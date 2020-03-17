Livingston Rd., 17118-Muhammad Rashid to Joel Lopez Ayala, $250,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Burketon Rd., 1209-Joel Beaven to Nuredin Netabay and Selamawit Woldeslasse, $375,000.

Laguna Rd., 1902-Ruther M. and Julius B. Dickens to Juan Rojas Rojas, $307,000.

AD

Phoebe Lane, 10110-Asha Purohit to Delsy A. Benitez and Gustavo I. Velasquez Velasquez, $479,000.

15th Pl., 8207-Francis D. Snodgrass and Jeremy Sharp to Jonathan Caballero, $365,000.

AD

BELTSVILLE AREA

Barrberry Lane, 7210-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Pierre P. Choisy and Marie M. Charles, $387,900.

Dorset Lane, 11215-Richard W. and Kevin W. Nagel to Janis L. Nagel and Philip L. Hinkley, $300,000.

Hammett St., 6254-HSBC Bank and Fremont Home Loan Trust to Alexander Quintanilla, $240,330.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12812-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Chris Kwabena Gyan Baffour, $387,675.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 2309-Andrew C. Rinehart and Michael Ennis to Lavette Johnson Debrow, $400,000.

AD

Belhurst Lane, 12818-Extreme Homes Corp. to Jesse Michael and Alexis Leo, $381,000.

Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4616-Satia Family Trust to Edward and Melanie M. Blizzard, $472,000.

Flamingo Lane, 12303-Elite Acquisitions Corp. to Connor B. Murphy and Madelaine A. Porter, $359,000.

Kenway Lane, 2600-Gwen C. Garten to Moises Ramirez Canseco and Ana Seldina Herrera, $342,900.

AD

Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 306-Tanya Ingram and estate of Linda S. Ingram to Amanda E. Moore, $265,000.

Malta Lane, 12217-KN Investment Corp. to John Tips, $425,000.

Race Track Rd., 7008-Patricia L. Huffman Romano and Vernon Huffman to Timothy Jerome Jumbelick Jr., $220,000.

Rockvue Pass., 4900-Federal National Mortgage Association to Vicente Escobar Galdamez, $290,000.

AD

Starlight Lane, 12500-Prince Peter Anthony Vargas and Kiersten Natasha Vargas to Theodore and Marilynn Small, $375,000.

Welling Lane, 12316-John M. and Alison R. Grieg to Jeffrey G. and Tammy L. Williams, $305,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Amber Meadows Dr., 2208-Ricky and Joan Andras to Denise Rojas and Cody B. Rhodes, $415,000.

Eaves Lane, 3807, No. 144-Christina Taylor Serrano and Christina Taylor to Kimberly Holmes, $263,000.

AD

Elkhorn Lane, 16507-Jason E. and Marsie L. Ross to Henrietta Awo Osei Anto, $325,000.

Evans Mill Ct., 3507-Jane N. Ibrahim Washington to Millicent N. and Ikechukwu Nwolisa, $291,000.

Needlewood Lane, 2908-Ilir and Mirlinda Uka to Joshua Bloom Feldman, $362,000.

AD

BRANDYWINE AREA

Boundary Lane, 8504-Beatrice P. Harris to Mercedez C. Martinez Gonzalez, Floridalma Garcia De Martinez and Laura Elizabeth Garcia, $194,000.

Chicamuxen Ct., 7310-Anita Banks to Benjamin and Michele Owens Stith, $473,000.

Mountain Laurel Way, 4300-James Richard Brown and Maree A. Harrison Brown to Danielle Kathryn and Clint Jones, $570,000.

Springfield Rd. South, 13910-Stephan F. and Anesha Rhett Berry to Don Everhart II, $270,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Windom Rd., 3809-Jamu Real Estate Corp. to Pedro Luis Morejon Acevedo and Cynthia Frias Maggi, $359,000.

AD

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Cedarleaf Ave., 312-Jose Montesinos to Abby Elizabeth Bart and Joe Lemmon, $263,500.

AD

Cypresstree Dr., 1021-Michael X. Freeman to Sherod Emerson, $270,000.

Drum Ave., 626-Federal National Mortgage Association to Elio Jimenez, $140,000.

Foote St., 6211-City of Seat Pleasant to Tabarus Barton, Melody Jeter and Gordon Miles, $310,000.

Kayak Ave., 1126-Francisco Ortiz to Fredy De Jesus Monroy, $200,000.

Mill Ave. W., 214-Tho Van Nguyen to Elmer M. Guevara Reyes and Elba Guevara, $300,000.

Opus Ave., 714-DMV Property Buyers to Jennifer Tatiana Galindo Ortega, $310,000.

Rolling Ridge Dr., 6519-Jeffrey G. and Tammy L. Williams to Glenda Yanira Velasquez, $260,000.

Vine St., 4100-Brentford Levern and Anna Marie Davis to Curtis Black and Denise A. Whyte McKenzie, $217,000.

AD

59th Ave., 1007-BTR Investments to Dean Williams, $320,000.

AD

CHELTENHAM AREA

Sheet Ct., 9711-Xavier D. and Joy S. Preston to Lamar C. Smith, $405,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Bender Rd., 7701-Tamara and Floyd Patterson to Selvin Onelio Lorenzo Aguilar and Elida Marisol Perez Mendez, $230,000.

Columbia Pl., 2211-Sheila Walker to Michael A. Wheeler, $206,200.

Normandy Rd., 7711-Arturo Alfaro to Robin Williams Jones, $220,000.

Reicher St., 8616-Singh Co. to Jose Fredy and Maria D. Chavez, $335,000.

81st Ave., 3114-Jamilla Lake to Sincerie Barnett, Alberto Barnett and Kereem J. Keizer, $325,000.

CLINTON AREA

Briarcliff Dr., 6709-Debra Johnson to Steven R. Moya Yapura, $265,000.

AD

Colonial Lane, 7805-Arel Properties to Ava G. Fuller, $425,000.

Ethan Thomas Dr., 4009-Sankuratri to Samuel J. Cooper, $499,900.

Jennifer Ct., 8709-YCR Construction to Michele Ardelsia and Monsuru Adebiyi Adetona, $315,000.

AD

Mary Catherine Ct., 11506-Rodney Blackmon and estate of Mary L. Blackmon to Michael Damon Harewood, $339,000.

Pumpkin St., 2818-Kenneth O. Ford to Temitope A. Enajekpo, $450,000.

Wilton Pl., 9506-John and Chitika Barnes to Carol Eugenia and Shelton Alphonzo Franklin, $440,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Caddo St., 4701-Jerome S. Laguilles Jr. to Hao Traiger, $350,000.

Ontario Rd., 5021-Sandy and Paula L. Williamson to David H. Sklaroff, $272,200.

AD

Rhode Island Ave., 7308-Kendall Properties II to Daniel Mermel, $587,500.

Westchester Park Dr., 6004, No. 202-Deutsche Bank and American Home Mortgage Assets to Marco A. Fuentes, $130,375.

Wofford Lane, 9218-Subhendra N. and Puspanjali Misra to Taekyu Ha and Young Ju Do, $400,000.

63rd Ave., 8821-Kimberly B. Righter to Alicia G. Godoy and Carlos R. Porras, $360,000.

AD

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Hil Mar Dr., 5001-Bryan K. Harris to Victoria Cejas, $280,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 6308, No. 8-4-Yan Yeung to Larry Andrew Parker, $95,000.

Karen Blvd., 1569-Baron S. Goldsberry to Mariana Ayodele Ayamel, $235,000.

Millvale Ave., 2713-Paulette L. Porter to Jean E. Myrick, $228,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 1510-Ty Webb to Samantha Suzann Shepard, $330,000.

Wilkins Pl., 6600-Cochlea Holdings to Keris Threatt, $316,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Aragona Blvd., 1201-Frank E. Grant Jr. and Malissa Crenshaw to Sergio Lemus Ramos, $399,900.

Cedar Rd., 514-Tanya Y. Williams to Ligaya Baraoidan and Reynaldo C. Diculen, $495,000.

Dimrill Ct., 6237-Lemlem Embaie to Oscar A. Alvarado and Maria J. Torrez, $245,000.

Glasgow Way, 13118-Strategic Business Investments to Eric C. Pittman Jr. and April V. Maupin, $411,000.

AD

Hollydale Rd., 1810-Jose E. Canas and Nancy Y. Rios to Thelmeka Holly, $303,000.

Odlanyer Ct., 8906-Andray Felix and Kellye E. McCuien to John Carter and Monica Robb, $515,000.

Roland Lane, 10315-Lisa Marie Lawhorne and Lisa M. Bristow Lawhorne to Mohamed Khamis Abmed and Mina Khalfaoui, $310,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Hanover Pkwy., 7732, No. 251-Linda S. Mericle and estate of Stella Mae Sims to Jane Herrmann, $105,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6640, No. 209-Regina F. Finley to Roselyn Gilliam, $218,000.

Mandan Rd., 8005, No. 602-Constance Morina to Juan Carlos Flores, $175,000.

Ora Ct. S., 7273-Virginia D. Duncan to Taher Billal and Hasina Ruma, $290,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Livingston St., 3917-Kathryn Hansen to Chris and Connor Michael Wilkinson, $385,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 303-Valerie D. Freas to Pablo V. Zuniga, $115,000.

42nd Pl., 5229-Frank Underwood to Patrick M. Vogel, $500,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brae Brooke Dr., 8710-KAV Real Estate Services Corp. to Zelda S. Johnson, $223,000.

Cipriano Woods Ct., 7019-Prosper Osei Wusu to Noe Vasquez and Ada Guadalupe Alvarado Hernandez, $275,000.

Fowler Lane, 9225-Phoenix Property Developers to Jose Alfaro Yanes and Blanca N. Fuentes De Alfaro, $385,000.

Johnson Ave., 7806-R Capital Investments to Cecilio Vasquez Hurtado, $235,000.

Van Allen Lane, 7513-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic to Donna Harvin, $390,000.

Woodstream Dr., 6707-Bolaji Tubo to Santos A. Umanzor, $315,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Blaz Ct., 2108-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to David A. and Adetutu A. Dawodu, $285,000.

Burnished Wood Ct., 13800-Trust I. Ndukwu and Christopher O. Okorie to Harold E. Ellis, $539,000.

Fox Bow Dr., 13025-Carolyn Lee Lancaster to Andrea D. Clark, $400,000.

Kettering Pl., 11259-Corene Lyon to Dalecia P. Hampton, $255,000.

Medstead Lane, 2805-D.R. Horton to Tricia S. Joseph, $439,990.

Prince Pl., 10101, No. 102-5B-Federal National Mortgage Association to Roberto and Ricardo Navarro, $69,000.

Red Jade Dr., 254, No. 13-1-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group to Jenny Sanchez Nunez, $189,000.

Town Center Cir., 8961, No. 1-107-Pradeep Ganguly to Shakira Smith, $172,000.

LAUREL AREA

Birkhall Dr., 13500-Jeffrey C. and Dawn R. Taylor to Jordan C. and Miriam Ariana Taylor, $340,000.

Domer Ave., 401-Robert L. and Mary P. Tellor to Danny D. and Martha A. Torres, $220,000.

Gales St., 16215-Diana B. Honeker and estate of Louise A. Bussing to Vanessa Renee Quandt and Daniel Thomas Bradley, $380,000.

Montrose Ave., 1105-Rosemary J. Warneke to Emily Swain, $343,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Claxton Dr., 12852, No. 5-G-U.S. Bank and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Emily O. Ayodele, $248,000.

Imperial Dr., 8218, No. 6-J-Colletta A. Jones Thompson to Jose Luis Yanez, Yesenia Angelica Yanez and Jacob Patrick Thornbury, $242,000.

Point Lane North, 13006-Gary Warren and Linda M. Doyle to Rudy E. Espino Martinez and Jessica Aguirre, $399,900.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

32nd St., 4511-Joshua and Tracy Loh to Ragini Kapadia and Katherine Lynn Foreman, $438,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Emerson Rd., 7749-Federal National Mortgage Association to Milvia Marleny Monteflores Cabrera, $176,000.

Ian St., 6613-Sondra J. Beltz and estate of Thelma L. Witte to Catherine N. Akah and Serah Atekwane, $315,000.

Landing Way, 6500-Sheikh S. Bashir to Ghulam Rasool, $291,000.

Randolph St., 6806-Jose R. Sorto to Joy Nwulu and Ijoma Ihebinandu, $250,000.

Taylor St., 7505-Rafael Bienvenido Rodriguez and Mabel De Jesus Zelaya to Carlton, Gillian Mason and Carla S. Wilson, $412,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Choctaw Dr., 5919-Najwa A. Kelloff and Gopala Krishna Kanneganti to Carol Olivera, $259,000.

Hampton Dr., 610-Elizabeth C. Wilson to Terriea Lenora Sutton Franklin, $220,000.

Neptune Ave., 708-Oscar Daniel and Ramona Mebane to Lamonte Ginyard, $210,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. L05-NH Haven Residential and NH Haven Apartments to Teisha St. Rose, $599,900.

Shoshone Dr., 5922-Molton Turner Jr. to Angela D. Castellon, $227,000.

White Oak Dr., 948-Garland L. Trent and estate of Gwendolyn M. Trent to Felicitas R. Marzan, $373,900.

SUITLAND AREA

Juanita Ct., 6403-Integrity Professional Contracting to Franco H. and Tasha M. Gainey, $330,000.

Mathilda Lane, 4998-Full House & Associates to Isael Abrego Guardado and Iris Abrego Hernandez, $329,500.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Colebrooke Dr., 2545-Thou Home Investment to Victoria F. Griffin, $102,500.

Coolridge Rd., 6806-Maroun Koubayati to Michael and Dana Simpson, $353,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3306, No. A2-Dana R. Kiett Washington and estate of Carolyn K. Kiett to Eugene and Bertha Proctor, $60,000.

Murdock St., 4105-Tichi Property to Shailesh Kumar Patel, $307,500.

Sharon Rd., 4915-Sherida M. Dewitt Smith to Tiona Gallion, $339,000.

Wandering Way, 4403-Marshal W. Cunningham to Marco Gerardo Granese, $346,000.

24th Ave., 4107-Annette C. Pitts to Rory Randolph, $250,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 411-Zewerede Emlaelu to Bsrat Mezghebe and Tsehai Habte Mariam, $245,000.

Jamestown Rd., 6007-Asnake G. Giorgis and Aklog Aseffa to Alba Iris Joya Romero and Roxana E. Blanco Gonzalez, $400,000.

Wells Pkwy., 6907-Ryan T. and Alison J. Beckwith to Claire Renee and Zachary William Worshtil, $595,000.

38th Ave., 5706-Mary J. Thornton and Monica Neukomm to Gregory Roy and Corine Bischetti Erlandson, $388,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Back Stretch Blvd., 5111-Dwayne F. Anderson II to Michelle and Dwayne Anderson, $385,000.

Cornwall Ct., 4439-Michelle Mitchell to Taeler E. Wilson, $286,000.

Dappled Grey Way, 10908-Bashan Warren and Tiffanie Rose Horsley to Davida Haynes, $425,000.

Fox Stream Way, 9110-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic to Shawn L. Pratt, $403,000.

Grandhaven Ave., 9201-Wanda J. and Charles L. Bryant to Mattie McJordan, $295,999.

Marlborough Cir., 14519-Valencia Higgins to Deloria P. Gordon, $230,000.

Osborne Rd. S., 6315-Linda Wilson and Henry L. Manuel to Travis and Erika Totten, $525,000.

Pitman Ave., 9907-John A. and Myong S. Matthews to Somesh and Devi Tiwari, $397,000.

Richmond Run, 3801-SM Parkside Corp. to Alexander Anderson, $327,210.

Saint Thomas Church Rd., 15600-Kathryn J. Dietrich to Jacob and Danielle Ciango, $609,000.

Skipton Ct., 4311-James O. Goff to Leita D. Douglass, $280,000.

Trumbull Dr., 13021-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group to Sherry T. Porter, $262,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Cleaver Dr., 11811-Ron Geoffrey Jackson to Marvin Martinez and Wafa Alshaheri, $280,000.

Elgin Cir., 10108-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Lorenzo Ricardo and Ceronne Janine Hylton, $489,000.

Golden Hill Dr., 3502-Harry D. Richardson to Betty Johnson, $470,000.

Margary Timbers Ct., 2709-Kim Thomas to Michael D. and Latondria L. Williams, $710,000.

Saint Gregory Ct., 13006-U.S. Bank and RMAC Trust to Traveon and Kia Nolley Smith, $1.27 million.