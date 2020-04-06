These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in November by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Livingston Rd., 15500-Mark A. Davis to Bernice Gates Hall Chapman, $283,250.

Merino Dr., 18207-Pamela Q. and Oscar Phillips Jr. to Tesfaye Gudu and Tigist Woldegiorgis, $425,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Flanders Dr., 6511-Amiricon Homes Corp. to Kirubel W. Yeshitila, $361,950.

Metzerott Rd., 1826, No. 208-Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso to Rony A. Figueroa Chacon, $75,000.

Rambler Dr., 8302-Douglas Fiske Newell and Anna Mae Kobbe to Shelton and Esmine Harvey, $350,000.

Tullymore Dr., 10403-Michael Dorion Brown to Emilio Sanchez Pacheco, $280,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Broken Bow Ct., 11309-Paul G. De La Hunt and Christine M. Adams to Rosa F. Ramos and Alfredo Ramos Garcia, $285,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11376, No. 1M-Angela D. Carmel to Roberto Sarmiento, $65,000.

Gordon Ave., 12004-Parminder Singh Ahuja and estate of Sardar S. Ahuja to Rose M. Ashton, $335,000.

Quimby Ave., 4905-Susan D. Deeb to Margaret Christina Costanzo, $365,500.

Stanmore Dr., 7705-Jesse C. and Talisha A. Robinson to Eric J. and Michele R. Carter, $432,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 3003-Florence Constant Gibson to Joseph C. and Holly A. Velez, $335,000.

Chesney Lane, 12700-Sadatu Susan Kemoaki and Peter S. Clarke to Claudia Moscoso, $375,000.

Exchange Row, 12729, No. 55-Kmele Foster to Remigius Ndudi and Akakpunwa Mbalewe Onuoha, $337,000.

Hatties Progress Dr., 4203-Abu Jafar Khan to Vonda A. Epps, $520,000.

Lake Meadows Dr., 13921-Catherine Blackwell to Ralph Edward and Ericka V. Moten, $650,000.

London Lane, 14902-Robert A. and Linda M. Heckert to Kamille Riley Davis, $255,000.

Memphis Lane, 3318-Robert C. Hambleton to Nathaniel B. Brusberg and Emily N. Smith, $369,500.

Point Way, 11809-Leon N. and Frances V. Jones to Micheal D. Thompson and Jacqueline C. Gregory, $439,000.

Rising Lane, 4515-Patrice Cregger Lowstuter and Cathi Tywanna Ferguson to Richard A. and Theresa J. Conlan, $387,000.

Seward Ct., 12904-Virginia H. and Richard A. O’Branovich to Jerome T. Polite, $395,000.

Twig Lane, 3113-Barbara A. and Terrance Schubring to Crystal A. Gist, $374,300.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alderwood Lane, 16107-William P. and Teresa A. Karmenzind to John Robinson, $420,000.

Dale Lane N., 3052-Kolawole A. and Omotola Olaitan to Kiara B. Triplett, $255,000.

Norwalk Ct., 15428-Chukwudi N. Aninye to Tiffany A. Padgett, $267,000.

Queen Anne Bridge Rd., 16900-Barbara Ann Wood to Christina Curro, $335,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Cedarville Rd., 12105-William Randolph Teslik and estate of William M. Teslik to Angel H. Cruz, and Francisco and Santos O. Hernandez, $230,000.

Mattawoman Dr., 14474-NVR Inc. to Alyncia K. Clay, $349,365.

Oglethorpe Mill Dr., 6116-Savannah Investors 2 Inc. and Mid-Atlantic Builders of Project 41 Inc. to Terry Gerome Thomas, $587,500.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Canada St., 5709-Leonard J. and Krista R. Hawkins to Jason Alexander Carter, $425,000.

Pepper Mill Dr., 101-James Allen and Lucinda Wood to Francisco Antonio Benitez Reyes and Julia Rovira, $310,000.

Yellow Amber Ct., 7006-Jing Tan to Demetrius Barnes, $277,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Angora Dr., 10003-Vincent C. and Monica L. Dodd to Nadora and Nelson Stewart, $440,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Cheverly Ave., 2602-Michael F. and Patricia F. Burke to Joshua and Sally Dill, $435,000.

Duvall Ridge Rd., 2801-SM Landover Corp. to Prentice McBryde, $328,840.

CLINTON AREA

Armor Dr., 6330-A.S.R. Remodeling Corp. to Bobby White, $330,000.

Bost Lane, 5800-Michael M. Jones and Antronetta F. Jones Camper to Matthew L. Watkins and Tawana A. Murphy, $412,000.

Chris Mar Ave., 6021-Eric Baldwin to Milagro D. Moreno De Hernandez and Elvin R. Diaz, $324,000.

Crafton Lane, 6902-Tichi Property Corp. to Mary L. Dozier, $346,000.

Drawbridge Ct., 9206-Malinda D. Pugh to Lillian Cabrera, $359,900.

Kirbywood St., 4901-Willie J. and Eleanor E. Garrett to Peter Yip and Bi Zhuan Lum, $340,000.

Tellico Pl., 9306-Yasuo and Lyn Camille Slaughter to Dell Harvell, $400,000.

Westbury Ct., 11205-Northern Virginia Investments Corp. to John Huang, $375,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Guilford Rd., 4612-Christopher L. and Catherine Peretti to Keane Bhatt, $575,000.

Radcliffe Dr., 7316A-Walter Lanier to Juan Prieto and Elena Gortcheva, $592,000.

Saint Andrews Pl., 9103-Kun Luo and Xuan Weng to Huojin Gao, $355,000.

52nd Ave., 9607-DMV Wise Investment Corp. to Ashley Elizabeth Sands and Dimi Mavalski, $530,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Flag Harbor Dr., 6908-Michael Austin to Albert Williams, $260,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 5809-Olivia Anstead to Makel L. Dickerson, $249,000.

Seton Way, 2209-Ronald C. Wesley to Sophia Mwashala, $260,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Rd., 7908-Ali Hessari to Noe Caceres Castro and Lidia Vasquez Sanchez, $295,000.

Broad Creek Dr., 613-David and Martina McAndrew to Scott John Harrison, $378,000.

Cumbria Ct., 8742, No. C-M&T Bank to Arvinder Sabharwal, $107,000.

Flam Ct., 7600-Wilfred N. and Brenda G. Everett to Vilma Vasquez and Antonio Adolfo Amaya, $305,000.

Jaffrey Rd., 7709-Richard D. and Dale J. Switzer to Ronjura Beason Jr., $320,000.

Locksley Rd., 9113-Wilbert Stephan and Wilbert Samuel Simmons to Jean Pierre, Annie and Shawn Tshibangu, $325,000.

Palmer Rd., 1320, No. 39-Jean M. Bioni and Joanne M. Moffett to Laschella M. Smith, $200,000.

River Wood Dr., 414-Richard E. Downie to Nadia S. Vidangos, $317,187.

Swan Creek Rd., 102-Henry J. Collaso to Lodie White, $365,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Forestgate Pl., 10909-Kevin J. and Marquita L. Proctor to John R. and Jacqueline R. Austin, $600,000.

Hiland Ave., 3223-Beatrice Addai to Humberto Valencia Rubio, $365,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8441, No. 102-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Stefone Walker, $124,900.

Lake Park Dr., 6610, No. 1M-Alan J. Beitler to Geneva N. Dampare, $225,000.

Lastner Lane, 204-Chenglong Liu to Yassine Meghji and Tameika Marie Soumah, $385,000.

Morrison Dr., 7309-Steney S. John to Simeon and Christine Tess Euell, $305,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Hamilton St., 3823, No. B-202-Zachary B. Aaron and estate of Alice V. Aaron to Ndibulum Hazel Richardson, $170,000.

Madison St., 3924-Black Star Holdings Corp. to Chien Mac and Madison Vo, $312,000.

41st Pl., 5305-FNA Maryland Corp. to Varinia Vanessa Sandino and Antonia Eduvina Pena, $275,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Broom Lane, 10323-Ann Sue Crockett to Cozet G. Winston, $320,000.

Eason St., 9205-Jed Worrell to Joel and Joanne Briscoe, $530,000.

Hamlin St., 8408-Everett and Lisa M. Brace to Patty L. Bassala, $300,000.

Trexler Rd., 6830-Geraldine Menone to Kushal Janardan Kapse, $275,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Argos Pl., 14717-Brian Jackson to Raymond and Jessica Allen, $419,900.

Birdie Lane, 10515-Valerie R. Butler to Gerard Moore, $373,700.

Campus Way S., 10433-Genee E. Robinson to Denieka S. Wicker, $245,000.

Fernwood Dr., 1706-Monique Nicole Wooten Young to Aubree Hemphill, $342,000.

Heidi Marie Ct., 12706-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Carolyn Kathleen Maughan, $265,000.

Moores Plains Blvd., 2808-Taiwo Oluyemo and Oluwashola T. Banwo to Reginald Souverain, $375,000.

Prince Pl., 10242, No. 20-208-RE&T Management Corp. to Nadia Guimont, $144,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way, 15445, No. 166-Rama Rajaie to Ignacio J. Escamilla and Kelly G. Balmes, $185,000.

Aylesford Cir., 14608-Marpu Patricia and Joshua Goines to Peter A. Blackman, $510,000.

Carriage Hill Dr., 7113-Jury and Carlota Meneses to Bertrand S. Fuango and Martin F. Kometa, $374,000.

Fenwick Ct., 8116-Rafael Orozco and Joseph L. Wilcox to Yessenia M. Nieto, $243,000.

Main St., 410, No. 12-Ketan Kumar to Dan Yun Liu, $87,500.

Prince George St., 616-Donna M. Makowelski to Zorica Tomic and Karim R. Whalen, $326,000.

Scotch Dr., 6938-Dali and Diptiman Sengupta to Keisha Kee Hendricks, $251,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Admiral Dr., 8806-Richard Bailey and Jonathan Shipp to Aarin and Destinee Johnson Cooper, $445,000.

Fairlane Pl., 9231-Patrick and Edith R. Thomas to Alfred Abayomi and Charlyn Abayomi Cole, $338,000.

Montague Dr., 11809-Mark D. McQuaid to Dylan Francis and Alison Michelle Conway, $379,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Upshur St., 2802-Usha Rani Suryadevara to Paul Schilder, $353,500.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fontainebleau Dr., 7607, No. 2361-American Realtor U.S. Corp. to Vitaly P. Petrov, $52,500.

Parkwood St., 6726-Timothy A. Dudley to Jose C. Arevalo Portillo and Kevin F. Sagastizado, $292,740.

Trenton Rd., 4817-Stephen Keith and Edward Roberts to Jhon Guzman Rodriguez and Daniela Guadalupe Sanchez Arellano, $222,000.

89th Pl., 5933-Wendy J. Williams to Jose Antonio Cabrera Rios, $305,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Cree Dr., 11-Jason C. Livernois to Quanita L. Flood, $387,498.

Fleet St., 157, No. 605-Marvin E. Pritchard Jr. and Guijun Sun to Patricia Anne and Edmond Leon Hackett, $296,000.

Livingston Rd., 7614-Jose Amaya Martinez and Armida Contreras De Amaya to Gary Orlando Moya Nogales, $305,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 432-Kathy A. Fletcher to Phuhao Pham, $304,500.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 354-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Yolanda Fedora Holmes, $321,900.

RIVERDALE AREA

Madison St., 4806-Paloma Land Investment Corp. to Carmen E., Elena G. Pacheco and Cesar O. Flores Flores, $299,000.

62nd Ave., 5402-Rudy Castro and Kimberly Sandoval to Jose W. Contreras and Ana L. Flores, $238,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Leon St., 5606-MTGLQ Investors to Shani and Michael Hart, $435,900.

Telfair Blvd., 4318, No. 339-Brian Simmons to Anita Sarpong, $227,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Allentown Rd., 6608-Gregory Cornell and Desiree M. Wilson to Jose D. Perez Mendez and Jesus E. Romero, $300,000.

Beechwood Dr., 6607-Robert M. and Mary M. Russell to Ronald R. Medrano, $360,000.

Bushey Dr., 6410-Maryland Dream Homes to Tony Rashad Hunter, $380,000.

Henderson Rd., 4501-Sunvest Corp. to Tania D. Eggleston, $385,000.

Kernal Lane, 2805-Wally Scholl to Latisha L. McCalister, $326,000.

Mark Dr., 6306-Diane M. Miller and estate of Betty I. Miller to Sandra M. Castro, $250,000.

Saint Clair Dr., 2531-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Magaly F. Aquice Ramos and Michael D. Pinto, $296,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 5716-Vestar Corp. to Luis Ernesto Magana Polanco, $315,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Sheridan St., 4103-Zachary and Claire Worshtil to Olga Kroytor and Ryan Patrick Mulvey, $542,000.

23rd Ave., 6630-Reinaldo De Jesus Canales and Mabel J. Zelaya to Danielle M. Lowther, $280,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Arabella Ct., 4306-Chametra N. Baskerville to Michael G. and Sanatra Kennedy, $405,000.

Bridle Ridge Rd., 4602-Toll V Partnership to Larry and Suzanne L. Frazier, $905,000.

Colonel Dent Ct., 4712, No. 346-Maryland Community Development Administration to Rafe Reginald Ellison, $169,000.

Fareham Lane, 13806-Pamela Handon to Nardyne Jefferies, $257,500.

Georgian Dr., 7607-Leontyne Estelle Reaves to Olushola Ogunmefun and Olumuyiwa Sobo, $459,990.

Lord Dunbore Pl., 13476, No. 5-8-Kenneth Mark Burke to Taylor Renee Shiver, $80,000.

Penzance Pl., 4645-Ian G. and Ivory M. Roberts Clarke to Kanessa A. Walker, $249,000.

Reverend Dewult Pl., 4507-Adrienne Morgan Davis to Sharon Ann Johnson, $374,990.

Roblee Dr., 5009-Helen J. Howell and estate of Clinton Lee Jessup to Jarvis Carter, $255,000.

Simeon Ct., 8912-HB Properties I. Corp. to Aundrea Townsend, $250,000.

Torbay Pl., 4914, No. 63-Gauri Realty Corp. to Keyara Ladawna Thompson, $260,000.

Wyman Way, 9741-Derrick L. McGill to Lakeisha Blackledge, $305,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Connor Ct., 2004, No. 707-HSBC Bank USA and Nomura Asset Acceptance Corp. to Magilene Murrell, $163,500.

Fitzgibbon Ct., 10602-Donnalee Hinds Coger and estate of Althea M. Hinds to Serge S. Tcheuffa, $245,000.

Kings Tree Dr., 1009-Norris Alphonso Pressley and Linda Lee Jones to Dwight O. Hibbert, $307,500.

Nicol Cir., 2438-Paul N. and Paula A. Jaenichen to Daniel Zerby and Deborah Spencer, $480,000.

Stockport Ct., 1223-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Ventures Trust to Kunle Elebute, $288,900.