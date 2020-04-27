Old Marshall Hall Rd., 16900-Michael J. Harran to David and Tamara Marshall Randall, $265,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Ashfield Rd., 10905-Adolfo and Maria Lorena Torres to Marcos Antonio Benitez, $336,000.

Cool Spring Rd., 2502-Ram G. Gehani to Kiros Gebremariam, $378,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1804, No. 508-Property Admin Consulting Corp. to Deborah W. Leigh, $75,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 1707-Emilia B. Canas and Edwin E. Alvarez to Menghes Ogbamicael and Elsa Sium, $113,900.

Stanford St., 3427-Romolus International Corp. to Shandon E. Torres and Tina A. Perry, $416,000.

25th Ave., 7600-Kim Bradsher and Derrick K. Robinson to Raul A. and Iris Estrada, $280,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Clay Lane, 7524-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Alain Leon and Juliane Virginia Momdjol, $374,000.

Broken Bow Ct., 11349-Fat C. and Kay Lam to Dominique Byass, $283,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11324, No. 2O-Angela L. Laurio and Eric G. Halvorson to Fabio Martins, $105,000.

Fallston Ave., 3108-John E. and Rita M. Laplante to Adriana A. Gonzalez Cordero, $360,000.

Marble Stone Lane, 7209-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Derek Keith and Chyrell Andrea Ross, $374,315.

Romlon St., 4505, No. 103-Montpelier Village Condo Council to Angelina Toj Ramos, $110,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Emerson St., 6011, No. 615-Buddy Boy Enterprises Corp. to Mohammad S. Arzoo, $51,000.

BOWIE AREA

Castlewall Ct., 12203-Rhonda Michelle Stone Smith to Feniece L. Nealy, $334,900.

Deepwood Dr., 11451, No. 184B-Sarah Gilloran to Alex Marbley, $220,000.

Grason Lane, 11914-Danielle Janine Smith and Brandon Terrell to Victor R. and Maria Elena Ibanez, $510,000.

Grid St., 4802-Rori L. Bailey to Leizel and Raizel Veronica Castro Soriano, $417,000.

Keyberry Lane, 2417-Reginald T. Williams and Latrice C. Washington Williams to Fernando U. Cortes Tapia and Karen Y. Lucero, $365,000.

London Lane, 14611-Phillip Henry Bishop to Adebowale Odubote, Adebusola A. Matilukuro and Latosha E. Gaines Odubote, $300,000.

Maple Reach Ct., 14200-Brenda M. and Henry L. Royster to Daniel J. Cray, $664,000.

Old Fletchertown Rd., 13117-Hans D. and Annette Allender to Richard B. and Kehinde O. Olaniyan, $475,000.

Rambling Lane, 12408-Ryan J. and Irene C. Remley to Sueann A. Young, $340,000.

Sadler Lane, 12424-Vernon P. Lipscomb to Amadu Jalloh, $320,000.

Teak Lane, 3011-Elizabeth and Edward Wineke to Broderick Fitzgerald and Sophia Lorraine Dillon, $325,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Aspen Leaf Dr., 17206-Mary L. Walker to George Louis Gray Jr. and Angela Sinkfield, $500,000.

Everglade Lane, 15612, No. 406-Brian K. and Kendra E. Harris to Rochanne Samantha Douglas, $195,000.

Nivelle Ct., 15014-Jeff and Bonnie M. Pradhan to Lois Blanchard, $349,900.

Palai Turn, 15817-Home Rescues Corp. to Akindele J. and Iseoluwa Rebecca Bodunde, $303,000.

Pennypacker Lane, 1207-Ross and Jennifer Langel to Melanie S. Juarez and Jose Felipe Juarez Giron, $375,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Britens Way, 7113-Gary A. and Brandi Banks Wells to Hector Gutierrez, $395,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Monroe St., 4320-Bonifacio E. and Elizabeth S. Quinanola to Asfawossen Lemma Geffa and Fikrte Mulugeta Gebru, $187,000.

Taylor St., 3805-Amt Developments Corp. to Amber Marchut, $370,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Balboa Ave., 924-Pas SD Corp. to Marilyn Giddens, $273,500.

Billings Pl., 3911-Simo Homes Corp. to Garry D. Clark Sr. and Michelle M. Lee, $280,000.

Byers St., 4203-Gregory P. Maison to Jose M. Portillo Amaya and Griselda E. Portillo Argueta, $313,000.

Cumberland St., 5115-Lena B. and Melvin S. Watkins to Yvette Darcel Garner Derrington, $232,000.

Farmingdale Ave., 1408-DMV Property Innovators to William B. and William Cole, $285,000.

Pacific Ave., 1601-Duomu Holdings Corp. to Percy P. Cramer, $209,999.

Queensdale Ct., 802-John White Jr. to Stephanie Thomas, $245,000.

70th Pl., 511-Sundu Kargbo to Robert Brown, $235,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belleview Ave., 2335-Roberta Davis to Alexander M. Cloud and Skyler Kopko, $295,000.

Burnside Rd., 7756-Armando Jose Baltodano to Joyce C. Achugbu, $220,000.

Duluth St., 6801-Spring Investments Corp. to Julio Cesar Alonzo Gomez, $340,000.

Jutewood Ave., 1531-Rosslyn M. and Julius Whitman to Virgilio Perez Ramirez, $220,000.

Manson Pl., 3105-Vivian L. Turner and estate of Felmington Haywood Love Jr. to Jose Santos Castro Ramos and Jose Encarnacion Ramos Castro, $240,000.

Old Landover Rd., 6451-Tanya L. Morgan to Oscar D. Cruz Garcia and Francisco A. Romero Cruz, $339,900.

Ryderwood Ct., 1807-Tafari Hoh and Dave A. Stone to Laura Okororie, $235,000.

CLINTON AREA

Accolade Dr., 3302-C&C Investors Group Corp. to Dorian Joseph and Albert Oliphant, $381,800.

Bellefonte Lane, 8209-Allysson Lopez Alvarez to Kendra L. Sitney, $305,000.

Buckler Rd., 6215-Humg Corp. to Toni Crockett and Carole Jackson, $425,000.

Den Lee Dr., 6208-Susan Williams and estate of Noel Qualters to Emeka H. and Nkechi T. Duru, $234,000.

Fishing Creek Way, 7728-Hattie N. Tapley to Jassmine Shantell Jones and Dweh Sawie Siklo, $265,000.

Hermitt St., 11303-Oxford Enterprises Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to Valerie Amadu, $350,000.

Jervis Pl., 3604-Residential Value Corp. to Laurence and Samantha L. Nieuenkerk, $399,000.

Metronome Turn, 3008-Goldnest Properties Corp. to Nathan David Sebranek and Patricia Pineros Torres, $332,500.

Serenade Cir., 7624-Latisha L. Marshall to Desna Washington, $292,500.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 5011-Ann Devaney and Julian Brantley to Shayan Shahrostambeik, $340,000.

Potomac Ave., 8511-Perfect Home Corp. to Cassidi Pham and Kenny Dinh Tran, $377,500.

Swarthmore Dr., 5812-Julie S. Gowin to Dawn and Michael Larabee, $400,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 322C-Yao Yuan and Jungsoo Joo to Yan Tian and Chunsheng Wang, $190,500.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Flag Harbor Dr., 7246-Emilio V. Rodriguez Steidel to Tiajuana L. and Jawuan R. Smith, $254,000.

Regency Pkwy., 3403-DSDJ Properties Inc. to Lisa R. Duhart, $259,900.

Ritchie Rd., 1916-Mary L. Seawright to Jacqueline C. Anderson, $280,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Birdsong Dr., 8221-Reginald N. Galimore and Mary A. Blake to Lisa M. and Ryan McNeill, $371,000.

Flintlock Ct., 1002-Cameron Piper to Cathy T. Ordinola and Gloria C. Jacobs, $415,000.

Grange Hall Ct., 2404-David Hathaway to Henry T. and Lahima R. Sanchez, $286,000.

Larry Ave., 2506-Roberto Castillo to Wilmer A. Del Cid Santos, $275,000.

Marquis Dr., 3101-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Jasmine Chestnut, $300,000.

Oaklawn Rd., 3902-Bao Vy Duy Khong and Julie Tuyet Du to Mardoqueo Santos Guzman, $355,000.

Potomac Valley Dr., 404-Mamani Investment Group Corp. to Cochise and Yamilet Grandy, and Erik Juan and Maria Alvarenga, $489,000.

Surrey Circle Dr., 12404-Marian J. Rawlins to Kathryn S. Brewton, $375,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Hillmeade Rd., 6900-Mary Jane H. and Michael David Thomas to Hugo H. Alberto, $361,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Empire Pl., 3-Joseph Irving and Carolyn M. Karch to James F. and Rasheeda C. Childress, $385,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7818, No. 399-Dawn K. Nichols to Jessie Appiah, $169,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

43rd Ave., 6223-Alliance Tshiovo to Marie Agnes Mulumba Tumba, $180,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Chautauqua Ave., 10232-Andrae and Nealynn H. Bailey Waithe to Sotero Saenz Pereira, $280,000.

Geaton Park Pl., 9403-Audrey Brownlee to Jongho Han, $351,500.

Linwood Ave., 9602-Neeknaum Corp. to Carlos Orlando Quijano Suria and Maritza I. Gonzalez Santos, $365,000.

Main St., 6114-Vilma Arecely and Manuel De Jesus Bautista Villatoro to Luis A. and Irene J. Reyes, $253,000.

Oliver St., 7213-Peggy J. Long to Asencion Saenz Pereira, Eliana Lisbeth Velasquez Saenz and Ever S. Villalta, $290,000.

Worrell Ave., 9526-Federal National Mortgage Association to Juan A. and Oscar Castro, $240,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Almond Lane, 2709-Jonathan V. Johnson to Osasumwen Natalie Izevbigie, $312,500.

Box Tree Dr., 2608-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and GSAA Home Equity Trust to Kazzim Zakariyau Shinaba, $440,000.

Coffren Pl., 710-Ethel Cohran to Aldonis M. Furbert, $681,000.

Geaton Dr., 3304-Charles K. Williams to Dalio A. Umana Landaverde, $300,000.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 224, No. 29-Anand Jagessar to John Kober Jr. and Chadai Kristina Brown, $255,000.

Joyceton Terr., 144-Daniel E. Moses to Jacqueline Tatiana Perez Pena and Carlos Aristides Reyes, $295,000.

Lenox Dr., 11316-Kimberly Ruth Moorer and estate of Shirley Howard Rice to Walter J. Hall III, $280,000.

Newmoor Way, 2419-Larry Poteat Jr. to Avais Woolfolk, $430,000.

Princeleigh St., 12904-Eric Wade and estate of Edna T. Wade to Dawn Wade Shelton and Isiah Bryant, $240,350.

Staton Ct., 12812-Residential Value Corp. to Valerie Smith, $387,000.

Town Center Cir., 8961, No. 1-105-Deborah Manning to Eric F. Mollel, $180,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7524, No. 391-Nayereh Beyad to Luc Leblanc, $175,000.

Chadsworth Terr., 13920-Kevin Kronemberg to Bernadette D. and Michael W. Davillier, $495,000.

Fairlawn Ave., 506-Paul Porter and Hayley Layne Derryberry to Garrett A. Butler, $365,000.

Justin Way, 14006, No. 7E-Michelle A. Hohenhaus to Rebekah Grace and Jean Yves Lubin, $170,000.

Mayfair Terr., 6944-Mercedes A. Bruce to Garrison A. Roberts, $280,000.

Parkway Dr., 5803-Nellie S. and Jack B. Hunter to Juan Carlos and Ana Lourde Orellana, $437,000.

Vista Dr., 14015, No. 39-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Omer Abdullah, $104,500.

MONTPELIER AREA

Balsamwood Ct., 10401-Benjamin A. Supnik and Lori Newman to Yaneudis and Cendy Isamar Alcantara, $355,555.

Creekview Dr., 9337-Robert E. and Joan M. McGuire to Gabrielle L. Slaughter, $380,000.

Imperial Dr., 8459, No. 4-A-Zheng Huang to August E. Deluca, $223,000.

Oregold Ct., 9220-Hsue Gin Chen to Kacey Jermaine Preston, $335,000.

Snowden Pond Rd., 11006-Francisco R. and Robin J. Passalacqua to Lauren Edwards and Prentiss J. Jones, $460,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fontainebleau Dr., 7601, No. 2309-Kenice R. James to Dawn K. Nichols, $76,000.

70th Ave., 4100-Yu Lin to Khalil Ajiborode, $310,000.

85th Ave., 5410, No. 101-Michael Pressoir to Eskinder Afework, $77,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Abbington Dr., 7403-JB Homes Corp. to Jose E. Orellana, $350,000.

Kirklin Dr., 2007-Eric L. and Barbara F. Brown to Milton Antonio Alvarado Pineda and Helen E. Melendez Marquez, $289,999.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 141-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Via’Ronic Ishmale and Christina Kathryn Laney Snow Hill, $436,900.

RIVERDALE AREA

Beacon Pl., 7012-Elizabeth M. Bonilla Majano and Vladimir Estuardo Morales Rosales to Jose M. Sanchez Cruz and Carmen Leiva, $350,000.

54th Pl., 6203-Q and P Realty Corp. to Liliana Gonzalez Merino, $355,000.

67th Ave., 5627-Rao & Webster Real Estate Corp. to Nuno Miguel Manteigas Venda, $270,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Deer Pond Lane, 5714-Christopher Barnett to Charlie A. Collins II and Afiya C. Fredericks, $455,000.

Lanier Ave., 5416-Odette Rose Ferron Chittams to Byron S. Cooke, $319,000.

Talmadge Cir., 4240-William A. Babcock to Ronald Haskins, $314,900.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Afton St., 2243-Wensworth E. Lovell to Unysee Odom, $229,300.

Chadwick Terr., 2054-Cam Re Ventures 1 Reo Corp. to Glen Woodard, $257,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3350, No. A1-Mark L. Buchner to Meiyun Wang, $75,000.

Lambert Dr., 5617-Doris Redd Collins and estate of Bryan A. Collins to Merlos Cifuentes, $270,000.

Saint Clair Dr., 2529-Juanita Devaughn to Wensworth E. Lovell and Patrick Steven Pinkney, $289,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Beechwood Rd., 4409-Margaret L. Higdon and estate of Albert Aloysius Piringer to Jiahua Xu, $427,000.

Longford Dr., 1840-Fred D. and Keith Coleman to Metasebia Ashenafi, $295,500.

Parker House Terr., 5601, No. 303-Elfinesh Woldesilassie Alemu to Elvia Espana, $95,900.

Westland Dr., 6116-Omar Espinoza to Allison Claire Helms, $395,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Captain Marbury Lane, 13612-Zoya Investments Corp. to Reina Anfone Guartico, $288,000.

Colonel Beall Pl., 4916-Eintou Karmia to Sundu and Ibrahim Kargbo, $345,000.

Edgemeade Rd., 13401-Estate of Michael P. Rice to William Earl Noel and Hewan Kershaw Tomlinson, $370,000.

Florin Way, 9079-Kathleen T. Mahalla to Salim Ernesto and Erin Jamison Perez, $255,000.

Furgang Rd., 10603-D.R. Horton Inc. to Katrina T. Law and Corey G. Goff, $483,282.

Grandhaven Ave., 10405-Douglas and Avis G. Merkl to Paul and Andrea Butts, $499,000.

Hollaway Dr., 10748-Anthony J. Joseph to Joyce Davis, $290,000.

Nottingham Rd., 15251-David and Shirley Burnett to Miguel A. Mendez Fierros, Jennifer Mendez and Francisca Mendez, $650,000.

Steel Creek Pl., 3801-SM Parkside Corp. to Carla M. Speights and Robert Q. Tigner, $458,250.

Timberline Dr., 10800-Jaqueline C. Gregory to Iliama and Marvin Martinez, $370,000.

Wyld Dr., 10601-James D. Robins to Joanne Nelson, $298,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Grayvine Lane, 3304-Olukayode A. Fakunle to Jasmine A. Frazier and Justin C. Charles, $340,000.

Kaden Ct., 2104, No. 4-Leah F. Batts and Carol Holland to Sahula T. Gebreselassie and Michael Grant, $421,000.

Saint Georges Way, 1804-Wilmington Trust Co. and Bank of America National Association to Elizabeth Olutoyin Akinsola, $441,000.