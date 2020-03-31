These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in November by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Kenlon Lane, 14311-Katina V. Billings and Warren Gray Jr. to Lisa Thomas Price, $416,001.

Merino Dr., 17808-Lathan B. and Nona J. Grant to Adolfo Orozco and Lilian A. Gonzalez, $499,000.

Wendells Lane, 3406-Pamela Hillsman and Stefond Johnson to Valerie Carr Ingram, $485,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Chapman Rd., 2415-Jose A. Rodriguez Lopez to Shui Xiu Chen, $379,900.

Metzerott Rd., 1802, No. A3-Jose M. Lopez and Silvia E. Reyes Chevez to Jine Hwa Yang, $70,000.

Quinwood St., 1422-Raul Umanzor to Domingo Alvarez Campos, $325,000.

Saratoga Dr., 1905-Santos M. and Noe A. Pacheco to Ying Zhang, $352,000.

24th Ave., 7919-Thomas and Merle Rosenblatt to Jose Dimas Flores Alvarez, $290,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Cherry Hill Rd., 11368, No. 1Q-Bonnie Lee Johnson to Monique H. Ramiro, $130,000.

Silver Thorn Way, 7209-Alisha C. Doty Strawbridge to Omar Pacheco and Swati Elizabeth Pandey, $340,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Newton St., 5219, No. 202-Olajide Olanlyan to Keanna Henry, $107,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 2842-Donald and Diana C. Hirsch to Eric L. James, $384,500.

Deepwood Ct., 4625, No. 111D-Tichi Property Corp. to Jatavia Clay, $270,000.

Grendel Pl., 6420-Ian Robare and Nicole M. Townsend to Nanamoudou Magassouba and Kadiatou Diallo, $413,000.

Killian Lane, 12501-Kate M. and Katherine Denise Sopiak to Duygu Bicakci and Mert Sener, $389,000.

London Lane, 14602-Bryan Graham to William Benjamin Phillips, $217,000.

Ogles Hope Dr., 13107-21st Mortgage Corp. to Luther and Benity Brunache Sewell, $585,000.

Raritan Lane, 12212-Gregory and Ashaki Robinson Johns to Miltor N. Salazar Barrios and Olga Sanchez, $375,000.

Saint James Sanctuary Dr., 13210-Marcia M. Blagrove to Kimberly M. Rutland Starks, $420,000.

Yorktown Dr., 13303-Top Real Estate Corp. to Sherrye Y. Wray, $379,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Edenwood Dr., 16134-Ruth I. Quartey to Chinyere Agoh, $310,000.

Harwood Lane, 2201-Karen R. Solomon Watson to Daniel Antonio Spargo, $365,000.

Prince Of Wales Ct., 2259-Devin Hadlich to Khalilah Ameen, $233,500.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Brandywine Heights Rd., 14307-Allan R. Teravainen to Tamica Yates, $287,900.

Kingsmill Rd., 8001-Ahtora Brooks to Jocelyn E. Fisher and Leroy Simmons Jr., $460,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Calmos St., 6706-Francis Oscar Dickerson to Francis D. Dickerson, $267,000.

Dateleaf Ave., 509-David Rondal to Miguel Angel Ponce and Leydi Lisseth Mendez Cabrera, $270,000.

Edgewick Ave., 1408-Charissa Marie Ford to Romeo A. Leiva, Carlos Roberto Vasquez Leiva and Lorena Dionisia Leiva De Vasquez, $270,000.

Jefferson Heights Dr., 6030-Brian K. Harrison to Desmond Antonio and Cynthia Jordan, $250,000.

Nye St., 1305-William C. Anderson and estate of Bertha L. Anderson to Jose Lovos and Reina Portillo, $260,000.

Pepper St., 6807-DMV Development 3310 Corp. to Charles E. Owens Jr. and Jessica Watford, $345,000.

Quarry Ave., 707-U.S. Bank and Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust to Lashae A. Birt, $275,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Carlyle St., 5820-Kent and Amber Kraft to Jeffrey S. Evans and Frances M. Einterz, $375,000.

Joslyn Pl., 6318-Joel T. and Shannon L. Leftwich to Matthew P. and Amber J. Downer, $670,000.

Parkway, 2417-Somd Reip Partners Corp. to Tommy and Dhania Huynh, $583,500.

Virginia Ave., 2105-Iglesia Cristiana Ultima Llamada De Rest to Dagoberto Diaz Velasquez and Maria D. Diaz De Diaz, $315,000.

CLINTON AREA

American Swing Pl., 11512-Sally S. and Joby Thomas to Lawrence Jones, $442,500.

Boniwood Turn W., 5308-Imogene Newsome and estate of Leroy Newsome Jr. to Sokha Nop, $300,000.

Castle Rock Dr., 7715-Melvin and Ann Clark to Ato W., Victoria W. and Remy Enyi, $405,000.

Cosca Park Pl., 11514-Daneeta and Kireem Swinton to Stephanie L. Thorpe, $265,000.

Groveton Dr., 6827-Luster G. and Eddye Jean Morris to David Qi and Chao Tian, $280,000.

Killarney St., 6907-Wakeisha Stephens Benton to Althea Harris and Richard A. Copeland, $310,000.

Metronome Ct., 11503-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Patricia Medina Danton, $395,000.

Reilly Dr., 4811-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Torrance C. Hill and Tanika M. Coffin, $350,000.

Tove Ct., 12403-Select Resource Corp. to Nicholas Cassano, $309,900.

Wooden Bridge Lane, 9907-Daryl D. and Napoleon Branch to Lashawn Vanhorne, $412,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Edgewood Rd., 4906-Emily K. Lashley to Tuo Lin, $275,000.

Ruatan St., 5701-Patrick M. and Mary Ann Ward to Laurel Macondray, $369,990.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 718-Ellen Lepore Brown to Feleke Wodajo, $154,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 410A-Dimitrios Fragoyannis to Chiu W. Yu and Shu W. Lin, $192,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Daniel Dr., 7914-North Star Properties Corp. to Dianna J. Henry, $350,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 5223-Tonya A. Fields to Rhonda Devaughn, $228,000.

Hil Mar Cir. N., 6109-Sbi Corp. 401K Trust to Brandon C. Wright, $260,000.

Rose Crest Lane, 2915-Teressa Denise Goodson to Heather N. Pinckney, $242,000.

Wintergreen Ave., 2106-Valerie Maxine and Timothy Blunt to Andre Kenan, $236,500.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Colonel Seward Dr., 8507-Patsy Johnson to Peter Oh and Sujee Shin, $585,000.

Hallwood Cir., 603-N2homes Corp. to Marcia Pearson, $370,000.

Indian Queen Point Rd., 9945-Willard K. and Mary Margaret Windsor to Gale Pomper, $1 million.

Oldfield Ct., 8907-Vhe Investment Groups Corp. to Nathan John Minas and Diana B. Paguio, $378,000.

Ridgewood Dr., 9010-Becky A. Roberts to Elizabeth Edwards, $318,000.

Sunnyside Lane, 6824-Gloria Estella Melgar to Lileth Shafura Camacho Lujan, $283,500.

Whitwell Ct., 6419-Ethiopia H. Zegeya to Anabel Amaya, $230,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Green Ct., 12006-Quintin D. Beltran and Michelle Cairasco to Roberto A. Granados and Iris Abigail Zetino Contreras, $330,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8427, No. 102-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Maria Lourdes Villacorta Otarola, $105,200.

Lake Park Dr., 6700, No. 2D-Tack Oh II and Hyejin Kwon to Edward Ronald Tate, $210,000.

Vanity Fair Dr., 7912-Qi Sun and Wing H. Chung to Xiao Feng Gao, $320,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Lustine St., 5617-Brent D. and Hope Johnson Terry to Lynn Ricker, $459,900.

Queensbury Rd., 4109-Hearts & Homes for Youth Inc. and Boys and Girls Homes Foundation of Maryland Inc. to John Lesniewski, $286,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Broom Lane, 10317-Okon Akpan to Cristin C. Babb, $323,000.

Halton Terr., 10333-Longinus Ogu to Samuel A. Morales Reyes, $360,000.

Swann Wing Ct., 2608-Navy Federal Credit Union to Kwassi Tchantchampo and Monfaye Kakaye, $548,000.

Wellington Pl., 9119-Jon T. and Nicholas R. Demas to Jose L. Saravia Garcia and Iris Y. Campos Villalobos, $358,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Berrywood Ct., 9810-Myesha K. Braden to Blessing Chinke, $308,000.

Blue Wing Terr., 1220-Leslie C. Davis to Camella Laverne Bell, $352,000.

Campus Way S., 10055, No. 97-MRW Homes Corp. to Brandi R. Lane, $235,000.

Effie Fox Way, 3827-Colin M. Prendergast and Lucy H. Watson to Dionta L. and Ramatulai Gillespie, $420,000.

Hawley Lane, 14605-Janet O. Ibru and estate of Cecilia Ibru to Angela M. Varner, $399,000.

Leesburg Pl., 13401-Jean D. and William G. Hundley Jr. to Melissa S. Wills, $325,000.

Modena Cir., 14107-HSBC Bank and Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corp. to James O. Jackson II, $536,000.

Royal Commerce Pl., 9976-MQF Corp. to Jordan and Galesa Arne Womack McDougal, $310,000.

Tree Leaf Ct., 13704-Darryl E. and Dawn M. Scott to Conrad Carter and Colette Winston, $550,000.

LAUREL AREA

A St., 35-Chris Clark Murray to Cathy Huffer, $190,000.

Archsine Lane, 7327-Karla Marie Kitchen to Trevoy Tanner, $375,000.

Dorset Rd., 15710, No. 193-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Alan Barton, $219,900.

Piney Woods Pl., 7111-Arthur B. and Lorelle Chausmer to Lacy W. McClarty, $460,000.

Scotch Dr., 6924-Robin R. and Michael E. Clarke to Natalie Moses, $250,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Briardale Lane, 9004-Troy and Kesha Cotton to Elder E. Aguirre Martinez, $390,000.

Crystal Rock Lane, 8705-Joo Pil and Jung Hee Kim to Elsy M. Rodriguez and Cristian D. Barahona, $365,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11347, No. 149-Jamila Sarwar to Mariano A. Santos, $225,000.

Snowden Oaks Pl., 8411-Banke A. Akinmolayan to Michael E. Appold and Jennifer M. Pilarte, $300,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Caswell Pl., 8503-Horace W. Martin and Crystal L.C. Martin to Ana Luisa Penate Amaya and Jose Antonio Martinez, $315,000.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5504, No. 935-David Harper to Olajumoke Ajike Adetunji, $84,500.

Longfellow St., 8308-Fumiko and Paul Reeder to Alexander Pichinte Sorto and Dalila M. Garcia Pineda, $333,000.

Topton St., 7703-Bo Tan and Quyen Quach to Silva B. Argueta Recinos and Heli Vigil, $337,000.

73rd Ave., 4203-B. Warren Brooks to Walter Saavedra, $185,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Fleet St., 157, No. 208-Joan E. and Arthur R. Joyce to Thomas Jefferson Barrett IV, $299,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 314-Serena Washington to John D. and Nicole Haley, $396,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 310-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to David Michael Ragland, $336,900.

Virginia Lane, 5624, No. 31-Stephanie A. Johannessen and estate of Henry W. Howze to Yasmeen Hayden, $245,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 520, No. 6721-Brookside Park Condominium Inc. to Dana M. Williams, $59,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Harrison Ave., 5913-Cima Homes Corp. to Clemencia and Estrella Cruz, $490,000.

61st Pl., 6411-Kim Lien Huynh to Arthur Marek and Veronica Marie Ostrega, $385,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Fort Dr., 2522-Dina Hutchinson and estate of David Lopez to Jose I. Ascencio Castro, Adrian A. and Lorenzo R. Melendez Iraheta, $299,999.

Lanier Ave., 5525, No. 357-Leroy Simmons to Marcus Raymond Thornton, $245,000.

Tangier Pl., 4814-Karen Smith and estate of Katherine B. Williams to Sharonda Brown, $268,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Akron St., 4561-Patricia Ann Bennett Dugger to Latia Lorick, $221,000.

Bayne Pl., 5200-SZI Holdings Corp. to Minnie L.H. Thomas, $359,000.

Brinkley Station Dr., 3036-Oracle Fields Inc. to Prasit Changngam and James Andrew Jackson, $255,000.

Edgemere Dr., 6804-Eric C. and Yolanda G. Givens to Varice O. Smallwood, $230,000.

Iverson St., 2624, No. 33-David A. Gilmore to Scot C. and Sharon R. Moore, $63,000.

Keppler Rd., 5404-Braxton Jones to Dolores M. Dickens, $333,000.

Lyons St., 4307-Atlantic Construction Corp. to James Hall, $350,000.

Oxon Run Dr., 2407-Harold L. and Christine Hardy to Carlos A. and Maritza Villeda, $240,000.

Summerhill Rd., 6111-Louis C. and Patricia A. Dichiacchio to Natasha Ward, $290,000.

25th Ave., 4003-Mordecai Messeca and Aliza Sibony to Kennya L. and Robert C. Roseboro, $55,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Baltimore Ave., 6912-Angela M. and Steven R. Tidwell to Andrew Scott and Ximena Molina Ridgeway, $488,000.

Longfellow St., 3515-Stephen Danyo to Daniel Amador and Jerome R. Renard, $360,000.

15th Ave., 5903-Deysi Flores and Alicia De Maria Melendez to Jose Daneri Chavez Escobar, William A. Umanzor Lemus and Mario Allan Escobar Ramirez, $345,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Amberfield Ct., 13815-Tanyelle Dyson to Charles Harrison Clark III, $274,900.

Clearwater Ct., 10308-Noelle Bailey to Jonelle G. Walters, $442,000.

Crestmar Ct., 13201-Mark A. and Richard M. Keegan Hudson to Edward William and Linda Sue Feeny, $494,900.

Fairway View Lane, 17117-MTGLQ Investors to Alfredo Del Cid, $230,000.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3621-HWR Corp. to Sophia Canaii and Romarie Abraham, $389,990.

King Gregory Way, 13925, No. 406-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Britani Jackson, $197,500.

Molly Berry Rd., 13104-Raymond Mendez to Philip D. Poe and Allison A. Bury, $425,000.

Pegasus Ct., 11403-Toll V Partnership to Simintha P. Esson, $849,990.

Purple Avens Ave., 7216-Brenda Adams to Dacia A. Rogers, $399,900.

Sherwood Dr., 9540-Frank G. and Donna L. Pasqualino to Ezra Hawkins and Chasity King, $305,000.

Timberwood Ct., 10018-Chieu N. Nguyen and estate of the Phuoc Nguyen to Donald E. Eschenbach Jr., $345,000.

Wrightwood Ct., 12622-Keira R. Jones to Beverly A. Chisley, $265,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Faraway Ct., 814-Elizabeth Gree and Derek E. Monroe to Christopher and Maurine McKeown, $328,900.

Jennings Lane, 15318-Elsie J. Clarke to Rossana Wright, $395,000.

Native Dancer Ct., 2909-Martin Anthony Hayott to Alex Dyer, $515,000.

Somerton Ct., 2604-Lugard Osagie to Louiza N. Bako, $585,000.