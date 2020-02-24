Wannas Dr., 14900-Mary K. Sandborn and Robert T. Brown to Daniel Wesley Rose, $275,000.
ADELPHI AREA
Knollwood Ct., 10430-Mauricio A. Chevez to Xue Yong Chen and Jin Rong Lin, $365,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1802, No. 205-Yaneth A. Lemus to Maria G. Ramos, $120,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 925-Asfaw E. Asfaw to Ninon Ndongkou, $120,000.
Riggs Rd., 7963, No. 1-Charles A. Peacock to Juan Pedro Sayvasquez, $59,000.
Rutgers St., 3301-Kamil Rembiszewski to Lois E. and Leon E. Clarke, $370,000.
Tulsa Dr., 10406-Amanda and Eric Bond to Audiel A. Arriaza Sorto and Maria M. Sorto Romero, $358,000.
BELTSVILLE AREA
Beltsville Rd., 3120-Shiv and Pushpa Kurichh to Jackson A. Costa, $430,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11224, No. 280-Laverne Blackwell to Michael Younker, $125,000.
Dunnington Rd., 3411-Donald P. and Joyce P. Conway to Eduardo Francisco and Jacqueline Natividad Acosta, $380,000.
Holly Tree Ct., 11908-Michael Andrew Smith to Jose G. Torres Aguilar and Wendy A. Tavarez, $341,000.
Muirkirk Rd., 8005-William A. Weiss to Maria E. Flores Fernandez, Leslie Antonio Flores and Ana Yanci Flores, $350,000.
Queen Anne Ave., 11009-Peter D. Doan and Vera A. Stupina to Javonte Shane McDonald and Tiffany Latrice Cummings, $355,000.
Rustic Rock Lane, 12907-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Miguel Angel Leon Jr., $435,210.
BOWIE AREA
Beechtree Lane, 12810-Melanie Sue Groff to Jacob L. and Ann E. West, $325,000.
Deepwood Ct., 4657, No. 106A-Gauri Realty Corp. to Maria C. Urbano, $250,000.
Gothic Lane, 6218-Maureen Rogers to Quenta N. Sangha, $337,900.
High Bridge Rd., 6803-Alan K. Jackson to Cody R. Nicholson, $237,000.
Kegwood Lane, 2501-Don L. Wright to Josue D. and Patricia Lorenzana, $294,000.
Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 307-Michael Adams to Shelia R. Dent, $320,000.
Manchester Way, 12003-Portia N. and William O. Jackson to Jillian S. Jarrett, $525,000.
Millstream Dr., 12107-Anita P. Diem to Tony Dagley and Tanya Stinson, $360,000.
Saddle River Dr., 4315-Jayram and Priya Apte to Arosa K. Idehen, $436,000.
Tolkin Ct., 7903-Johnson Appavoo to Linda Muckson Sesay, $395,000.
Westwind Dr., 7203-Janet Lee and Jeanette Jo Epps to Joseph N. Delcy, $375,000.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Alderwood Lane, 16012-Louis C. and Katherine P. Buck to Jennifer Thacker, $382,000.
Birch Leaf Terr., 17018-Edward J. and Francine P. Goode to Travis L. and Kara R. Wright, $523,000.
Ebony Ct., 15711-Shonda M.G. Foster to Tipi Brookins, $250,000.
Enders Terr., 16508-Crystal and Enakpodia Agbedia to James Bryson, $293,500.
Hoven Lane, 12707-Nicolas G. Guerra to Matthew and Elisa Lynne, $383,000.
Norwegian Ct., 15515-Leonel A. Pena to Barbara J. Brooks, $280,000.
Palantine Pl., 804-Karen M.S. Green to Tracy Neal, $328,500.
Pond Meadow Lane, 16314-Christopher W. Jorgensen to Desmon Dawson, $345,450.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Croom Rd., 17851-Nadine Dangerfield to Evan and Kathleen Meinhardt, $325,000.
Lykema Ct., 8202-Betty A. Lopez to Jamie D. and Glenn A. Swann, $454,890.
Nanjemoy Dr., 7503-Ishmael A. and Angela Vaughns Matthews to Michelle M. Johnson, $418,000.
Richard Ct., 8302-Jasmine Walker and Venkat Ratnam Motupalli to Sharon Y. and Rodney Vernon Freeman, $529,900.
BRENTWOOD AREA
Banner St., 4525-Michael J. Brogioli to Jamila Yejide Echols, $342,000.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Aquamarine Ct., 6931-Charlie M. and Tameka R. Smallwood to Olufemi Ajibade, $285,000.
Carrington Ct., 6306-DMV Investments Corp. to Tosheka West, $225,000.
Drylog St., 6801-Mehdi Naghdi and Nasrin Nabavi Nouri to Jason A. Currington, $325,000.
Karen Blvd., 1311, No. 306-Baltimore Home Wholesalers Corp. to Tahirah Akbar Williams, $185,000.
Opus Ave., 529-Enio Lemus Quinonez to Kelly Ann James Haynes, $257,000.
Seat Pleasant Dr., 6505-Francisca Gaitan to Brandon Maxwell, $249,900.
Vine St., 4302-Richard Michael Gallion to John A. Griffin, $300,900.
58th Ave., 1029-Jessica M. Owens Marshall to Juan C. Rodriguez Ramos and Emerita A. Rodriguez, $260,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Columbia Pl., 2206-Dani A. Vasquez to Chymaria Ball, $237,000.
Inwood St., 6209-Oscar and Pauline Manata to Stephen Bottalico, $248,000.
Laurel Ave., 3116-James R. and Valerie T. Woody to Oluwafunmike and Paul Omasere, $433,000.
Nalley Rd., 859-Ore Oluwa O. Lima Da Silva to Heidi L. Sanchez Solano, $250,000.
CLINTON AREA
Atom Rd., 9602-Madonna M. Lapierre and Micheal J. Mello to Jesus Hercules Ramirez, $230,000.
Boniwood Turn E., 5832-Paola C. Roncal to Derrick A. Drumming and Lavisha M. Davis, $275,500.
Dangerfield Pl., 8909-James I. and Beverly A. Chisley to Han Zheng, $300,000.
Fox Park Rd., 9004-Sineta D. Robertson Scott to Teron L. and Aja Diggs Hawkins, $375,000.
Hardesty Dr., 9084-Freda Bennett to Megan P. Johnson, $285,000.
Highland Meadows Dr., 8100-Tyrone and Quintina J. Love to Lucky Sylvester and Ngozi Uzondu Alozie, $376,000.
Kittama Dr., 8510-Carlos and Iris I. Lazo to Earl and Petrina Evans, $768,000.
Piscataway Rd., 9258-Randy and Latoshae Summers to Josthin Clayton and Yenedi Burns Hurtado, $435,000.
Rodgers Dr., 5004-Smartline Development Corp. to Latisha Thompson, $344,000.
Strawberry Ct., 3507-Dwayne Haywood Thornton to Ronald Gibbons, $399,500.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Bryn Mawr Rd., 5913-Glenn Q. and Mona Minnich to Tewdros Ghebremariam, $360,000.
Navahoe St., 5013-Thelma and Gregory E. Lomax to Dale L. and Pamela S. Veal, $437,000.
Seminole Pl., 6201-Sara L. and Benjamin P. Cardwell to Pei Ju Lin, $325,000.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1405-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Khaled and Karen Salem, $129,000.
51st Ave., 9300-Lalramtharlawma Khawlhring to Jose H. Galvez and Doris D. Perez Diaz, $340,000.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Alberta Dr., 1311-Wilson B. Pagan to Janelle Olivia Hardy, $280,000.
Crestwick Pl., 2811-Sunil Datt to Shawn Billups Jr. and Rashidah McCoy, $257,500.
Foster St., 6500-Xclusive Corp. to Hugo, Leslie Moreno and Alba C. Paz, $325,000.
Hil Mar Cir. E., 6200-Evonne M. Boykin to Alfred A. Glover, $250,555.
Karen Blvd., 1528-Patricia A. Jenkins to Jamila Johnson and Tierra Teamer, $238,500.
Melrose Ave., 3611-John Edward and Michael Anthony Fowler to Larry Solomon, $200,000.
Princess Caroline Ct., 3502-Leita Douglass to Dante Barnes, $225,000.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Arrow Park Dr., 12328-Gary Philip McIntyre to Suchkov Gorki Sejas, $357,000.
Bellefield Ct., 2516-Federal National Mortgage Association to Poonam Sharma, $275,000.
Chandler Dr., 3704-Alfonso Agustin Narvaez to Aristides Yovany Segovia Argueta and Cecilia Griselda Lizama, $290,000.
Constantine Dr., 9216-Manizheh Eskandari to Brandon D. and Noly M. Franklin, $355,000.
Edgewater Terr., 10013-Idriss Mekrez to Tasha Lott, $495,000.
Hickory Dr., 11406-Diplomat Property Manager Corp. and Green River Capital Corp. to Heriberto Servellon and Antonia De Leon, $390,000.
Kilbourne Dr., 3905-Charlena Young to Miguel A. Agustin Miranda, $267,000.
Macduff Dr., 12718-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust to Yousef Nooshin, $277,100.
Pendleton St., 13700-Durwin T. Gudger and Paula S. Garner to Kuevi Quevison, $350,000.
Ridgewood Dr., 9006-Rita H. Crowe and estate of Carol Hummel Ways to Juan Carlos Magana Servano, $250,000.
Tantallon Dr. E., 708-Brenda L. Roberson and Wayne A. Barnett to Lionelsy V. Bonilla Deleon, $275,000.
Tonga Dr., 2208-Amilcar Y. Salgado Umana and Nicole Salgado to Delante and Jessica Jenifer, $320,000.
GLENN DALE AREA
Daisy Lane, 12211-Sonia Jeannette Perez Quevedo to Fredy Danilo Abzun Ortiz, $315,000.
James Madison Lane, 12311-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt 2006 to Kebede Tadesse, $467,250.
GREENBELT AREA
Canning Terr., 8422-Anthony Emmanuel and Zita J. Tepie to Zerena Natasha Austin, $255,000.
Greenbelt Rd., 8463, No. 101-Demond E. Alston and Abena Mireku Boateng to Rocio Balmes Garcia, $105,000.
Greenbury Dr., 7913-Mary Vu to Dorothy A. Fongum, $436,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7816, No. 381-Florence Lum to Misom Will Prince, $110,000.
Lake Park Dr., 6520, No. BO-Irfan Khan and Sufia Syed to Joseph and Angelica Padi, $217,500.
Lynbrook Ct., 112-Mary P. Goffaux to Dale R. Schwartz, $275,000.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Emerson St., 4103-Elizabeth Arnold to Timothy Wysong Vance and Kristen Nicole Peters, $395,000.
42nd Ave., 5110-Metz Corp. to Taylor Macks and Lindsay Ellen Myers, $605,000.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Franklin Ave., 9436-Kenneth H. Schmidt Jr. to Rafael and Elevides Placido De Andres, $330,000.
Greenspring Lane, 7204-Luis A. and Dina F. Tomas to Angela Klosek, $520,000.
Seans Terr., 7621-Allen and Ahmika Isaac to Estanislao Cardoza and Juana Torres Figueroa, $360,000.
Underwood St., 9409-Kenneth and Wai Cheng Siu to Mario A. Lazo, $279,000.
93rd Ave., 6219-Susan Roland and Donald J. Capretti to Cynthia and Dorothy Mildred Curtis, $340,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Andean Goose Way, 1113-Reginald T. and Christi G. Hay to Conrad and Jennifer Simmons, $504,000.
Berrywood Ct., 9809-Raemeka Mayo and Raymond Gant to Troy D. Speight Sr., $308,500.
Boykin Pl., 13031-Edgar H. and Luida C. Matthews to Harold King Reyes and Elnora B. Jao, $370,000.
Castleton Pl., 222-Natasia K. Fable to Stacyann N. Jackson, $268,000.
Copper Beech Dr., 15622-Ronke Akinlami to John and Katriel Tripp Holloway, $485,000.
Honeysuckle Ct., 11412, No. 8-6-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Segun Mufutau Yisa, $180,000.
Kettering Pl., 11312-Kadiatu U. Massaquol to Henriette Pouatene, $255,000.
New Acadia Lane, 14000, No. 205-Delores A. Young to Charita Beverly Lewis, $216,900.
Perth Amboy Ct., 128-Joshoa Sutton to Jacquelyn A. McGauley, $279,000.
Prince Pl., 10230, No. 15-107-Domonique Carlotta Malone to Yinka Folorunso, $140,000.
Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 2701-Geoplex Corp. to Calvin Cole, $270,000.
Snow Drop Ct., 11400-Josephine Thomas to Abel A. Ajebe, $420,000.
Turner Wootton Pkwy., 14302-James A. and Gloria E. Frieson to Anthony Smallwood, $585,000.
Weymouth St., 111-Werrlein Properties Corp. to Josephine B. Beziat, $400,000.
LAUREL AREA
Antrim Ct., 14503-Karen T. Mason to Blessy Varghese, $545,000.
Belle Ami Dr., 14817, No. 92-Lere K. Finnih to Omolara R. and Maryam A. Laiyemo, $190,000.
Bowsprit Lane, 14117, No. 309-Jessica Osorio to Sarah D. Daniel, $140,000.
Cherrywood Dr., 14936, No. 1H-Kimberly Ann Elliott to Pierre Bashler Dorival, $186,500.
Deer Creek Ct., 15809-Francisco A. Valladares and Diana Lucio Deluna to Hugo Francisco Diaz Mendez and Rosa Berganza Garza De Diaz, $240,000.
Mews Ct., 15606-Derrell T. Booze to Jimmy L. Diggs, $240,000.
Van Dusen Rd., 7019-NVR Inc. to Joyce Haein and Timothy Jihoon Chun, $450,500.
Windham Rd., 5903-Laura McMahon and estate of Jean Lawrence to Marciano Gonzales, $342,000.
10th St., 1016-Eric John Arbach and estate of Dorcas Arbach to Julio E. Campos Gonzalez, Kevin A. Campos and Carlota Campos Quintanilla, $308,000.
MONTPELIER AREA
Apache Tears Cir., 12101-Kim Marie Hargrow to Adam E. Herndon, $329,000.
Contee Rd., 8604-Frank Gomez and estate of Yang Kuo Gomez to Karla Marina Hernandez Murcia, Petrona M. Arias and Jenifer Bonilla, $360,000.
Imperial Dr., 8268, No. 5-C-Spchile Corp. to Fidel A. Granados, $250,000.
Shadetree Lane, 12214-House Buyers of America Inc. to Juan F. Salazar Ceron, $362,000.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
Fairwood Rd., 6709-Jerry Friedman to Ana Escobar and Marvin A. Gomez, $265,000.
Garrison Rd., 7508-Alcides Munoz to Bayley J. and Javier A. Marquez, $309,000.
Karen Elaine Dr., 5530, No. 1701-U.S. Bank National Association and the Rmac Trust to Toya McAllister Graham, $54,900.
Meadow Trail Lane, 3922-HSBC Bank USA and Wells Fargo to Bomposseh Kamara, $300,000.
Runford Dr., 5801-Hattie G. Millner to Antonio E. Almonte Feliz and Brenda M. Perez, $305,000.
OXON HILL AREA
Birchwood Dr., 1519-Deborah A. Ray and Pearl Ray Miller to Edilberto Arnez Copa, $275,000.
Deep Gorge Ct., 1402-Ross Living Trust to Simona Latrice Moody, $262,000.
Lindsay Rd., 1204-Edwin Kenneth and Kim Lisa Robertson to Jose Rene Fuentes Orellana and Marvin Flores, $238,000.
Norlinda Ct., 2004-Khalid Majeed to Brian J. and Valentina M. Jackson, $320,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 318-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Alethea Chatman, $281,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 414-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Michael Powell, $379,900.
Shoshone Dr., 5804-Lawrence Joy Sr. to Alexis M. and Eric R. Jenkins, $240,000.
RIVERDALE AREA
Rosalie Lane, 6524-Phillip A. and Vickie D. McNeal to Terry J. Coward, $458,500.
Wiley St., 5326-Q&P Realty Corp. to Juan D. Blanco Pacheco and Sara E. Hernandez Reyes, $375,000.
62nd Ave., 5622-Delores S. Carter to Byron Asuncion Gutierrez Lima and Sandy Marcos Perez, $242,000.
SUITLAND AREA
Lanier Ave., 5608-Fadila Muhammad to Albert Whitlock, $273,000.
Stone Gate Dr., 3930-Adepejiu Francis Abu to Zachary Stokes, $65,000.
Swann Rd., 3803, No. T1-WB Corp. to Regina S. High, $122,000.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Afton St., 2706-Nichole K. Meredith to Jaleel Phillips, $210,000.
Brentley Rd., 4900-Lorraine S. and Timothy Mangum to Jarvis Bernard Bradley, $335,000.
Dawn Lane, 2214-Noel Cyrus to William Thompson, $250,000.
Lyons St., 4310-Jasmine E. McKenzie to Ernesto De Jesus Belloso Carrillo and Mirian Mira Mira, $285,000.
26th Ave., 3872, No. 10-Muoi Ho to Racine Sykes, $96,000.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
America Blvd., 6506, No. 716-Joseph C. Derosales to E. Jene Lewis, $234,000.
Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 419-Scott and Bonnie McEwan to Chiko Abengowe, $82,000.
Tennyson Rd., 4108-Janet Couvillon and estate of Bryson S. Couvillon to John M. Hudson and Stephanie Paige Piland, $460,000.
24th Pl., 6647-April Nickens and Rolleen Childs to Victor A. Huinil Hernandez, $280,000.
38th Ave., 5515-Britney M. and Mitchell D. Bernard to Emilie Romero and German Rochez, $530,000.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Assisi St., 11609-Lawanda D. Maxwell to Taundra and James E. Reid, $297,000.
Canter Cir., 10500-Toll V Partnership to Donnell Marquis and Tanisha Shauntell Cathren, $509,543.
Cheltenham Rd., 11591-Roger L. and Wendy A. Ford to Anitria S. Wright, $320,000.
Country Ridge Dr., 10519-Wendy M. Anderson to Damon B. and Katherine R. Winters, $389,900.
Dower House Rd., 6608-NT Holdings Corp. to Arthur Coleman III, $582,000.
Furgang Rd., 10603-D.R. Horton Inc. to Katrina T. Law and Corey G. Goff, $483,282.
Governors Park Lane, 15506-Caruso Builder Balmoral to Nicole D. and Herbert L. Jackson, $622,539.
Grandview Ct., 13140-DMV Homes MD Corp. to Phyllis A. Lanier, $305,000.
King Edward Ct., 10100-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Tobias Bostic, $220,000.
Meadow Lark Ave., 9600-Luz Vidalina Amaro and Ramon Frias to Vanessa D. Willis and Jonathan R. Montgomery, $280,000.
Oakpost Ct., 7624-John A. and Beverly A. Suero to Darrell R. Smith, $316,000.
Perrywood Rd., 6904-Adrienne M. and Edward L. Corrothers to Sezelle Gabriel and Krishna Banwaree, $418,500.
Rectory Lane, 14312-Kathleen C. Harjess to Wendell Y. Hendricks, $359,000.
Sir Edwards Dr., 15413-Kelvin L. Singleton to Vernon L. Davis, Valleigh Valaughn and Janel Horne, $599,500.
Thomas Sim Lee Terr., 5501-Pamela R. Jackson to Jordan Dickerson, $285,000.
Trumps Hill Rd., 8306-Monika M. Bachmann to Leroy and Venus J. West, $375,000.
Winding Waters Terr., 4020-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to Danielle M. Covington, $502,726.
Wyman Way, 9732-Princeton Tree Corp. to Alfonso E. Martinez and Hugo Rodriguez Perez, $349,900.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Bishops Content Rd., 11806-Hortensia B. Coffee and Charles B. Thompson to Sharolyn Rosier Hyson, $463,500.
Dolbrook Lane, 14408-Elizabeth Ventures Corp. to Franca and Denis Nkong Achaleke, $459,000.
Hall Station Dr., 910, No. 200-Andre M. Taylor to Monica S. Daniels, $295,000.
Jovial Ct., 14704-Preferred Business Xchange Corp. to Reginald Owens Lassiter and Sandra Y. Rodriguez, $660,000.
Lake Shore Dr., 850-Oracle Fields Inc. to Jason Issac Brown, $325,000.
Spyglass Hl., 10918-Peter R. and Keelie M. Taylor to Phillipa P. Johnson and Ansu Sawi Momoh, $450,000.