ADELPHI AREA

Flanders Dr., 6511-Amiricon Homes Corp. to Kirubel W. Yeshitila, $361,950.

Metzerott Rd., 1826, No. 208-Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso to Rony A. Figueroa Chacon, $75,000.

Rambler Dr., 8302-Douglas Fiske Newell and Anna Mae Kobbe to Shelton and Esmine Harvey, $350,000.

Tullymore Dr., 10403-Michael Dorion Brown to Emilio Sanchez Pacheco, $280,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Broken Bow Ct., 11309-Paul G. De La Hunt and Christine M. Adams to Rosa F. Ramos and Alfredo Ramos Garcia, $285,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11376, No. 1M-Angela D. Carmel to Roberto Sarmiento, $65,000.

Gordon Ave., 12004-Parminder Singh Ahuja and estate of Sardar S. Ahuja to Rose M. Ashton, $335,000.

Quimby Ave., 4905-Susan D. Deeb to Margaret Christina Costanzo, $365,500.

Stanmore Dr., 7705-Jesse C. and Talisha A. Robinson to Eric J. and Michele R. Carter, $432,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 3003-Florence Constant Gibson to Joseph C. and Holly A. Velez, $335,000.

Chesney Lane, 12700-Sadatu Susan Kemoaki and Peter S. Clarke to Claudia Moscoso, $375,000.

Exchange Row, 12729, No. 55-Kmele Foster to Remigius Ndudi and Akakpunwa Mbalewe Onuoha, $337,000.

Hatties Progress Dr., 4203-Abu Jafar Khan to Vonda A. Epps, $520,000.

Lake Meadows Dr., 13921-Catherine Blackwell to Ralph Edward and Ericka V. Moten, $650,000.

London Lane, 14902-Robert A. and Linda M. Heckert to Kamille Riley Davis, $255,000.

Memphis Lane, 3318-Robert C. Hambleton to Nathaniel B. Brusberg and Emily N. Smith, $369,500.

Point Way, 11809-Leon N. and Frances V. Jones to Micheal D. Thompson and Jacqueline C. Gregory, $439,000.

Rising Lane, 4515-Patrice Cregger Lowstuter and Cathi Tywanna Ferguson to Richard A. and Theresa J. Conlan, $387,000.

Seward Ct., 12904-Virginia H. and Richard A. O’Branovich to Jerome T. Polite, $395,000.

Twig Lane, 3113-Barbara A. and Terrance Schubring to Crystal A. Gist, $374,300.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alderwood Lane, 16107-William P. and Teresa A. Karmenzind to John Robinson, $420,000.

Dale Lane N., 3052-Kolawole A. and Omotola Olaitan to Kiara B. Triplett, $255,000.

Norwalk Ct., 15428-Chukwudi N. Aninye to Tiffany A. Padgett, $267,000.

Queen Anne Bridge Rd., 16900-Barbara Ann Wood to Christina Curro, $335,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Cedarville Rd., 12105-William Randolph Teslik and estate of William M. Teslik to Angel H. Cruz, and Francisco and Santos O. Hernandez, $230,000.

Mattawoman Dr., 14474-NVR Inc. to Alyncia K. Clay, $349,365.

Oglethorpe Mill Dr., 6116-Savannah Investors 2 Inc. and Mid-Atlantic Builders of Project 41 Inc. to Terry Gerome Thomas, $587,500.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Canada St., 5709-Leonard J. and Krista R. Hawkins to Jason Alexander Carter, $425,000.

Pepper Mill Dr., 101-James Allen and Lucinda Wood to Francisco Antonio Benitez Reyes and Julia Rovira, $310,000.

Yellow Amber Ct., 7006-Jing Tan to Demetrius Barnes, $277,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Angora Dr., 10003-Vincent C. and Monica L. Dodd to Nadora and Nelson Stewart, $440,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Cheverly Ave., 2602-Michael F. and Patricia F. Burke to Joshua and Sally Dill, $435,000.

Duvall Ridge Rd., 2801-SM Landover Corp. to Prentice McBryde, $328,840.

CLINTON AREA

Armor Dr., 6330-A.S.R. Remodeling Corp. to Bobby White, $330,000.

Bost Lane, 5800-Michael M. Jones and Antronetta F. Jones Camper to Matthew L. Watkins and Tawana A. Murphy, $412,000.

Chris Mar Ave., 6021-Eric Baldwin to Milagro D. Moreno De Hernandez and Elvin R. Diaz, $324,000.

Crafton Lane, 6902-Tichi Property Corp. to Mary L. Dozier, $346,000.

Drawbridge Ct., 9206-Malinda D. Pugh to Lillian Cabrera, $359,900.

Kirbywood St., 4901-Willie J. and Eleanor E. Garrett to Peter Yip and Bi Zhuan Lum, $340,000.

Tellico Pl., 9306-Yasuo and Lyn Camille Slaughter to Dell Harvell, $400,000.

Westbury Ct., 11205-Northern Virginia Investments Corp. to John Huang, $375,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Guilford Rd., 4612-Christopher L. and Catherine Peretti to Keane Bhatt, $575,000.

Radcliffe Dr., 7316A-Walter Lanier to Juan Prieto and Elena Gortcheva, $592,000.

Saint Andrews Pl., 9103-Kun Luo and Xuan Weng to Huojin Gao, $355,000.

52nd Ave., 9607-DMV Wise Investment Corp. to Ashley Elizabeth Sands and Dimi Mavalski, $530,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Flag Harbor Dr., 6908-Michael Austin to Albert Williams, $260,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 5809-Olivia Anstead to Makel L. Dickerson, $249,000.

Seton Way, 2209-Ronald C. Wesley to Sophia Mwashala, $260,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Rd., 7908-Ali Hessari to Noe Caceres Castro and Lidia Vasquez Sanchez, $295,000.

Broad Creek Dr., 613-David and Martina McAndrew to Scott John Harrison, $378,000.

Cumbria Ct., 8742, No. C-M&T Bank to Arvinder Sabharwal, $107,000.

Flam Ct., 7600-Wilfred N. and Brenda G. Everett to Vilma Vasquez and Antonio Adolfo Amaya, $305,000.

Jaffrey Rd., 7709-Richard D. and Dale J. Switzer to Ronjura Beason Jr., $320,000.

Locksley Rd., 9113-Wilbert Stephan and Wilbert Samuel Simmons to Jean Pierre, Annie and Shawn Tshibangu, $325,000.

Palmer Rd., 1320, No. 39-Jean M. Bioni and Joanne M. Moffett to Laschella M. Smith, $200,000.

River Wood Dr., 414-Richard E. Downie to Nadia S. Vidangos, $317,187.

Swan Creek Rd., 102-Henry J. Collaso to Lodie White, $365,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Forestgate Pl., 10909-Kevin J. and Marquita L. Proctor to John R. and Jacqueline R. Austin, $600,000.

Hiland Ave., 3223-Beatrice Addai to Humberto Valencia Rubio, $365,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8441, No. 102-MTGLQ Investors and Selene Finance to Stefone Walker, $124,900.

Lake Park Dr., 6610, No. 1M-Alan J. Beitler to Geneva N. Dampare, $225,000.

Lastner Lane, 204-Chenglong Liu to Yassine Meghji and Tameika Marie Soumah, $385,000.

Morrison Dr., 7309-Steney S. John to Simeon and Christine Tess Euell, $305,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Hamilton St., 3823, No. B-202-Zachary B. Aaron and estate of Alice V. Aaron to Ndibulum Hazel Richardson, $170,000.

Madison St., 3924-Black Star Holdings Corp. to Chien Mac and Madison Vo, $312,000.

41st Pl., 5305-FNA Maryland Corp. to Varinia Vanessa Sandino and Antonia Eduvina Pena, $275,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Broom Lane, 10323-Ann Sue Crockett to Cozet G. Winston, $320,000.

Eason St., 9205-Jed Worrell to Joel and Joanne Briscoe, $530,000.

Hamlin St., 8408-Everett and Lisa M. Brace to Patty L. Bassala, $300,000.

Trexler Rd., 6830-Geraldine Menone to Kushal Janardan Kapse, $275,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Argos Pl., 14717-Brian Jackson to Raymond and Jessica Allen, $419,900.

Birdie Lane, 10515-Valerie R. Butler to Gerard Moore, $373,700.

Campus Way S., 10433-Genee E. Robinson to Denieka S. Wicker, $245,000.

Fernwood Dr., 1706-Monique Nicole Wooten Young to Aubree Hemphill, $342,000.

Heidi Marie Ct., 12706-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Carolyn Kathleen Maughan, $265,000.

Moores Plains Blvd., 2808-Taiwo Oluyemo and Oluwashola T. Banwo to Reginald Souverain, $375,000.

Prince Pl., 10242, No. 20-208-RE&T Management Corp. to Nadia Guimont, $144,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way, 15445, No. 166-Rama Rajaie to Ignacio J. Escamilla and Kelly G. Balmes, $185,000.

Aylesford Cir., 14608-Marpu Patricia and Joshua Goines to Peter A. Blackman, $510,000.

Carriage Hill Dr., 7113-Jury and Carlota Meneses to Bertrand S. Fuango and Martin F. Kometa, $374,000.

Fenwick Ct., 8116-Rafael Orozco and Joseph L. Wilcox to Yessenia M. Nieto, $243,000.

Main St., 410, No. 12-Ketan Kumar to Dan Yun Liu, $87,500.

Prince George St., 616-Donna M. Makowelski to Zorica Tomic and Karim R. Whalen, $326,000.

Scotch Dr., 6938-Dali and Diptiman Sengupta to Keisha Kee Hendricks, $251,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Admiral Dr., 8806-Richard Bailey and Jonathan Shipp to Aarin and Destinee Johnson Cooper, $445,000.

Fairlane Pl., 9231-Patrick and Edith R. Thomas to Alfred Abayomi and Charlyn Abayomi Cole, $338,000.

Montague Dr., 11809-Mark D. McQuaid to Dylan Francis and Alison Michelle Conway, $379,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Upshur St., 2802-Usha Rani Suryadevara to Paul Schilder, $353,500.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fontainebleau Dr., 7607, No. 2361-American Realtor U.S. Corp. to Vitaly P. Petrov, $52,500.

Parkwood St., 6726-Timothy A. Dudley to Jose C. Arevalo Portillo and Kevin F. Sagastizado, $292,740.

Trenton Rd., 4817-Stephen Keith and Edward Roberts to Jhon Guzman Rodriguez and Daniela Guadalupe Sanchez Arellano, $222,000.

89th Pl., 5933-Wendy J. Williams to Jose Antonio Cabrera Rios, $305,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Cree Dr., 11-Jason C. Livernois to Quanita L. Flood, $387,498.

Fleet St., 157, No. 605-Marvin E. Pritchard Jr. and Guijun Sun to Patricia Anne and Edmond Leon Hackett, $296,000.

Livingston Rd., 7614-Jose Amaya Martinez and Armida Contreras De Amaya to Gary Orlando Moya Nogales, $305,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 432-Kathy A. Fletcher to Phuhao Pham, $304,500.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 354-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Yolanda Fedora Holmes, $321,900.

RIVERDALE AREA

Madison St., 4806-Paloma Land Investment Corp. to Carmen E., Elena G. Pacheco and Cesar O. Flores Flores, $299,000.

62nd Ave., 5402-Rudy Castro and Kimberly Sandoval to Jose W. Contreras and Ana L. Flores, $238,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Leon St., 5606-MTGLQ Investors to Shani and Michael Hart, $435,900.

Telfair Blvd., 4318, No. 339-Brian Simmons to Anita Sarpong, $227,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Allentown Rd., 6608-Gregory Cornell and Desiree M. Wilson to Jose D. Perez Mendez and Jesus E. Romero, $300,000.

Beechwood Dr., 6607-Robert M. and Mary M. Russell to Ronald R. Medrano, $360,000.

Bushey Dr., 6410-Maryland Dream Homes to Tony Rashad Hunter, $380,000.

Henderson Rd., 4501-Sunvest Corp. to Tania D. Eggleston, $385,000.

Kernal Lane, 2805-Wally Scholl to Latisha L. McCalister, $326,000.

Mark Dr., 6306-Diane M. Miller and estate of Betty I. Miller to Sandra M. Castro, $250,000.

Saint Clair Dr., 2531-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Magaly F. Aquice Ramos and Michael D. Pinto, $296,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 5716-Vestar Corp. to Luis Ernesto Magana Polanco, $315,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Sheridan St., 4103-Zachary and Claire Worshtil to Olga Kroytor and Ryan Patrick Mulvey, $542,000.

23rd Ave., 6630-Reinaldo De Jesus Canales and Mabel J. Zelaya to Danielle M. Lowther, $280,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Arabella Ct., 4306-Chametra N. Baskerville to Michael G. and Sanatra Kennedy, $405,000.

Bridle Ridge Rd., 4602-Toll V Partnership to Larry and Suzanne L. Frazier, $905,000.

Colonel Dent Ct., 4712, No. 346-Maryland Community Development Administration to Rafe Reginald Ellison, $169,000.

Fareham Lane, 13806-Pamela Handon to Nardyne Jefferies, $257,500.

Georgian Dr., 7607-Leontyne Estelle Reaves to Olushola Ogunmefun and Olumuyiwa Sobo, $459,990.

Lord Dunbore Pl., 13476, No. 5-8-Kenneth Mark Burke to Taylor Renee Shiver, $80,000.

Penzance Pl., 4645-Ian G. and Ivory M. Roberts Clarke to Kanessa A. Walker, $249,000.

Reverend Dewult Pl., 4507-Adrienne Morgan Davis to Sharon Ann Johnson, $374,990.

Roblee Dr., 5009-Helen J. Howell and estate of Clinton Lee Jessup to Jarvis Carter, $255,000.

Simeon Ct., 8912-HB Properties I. Corp. to Aundrea Townsend, $250,000.

Torbay Pl., 4914, No. 63-Gauri Realty Corp. to Keyara Ladawna Thompson, $260,000.

Wyman Way, 9741-Derrick L. McGill to Lakeisha Blackledge, $305,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Connor Ct., 2004, No. 707-HSBC Bank USA and Nomura Asset Acceptance Corp. to Magilene Murrell, $163,500.

Fitzgibbon Ct., 10602-Donnalee Hinds Coger and estate of Althea M. Hinds to Serge S. Tcheuffa, $245,000.

Kings Tree Dr., 1009-Norris Alphonso Pressley and Linda Lee Jones to Dwight O. Hibbert, $307,500.

Nicol Cir., 2438-Paul N. and Paula A. Jaenichen to Daniel Zerby and Deborah Spencer, $480,000.