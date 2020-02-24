These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in October by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Dale Lane, 1911-Flaim Brothers Construct Corp. to Vincent A. and Debra B. Washington, $450,000.

Maple Dr., 15705-William J. and Lois F. McDonald to Henry Galindo Beltran, $345,000.

Wannas Dr., 14900-Mary K. Sandborn and Robert T. Brown to Daniel Wesley Rose, $275,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Knollwood Ct., 10430-Mauricio A. Chevez to Xue Yong Chen and Jin Rong Lin, $365,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1802, No. 205-Yaneth A. Lemus to Maria G. Ramos, $120,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 925-Asfaw E. Asfaw to Ninon Ndongkou, $120,000.

Riggs Rd., 7963, No. 1-Charles A. Peacock to Juan Pedro Sayvasquez, $59,000.

Rutgers St., 3301-Kamil Rembiszewski to Lois E. and Leon E. Clarke, $370,000.

Tulsa Dr., 10406-Amanda and Eric Bond to Audiel A. Arriaza Sorto and Maria M. Sorto Romero, $358,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Beltsville Rd., 3120-Shiv and Pushpa Kurichh to Jackson A. Costa, $430,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11224, No. 280-Laverne Blackwell to Michael Younker, $125,000.

Dunnington Rd., 3411-Donald P. and Joyce P. Conway to Eduardo Francisco and Jacqueline Natividad Acosta, $380,000.

Holly Tree Ct., 11908-Michael Andrew Smith to Jose G. Torres Aguilar and Wendy A. Tavarez, $341,000.

Muirkirk Rd., 8005-William A. Weiss to Maria E. Flores Fernandez, Leslie Antonio Flores and Ana Yanci Flores, $350,000.

Queen Anne Ave., 11009-Peter D. Doan and Vera A. Stupina to Javonte Shane McDonald and Tiffany Latrice Cummings, $355,000.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12907-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Miguel Angel Leon Jr., $435,210.

BOWIE AREA

Beechtree Lane, 12810-Melanie Sue Groff to Jacob L. and Ann E. West, $325,000.

Deepwood Ct., 4657, No. 106A-Gauri Realty Corp. to Maria C. Urbano, $250,000.

Gothic Lane, 6218-Maureen Rogers to Quenta N. Sangha, $337,900.

High Bridge Rd., 6803-Alan K. Jackson to Cody R. Nicholson, $237,000.

Kegwood Lane, 2501-Don L. Wright to Josue D. and Patricia Lorenzana, $294,000.

Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 307-Michael Adams to Shelia R. Dent, $320,000.

Manchester Way, 12003-Portia N. and William O. Jackson to Jillian S. Jarrett, $525,000.

Millstream Dr., 12107-Anita P. Diem to Tony Dagley and Tanya Stinson, $360,000.

Saddle River Dr., 4315-Jayram and Priya Apte to Arosa K. Idehen, $436,000.

Tolkin Ct., 7903-Johnson Appavoo to Linda Muckson Sesay, $395,000.

Westwind Dr., 7203-Janet Lee and Jeanette Jo Epps to Joseph N. Delcy, $375,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alderwood Lane, 16012-Louis C. and Katherine P. Buck to Jennifer Thacker, $382,000.

Birch Leaf Terr., 17018-Edward J. and Francine P. Goode to Travis L. and Kara R. Wright, $523,000.

Ebony Ct., 15711-Shonda M.G. Foster to Tipi Brookins, $250,000.

Enders Terr., 16508-Crystal and Enakpodia Agbedia to James Bryson, $293,500.

Hoven Lane, 12707-Nicolas G. Guerra to Matthew and Elisa Lynne, $383,000.

Norwegian Ct., 15515-Leonel A. Pena to Barbara J. Brooks, $280,000.

Palantine Pl., 804-Karen M.S. Green to Tracy Neal, $328,500.

Pond Meadow Lane, 16314-Christopher W. Jorgensen to Desmon Dawson, $345,450.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Croom Rd., 17851-Nadine Dangerfield to Evan and Kathleen Meinhardt, $325,000.

Lykema Ct., 8202-Betty A. Lopez to Jamie D. and Glenn A. Swann, $454,890.

Nanjemoy Dr., 7503-Ishmael A. and Angela Vaughns Matthews to Michelle M. Johnson, $418,000.

Richard Ct., 8302-Jasmine Walker and Venkat Ratnam Motupalli to Sharon Y. and Rodney Vernon Freeman, $529,900.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Banner St., 4525-Michael J. Brogioli to Jamila Yejide Echols, $342,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Aquamarine Ct., 6931-Charlie M. and Tameka R. Smallwood to Olufemi Ajibade, $285,000.

Carrington Ct., 6306-DMV Investments Corp. to Tosheka West, $225,000.

Drylog St., 6801-Mehdi Naghdi and Nasrin Nabavi Nouri to Jason A. Currington, $325,000.

Karen Blvd., 1311, No. 306-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Tahirah Akbar Williams, $185,000.

Opus Ave., 529-Enio Lemus Quinonez to Kelly Ann James Haynes, $257,000.

Seat Pleasant Dr., 6505-Francisca Gaitan to Brandon Maxwell, $249,900.

Vine St., 4302-Richard Michael Gallion to John A. Griffin, $300,900.

58th Ave., 1029-Jessica M. Owens Marshall to Juan C. Rodriguez Ramos and Emerita A. Rodriguez, $260,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Columbia Pl., 2206-Dani A. Vasquez to Chymaria Ball, $237,000.

Inwood St., 6209-Oscar and Pauline Manata to Stephen Bottalico, $248,000.

Laurel Ave., 3116-James R. and Valerie T. Woody to Oluwafunmike and Paul Omasere, $433,000.

Nalley Rd., 859-Ore Oluwa O. Lima Da Silva to Heidi L. Sanchez Solano, $250,000.

CLINTON AREA

Atom Rd., 9602-Madonna M. Lapierre and Micheal J. Mello to Jesus Hercules Ramirez, $230,000.

Boniwood Turn E., 5832-Paola C. Roncal to Derrick A. Drumming and Lavisha M. Davis, $275,500.

Dangerfield Pl., 8909-James I. and Beverly A. Chisley to Han Zheng, $300,000.

Fox Park Rd., 9004-Sineta D. Robertson Scott to Teron L. and Aja Diggs Hawkins, $375,000.

Hardesty Dr., 9084-Freda Bennett to Megan P. Johnson, $285,000.

Highland Meadows Dr., 8100-Tyrone and Quintina J. Love to Lucky Sylvester and Ngozi Uzondu Alozie, $376,000.

Kittama Dr., 8510-Carlos and Iris I. Lazo to Earl and Petrina Evans, $768,000.

Piscataway Rd., 9258-Randy and Latoshae Summers to Josthin Clayton and Yenedi Burns Hurtado, $435,000.

Rodgers Dr., 5004-Smartline Development Corp. to Latisha Thompson, $344,000.

Strawberry Ct., 3507-Dwayne Haywood Thornton to Ronald Gibbons, $399,500.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Bryn Mawr Rd., 5913-Glenn Q. and Mona Minnich to Tewdros Ghebremariam, $360,000.

Navahoe St., 5013-Thelma and Gregory E. Lomax to Dale L. and Pamela S. Veal, $437,000.

Seminole Pl., 6201-Sara L. and Benjamin P. Cardwell to Pei Ju Lin, $325,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1405-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Khaled and Karen Salem, $129,000.

51st Ave., 9300-Lalramtharlawma Khawlhring to Jose H. Galvez and Doris D. Perez Diaz, $340,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Alberta Dr., 1311-Wilson B. Pagan to Janelle Olivia Hardy, $280,000.

Crestwick Pl., 2811-Sunil Datt to Shawn Billups Jr. and Rashidah McCoy, $257,500.

Foster St., 6500-Xclusive Corp. to Hugo, Leslie Moreno and Alba C. Paz, $325,000.

Hil Mar Cir. E., 6200-Evonne M. Boykin to Alfred A. Glover, $250,555.

Karen Blvd., 1528-Patricia A. Jenkins to Jamila Johnson and Tierra Teamer, $238,500.

Melrose Ave., 3611-John Edward and Michael Anthony Fowler to Larry Solomon, $200,000.

Princess Caroline Ct., 3502-Leita Douglass to Dante Barnes, $225,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Arrow Park Dr., 12328-Gary Philip McIntyre to Suchkov Gorki Sejas, $357,000.

Bellefield Ct., 2516-Federal National Mortgage Association to Poonam Sharma, $275,000.

Chandler Dr., 3704-Alfonso Agustin Narvaez to Aristides Yovany Segovia Argueta and Cecilia Griselda Lizama, $290,000.

Constantine Dr., 9216-Manizheh Eskandari to Brandon D. and Noly M. Franklin, $355,000.

Edgewater Terr., 10013-Idriss Mekrez to Tasha Lott, $495,000.

Hickory Dr., 11406-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. and Green River Capital Corp. to Heriberto Servellon and Antonia De Leon, $390,000.

Kilbourne Dr., 3905-Charlena Young to Miguel A. Agustin Miranda, $267,000.

Macduff Dr., 12718-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust to Yousef Nooshin, $277,100.

Pendleton St., 13700-Durwin T. Gudger and Paula S. Garner to Kuevi Quevison, $350,000.

Ridgewood Dr., 9006-Rita H. Crowe and estate of Carol Hummel Ways to Juan Carlos Magana Servano, $250,000.

Tantallon Dr. E., 708-Brenda L. Roberson and Wayne A. Barnett to Lionelsy V. Bonilla Deleon, $275,000.

Tonga Dr., 2208-Amilcar Y. Salgado Umana and Nicole Salgado to Delante and Jessica Jenifer, $320,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Daisy Lane, 12211-Sonia Jeannette Perez Quevedo to Fredy Danilo Abzun Ortiz, $315,000.

James Madison Lane, 12311-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt 2006 to Kebede Tadesse, $467,250.

GREENBELT AREA

Canning Terr., 8422-Anthony Emmanuel and Zita J. Tepie to Zerena Natasha Austin, $255,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8463, No. 101-Demond E. Alston and Abena Mireku Boateng to Rocio Balmes Garcia, $105,000.

Greenbury Dr., 7913-Mary Vu to Dorothy A. Fongum, $436,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7816, No. 381-Florence Lum to Misom Will Prince, $110,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6520, No. BO-Irfan Khan and Sufia Syed to Joseph and Angelica Padi, $217,500.

Lynbrook Ct., 112-Mary P. Goffaux to Dale R. Schwartz, $275,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Emerson St., 4103-Elizabeth Arnold to Timothy Wysong Vance and Kristen Nicole Peters, $395,000.

42nd Ave., 5110-Metz Corp. to Taylor Macks and Lindsay Ellen Myers, $605,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Franklin Ave., 9436-Kenneth H. Schmidt Jr. to Rafael and Elevides Placido De Andres, $330,000.

Greenspring Lane, 7204-Luis A. and Dina F. Tomas to Angela Klosek, $520,000.

Seans Terr., 7621-Allen and Ahmika Isaac to Estanislao Cardoza and Juana Torres Figueroa, $360,000.

Underwood St., 9409-Kenneth and Wai Cheng Siu to Mario A. Lazo, $279,000.

93rd Ave., 6219-Susan Roland and Donald J. Capretti to Cynthia and Dorothy Mildred Curtis, $340,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Andean Goose Way, 1113-Reginald T. and Christi G. Hay to Conrad and Jennifer Simmons, $504,000.

Berrywood Ct., 9809-Raemeka Mayo and Raymond Gant to Troy D. Speight Sr., $308,500.

Boykin Pl., 13031-Edgar H. and Luida C. Matthews to Harold King Reyes and Elnora B. Jao, $370,000.

Castleton Pl., 222-Natasia K. Fable to Stacyann N. Jackson, $268,000.

Copper Beech Dr., 15622-Ronke Akinlami to John and Katriel Tripp Holloway, $485,000.

Honeysuckle Ct., 11412, No. 8-6-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Segun Mufutau Yisa, $180,000.

Kettering Pl., 11312-Kadiatu U. Massaquol to Henriette Pouatene, $255,000.

New Acadia Lane, 14000, No. 205-Delores A. Young to Charita Beverly Lewis, $216,900.

Perth Amboy Ct., 128-Joshoa Sutton to Jacquelyn A. McGauley, $279,000.

Prince Pl., 10230, No. 15-107-Domonique Carlotta Malone to Yinka Folorunso, $140,000.

Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 2701-Geoplex Corp. to Calvin Cole, $270,000.

Snow Drop Ct., 11400-Josephine Thomas to Abel A. Ajebe, $420,000.

Turner Wootton Pkwy., 14302-James A. and Gloria E. Frieson to Anthony Smallwood, $585,000.

Weymouth St., 111-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Josephine B. Beziat, $400,000.

LAUREL AREA

Antrim Ct., 14503-Karen T. Mason to Blessy Varghese, $545,000.

Belle Ami Dr., 14817, No. 92-Lere K. Finnih to Omolara R. and Maryam A. Laiyemo, $190,000.

Bowsprit Lane, 14117, No. 309-Jessica Osorio to Sarah D. Daniel, $140,000.

Cherrywood Dr., 14936, No. 1H-Kimberly Ann Elliott to Pierre Bashler Dorival, $186,500.

Deer Creek Ct., 15809-Francisco A. Valladares and Diana Lucio Deluna to Hugo Francisco Diaz Mendez and Rosa Berganza Garza De Diaz, $240,000.

Mews Ct., 15606-Derrell T. Booze to Jimmy L. Diggs, $240,000.

Van Dusen Rd., 7019-NVR Inc. to Joyce Haein and Timothy Jihoon Chun, $450,500.

Windham Rd., 5903-Laura McMahon and estate of Jean Lawrence to Marciano Gonzales, $342,000.

10th St., 1016-Eric John Arbach and estate of Dorcas Arbach to Julio E. Campos Gonzalez, Kevin A. Campos and Carlota Campos Quintanilla, $308,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Apache Tears Cir., 12101-Kim Marie Hargrow to Adam E. Herndon, $329,000.

Contee Rd., 8604-Frank Gomez and estate of Yang Kuo Gomez to Karla Marina Hernandez Murcia, Petrona M. Arias and Jenifer Bonilla, $360,000.

Imperial Dr., 8268, No. 5-C-Spchile Corp. to Fidel A. Granados, $250,000.

Shadetree Lane, 12214-House Buyers of America Inc. to Juan F. Salazar Ceron, $362,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fairwood Rd., 6709-Jerry Friedman to Ana Escobar and Marvin A. Gomez, $265,000.

Garrison Rd., 7508-Alcides Munoz to Bayley J. and Javier A. Marquez, $309,000.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5530, No. 1701-U.S. Bank National Association and the Rmac Trust to Toya McAllister Graham, $54,900.

Meadow Trail Lane, 3922-HSBC Bank USA and Wells Fargo to Bomposseh Kamara, $300,000.

Runford Dr., 5801-Hattie G. Millner to Antonio E. Almonte Feliz and Brenda M. Perez, $305,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Birchwood Dr., 1519-Deborah A. Ray and Pearl Ray Miller to Edilberto Arnez Copa, $275,000.

Deep Gorge Ct., 1402-Ross Living Trust to Simona Latrice Moody, $262,000.

Lindsay Rd., 1204-Edwin Kenneth and Kim Lisa Robertson to Jose Rene Fuentes Orellana and Marvin Flores, $238,000.

Norlinda Ct., 2004-Khalid Majeed to Brian J. and Valentina M. Jackson, $320,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 318-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Alethea Chatman, $281,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 414-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Michael Powell, $379,900.

Shoshone Dr., 5804-Lawrence Joy Sr. to Alexis M. and Eric R. Jenkins, $240,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Rosalie Lane, 6524-Phillip A. and Vickie D. McNeal to Terry J. Coward, $458,500.

Wiley St., 5326-Q&P Realty Corp. to Juan D. Blanco Pacheco and Sara E. Hernandez Reyes, $375,000.

62nd Ave., 5622-Delores S. Carter to Byron Asuncion Gutierrez Lima and Sandy Marcos Perez, $242,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Lanier Ave., 5608-Fadila Muhammad to Albert Whitlock, $273,000.

Stone Gate Dr., 3930-Adepejiu Francis Abu to Zachary Stokes, $65,000.

Swann Rd., 3803, No. T1-WB Corp. to Regina S. High, $122,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Afton St., 2706-Nichole K. Meredith to Jaleel Phillips, $210,000.

Brentley Rd., 4900-Lorraine S. and Timothy Mangum to Jarvis Bernard Bradley, $335,000.

Dawn Lane, 2214-Noel Cyrus to William Thompson, $250,000.

Lyons St., 4310-Jasmine E. McKenzie to Ernesto De Jesus Belloso Carrillo and Mirian Mira Mira, $285,000.

26th Ave., 3872, No. 10-Muoi Ho to Racine Sykes, $96,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 716-Joseph C. Derosales to E. Jene Lewis, $234,000.

Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 419-Scott and Bonnie McEwan to Chiko Abengowe, $82,000.

Tennyson Rd., 4108-Janet Couvillon and estate of Bryson S. Couvillon to John M. Hudson and Stephanie Paige Piland, $460,000.

24th Pl., 6647-April Nickens and Rolleen Childs to Victor A. Huinil Hernandez, $280,000.

38th Ave., 5515-Britney M. and Mitchell D. Bernard to Emilie Romero and German Rochez, $530,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Assisi St., 11609-Lawanda D. Maxwell to Taundra and James E. Reid, $297,000.

Canter Cir., 10500-Toll V Partnership to Donnell Marquis and Tanisha Shauntell Cathren, $509,543.

Cheltenham Rd., 11591-Roger L. and Wendy A. Ford to Anitria S. Wright, $320,000.

Country Ridge Dr., 10519-Wendy M. Anderson to Damon B. and Katherine R. Winters, $389,900.

Dower House Rd., 6608-NT Holdings Corp. to Arthur Coleman III, $582,000.

Furgang Rd., 10603-D.R. Horton Inc. to Katrina T. Law and Corey G. Goff, $483,282.

Governors Park Lane, 15506-Caruso Builder Balmoral to Nicole D. and Herbert L. Jackson, $622,539.

Grandview Ct., 13140-DMV Homes MD Corp. to Phyllis A. Lanier, $305,000.

King Edward Ct., 10100-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Tobias Bostic, $220,000.

Meadow Lark Ave., 9600-Luz Vidalina Amaro and Ramon Frias to Vanessa D. Willis and Jonathan R. Montgomery, $280,000.

Oakpost Ct., 7624-John A. and Beverly A. Suero to Darrell R. Smith, $316,000.

Perrywood Rd., 6904-Adrienne M. and Edward L. Corrothers to Sezelle Gabriel and Krishna Banwaree, $418,500.

Rectory Lane, 14312-Kathleen C. Harjess to Wendell Y. Hendricks, $359,000.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15413-Kelvin L. Singleton to Vernon L. Davis, Valleigh Valaughn and Janel Horne, $599,500.

Thomas Sim Lee Terr., 5501-Pamela R. Jackson to Jordan Dickerson, $285,000.

Trumps Hill Rd., 8306-Monika M. Bachmann to Leroy and Venus J. West, $375,000.

Winding Waters Terr., 4020-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Danielle M. Covington, $502,726.

Wyman Way, 9732-Princeton Tree Corp. to Alfonso E. Martinez and Hugo Rodriguez Perez, $349,900.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bishops Content Rd., 11806-Hortensia B. Coffee and Charles B. Thompson to Sharolyn Rosier Hyson, $463,500.

Dolbrook Lane, 14408-Elizabeth Ventures Corp. to Franca and Denis Nkong Achaleke, $459,000.

Hall Station Dr., 910, No. 200-Andre M. Taylor to Monica S. Daniels, $295,000.

Jovial Ct., 14704-Preferred Business Xchange Corp. to Reginald Owens Lassiter and Sandra Y. Rodriguez, $660,000.

Lake Shore Dr., 850-Oracle Fields Inc. to Jason Issac Brown, $325,000.

Spyglass Hl., 10918-Peter R. and Keelie M. Taylor to Phillipa P. Johnson and Ansu Sawi Momoh, $450,000.