These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in October by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Merino Dr., 18224-Marvin C. and Rachel N. Austin to Telicia Foster and Veronica J. Bradley, $456,500.

ADELPHI AREA

Avalon Pl., 1702-Capital Improvements Corp. to Jessica Patricia Alvarez and Kevin Manuel Flores, $312,500.

Griffen St., 2400-Danielle Palmer to Miguel Alejandro and Gabriel Ronald Saavedra, $295,000.

Lebanon St., 1902-Edwards Claure to Luis Aroldo Castillo Barrera and Antonia Martinez Ayala, $380,000.

Norton Rd., 1705-Christopher and Pauline S. Gomes to Brenda Narvaez Guido, $315,000.

Tonbridge Terr., 8922-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Solomone Desta, $440,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Ammendale Rd., 4305-David Kissi and Edith R. Truvillion Kissi to Kiet and Hong Nguyen, $319,900.

Chase Terr., 3607-Melissa Guzman and Mardwin Feliz to Melvin D. Vargas Manzanarez and Isabel A. Orellana, $395,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11334, No. 2J-Property Admin Consulting Corp. to Astrid M. Cruz, $117,500.

Emack Rd., 11705-Pablo and Maria Teresa Zuniga to Luiz G. Melo and Kelli A. Gimenes Melo, $337,000.

Harrison Rd., 3903-Ellen Turner to Neena Narayanan, $413,800.

Lexington Ave., 4804-M. and R. Construction Group Inc. to Lloyd Osei, $367,000.

Odell Farms Ct., 11213-James C. and James Clark Brown to Kevin T. Urak and Giselle N. Blanco, $435,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 4814-Aurora E. Cruz and Olga L. Rojas to Ramon Velasquez and Celia M. Robles, $285,000.

Romlon St., 4411, No. 102-Chanel Li and estate of Wei Zhang to Carlos O. and Claudia M. Torres, $119,900.

Samar St., 4409-Subbanaidu Ramagopal to Martha L. Contreras De Escolero and Saul Antonio Escolero Bonilla, $386,000.

BOWIE AREA

Anthem Greenfields Dr., 13205-Kimberly Crenshaw and Daniel McCalla to Kristen Asha and Ian William Clark, $490,000.

Bosworth Lane, 2804-Home Sellers Solution Corp. to John Eugene and Roschelle Louise Manigold, $370,000.

Deepwood Dr., 11423, No. 190C-Beverly J. Brown to Chianti I. Lomax, $199,998.

Gullivers Trail, 14115-Ralph E. and Ericka V. Moten to Elizabeth Violet Sarumi, $340,000.

Hillmeade Station Dr., 12704-Vipan and Meera Vasudeva to Alyce Childs Hood, $310,000.

Knowledge Lane, 12612-Reginald O. Lassiter to Michelle R. Young, $365,000.

London Lane, 14731-Warren M. and Dana Brooks to Shapera Payton, $283,000.

Melling Lane, 12421-Accurate Angel Investments Corp. to Chong Y. Bell, $350,000.

Old Chapel Dr., 7200-Cody R. and Alexandria Justus to Alex and Stephanie Keil, $449,000.

Overbrook Lane, 13413-Cheryl D. Jones to William Cox, $252,500.

Raging Brook Dr., 11261, No. 257-Ariandevelopment Corp. to Corbi Dianell Milligan, $223,000.

Shetland Lane, 12511-Department of Veterans Affairs to Flor M. Figueroa, Luis E. Pacheco Diaz and Ana L. Lopez, $310,000.

Triple Crown Rd., 8112-Andrew Bacha to Matthew J. Marsandi and Genesis S. Mendoza Rapalo, $390,000.

Yeadon Ct., 4208-Maria D. Caro to Justin and Marie Henry, $399,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Aspen Leaf Ct., 16900-Joseph W. Jones and Renunda S. Lee to Kemi Baltimore Husbands, $490,000.

Easthaven Ct., 15742, No. 710-Nationstar Mortgage Corp. to Raymond Slack, $113,400.

Ellerton Rd., 3519-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Nica Roberts Cain, $305,500.

Estevez Ct., 4004-Ashish Rangrej to Nicholas E. McDowell, $280,000.

Mill Branch Rd., 1900-Kedrick Jenifer and James Walls to Daniel Park and Paulina Olesinska, $699,000.

Nutwood Lane, 3032-Qadeer Sultan and Shazia B. Qadeer to Juliet Harris and Shaun Blake, $295,000.

Peach Walker Dr., 15900-David J. Saucerman to Tien Hong Dang, $340,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Baden Naylor Rd., 15502-Glenn and Angela J. Smith to John David and Robin Lee Rodriguez Camp, $638,500.

Caliph St., 9407-Milton D. Harris III to Anthony L. and Teria L. Powell, $328,000.

Earnshaw Dr., 7520-David M. Proctor and Richard Cross to Edgar Josue Lopez Flores and Jessie Rene Lopez, $245,000.

Lavender Dream Lane, 15905-Roland E. and Felicia R. Means to Cynthia Weathers, $410,000.

Maylon Ct., 16701-Advantage Homes at Archers Glen Corp. to Vanessa D. and Tony Dietrich Campbell, $624,191.

Pocopson Creek Way, 15302-Kersha Rochelle Poindexter and Kersha R. Stephens to Lisa Denise Parker, $300,000.

Vintner Dr., 12108-Raven Properties Corp. to Lincoln and Kana Mack, $430,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Lawrence St., 4001-Corley M. and Carlyle M. Alexander to Marnely G. Vasquez and Victoria M. Logan, $285,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Abel Ave., 508-John Lesniewski to Macli A. Saravia Hernandez, $300,000.

Cedarleaf Ave., 417-Premium Touch Investment Holdings Corp. to Seth Rylander, $261,000.

Clovis Ave., 1212-Veteran Built Homes Corp. to Modou Jarju, $288,750.

Leroy Gorham Dr., 4715-Karen John Mack to Selven Eason, $233,000.

Pard Rd., 4725-Tyara Corp. to Maximino Barrios Flores and Eddie Asael Ayala, $304,000.

Vale Pl., 2-Angel Capital Corp. to Melissa A. Alves, $200,000.

Will St., 4203-Olivia Merriweather to Valerie Ali, $208,000.

68th Pl., 504-Kingsley Achikeh to Devi Paola Vargas, $192,500.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Le Fevre Dr., 10107-Kaleb Potter and Nicole Rivera to Cheryl E. Davis, $275,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Central Hills Lane, 909-Caroline L. Chi to Malkia Garrett, $245,000.

Congress Pl., 8914-Edward and Kristena Jenkins to Ibrahim A. and Fatima T. Ladan, $230,000.

Gibbs Way, 8312-Antheny Marie Wilson to Hee Sun Kim, $380,000.

Kilmer St., 6107-Jose G. Mejia to Martia Bradley, $440,000.

Mahogany Dr., 7113, No. 7-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Tenecia Mosley, $206,000.

Oxman Rd., 7726-Mohan Singh and Jasmin Dhillon to Mirna Bairea and Wendy M. Cortez, $220,000.

63rd Ave., 3701-Shawn Vicent Dowdy and estate of Wilhelmina Perry to Alfredo Yanez Casco, $325,000.

CLINTON AREA

Birchview Dr., 12013-Walter and Elizabeth Edwards to Sherwin D. and Jennie R. Collins, $305,000.

Branchwood Pl., 7119-Shearrin Bozeman to Monique L. Brown, $220,000.

Dalmatia Dr., 9615-Barbara Martinelli to Tammy Walls, $205,000.

Dragoo Ct., 6000-Shirley McNair and Frederick C. Proctor to Shaneika Annakay Rose and Clement Jimeaka Farquharson, $375,000.

Holly Lane, 8101-Michael and Julita Main to Alexis A. Jackson Bennett, $339,000.

Mary Beth Blvd., 4804-Maria Elizabeth Coronado and Jose A. Gil to Robert M. Lindell and Jessica Negron Pimentel, $440,000.

Orden Ct., 3305-Hosea R. and Cheryl M. Wearing to Lulit Tessema, $500,000.

Plata St., 5018-Melvin and Bonnie Tayman to Jeffrey D. and Gay Hyde Jackson, $342,000.

Sellner Lane, 5908-Wilmic Corp. to Erika N. Smith, $420,000.

Teaberry Way, 6211-FTB Homes Corp. to Deborah R. Hall, $305,000.

Windbrook Dr., 12409-Oxford Enterprises Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to Mae Ware, $325,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Sweetbriar Dr., 7503-John Giamalva and Vickie Claflin to Amy A. and Shawn A. Harvey White, $355,000.

34th Ave., 8602-Karen A. Vernon and Colleen F. Clay to Courtney E. Grant, $327,577.

53rd Ave., 9740-Stephen G. Hathaway to Anthony Ingelido, $270,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Apothecary St., 3710-Doris Rudd Witcher to Dana Carraway, $240,000.

Brewton St., 2005-Samuel Lee Martin Jr. to Shavohn Minor and Trey Robinson, $295,000.

Dynasty Dr., 3214-Karen Brown Smith to Carla Henson, $239,900.

Halleck St., 6412-Rodolfo Cruz to Pearl R. Tucker and Denise V. Spriggs, $340,000.

Key Turn St., 3607-Doris Atkins to Jose E. Reyes Diaz, $295,000.

Milltown Ct., 6729-Bobby L. Wade Sr. to Darnell L. Ray, $145,000.

Richville Dr., 8410-Latonya G. Chew and estate of Odie W. Taper to Stacey Ann Sydney, $266,000.

Tulip Ave., 1639-Gregory D. Farrell to Opal Mundy, $250,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Bitternut Ct., 6910-Mark Nichols Jr. and estate of Mark Nichols Sr. to Bert Ager, $285,000.

Cricklewood Dr., 2803-Megan and Joseph Rovnak to Raphael Ferraz, $310,000.

Farmer Pl., 4111-Department of Veterans Affairs to Lawanda A. Hermonstine, $245,000.

Grago Dr., 11405-Arlene L. Murray to Anita L. Randall, $305,000.

Ivanhoe Rd., 9101-Michael J. and Barbara A. Zampogna to Ray G. Leroy and Amy M. Iniarreto, $299,000.

Klovstad Dr., 7900-New Capital Investment Group Corp. to Kadira A. Coley and Bumedian Chinyere Duru, $349,900.

Monticello Ct., 2304-Israel Mercedes to Gregory D. and Joyce P. Martin, $615,000.

Potomac Valley Dr., 603-Marcio De Mello Benedetti Dos Santos to Luigi J. Herve, $445,000.

Sandy Creek Rd., 9211-Christine M. Brown to Yodit Gebru, $399,900.

Traverse Way, 9603-Moris S. Gameros Linares to Josephine J. Guilbeau, $373,000.

Valley Brook Dr., 11004-Adolph D. Whitley to Gabriella A. Cole, $370,000.

Wood Hollow Terr., 7273-Laura Hartley to Derrick M. Walker, $216,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Dubarry St., 10124-1ST Choice Homes Corp. to William L. and Tonya Miles, $382,500.

GREENBELT AREA

Green Crescent Ct., 6810-Melville Tang How to Xian Jie Lin, $375,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8485, No. T2-Aisha L. Lord Ryan to Caitlin Ann Brown, $145,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7702, No. 24-Martin and Hilda Njounkwe to Noelle M. Adgerson, $174,000.

Jacobs Dr., 7827-Hua Ai and Keith Fawcett to Ernestine N. Yong, $301,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6640, No. 1B-Mathew L. and Aimee M. Ketner to Delores S. Carter, $186,000.

Ora Ct., 7720-Patricia A. Gibbs to Maria D. Chevez De Martinez, $299,900.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Farragut St., 4334-Christabell J. Arrindell to Gregory and Lauran Pierce, $355,000.

54th Ave., 5007-Fernando Antonio and Silvia Lorena Cruz De Mendez to Jerson G. and Johnny J. Miranda, $299,900.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Desen Dr., 7801-Ian B. Tuckman to Ricardo Givans and Coren Royal, $334,000.

Glenarden Pkwy., 8905-Joelle April Patricia Parham Hall to Victor O. Akosile, $315,000.

Mueserbush Ct., 2929-Nicole Crouch to Nkechi Juliana and Onyih Egbogu, $278,000.

Sir Michael Pl., 2517-D.R. Horton Inc. to Yolanda A. Garfield, $528,465.

Woodstream Lane, 6908-John T. Gilliam to Suhail Chaudhry, $237,000.

96th Ave., 6800-Milton E. and Shaunielle A. Nebblett to Marina Emelia and Alexandra Elizabeth Coleman, $394,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ashaway Lane, 502-Joseph R. Porter Jr. and Margaret T. Wells to Adrienne M. and Edward L. Corrothers, and Janice Vernon Jackson, $675,000.

Berwick Lane N., 15111-Hewan Tomlinson and William E. Noel to Simiko C. Roberts and Simitri R. Nassar, $429,900.

Campus Way S., 10112, No. 202-8B-Willie Yvonne Chase and Regina L. Johnson to Damien Thomas, $55,000.

Chester Grove Rd., 3171-Sharonda Pruden to Angel Hart, $120,000.

Dunloring Dr., 11566-Faye J. Jones to Leila Rosa Rosado Nelson, $275,000.

Hannah Way, 11220, No. 4-Kim D. Saunders to Michael J. Grant, $187,500.

Howell Dr., 10000-Johanna P.A. Broom Vrinten and Allan D. Broom to Thomas J. Pagano, $386,000.

La Dova Way, 3003-Saddiq Abdul Baaqiy to Kathy D. Queen, $326,000.

Nancy Gibbons Terr., 15115-Kimberly and Dewill Grant to Nicole Natasha Battle, $425,000.

Prince Pl., 10103, No. 202-5A-Ghufran Ahmad to Pegdwende Diane Porgo, $55,000.

Queen Anne Rd., 18309-Shirley A. Hobbs to Karen Lee and Thomas Gerard Baker, $425,000.

Shannock Lane, 14003-Tichi Property Corp. to Dwight E. Shanklin, $620,000.

Susan Hodges Pl., 2411-Dorlee Virginia Kellam White to Sherry D. Price, $500,000.

Weshurst Lane, 9549-Christopher Randolph to Ngozi V. Osuchukwu, $369,000.

Willow Ave., 8600-Esteban R. and Eulalia Moya Yapura to Jose Walter Romero and Lorena F. Gomez Angelo, $270,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. S., 7622, No. 424-Valrie Berry and Phillip A. Ellis to Tiara Jackson, $182,000.

Bentley Park Dr., 14214-Usman Abubakar to Dean Blackwood, $615,000.

Carriage Hill Dr., 7215-Ian W. and Kristen A. Clark to Claudia and Kelson Logan, $359,900.

Compton Ave., 411-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Richard Sockol, $210,000.

Dorset Rd., 15615, No. 104-Johnnie Belinda Flora and Virginia E. Blanch to Abaynesh Abate, $100,000.

Kaybro St., 6203-Edith Yesenia and Edwin A. Berrios to Jongbong Sacaguing and Mariefe Ferrer Kim, $375,000.

Montgomery St., 600-Estate of Charles B. Donaldson to James Hiatt, $245,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 7214-James Ray Diggs and estate of James Austin Diggs to Janice G. Baker, $421,000.

Snowden Pl., 1104-Ikechukwu Akabudike to Misdel and Rafaela Y. Quinones, $325,000.

Fourth St., 502-Michael R. and Leslie Muth to Andrew D. Rodgers, $320,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Balsamwood Ct., 10400-Vernon E. and Grace J. Bacud to Renato Pamis and Cemi C. Madera, $376,000.

Dove Cir., 12106-DLC Rentals Corp. to Hilonca C. Escobar, $253,000.

Mount Pleasant Dr., 12103-Stacy Ward and Pete Charlerie to Chroch Chheung and Vincent Phay, $375,000.

Snowden Oaks Pl., 8453-Xcel Properties Corp. to Tonya Lewis, $299,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Barton Rd., 7008-David Bradford to Maimy M. Rodriguez and Gerson J. Vargas Barroso, $290,000.

Fontainebleau Dr., 7607, No. 2357-American Realtor U.S. Corp. to Vitaly P. Petrov, $50,500.

Landing Way, 6522-Mohammad E. Hoque to Paula Fon, $288,000.

Verona Dr., 8342-Paul D. Rohde and estate of Mary Grace Rohde to Palden and Tila Gurung, $260,000.

85th Pl., 6126-Emmanuel Martinez and Joshua R. Foust to Daniel and Katherine Phelps, $319,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Boydell Ave., 5022-Nichele Mims and estate of Michael Mims to Israt Abdulla, $315,000.

Rampart Way, 504, No. 4-Elizabeth Anne and Timothy M. Moran to Pat L. Williams, $645,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 352-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Darrell White, $314,900.

Rolph Dr., 111-Autana Investment Corp. to Wayne R. Gore and Willie J. Tucker Jr., $350,000.

Virginia Lane, 5662-Sonya M. Barnes to Blair A. Stevenson, $257,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 524, No. 6725-William A. and Mark Allen Gaskins to Carlos Fields, $72,500.

RIVERDALE AREA

Ingraham St., 6803-Van Thanh Vu to Marisela De Jesus Villalta and Jairo Alexander Cruz Paz, $329,000.

Tuckerman St., 4607-Sheila L. Davis to Daniel P. and Maura E. Collinge, $350,000.

44th Pl., 6110-David Davitaia and estate of Meri Ssangulia to Bethany Taylor and Timothy Allen Jarmon, $390,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Apple Cider Ct., 4217, No. 1-Community Development Administration to Ijeoma Onuigbo, $152,145.

Forest Glade Lane, 2223-Bonita Boulware and estate of Bonita Boulware to Pradeepa Dhanasekarapandian, $275,000.

Meadowbrook Dr., 5002-Emily Thomas to William D. and Erica M. Hemsley, $277,068.

Suitland Rd., 5761-Nagasivani Movva to Etta Cynthia Lucas, $254,000.

Weltham St., 3417-Susan Katherine Rollins and estate of Vivian Katherine Runyan Rollins to Barry Postell, $311,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Edgemere Dr., 6803-Sys Homes Corp. to Darryl R. Green and Emmaly Curry, $375,000.

Lansing Dr., 5205-Suntrust Bank to Valiant Washington, $269,900.

Wood Rd., 4806-Ske Investments Corp. to Kervin P. Simon, $350,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 107-Osmat Ofek and Yizhak Etedgi to Darya Smith, $78,750.

Enquirer St., 6108-Rajesh Saxena to Bhungyal Bhungyal and Sai Cuo, $499,900.

Wells Pkwy., 6802-Ann P. Payne and John M. Luke to Lizbet Flores Acero, $285,000.

33rd Ave., 5905-Marietta Dawson to Saul Calixto Garcia, $380,000.

41st Ave., 6131-Carlos Escalante to Manuel Lainez, $270,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Bending Brook Way, 10407-Evelyn S. Labriola to William J. and Sonya P. Day, $419,000.

Captain Marbury Lane, 13616-Gaphrick Jacobs to Oyekola Oyegbile, $292,000.

Colonel Addison Ct., 14305-Catherine Klopfer Jamaris Stauts and estate of Anne Marie Klopfer to Bukola Sokoya, $365,500.

Dappled Grey Way, 10910-Danielle Mulcare to Gustave Yen Nyemb, $450,000.

Elizabeth Parnum Pl., 10611-Andel I. and Celeste C. Owens to Harold W. Dickerson III and Taylor J. Peters, $303,000.

Florin Way, 9035-Loretta Williams to Isaac N. Brooks, $250,000.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3617-HWR Corp. to Rashaad R. Lee, $376,140.

Hampshire Hall Ct., 14715, No. 208-Federal National Mortgage Association to Diangelo S. Preston and Felicia L. Royal, $206,000.

King Richard Pl., 10305-Pamela G. and Donald S. Platt to Jaime Matthews, $295,000.

Midland Turn, 9214-Rene and Melinda McKenniss Pickering to Chandrapaul Sahadeo, $300,000.

Richmanor Terr., 5919-NVR Inc. to Natalie Yvette Tingle, $415,000.

Spring Branch Dr., 14100-Randolph M. and Evelyn L. Renninger to Nataly H. Rodriguez Castro and Oscar A. Rodriguez Calix, $269,900.

Sudan Pl., 9932-DMV Real Estate Investment Group Corp. to Johnny Threat Jr., $396,000.

Town Center Way, 12729-Samuel L. Black Jr. and Ruby Black Hardy to Dejuan Darby, $275,000.

Village Dr. N., 3612-Kecia Merrick and Devin Ross to Jeimy Isamar Morataya Ramos and Wilson Moises Chitiquez Pineda, $270,000.

Woods Edge Way, 3519-Mab of Parkside Singles Corp. to Tonya W. Turner, $615,737.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Apple Blossom Ct., 1704-Chanet Stewart to Lori Shabazz, $281,200.

Cleaver Dr., 11902-Amy C. Russo to Nathaniel Joy, $220,000.

Peachtree Lane, 1730-Eric Richmond to Fatmata Bangura, $410,000.