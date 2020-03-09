Avalon Pl., 1702-Capital Improvements Corp. to Jessica Patricia Alvarez and Kevin Manuel Flores, $312,500.

Griffen St., 2400-Danielle Palmer to Miguel Alejandro and Gabriel Ronald Saavedra, $295,000.

Lebanon St., 1902-Edwards Claure to Luis Aroldo Castillo Barrera and Antonia Martinez Ayala, $380,000.

Norton Rd., 1705-Christopher and Pauline S. Gomes to Brenda Narvaez Guido, $315,000.

Tonbridge Terr., 8922-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Solomone Desta, $440,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Ammendale Rd., 4305-David Kissi and Edith R. Truvillion Kissi to Kiet and Hong Nguyen, $319,900.

Chase Terr., 3607-Melissa Guzman and Mardwin Feliz to Melvin D. Vargas Manzanarez and Isabel A. Orellana, $395,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11334, No. 2J-Property Admin Consulting Corp. to Astrid M. Cruz, $117,500.

Emack Rd., 11705-Pablo and Maria Teresa Zuniga to Luiz G. Melo and Kelli A. Gimenes Melo, $337,000.

Harrison Rd., 3903-Ellen Turner to Neena Narayanan, $413,800.

Lexington Ave., 4804-M. and R. Construction Group Inc. to Lloyd Osei, $367,000.

Odell Farms Ct., 11213-James C. and James Clark Brown to Kevin T. Urak and Giselle N. Blanco, $435,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 4814-Aurora E. Cruz and Olga L. Rojas to Ramon Velasquez and Celia M. Robles, $285,000.

Romlon St., 4411, No. 102-Chanel Li and estate of Wei Zhang to Carlos O. and Claudia M. Torres, $119,900.

Samar St., 4409-Subbanaidu Ramagopal to Martha L. Contreras De Escolero and Saul Antonio Escolero Bonilla, $386,000.

BOWIE AREA

Anthem Greenfields Dr., 13205-Kimberly Crenshaw and Daniel McCalla to Kristen Asha and Ian William Clark, $490,000.

Bosworth Lane, 2804-Home Sellers Solution Corp. to John Eugene and Roschelle Louise Manigold, $370,000.

Deepwood Dr., 11423, No. 190C-Beverly J. Brown to Chianti I. Lomax, $199,998.

Gullivers Trail, 14115-Ralph E. and Ericka V. Moten to Elizabeth Violet Sarumi, $340,000.

Hillmeade Station Dr., 12704-Vipan and Meera Vasudeva to Alyce Childs Hood, $310,000.

Knowledge Lane, 12612-Reginald O. Lassiter to Michelle R. Young, $365,000.

London Lane, 14731-Warren M. and Dana Brooks to Shapera Payton, $283,000.

Melling Lane, 12421-Accurate Angel Investments Corp. to Chong Y. Bell, $350,000.

Old Chapel Dr., 7200-Cody R. and Alexandria Justus to Alex and Stephanie Keil, $449,000.

Overbrook Lane, 13413-Cheryl D. Jones to William Cox, $252,500.

Raging Brook Dr., 11261, No. 257-Ariandevelopment Corp. to Corbi Dianell Milligan, $223,000.

Shetland Lane, 12511-Department of Veterans Affairs to Flor M. Figueroa, Luis E. Pacheco Diaz and Ana L. Lopez, $310,000.

Triple Crown Rd., 8112-Andrew Bacha to Matthew J. Marsandi and Genesis S. Mendoza Rapalo, $390,000.

Yeadon Ct., 4208-Maria D. Caro to Justin and Marie Henry, $399,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Aspen Leaf Ct., 16900-Joseph W. Jones and Renunda S. Lee to Kemi Baltimore Husbands, $490,000.

Easthaven Ct., 15742, No. 710-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Raymond Slack, $113,400.

Ellerton Rd., 3519-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Nica Roberts Cain, $305,500.

Estevez Ct., 4004-Ashish Rangrej to Nicholas E. McDowell, $280,000.

Mill Branch Rd., 1900-Kedrick Jenifer and James Walls to Daniel Park and Paulina Olesinska, $699,000.

Nutwood Lane, 3032-Qadeer Sultan and Shazia B. Qadeer to Juliet Harris and Shaun Blake, $295,000.

Peach Walker Dr., 15900-David J. Saucerman to Tien Hong Dang, $340,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Baden Naylor Rd., 15502-Glenn and Angela J. Smith to John David and Robin Lee Rodriguez Camp, $638,500.

Caliph St., 9407-Milton D. Harris III to Anthony L. and Teria L. Powell, $328,000.

Earnshaw Dr., 7520-David M. Proctor and Richard Cross to Edgar Josue Lopez Flores and Jessie Rene Lopez, $245,000.

Lavender Dream Lane, 15905-Roland E. and Felicia R. Means to Cynthia Weathers, $410,000.

Maylon Ct., 16701-Advantage Homes at Archers Glen Corp. to Vanessa D. and Tony Dietrich Campbell, $624,191.

Pocopson Creek Way, 15302-Kersha Rochelle Poindexter and Kersha R. Stephens to Lisa Denise Parker, $300,000.

Vintner Dr., 12108-Raven Properties Corp. to Lincoln and Kana Mack, $430,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Lawrence St., 4001-Corley M. and Carlyle M. Alexander to Marnely G. Vasquez and Victoria M. Logan, $285,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Abel Ave., 508-John Lesniewski to Macli A. Saravia Hernandez, $300,000.

Cedarleaf Ave., 417-Premium Touch Investment Holdings Corp. to Seth Rylander, $261,000.

Clovis Ave., 1212-Veteran Built Homes Corp. to Modou Jarju, $288,750.

Leroy Gorham Dr., 4715-Karen John Mack to Selven Eason, $233,000.

Pard Rd., 4725-Tyara Corp. to Maximino Barrios Flores and Eddie Asael Ayala, $304,000.

Vale Pl., 2-Angel Capital Corp. to Melissa A. Alves, $200,000.

Will St., 4203-Olivia Merriweather to Valerie Ali, $208,000.

68th Pl., 504-Kingsley Achikeh to Devi Paola Vargas, $192,500.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Le Fevre Dr., 10107-Kaleb Potter and Nicole Rivera to Cheryl E. Davis, $275,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Central Hills Lane, 909-Caroline L. Chi to Malkia Garrett, $245,000.

Congress Pl., 8914-Edward and Kristena Jenkins to Ibrahim A. and Fatima T. Ladan, $230,000.

Gibbs Way, 8312-Antheny Marie Wilson to Hee Sun Kim, $380,000.

Kilmer St., 6107-Jose G. Mejia to Martia Bradley, $440,000.

Mahogany Dr., 7113, No. 7-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Tenecia Mosley, $206,000.

Oxman Rd., 7726-Mohan Singh and Jasmin Dhillon to Mirna Bairea and Wendy M. Cortez, $220,000.

63rd Ave., 3701-Shawn Vicent Dowdy and estate of Wilhelmina Perry to Alfredo Yanez Casco, $325,000.

CLINTON AREA

Birchview Dr., 12013-Walter and Elizabeth Edwards to Sherwin D. and Jennie R. Collins, $305,000.

Branchwood Pl., 7119-Shearrin Bozeman to Monique L. Brown, $220,000.

Dalmatia Dr., 9615-Barbara Martinelli to Tammy Walls, $205,000.

Dragoo Ct., 6000-Shirley McNair and Frederick C. Proctor to Shaneika Annakay Rose and Clement Jimeaka Farquharson, $375,000.

Holly Lane, 8101-Michael and Julita Main to Alexis A. Jackson Bennett, $339,000.

Mary Beth Blvd., 4804-Maria Elizabeth Coronado and Jose A. Gil to Robert M. Lindell and Jessica Negron Pimentel, $440,000.

Orden Ct., 3305-Hosea R. and Cheryl M. Wearing to Lulit Tessema, $500,000.

Plata St., 5018-Melvin and Bonnie Tayman to Jeffrey D. and Gay Hyde Jackson, $342,000.

Sellner Lane, 5908-Wilmic Corp. to Erika N. Smith, $420,000.

Teaberry Way, 6211-FTB Homes Corp. to Deborah R. Hall, $305,000.

Windbrook Dr., 12409-Oxford Enterprises Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to Mae Ware, $325,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Sweetbriar Dr., 7503-John Giamalva and Vickie Claflin to Amy A. and Shawn A. Harvey White, $355,000.

34th Ave., 8602-Karen A. Vernon and Colleen F. Clay to Courtney E. Grant, $327,577.

53rd Ave., 9740-Stephen G. Hathaway to Anthony Ingelido, $270,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Apothecary St., 3710-Doris Rudd Witcher to Dana Carraway, $240,000.

Brewton St., 2005-Samuel Lee Martin Jr. to Shavohn Minor and Trey Robinson, $295,000.

Dynasty Dr., 3214-Karen Brown Smith to Carla Henson, $239,900.

Halleck St., 6412-Rodolfo Cruz to Pearl R. Tucker and Denise V. Spriggs, $340,000.

Key Turn St., 3607-Doris Atkins to Jose E. Reyes Diaz, $295,000.

Milltown Ct., 6729-Bobby L. Wade Sr. to Darnell L. Ray, $145,000.

Richville Dr., 8410-Latonya G. Chew and estate of Odie W. Taper to Stacey Ann Sydney, $266,000.

Tulip Ave., 1639-Gregory D. Farrell to Opal Mundy, $250,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Bitternut Ct., 6910-Mark Nichols Jr. and estate of Mark Nichols Sr. to Bert Ager, $285,000.

Cricklewood Dr., 2803-Megan and Joseph Rovnak to Raphael Ferraz, $310,000.

Farmer Pl., 4111-Department of Veterans Affairs to Lawanda A. Hermonstine, $245,000.

Grago Dr., 11405-Arlene L. Murray to Anita L. Randall, $305,000.

Ivanhoe Rd., 9101-Michael J. and Barbara A. Zampogna to Ray G. Leroy and Amy M. Iniarreto, $299,000.

Klovstad Dr., 7900-New Capital Investment Group Corp. to Kadira A. Coley and Bumedian Chinyere Duru, $349,900.

Monticello Ct., 2304-Israel Mercedes to Gregory D. and Joyce P. Martin, $615,000.

Potomac Valley Dr., 603-Marcio De Mello Benedetti Dos Santos to Luigi J. Herve, $445,000.

Sandy Creek Rd., 9211-Christine M. Brown to Yodit Gebru, $399,900.

Traverse Way, 9603-Moris S. Gameros Linares to Josephine J. Guilbeau, $373,000.

Valley Brook Dr., 11004-Adolph D. Whitley to Gabriella A. Cole, $370,000.

Wood Hollow Terr., 7273-Laura Hartley to Derrick M. Walker, $216,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Dubarry St., 10124-1ST Choice Homes Corp. to William L. and Tonya Miles, $382,500.

GREENBELT AREA

Green Crescent Ct., 6810-Melville Tang How to Xian Jie Lin, $375,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8485, No. T2-Aisha L. Lord Ryan to Caitlin Ann Brown, $145,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7702, No. 24-Martin and Hilda Njounkwe to Noelle M. Adgerson, $174,000.

Jacobs Dr., 7827-Hua Ai and Keith Fawcett to Ernestine N. Yong, $301,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6640, No. 1B-Mathew L. and Aimee M. Ketner to Delores S. Carter, $186,000.

Ora Ct., 7720-Patricia A. Gibbs to Maria D. Chevez De Martinez, $299,900.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Farragut St., 4334-Christabell J. Arrindell to Gregory and Lauran Pierce, $355,000.

54th Ave., 5007-Fernando Antonio and Silvia Lorena Cruz De Mendez to Jerson G. and Johnny J. Miranda, $299,900.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Desen Dr., 7801-Ian B. Tuckman to Ricardo Givans and Coren Royal, $334,000.

Glenarden Pkwy., 8905-Joelle April Patricia Parham Hall to Victor O. Akosile, $315,000.

Mueserbush Ct., 2929-Nicole Crouch to Nkechi Juliana and Onyih Egbogu, $278,000.

Sir Michael Pl., 2517-D.R. Horton Inc. to Yolanda A. Garfield, $528,465.

Woodstream Lane, 6908-John T. Gilliam to Suhail Chaudhry, $237,000.

96th Ave., 6800-Milton E. and Shaunielle A. Nebblett to Marina Emelia and Alexandra Elizabeth Coleman, $394,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ashaway Lane, 502-Joseph R. Porter Jr. and Margaret T. Wells to Adrienne M. and Edward L. Corrothers, and Janice Vernon Jackson, $675,000.

Berwick Lane N., 15111-Hewan Tomlinson and William E. Noel to Simiko C. Roberts and Simitri R. Nassar, $429,900.

Campus Way S., 10112, No. 202-8B-Willie Yvonne Chase and Regina L. Johnson to Damien Thomas, $55,000.

Chester Grove Rd., 3171-Sharonda Pruden to Angel Hart, $120,000.

Dunloring Dr., 11566-Faye J. Jones to Leila Rosa Rosado Nelson, $275,000.

Hannah Way, 11220, No. 4-Kim D. Saunders to Michael J. Grant, $187,500.

Howell Dr., 10000-Johanna P.A. Broom Vrinten and Allan D. Broom to Thomas J. Pagano, $386,000.

La Dova Way, 3003-Saddiq Abdul Baaqiy to Kathy D. Queen, $326,000.

Nancy Gibbons Terr., 15115-Kimberly and Dewill Grant to Nicole Natasha Battle, $425,000.

Prince Pl., 10103, No. 202-5A-Ghufran Ahmad to Pegdwende Diane Porgo, $55,000.

Queen Anne Rd., 18309-Shirley A. Hobbs to Karen Lee and Thomas Gerard Baker, $425,000.

Shannock Lane, 14003-Tichi Property Corp. to Dwight E. Shanklin, $620,000.

Susan Hodges Pl., 2411-Dorlee Virginia Kellam White to Sherry D. Price, $500,000.

Weshurst Lane, 9549-Christopher Randolph to Ngozi V. Osuchukwu, $369,000.

Willow Ave., 8600-Esteban R. and Eulalia Moya Yapura to Jose Walter Romero and Lorena F. Gomez Angelo, $270,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. S., 7622, No. 424-Valrie Berry and Phillip A. Ellis to Tiara Jackson, $182,000.

Bentley Park Dr., 14214-Usman Abubakar to Dean Blackwood, $615,000.

Carriage Hill Dr., 7215-Ian W. and Kristen A. Clark to Claudia and Kelson Logan, $359,900.

Compton Ave., 411-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Richard Sockol, $210,000.

Dorset Rd., 15615, No. 104-Johnnie Belinda Flora and Virginia E. Blanch to Abaynesh Abate, $100,000.

Kaybro St., 6203-Edith Yesenia and Edwin A. Berrios to Jongbong Sacaguing and Mariefe Ferrer Kim, $375,000.

Montgomery St., 600-Estate of Charles B. Donaldson to James Hiatt, $245,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 7214-James Ray Diggs and estate of James Austin Diggs to Janice G. Baker, $421,000.

Snowden Pl., 1104-Ikechukwu Akabudike to Misdel and Rafaela Y. Quinones, $325,000.

Fourth St., 502-Michael R. and Leslie Muth to Andrew D. Rodgers, $320,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Balsamwood Ct., 10400-Vernon E. and Grace J. Bacud to Renato Pamis and Cemi C. Madera, $376,000.

Dove Cir., 12106-DLC Rentals Corp. to Hilonca C. Escobar, $253,000.

Mount Pleasant Dr., 12103-Stacy Ward and Pete Charlerie to Chroch Chheung and Vincent Phay, $375,000.

Snowden Oaks Pl., 8453-Xcel Properties Corp. to Tonya Lewis, $299,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Barton Rd., 7008-David Bradford to Maimy M. Rodriguez and Gerson J. Vargas Barroso, $290,000.

Fontainebleau Dr., 7607, No. 2357-American Realtor U.S. Corp. to Vitaly P. Petrov, $50,500.

Landing Way, 6522-Mohammad E. Hoque to Paula Fon, $288,000.

Verona Dr., 8342-Paul D. Rohde and estate of Mary Grace Rohde to Palden and Tila Gurung, $260,000.

85th Pl., 6126-Emmanuel Martinez and Joshua R. Foust to Daniel and Katherine Phelps, $319,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Boydell Ave., 5022-Nichele Mims and estate of Michael Mims to Israt Abdulla, $315,000.

Rampart Way, 504, No. 4-Elizabeth Anne and Timothy M. Moran to Pat L. Williams, $645,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 352-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Darrell White, $314,900.

Rolph Dr., 111-Autana Investment Corp. to Wayne R. Gore and Willie J. Tucker Jr., $350,000.

Virginia Lane, 5662-Sonya M. Barnes to Blair A. Stevenson, $257,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 524, No. 6725-William A. and Mark Allen Gaskins to Carlos Fields, $72,500.

RIVERDALE AREA

Ingraham St., 6803-Van Thanh Vu to Marisela De Jesus Villalta and Jairo Alexander Cruz Paz, $329,000.

Tuckerman St., 4607-Sheila L. Davis to Daniel P. and Maura E. Collinge, $350,000.

44th Pl., 6110-David Davitaia and estate of Meri Ssangulia to Bethany Taylor and Timothy Allen Jarmon, $390,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Apple Cider Ct., 4217, No. 1-Community Development Administration to Ijeoma Onuigbo, $152,145.

Forest Glade Lane, 2223-Bonita Boulware and estate of Bonita Boulware to Pradeepa Dhanasekarapandian, $275,000.

Meadowbrook Dr., 5002-Emily Thomas to William D. and Erica M. Hemsley, $277,068.

Suitland Rd., 5761-Nagasivani Movva to Etta Cynthia Lucas, $254,000.

Weltham St., 3417-Susan Katherine Rollins and estate of Vivian Katherine Runyan Rollins to Barry Postell, $311,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Edgemere Dr., 6803-Sys Homes Corp. to Darryl R. Green and Emmaly Curry, $375,000.

Lansing Dr., 5205-Suntrust Bank to Valiant Washington, $269,900.

Wood Rd., 4806-Ske Investments Corp. to Kervin P. Simon, $350,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 107-Osmat Ofek and Yizhak Etedgi to Darya Smith, $78,750.

Enquirer St., 6108-Rajesh Saxena to Bhungyal Bhungyal and Sai Cuo, $499,900.

Wells Pkwy., 6802-Ann P. Payne and John M. Luke to Lizbet Flores Acero, $285,000.

33rd Ave., 5905-Marietta Dawson to Saul Calixto Garcia, $380,000.

41st Ave., 6131-Carlos Escalante to Manuel Lainez, $270,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Bending Brook Way, 10407-Evelyn S. Labriola to William J. and Sonya P. Day, $419,000.

Captain Marbury Lane, 13616-Gaphrick Jacobs to Oyekola Oyegbile, $292,000.

Colonel Addison Ct., 14305-Catherine Klopfer Jamaris Stauts and estate of Anne Marie Klopfer to Bukola Sokoya, $365,500.

Dappled Grey Way, 10910-Danielle Mulcare to Gustave Yen Nyemb, $450,000.

Elizabeth Parnum Pl., 10611-Andel I. and Celeste C. Owens to Harold W. Dickerson III and Taylor J. Peters, $303,000.

Florin Way, 9035-Loretta Williams to Isaac N. Brooks, $250,000.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3617-HWR Corp. to Rashaad R. Lee, $376,140.

Hampshire Hall Ct., 14715, No. 208-Federal National Mortgage Association to Diangelo S. Preston and Felicia L. Royal, $206,000.

King Richard Pl., 10305-Pamela G. and Donald S. Platt to Jaime Matthews, $295,000.

Midland Turn, 9214-Rene and Melinda McKenniss Pickering to Chandrapaul Sahadeo, $300,000.

Richmanor Terr., 5919-NVR Inc. to Natalie Yvette Tingle, $415,000.

Spring Branch Dr., 14100-Randolph M. and Evelyn L. Renninger to Nataly H. Rodriguez Castro and Oscar A. Rodriguez Calix, $269,900.

Sudan Pl., 9932-DMV Real Estate Investment Group Corp. to Johnny Threat Jr., $396,000.

Town Center Way, 12729-Samuel L. Black Jr. and Ruby Black Hardy to Dejuan Darby, $275,000.

Village Dr. N., 3612-Kecia Merrick and Devin Ross to Jeimy Isamar Morataya Ramos and Wilson Moises Chitiquez Pineda, $270,000.

Woods Edge Way, 3519-Mab of Parkside Singles Corp. to Tonya W. Turner, $615,737.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Apple Blossom Ct., 1704-Chanet Stewart to Lori Shabazz, $281,200.

Cleaver Dr., 11902-Amy C. Russo to Nathaniel Joy, $220,000.