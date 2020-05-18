ADELPHI AREA

Charleston Pl., 2110-Jaime M. Anzora to Carlos and Aracely Araujo, $250,000.

Floral Dr., 10312-Michael Robert Bancroft and Charlotte Sirk to Damasius Iven Gomes, $290,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1832, No. 306-Lisa Macgregor to Adriano Amato, $125,000.

Somerset Pl., 900-Towana Jackson and estate of Gregory Jackson to Louella Caldwell, $335,000.

AD

Wooded Ct., 1901-Omid Land Group Corp. to Yaneth A. Palma Iraheta, $412,500.

AD

BELTSVILLE AREA

Benjamin St., 12110-John A. and Katherine A. Scott to Lawrence Graham, $485,000.

Caroline Ave. W., 4415-Mary C. Fontaine to Alexandra C. Ramos and Lourdes Ceballos, $369,900.

Clearbrooke Ct., 11322-Insource East Properties Inc. to Temitope and Oluyinka Ajayi, $310,000.

Ingleside Dr., 13222-Carol Slatin and Michael Braden to Tomas and Maria I. Guevara, $360,000.

Olympia Ave., 4606-John R. Stewart to Yonata Kalbi and Wanimne Buli, $375,000.

35th Ave., 11603-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Darlin S. Mendez Cruz and Juana L. Quintana Cabrera, $295,000.

AD

BOWIE AREA

Belle Meade Trce., 13009-U.S. Bank National Association and Prime Mortgage Trust to Patience A. Shardow and Daniel K. Galley, $499,900.

Cory Dr., 8502-Delphine M. Douglas and Ondjelle S. Hemby to Samuel and Nana Aba Bondzie, $440,000.

AD

Forest Dr., 13016-Robert J. and Sharan V. Blohm to Bruce M. Ball and Joseph A. Denicola, $494,900.

Gresham Ct., 13512-Bonita Singletary to Agazi D. Giorgis, $364,000.

Idolstone Lane, 3711-Roy A. and Hertha A. Rada to Tyler J. Call, $290,000.

Lake Tahoe Terr., 11105-Keith J. and Valarie E. Wiggins to Jonathan Ira and Lila P. Smalls, $530,000.

Manvel Lane, 12305-John and Ann Gilbert to Vincent Corteselli, $340,500.

AD

Millstream Dr., 12001-Victor A. Akers to Diep Cong Pham, $368,900.

Quill Point Dr., 7904-Qazi and Razia K. Haque to Mevis Nkongho Nkofo, $355,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T21-Patricia Marie Jackson Partee to Valdez D. Mumford, $145,000.

Tinder Pl., 3103-Lift Capital Group Corp. to Eric Lorenzo Allen, $374,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alderwood Lane, 16200-Arel Properties Corp. to George Alston II, $335,000.

AD

Echols Ct., 15301-Kehinde O. and Richard Olaniyan to Andrew Vernon Rozario and Mahbuba Yesmin, $345,000.

Estonia Dr., 3438-Ademola Akintaju to Esther Bakare, $260,000.

Nashua Lane, 14953-Residential Value Corp. to Emmanuel Rodriguez, $310,000.

AD

Northshire Lane, 3530-Kenneth F. and Sheryl L. Buchanan to Oluseyi Alegbeleye, $425,000.

Penfield Lane, 2201-James F. Pruitt Jr. to Angelina Ogu, $330,000.

Princess Anne Ct., 2123-Jeffrey A. and Jean E. Young to Afoma Nwizu, $240,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Baden Naylor Rd., 15400-Tawna N. and James W. King to Shari E. Walker, $605,000.

Lusbys Lane, 11904-James and Susan P. Jones to Rajon D. Johnson Sr., $325,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Taylor St., 3409-Francisco A. Martinez Santos to Osmin and Ricardo Alfredo Ramirez, $475,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Clovis Ave., 609-Noe Alexander and Elio Enai Salinas to Joel Daniel Canales and Cynthia Maria Solis, $320,000.

AD

Emo St., 5006-IGD Investments Corp. to Alethea Tate, $250,000.

AD

Hanlon St., 6113-Antonio Donnell and April Ebony Lucas to Michael Alphonso Holness, $337,990.

Walbridge St., 6224-Javan King and Taneisha Jeanty to Jared Bain, $332,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Furling Ct., 10501-Sankuratri Corp. to Latarsha L. Barnes, $429,854.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Cheverly Ave., 3111-John J. Nolis and Tracy Schwab to Kyle M. and Donna McDonald Burke, $410,000.

Fiji Ave., 1206-Deana Lynn Palmer to Juan Antonio Guillen, $197,000.

Laurel Ave., 3132-Reagan G. Blewett and Anita M. Bhuyan to Mieko Dean, $426,000.

Nadine Ct., 919-Margaret Denise Kane to Leonard Gerald Corley, $261,000.

Spring St. E., 7101-818 International Corp. to Cruz Del Carmen Chavez, $328,000.

AD

Virginia Ave., 2323-Daryl D. Forte to Jose A. Rojas, $229,900.

CLINTON AREA

AD

Brandywine Rd., 11324-Abdol Amir Seraji to Marvin and Naomi D. Gary, $325,000.

Fishermens Ct., 5510-Myron Wye to Debbie A. Howard and Calvin Reid, $264,500.

Hunt Weber Dr., 6104-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Brandy Edmunds Tyson, $479,990.

Livingston Rd., 14001-Curtis L. Young to Wilfred Suggs, $235,900.

Paul Dr., 9418-Romero Realty Group Corp. to Donte Shields, $370,000.

Ramblewood Ave., 5707-Elsie L. and Ernest Jackson to Anthony Ladon Martin, $269,000.

Sumter Ct., 5209-Rema L. Smith to Jesse L. Cunningham and Precious Homer Williams, $295,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Columbia Ave., 7400A-Atlas 1031 Exchange Corp. and Marigol Properties I. Corp. to Lance Schwarz, $525,000.

AD

Laguna Rd., 4809-Shieva Rajaee to Nathan B. Rich and Alice D. Probst, $409,500.

Seminole St., 5803-Julia A. and John M. Todaro to Juan Segovia Chicas, $314,900.

AD

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1116-Audrey J. and Irving R. Smith to Getachew Admassu Asres, $130,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Barkley Pl., 2328-Simona Page and Dwayne Copeland to Tyrice G. Nelson, $262,000.

Donnell Pl., 7102, No. A7-Mohammad Kabir Patwary to Charles V. Gilbert, $50,000.

Forest Run Dr., 2805, No. 2-403-Paulette Fletcher to Yan Yeung, $115,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 6308, No. 8-14-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Securitized Mortgage Asset Loan Trust to Efrem Melaku and Hirut Mebratu, $86,000.

AD

Lenaskin Lane, 8305-Ivania Lawson Patrick to Ayah Mahmoud, $350,000.

Plaza Dr., 2902-Erica E. Buruca to Carlos M. Pereira and Juan Carlos Pereira Fuentes, $305,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8804-Catrina J. Simpson to Pamela R. Campbell, $256,000.

Silverton Ct., 7116-Venus Properties Corp. to Natasha Krystal Dejarnett, $350,000.

AD

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Aquarius Ct., 11517-Blandine Saint Preux and Jimmy Augustin to Victor Torrico Zurita and Ana R. Velasco, $370,000.

Buchanan Cir., 1203-Mary Konadu and Ransford Addei to Deborah A. Vaughn and Delaina A. Coleman, $305,000.

Gable Lane, 12307-Sankuratri Corp. to Jermaine A. and Clarissa Jones, $329,900.

Jaywick Ave., 7900-Michael Fly to Jean Cajou, Maudline V. Nelson Cajou and Jean Cajou Jr., $289,900.

Lanham Lane, 7305-Elite Basements Corp. to Frederick Jackson, $399,900.

Notley Rd., 6-Gale A. Burns to Kritina Hoffman, $315,000.

Polly Ct., 7104-Deval V. Bullock to Phillip and Takara Keyetta Cunningham, $460,000.

Rose Marie Dr., 8513-Betty A. and Ray A. Kilbourne to Jonathan Kehau Till and Veronika Rabcanova, $315,000.

Star Dr. N., 11626-Elaine Taylor to Hector Mario Velez, $425,000.

AD

Thornknoll Dr., 2314-Welton and Mary K. Fields to Leonardo A. and Carlisa Thompson, $505,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Annapolis Rd., 11880-Timothy Watts to Aaron Frazier, $355,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8471, No. T1-Nozomi Sakakibara and Asgar M. Asgarov to Juan Carlos De La Cruz Jr. and Sofia Velasquez Molina, $143,000.

Lastner Lane, 227-Roberto A. Morales to James Tong Qin, $357,000.

Village Park Dr., 6737-Roman Mychajliw to Damilola Kehinde, $320,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Elvis Lane, 9542-April D. Holden and estate of Charles H. Hunter to Juwel and Rashida Ahmed, $300,000.

Kinmount Rd., 4405-Luis M. Guzman to Jorge Villalta, $350,000.

Saint Nicholas Way, 2501-David C. and Bridgette C. Johnson to Floretta Cabiness and Eric Hughes, $614,999.

Woodstream Lane, 6907-Barbara J. Swayne to Afolake Olukunle, $265,000.

Eighth St., 9104-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Esmelin De Oleo, Guillermina and Jairolys De Oleo Bautista, $295,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Cable Hollow Way, 11, No. 51-2-Essence M. Williams to Keith Thomas, $185,000.

Chippenham Terr., 15801-Vernon and Solita E. Dallas to Isaac W. and Gail R. Monk, $625,000.

Dorstone Pl., 3300-Michael F. and Mary M. McFadden to Sean D. and Erika M. Plater, $720,000.

Fox Bow Dr., 13220, No. 202-Veronica E. Johnson to Edward and Annette White, $225,000.

Hancock Dr., 2013-Prakash Sankurathri to Martina Marku Merni and Ebenezer Djangmah, $382,000.

Homestead Dr., 11506-William L. Holley to Langmia N. Martin, Mbebwo Annan Langmia and Melanie M. Boguma Epse Langmia, $390,000.

Joyceton Dr., 11311-Isata A. Kanagbou Koroma to Andrea Wheeler, $235,000.

Joyceton Way, 121-Daniel G. Cote to Hashim Evans and Olabisi Elaine Fraser, $294,819.

Panora Way, 321-Thomas Penny to Arthur C. and Christine L. Jensen, $625,000.

Prince Pl., 10242, No. 20-206-U.S. Bank National Association and Towd Point Mortgage Trust to Durrell Alonzo Scott, $98,000.

Saint Josephs Dr., 3015-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Mike Jacobs Jr., $440,000.

Teakwood Dr., 9707-Patricia A. Tolson to Glenn M. Chester, $260,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way, 15467, No. 174-Rona R. Oka to Michael Andrew Sherk Jr., $252,000.

Bowsprit Lane, 14314, No. 726-Frank A. Magda to Amanya Mary Hamlin, $193,000.

Dorset Rd., 16037, No. 158-Raymond O. Nwadiuko to Aylyn Cruz Salazar and Anabel Guirola Moran, $266,000.

Ironbridge Lane, 6905-Coleman and Mary Rose Lauterbach to Omair Balkhi, $550,000.

Londonderry Ct., 8285-Terrina McDonald to Sonia, Rigoberto and Besy Di Majo, $310,000.

Near Thicket Way, 7420-Arthur M. Barnes to Debra B. Rose, $508,000.

Summerwind Cir., 7319-Estate of Marilynne G. Ocando to Annie C. Cagle, $290,000.

11th St., 310-C & C. Properties Group Corp. to Kendra Moats, $285,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Claxton Dr., 13100-Francisco Torres Sepulveda and Milagross Torres to Ivan Jefferson, Norma Jefferson and Jennifer Vasquez, $329,000.

Hilltop Ct., 9307-Douglas R. and Margaret M. Glosson to Cynthia E. Robinson and Darryl V. Thornton, $375,000.

Sea Pearl Ct., 12305-David W. and Paula J. Cline to Lum Afanwi Numfor, $310,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Emerson Rd., 7748-Baylen A. Orr to Oscar R. and Nancy A. Alvarenga De Mendoza, $270,000.

Taylor St., 7006-Keith A. and Sylvia E. Moorehead to Glenys Bonilla, $265,000.

85th Pl., 6000-Carlos Marbley and estate of Carlton Leonard Marbley to Edgar Humberto Canenguez and Karina Y. Amaya, $329,900.

OXON HILL AREA

Cowslip Ct., 4801-Donald Ray Hinton to Wesley Matthews, $272,000.

Regents Sq., 827, No. 346-Matthew and Julie Weber to Kelly Ann and Keith Jeffery Jabbusch, $554,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 552-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Rickeisha Maria Goldsby, $329,900.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 508, No. 6709-U.S. Bank National Association and the Rmac Trust to Jaime R. and Monica S. Hernandez, $64,900.

RIVERDALE AREA

Randy Ct., 4901-Susan J. and Charles Mbene to Ejeyi Bih Ngong and Marcus Wayi, $460,000.

62nd Ave., 5607-Humberto Giovanny Escobar to Muna Muhaba Abadir, $278,500.

SUITLAND AREA

Auth Way, 5544, No. 395-June Gerald T. Valerio and Arlene V. Valerio to Donald E. Logan, $240,000.

Lacy Ave., 4666-David and Joyce A. Fields to Claudia Moreno, $315,000.

Porter Ave., 1814-JRSRVC01 Corp. to Robin M. Stevens, $275,000.

Swann Rd., 3500-Daniel C. Fulton and estate of Henry L. Fulton Sr. to Brian D. and Stanley Macklin, $265,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Allen Ct., 6208-U.S. Bank National Association and Rmac Trust to Monique A. Mirabeau, $350,000.

Iverson St., 2527-Irene R. Carroll to Christopher Brooks, $90,000.

John A Thompson Rd., 2604-Tichi Property Corp. to Daniel A. Osborn and Jade E. Leone, $354,900.

Keppler Pl., 4507-Miaya Patterson to Elise S. Jones, $274,500.

Robinia Rd., 6710-Cristal C. Perpignan to William M. and Diane M. Shackleford, $345,000.

Westhaven Dr., 7117-First Class Elite Investments Corp. to Gerald and Lanice Dogan Hanna, $374,900.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6500, No. 209-Keenan T. Robinson to Yongyuan Zhang, $210,000.

Farragut St., 3617-Mesfin Bulcha to Carlos and Maria Del Carmen Vasquez De Nolasco, $305,000.

Nicholson St., 3806-Christopher T. Shea to Jennifer Franklin, $395,000.

36th Ave., 5608-Joshua C. and Allison R. Ayers to Cy Edgar Keener and Brianna Marie Tovsen, $480,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Antock Pl., 7205-April D.R. and Kenneth R. Adams II to Sydney J. Harrison, $360,000.

Bressler Way, 13011-Yvonne L. Knight and George E. Greeley to Ronald L. Crawford, $310,000.

Chariot Way, 4205-2016 1 Reo Corp. to Telesha A. Morris, $378,000.

Dower House Rd., 7018-Lawrence and Angela M. Colabucci to Vanessa and Jose Rafael De La Cruz, $319,000.

Fairhaven Ave., 8904-Tomaneci A. Waller to Brian J. Lewis, $225,000.

Fox Meadow Way, 3910-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Natali Y. Thomas, $699,990.

Harrogate Way, 13309-Louise Edwards to Briiane Miller, $255,000.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15517-Valencia A. McClure to Carla A. Reid, $526,000.

Sturdee Dr., 12402-Coscal Support Corp. to Dexter P. and Amalie A. Carr, $340,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Beacon Ridge Dr., 10437, No. 104-Benjamin D. Exum Sr. to Eric Holland, $145,000.

Dahlia Dr., 15020-JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Laurence and Gilda Daniels, $632,550.

Faraway Ct., 720-Michael Ray Dorsey to Alice Y. Peah, $321,000.

James Ridge Rd., 706-Renee A. and Derrick V. Foster to Corey and Tiffany Thomas, $530,000.

Post Oak Dr., 1608, No. 51-Steven and Shameeka Hunt to Joseph N. and Billynda Coe, $270,000.