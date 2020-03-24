Madrillon Way, 17000-Claudius M. and Juliette C. Parkzes to Timothy J. and Marta G. Bauer, $460,000.

Wendells Lane, 3305-Department of Veterans Affairs to Randolf D. and Romania T. Gadson, $392,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Carnation Ct., 10523-Holy Cross Parish of Polish National Catholic Church to Mirna Garcia and Hector Humberto Hernandez, $365,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1802, No. 508-Richard Valentine Jr. to Blanca D. Menjivar, $65,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 2909-Mark C. Jarvis to Edwin Alexander Moreno Yanes, $300,000.

Rutland Pl., 10406-Delsy A. and Bruno A. Benitez to Ana Z. Marquez and Manuel A. Quinteros, $375,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Clay Lane, 7518-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Miles Tremayne Barnes, $372,990.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11340, No. 2F-Mariamma Samuel and Jolly Abraham to Alonso and Blanca L. Flores De Romero, $145,000.

Frances Dr., 11333-Rory C. Rice and estate of Gladys J. Rice to Carlos R. Gonzalez Lopez, $389,000.

Quimby Ave., 4709-Q&P Realty Corp. to Glenwoodrow D. Green, $359,900.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12909-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Sanjay, Sanjeevani and Kunda Chavan, $433,570.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Newton St., 5206, No. T1-Shonita N. and Walter A. Mason to Todius Davis, $105,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 2321-Kenneth Christopher and Amanda Diane Blakeley to Sabina Lin and Gregory C. Shaub, $345,000.

Brady Ave., 8405-Richard E. Rydelek to Ashlee D. Person, $239,000.

Cory Dr., 8600-Cynthia Y.l. Norris to George A. Lewis, $440,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12909, No. 34-Olufemi and Aldoria Adebayo to Omolayo Adebayo, $300,000.

Kilbourne Lane, 12613-F. X. McCaffrey to Shai Sumpter, $362,000.

Libertys Delight Dr., 12805, No. 72B-Awawu Umaru to Hillis Edelen, $329,900.

Oaklyn Lane, 4510-Donald Williams to Helana Johnson, $320,000.

Rambling Lane, 12511-Kenneth G. Clark to Howard J. and Diane Elmore, $262,000.

Sage Lane, 3201-Rickey and Janice Hawkins to Delores Rice and Melanie Delegall, $425,000.

Teal Lane, 3105-Jose Miguel and Lee Ann Boluda to Erika Raquel and Edgar Eli Perez, $416,900.

Windflower Way, 4211-Deltia D. and Vaslav Patterson to Catherine O. Oladoyinbo, $328,200.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Atomic Lane, 15811-Kyle C. and Ashley Blithe Rambo to Andrew J. Comer, $315,000.

Ebony Ct., 15716-Tamika A. Alexander to Dominic Harris, $274,900.

Endicott Dr., 15201-Ann M. McLaughlin to Michelle Lanham, $310,000.

Federal Hill Ct., 16810-Shari Walker to Christopher C. Bryant, $518,000.

Neman Dr., 15414-Laseane A. Miller to Larry B. and Donna A. Chambers, $272,000.

Penterra Way, 16212-Lahsen Oummad and Khadija Elbahbah to Aloma D. Jackson, $300,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Brandywine Rd., 16411-Perry Becker and Joan Elizabeth Kratko to Raul A. Contreras Bustamante and Carlos M. Saravia, $290,000.

Croom Rd., 19511-Jim Robert and Laura M. Wilson to Ricky L. Goad, $295,000.

Nelson Perrie Rd., 15650-Lauretia E. Edwards to Jonathan R. Feor, $425,000.

Whitaker Park Dr., 13201-Robert N. Defendini to Wanda M. Richardson Waddy, $585,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Birchleaf Ave., 504-PSS Homes Corp. to Robin A. Rodriguez Torres, $275,000.

Fresno St., 7105-RGM Real Estate Solutions Corp. to John and Monique Kelly McLean, $270,000.

Jansen Ave., 1114-Carrera Homes Corp. to Dania J. Delcid Menjivar, $240,000.

Larchmont Ave., 1208-Kase Properties Corp. to Jhonatan Beato Marte, $289,000.

Mountain Lake Pl., 6713-Donte Shields to Ke Shae N. Perry, $247,000.

Rollins Lane, 5606-Beverly L. Leftridge to Edith Yesenia Gonzalez and Oscar Omar Amaya Guardado, $175,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 7407-Lester W. and Jeja R. Simeon to Mojisola Edu, $339,000.

60th Ave., 1109-Arevalo Investments Corp. to Nathaniel O. Ajoa, $430,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Countrywood Ct., 1761-Stanley Collington to Alexis Williams and Marquis Robinson, $250,000.

Hill Stone Dr., 7401-Department of Housing and Urban Development to D’Shawna and Desmond Bernard, $240,000.

Palmer Park Rd., 1940-Nicole E. Giddens to Cristino Arizmendi Navarette and Nora Maria Torres Infante, $222,000.

CLINTON AREA

Alan Dr., 5901-Tuwana Lewis Carter to Jeffery A. and Linda Greenfield, $290,000.

Boniwood Turn E., 5815-Xcel Properties Corp. to Shanreka Mercedes Martin, $282,500.

Brooke Jane Dr., 6003-Gershon and Kimberly Peaks to Mark Z. Holmes II, $265,000.

Cosca Park Dr., 11622-Mary L. Boyd to Inez and Herman Junior Belcher, $255,000.

Dennison Dr., 6200-Kenny Phan and James Hoang to Lian Jiao Li and Yicai Sun, $454,000.

Fishing Creek Way, 7716-Angela Macon to Trinea Wilson, $282,000.

Killarney St., 6502-Alfreda High to Stephanie B. and Roxanne Regina Howard, $320,000.

Megan Dr., 5006-Angela Willis Sloan to Rodolphe Tinde, $350,000.

Windbrook Dr., 12917-Capital Companies Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to April Renetta and Marilyn Octavia Rhodes, $349,900.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Lackawanna St., 4815-Heather Ann Hanson Rivas to Sararuth Delice, $355,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6032, No. 302-Melinda M. Pope to Meng Ping Chang and Hsin Yuan Chen, $140,000.

47th Pl., 9704-Elmer D. Estrada Moscoso and Tomas Estrada to Jorge A. Hernandez Giron, $345,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Barkley Pl., 2334-Zymax Realty Corp. to Brandon G. Trotter, $269,000.

East Pl., 5700-Jonathan Robertson and estate of John B. Robertson to Jose Ismael Flores, $275,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 5009-Anthony and Marie Sumner to Deaundrey R. Shropshire and Brittany S. Young, $278,150.

Kipling Pkwy., 6914-Jacquelyn Singh Harris and Raymond S. Singh to David Nagar and Zalina Adkins, $220,000.

Oak Glen Way, 2511-Os Consult Corp. to Julia Elizabeth Nunnelley and Santos Alcides Marquez, $299,990.

Shady Glen Dr., 1601-Alejandro A. Welch and Aida Chappotin to Milele Drummond, $329,999.

Willow Ridge Ct., 3505-Beyunka A. Scates to Tilahun G. Medhin, $305,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Ballina Ct., 12101-Nia M. Jenkins to Carly Field, $454,000.

Chalfont Ct., 1904-Potomac Mills Investment Group Corp. to Harry Swedenburg, $336,000.

Elwin Rd., 1114-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Jose Moreno and Gloria Morales, $266,500.

Gunpowder Dr., 11612-Brian K. and Tracey R. Simpkins to Emebet Beyene, Elizabeth Mekonnen and Fikirtehanna Beyene, $375,000.

Horizon Ct., 12205-Brenda A. Hill Johnson to Carlos and Maria F. Vega, $320,000.

Old Piscataway Rd., 1509-CKJC Corp. to Wesley Kevin Davis Sr., $405,000.

Prince George’s Dr., 7803-Joy Ira Corp. to Edgardo T. Cezar, Oscar Torres and Garleth Torres, $349,900.

Rolling Green Way, 10201-Erron Latimore and Kimberly Hammond to Clark K. Woods, $420,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5111-Omofunmilayo O. Odukale to Kendra Janel Thomas, $338,900.

GREENBELT AREA

Cloister Pl., 7700-Retained Realty Inc. to Kehinde Tijani, $255,900.

Mandan Rd., 8007, No. 613-Tiruayer Negatu to Edwin G. Flores Rodas and Roxana P. Trejo, $177,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4551-Teak Hayes and Lauren E. Wilson to Michele Lenoir, $470,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 717-Alexander Sheldon Duplaix to Keya Beale, $158,000.

46th Pl., 5630-Kenneth C. Toler and Natasha I. Crowe to Kathy M. Takayama, $482,500.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Kingfisher Lane, 7010-Melissa Ramey and estate of Betty Diana Ramey to Ana Huitz, $355,000.

Piper Ridge Ct., 9111-Valentine McFarlane to Joseph B. Mitchell, $455,000.

Wellington Ct., 9200-Roy E. and Terry T. Storck to Donald S. and Jane E. Wells, $324,000.

Worrell Ave., 9426-MTGLQ Investors to Luis A. Beltran Mejia, $245,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bennington Dr., 11506-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Morgan Stanley to Philip C. Popo, $320,000.

Cambleton Dr., 12615-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Nike Akintorin, $275,900.

Galeshead Dr., 2812-Regina Hogan to Nnaemeka H. Iwuagwu, $375,000.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9601, No. 301-Brandon and Karen Miller Long to Przemyslaw M. Praszczalek, $192,000.

Merganser Ct., 1010-Delrease Tibbs and Nicole Brenda Clarke to Mariatu P. Thullah, Alfred M. Thullah and Mayeni Kargbo, $410,000.

Richard Bowie Lane, 15213-D.R. Horton Inc. to Matthew Cheatham and Susan Lillian Ssentongo, $404,670.

Wood Ember Dr., 13611-Samantha Minor to Aaron and Shernise Yarbough, $595,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way N., 7601, No. 127-Eva A. Greene to Manuel E. Sotelo, $175,000.

Bradford Dr., 15828-Steven Boyer and Daniel Miller to Fabian H. Thompson and Keisha K. McPherson, $380,000.

Dorset Rd., 15609, No. 57-Nayereh Beyad to William L. Mensh, $131,000.

Haines Ct., 7625-Jose Ramirez Lara to Son Truong Van and Phuong My Thi Pham, $248,000.

Sandy Spring Rd., 8012-Hassan Amiri to Norwood T. Dennis, $245,000.

William St., 14106, No. 19A-Cheryl D. Combs to Silvia Ruiz, $150,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Imperial Dr., 8266, No. 5-B-Brhane Rufael to Antonio Lima, Ndeye Niasse and Maria Dacruz, $237,900.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Beall St., 4117-David E. Vigil Argueta and Ana Maria Alvarez Ventura to Mohamed, Kadiatu and Mahawa Turay, $280,000.

Legation Rd., 8207-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rosa A. Cruz Lopez and Byron E. Najera Osorio, $300,000.

Riverdale Rd., 7507, No. 2057-Wede W. Moses to Mayelin L. Fajardo Vargas and Marcos Fernando Rauda, $113,300.

Thornwood Rd., 3822-Willa and Kenneth Parrish to Hannibal Awungnjia, $265,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Birchwood Dr., 1418-Ilsen Lilliana De La Fuente to Jeanine L. Iriarte Maldonado and Gabriel Quintanilla, $301,000.

Claudia Dr., 7802-Boonlert and Wanida Rungfarsangaroon to Jose L. Granados Cabrera, Milagro D. Benitez De Granados and Hector A. Reconco Vasquez, $355,000.

Fair Winds Way, 703, No. 252-Wesley Farrell Timmons and Dawn Ann Zimmer to Jerome and Sharlitta Arnisha Bates, $772,900.

Helmont Dr., 5511-German Torres to Maria Sanchez and Eric A. Alvarado, $310,000.

Overlook Park Dr., 512, No. 33-Alvario V. Richards Jr. to Timothy K. and Crystal Tyson Bridges, $742,500.

River Mist Dr., 723, No. 181-Adam R. and Jinna Pastrana Bulava to Jacqueline R. Lowe, $590,000.

Roanne Dr., 7208-Joann M. Newsome to Julio Marcelo Morrobel and Lucas L. Sejas Pinto, $254,000.

Vinson St., 1116-Marietta Niembra Araojo to Erick D. Alvarez and Norma E. Andrade, $281,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 518, No. 6719-Matthew F. Shannon to Olufunke Olufon, $64,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Ridgecrest Dr., 4307-Daniel and Raul O. Bonilla to Stefany G. and Daniela A. Gomez Hernandez, $311,000.

Talmadge Cir., 4239-Jamila Marcus and Jeffrey A. Potter to Kabrima Petty, $331,100.

Wood Creek Dr., 3440-Brandon D. Moore to Antonio Borckardt, $255,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane S., 2031-Blakeney Enterprises Inc. to Katrina Shorter, $265,900.

Danville Dr., 4212-Kenneth S. Foushee to Rodney M. and Denise C. Garris, $370,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3350, No. B1-Yvette H. Evans to Toni Doerson and Daryl L. Bobo, $74,000.

Kenstan Dr., 5241-Blake E. and Febie M. Jarman to Danica C. and Thomas Durham, $381,800.

Orme Dr., 3513-Kelvin M. Cusick to Venicia Victoria Nichols, $312,000.

Weldon Dr., 4315-EMCC Real Estate Corp. to Bruce H. Taylor, $365,000.

25th Ave., 3412-Nas Group Corp. to Donald Moore, $320,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 607-FV 1 Inc. and Morgan Stanley Mortgage Cap Holdings Corp. to Betzaida Tejada Vera, $195,000.

10th Pl., 6028-Patricia O. Okolie and Chukwuka E. Iroabuchi to Sigfredo and Alexis J. Benitez, $390,000.

39th Pl., 6117-Edgar Malone to Peter M. Valente and Nina C. Koltnow, $460,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Barnwell Pl., 13008-Federal National Mortgage Association and Old Republic Title Co. to Kehinde Harrick Akinsanya, $300,000.

Cheswicke Lane, 15704-Merrill Cohen and estate of Robin C. Mitchell to Charles A. Mack, $602,000.

Elizabeth Parnum Pl., 10604-Karen G. Newsome to Darlene E. Smith, $288,000.

Gay Terr., 10611-Pluto Housing Corp. to James and Mary Smiley, $340,000.

Hummingbird Lane, 9708-Birdina Miller to Ronald H. Williams, $325,000.

Osborne Rd. S., 7304-Dwayne Catterton to Marco M. and Catarina Mateus, $386,875.

Pond Dr., 6396-Victoria J. Capezza to Dardo D. Kleiner, $435,000.

Ripon Pl., 13189-Tanya H. and Sonya D. Thomas to Chanelle Hatton, $260,000.

Sherwood Dr., 9504-Kenneth Barnes III to Lidia P. Camacho, Gregorio Tapia Alvarado and Herculano Nieto Tapia, $320,000.

Starting Gate Dr., 5100-Richard H. Salas to Liana and Shawn Watkins, $430,000.

Woodyard Cir., 9804-Irwin A. Goldberg and estate of Andre Burchelle Roach to Mukisa J. Blount, $280,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Connor Ct., 2000, No. 705H-Cozet G. Winston to Crystal and Horace Martin, $185,000.

Meadowridge Lane, 10600-Cabrera Construction Corp. to Alfredo Alexi Rodriguez Flores, $385,000.