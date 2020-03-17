This sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation was provided in November by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Airport Lane, 1411-Judylyn S. DiPasquale to Herbert L. Portillo Jimenez and Orellana Lopez Karina Veronesa, $300,000.

Derbyshire Way, 15210-Samuel E. and Althea J. Hayward to Salida Wilson, $427,000.

Livingston Rd., 17118-Muhammad Rashid to Joel Lopez Ayala, $250,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Burketon Rd., 1209-Joel Beaven to Nuredin Netabay and Selamawit Woldeslasse, $375,000.

Laguna Rd., 1902-Ruther M. and Julius B. Dickens to Juan Rojas Rojas, $307,000.

Phoebe Lane, 10110-Asha Purohit to Delsy A. Benitez and Gustavo I. Velasquez Velasquez, $479,000.

15th Pl., 8207-Francis D. Snodgrass and Jeremy Sharp to Jonathan Caballero, $365,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Barrberry Lane, 7210-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Pierre P. Choisy and Marie M. Charles, $387,900.

Dorset Lane, 11215-Richard W. and Kevin W. Nagel to Janis L. Nagel and Philip L. Hinkley, $300,000.

Hammett St., 6254-HSBC Bank and Fremont Home Loan Trust to Alexander Quintanilla, $240,330.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12812-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Chris Kwabena Gyan Baffour, $387,675.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 2309-Andrew C. Rinehart and Michael Ennis to Lavette Johnson Debrow, $400,000.

Belhurst Lane, 12818-Extreme Homes Corp. to Jesse Michael and Alexis Leo, $381,000.

Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4616-Satia Family Trust to Edward and Melanie M. Blizzard, $472,000.

Flamingo Lane, 12303-Elite Acquisitions Corp. to Connor B. Murphy and Madelaine A. Porter, $359,000.

Kenway Lane, 2600-Gwen C. Garten to Moises Ramirez Canseco and Ana Seldina Herrera, $342,900.

Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 306-Tanya Ingram and estate of Linda S. Ingram to Amanda E. Moore, $265,000.

Malta Lane, 12217-KN Investment Corp. to John Tips, $425,000.

Race Track Rd., 7008-Patricia L. Huffman Romano and Vernon Huffman to Timothy Jerome Jumbelick Jr., $220,000.

Rockvue Pass., 4900-Federal National Mortgage Association to Vicente Escobar Galdamez, $290,000.

Starlight Lane, 12500-Prince Peter Anthony Vargas and Kiersten Natasha Vargas to Theodore and Marilynn Small, $375,000.

Welling Lane, 12316-John M. and Alison R. Grieg to Jeffrey G. and Tammy L. Williams, $305,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Amber Meadows Dr., 2208-Ricky and Joan Andras to Denise Rojas and Cody B. Rhodes, $415,000.

Eaves Lane, 3807, No. 144-Christina Taylor Serrano and Christina Taylor to Kimberly Holmes, $263,000.

Elkhorn Lane, 16507-Jason E. and Marsie L. Ross to Henrietta Awo Osei Anto, $325,000.

Evans Mill Ct., 3507-Jane N. Ibrahim Washington to Millicent N. and Ikechukwu Nwolisa, $291,000.

Needlewood Lane, 2908-Ilir and Mirlinda Uka to Joshua Bloom Feldman, $362,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Boundary Lane, 8504-Beatrice P. Harris to Mercedez C. Martinez Gonzalez, Floridalma Garcia De Martinez and Laura Elizabeth Garcia, $194,000.

Chicamuxen Ct., 7310-Anita Banks to Benjamin and Michele Owens Stith, $473,000.

Mountain Laurel Way, 4300-James Richard Brown and Maree A. Harrison Brown to Danielle Kathryn and Clint Jones, $570,000.

Springfield Rd. South, 13910-Stephan F. and Anesha Rhett Berry to Don Everhart II, $270,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Windom Rd., 3809-Jamu Real Estate Corp. to Pedro Luis Morejon Acevedo and Cynthia Frias Maggi, $359,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Cedarleaf Ave., 312-Jose Montesinos to Abby Elizabeth Bart and Joe Lemmon, $263,500.

Cypresstree Dr., 1021-Michael X. Freeman to Sherod Emerson, $270,000.

Drum Ave., 626-Federal National Mortgage Association to Elio Jimenez, $140,000.

Foote St., 6211-City of Seat Pleasant to Tabarus Barton, Melody Jeter and Gordon Miles, $310,000.

Kayak Ave., 1126-Francisco Ortiz to Fredy De Jesus Monroy, $200,000.

Mill Ave. W., 214-Tho Van Nguyen to Elmer M. Guevara Reyes and Elba Guevara, $300,000.

Opus Ave., 714-DMV Property Buyers to Jennifer Tatiana Galindo Ortega, $310,000.

Rolling Ridge Dr., 6519-Jeffrey G. and Tammy L. Williams to Glenda Yanira Velasquez, $260,000.

Vine St., 4100-Brentford Levern and Anna Marie Davis to Curtis Black and Denise A. Whyte McKenzie, $217,000.

59th Ave., 1007-BTR Investments to Dean Williams, $320,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Sheet Ct., 9711-Xavier D. and Joy S. Preston to Lamar C. Smith, $405,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Bender Rd., 7701-Tamara and Floyd Patterson to Selvin Onelio Lorenzo Aguilar and Elida Marisol Perez Mendez, $230,000.

Columbia Pl., 2211-Sheila Walker to Michael A. Wheeler, $206,200.

Normandy Rd., 7711-Arturo Alfaro to Robin Williams Jones, $220,000.

Reicher St., 8616-Singh Co. to Jose Fredy and Maria D. Chavez, $335,000.

81st Ave., 3114-Jamilla Lake to Sincerie Barnett, Alberto Barnett and Kereem J. Keizer, $325,000.

CLINTON AREA

Briarcliff Dr., 6709-Debra Johnson to Steven R. Moya Yapura, $265,000.

Colonial Lane, 7805-Arel Properties to Ava G. Fuller, $425,000.

Ethan Thomas Dr., 4009-Sankuratri to Samuel J. Cooper, $499,900.

Jennifer Ct., 8709-YCR Construction to Michele Ardelsia and Monsuru Adebiyi Adetona, $315,000.

Mary Catherine Ct., 11506-Rodney Blackmon and estate of Mary L. Blackmon to Michael Damon Harewood, $339,000.

Pumpkin St., 2818-Kenneth O. Ford to Temitope A. Enajekpo, $450,000.

Wilton Pl., 9506-John and Chitika Barnes to Carol Eugenia and Shelton Alphonzo Franklin, $440,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Caddo St., 4701-Jerome S. Laguilles Jr. to Hao Traiger, $350,000.

Ontario Rd., 5021-Sandy and Paula L. Williamson to David H. Sklaroff, $272,200.

Rhode Island Ave., 7308-Kendall Properties II to Daniel Mermel, $587,500.

Westchester Park Dr., 6004, No. 202-Deutsche Bank and American Home Mortgage Assets to Marco A. Fuentes, $130,375.

Wofford Lane, 9218-Subhendra N. and Puspanjali Misra to Taekyu Ha and Young Ju Do, $400,000.

63rd Ave., 8821-Kimberly B. Righter to Alicia G. Godoy and Carlos R. Porras, $360,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Hil Mar Dr., 5001-Bryan K. Harris to Victoria Cejas, $280,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 6308, No. 8-4-Yan Yeung to Larry Andrew Parker, $95,000.

Karen Blvd., 1569-Baron S. Goldsberry to Mariana Ayodele Ayamel, $235,000.

Millvale Ave., 2713-Paulette L. Porter to Jean E. Myrick, $228,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 1510-Ty Webb to Samantha Suzann Shepard, $330,000.

Wilkins Pl., 6600-Cochlea Holdings to Keris Threatt, $316,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Aragona Blvd., 1201-Frank E. Grant Jr. and Malissa Crenshaw to Sergio Lemus Ramos, $399,900.

Cedar Rd., 514-Tanya Y. Williams to Ligaya Baraoidan and Reynaldo C. Diculen, $495,000.

Dimrill Ct., 6237-Lemlem Embaie to Oscar A. Alvarado and Maria J. Torrez, $245,000.

Glasgow Way, 13118-Strategic Business Investments to Eric C. Pittman Jr. and April V. Maupin, $411,000.

Hollydale Rd., 1810-Jose E. Canas and Nancy Y. Rios to Thelmeka Holly, $303,000.

Odlanyer Ct., 8906-Andray Felix and Kellye E. McCuien to John Carter and Monica Robb, $515,000.

Roland Lane, 10315-Lisa Marie Lawhorne and Lisa M. Bristow Lawhorne to Mohamed Khamis Abmed and Mina Khalfaoui, $310,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Hanover Pkwy., 7732, No. 251-Linda S. Mericle and estate of Stella Mae Sims to Jane Herrmann, $105,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6640, No. 209-Regina F. Finley to Roselyn Gilliam, $218,000.

Mandan Rd., 8005, No. 602-Constance Morina to Juan Carlos Flores, $175,000.

Ora Ct. S., 7273-Virginia D. Duncan to Taher Billal and Hasina Ruma, $290,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Livingston St., 3917-Kathryn Hansen to Chris and Connor Michael Wilkinson, $385,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 303-Valerie D. Freas to Pablo V. Zuniga, $115,000.

42nd Pl., 5229-Frank Underwood to Patrick M. Vogel, $500,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brae Brooke Dr., 8710-KAV Real Estate Services Corp. to Zelda S. Johnson, $223,000.

Cipriano Woods Ct., 7019-Prosper Osei Wusu to Noe Vasquez and Ada Guadalupe Alvarado Hernandez, $275,000.

Fowler Lane, 9225-Phoenix Property Developers to Jose Alfaro Yanes and Blanca N. Fuentes De Alfaro, $385,000.

Johnson Ave., 7806-R Capital Investments to Cecilio Vasquez Hurtado, $235,000.

Van Allen Lane, 7513-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic to Donna Harvin, $390,000.

Woodstream Dr., 6707-Bolaji Tubo to Santos A. Umanzor, $315,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Blaz Ct., 2108-Wilmington Trust and Citibank to David A. and Adetutu A. Dawodu, $285,000.

Burnished Wood Ct., 13800-Trust I. Ndukwu and Christopher O. Okorie to Harold E. Ellis, $539,000.

Fox Bow Dr., 13025-Carolyn Lee Lancaster to Andrea D. Clark, $400,000.

Kettering Pl., 11259-Corene Lyon to Dalecia P. Hampton, $255,000.

Medstead Lane, 2805-D.R. Horton to Tricia S. Joseph, $439,990.

Prince Pl., 10101, No. 102-5B-Federal National Mortgage Association to Roberto and Ricardo Navarro, $69,000.

Red Jade Dr., 254, No. 13-1-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group to Jenny Sanchez Nunez, $189,000.

Town Center Cir., 8961, No. 1-107-Pradeep Ganguly to Shakira Smith, $172,000.

LAUREL AREA

Birkhall Dr., 13500-Jeffrey C. and Dawn R. Taylor to Jordan C. and Miriam Ariana Taylor, $340,000.

Domer Ave., 401-Robert L. and Mary P. Tellor to Danny D. and Martha A. Torres, $220,000.

Gales St., 16215-Diana B. Honeker and estate of Louise A. Bussing to Vanessa Renee Quandt and Daniel Thomas Bradley, $380,000.

Montrose Ave., 1105-Rosemary J. Warneke to Emily Swain, $343,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Claxton Dr., 12852, No. 5-G-U.S. Bank and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Emily O. Ayodele, $248,000.

Imperial Dr., 8218, No. 6-J-Colletta A. Jones Thompson to Jose Luis Yanez, Yesenia Angelica Yanez and Jacob Patrick Thornbury, $242,000.

Point Lane North, 13006-Gary Warren and Linda M. Doyle to Rudy E. Espino Martinez and Jessica Aguirre, $399,900.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

32nd St., 4511-Joshua and Tracy Loh to Ragini Kapadia and Katherine Lynn Foreman, $438,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Emerson Rd., 7749-Federal National Mortgage Association to Milvia Marleny Monteflores Cabrera, $176,000.

Ian St., 6613-Sondra J. Beltz and estate of Thelma L. Witte to Catherine N. Akah and Serah Atekwane, $315,000.

Landing Way, 6500-Sheikh S. Bashir to Ghulam Rasool, $291,000.

Randolph St., 6806-Jose R. Sorto to Joy Nwulu and Ijoma Ihebinandu, $250,000.

Taylor St., 7505-Rafael Bienvenido Rodriguez and Mabel De Jesus Zelaya to Carlton, Gillian Mason and Carla S. Wilson, $412,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Choctaw Dr., 5919-Najwa A. Kelloff and Gopala Krishna Kanneganti to Carol Olivera, $259,000.

Hampton Dr., 610-Elizabeth C. Wilson to Terriea Lenora Sutton Franklin, $220,000.

Neptune Ave., 708-Oscar Daniel and Ramona Mebane to Lamonte Ginyard, $210,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. L05-NH Haven Residential and NH Haven Apartments to Teisha St. Rose, $599,900.

Shoshone Dr., 5922-Molton Turner Jr. to Angela D. Castellon, $227,000.

White Oak Dr., 948-Garland L. Trent and estate of Gwendolyn M. Trent to Felicitas R. Marzan, $373,900.

SUITLAND AREA

Juanita Ct., 6403-Integrity Professional Contracting to Franco H. and Tasha M. Gainey, $330,000.

Mathilda Lane, 4998-Full House & Associates to Isael Abrego Guardado and Iris Abrego Hernandez, $329,500.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Colebrooke Dr., 2545-Thou Home Investment to Victoria F. Griffin, $102,500.

Coolridge Rd., 6806-Maroun Koubayati to Michael and Dana Simpson, $353,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3306, No. A2-Dana R. Kiett Washington and estate of Carolyn K. Kiett to Eugene and Bertha Proctor, $60,000.

Murdock St., 4105-Tichi Property to Shailesh Kumar Patel, $307,500.

Sharon Rd., 4915-Sherida M. Dewitt Smith to Tiona Gallion, $339,000.

Wandering Way, 4403-Marshal W. Cunningham to Marco Gerardo Granese, $346,000.

24th Ave., 4107-Annette C. Pitts to Rory Randolph, $250,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 411-Zewerede Emlaelu to Bsrat Mezghebe and Tsehai Habte Mariam, $245,000.

Jamestown Rd., 6007-Asnake G. Giorgis and Aklog Aseffa to Alba Iris Joya Romero and Roxana E. Blanco Gonzalez, $400,000.

Wells Pkwy., 6907-Ryan T. and Alison J. Beckwith to Claire Renee and Zachary William Worshtil, $595,000.

38th Ave., 5706-Mary J. Thornton and Monica Neukomm to Gregory Roy and Corine Bischetti Erlandson, $388,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Back Stretch Blvd., 5111-Dwayne F. Anderson II to Michelle and Dwayne Anderson, $385,000.

Cornwall Ct., 4439-Michelle Mitchell to Taeler E. Wilson, $286,000.

Dappled Grey Way, 10908-Bashan Warren and Tiffanie Rose Horsley to Davida Haynes, $425,000.

Fox Stream Way, 9110-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic to Shawn L. Pratt, $403,000.

Grandhaven Ave., 9201-Wanda J. and Charles L. Bryant to Mattie McJordan, $295,999.

Marlborough Cir., 14519-Valencia Higgins to Deloria P. Gordon, $230,000.

Osborne Rd. S., 6315-Linda Wilson and Henry L. Manuel to Travis and Erika Totten, $525,000.

Pitman Ave., 9907-John A. and Myong S. Matthews to Somesh and Devi Tiwari, $397,000.

Richmond Run, 3801-SM Parkside Corp. to Alexander Anderson, $327,210.

Saint Thomas Church Rd., 15600-Kathryn J. Dietrich to Jacob and Danielle Ciango, $609,000.

Skipton Ct., 4311-James O. Goff to Leita D. Douglass, $280,000.

Trumbull Dr., 13021-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group to Sherry T. Porter, $262,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Cleaver Dr., 11811-Ron Geoffrey Jackson to Marvin Martinez and Wafa Alshaheri, $280,000.

Elgin Cir., 10108-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Lorenzo Ricardo and Ceronne Janine Hylton, $489,000.

Golden Hill Dr., 3502-Harry D. Richardson to Betty Johnson, $470,000.

Margary Timbers Ct., 2709-Kim Thomas to Michael D. and Latondria L. Williams, $710,000.

Saint Gregory Ct., 13006-U.S. Bank and RMAC Trust to Traveon and Kia Nolley Smith, $1.27 million.

Terrapin Hills Dr., 1727-Viktoria E. Trimmer to Hamza M. and Rhonda Idris, $445,600.