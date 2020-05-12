These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in December by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Bealle Hill Forest Lane, 16703-Jonathan and Raney K. Jarin to Sean Hermann and Octavia G. Knigge, $530,000.

Stroh Ct., 13811-Tawana Steward Haynesworth to Rhodesia D. Jones, $280,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Chapman Rd., 2230-Inocente Saravia to Xian Yu Wang and Lin Qing Chen, $320,000.

Fairoak Ave., 833-Jeanelle Y. Smith and estate of Randolph B. Massey to Jose Pino and Lourdes A. Diaz Hurtado, $360,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1828, No. 301-Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso to Bensbrown Enoh, $120,300.

Trapper Ct., 8906-Cesar O. Alvarenga to Ebenezer Emmanuel and Silva R. Singavarapu, $400,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Barrberry Lane, 7230-Michael Brick and William Pope to Yves Bertrand Kamwa Kammegne, $388,000.

Brickyard Blvd., 12517-Kathleen Laura Kadlec to Nina Otchere Oduro, $379,000.

Caroline Ave. W., 4405-Miriam M. Torres to Victor D. and Placid D. Rozario, $357,000.

Cherryvale Terr., 11130-Gloria J. Schroeder to Katherine Anne Scott, $292,000.

Greenmount Ave., 13009-Nicholas Chong Eng Fung to Melka Abiyu, $365,000.

Odell Rd., 5518-Roger D. Zickafoose to Elsy Magdalena Flores Reyes, Regina Del Carmen Flores and Miguel Guerra Morales, $368,000.

BOWIE AREA

Augustas Progress Dr., 13008-Theodore and Orna Kay D. Garnett to Lindsay Naves and Donovan Gerard Anderson, $599,900.

Collingtons Bounty Dr., 4900-Christopher G. and Claudia M. Smith to Frederick Littlefield and Dionndra James, $425,000.

Federal Lane, 2711-Gregory L. and Danielle M. Kuni to Jonathan and Kari Wurth, $380,000.

Grenfell Loop, 6113-Adeyemi and Nicole Adesina to Lydia A. Tabi, $350,000.

Idlewild Dr., 13111-James Peterson Jr. to Kevin M. and Regina Andrews, $297,000.

London Lane, 14854-Onyeka R. Nmorka to Delrease Tibbs Jr. and Brittany M. Cooper, $290,000.

Mika Lane, 12311-Edward H. Behie to Kirk Jones, $325,000.

Point Way, 11812-RT Realty Corp. to Allan Sean and Kathryn Dorothy Grace Weeks, $460,000.

Reston Lane, 4807-Roberta Boyd to Daniel Francis and Elisabeth Anne Sandor, $379,724.

Stem Lane, 12503-Federal National Mortgage Association to Chris W. Siam, $315,000.

Tilbury Lane, 12313-Alton Johnston to Wilbert Lee Brinson Jr., $340,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alconbury Dr., 16402-Albert and Susan A. Curley to Joseph Nkeze and Asumpta L. Bela, $475,000.

Eager Terr., 4012-Lee K. Kim to Sequilla Wilson, $285,000.

Northshire Lane, 3403-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Ali Karim Reaves, $319,999.

Peach Walker Dr., 15576-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ciara Hayes, $255,000.

Pointer Ridge Dr., 16203-Wayne and Joyce Anne Kilgore to Florence Afi Vordjorbe, $378,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Arya Dr., 12900-Joseph L. and Racquel M. Boone to Robert and Joy Clary, $669,900.

Chadds Ford Dr., 7007-Delisa L. Hernandez Reid to George A. Ward, $305,000.

Lord Howe Way, 15106-Robert N. Williams to Abdul Khaliq Ibrahim, $425,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Barnesbury Ct., 1006-Z. Realty Corp. to Dominique Chanise Watson and Blake Tucker Brown, $226,000.

Dillon Ct., 1205-Jason and June Lei Cooper to Gelisa Jenae Lewis, $252,000.

Ellis St., 4117-Boseed2018 Real Estate Corp. to Taye K. Akinmolayan, $240,000.

Highview Dr., 1010-Mount Hope1 Corp. to Claudia S. Barrett, $292,000.

Maryland Park Dr., 137-Brady Funding Corp. to Dahee Kim and Amanda Mesa, $289,500.

Possum Ct., 315-Chad Starkey and estate of Carmen D. Starkey to Lashawndra and Terrell Jackson, $215,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 416-Teresa L. Gorham to Lauren M. Chapman, $215,000.

Valley Park Rd., 6606-JBN Realty Investment Inc. to Natalie Andy Doreus and Anthony B. Dunn, $269,900.

59th Ave., 1013-Mid-Atlantic Investment Corp. to Idalia M. Hernandez Pineda, $321,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Bender Rd., 7717-Bender Equity Trust Corp. to Armando Rendon Ambrosio and Maria Ramirez, $242,500.

Cheverly Ave., 2705-Brendan and Katherine Pick to John W. and Sonia E. Meyer, $420,000.

Duvall Ridge Rd., 2801-SM Landover Corp. to Reem Awad, $305,385.

Hawthorne St., 6410-Swan Properties Inc. to Benjamin Gonzalez Rodriguez, $329,000.

Spring Pl. E., 2204-Victor M. Cierra to Jose E. and Ana Cecilia Arias Arias, $327,000.

Village Green Dr., 1772, No. B-64-James M. and Albertsina H. Gibson to Marcus Martin, $118,500.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn E., 5821-Jermaun M. Moore to Joseph D. Pigg, $265,000.

Cheltenham Ave., 8903-Tammy Moss Hill to Rosa A. Paiz and Wilmar E. Constancia Garcia, $257,500.

Glissade Ct., 3102-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Michael Bell, $280,000.

Hunt Weber Dr., 6012-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Raheela Begum Shah, $509,888.

Kidder Rd., 2903-Kiana Ebony Davis to Fannie J. and Ronald S. Boyd, $425,000.

Mount Auburn Dr., 10302-Dorgia Antoinette Kent to Michael A. and Irma F. Johnson, $400,000.

Quiet Brook Lane, 10038-Daniel Leon Porter to Brittney Shante Wright, $285,000.

Spell Rd., 6104-Joan and Johnnie Smith to Aracely Morales and Moises Prudencio, $333,720.

Willow Way Ct., 11107-Investments Real A. State Corp. to Myeshia Roberts, $357,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Cheyenne Pl., 5009-Federal National Mortgage Association to Feng Mao, $236,000.

Lackawanna St., 5109-Andrew Alexander Bragason to Gary T. Tillman Jr., $332,000.

Marlbrough Way, 3729-Shane R. and Bart R. Gentry to Nitish Malladi, $426,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1110-Kevin T. McGhee to Ashley C. Ogbonna, $134,000.

58th Ave., 8515-Brandon J. and Sybil D. Gallion to Kevin Matthew and Jennifer Diane Rulo, $336,500.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Forest Park Dr., 1819-Lauresa T. Washington McCoy to Judy Young, $217,000.

Gould Dr., 1515-Dana McLean McMillan to Hannah O. Olaosebikan, $300,000.

Lenaskin Lane, 8303-Ebenezer Investment Contractors Corp. to Chaz Weldon Jenkins and Rahmney Linelle Flowers, $385,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8604-Dorian L. Little to Rico Brown, $258,000.

Walters Lane, 3101-Come Back Terps Corp. to Adewunmi A. Ihuoma, $345,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Broadview Rd., 1025-Thomas Harrison and Charlene Hall Smith to Schekeeb Sidiqi, $274,000.

Colfax Dr., 13306-Kenneth C. and Iantha Gantt Wright to Clarissa Proctor and Jimmy T. Thompson, $360,000.

Fort Foote Terr. E., 8715-36th Street Ventures Corp. to John and Cathy Richardson, $329,900.

Hazel Hill Cir., 12205-Abdol Hossein and Guitty Ejtemai to Marco Andre Rojas Menacho and Carlos M. Rojas Paz, $340,000.

Lampton Lane, 12805-Emma J. Gray to Antoinette Orozco and Nenita A. Segura Cueva, $320,000.

Locksley Rd., 9310-Clifford Wong and estate of Franklin V. Wong to Oscar and Ana G. Hernandez De Martinez, $305,000.

Neon Rd., 11501-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to William R. and Kiev R. Johnston, $697,583.

Rexburg Ave., 300-JCHS Investments Corp. to Derrick Simpson, $450,000.

Spring Valley Ct., 1070-Elton D. Hill II to Jacqueline Woodard, $159,500.

Wycliffe Lane, 4505-J&A Builders Inc. to Daryl and Nicholla Pinder, $484,900.

GLENN DALE AREA

Prospect Hill Rd., 10901-Money One Federal Credit Union to Abraham Escobar, $260,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8427, No. 201-Michelle H. Chow and Shannon J.W. Kimber to Islam Kalouda, $130,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6512, No. 1K-Sung S. Kim and Kyung S. Chun to Min K. and Jenny Younghee Kang, $220,000.

Stream Bank Lane, 5428-Michael Moskovakis to Lin Chen and Kacy Young, $520,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

54th Ave., 5004-Catherine G. and William T. Mason to Francisco Resendiz Dominguez, $265,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Dorsey Lane, 10061-NVR Inc. to Sharell Spruill, $334,990.

Johnson Ave., 8618-Linda J. Mercer Lattimore to Perry C. and Clemenstine G. Hugee, $285,000.

Longridge Dr., 6715-Mark T. Simpson and estate of Lucy E. Simpson to Bhim L. and Nar Maya Gautam, $325,800.

Manton Way, 6602-Tessa R. Murphy to Juliet N. Ngomanji and Festus Mbah Kembumbara, $505,000.

Ruby Lockhart Blvd., 9008-Kevin Tyrone and Karen Taylor Graham to Youlen Duffus, $385,000.

Woodberry St., 9411-Santos I. Moreno and Deysi Del Carmen Cabrera to Churchill Shu Che, $320,000.

Seventh St., 1523-Maxwell E. and Carroll E. Pickett to Nathan A. Villalobos and Selina E. Ramirez, $275,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Beech Orchard Lane, 2706-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Edward M. Biggin and D’Mazana Zion Lumukanda, $400,000.

Buxton Pl., 15801-Patricia E. Donald to Derrick K. Davis, $370,000.

Chester Grove Rd., 3329-Tanya L. Pope to Akinremi O. Akinsanya, $87,000.

Dickens Pl., 1503-Janet M. Nesse, and Kevin A. and Lanessa A. Fisher to Caroline Chi, $344,000.

Fernwood Dr., 1716-Abosede and Oyewole O. Sobo to Ebbonni J. Clark, $350,000.

Hawley Lane, 14622-Scott M. and Kelly Nicole Carrington to Adrian and Lauren Williams, $400,000.

Joyceton Way, 67-Dizella Jones to Jesse Bynum, $285,000.

Old Enterprise Rd., 46, No. 75-Community Development Administration to Ann O. Timi, $170,775.

Prince Pl., 10131, No. 203-12B-Brian L. Kass and estate of Jeffery R. Lindsay to Sameer and Sapna Rohatgi, $62,500.

LAUREL AREA

Bowsprit Lane, 14312, No. 732-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Sade Pinkett, $139,900.

Haynes Rd., 15717-Troy W. Poole to Bilo and Florence L. Taylor Oddoye, $244,000.

Locust Grove Dr., 8512-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Leonard Hernandez, $359,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bovelder Dr., 8817-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Robert Pearson and Tamika Burton, $440,000.

Greenview Dr., 14230-Anthony and Mary Kim Coaplin to Tracy G. King, $379,997.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 11709-Wasim A. and Naira Butt to Josue A. Lopez and Jose Luis Cardona, $325,000.

Pheasant Run Dr., 12203-Cashiers Valley Investment Group Corp. and Michael Anthony Dodson to Andrew and Tammy Faucette, $267,900.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Cooper Lane, 4803-Mary F. Walden to Stacy M. Diaz, $275,000.

71st Ave., 4214-Moises Arispe Cruz to Julie Nataly Recinos, $297,000.

85th Pl., 5901-Kathleen A. Saslaw to Eugene Truong and Jeannie Xim Phuong, $290,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Manor Ct., 5003-Juanita Baughtman to Joel A. and Zandy Mazariegos, $365,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 336-Angelita C. Harris to Sudhanshu Sinha, $290,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 532-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Justin K. Goh and Glady Llanto, $363,900.

Wheeler Rd., 4703-Joyce L. and Mack L. Killebrew to Sarah Evalynn Hughes, $285,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

61st Pl., 5610-Carlos Lara to Jorge A. Diaz, $245,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Applegate Ct., 4122, No. 2-Anthony W. and Corrie L. Brown to Tywanna Chapman, $220,000.

Meadowview Dr., 4002-Wendy A. and Norman J. King III to David Griffith, $390,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 3142, No. 202-Hoa and Muoi Ho to Juan J. Diaz Villegas and Cristina Diaz, $79,000.

Iverson Pl., 4810-U.S. Bank and Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Trust II to Julio Carranza, $225,000.

Lime St., 2902-Rafael Escobar to Eirber Antonio Rubio and Dolores J. Corvera, $257,500.

Temple Hill Rd., 8511-Andrew and Ok N. Prikryl to Odunmorayo Olatunde Ogunfiditimi, $475,000.

28th Pkwy., 3518-Latrice K. Duncan to Zakiya Edens, $286,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Colburn Terr., 5019-Abigale Bruce Watson and Sammie J. Williamson to Leonivic L. Mira, $315,000.

Nicholson St., 1309-Rosa Martinez to Jose Aristedes Hernandez and Milagro Sugey Cruz Garcia, $400,000.

Rittenhouse St., 2312-Gloria C. Coello Ubillus to Silvia Arely Cea, $375,000.

24th Pl., 6632-Labyrinth Properties Corp. to Ayelech S. Merin, $247,800.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Brentwood Dr., 7004-Eddie C. and Frances L. McCormick to Elmer and Rosa M. Del Cid, $535,000.

Cross Country Terr., 4300-Michael P. Fischerkeller to Tiffanie and Bashan Horsley, $603,000.

Eton Dr., 3603-Jeffrey M. Fisher to Dizella K. Jones, $406,000.

Fox Meadow Way, 3816-SM Parkside Corp. to Hunter and Allison Treseder, $682,960.

Gentian Ct., 10515-Emanuel D. Salazar Lizardo to Garland L. Ferebee and Tanika Easter, $438,000.

Halloway Pl., 3723-Terrance and Elaine D. Smith to Erica Garner, $280,000.

King Patrick Way, 4932, No. 115-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Jessica Lauren Nash, $230,000.

Marlton Center Dr., 13006-Jing Tan to Wilson Ebo, $305,000.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15403-Stephen C. and Trudy F. Lynn to Chaudava and Devonne Brown, $519,999.

Stockport Way, 4362-Antoinette Wilson Hodge to Yvonne Cecilia Skinner, $265,000.

Tulip Hill Lane, 11005-Gary A. Rosen and Latonja Deshawn Martin to Lonnell Robert and Tracey Wayne Perry, $677,500.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Aynor Dr., 3717-Herbert and Ruthie M. Doyal to Tameka and Charlie M. Smallwood, $490,000.

Cypress Point Cir., 921-Holt Capital Investments Corp. to Triven Parker, $472,000.

Hall Station Dr., 904, No. 200-Coleman T. and Franchesca Sudduth to Jonathon A. Scott, $304,300.

Manor Lake Terr., 10602-Joan E. Joyce to Michelle M. Solomon, Donald A. Coates Jr. and Jessica D. Coates, $450,000.

Sondberg Lane, 12106-Jeffrey N. and Beata M. Kinsey to Brian Smith, $327,000.

Woodshade Ct., 2021-Andrea L. Fitchett to Jemma H. Jack, $370,000.