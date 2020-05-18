These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in December by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Mannington Rd., 16607-Department of Veterans Affairs to Jonathan Hairston, $375,000.

Whistling Wood Ct., 114-Nicole Andrea Slaughter to Dawn A. Slaughter, $505,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Charleston Pl., 2110-Jaime M. Anzora to Carlos and Aracely Araujo, $250,000.

Floral Dr., 10312-Michael Robert Bancroft and Charlotte Sirk to Damasius Iven Gomes, $290,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1832, No. 306-Lisa Macgregor to Adriano Amato, $125,000.

Somerset Pl., 900-Towana Jackson and estate of Gregory Jackson to Louella Caldwell, $335,000.

Wooded Ct., 1901-Omid Land Group Corp. to Yaneth A. Palma Iraheta, $412,500.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Benjamin St., 12110-John A. and Katherine A. Scott to Lawrence Graham, $485,000.

Caroline Ave. W., 4415-Mary C. Fontaine to Alexandra C. Ramos and Lourdes Ceballos, $369,900.

Clearbrooke Ct., 11322-Insource East Properties Inc. to Temitope and Oluyinka Ajayi, $310,000.

Ingleside Dr., 13222-Carol Slatin and Michael Braden to Tomas and Maria I. Guevara, $360,000.

Olympia Ave., 4606-John R. Stewart to Yonata Kalbi and Wanimne Buli, $375,000.

35th Ave., 11603-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust to Darlin S. Mendez Cruz and Juana L. Quintana Cabrera, $295,000.

BOWIE AREA

Belle Meade Trce., 13009-U.S. Bank National Association and Prime Mortgage Trust to Patience A. Shardow and Daniel K. Galley, $499,900.

Cory Dr., 8502-Delphine M. Douglas and Ondjelle S. Hemby to Samuel and Nana Aba Bondzie, $440,000.

Forest Dr., 13016-Robert J. and Sharan V. Blohm to Bruce M. Ball and Joseph A. Denicola, $494,900.

Gresham Ct., 13512-Bonita Singletary to Agazi D. Giorgis, $364,000.

Idolstone Lane, 3711-Roy A. and Hertha A. Rada to Tyler J. Call, $290,000.

Lake Tahoe Terr., 11105-Keith J. and Valarie E. Wiggins to Jonathan Ira and Lila P. Smalls, $530,000.

Manvel Lane, 12305-John and Ann Gilbert to Vincent Corteselli, $340,500.

Millstream Dr., 12001-Victor A. Akers to Diep Cong Pham, $368,900.

Quill Point Dr., 7904-Qazi and Razia K. Haque to Mevis Nkongho Nkofo, $355,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T21-Patricia Marie Jackson Partee to Valdez D. Mumford, $145,000.

Tinder Pl., 3103-Lift Capital Group Corp. to Eric Lorenzo Allen, $374,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alderwood Lane, 16200-Arel Properties Corp. to George Alston II, $335,000.

Echols Ct., 15301-Kehinde O. and Richard Olaniyan to Andrew Vernon Rozario and Mahbuba Yesmin, $345,000.

Estonia Dr., 3438-Ademola Akintaju to Esther Bakare, $260,000.

Nashua Lane, 14953-Residential Value Corp. to Emmanuel Rodriguez, $310,000.

Northshire Lane, 3530-Kenneth F. and Sheryl L. Buchanan to Oluseyi Alegbeleye, $425,000.

Penfield Lane, 2201-James F. Pruitt Jr. to Angelina Ogu, $330,000.

Princess Anne Ct., 2123-Jeffrey A. and Jean E. Young to Afoma Nwizu, $240,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Baden Naylor Rd., 15400-Tawna N. and James W. King to Shari E. Walker, $605,000.

Lusbys Lane, 11904-James and Susan P. Jones to Rajon D. Johnson Sr., $325,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Taylor St., 3409-Francisco A. Martinez Santos to Osmin and Ricardo Alfredo Ramirez, $475,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Clovis Ave., 609-Noe Alexander and Elio Enai Salinas to Joel Daniel Canales and Cynthia Maria Solis, $320,000.

Emo St., 5006-IGD Investments Corp. to Alethea Tate, $250,000.

Hanlon St., 6113-Antonio Donnell and April Ebony Lucas to Michael Alphonso Holness, $337,990.

Walbridge St., 6224-Javan King and Taneisha Jeanty to Jared Bain, $332,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Furling Ct., 10501-Sankuratri Corp. to Latarsha L. Barnes, $429,854.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Cheverly Ave., 3111-John J. Nolis and Tracy Schwab to Kyle M. and Donna McDonald Burke, $410,000.

Fiji Ave., 1206-Deana Lynn Palmer to Juan Antonio Guillen, $197,000.

Laurel Ave., 3132-Reagan G. Blewett and Anita M. Bhuyan to Mieko Dean, $426,000.

Nadine Ct., 919-Margaret Denise Kane to Leonard Gerald Corley, $261,000.

Spring St. E., 7101-818 International Corp. to Cruz Del Carmen Chavez, $328,000.

Virginia Ave., 2323-Daryl D. Forte to Jose A. Rojas, $229,900.

CLINTON AREA

Brandywine Rd., 11324-Abdol Amir Seraji to Marvin and Naomi D. Gary, $325,000.

Fishermens Ct., 5510-Myron Wye to Debbie A. Howard and Calvin Reid, $264,500.

Hunt Weber Dr., 6104-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Brandy Edmunds Tyson, $479,990.

Livingston Rd., 14001-Curtis L. Young to Wilfred Suggs, $235,900.

Paul Dr., 9418-Romero Realty Group Corp. to Donte Shields, $370,000.

Ramblewood Ave., 5707-Elsie L. and Ernest Jackson to Anthony Ladon Martin, $269,000.

Sumter Ct., 5209-Rema L. Smith to Jesse L. Cunningham and Precious Homer Williams, $295,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Columbia Ave., 7400A-Atlas 1031 Exchange Corp. and Marigol Properties I. Corp. to Lance Schwarz, $525,000.

Laguna Rd., 4809-Shieva Rajaee to Nathan B. Rich and Alice D. Probst, $409,500.

Seminole St., 5803-Julia A. and John M. Todaro to Juan Segovia Chicas, $314,900.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1116-Audrey J. and Irving R. Smith to Getachew Admassu Asres, $130,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Barkley Pl., 2328-Simona Page and Dwayne Copeland to Tyrice G. Nelson, $262,000.

Donnell Pl., 7102, No. A7-Mohammad Kabir Patwary to Charles V. Gilbert, $50,000.

Forest Run Dr., 2805, No. 2-403-Paulette Fletcher to Yan Yeung, $115,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 6308, No. 8-14-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Securitized Mortgage Asset Loan Trust to Efrem Melaku and Hirut Mebratu, $86,000.

Lenaskin Lane, 8305-Ivania Lawson Patrick to Ayah Mahmoud, $350,000.

Plaza Dr., 2902-Erica E. Buruca to Carlos M. Pereira and Juan Carlos Pereira Fuentes, $305,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8804-Catrina J. Simpson to Pamela R. Campbell, $256,000.

Silverton Ct., 7116-Venus Properties Corp. to Natasha Krystal Dejarnett, $350,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Aquarius Ct., 11517-Blandine Saint Preux and Jimmy Augustin to Victor Torrico Zurita and Ana R. Velasco, $370,000.

Buchanan Cir., 1203-Mary Konadu and Ransford Addei to Deborah A. Vaughn and Delaina A. Coleman, $305,000.

Gable Lane, 12307-Sankuratri Corp. to Jermaine A. and Clarissa Jones, $329,900.

Jaywick Ave., 7900-Michael Fly to Jean Cajou, Maudline V. Nelson Cajou and Jean Cajou Jr., $289,900.

Lanham Lane, 7305-Elite Basements Corp. to Frederick Jackson, $399,900.

Notley Rd., 6-Gale A. Burns to Kritina Hoffman, $315,000.

Polly Ct., 7104-Deval V. Bullock to Phillip and Takara Keyetta Cunningham, $460,000.

Rose Marie Dr., 8513-Betty A. and Ray A. Kilbourne to Jonathan Kehau Till and Veronika Rabcanova, $315,000.

Star Dr. N., 11626-Elaine Taylor to Hector Mario Velez, $425,000.

Thornknoll Dr., 2314-Welton and Mary K. Fields to Leonardo A. and Carlisa Thompson, $505,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Annapolis Rd., 11880-Timothy Watts to Aaron Frazier, $355,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8471, No. T1-Nozomi Sakakibara and Asgar M. Asgarov to Juan Carlos De La Cruz Jr. and Sofia Velasquez Molina, $143,000.

Lastner Lane, 227-Roberto A. Morales to James Tong Qin, $357,000.

Village Park Dr., 6737-Roman Mychajliw to Damilola Kehinde, $320,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Elvis Lane, 9542-April D. Holden and estate of Charles H. Hunter to Juwel and Rashida Ahmed, $300,000.

Kinmount Rd., 4405-Luis M. Guzman to Jorge Villalta, $350,000.

Saint Nicholas Way, 2501-David C. and Bridgette C. Johnson to Floretta Cabiness and Eric Hughes, $614,999.

Woodstream Lane, 6907-Barbara J. Swayne to Afolake Olukunle, $265,000.

Eighth St., 9104-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Esmelin De Oleo, Guillermina and Jairolys De Oleo Bautista, $295,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Cable Hollow Way, 11, No. 51-2-Essence M. Williams to Keith Thomas, $185,000.

Chippenham Terr., 15801-Vernon and Solita E. Dallas to Isaac W. and Gail R. Monk, $625,000.

Dorstone Pl., 3300-Michael F. and Mary M. McFadden to Sean D. and Erika M. Plater, $720,000.

Fox Bow Dr., 13220, No. 202-Veronica E. Johnson to Edward and Annette White, $225,000.

Hancock Dr., 2013-Prakash Sankurathri to Martina Marku Merni and Ebenezer Djangmah, $382,000.

Homestead Dr., 11506-William L. Holley to Langmia N. Martin, Mbebwo Annan Langmia and Melanie M. Boguma Epse Langmia, $390,000.

Joyceton Dr., 11311-Isata A. Kanagbou Koroma to Andrea Wheeler, $235,000.

Joyceton Way, 121-Daniel G. Cote to Hashim Evans and Olabisi Elaine Fraser, $294,819.

Panora Way, 321-Thomas Penny to Arthur C. and Christine L. Jensen, $625,000.

Prince Pl., 10242, No. 20-206-U.S. Bank National Association and Towd Point Mortgage Trust to Durrell Alonzo Scott, $98,000.

Saint Josephs Dr., 3015-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Mike Jacobs Jr., $440,000.

Teakwood Dr., 9707-Patricia A. Tolson to Glenn M. Chester, $260,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way, 15467, No. 174-Rona R. Oka to Michael Andrew Sherk Jr., $252,000.

Bowsprit Lane, 14314, No. 726-Frank A. Magda to Amanya Mary Hamlin, $193,000.

Dorset Rd., 16037, No. 158-Raymond O. Nwadiuko to Aylyn Cruz Salazar and Anabel Guirola Moran, $266,000.

Ironbridge Lane, 6905-Coleman and Mary Rose Lauterbach to Omair Balkhi, $550,000.

Londonderry Ct., 8285-Terrina McDonald to Sonia, Rigoberto and Besy Di Majo, $310,000.

Near Thicket Way, 7420-Arthur M. Barnes to Debra B. Rose, $508,000.

Summerwind Cir., 7319-Estate of Marilynne G. Ocando to Annie C. Cagle, $290,000.

11th St., 310-C & C. Properties Group Corp. to Kendra Moats, $285,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Claxton Dr., 13100-Francisco Torres Sepulveda and Milagross Torres to Ivan Jefferson, Norma Jefferson and Jennifer Vasquez, $329,000.

Hilltop Ct., 9307-Douglas R. and Margaret M. Glosson to Cynthia E. Robinson and Darryl V. Thornton, $375,000.

Sea Pearl Ct., 12305-David W. and Paula J. Cline to Lum Afanwi Numfor, $310,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Emerson Rd., 7748-Baylen A. Orr to Oscar R. and Nancy A. Alvarenga De Mendoza, $270,000.

Taylor St., 7006-Keith A. and Sylvia E. Moorehead to Glenys Bonilla, $265,000.

85th Pl., 6000-Carlos Marbley and estate of Carlton Leonard Marbley to Edgar Humberto Canenguez and Karina Y. Amaya, $329,900.

OXON HILL AREA

Cowslip Ct., 4801-Donald Ray Hinton to Wesley Matthews, $272,000.

Regents Sq., 827, No. 346-Matthew and Julie Weber to Kelly Ann and Keith Jeffery Jabbusch, $554,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 552-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Rickeisha Maria Goldsby, $329,900.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 508, No. 6709-U.S. Bank National Association and the Rmac Trust to Jaime R. and Monica S. Hernandez, $64,900.

RIVERDALE AREA

Randy Ct., 4901-Susan J. and Charles Mbene to Ejeyi Bih Ngong and Marcus Wayi, $460,000.

62nd Ave., 5607-Humberto Giovanny Escobar to Muna Muhaba Abadir, $278,500.

SUITLAND AREA

Auth Way, 5544, No. 395-June Gerald T. Valerio and Arlene V. Valerio to Donald E. Logan, $240,000.

Lacy Ave., 4666-David and Joyce A. Fields to Claudia Moreno, $315,000.

Porter Ave., 1814-JRSRVC01 Corp. to Robin M. Stevens, $275,000.

Swann Rd., 3500-Daniel C. Fulton and estate of Henry L. Fulton Sr. to Brian D. and Stanley Macklin, $265,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Allen Ct., 6208-U.S. Bank National Association and Rmac Trust to Monique A. Mirabeau, $350,000.

Iverson St., 2527-Irene R. Carroll to Christopher Brooks, $90,000.

John A Thompson Rd., 2604-Tichi Property Corp. to Daniel A. Osborn and Jade E. Leone, $354,900.

Keppler Pl., 4507-Miaya Patterson to Elise S. Jones, $274,500.

Robinia Rd., 6710-Cristal C. Perpignan to William M. and Diane M. Shackleford, $345,000.

Westhaven Dr., 7117-First Class Elite Investments Corp. to Gerald and Lanice Dogan Hanna, $374,900.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6500, No. 209-Keenan T. Robinson to Yongyuan Zhang, $210,000.

Farragut St., 3617-Mesfin Bulcha to Carlos and Maria Del Carmen Vasquez De Nolasco, $305,000.

Nicholson St., 3806-Christopher T. Shea to Jennifer Franklin, $395,000.

36th Ave., 5608-Joshua C. and Allison R. Ayers to Cy Edgar Keener and Brianna Marie Tovsen, $480,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Antock Pl., 7205-April D.R. and Kenneth R. Adams II to Sydney J. Harrison, $360,000.

Bressler Way, 13011-Yvonne L. Knight and George E. Greeley to Ronald L. Crawford, $310,000.

Chariot Way, 4205-2016 1 Reo Corp. to Telesha A. Morris, $378,000.

Dower House Rd., 7018-Lawrence and Angela M. Colabucci to Vanessa and Jose Rafael De La Cruz, $319,000.

Fairhaven Ave., 8904-Tomaneci A. Waller to Brian J. Lewis, $225,000.

Fox Meadow Way, 3910-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Natali Y. Thomas, $699,990.

Harrogate Way, 13309-Louise Edwards to Briiane Miller, $255,000.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15517-Valencia A. McClure to Carla A. Reid, $526,000.

Sturdee Dr., 12402-Coscal Support Corp. to Dexter P. and Amalie A. Carr, $340,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Beacon Ridge Dr., 10437, No. 104-Benjamin D. Exum Sr. to Eric Holland, $145,000.

Dahlia Dr., 15020-JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association to Laurence and Gilda Daniels, $632,550.

Faraway Ct., 720-Michael Ray Dorsey to Alice Y. Peah, $321,000.

James Ridge Rd., 706-Renee A. and Derrick V. Foster to Corey and Tiffany Thomas, $530,000.

Post Oak Dr., 1608, No. 51-Steven and Shameeka Hunt to Joseph N. and Billynda Coe, $270,000.

Woodshade Ct., 2027-Debra C. Woodard to Valarie Elaine Wiggins, $385,000.