct., 15801, No. 201-Jessica K. and Wilbert Henderson to Rosemary Bell, $172,000.

Elmcrest Lane, 3700-Shonda M. Kelly to Weston and Ruby Tawonezvi, $285,000.

Euro Ct., 16410-Sean J. and Melie S. Owen to Opeolu and Mulikat A. Olorunsola, $460,000.

Packer Ct., 1806-Daniel and Mary C. Babilon to Keith R. and Shawna A. Cunningham Hicks, $325,000.

Penfield Lane, 2225-William S. and Deborah M. Forespring to Nicha Monhollen, $355,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Earnshaw Dr., 7801-Carol T. and Wilfred I. Smith to Kimberly Epps, $305,000.

Lusbys Lane, 12050-Aisha Development Corp. to Oscar A. Leon, $435,000.

McKendree Rd., 15910-Louise B. Kloiber to Anthony White, $430,000.

Pulaski Rd., 15409-Christopher and Angel Slaton Williams to Rickey Alvin Wolley, $405,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Newark Rd., 3913-Jorge L. and Mirna J. Garnica to Karen Guadalupe and Melissa Trinidad Majano, $315,000.

40th Ave., 3806-Jimenez Investments Corp. to Shonda M.G. Foster, $375,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Chance Pl., 612-Beth K. Dawkins to Ariel R. Green, $338,000.

Daimler Dr., 126, No. 3-Mar Remodeling Corp. to Antoinette Lee, $209,000.

Eagle St., 5607-T2 Infinity Corp. to Mark L. Saunders Jr., $283,500.

Onyx Ct., 7009-Tonya D. Washington to Thelma Othelia Smith, $254,000.

Pepper Mill Dr., 103-Gerald Joseph and David Porter to Brenda Garrett, $298,000.

Ronald Rd., 6571-Rhonda M. Cowie to Samuel Steele, $250,000.

Torque St., 4208-Oscar Nolasco to Jose Luis Reyes Garcia and Ana Flora Rodas De Reyes, $272,000.

Valley Park Rd., 7010-Neptune Housing Corp. to Sean Benjamin and Nakiia McLaurin, $334,000.

Will St., 4205-Dacia A. Rogers to Iris Rodriguez Paz, $248,000.

69th Pl., 310-Kingsley and Joy Achikeh to Molly Ann Stachowicz, Nicholas A. Hoeg and Nicole Damour, $255,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Central Hills Lane, 910-Diana S. Reyes to Nsimba Gansa, $285,000.

Crest Ave., 3201-Carolyn Cornelius and Cynthia Ann Horan to Stephen Powell Jr. and Kristine Pumphrey, $330,000.

Kilmer St. E., 7012-Effect Inc. to Marquial Demarcus McMillan, $244,500.

Mahogany Dr., 7268, No. 3-Jemal G. Averette to Demvir Velasco, $220,000.

Palmer Park Rd., 1811-Ty Webb Corp. to Tamika Williams, $230,000.

CLINTON AREA

Accolade Dr., 3203-Louis Ronald and Agnes Diane Williams to Felicia C. Brown, $315,000.

Dangerfield Pl., 8625-Neal Binger and Carol Wood to Vanessa Alayne and Bernard Alfred Long, $152,000.

Eastern Red Cedar Ave., 11504-Cory L. and Angela M.P. Coleman to Daniel Parish and Maquali Aguero, $442,000.

Greenfield Lane, 9207-A&A Builders Corp. to Portia M. Gerald, $325,000.

Johnsam Rd., 8101-Ahmed Ahmed to Mashana A. Davis, $309,000.

Megan Dr., 4918A-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Jeffrey S. and Nicole T. Volkman, $286,900.

Parkview Lane, 6113-Ghani Investment Properties Corp. to Jonathan Paul Jones, $314,900.

Shorthills Dr., 8513-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Impac Secured Assets Corp. to Chad Wilson and Jenae Gross, $350,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 5005-Enrique D. and Carolyn P. Prue to Rebeka Hailu, $320,000.

Lackawanna St., 4909-Anthony F. Pasta to Andrew Bader, $345,500.

Paxton Ct., 8501-Clayton E. and Carol J. Nelson to Yao Wu and Mo Feng, $278,000.

Wellesley Dr., 7516-Matthew Beecher to Christina Ashley Martin and Ryan Edward Kenny, $380,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 102-Akash Dave to Jyoti Yadav, $194,000.

63rd Ave., 8708-Jean and Juan Francisco Rodriguez to Lorena Margarita Barrios and Jairo Perez Ordunez, $350,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Berry Lane, 1917-Flip It Forward Property Investments Corp. to Eric C. Butler, $250,000.

District Heights Pkwy., 6508-Parham Tehrani to Nelson Antonio Garcia Cuadra and Maria Elsi Xiomara Rodriguez De Garcia, $319,900.

Elmhurst St., 6209-Orfania Colato to Lisa V. Durrett, $293,000.

Halleck St., 6941-Qamer Ghumman to Suzanne Elaine Petrusic, $270,000.

Iron Forge Rd., 1321-Rosie Henry to John Mark Harrison, $275,000.

Ocala Ave., 2700-Sylvia J. White Contreras to Mitchell Battle, $199,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8705-Ruth E. Whitehead to Eddy Rene, $227,000.

Round Hill Lane, 3507-Angela R. Speller to Wendy Braxton, $278,700.

Tulip Ave., 1820-Clarence H. Franklin to Antoinette Lashawn Ferguson, $242,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Barrett Rd., 8221-Melvin Gomez to Zacarias Flores Tapia, Edson Flores and Jose M. Flores, $340,000.

Clarion Terr., 1600-Chuy Ching and Chu Chen Ou Yang Li to Dillis M. Powell, $262,500.

Fort Foote Rd., 8120-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Phu Tran, $389,000.

Greenboro Lane, 6903-U.S. Bank and J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust to Oludotun Morakinyo Oloyede and Abolade Rashidat Dawodu, $270,000.

Muirfield Cir., 700-Karen K. Duggleby and estate of Richard A. Krueger to Jose Brandon, $411,500.

Parr Ct., 9806-Kyle E. and Audrey L. Schrader to Richard A. Plater, $360,000.

Queens Lane, 13405-Bells Hill Properties Corp. to Robert Andrew Tennis, $365,000.

Stonesboro Rd., 3502-Jamil and Gloria Muhammad to Orlando Diaz Linares, $280,000.

Thornton Pkwy., 1301-Becky L. Bendure and estate of David L. Drake to Naason Merari Joaquin Garcia, $550,000.

Tregiovo Pl., 11806-Vincent Lambertis and estate of Dorothy Elaine Mosso to Tarsha R. Johnson, $510,000.

Wrigley Pl., 907-1ST Choice Homes Corp. to Seth A. Mueller and Elizabeth A. Conte, $329,900.

GLENN DALE AREA

Prospect Hill Rd., 10912-Kenneth and Janice B. Montville to Nathaniel M. and Larai L.S. Allen, $385,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8419, No. 102-Carol L. and Philip Zuber to Maxine J. Entin, $148,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8489, No. 102-Emmanuel Powell to Peter and Suzanna Gomes, $139,500.

Hanover Pkwy., 7718, No. 140-Raymond Smith and Seong M. Koh to Sarah Nagel, $180,000.

Jacobs Dr., 7852-Mehjabee Hussain and Mohammed Imtiaz to Shelton L. Shorter Sr., $295,000.

Lakecrest Dr., 7706-James M. Mattia and estate of Mary Magdalene Patton to Len S. Perry, $225,000.

Ora Ct. S., 7236-Hiywote Grace Awoke to Hanna Tezera, $299,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4544-Kishia J. Mills and Michael C. Lindo to Lisa C. Jordan, $445,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Glenarden Pkwy., 9100-Angela Watkins to Eugene R. Taylor, $550,000.

Langdon Lane, 6306-Peter S. and Salamatu Koroma to Anh Tram T. Vu and Ky Phuong Pho, $540,000.

Naval Ave., 6313-Jonathan T. Boima to Gabriel A. Torres Ramirez and Rafael Garcia Garcia, $320,000.

Seventh St., 1517-Stephanie A. Hungerford to James Brown Jr., $250,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Abbeville Pl., 14402-Edward D. and Jamie Owsiany to Devonne L. Newsome, $501,500.

Avis Dr., 703-Kce Inc. to Jamie Mangrum, $328,500.

Birdie Lane, 10704-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Alamezie T. and Ngozi Ojiaku, $351,000.

Campus Way S., 10113, No. 68-Tu Thanh Ha and Thanh Quoc Nguyen to Catherine and Catherine E. Agbaw, $190,050.

College Station Dr., 106-Uzoma S. Oji to Plezzie Laverne Heade and Aaron Adaway, $270,000.

Ed Coffren Pl., 15501-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Marcus Leonard and Lynette Avice Singleton, $570,000.

Holcum Pl., 1103-Michael A. Marriott to Sally Renee Vidato, $310,000.

Jones Bridge Rd., 14106-Andrea Clark to Tirrell R. Richardson and Sonia Bush, $625,000.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9601, No. 304-Janell Morgan to Zhengyi Fang and Quanfeng Lu, $127,000.

Narrowleaf Dr., 806-Dominic Green and Shannon Quarles to Allyson Chanay Meadows, $310,000.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3609-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Bernard Gilbert Taylor Jr., $574,990.

Richard Bowie Lane, 15217-D.R. Horton Inc. to Byron A. Matthews, $399,045.

Shapswick Pl., 15216-Joyce Hunter to Marquis and Ronita McCrimmon, $595,000.

Town Center Cir., 8931, No. 6-108-Francina C. Carter to Cynthia J. Williams, $187,500.

West Grove, 2905-Willimina Pipkin and estate of Laverne Barksdale to Deandre L. Demby, $220,000.

Wimbleton St., 12211-Anthony P. and Michelle R. McKinney to Elmer A. Lovo Lopez, Xiomara Arevalo, Emerita De Jesus Barahona Gomez and Miguel A. Martinez Hernandez, $360,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7667, No. 372-Kim E. and David L. Gabel to Jennifer R. German and Alex D. Shipley, $207,000.

Bond Mill Rd., 15312-Beth L. Banocy and estate of Lewis G. Davenport to Bryan E. Hernandez Escobar, $350,000.

Carroll Ave., 402-Carlos A. and Ruth Esmeralda Funes De Ramirez to Kelvin A. Jackson, $338,000.

Floating Leaf Ct., 7305-Thomas M. and Karen R. Warczak to Bonita P. Curry, $520,000.

Kerr Rd., 15900-HPA JV Borrower 2019 1 ML Corp. to Tamar and Dalva Motley, $400,145.

Nichols Dr., 931-Jessica L. Bryce Reid to Julia J. Espinoza and Maria C. Marquez, $325,000.

Spring Arbor Dr., 8021-NVR Inc. to James Carl Humphries Jr., $399,000.

Walker Branch Dr., 6708-Keri Archer and Jonathan Michael Brown to Ricardo A. and Ruth S. Gracias, $410,700.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Eucla Dr., 710-Dale A. Windsor and Katherine E. Butler to Reina Del Carmen Garcia, $225,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Black Oak Dr., 12907-Nathaniel Ryan and Jerri Ann Parry to Donna Jones, $429,900.

Imperial Dr., 8144, No. 4-C-Ashley V. Johnson to Maria H. Vides and Fernando A. Vides Sandoval, $160,000.

Oaklands Manor Dr., 13501-Syed Qamar Abbas and Nahid F. Shirazee to Muana M. Kabala, $620,000.

Summit Lane, 14205-Edwin J. and Tanya S. Shim to Clement and Ugwechi Owhor, $416,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

33rd St., 3809-David William Archibald to Leah and Joshua Hudson, $475,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Devil Tree Ct., 3822, No. 14-B-House Buyers of America Inc. to Mulu Zemikiel and Bereketeab Woldejohannes, $232,000.

Harmon Ave., 3726-Sarah A. Elwell to Armida Verali Sanchez Lopez and Alexander E. Jacobo Sanchez, $245,000.

Longbranch Dr., 7313-Detrius L. Powers to Dana Chase, $385,000.

Quentin St., 8311-Lenworth N. and Denise R. Isaacs to Jesus Mendez and Claudia Canales, $315,000.

86th Ave., 6229-Patricia C. Colon and Misael Contreras to Zephany T. Tetuh and Benardette A. Fon, $367,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Brockton Rd., 303-Chang An Zhou and Lisa Lanxia Wang to Tam T. Huynh, $335,000.

Fleet St., 157, No. 609-MGM Resorts Regional Operations Corp. to Quinnsander M. and Belinda Pinckney, $635,000.

River Mist Dr., 706, No. 231-Michael John and Nora Jorgensen Knox to Jonique and Annette Lynch, $625,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 353-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Kyra A. Mack, $356,900.

Rosecroft Village Cir. W., 2314-Elias Guzman to Kierra Ware, $250,000.

Waterfront St., 7-Vera A. Jones to Stanley K. Armstead and Kris Carter, $736,525.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 530, No. 6731-Bronzella W. Jackson to Ashton D. McNair, $90,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Madison St., 4810-Valerie J. Smith to Jose David and Gloria Mercedes Bolanos Villatoro, $310,000.

Tuckerman St., 6307-Doris V. and Floyd H. Johnson to Maria D. Ventura, Oscar A. Ventura Iglesias and Reina Maribel Ventura, $290,000.

47th Ave., 6404-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Binitha Kalesan and Aditya Sabu, $480,615.

SUITLAND AREA

Auth Rd., 6230-North Star Properties Corp. to Jose Ambrosio Sosa and Maria H. Ayala, $245,000.

Hartfield Ave., 5513-Mark and Nicole Henson to Roniqua Jeffries, $313,000.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3841, No. T201-William A. and Mark A. Gaskins to Janice Welch and Nicole S. Morrison, $85,000.

Wood Creek Dr., 3604-Traci Fuller Toon to Joy Eunita Noel Peebles, $275,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Beechwood Dr., 6534, No. 18-Danielle and Nikolais Dortch to Shev Cook Brown, $190,000.

Dalton St., 4808-Sankuratri Corp. to John Fitzgerald Rogers, $382,000.

Fernandes Dr., 3500-Elizabeth Noel and estate of Doris Jean Frye Dumas to Eric D. Dukes and Teairah James, $293,200.

Huntley Square Dr., 3301, No. C1-John Ma to Janice Kay Purk, $125,000.

Leslie Ave., 3505-Doreen L. Sukhdeo and Monica Jameela Rangila to Jane Carmichael, $305,000.

21st Ave., 4003-Felicia L. Hart and estate of Rodney Lopez Hart to Dosette D. Howell, $261,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Adelphi Rd., 6423-Robert Merrill and Maria A. Hall to Andrew William Brown and Elizabeth Marie Allgood, $418,000.

Hamilton St., 3600-Freda M. Mihill and estate of Paul E. Mihill to Monica E. Gorman and William J. Cawley, $280,000.

Queens Chapel Rd., 6006-Dorothy A. Fongum to Alfred Diotte, $425,000.

Woodberry St., 4317-Linda K. Gast and Lynn N. Dudinsky to Erin Carlyle and Carter Hall, $637,500.

34th Ave., 5909-Lyle F. and Linda Truax to Juan B. Guerra, Manuel Antonio Guerra Rivera and Maria Josefina Guerra Rivera, $376,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Arcus Ct., 12602-Byron E. and Sharon S. Turner to Derrick R. and Brittany R. Harris, $375,000.

Carlene Dr., 13826-Julie Lacy Bryant and Howard S. Taylor to Linda Porter, $400,000.

Dery Rd., 4424-Thelma T. and Robert Columbus Wallace to Nelson A. Argueta, $274,000.

Elizabeth Parnum Pl., 10715-Juanita H. Ferguson to Demetrice Bettis, $240,000.

Florin Way, 9043-Xcel Properties Corp. to Theodore Jackson, $299,000.

Goldenwood Ct., 10000-Phyllis Jones Stukes and James E. Jones Jr. to Elijah Dozier, $265,000.

Hines Ct., 9100-Humphrey B. Palmer to Jason W. and Arva S. McCray, $440,000.

Marlboro Pike., 16007-Tauras and Gabrielle Jankauskas to Sharia Goodman, $314,000.

Midland Turn, 9315-Ami M. and Robert J. Eggleton to Mark Hughey, $299,950.

Oxford Cir., 2700-Luis Jose Cruz Rivera and Mariza Marrero Cruz to Debora J. Kristie and James W.C. Johnson Jr., $390,000.

Rectory Lane, 14112-Damien L. Hernandez and Sindy Maya to Danielle M. Durham, $345,000.

Rosaryville Rd., 8111-House Buyers of America Inc. to Daniel J. Ngungoh and Catherine Owona, $271,100.

Trinity Lane, 14455-Wai Chau and Wing Lam to Michael Jerome Wright Jr., $250,000.

Westphalia Rd., 9903-Ronald Gray and Treva P. Rainey to Rhonia Nichelle Howard Hunter, $500,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Barrington Ct., 1829-Stephanie Dawn Kinder to Temilola Y. Esan, $330,000.

Cleaver Dr., 11906-Mabel Jeanne T. Scharch to Alwin A. and Doris Johnson, $365,000.

Enterprise Rd., 3110-George R. Padgett and estate of Said Joyce A. Padgett Jr. to Edras and Daniel Oseas Roque Miguel, $360,000.