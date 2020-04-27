These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in December by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Accokeek Landing Dr., 1310-Michael K. and Tryna P. Cliette to Williemae W. Simmons, $469,000.

Byron St., 1005-Karl L. and Latoya T. Austin to Pedro Cruz Antonio and Doris E. Araujo Canas, $309,000.

Old Marshall Hall Rd., 16900-Michael J. Harran to David and Tamara Marshall Randall, $265,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Ashfield Rd., 10905-Adolfo and Maria Lorena Torres to Marcos Antonio Benitez, $336,000.

Cool Spring Rd., 2502-Ram G. Gehani to Kiros Gebremariam, $378,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1804, No. 508-Property Admin Consulting Corp. to Deborah W. Leigh, $75,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 1707-Emilia B. Canas and Edwin E. Alvarez to Menghes Ogbamicael and Elsa Sium, $113,900.

Stanford St., 3427-Romolus International Corp. to Shandon E. Torres and Tina A. Perry, $416,000.

25th Ave., 7600-Kim Bradsher and Derrick K. Robinson to Raul A. and Iris Estrada, $280,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Clay Lane, 7524-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Alain Leon and Juliane Virginia Momdjol, $374,000.

Broken Bow Ct., 11349-Fat C. and Kay Lam to Dominique Byass, $283,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11324, No. 2O-Angela L. Laurio and Eric G. Halvorson to Fabio Martins, $105,000.

Fallston Ave., 3108-John E. and Rita M. Laplante to Adriana A. Gonzalez Cordero, $360,000.

Marble Stone Lane, 7209-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Derek Keith and Chyrell Andrea Ross, $374,315.

Romlon St., 4505, No. 103-Montpelier Village Condo Council to Angelina Toj Ramos, $110,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 615-Buddy Boy Enterprises Corp. to Mohammad S. Arzoo, $51,000.

BOWIE AREA

Castlewall Ct., 12203-Rhonda Michelle Stone Smith to Feniece L. Nealy, $334,900.

Deepwood Dr., 11451, No. 184B-Sarah Gilloran to Alex Marbley, $220,000.

Grason Lane, 11914-Danielle Janine Smith and Brandon Terrell to Victor R. and Maria Elena Ibanez, $510,000.

Grid St., 4802-Rori L. Bailey to Leizel and Raizel Veronica Castro Soriano, $417,000.

Keyberry Lane, 2417-Reginald T. Williams and Latrice C. Washington Williams to Fernando U. Cortes Tapia and Karen Y. Lucero, $365,000.

London Lane, 14611-Phillip Henry Bishop to Adebowale Odubote, Adebusola A. Matilukuro and Latosha E. Gaines Odubote, $300,000.

Maple Reach Ct., 14200-Brenda M. and Henry L. Royster to Daniel J. Cray, $664,000.

Old Fletchertown Rd., 13117-Hans D. and Annette Allender to Richard B. and Kehinde O. Olaniyan, $475,000.

Rambling Lane, 12408-Ryan J. and Irene C. Remley to Sueann A. Young, $340,000.

Sadler Lane, 12424-Vernon P. Lipscomb to Amadu Jalloh, $320,000.

Teak Lane, 3011-Elizabeth and Edward Wineke to Broderick Fitzgerald and Sophia Lorraine Dillon, $325,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Aspen Leaf Dr., 17206-Mary L. Walker to George Louis Gray Jr. and Angela Sinkfield, $500,000.

Everglade Lane, 15612, No. 406-Brian K. and Kendra E. Harris to Rochanne Samantha Douglas, $195,000.

Nivelle Ct., 15014-Jeff and Bonnie M. Pradhan to Lois Blanchard, $349,900.

Palai Turn, 15817-Home Rescues Corp. to Akindele J. and Iseoluwa Rebecca Bodunde, $303,000.

Pennypacker Lane, 1207-Ross and Jennifer Langel to Melanie S. Juarez and Jose Felipe Juarez Giron, $375,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Britens Way, 7113-Gary A. and Brandi Banks Wells to Hector Gutierrez, $395,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Monroe St., 4320-Bonifacio E. and Elizabeth S. Quinanola to Asfawossen Lemma Geffa and Fikrte Mulugeta Gebru, $187,000.

Taylor St., 3805-Amt Developments Corp. to Amber Marchut, $370,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Balboa Ave., 924-Pas SD Corp. to Marilyn Giddens, $273,500.

Billings Pl., 3911-Simo Homes Corp. to Garry D. Clark Sr. and Michelle M. Lee, $280,000.

Byers St., 4203-Gregory P. Maison to Jose M. Portillo Amaya and Griselda E. Portillo Argueta, $313,000.

Cumberland St., 5115-Lena B. and Melvin S. Watkins to Yvette Darcel Garner Derrington, $232,000.

Farmingdale Ave., 1408-DMV Property Innovators to William B. and William Cole, $285,000.

Pacific Ave., 1601-Duomu Holdings Corp. to Percy P. Cramer, $209,999.

Queensdale Ct., 802-John White Jr. to Stephanie Thomas, $245,000.

70th Pl., 511-Sundu Kargbo to Robert Brown, $235,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belleview Ave., 2335-Roberta Davis to Alexander M. Cloud and Skyler Kopko, $295,000.

Burnside Rd., 7756-Armando Jose Baltodano to Joyce C. Achugbu, $220,000.

Duluth St., 6801-Spring Investments Corp. to Julio Cesar Alonzo Gomez, $340,000.

Jutewood Ave., 1531-Rosslyn M. and Julius Whitman to Virgilio Perez Ramirez, $220,000.

Manson Pl., 3105-Vivian L. Turner and estate of Felmington Haywood Love Jr. to Jose Santos Castro Ramos and Jose Encarnacion Ramos Castro, $240,000.

Old Landover Rd., 6451-Tanya L. Morgan to Oscar D. Cruz Garcia and Francisco A. Romero Cruz, $339,900.

Ryderwood Ct., 1807-Tafari Hoh and Dave A. Stone to Laura Okororie, $235,000.

CLINTON AREA

Accolade Dr., 3302-C&C Investors Group Corp. to Dorian Joseph and Albert Oliphant, $381,800.

Bellefonte Lane, 8209-Allysson Lopez Alvarez to Kendra L. Sitney, $305,000.

Buckler Rd., 6215-Humg Corp. to Toni Crockett and Carole Jackson, $425,000.

Den Lee Dr., 6208-Susan Williams and estate of Noel Qualters to Emeka H. and Nkechi T. Duru, $234,000.

Fishing Creek Way, 7728-Hattie N. Tapley to Jassmine Shantell Jones and Dweh Sawie Siklo, $265,000.

Hermitt St., 11303-Oxford Enterprises Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to Valerie Amadu, $350,000.

Jervis Pl., 3604-Residential Value Corp. to Laurence and Samantha L. Nieuenkerk, $399,000.

Metronome Turn, 3008-Goldnest Properties Corp. to Nathan David Sebranek and Patricia Pineros Torres, $332,500.

Serenade Cir., 7624-Latisha L. Marshall to Desna Washington, $292,500.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 5011-Ann Devaney and Julian Brantley to Shayan Shahrostambeik, $340,000.

Potomac Ave., 8511-Perfect Home Corp. to Cassidi Pham and Kenny Dinh Tran, $377,500.

Swarthmore Dr., 5812-Julie S. Gowin to Dawn and Michael Larabee, $400,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 322C-Yao Yuan and Jungsoo Joo to Yan Tian and Chunsheng Wang, $190,500.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Flag Harbor Dr., 7246-Emilio V. Rodriguez Steidel to Tiajuana L. and Jawuan R. Smith, $254,000.

Regency Pkwy., 3403-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Lisa R. Duhart, $259,900.

Ritchie Rd., 1916-Mary L. Seawright to Jacqueline C. Anderson, $280,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Birdsong Dr., 8221-Reginald N. Galimore and Mary A. Blake to Lisa M. and Ryan McNeill, $371,000.

Flintlock Ct., 1002-Cameron Piper to Cathy T. Ordinola and Gloria C. Jacobs, $415,000.

Grange Hall Ct., 2404-David Hathaway to Henry T. and Lahima R. Sanchez, $286,000.

Larry Ave., 2506-Roberto Castillo to Wilmer A. Del Cid Santos, $275,000.

Marquis Dr., 3101-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Jasmine Chestnut, $300,000.

Oaklawn Rd., 3902-Bao Vy Duy Khong and Julie Tuyet Du to Mardoqueo Santos Guzman, $355,000.

Potomac Valley Dr., 404-Mamani Investment Group Corp. to Cochise and Yamilet Grandy, and Erik Juan and Maria Alvarenga, $489,000.

Surrey Circle Dr., 12404-Marian J. Rawlins to Kathryn S. Brewton, $375,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Hillmeade Rd., 6900-Mary Jane H. and Michael David Thomas to Hugo H. Alberto, $361,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Empire Pl., 3-Joseph Irving and Carolyn M. Karch to James F. and Rasheeda C. Childress, $385,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7818, No. 399-Dawn K. Nichols to Jessie Appiah, $169,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

43rd Ave., 6223-Alliance Tshiovo to Marie Agnes Mulumba Tumba, $180,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Chautauqua Ave., 10232-Andrae and Nealynn H. Bailey Waithe to Sotero Saenz Pereira, $280,000.

Geaton Park Pl., 9403-Audrey Brownlee to Jongho Han, $351,500.

Linwood Ave., 9602-Neeknaum Corp. to Carlos Orlando Quijano Suria and Maritza I. Gonzalez Santos, $365,000.

Main St., 6114-Vilma Arecely and Manuel De Jesus Bautista Villatoro to Luis A. and Irene J. Reyes, $253,000.

Oliver St., 7213-Peggy J. Long to Asencion Saenz Pereira, Eliana Lisbeth Velasquez Saenz and Ever S. Villalta, $290,000.

Worrell Ave., 9526-Federal National Mortgage Association to Juan A. and Oscar Castro, $240,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Almond Lane, 2709-Jonathan V. Johnson to Osasumwen Natalie Izevbigie, $312,500.

Box Tree Dr., 2608-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and GSAA Home Equity Trust to Kazzim Zakariyau Shinaba, $440,000.

Coffren Pl., 710-Ethel Cohran to Aldonis M. Furbert, $681,000.

Geaton Dr., 3304-Charles K. Williams to Dalio A. Umana Landaverde, $300,000.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 224, No. 29-Anand Jagessar to John Kober Jr. and Chadai Kristina Brown, $255,000.

Joyceton Terr., 144-Daniel E. Moses to Jacqueline Tatiana Perez Pena and Carlos Aristides Reyes, $295,000.

Lenox Dr., 11316-Kimberly Ruth Moorer and estate of Shirley Howard Rice to Walter J. Hall III, $280,000.

Newmoor Way, 2419-Larry Poteat Jr. to Avais Woolfolk, $430,000.

Princeleigh St., 12904-Eric Wade and estate of Edna T. Wade to Dawn Wade Shelton and Isiah Bryant, $240,350.

Staton Ct., 12812-Residential Value Corp. to Valerie Smith, $387,000.

Town Center Cir., 8961, No. 1-105-Deborah Manning to Eric F. Mollel, $180,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7524, No. 391-Nayereh Beyad to Luc Leblanc, $175,000.

Chadsworth Terr., 13920-Kevin Kronemberg to Bernadette D. and Michael W. Davillier, $495,000.

Fairlawn Ave., 506-Paul Porter and Hayley Layne Derryberry to Garrett A. Butler, $365,000.

Justin Way, 14006, No. 7E-Michelle A. Hohenhaus to Rebekah Grace and Jean Yves Lubin, $170,000.

Mayfair Terr., 6944-Mercedes A. Bruce to Garrison A. Roberts, $280,000.

Parkway Dr., 5803-Nellie S. and Jack B. Hunter to Juan Carlos and Ana Lourde Orellana, $437,000.

Vista Dr., 14015, No. 39-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Omer Abdullah, $104,500.

MONTPELIER AREA

Balsamwood Ct., 10401-Benjamin A. Supnik and Lori Newman to Yaneudis and Cendy Isamar Alcantara, $355,555.

Creekview Dr., 9337-Robert E. and Joan M. McGuire to Gabrielle L. Slaughter, $380,000.

Imperial Dr., 8459, No. 4-A-Zheng Huang to August E. Deluca, $223,000.

Oregold Ct., 9220-Hsue Gin Chen to Kacey Jermaine Preston, $335,000.

Snowden Pond Rd., 11006-Francisco R. and Robin J. Passalacqua to Lauren Edwards and Prentiss J. Jones, $460,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fontainebleau Dr., 7601, No. 2309-Kenice R. James to Dawn K. Nichols, $76,000.

70th Ave., 4100-Yu Lin to Khalil Ajiborode, $310,000.

85th Ave., 5410, No. 101-Michael Pressoir to Eskinder Afework, $77,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Abbington Dr., 7403-JB Homes Corp. to Jose E. Orellana, $350,000.

Kirklin Dr., 2007-Eric L. and Barbara F. Brown to Milton Antonio Alvarado Pineda and Helen E. Melendez Marquez, $289,999.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 141-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Via’Ronic Ishmale and Christina Kathryn Laney Snow Hill, $436,900.

RIVERDALE AREA

Beacon Pl., 7012-Elizabeth M. Bonilla Majano and Vladimir Estuardo Morales Rosales to Jose M. Sanchez Cruz and Carmen Leiva, $350,000.

54th Pl., 6203-Q and P Realty Corp. to Liliana Gonzalez Merino, $355,000.

67th Ave., 5627-Rao & Webster Real Estate Corp. to Nuno Miguel Manteigas Venda, $270,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Deer Pond Lane, 5714-Christopher Barnett to Charlie A. Collins II and Afiya C. Fredericks, $455,000.

Lanier Ave., 5416-Odette Rose Ferron Chittams to Byron S. Cooke, $319,000.

Talmadge Cir., 4240-William A. Babcock to Ronald Haskins, $314,900.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Afton St., 2243-Wensworth E. Lovell to Unysee Odom, $229,300.

Chadwick Terr., 2054-Cam Re Ventures 1 Reo Corp. to Glen Woodard, $257,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3350, No. A1-Mark L. Buchner to Meiyun Wang, $75,000.

Lambert Dr., 5617-Doris Redd Collins and estate of Bryan A. Collins to Merlos Cifuentes, $270,000.

Saint Clair Dr., 2529-Juanita Devaughn to Wensworth E. Lovell and Patrick Steven Pinkney, $289,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Beechwood Rd., 4409-Margaret L. Higdon and estate of Albert Aloysius Piringer to Jiahua Xu, $427,000.

Longford Dr., 1840-Fred D. and Keith Coleman to Metasebia Ashenafi, $295,500.

Parker House Terr., 5601, No. 303-Elfinesh Woldesilassie Alemu to Elvia Espana, $95,900.

Westland Dr., 6116-Omar Espinoza to Allison Claire Helms, $395,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Captain Marbury Lane, 13612-Zoya Investments Corp. to Reina Anfone Guartico, $288,000.

Colonel Beall Pl., 4916-Eintou Karmia to Sundu and Ibrahim Kargbo, $345,000.

Edgemeade Rd., 13401-Estate of Michael P. Rice to William Earl Noel and Hewan Kershaw Tomlinson, $370,000.

Florin Way, 9079-Kathleen T. Mahalla to Salim Ernesto and Erin Jamison Perez, $255,000.

Furgang Rd., 10603-D.R. Horton Inc. to Katrina T. Law and Corey G. Goff, $483,282.

Grandhaven Ave., 10405-Douglas and Avis G. Merkl to Paul and Andrea Butts, $499,000.

Hollaway Dr., 10748-Anthony J. Joseph to Joyce Davis, $290,000.

Nottingham Rd., 15251-David and Shirley Burnett to Miguel A. Mendez Fierros, Jennifer Mendez and Francisca Mendez, $650,000.

Steel Creek Pl., 3801-SM Parkside Corp. to Carla M. Speights and Robert Q. Tigner, $458,250.

Timberline Dr., 10800-Jaqueline C. Gregory to Iliama and Marvin Martinez, $370,000.

Wyld Dr., 10601-James D. Robins to Joanne Nelson, $298,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Grayvine Lane, 3304-Olukayode A. Fakunle to Jasmine A. Frazier and Justin C. Charles, $340,000.

Kaden Ct., 2104, No. 4-Leah F. Batts and Carol Holland to Sahula T. Gebreselassie and Michael Grant, $421,000.

Saint Georges Way, 1804-Wilmington Trust Co. and Bank of America National Association to Elizabeth Olutoyin Akinsola, $441,000.

Tulip Tree Dr., 10113-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and New Century Home Equity Loan Trust to Kehinde Tijani, $264,075.