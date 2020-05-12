Stroh Ct., 13811-Tawana Steward Haynesworth to Rhodesia D. Jones, $280,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Chapman Rd., 2230-Inocente Saravia to Xian Yu Wang and Lin Qing Chen, $320,000.

Fairoak Ave., 833-Jeanelle Y. Smith and estate of Randolph B. Massey to Jose Pino and Lourdes A. Diaz Hurtado, $360,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1828, No. 301-Adedapo Adewale Tejuoso to Bensbrown Enoh, $120,300.

AD

Trapper Ct., 8906-Cesar O. Alvarenga to Ebenezer Emmanuel and Silva R. Singavarapu, $400,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

AD

Barrberry Lane, 7230-Michael Brick and William Pope to Yves Bertrand Kamwa Kammegne, $388,000.

Brickyard Blvd., 12517-Kathleen Laura Kadlec to Nina Otchere Oduro, $379,000.

Caroline Ave. W., 4405-Miriam M. Torres to Victor D. and Placid D. Rozario, $357,000.

Cherryvale Terr., 11130-Gloria J. Schroeder to Katherine Anne Scott, $292,000.

Greenmount Ave., 13009-Nicholas Chong Eng Fung to Melka Abiyu, $365,000.

Odell Rd., 5518-Roger D. Zickafoose to Elsy Magdalena Flores Reyes, Regina Del Carmen Flores and Miguel Guerra Morales, $368,000.

BOWIE AREA

AD

Augustas Progress Dr., 13008-Theodore and Orna Kay D. Garnett to Lindsay Naves and Donovan Gerard Anderson, $599,900.

Collingtons Bounty Dr., 4900-Christopher G. and Claudia M. Smith to Frederick Littlefield and Dionndra James, $425,000.

Federal Lane, 2711-Gregory L. and Danielle M. Kuni to Jonathan and Kari Wurth, $380,000.

AD

Grenfell Loop, 6113-Adeyemi and Nicole Adesina to Lydia A. Tabi, $350,000.

Idlewild Dr., 13111-James Peterson Jr. to Kevin M. and Regina Andrews, $297,000.

London Lane, 14854-Onyeka R. Nmorka to Delrease Tibbs Jr. and Brittany M. Cooper, $290,000.

Mika Lane, 12311-Edward H. Behie to Kirk Jones, $325,000.

Point Way, 11812-RT Realty Corp. to Allan Sean and Kathryn Dorothy Grace Weeks, $460,000.

AD

Reston Lane, 4807-Roberta Boyd to Daniel Francis and Elisabeth Anne Sandor, $379,724.

Stem Lane, 12503-Federal National Mortgage Association to Chris W. Siam, $315,000.

Tilbury Lane, 12313-Alton Johnston to Wilbert Lee Brinson Jr., $340,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alconbury Dr., 16402-Albert and Susan A. Curley to Joseph Nkeze and Asumpta L. Bela, $475,000.

Eager Terr., 4012-Lee K. Kim to Sequilla Wilson, $285,000.

AD

Northshire Lane, 3403-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Ali Karim Reaves, $319,999.

Peach Walker Dr., 15576-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ciara Hayes, $255,000.

Pointer Ridge Dr., 16203-Wayne and Joyce Anne Kilgore to Florence Afi Vordjorbe, $378,000.

AD

BRANDYWINE AREA

Arya Dr., 12900-Joseph L. and Racquel M. Boone to Robert and Joy Clary, $669,900.

Chadds Ford Dr., 7007-Delisa L. Hernandez Reid to George A. Ward, $305,000.

Lord Howe Way, 15106-Robert N. Williams to Abdul Khaliq Ibrahim, $425,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Barnesbury Ct., 1006-Z. Realty Corp. to Dominique Chanise Watson and Blake Tucker Brown, $226,000.

Dillon Ct., 1205-Jason and June Lei Cooper to Gelisa Jenae Lewis, $252,000.

Ellis St., 4117-Boseed2018 Real Estate Corp. to Taye K. Akinmolayan, $240,000.

Highview Dr., 1010-Mount Hope1 Corp. to Claudia S. Barrett, $292,000.

AD

Maryland Park Dr., 137-Brady Funding Corp. to Dahee Kim and Amanda Mesa, $289,500.

AD

Possum Ct., 315-Chad Starkey and estate of Carmen D. Starkey to Lashawndra and Terrell Jackson, $215,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 416-Teresa L. Gorham to Lauren M. Chapman, $215,000.

Valley Park Rd., 6606-JBN Realty Investment Inc. to Natalie Andy Doreus and Anthony B. Dunn, $269,900.

59th Ave., 1013-Mid-Atlantic Investment Corp. to Idalia M. Hernandez Pineda, $321,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Bender Rd., 7717-Bender Equity Trust Corp. to Armando Rendon Ambrosio and Maria Ramirez, $242,500.

Cheverly Ave., 2705-Brendan and Katherine Pick to John W. and Sonia E. Meyer, $420,000.

Duvall Ridge Rd., 2801-SM Landover Corp. to Reem Awad, $305,385.

Hawthorne St., 6410-Swan Properties Inc. to Benjamin Gonzalez Rodriguez, $329,000.

AD

Spring Pl. E., 2204-Victor M. Cierra to Jose E. and Ana Cecilia Arias Arias, $327,000.

AD

Village Green Dr., 1772, No. B-64-James M. and Albertsina H. Gibson to Marcus Martin, $118,500.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn E., 5821-Jermaun M. Moore to Joseph D. Pigg, $265,000.

Cheltenham Ave., 8903-Tammy Moss Hill to Rosa A. Paiz and Wilmar E. Constancia Garcia, $257,500.

Glissade Ct., 3102-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Michael Bell, $280,000.

Hunt Weber Dr., 6012-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Raheela Begum Shah, $509,888.

Kidder Rd., 2903-Kiana Ebony Davis to Fannie J. and Ronald S. Boyd, $425,000.

Mount Auburn Dr., 10302-Dorgia Antoinette Kent to Michael A. and Irma F. Johnson, $400,000.

AD

Quiet Brook Lane, 10038-Daniel Leon Porter to Brittney Shante Wright, $285,000.

Spell Rd., 6104-Joan and Johnnie Smith to Aracely Morales and Moises Prudencio, $333,720.

Willow Way Ct., 11107-Investments Real A. State Corp. to Myeshia Roberts, $357,000.

AD

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Cheyenne Pl., 5009-Federal National Mortgage Association to Feng Mao, $236,000.

Lackawanna St., 5109-Andrew Alexander Bragason to Gary T. Tillman Jr., $332,000.

Marlbrough Way, 3729-Shane R. and Bart R. Gentry to Nitish Malladi, $426,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1110-Kevin T. McGhee to Ashley C. Ogbonna, $134,000.

58th Ave., 8515-Brandon J. and Sybil D. Gallion to Kevin Matthew and Jennifer Diane Rulo, $336,500.

AD

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Forest Park Dr., 1819-Lauresa T. Washington McCoy to Judy Young, $217,000.

Gould Dr., 1515-Dana McLean McMillan to Hannah O. Olaosebikan, $300,000.

Lenaskin Lane, 8303-Ebenezer Investment Contractors Corp. to Chaz Weldon Jenkins and Rahmney Linelle Flowers, $385,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8604-Dorian L. Little to Rico Brown, $258,000.

Walters Lane, 3101-Come Back Terps Corp. to Adewunmi A. Ihuoma, $345,000.

AD

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Broadview Rd., 1025-Thomas Harrison and Charlene Hall Smith to Schekeeb Sidiqi, $274,000.

Colfax Dr., 13306-Kenneth C. and Iantha Gantt Wright to Clarissa Proctor and Jimmy T. Thompson, $360,000.

Fort Foote Terr. E., 8715-36th Street Ventures Corp. to John and Cathy Richardson, $329,900.

Hazel Hill Cir., 12205-Abdol Hossein and Guitty Ejtemai to Marco Andre Rojas Menacho and Carlos M. Rojas Paz, $340,000.

Lampton Lane, 12805-Emma J. Gray to Antoinette Orozco and Nenita A. Segura Cueva, $320,000.

Locksley Rd., 9310-Clifford Wong and estate of Franklin V. Wong to Oscar and Ana G. Hernandez De Martinez, $305,000.

Neon Rd., 11501-Caruso Builder Washington Acres Corp. to William R. and Kiev R. Johnston, $697,583.

Rexburg Ave., 300-JCHS Investments Corp. to Derrick Simpson, $450,000.

AD

Spring Valley Ct., 1070-Elton D. Hill II to Jacqueline Woodard, $159,500.

Wycliffe Lane, 4505-J&A Builders Inc. to Daryl and Nicholla Pinder, $484,900.

GLENN DALE AREA

Prospect Hill Rd., 10901-Money One Federal Credit Union to Abraham Escobar, $260,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8427, No. 201-Michelle H. Chow and Shannon J.W. Kimber to Islam Kalouda, $130,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6512, No. 1K-Sung S. Kim and Kyung S. Chun to Min K. and Jenny Younghee Kang, $220,000.

Stream Bank Lane, 5428-Michael Moskovakis to Lin Chen and Kacy Young, $520,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

54th Ave., 5004-Catherine G. and William T. Mason to Francisco Resendiz Dominguez, $265,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Dorsey Lane, 10061-NVR Inc. to Sharell Spruill, $334,990.

Johnson Ave., 8618-Linda J. Mercer Lattimore to Perry C. and Clemenstine G. Hugee, $285,000.

Longridge Dr., 6715-Mark T. Simpson and estate of Lucy E. Simpson to Bhim L. and Nar Maya Gautam, $325,800.

Manton Way, 6602-Tessa R. Murphy to Juliet N. Ngomanji and Festus Mbah Kembumbara, $505,000.

Ruby Lockhart Blvd., 9008-Kevin Tyrone and Karen Taylor Graham to Youlen Duffus, $385,000.

Woodberry St., 9411-Santos I. Moreno and Deysi Del Carmen Cabrera to Churchill Shu Che, $320,000.

Seventh St., 1523-Maxwell E. and Carroll E. Pickett to Nathan A. Villalobos and Selina E. Ramirez, $275,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Beech Orchard Lane, 2706-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Edward M. Biggin and D’Mazana Zion Lumukanda, $400,000.

Buxton Pl., 15801-Patricia E. Donald to Derrick K. Davis, $370,000.

Chester Grove Rd., 3329-Tanya L. Pope to Akinremi O. Akinsanya, $87,000.

Dickens Pl., 1503-Janet M. Nesse, and Kevin A. and Lanessa A. Fisher to Caroline Chi, $344,000.

Fernwood Dr., 1716-Abosede and Oyewole O. Sobo to Ebbonni J. Clark, $350,000.

Hawley Lane, 14622-Scott M. and Kelly Nicole Carrington to Adrian and Lauren Williams, $400,000.

Joyceton Way, 67-Dizella Jones to Jesse Bynum, $285,000.

Old Enterprise Rd., 46, No. 75-Community Development Administration to Ann O. Timi, $170,775.

Prince Pl., 10131, No. 203-12B-Brian L. Kass and estate of Jeffery R. Lindsay to Sameer and Sapna Rohatgi, $62,500.

LAUREL AREA

Bowsprit Lane, 14312, No. 732-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Sade Pinkett, $139,900.

Haynes Rd., 15717-Troy W. Poole to Bilo and Florence L. Taylor Oddoye, $244,000.

Locust Grove Dr., 8512-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Leonard Hernandez, $359,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Bovelder Dr., 8817-Celerity Ventures Corp. to Robert Pearson and Tamika Burton, $440,000.

Greenview Dr., 14230-Anthony and Mary Kim Coaplin to Tracy G. King, $379,997.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 11709-Wasim A. and Naira Butt to Josue A. Lopez and Jose Luis Cardona, $325,000.

Pheasant Run Dr., 12203-Cashiers Valley Investment Group Corp. and Michael Anthony Dodson to Andrew and Tammy Faucette, $267,900.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Cooper Lane, 4803-Mary F. Walden to Stacy M. Diaz, $275,000.

71st Ave., 4214-Moises Arispe Cruz to Julie Nataly Recinos, $297,000.

85th Pl., 5901-Kathleen A. Saslaw to Eugene Truong and Jeannie Xim Phuong, $290,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Manor Ct., 5003-Juanita Baughtman to Joel A. and Zandy Mazariegos, $365,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 336-Angelita C. Harris to Sudhanshu Sinha, $290,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 532-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Justin K. Goh and Glady Llanto, $363,900.

Wheeler Rd., 4703-Joyce L. and Mack L. Killebrew to Sarah Evalynn Hughes, $285,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

61st Pl., 5610-Carlos Lara to Jorge A. Diaz, $245,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Applegate Ct., 4122, No. 2-Anthony W. and Corrie L. Brown to Tywanna Chapman, $220,000.

Meadowview Dr., 4002-Wendy A. and Norman J. King III to David Griffith, $390,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 3142, No. 202-Hoa and Muoi Ho to Juan J. Diaz Villegas and Cristina Diaz, $79,000.

Iverson Pl., 4810-U.S. Bank and Prof 2013 S3 Legal Title Trust II to Julio Carranza, $225,000.

Lime St., 2902-Rafael Escobar to Eirber Antonio Rubio and Dolores J. Corvera, $257,500.

Temple Hill Rd., 8511-Andrew and Ok N. Prikryl to Odunmorayo Olatunde Ogunfiditimi, $475,000.

28th Pkwy., 3518-Latrice K. Duncan to Zakiya Edens, $286,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Colburn Terr., 5019-Abigale Bruce Watson and Sammie J. Williamson to Leonivic L. Mira, $315,000.

Nicholson St., 1309-Rosa Martinez to Jose Aristedes Hernandez and Milagro Sugey Cruz Garcia, $400,000.

Rittenhouse St., 2312-Gloria C. Coello Ubillus to Silvia Arely Cea, $375,000.

24th Pl., 6632-Labyrinth Properties Corp. to Ayelech S. Merin, $247,800.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Brentwood Dr., 7004-Eddie C. and Frances L. McCormick to Elmer and Rosa M. Del Cid, $535,000.

Cross Country Terr., 4300-Michael P. Fischerkeller to Tiffanie and Bashan Horsley, $603,000.

Eton Dr., 3603-Jeffrey M. Fisher to Dizella K. Jones, $406,000.

Fox Meadow Way, 3816-SM Parkside Corp. to Hunter and Allison Treseder, $682,960.

Gentian Ct., 10515-Emanuel D. Salazar Lizardo to Garland L. Ferebee and Tanika Easter, $438,000.

Halloway Pl., 3723-Terrance and Elaine D. Smith to Erica Garner, $280,000.

King Patrick Way, 4932, No. 115-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Jessica Lauren Nash, $230,000.

Marlton Center Dr., 13006-Jing Tan to Wilson Ebo, $305,000.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15403-Stephen C. and Trudy F. Lynn to Chaudava and Devonne Brown, $519,999.

Stockport Way, 4362-Antoinette Wilson Hodge to Yvonne Cecilia Skinner, $265,000.

Tulip Hill Lane, 11005-Gary A. Rosen and Latonja Deshawn Martin to Lonnell Robert and Tracey Wayne Perry, $677,500.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Aynor Dr., 3717-Herbert and Ruthie M. Doyal to Tameka and Charlie M. Smallwood, $490,000.

Cypress Point Cir., 921-Holt Capital Investments Corp. to Triven Parker, $472,000.

Hall Station Dr., 904, No. 200-Coleman T. and Franchesca Sudduth to Jonathon A. Scott, $304,300.

Manor Lake Terr., 10602-Joan E. Joyce to Michelle M. Solomon, Donald A. Coates Jr. and Jessica D. Coates, $450,000.

Sondberg Lane, 12106-Jeffrey N. and Beata M. Kinsey to Brian Smith, $327,000.