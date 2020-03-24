These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in November by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Auburn Rd. W., 14851-Jon and Gayle M. Rietmulder to Norman Allen and Gary Penn, $572,000.

Kenlon Lane, 14308-Paul M. Kodzwa Jr. to Delories King, $384,900.

Madrillon Way, 17000-Claudius M. and Juliette C. Parkzes to Timothy J. and Marta G. Bauer, $460,000.

Wendells Lane, 3305-Department of Veterans Affairs to Randolf D. and Romania T. Gadson, $392,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Carnation Ct., 10523-Holy Cross Parish of Polish National Catholic Church to Mirna Garcia and Hector Humberto Hernandez, $365,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1802, No. 508-Richard Valentine Jr. to Blanca D. Menjivar, $65,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 2909-Mark C. Jarvis to Edwin Alexander Moreno Yanes, $300,000.

Rutland Pl., 10406-Delsy A. and Bruno A. Benitez to Ana Z. Marquez and Manuel A. Quinteros, $375,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Clay Lane, 7518-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Miles Tremayne Barnes, $372,990.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11340, No. 2F-Mariamma Samuel and Jolly Abraham to Alonso and Blanca L. Flores De Romero, $145,000.

Frances Dr., 11333-Rory C. Rice and estate of Gladys J. Rice to Carlos R. Gonzalez Lopez, $389,000.

Quimby Ave., 4709-Q&P Realty Corp. to Glenwoodrow D. Green, $359,900.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12909-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Sanjay, Sanjeevani and Kunda Chavan, $433,570.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Newton St., 5206, No. T1-Shonita N. and Walter A. Mason to Todius Davis, $105,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 2321-Kenneth Christopher and Amanda Diane Blakeley to Sabina Lin and Gregory C. Shaub, $345,000.

Brady Ave., 8405-Richard E. Rydelek to Ashlee D. Person, $239,000.

Cory Dr., 8600-Cynthia Y.l. Norris to George A. Lewis, $440,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12909, No. 34-Olufemi and Aldoria Adebayo to Omolayo Adebayo, $300,000.

Kilbourne Lane, 12613-F. X. McCaffrey to Shai Sumpter, $362,000.

Libertys Delight Dr., 12805, No. 72B-Awawu Umaru to Hillis Edelen, $329,900.

Oaklyn Lane, 4510-Donald Williams to Helana Johnson, $320,000.

Rambling Lane, 12511-Kenneth G. Clark to Howard J. and Diane Elmore, $262,000.

Sage Lane, 3201-Rickey and Janice Hawkins to Delores Rice and Melanie Delegall, $425,000.

Teal Lane, 3105-Jose Miguel and Lee Ann Boluda to Erika Raquel and Edgar Eli Perez, $416,900.

Windflower Way, 4211-Deltia D. and Vaslav Patterson to Catherine O. Oladoyinbo, $328,200.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Atomic Lane, 15811-Kyle C. and Ashley Blithe Rambo to Andrew J. Comer, $315,000.

Ebony Ct., 15716-Tamika A. Alexander to Dominic Harris, $274,900.

Endicott Dr., 15201-Ann M. McLaughlin to Michelle Lanham, $310,000.

Federal Hill Ct., 16810-Shari Walker to Christopher C. Bryant, $518,000.

Neman Dr., 15414-Laseane A. Miller to Larry B. and Donna A. Chambers, $272,000.

Penterra Way, 16212-Lahsen Oummad and Khadija Elbahbah to Aloma D. Jackson, $300,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Brandywine Rd., 16411-Perry Becker and Joan Elizabeth Kratko to Raul A. Contreras Bustamante and Carlos M. Saravia, $290,000.

Croom Rd., 19511-Jim Robert and Laura M. Wilson to Ricky L. Goad, $295,000.

Nelson Perrie Rd., 15650-Lauretia E. Edwards to Jonathan R. Feor, $425,000.

Whitaker Park Dr., 13201-Robert N. Defendini to Wanda M. Richardson Waddy, $585,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Birchleaf Ave., 504-PSS Homes Corp. to Robin A. Rodriguez Torres, $275,000.

Fresno St., 7105-RGM Real Estate Solutions Corp. to John and Monique Kelly McLean, $270,000.

Jansen Ave., 1114-Carrera Homes Corp. to Dania J. Delcid Menjivar, $240,000.

Larchmont Ave., 1208-Kase Properties Corp. to Jhonatan Beato Marte, $289,000.

Mountain Lake Pl., 6713-Donte Shields to Ke Shae N. Perry, $247,000.

Rollins Lane, 5606-Beverly L. Leftridge to Edith Yesenia Gonzalez and Oscar Omar Amaya Guardado, $175,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 7407-Lester W. and Jeja R. Simeon to Mojisola Edu, $339,000.

60th Ave., 1109-Arevalo Investments Corp. to Nathaniel O. Ajoa, $430,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Countrywood Ct., 1761-Stanley Collington to Alexis Williams and Marquis Robinson, $250,000.

Hill Stone Dr., 7401-Department of Housing and Urban Development to D’Shawna and Desmond Bernard, $240,000.

Palmer Park Rd., 1940-Nicole E. Giddens to Cristino Arizmendi Navarette and Nora Maria Torres Infante, $222,000.

CLINTON AREA

Alan Dr., 5901-Tuwana Lewis Carter to Jeffery A. and Linda Greenfield, $290,000.

Boniwood Turn E., 5815-Xcel Properties Corp. to Shanreka Mercedes Martin, $282,500.

Brooke Jane Dr., 6003-Gershon and Kimberly Peaks to Mark Z. Holmes II, $265,000.

Cosca Park Dr., 11622-Mary L. Boyd to Inez and Herman Junior Belcher, $255,000.

Dennison Dr., 6200-Kenny Phan and James Hoang to Lian Jiao Li and Yicai Sun, $454,000.

Fishing Creek Way, 7716-Angela Macon to Trinea Wilson, $282,000.

Killarney St., 6502-Alfreda High to Stephanie B. and Roxanne Regina Howard, $320,000.

Megan Dr., 5006-Angela Willis Sloan to Rodolphe Tinde, $350,000.

Windbrook Dr., 12917-Capital Companies Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to April Renetta and Marilyn Octavia Rhodes, $349,900.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Lackawanna St., 4815-Heather Ann Hanson Rivas to Sararuth Delice, $355,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6032, No. 302-Melinda M. Pope to Meng Ping Chang and Hsin Yuan Chen, $140,000.

47th Pl., 9704-Elmer D. Estrada Moscoso and Tomas Estrada to Jorge A. Hernandez Giron, $345,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Barkley Pl., 2334-Zymax Realty Corp. to Brandon G. Trotter, $269,000.

East Pl., 5700-Jonathan Robertson and estate of John B. Robertson to Jose Ismael Flores, $275,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 5009-Anthony and Marie Sumner to Deaundrey R. Shropshire and Brittany S. Young, $278,150.

Kipling Pkwy., 6914-Jacquelyn Singh Harris and Raymond S. Singh to David Nagar and Zalina Adkins, $220,000.

Oak Glen Way, 2511-Os Consult Corp. to Julia Elizabeth Nunnelley and Santos Alcides Marquez, $299,990.

Shady Glen Dr., 1601-Alejandro A. Welch and Aida Chappotin to Milele Drummond, $329,999.

Willow Ridge Ct., 3505-Beyunka A. Scates to Tilahun G. Medhin, $305,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Ballina Ct., 12101-Nia M. Jenkins to Carly Field, $454,000.

Chalfont Ct., 1904-Potomac Mills Investment Group Corp. to Harry Swedenburg, $336,000.

Elwin Rd., 1114-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jose Moreno and Gloria Morales, $266,500.

Gunpowder Dr., 11612-Brian K. and Tracey R. Simpkins to Emebet Beyene, Elizabeth Mekonnen and Fikirtehanna Beyene, $375,000.

Horizon Ct., 12205-Brenda A. Hill Johnson to Carlos and Maria F. Vega, $320,000.

Old Piscataway Rd., 1509-CKJC Corp. to Wesley Kevin Davis Sr., $405,000.

Prince George’s Dr., 7803-Joy Ira Corp. to Edgardo T. Cezar, Oscar Torres and Garleth Torres, $349,900.

Rolling Green Way, 10201-Erron Latimore and Kimberly Hammond to Clark K. Woods, $420,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5111-Omofunmilayo O. Odukale to Kendra Janel Thomas, $338,900.

GREENBELT AREA

Cloister Pl., 7700-Retained Realty Inc. to Kehinde Tijani, $255,900.

Mandan Rd., 8007, No. 613-Tiruayer Negatu to Edwin G. Flores Rodas and Roxana P. Trejo, $177,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4551-Teak Hayes and Lauren E. Wilson to Michele Lenoir, $470,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 717-Alexander Sheldon Duplaix to Keya Beale, $158,000.

46th Pl., 5630-Kenneth C. Toler and Natasha I. Crowe to Kathy M. Takayama, $482,500.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Kingfisher Lane, 7010-Melissa Ramey and estate of Betty Diana Ramey to Ana Huitz, $355,000.

Piper Ridge Ct., 9111-Valentine McFarlane to Joseph B. Mitchell, $455,000.

Wellington Ct., 9200-Roy E. and Terry T. Storck to Donald S. and Jane E. Wells, $324,000.

Worrell Ave., 9426-MTGLQ Investors to Luis A. Beltran Mejia, $245,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bennington Dr., 11506-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Morgan Stanley to Philip C. Popo, $320,000.

Cambleton Dr., 12615-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Nike Akintorin, $275,900.

Galeshead Dr., 2812-Regina Hogan to Nnaemeka H. Iwuagwu, $375,000.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9601, No. 301-Brandon and Karen Miller Long to Przemyslaw M. Praszczalek, $192,000.

Merganser Ct., 1010-Delrease Tibbs and Nicole Brenda Clarke to Mariatu P. Thullah, Alfred M. Thullah and Mayeni Kargbo, $410,000.

Richard Bowie Lane, 15213-D.R. Horton Inc. to Matthew Cheatham and Susan Lillian Ssentongo, $404,670.

Wood Ember Dr., 13611-Samantha Minor to Aaron and Shernise Yarbough, $595,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way N., 7601, No. 127-Eva A. Greene to Manuel E. Sotelo, $175,000.

Bradford Dr., 15828-Steven Boyer and Daniel Miller to Fabian H. Thompson and Keisha K. McPherson, $380,000.

Dorset Rd., 15609, No. 57-Nayereh Beyad to William L. Mensh, $131,000.

Haines Ct., 7625-Jose Ramirez Lara to Son Truong Van and Phuong My Thi Pham, $248,000.

Sandy Spring Rd., 8012-Hassan Amiri to Norwood T. Dennis, $245,000.

William St., 14106, No. 19A-Cheryl D. Combs to Silvia Ruiz, $150,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Imperial Dr., 8266, No. 5-B-Brhane Rufael to Antonio Lima, Ndeye Niasse and Maria Dacruz, $237,900.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Beall St., 4117-David E. Vigil Argueta and Ana Maria Alvarez Ventura to Mohamed, Kadiatu and Mahawa Turay, $280,000.

Legation Rd., 8207-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rosa A. Cruz Lopez and Byron E. Najera Osorio, $300,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7507, No. 2057-Wede W. Moses to Mayelin L. Fajardo Vargas and Marcos Fernando Rauda, $113,300.

Thornwood Rd., 3822-Willa and Kenneth Parrish to Hannibal Awungnjia, $265,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Birchwood Dr., 1418-Ilsen Lilliana De La Fuente to Jeanine L. Iriarte Maldonado and Gabriel Quintanilla, $301,000.

Claudia Dr., 7802-Boonlert and Wanida Rungfarsangaroon to Jose L. Granados Cabrera, Milagro D. Benitez De Granados and Hector A. Reconco Vasquez, $355,000.

Fair Winds Way, 703, No. 252-Wesley Farrell Timmons and Dawn Ann Zimmer to Jerome and Sharlitta Arnisha Bates, $772,900.

Helmont Dr., 5511-German Torres to Maria Sanchez and Eric A. Alvarado, $310,000.

Overlook Park Dr., 512, No. 33-Alvario V. Richards Jr. to Timothy K. and Crystal Tyson Bridges, $742,500.

River Mist Dr., 723, No. 181-Adam R. and Jinna Pastrana Bulava to Jacqueline R. Lowe, $590,000.

Roanne Dr., 7208-Joann M. Newsome to Julio Marcelo Morrobel and Lucas L. Sejas Pinto, $254,000.

Vinson St., 1116-Marietta Niembra Araojo to Erick D. Alvarez and Norma E. Andrade, $281,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 518, No. 6719-Matthew F. Shannon to Olufunke Olufon, $64,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Ridgecrest Dr., 4307-Daniel and Raul O. Bonilla to Stefany G. and Daniela A. Gomez Hernandez, $311,000.

Talmadge Cir., 4239-Jamila Marcus and Jeffrey A. Potter to Kabrima Petty, $331,100.

Wood Creek Dr., 3440-Brandon D. Moore to Antonio Borckardt, $255,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane S., 2031-Blakeney Enterprises Inc. to Katrina Shorter, $265,900.

Danville Dr., 4212-Kenneth S. Foushee to Rodney M. and Denise C. Garris, $370,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3350, No. B1-Yvette H. Evans to Toni Doerson and Daryl L. Bobo, $74,000.

Kenstan Dr., 5241-Blake E. and Febie M. Jarman to Danica C. and Thomas Durham, $381,800.

Orme Dr., 3513-Kelvin M. Cusick to Venicia Victoria Nichols, $312,000.

Weldon Dr., 4315-EMCC Real Estate Corp. to Bruce H. Taylor, $365,000.

25th Ave., 3412-Nas Group Corp. to Donald Moore, $320,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 607-FV 1 Inc. and Morgan Stanley Mortgage Cap Holdings Corp. to Betzaida Tejada Vera, $195,000.

10th Pl., 6028-Patricia O. Okolie and Chukwuka E. Iroabuchi to Sigfredo and Alexis J. Benitez, $390,000.

39th Pl., 6117-Edgar Malone to Peter M. Valente and Nina C. Koltnow, $460,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Barnwell Pl., 13008-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Kehinde Harrick Akinsanya, $300,000.

Cheswicke Lane, 15704-Merrill Cohen and estate of Robin C. Mitchell to Charles A. Mack, $602,000.

Elizabeth Parnum Pl., 10604-Karen G. Newsome to Darlene E. Smith, $288,000.

Gay Terr., 10611-Pluto Housing Corp. to James and Mary Smiley, $340,000.

Hummingbird Lane, 9708-Birdina Miller to Ronald H. Williams, $325,000.

Osborne Rd. S., 7304-Dwayne Catterton to Marco M. and Catarina Mateus, $386,875.

Pond Dr., 6396-Victoria J. Capezza to Dardo D. Kleiner, $435,000.

Ripon Pl., 13189-Tanya H. and Sonya D. Thomas to Chanelle Hatton, $260,000.

Sherwood Dr., 9504-Kenneth Barnes III to Lidia P. Camacho, Gregorio Tapia Alvarado and Herculano Nieto Tapia, $320,000.

Starting Gate Dr., 5100-Richard H. Salas to Liana and Shawn Watkins, $430,000.

Woodyard Cir., 9804-Irwin A. Goldberg and estate of Andre Burchelle Roach to Mukisa J. Blount, $280,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Connor Ct., 2000, No. 705H-Cozet G. Winston to Crystal and Horace Martin, $185,000.

Meadowridge Lane, 10600-Cabrera Construction Corp. to Alfredo Alexi Rodriguez Flores, $385,000.

Saint Michaels Dr., 1037-Steven A. and Mai Leigh to Francis Eghan and Priscilla Asiedu, $319,000.