Avalon Pl., 1702-Capital Improvements Corp. to Jessica Patricia Alvarez and Kevin Manuel Flores, $312,500.
Griffen St., 2400-Danielle Palmer to Miguel Alejandro and Gabriel Ronald Saavedra, $295,000.
Lebanon St., 1902-Edwards Claure to Luis Aroldo Castillo Barrera and Antonia Martinez Ayala, $380,000.
Norton Rd., 1705-Christopher and Pauline S. Gomes to Brenda Narvaez Guido, $315,000.
Tonbridge Terr., 8922-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Solomone Desta, $440,000.
BELTSVILLE AREA
Ammendale Rd., 4305-David Kissi and Edith R. Truvillion Kissi to Kiet and Hong Nguyen, $319,900.
Chase Terr., 3607-Melissa Guzman and Mardwin Feliz to Melvin D. Vargas Manzanarez and Isabel A. Orellana, $395,000.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11334, No. 2J-Property Admin Consulting Corp. to Astrid M. Cruz, $117,500.
Emack Rd., 11705-Pablo and Maria Teresa Zuniga to Luiz G. Melo and Kelli A. Gimenes Melo, $337,000.
Harrison Rd., 3903-Ellen Turner to Neena Narayanan, $413,800.
Lexington Ave., 4804-M. and R. Construction Group Inc. to Lloyd Osei, $367,000.
Odell Farms Ct., 11213-James C. and James Clark Brown to Kevin T. Urak and Giselle N. Blanco, $435,000.
Powder Mill Rd., 4814-Aurora E. Cruz and Olga L. Rojas to Ramon Velasquez and Celia M. Robles, $285,000.
Romlon St., 4411, No. 102-Chanel Li and estate of Wei Zhang to Carlos O. and Claudia M. Torres, $119,900.
Samar St., 4409-Subbanaidu Ramagopal to Martha L. Contreras De Escolero and Saul Antonio Escolero Bonilla, $386,000.
BOWIE AREA
Anthem Greenfields Dr., 13205-Kimberly Crenshaw and Daniel McCalla to Kristen Asha and Ian William Clark, $490,000.
Bosworth Lane, 2804-Home Sellers Solution Corp. to John Eugene and Roschelle Louise Manigold, $370,000.
Deepwood Dr., 11423, No. 190C-Beverly J. Brown to Chianti I. Lomax, $199,998.
Gullivers Trail, 14115-Ralph E. and Ericka V. Moten to Elizabeth Violet Sarumi, $340,000.
Hillmeade Station Dr., 12704-Vipan and Meera Vasudeva to Alyce Childs Hood, $310,000.
Knowledge Lane, 12612-Reginald O. Lassiter to Michelle R. Young, $365,000.
London Lane, 14731-Warren M. and Dana Brooks to Shapera Payton, $283,000.
Melling Lane, 12421-Accurate Angel Investments Corp. to Chong Y. Bell, $350,000.
Old Chapel Dr., 7200-Cody R. and Alexandria Justus to Alex and Stephanie Keil, $449,000.
Overbrook Lane, 13413-Cheryl D. Jones to William Cox, $252,500.
Raging Brook Dr., 11261, No. 257-Ariandevelopment Corp. to Corbi Dianell Milligan, $223,000.
Shetland Lane, 12511-Department of Veterans Affairs to Flor M. Figueroa, Luis E. Pacheco Diaz and Ana L. Lopez, $310,000.
Triple Crown Rd., 8112-Andrew Bacha to Matthew J. Marsandi and Genesis S. Mendoza Rapalo, $390,000.
Yeadon Ct., 4208-Maria D. Caro to Justin and Marie Henry, $399,000.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Aspen Leaf Ct., 16900-Joseph W. Jones and Renunda S. Lee to Kemi Baltimore Husbands, $490,000.
Easthaven Ct., 15742, No. 710-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Raymond Slack, $113,400.
Ellerton Rd., 3519-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Nica Roberts Cain, $305,500.
Estevez Ct., 4004-Ashish Rangrej to Nicholas E. McDowell, $280,000.
Mill Branch Rd., 1900-Kedrick Jenifer and James Walls to Daniel Park and Paulina Olesinska, $699,000.
Nutwood Lane, 3032-Qadeer Sultan and Shazia B. Qadeer to Juliet Harris and Shaun Blake, $295,000.
Peach Walker Dr., 15900-David J. Saucerman to Tien Hong Dang, $340,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Baden Naylor Rd., 15502-Glenn and Angela J. Smith to John David and Robin Lee Rodriguez Camp, $638,500.
Caliph St., 9407-Milton D. Harris III to Anthony L. and Teria L. Powell, $328,000.
Earnshaw Dr., 7520-David M. Proctor and Richard Cross to Edgar Josue Lopez Flores and Jessie Rene Lopez, $245,000.
Lavender Dream Lane, 15905-Roland E. and Felicia R. Means to Cynthia Weathers, $410,000.
Maylon Ct., 16701-Advantage Homes at Archers Glen Corp. to Vanessa D. and Tony Dietrich Campbell, $624,191.
Pocopson Creek Way, 15302-Kersha Rochelle Poindexter and Kersha R. Stephens to Lisa Denise Parker, $300,000.
Vintner Dr., 12108-Raven Properties Corp. to Lincoln and Kana Mack, $430,000.
BRENTWOOD AREA
Lawrence St., 4001-Corley M. and Carlyle M. Alexander to Marnely G. Vasquez and Victoria M. Logan, $285,000.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Abel Ave., 508-John Lesniewski to Macli A. Saravia Hernandez, $300,000.
Cedarleaf Ave., 417-Premium Touch Investment Holdings Corp. to Seth Rylander, $261,000.
Clovis Ave., 1212-Veteran Built Homes Corp. to Modou Jarju, $288,750.
Leroy Gorham Dr., 4715-Karen John Mack to Selven Eason, $233,000.
Pard Rd., 4725-Tyara Corp. to Maximino Barrios Flores and Eddie Asael Ayala, $304,000.
Vale Pl., 2-Angel Capital Corp. to Melissa A. Alves, $200,000.
Will St., 4203-Olivia Merriweather to Valerie Ali, $208,000.
68th Pl., 504-Kingsley Achikeh to Devi Paola Vargas, $192,500.
CHELTENHAM AREA
Le Fevre Dr., 10107-Kaleb Potter and Nicole Rivera to Cheryl E. Davis, $275,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Central Hills Lane, 909-Caroline L. Chi to Malkia Garrett, $245,000.
Congress Pl., 8914-Edward and Kristena Jenkins to Ibrahim A. and Fatima T. Ladan, $230,000.
Gibbs Way, 8312-Antheny Marie Wilson to Hee Sun Kim, $380,000.
Kilmer St., 6107-Jose G. Mejia to Martia Bradley, $440,000.
Mahogany Dr., 7113, No. 7-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Tenecia Mosley, $206,000.
Oxman Rd., 7726-Mohan Singh and Jasmin Dhillon to Mirna Bairea and Wendy M. Cortez, $220,000.
63rd Ave., 3701-Shawn Vicent Dowdy and estate of Wilhelmina Perry to Alfredo Yanez Casco, $325,000.
CLINTON AREA
Birchview Dr., 12013-Walter and Elizabeth Edwards to Sherwin D. and Jennie R. Collins, $305,000.
Branchwood Pl., 7119-Shearrin Bozeman to Monique L. Brown, $220,000.
Dalmatia Dr., 9615-Barbara Martinelli to Tammy Walls, $205,000.
Dragoo Ct., 6000-Shirley McNair and Frederick C. Proctor to Shaneika Annakay Rose and Clement Jimeaka Farquharson, $375,000.
Holly Lane, 8101-Michael and Julita Main to Alexis A. Jackson Bennett, $339,000.
Mary Beth Blvd., 4804-Maria Elizabeth Coronado and Jose A. Gil to Robert M. Lindell and Jessica Negron Pimentel, $440,000.
Orden Ct., 3305-Hosea R. and Cheryl M. Wearing to Lulit Tessema, $500,000.
Plata St., 5018-Melvin and Bonnie Tayman to Jeffrey D. and Gay Hyde Jackson, $342,000.
Sellner Lane, 5908-Wilmic Corp. to Erika N. Smith, $420,000.
Teaberry Way, 6211-FTB Homes Corp. to Deborah R. Hall, $305,000.
Windbrook Dr., 12409-Oxford Enterprises Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to Mae Ware, $325,000.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Sweetbriar Dr., 7503-John Giamalva and Vickie Claflin to Amy A. and Shawn A. Harvey White, $355,000.
34th Ave., 8602-Karen A. Vernon and Colleen F. Clay to Courtney E. Grant, $327,577.
53rd Ave., 9740-Stephen G. Hathaway to Anthony Ingelido, $270,000.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Apothecary St., 3710-Doris Rudd Witcher to Dana Carraway, $240,000.
Brewton St., 2005-Samuel Lee Martin Jr. to Shavohn Minor and Trey Robinson, $295,000.
Dynasty Dr., 3214-Karen Brown Smith to Carla Henson, $239,900.
Halleck St., 6412-Rodolfo Cruz to Pearl R. Tucker and Denise V. Spriggs, $340,000.
Key Turn St., 3607-Doris Atkins to Jose E. Reyes Diaz, $295,000.
Milltown Ct., 6729-Bobby L. Wade Sr. to Darnell L. Ray, $145,000.
Richville Dr., 8410-Latonya G. Chew and estate of Odie W. Taper to Stacey Ann Sydney, $266,000.
Tulip Ave., 1639-Gregory D. Farrell to Opal Mundy, $250,000.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Bitternut Ct., 6910-Mark Nichols Jr. and estate of Mark Nichols Sr. to Bert Ager, $285,000.
Cricklewood Dr., 2803-Megan and Joseph Rovnak to Raphael Ferraz, $310,000.
Farmer Pl., 4111-Department of Veterans Affairs to Lawanda A. Hermonstine, $245,000.
Grago Dr., 11405-Arlene L. Murray to Anita L. Randall, $305,000.
Ivanhoe Rd., 9101-Michael J. and Barbara A. Zampogna to Ray G. Leroy and Amy M. Iniarreto, $299,000.
Klovstad Dr., 7900-New Capital Investment Group Corp. to Kadira A. Coley and Bumedian Chinyere Duru, $349,900.
Monticello Ct., 2304-Israel Mercedes to Gregory D. and Joyce P. Martin, $615,000.
Potomac Valley Dr., 603-Marcio De Mello Benedetti Dos Santos to Luigi J. Herve, $445,000.
Sandy Creek Rd., 9211-Christine M. Brown to Yodit Gebru, $399,900.
Traverse Way, 9603-Moris S. Gameros Linares to Josephine J. Guilbeau, $373,000.
Valley Brook Dr., 11004-Adolph D. Whitley to Gabriella A. Cole, $370,000.
Wood Hollow Terr., 7273-Laura Hartley to Derrick M. Walker, $216,000.
GLENN DALE AREA
Dubarry St., 10124-1ST Choice Homes Corp. to William L. and Tonya Miles, $382,500.
GREENBELT AREA
Green Crescent Ct., 6810-Melville Tang How to Xian Jie Lin, $375,000.
Greenbelt Rd., 8485, No. T2-Aisha L. Lord Ryan to Caitlin Ann Brown, $145,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7702, No. 24-Martin and Hilda Njounkwe to Noelle M. Adgerson, $174,000.
Jacobs Dr., 7827-Hua Ai and Keith Fawcett to Ernestine N. Yong, $301,000.
Lake Park Dr., 6640, No. 1B-Mathew L. and Aimee M. Ketner to Delores S. Carter, $186,000.
Ora Ct., 7720-Patricia A. Gibbs to Maria D. Chevez De Martinez, $299,900.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Farragut St., 4334-Christabell J. Arrindell to Gregory and Lauran Pierce, $355,000.
54th Ave., 5007-Fernando Antonio and Silvia Lorena Cruz De Mendez to Jerson G. and Johnny J. Miranda, $299,900.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Desen Dr., 7801-Ian B. Tuckman to Ricardo Givans and Coren Royal, $334,000.
Glenarden Pkwy., 8905-Joelle April Patricia Parham Hall to Victor O. Akosile, $315,000.
Mueserbush Ct., 2929-Nicole Crouch to Nkechi Juliana and Onyih Egbogu, $278,000.
Sir Michael Pl., 2517-D.R. Horton Inc. to Yolanda A. Garfield, $528,465.
Woodstream Lane, 6908-John T. Gilliam to Suhail Chaudhry, $237,000.
96th Ave., 6800-Milton E. and Shaunielle A. Nebblett to Marina Emelia and Alexandra Elizabeth Coleman, $394,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Ashaway Lane, 502-Joseph R. Porter Jr. and Margaret T. Wells to Adrienne M. and Edward L. Corrothers, and Janice Vernon Jackson, $675,000.
Berwick Lane N., 15111-Hewan Tomlinson and William E. Noel to Simiko C. Roberts and Simitri R. Nassar, $429,900.
Campus Way S., 10112, No. 202-8B-Willie Yvonne Chase and Regina L. Johnson to Damien Thomas, $55,000.
Chester Grove Rd., 3171-Sharonda Pruden to Angel Hart, $120,000.
Dunloring Dr., 11566-Faye J. Jones to Leila Rosa Rosado Nelson, $275,000.
Hannah Way, 11220, No. 4-Kim D. Saunders to Michael J. Grant, $187,500.
Howell Dr., 10000-Johanna P.A. Broom Vrinten and Allan D. Broom to Thomas J. Pagano, $386,000.
La Dova Way, 3003-Saddiq Abdul Baaqiy to Kathy D. Queen, $326,000.
Nancy Gibbons Terr., 15115-Kimberly and Dewill Grant to Nicole Natasha Battle, $425,000.
Prince Pl., 10103, No. 202-5A-Ghufran Ahmad to Pegdwende Diane Porgo, $55,000.
Queen Anne Rd., 18309-Shirley A. Hobbs to Karen Lee and Thomas Gerard Baker, $425,000.
Shannock Lane, 14003-Tichi Property Corp. to Dwight E. Shanklin, $620,000.
Susan Hodges Pl., 2411-Dorlee Virginia Kellam White to Sherry D. Price, $500,000.
Weshurst Lane, 9549-Christopher Randolph to Ngozi V. Osuchukwu, $369,000.
Willow Ave., 8600-Esteban R. and Eulalia Moya Yapura to Jose Walter Romero and Lorena F. Gomez Angelo, $270,000.
LAUREL AREA
Arbory Ct. S., 7622, No. 424-Valrie Berry and Phillip A. Ellis to Tiara Jackson, $182,000.
Bentley Park Dr., 14214-Usman Abubakar to Dean Blackwood, $615,000.
Carriage Hill Dr., 7215-Ian W. and Kristen A. Clark to Claudia and Kelson Logan, $359,900.
Compton Ave., 411-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Richard Sockol, $210,000.
Dorset Rd., 15615, No. 104-Johnnie Belinda Flora and Virginia E. Blanch to Abaynesh Abate, $100,000.
Kaybro St., 6203-Edith Yesenia and Edwin A. Berrios to Jongbong Sacaguing and Mariefe Ferrer Kim, $375,000.
Montgomery St., 600-Estate of Charles B. Donaldson to James Hiatt, $245,000.
Piney Woods Pl., 7214-James Ray Diggs and estate of James Austin Diggs to Janice G. Baker, $421,000.
Snowden Pl., 1104-Ikechukwu Akabudike to Misdel and Rafaela Y. Quinones, $325,000.
Fourth St., 502-Michael R. and Leslie Muth to Andrew D. Rodgers, $320,000.
MONTPELIER AREA
Balsamwood Ct., 10400-Vernon E. and Grace J. Bacud to Renato Pamis and Cemi C. Madera, $376,000.
Dove Cir., 12106-DLC Rentals Corp. to Hilonca C. Escobar, $253,000.
Mount Pleasant Dr., 12103-Stacy Ward and Pete Charlerie to Chroch Chheung and Vincent Phay, $375,000.
Snowden Oaks Pl., 8453-Xcel Properties Corp. to Tonya Lewis, $299,000.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
Barton Rd., 7008-David Bradford to Maimy M. Rodriguez and Gerson J. Vargas Barroso, $290,000.
Fontainebleau Dr., 7607, No. 2357-American Realtor U.S. Corp. to Vitaly P. Petrov, $50,500.
Landing Way, 6522-Mohammad E. Hoque to Paula Fon, $288,000.
Verona Dr., 8342-Paul D. Rohde and estate of Mary Grace Rohde to Palden and Tila Gurung, $260,000.
85th Pl., 6126-Emmanuel Martinez and Joshua R. Foust to Daniel and Katherine Phelps, $319,000.
OXON HILL AREA
Boydell Ave., 5022-Nichele Mims and estate of Michael Mims to Israt Abdulla, $315,000.
Rampart Way, 504, No. 4-Elizabeth Anne and Timothy M. Moran to Pat L. Williams, $645,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 352-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Darrell White, $314,900.
Rolph Dr., 111-Autana Investment Corp. to Wayne R. Gore and Willie J. Tucker Jr., $350,000.
Virginia Lane, 5662-Sonya M. Barnes to Blair A. Stevenson, $257,000.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 524, No. 6725-William A. and Mark Allen Gaskins to Carlos Fields, $72,500.
RIVERDALE AREA
Ingraham St., 6803-Van Thanh Vu to Marisela De Jesus Villalta and Jairo Alexander Cruz Paz, $329,000.
Tuckerman St., 4607-Sheila L. Davis to Daniel P. and Maura E. Collinge, $350,000.
44th Pl., 6110-David Davitaia and estate of Meri Ssangulia to Bethany Taylor and Timothy Allen Jarmon, $390,000.
SUITLAND AREA
Apple Cider Ct., 4217, No. 1-Community Development Administration to Ijeoma Onuigbo, $152,145.
Forest Glade Lane, 2223-Bonita Boulware and estate of Bonita Boulware to Pradeepa Dhanasekarapandian, $275,000.
Meadowbrook Dr., 5002-Emily Thomas to William D. and Erica M. Hemsley, $277,068.
Suitland Rd., 5761-Nagasivani Movva to Etta Cynthia Lucas, $254,000.
Weltham St., 3417-Susan Katherine Rollins and estate of Vivian Katherine Runyan Rollins to Barry Postell, $311,000.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Edgemere Dr., 6803-Sys Homes Corp. to Darryl R. Green and Emmaly Curry, $375,000.
Lansing Dr., 5205-Suntrust Bank to Valiant Washington, $269,900.
Wood Rd., 4806-Ske Investments Corp. to Kervin P. Simon, $350,000.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 107-Osmat Ofek and Yizhak Etedgi to Darya Smith, $78,750.
Enquirer St., 6108-Rajesh Saxena to Bhungyal Bhungyal and Sai Cuo, $499,900.
Wells Pkwy., 6802-Ann P. Payne and John M. Luke to Lizbet Flores Acero, $285,000.
33rd Ave., 5905-Marietta Dawson to Saul Calixto Garcia, $380,000.
41st Ave., 6131-Carlos Escalante to Manuel Lainez, $270,000.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Bending Brook Way, 10407-Evelyn S. Labriola to William J. and Sonya P. Day, $419,000.
Captain Marbury Lane, 13616-Gaphrick Jacobs to Oyekola Oyegbile, $292,000.
Colonel Addison Ct., 14305-Catherine Klopfer Jamaris Stauts and estate of Anne Marie Klopfer to Bukola Sokoya, $365,500.
Dappled Grey Way, 10910-Danielle Mulcare to Gustave Yen Nyemb, $450,000.
Elizabeth Parnum Pl., 10611-Andel I. and Celeste C. Owens to Harold W. Dickerson III and Taylor J. Peters, $303,000.
Florin Way, 9035-Loretta Williams to Isaac N. Brooks, $250,000.
Gentle Breeze Dr., 3617-HWR Corp. to Rashaad R. Lee, $376,140.
Hampshire Hall Ct., 14715, No. 208-Federal National Mortgage Association to Diangelo S. Preston and Felicia L. Royal, $206,000.
King Richard Pl., 10305-Pamela G. and Donald S. Platt to Jaime Matthews, $295,000.
Midland Turn, 9214-Rene and Melinda McKenniss Pickering to Chandrapaul Sahadeo, $300,000.
Richmanor Terr., 5919-NVR Inc. to Natalie Yvette Tingle, $415,000.
Spring Branch Dr., 14100-Randolph M. and Evelyn L. Renninger to Nataly H. Rodriguez Castro and Oscar A. Rodriguez Calix, $269,900.
Sudan Pl., 9932-DMV Real Estate Investment Group Corp. to Johnny Threat Jr., $396,000.
Town Center Way, 12729-Samuel L. Black Jr. and Ruby Black Hardy to Dejuan Darby, $275,000.
Village Dr. N., 3612-Kecia Merrick and Devin Ross to Jeimy Isamar Morataya Ramos and Wilson Moises Chitiquez Pineda, $270,000.
Woods Edge Way, 3519-Mab of Parkside Singles Corp. to Tonya W. Turner, $615,737.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Apple Blossom Ct., 1704-Chanet Stewart to Lori Shabazz, $281,200.
Cleaver Dr., 11902-Amy C. Russo to Nathaniel Joy, $220,000.
Peachtree Lane, 1730-Eric Richmond to Fatmata Bangura, $410,000.