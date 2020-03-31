Wendells Lane, 3406-Pamela Hillsman and Stefond Johnson to Valerie Carr Ingram, $485,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Chapman Rd., 2415-Jose A. Rodriguez Lopez to Shui Xiu Chen, $379,900.

Metzerott Rd., 1802, No. A3-Jose M. Lopez and Silvia E. Reyes Chevez to Jine Hwa Yang, $70,000.

Quinwood St., 1422-Raul Umanzor to Domingo Alvarez Campos, $325,000.

Saratoga Dr., 1905-Santos M. and Noe A. Pacheco to Ying Zhang, $352,000.

24th Ave., 7919-Thomas and Merle Rosenblatt to Jose Dimas Flores Alvarez, $290,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Cherry Hill Rd., 11368, No. 1Q-Bonnie Lee Johnson to Monique H. Ramiro, $130,000.

Silver Thorn Way, 7209-Alisha C. Doty Strawbridge to Omar Pacheco and Swati Elizabeth Pandey, $340,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Newton St., 5219, No. 202-Olajide Olanlyan to Keanna Henry, $107,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 2842-Donald and Diana C. Hirsch to Eric L. James, $384,500.

Deepwood Ct., 4625, No. 111D-Tichi Property Corp. to Jatavia Clay, $270,000.

Grendel Pl., 6420-Ian Robare and Nicole M. Townsend to Nanamoudou Magassouba and Kadiatou Diallo, $413,000.

Killian Lane, 12501-Kate M. and Katherine Denise Sopiak to Duygu Bicakci and Mert Sener, $389,000.

London Lane, 14602-Bryan Graham to William Benjamin Phillips, $217,000.

Ogles Hope Dr., 13107-21st Mortgage Corp. to Luther and Benity Brunache Sewell, $585,000.

Raritan Lane, 12212-Gregory and Ashaki Robinson Johns to Miltor N. Salazar Barrios and Olga Sanchez, $375,000.

Saint James Sanctuary Dr., 13210-Marcia M. Blagrove to Kimberly M. Rutland Starks, $420,000.

Yorktown Dr., 13303-Top Real Estate Corp. to Sherrye Y. Wray, $379,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Edenwood Dr., 16134-Ruth I. Quartey to Chinyere Agoh, $310,000.

Harwood Lane, 2201-Karen R. Solomon Watson to Daniel Antonio Spargo, $365,000.

Prince Of Wales Ct., 2259-Devin Hadlich to Khalilah Ameen, $233,500.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Brandywine Heights Rd., 14307-Allan R. Teravainen to Tamica Yates, $287,900.

Kingsmill Rd., 8001-Ahtora Brooks to Jocelyn E. Fisher and Leroy Simmons Jr., $460,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Calmos St., 6706-Francis Oscar Dickerson to Francis D. Dickerson, $267,000.

Dateleaf Ave., 509-David Rondal to Miguel Angel Ponce and Leydi Lisseth Mendez Cabrera, $270,000.

Edgewick Ave., 1408-Charissa Marie Ford to Romeo A. Leiva, Carlos Roberto Vasquez Leiva and Lorena Dionisia Leiva De Vasquez, $270,000.

Jefferson Heights Dr., 6030-Brian K. Harrison to Desmond Antonio and Cynthia Jordan, $250,000.

Nye St., 1305-William C. Anderson and estate of Bertha L. Anderson to Jose Lovos and Reina Portillo, $260,000.

Pepper St., 6807-DMV Development 3310 Corp. to Charles E. Owens Jr. and Jessica Watford, $345,000.

Quarry Ave., 707-U.S. Bank and Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust to Lashae A. Birt, $275,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Carlyle St., 5820-Kent and Amber Kraft to Jeffrey S. Evans and Frances M. Einterz, $375,000.

Joslyn Pl., 6318-Joel T. and Shannon L. Leftwich to Matthew P. and Amber J. Downer, $670,000.

Parkway, 2417-Somd Reip Partners Corp. to Tommy and Dhania Huynh, $583,500.

Virginia Ave., 2105-Iglesia Cristiana Ultima Llamada De Rest to Dagoberto Diaz Velasquez and Maria D. Diaz De Diaz, $315,000.

CLINTON AREA

American Swing Pl., 11512-Sally S. and Joby Thomas to Lawrence Jones, $442,500.

Boniwood Turn W., 5308-Imogene Newsome and estate of Leroy Newsome Jr. to Sokha Nop, $300,000.

Castle Rock Dr., 7715-Melvin and Ann Clark to Ato W., Victoria W. and Remy Enyi, $405,000.

Cosca Park Pl., 11514-Daneeta and Kireem Swinton to Stephanie L. Thorpe, $265,000.

Groveton Dr., 6827-Luster G. and Eddye Jean Morris to David Qi and Chao Tian, $280,000.

Killarney St., 6907-Wakeisha Stephens Benton to Althea Harris and Richard A. Copeland, $310,000.

Metronome Ct., 11503-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Patricia Medina Danton, $395,000.

Reilly Dr., 4811-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Torrance C. Hill and Tanika M. Coffin, $350,000.

Tove Ct., 12403-Select Resource Corp. to Nicholas Cassano, $309,900.

Wooden Bridge Lane, 9907-Daryl D. and Napoleon Branch to Lashawn Vanhorne, $412,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Edgewood Rd., 4906-Emily K. Lashley to Tuo Lin, $275,000.

Ruatan St., 5701-Patrick M. and Mary Ann Ward to Laurel Macondray, $369,990.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 718-Ellen Lepore Brown to Feleke Wodajo, $154,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 410A-Dimitrios Fragoyannis to Chiu W. Yu and Shu W. Lin, $192,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Daniel Dr., 7914-North Star Properties Corp. to Dianna J. Henry, $350,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 5223-Tonya A. Fields to Rhonda Devaughn, $228,000.

Hil Mar Cir. N., 6109-Sbi Corp. 401K Trust to Brandon C. Wright, $260,000.

Rose Crest Lane, 2915-Teressa Denise Goodson to Heather N. Pinckney, $242,000.

Wintergreen Ave., 2106-Valerie Maxine and Timothy Blunt to Andre Kenan, $236,500.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Colonel Seward Dr., 8507-Patsy Johnson to Peter Oh and Sujee Shin, $585,000.

Hallwood Cir., 603-N2homes Corp. to Marcia Pearson, $370,000.

Indian Queen Point Rd., 9945-Willard K. and Mary Margaret Windsor to Gale Pomper, $1 million.

Oldfield Ct., 8907-Vhe Investment Groups Corp. to Nathan John Minas and Diana B. Paguio, $378,000.

Ridgewood Dr., 9010-Becky A. Roberts to Elizabeth Edwards, $318,000.

Sunnyside Lane, 6824-Gloria Estella Melgar to Lileth Shafura Camacho Lujan, $283,500.

Whitwell Ct., 6419-Ethiopia H. Zegeya to Anabel Amaya, $230,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Green Ct., 12006-Quintin D. Beltran and Michelle Cairasco to Roberto A. Granados and Iris Abigail Zetino Contreras, $330,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8427, No. 102-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Maria Lourdes Villacorta Otarola, $105,200.

Lake Park Dr., 6700, No. 2D-Tack Oh II and Hyejin Kwon to Edward Ronald Tate, $210,000.

Vanity Fair Dr., 7912-Qi Sun and Wing H. Chung to Xiao Feng Gao, $320,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Lustine St., 5617-Brent D. and Hope Johnson Terry to Lynn Ricker, $459,900.

Queensbury Rd., 4109-Hearts & Homes for Youth Inc. and Boys and Girls Homes Foundation of Maryland Inc. to John Lesniewski, $286,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Broom Lane, 10317-Okon Akpan to Cristin C. Babb, $323,000.

Halton Terr., 10333-Longinus Ogu to Samuel A. Morales Reyes, $360,000.

Swann Wing Ct., 2608-Navy Federal Credit Union to Kwassi Tchantchampo and Monfaye Kakaye, $548,000.

Wellington Pl., 9119-Jon T. and Nicholas R. Demas to Jose L. Saravia Garcia and Iris Y. Campos Villalobos, $358,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Berrywood Ct., 9810-Myesha K. Braden to Blessing Chinke, $308,000.

Blue Wing Terr., 1220-Leslie C. Davis to Camella Laverne Bell, $352,000.

Campus Way S., 10055, No. 97-MRW Homes Corp. to Brandi R. Lane, $235,000.

Effie Fox Way, 3827-Colin M. Prendergast and Lucy H. Watson to Dionta L. and Ramatulai Gillespie, $420,000.

Hawley Lane, 14605-Janet O. Ibru and estate of Cecilia Ibru to Angela M. Varner, $399,000.

Leesburg Pl., 13401-Jean D. and William G. Hundley Jr. to Melissa S. Wills, $325,000.

Modena Cir., 14107-HSBC Bank and Wells Fargo Asset Securities Corp. to James O. Jackson II, $536,000.

Royal Commerce Pl., 9976-MQF Corp. to Jordan and Galesa Arne Womack McDougal, $310,000.

Tree Leaf Ct., 13704-Darryl E. and Dawn M. Scott to Conrad Carter and Colette Winston, $550,000.

LAUREL AREA

A St., 35-Chris Clark Murray to Cathy Huffer, $190,000.

Archsine Lane, 7327-Karla Marie Kitchen to Trevoy Tanner, $375,000.

Dorset Rd., 15710, No. 193-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Alan Barton, $219,900.

Piney Woods Pl., 7111-Arthur B. and Lorelle Chausmer to Lacy W. McClarty, $460,000.

Scotch Dr., 6924-Robin R. and Michael E. Clarke to Natalie Moses, $250,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Briardale Lane, 9004-Troy and Kesha Cotton to Elder E. Aguirre Martinez, $390,000.

Crystal Rock Lane, 8705-Joo Pil and Jung Hee Kim to Elsy M. Rodriguez and Cristian D. Barahona, $365,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11347, No. 149-Jamila Sarwar to Mariano A. Santos, $225,000.

Snowden Oaks Pl., 8411-Banke A. Akinmolayan to Michael E. Appold and Jennifer M. Pilarte, $300,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Caswell Pl., 8503-Horace W. Martin and Crystal L.C. Martin to Ana Luisa Penate Amaya and Jose Antonio Martinez, $315,000.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5504, No. 935-David Harper to Olajumoke Ajike Adetunji, $84,500.

Longfellow St., 8308-Fumiko and Paul Reeder to Alexander Pichinte Sorto and Dalila M. Garcia Pineda, $333,000.

Topton St., 7703-Bo Tan and Quyen Quach to Silva B. Argueta Recinos and Heli Vigil, $337,000.

73rd Ave., 4203-B. Warren Brooks to Walter Saavedra, $185,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Fleet St., 157, No. 208-Joan E. and Arthur R. Joyce to Thomas Jefferson Barrett IV, $299,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 314-Serena Washington to John D. and Nicole Haley, $396,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 310-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to David Michael Ragland, $336,900.

Virginia Lane, 5624, No. 31-Stephanie A. Johannessen and estate of Henry W. Howze to Yasmeen Hayden, $245,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 520, No. 6721-Brookside Park Condominium Inc. to Dana M. Williams, $59,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Harrison Ave., 5913-Cima Homes Corp. to Clemencia and Estrella Cruz, $490,000.

61st Pl., 6411-Kim Lien Huynh to Arthur Marek and Veronica Marie Ostrega, $385,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Fort Dr., 2522-Dina Hutchinson and estate of David Lopez to Jose I. Ascencio Castro, Adrian A. and Lorenzo R. Melendez Iraheta, $299,999.

Lanier Ave., 5525, No. 357-Leroy Simmons to Marcus Raymond Thornton, $245,000.

Tangier Pl., 4814-Karen Smith and estate of Katherine B. Williams to Sharonda Brown, $268,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Akron St., 4561-Patricia Ann Bennett Dugger to Latia Lorick, $221,000.

Bayne Pl., 5200-SZI Holdings Corp. to Minnie L.H. Thomas, $359,000.

Brinkley Station Dr., 3036-Oracle Fields Inc. to Prasit Changngam and James Andrew Jackson, $255,000.

Edgemere Dr., 6804-Eric C. and Yolanda G. Givens to Varice O. Smallwood, $230,000.

Iverson St., 2624, No. 33-David A. Gilmore to Scot C. and Sharon R. Moore, $63,000.

Keppler Rd., 5404-Braxton Jones to Dolores M. Dickens, $333,000.

Lyons St., 4307-Atlantic Construction Corp. to James Hall, $350,000.

Oxon Run Dr., 2407-Harold L. and Christine Hardy to Carlos A. and Maritza Villeda, $240,000.

Summerhill Rd., 6111-Louis C. and Patricia A. Dichiacchio to Natasha Ward, $290,000.

25th Ave., 4003-Mordecai Messeca and Aliza Sibony to Kennya L. and Robert C. Roseboro, $55,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Baltimore Ave., 6912-Angela M. and Steven R. Tidwell to Andrew Scott and Ximena Molina Ridgeway, $488,000.

Longfellow St., 3515-Stephen Danyo to Daniel Amador and Jerome R. Renard, $360,000.

15th Ave., 5903-Deysi Flores and Alicia De Maria Melendez to Jose Daneri Chavez Escobar, William A. Umanzor Lemus and Mario Allan Escobar Ramirez, $345,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Amberfield Ct., 13815-Tanyelle Dyson to Charles Harrison Clark III, $274,900.

Clearwater Ct., 10308-Noelle Bailey to Jonelle G. Walters, $442,000.

Crestmar Ct., 13201-Mark A. and Richard M. Keegan Hudson to Edward William and Linda Sue Feeny, $494,900.

Fairway View Lane, 17117-MTGLQ Investors to Alfredo Del Cid, $230,000.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3621-HWR Corp. to Sophia Canaii and Romarie Abraham, $389,990.

King Gregory Way, 13925, No. 406-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Britani Jackson, $197,500.

Molly Berry Rd., 13104-Raymond Mendez to Philip D. Poe and Allison A. Bury, $425,000.

Pegasus Ct., 11403-Toll V Partnership to Simintha P. Esson, $849,990.

Purple Avens Ave., 7216-Brenda Adams to Dacia A. Rogers, $399,900.

Sherwood Dr., 9540-Frank G. and Donna L. Pasqualino to Ezra Hawkins and Chasity King, $305,000.

Timberwood Ct., 10018-Chieu N. Nguyen and estate of the Phuoc Nguyen to Donald E. Eschenbach Jr., $345,000.

Wrightwood Ct., 12622-Keira R. Jones to Beverly A. Chisley, $265,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Faraway Ct., 814-Elizabeth Gree and Derek E. Monroe to Christopher and Maurine McKeown, $328,900.

Jennings Lane, 15318-Elsie J. Clarke to Rossana Wright, $395,000.

Native Dancer Ct., 2909-Martin Anthony Hayott to Alex Dyer, $515,000.