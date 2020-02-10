These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in October by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Chatsworth Dr., 843-Reginald A. and Jewel A. Goodman to Sharita Michelle Lacey and James Edward Dunmore Jr., $397,000.

Manning Rd. W., 16315-Halina S. Tumos and Francisco E. Herrera to Elder B. Meza Landaverde, $140,000.

Saint Marys View Rd., 2609-Charles W. Campo to Ashton Amos, $360,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Calvert St., 2210-CPO Construction Corp. to Jaime B. Castillo Sibrian and Flor D. Ramos De Castillo, $395,000.

Gumwood Dr., 3306-Chandler W. and Fabiane A. Caulkins to Anthony and Ugonnah Chilmaza, $340,000.

Merrimac Dr., 1716-Pro Draft Corp. to Jose U. Colato, $350,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 505-Kuhu and Subrota Maitra to Norma Flores Gutierrez, $107,500.

Red Oak Dr., 1908-Catharine E. Reeves and estate of Olive Katherine Lazzari to Kenia Y. Acevedo Feliz, $335,000.

Truxton Rd., 10406-Christopher N. and Karen B. Upton to Matthew Glisson, $305,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Bay Hill Dr., 13106-Gloria K. and Sushrat Raizada to Juan Aquila Pineda, Celina J. Amaya, Angela M. Ordonez Mercado and Ricky A. Amaya Guandigue, $695,000.

Chase Terr., 3609-Floyd and Angela L. Tomlinson to Ricardo Ibarra Magana and Maria D. Ibarra, $350,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11352, No. 1Y-DMV Wise Investment Corp. to Shahriar S. Lavian and Farahnaz Hemmatzadeh, $150,000.

Forest View Dr., 12906-Nelson Guzman and Miguel Bonilla to Sun S. Kim, $210,000.

Hawk Ridge Ct., 11402-William L. and Dorothy Loraine Hennessy to Patricia Lara Gonzalez and Josue David Santamaria, $279,000.

Linganore Pl., 13006-Simo Homes Corp. to Steven A. Gomez Bruckner and Edith Yesenia Berrios, $564,900.

Olympia Ave., 4801-Robert W. and Kimberly A. Langway to Romeo A. Garcia Martinez, $370,000.

Romlon St., 4427, No. 102-Yesenia Rivera to Hugo A. Medrano, $90,000.

Wellford Dr., 13102-Gracie L. Charles to Eric Atchison, $355,995.

BOWIE AREA

Baker Lane, 2806-Robert Miller to Christopher Riley, $385,000.

Briercrest Ct., 4812-Ryan A. and Melinda M. Caldwell to Akinlolu P. and Adeyinka T. Akinsowon, $480,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12734, No. 68-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. and MR Cooper to Douglas Fleming and Alice Elizabeth Dillon, $275,000.

Hillmeade Station Dr., 12748-Omid Land Group Corp. to Francisca Boamah, $359,000.

Langston Dr., 4632-Scott C. and Doris N. Bridgers to Jessica Best, $300,000.

Long Ridge Lane, 12101-Leigh E. Couture and estate of Marie E. Penland to Matthew C. and Annette M. Parks, $357,000.

Memphis Lane, 3310-Anthony G. Pace to Devin and Kathryn Hadlich, $394,000.

Old Chapel Dr., 7214-James F. and Barbara A. Gregory to Martin N. and Priscilla Y. Achu, $445,000.

Quadrille Lane, 12119-Kwanza K. Graham Sykes to Tiffani and Sharif Scales, $415,000.

Twisting Lane, 2912-Sandra Dunnigan to Kenneth W., Linda L. and Melissa M. Brown, $350,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alameda Dr., 15900-Tony Nichols to Karen B. Watson, $404,000.

Atlantis Dr., 15613-Wells Fargo Bank to Claudine Njawe and Nelson Manga, $414,900.

Easthaven Ct., 15801, No. 201-Jessica K. and Wilbert Henderson to Rosemary Bell, $172,000.

Elmcrest Lane, 3700-Shonda M. Kelly to Weston and Ruby Tawonezvi, $285,000.

Euro Ct., 16410-Sean J. and Melie S. Owen to Opeolu and Mulikat A. Olorunsola, $460,000.

Packer Ct., 1806-Daniel and Mary C. Babilon to Keith R. and Shawna A. Cunningham Hicks, $325,000.

Penfield Lane, 2225-William S. and Deborah M. Forespring to Nicha Monhollen, $355,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Earnshaw Dr., 7801-Carol T. and Wilfred I. Smith to Kimberly Epps, $305,000.

Lusbys Lane, 12050-Aisha Development Corp. to Oscar A. Leon, $435,000.

McKendree Rd., 15910-Louise B. Kloiber to Anthony White, $430,000.

Pulaski Rd., 15409-Christopher and Angel Slaton Williams to Rickey Alvin Wolley, $405,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Newark Rd., 3913-Jorge L. and Mirna J. Garnica to Karen Guadalupe and Melissa Trinidad Majano, $315,000.

40th Ave., 3806-Jimenez Investments Corp. to Shonda M.G. Foster, $375,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Chance Pl., 612-Beth K. Dawkins to Ariel R. Green, $338,000.

Daimler Dr., 126, No. 3-Mar Remodeling Corp. to Antoinette Lee, $209,000.

Eagle St., 5607-T2 Infinity Corp. to Mark L. Saunders Jr., $283,500.

Onyx Ct., 7009-Tonya D. Washington to Thelma Othelia Smith, $254,000.

Pepper Mill Dr., 103-Gerald Joseph and David Porter to Brenda Garrett, $298,000.

Ronald Rd., 6571-Rhonda M. Cowie to Samuel Steele, $250,000.

Torque St., 4208-Oscar Nolasco to Jose Luis Reyes Garcia and Ana Flora Rodas De Reyes, $272,000.

Valley Park Rd., 7010-Neptune Housing Corp. to Sean Benjamin and Nakiia McLaurin, $334,000.

Will St., 4205-Dacia A. Rogers to Iris Rodriguez Paz, $248,000.

69th Pl., 310-Kingsley and Joy Achikeh to Molly Ann Stachowicz, Nicholas A. Hoeg and Nicole Damour, $255,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Central Hills Lane, 910-Diana S. Reyes to Nsimba Gansa, $285,000.

Crest Ave., 3201-Carolyn Cornelius and Cynthia Ann Horan to Stephen Powell Jr. and Kristine Pumphrey, $330,000.

Kilmer St. E., 7012-Effect Inc. to Marquial Demarcus McMillan, $244,500.

Mahogany Dr., 7268, No. 3-Jemal G. Averette to Demvir Velasco, $220,000.

Palmer Park Rd., 1811-Ty Webb Corp. to Tamika Williams, $230,000.

CLINTON AREA

Accolade Dr., 3203-Louis Ronald and Agnes Diane Williams to Felicia C. Brown, $315,000.

Dangerfield Pl., 8625-Neal Binger and Carol Wood to Vanessa Alayne and Bernard Alfred Long, $152,000.

Eastern Red Cedar Ave., 11504-Cory L. and Angela M.P. Coleman to Daniel Parish and Maquali Aguero, $442,000.

Greenfield Lane, 9207-A&A Builders Corp. to Portia M. Gerald, $325,000.

Johnsam Rd., 8101-Ahmed Ahmed to Mashana A. Davis, $309,000.

Megan Dr., 4918A-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Jeffrey S. and Nicole T. Volkman, $286,900.

Parkview Lane, 6113-Ghani Investment Properties Corp. to Jonathan Paul Jones, $314,900.

Shorthills Dr., 8513-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Impac Secured Assets Corp. to Chad Wilson and Jenae Gross, $350,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 5005-Enrique D. and Carolyn P. Prue to Rebeka Hailu, $320,000.

Lackawanna St., 4909-Anthony F. Pasta to Andrew Bader, $345,500.

Paxton Ct., 8501-Clayton E. and Carol J. Nelson to Yao Wu and Mo Feng, $278,000.

Wellesley Dr., 7516-Matthew Beecher to Christina Ashley Martin and Ryan Edward Kenny, $380,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 102-Akash Dave to Jyoti Yadav, $194,000.

63rd Ave., 8708-Jean and Juan Francisco Rodriguez to Lorena Margarita Barrios and Jairo Perez Ordunez, $350,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Berry Lane, 1917-Flip It Forward Property Investments Corp. to Eric C. Butler, $250,000.

District Heights Pkwy., 6508-Parham Tehrani to Nelson Antonio Garcia Cuadra and Maria Elsi Xiomara Rodriguez De Garcia, $319,900.

Elmhurst St., 6209-Orfania Colato to Lisa V. Durrett, $293,000.

Halleck St., 6941-Qamer Ghumman to Suzanne Elaine Petrusic, $270,000.

Iron Forge Rd., 1321-Rosie Henry to John Mark Harrison, $275,000.

Ocala Ave., 2700-Sylvia J. White Contreras to Mitchell Battle, $199,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8705-Ruth E. Whitehead to Eddy Rene, $227,000.

Round Hill Lane, 3507-Angela R. Speller to Wendy Braxton, $278,700.

Tulip Ave., 1820-Clarence H. Franklin to Antoinette Lashawn Ferguson, $242,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Barrett Rd., 8221-Melvin Gomez to Zacarias Flores Tapia, Edson Flores and Jose M. Flores, $340,000.

Clarion Terr., 1600-Chuy Ching and Chu Chen Ou Yang Li to Dillis M. Powell, $262,500.

Fort Foote Rd., 8120-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Phu Tran, $389,000.

Greenboro Lane, 6903-U.S. Bank and J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust to Oludotun Morakinyo Oloyede and Abolade Rashidat Dawodu, $270,000.

Muirfield Cir., 700-Karen K. Duggleby and estate of Richard A. Krueger to Jose Brandon, $411,500.

Parr Ct., 9806-Kyle E. and Audrey L. Schrader to Richard A. Plater, $360,000.

Queens Lane, 13405-Bells Hill Properties Corp. to Robert Andrew Tennis, $365,000.

Stonesboro Rd., 3502-Jamil and Gloria Muhammad to Orlando Diaz Linares, $280,000.

Thornton Pkwy., 1301-Becky L. Bendure and estate of David L. Drake to Naason Merari Joaquin Garcia, $550,000.

Tregiovo Pl., 11806-Vincent Lambertis and estate of Dorothy Elaine Mosso to Tarsha R. Johnson, $510,000.

Wrigley Pl., 907-1ST Choice Homes Corp. to Seth A. Mueller and Elizabeth A. Conte, $329,900.

GLENN DALE AREA

Prospect Hill Rd., 10912-Kenneth and Janice B. Montville to Nathaniel M. and Larai L.S. Allen, $385,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8419, No. 102-Carol L. and Philip Zuber to Maxine J. Entin, $148,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8489, No. 102-Emmanuel Powell to Peter and Suzanna Gomes, $139,500.

Hanover Pkwy., 7718, No. 140-Raymond Smith and Seong M. Koh to Sarah Nagel, $180,000.

Jacobs Dr., 7852-Mehjabee Hussain and Mohammed Imtiaz to Shelton L. Shorter Sr., $295,000.

Lakecrest Dr., 7706-James M. Mattia and estate of Mary Magdalene Patton to Len S. Perry, $225,000.

Ora Ct. S., 7236-Hiywote Grace Awoke to Hanna Tezera, $299,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4544-Kishia J. Mills and Michael C. Lindo to Lisa C. Jordan, $445,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Glenarden Pkwy., 9100-Angela Watkins to Eugene R. Taylor, $550,000.

Langdon Lane, 6306-Peter S. and Salamatu Koroma to Anh Tram T. Vu and Ky Phuong Pho, $540,000.

Naval Ave., 6313-Jonathan T. Boima to Gabriel A. Torres Ramirez and Rafael Garcia Garcia, $320,000.

Seventh St., 1517-Stephanie A. Hungerford to James Brown Jr., $250,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Abbeville Pl., 14402-Edward D. and Jamie Owsiany to Devonne L. Newsome, $501,500.

Avis Dr., 703-Kce Inc. to Jamie Mangrum, $328,500.

Birdie Lane, 10704-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Alamezie T. and Ngozi Ojiaku, $351,000.

Campus Way S., 10113, No. 68-Tu Thanh Ha and Thanh Quoc Nguyen to Catherine and Catherine E. Agbaw, $190,050.

College Station Dr., 106-Uzoma S. Oji to Plezzie Laverne Heade and Aaron Adaway, $270,000.

Ed Coffren Pl., 15501-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Marcus Leonard and Lynette Avice Singleton, $570,000.

Holcum Pl., 1103-Michael A. Marriott to Sally Renee Vidato, $310,000.

Jones Bridge Rd., 14106-Andrea Clark to Tirrell R. Richardson and Sonia Bush, $625,000.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9601, No. 304-Janell Morgan to Zhengyi Fang and Quanfeng Lu, $127,000.

Narrowleaf Dr., 806-Dominic Green and Shannon Quarles to Allyson Chanay Meadows, $310,000.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3609-U.S. Home Corp. and Lennar Corp. to Bernard Gilbert Taylor Jr., $574,990.

Richard Bowie Lane, 15217-D.R. Horton Inc. to Byron A. Matthews, $399,045.

Shapswick Pl., 15216-Joyce Hunter to Marquis and Ronita McCrimmon, $595,000.

Town Center Cir., 8931, No. 6-108-Francina C. Carter to Cynthia J. Williams, $187,500.

West Grove, 2905-Willimina Pipkin and estate of Laverne Barksdale to Deandre L. Demby, $220,000.

Wimbleton St., 12211-Anthony P. and Michelle R. McKinney to Elmer A. Lovo Lopez, Xiomara Arevalo, Emerita De Jesus Barahona Gomez and Miguel A. Martinez Hernandez, $360,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7667, No. 372-Kim E. and David L. Gabel to Jennifer R. German and Alex D. Shipley, $207,000.

Bond Mill Rd., 15312-Beth L. Banocy and estate of Lewis G. Davenport to Bryan E. Hernandez Escobar, $350,000.

Carroll Ave., 402-Carlos A. and Ruth Esmeralda Funes De Ramirez to Kelvin A. Jackson, $338,000.

Floating Leaf Ct., 7305-Thomas M. and Karen R. Warczak to Bonita P. Curry, $520,000.

Kerr Rd., 15900-HPA JV Borrower 2019 1 ML Corp. to Tamar and Dalva Motley, $400,145.

Nichols Dr., 931-Jessica L. Bryce Reid to Julia J. Espinoza and Maria C. Marquez, $325,000.

Spring Arbor Dr., 8021-NVR Inc. to James Carl Humphries Jr., $399,000.

Walker Branch Dr., 6708-Keri Archer and Jonathan Michael Brown to Ricardo A. and Ruth S. Gracias, $410,700.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Eucla Dr., 710-Dale A. Windsor and Katherine E. Butler to Reina Del Carmen Garcia, $225,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Black Oak Dr., 12907-Nathaniel Ryan and Jerri Ann Parry to Donna Jones, $429,900.

Imperial Dr., 8144, No. 4-C-Ashley V. Johnson to Maria H. Vides and Fernando A. Vides Sandoval, $160,000.

Oaklands Manor Dr., 13501-Syed Qamar Abbas and Nahid F. Shirazee to Muana M. Kabala, $620,000.

Summit Lane, 14205-Edwin J. and Tanya S. Shim to Clement and Ugwechi Owhor, $416,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

33rd St., 3809-David William Archibald to Leah and Joshua Hudson, $475,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Devil Tree Ct., 3822, No. 14-B-House Buyers of America Inc. to Mulu Zemikiel and Bereketeab Woldejohannes, $232,000.

Harmon Ave., 3726-Sarah A. Elwell to Armida Verali Sanchez Lopez and Alexander E. Jacobo Sanchez, $245,000.

Longbranch Dr., 7313-Detrius L. Powers to Dana Chase, $385,000.

Quentin St., 8311-Lenworth N. and Denise R. Isaacs to Jesus Mendez and Claudia Canales, $315,000.

86th Ave., 6229-Patricia C. Colon and Misael Contreras to Zephany T. Tetuh and Benardette A. Fon, $367,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Brockton Rd., 303-Chang An Zhou and Lisa Lanxia Wang to Tam T. Huynh, $335,000.

Fleet St., 157, No. 609-MGM Resorts Regional Operations Corp. to Quinnsander M. and Belinda Pinckney, $635,000.

River Mist Dr., 706, No. 231-Michael John and Nora Jorgensen Knox to Jonique and Annette Lynch, $625,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 353-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Kyra A. Mack, $356,900.

Rosecroft Village Cir. W., 2314-Elias Guzman to Kierra Ware, $250,000.

Waterfront St., 7-Vera A. Jones to Stanley K. Armstead and Kris Carter, $736,525.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 530, No. 6731-Bronzella W. Jackson to Ashton D. McNair, $90,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Madison St., 4810-Valerie J. Smith to Jose David and Gloria Mercedes Bolanos Villatoro, $310,000.

Tuckerman St., 6307-Doris V. and Floyd H. Johnson to Maria D. Ventura, Oscar A. Ventura Iglesias and Reina Maribel Ventura, $290,000.

47th Ave., 6404-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Binitha Kalesan and Aditya Sabu, $480,615.

SUITLAND AREA

Auth Rd., 6230-North Star Properties Corp. to Jose Ambrosio Sosa and Maria H. Ayala, $245,000.

Hartfield Ave., 5513-Mark and Nicole Henson to Roniqua Jeffries, $313,000.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3841, No. T201-William A. and Mark A. Gaskins to Janice Welch and Nicole S. Morrison, $85,000.

Wood Creek Dr., 3604-Traci Fuller Toon to Joy Eunita Noel Peebles, $275,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Beechwood Dr., 6534, No. 18-Danielle and Nikolais Dortch to Shev Cook Brown, $190,000.

Dalton St., 4808-Sankuratri Corp. to John Fitzgerald Rogers, $382,000.

Fernandes Dr., 3500-Elizabeth Noel and estate of Doris Jean Frye Dumas to Eric D. Dukes and Teairah James, $293,200.

Huntley Square Dr., 3301, No. C1-John Ma to Janice Kay Purk, $125,000.

Leslie Ave., 3505-Doreen L. Sukhdeo and Monica Jameela Rangila to Jane Carmichael, $305,000.

21st Ave., 4003-Felicia L. Hart and estate of Rodney Lopez Hart to Dosette D. Howell, $261,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Adelphi Rd., 6423-Robert Merrill and Maria A. Hall to Andrew William Brown and Elizabeth Marie Allgood, $418,000.

Hamilton St., 3600-Freda M. Mihill and estate of Paul E. Mihill to Monica E. Gorman and William J. Cawley, $280,000.

Queens Chapel Rd., 6006-Dorothy A. Fongum to Alfred Diotte, $425,000.

Woodberry St., 4317-Linda K. Gast and Lynn N. Dudinsky to Erin Carlyle and Carter Hall, $637,500.

34th Ave., 5909-Lyle F. and Linda Truax to Juan B. Guerra, Manuel Antonio Guerra Rivera and Maria Josefina Guerra Rivera, $376,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Arcus Ct., 12602-Byron E. and Sharon S. Turner to Derrick R. and Brittany R. Harris, $375,000.

Carlene Dr., 13826-Julie Lacy Bryant and Howard S. Taylor to Linda Porter, $400,000.

Dery Rd., 4424-Thelma T. and Robert Columbus Wallace to Nelson A. Argueta, $274,000.

Elizabeth Parnum Pl., 10715-Juanita H. Ferguson to Demetrice Bettis, $240,000.

Florin Way, 9043-Xcel Properties Corp. to Theodore Jackson, $299,000.

Goldenwood Ct., 10000-Phyllis Jones Stukes and James E. Jones Jr. to Elijah Dozier, $265,000.

Hines Ct., 9100-Humphrey B. Palmer to Jason W. and Arva S. McCray, $440,000.

Marlboro Pike., 16007-Tauras and Gabrielle Jankauskas to Sharia Goodman, $314,000.

Midland Turn, 9315-Ami M. and Robert J. Eggleton to Mark Hughey, $299,950.

Oxford Cir., 2700-Luis Jose Cruz Rivera and Mariza Marrero Cruz to Debora J. Kristie and James W.C. Johnson Jr., $390,000.

Rectory Lane, 14112-Damien L. Hernandez and Sindy Maya to Danielle M. Durham, $345,000.

Rosaryville Rd., 8111-House Buyers of America Inc. to Daniel J. Ngungoh and Catherine Owona, $271,100.

Trinity Lane, 14455-Wai Chau and Wing Lam to Michael Jerome Wright Jr., $250,000.

Westphalia Rd., 9903-Ronald Gray and Treva P. Rainey to Rhonia Nichelle Howard Hunter, $500,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Barrington Ct., 1829-Stephanie Dawn Kinder to Temilola Y. Esan, $330,000.

Cleaver Dr., 11906-Mabel Jeanne T. Scharch to Alwin A. and Doris Johnson, $365,000.

Enterprise Rd., 3110-George R. Padgett and estate of Said Joyce A. Padgett Jr. to Edras and Daniel Oseas Roque Miguel, $360,000.

Saint Francis Way, 11903-Ophnell and Vivian Cumberbatch to Lydell J. and Buffie Almond Finley, $380,000.