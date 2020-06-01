Livingston Rd., 14817-Infinity Capital Group Corp. to Kelton Lee and Lauren E. Braswell, $303,000.

Merino Dr., 18205-Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust to Christine Turner, $379,905.

Saint Marys View Rd., 3212-Dana Lorayne and Keary Marcus Nance to Patrick and Lina Jung Son, $465,000.

AD

ADELPHI AREA

Fairoak Ave., 909-Dorothy E. McNeill to Samuel F. Haile, $365,000.

Jasmine Terr., 1810-Katarina Marzullo to Raj David William Fnu and Fnu Thanga Selvi Rani, $167,000.

AD

Riggs Rd., 7979, No. 11-Thomas A. Bradley and estate of Michael W. Bradley to Getachew Teshome and Tsigie Abebe, $61,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Beltsville Dr., 12040-Jacqueline E. Mosby to Beza and Abel Haile Bisrat, $275,000.

Cedar Lane, 11501-Jerrold Paul and Holly Michelle Phillips to Holman I. Franco and Antonio A. Fuentes Vasquez, $380,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11322, No. 2P-Wells Fargo Bank to Daljeet Kaur and Dharminder Singh Badwal, $87,400.

Cherryvale Dr., 3615-Shahnaz P. Mirza to Nadege Pierre and Peronaire Delva, $430,000.

AD

Hartford Ave., 4511-Juan B. Nunez Fernandez to Jose A. Gomerez, $375,000.

Lincoln Ave. N., 11802-Brian M. Corcoran and Samuel R. Chaffins to Ferdy A. Marcos Escobar, $395,000.

Paca Dr., 12904-Loretta and Paul Spelman to Bismarck and Jocelynn Bolanos, $362,000.

Prince George’s Ave., 4929-Robert J. and Ellen T. Pease to Brendali Esmeralda Saravia Moreno and Luis Alonso Leon Saravia, $295,000.

AD

Wicomico Ave., 4905-Sandra M. Holderbaum and estate of David S. Pilkerton to Juan J. Romero and Rosa Angelica Ramos Martinez, $269,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Newton St., 5217, No. 104-Singh Jasbir to Olivia Miyang Ayong, $112,500.

52nd St., 4003-Duc Van Nguyen to Feliciano and Herminio Sanchez, $320,000.

AD

BOWIE AREA

Babcock Lane, 12802-Jeff Lucas and Kelly Lynn Ross to Margot E. Osorio Alarcon, $325,000.

Birchmere Terr., 5117-Nathaniel Singletary Jr. and Dana M. Samuel to Carolyn Lancaster, $609,000.

Cherrywood Lane, 12609-Daniel and Cheryl Anne Johnson to Patrick D. Murray, $340,000.

Filbert Lane, 2705-Darryl Emanuel Lee and Doris D. Gilliam to Gabriela Lopez Montiel, $330,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12514, No. 153-Richard V. and Antoinette L. White to Anita D. Lyons, $443,000.

Heatherstone Dr., 13803-Genelle S. and Keith S. Whitaker to Flor E. Velasquez, $499,900.

AD

Hillmeade Station Dr., 12733-Paul A. and Deborah R. Evans to Ali Mohamed Nazzel, $370,000.

AD

Morlock Lane, 3504-Karen A. Pumphrey and estate of James M. Murray to Steven Wade and Diane Jackson, $280,000.

Pleasant View Dr., 14225-E. Laura Eacho to Ronald Carter and Bruke Sullivan, $425,000.

Quill Point Dr., 7906-Nelson Manga and Claudine N. Njawe to Fanta Koroma, $350,000.

Ross St., 8706-Luis A.H. Braz Ruivo and Kathy A. Arrington to Alan Scott Collins, $519,000.

Superior Lane, 3207-Charles Kevin Renner and Sheree Renner Ruhl to Haetham Salah and Adham S. Alobaid, $380,000.

Webb Ct., 11906-Moussa Abbo to Fuh B. Blaise, $410,000.

Woodmore North Blvd., 12811-Eric L. and Kimberly A. Henry to Natasha Allison Rodney and Dennis Wiggins, $668,000.

AD

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alderwood Lane, 16110-Rhonda Johnson and Edgar Bennett to Rolanda Wray, $390,000.

AD

Eastview Lane, 16501-Omotola O. Ayodeji Motoni to Janell Lacie Pruitt, $315,000.

Emory Ct., 15204-Pamela Ruth Downing Hosten to Jenna and Gregory L. Smith, $355,000.

Hadley Lane, 12801-James and Sharon E. Chester to Kyle J. Pollione and Natasha R. Reyes, $385,000.

Mitchellville Rd., 2338-Angela Barnard to Ifeoma E. Okpara, $260,000.

Northcote Lane, 15017-Michael Weston and Alexandra H. Corteselli to Songwe Kenkwa Basil, $335,000.

Peachwood Lane, 1211-Q&P Realty Corp. to Anna Marie Fernandez and Rogelio Dennis F. Esquioja, $389,900.

Presidio Way, 16219-Don Alonzo Keller to Olumide Fagbohunka, $303,000.

AD

BRANDYWINE AREA

Crestwood Ave. S., 11819-Nysheka Mack to Kieron Davis, $280,000.

Eve Way, 15229-Lifetime Enterprises Corp. to Carolyn O. and Orlando Fordyce, $427,990.

Heatherwick Dr., 8400-Oxford Enterprises Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to Bernard William Jones, $329,900.

AD

Palmetto Sunrise Ct., 7208-Department of Veterans Affairs to Robert Stewart and Keareshay Bridgeforth, $425,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Applegarth Pl., 5933-Acme Addison Inc. to Brian Miller, $260,000.

Canyon Dr., 6806-Antwain Andre Coward to Natalia Wilson, $290,000.

Daimler Dr., 100, No. 21-Victoria Realty Corp. to Francisco Lucas Munoz Gonzalez, $210,000.

Elfin Ave., 1009-DSDJ Properties Inc. to David L. Jordan, $265,000.

AD

Joplin St., 7272-George Milton and Laverne H. Baker to Trenita D. Cassell, $235,000.

Karen Blvd., 1341, No. 102-Daniel Allen and Kathy Anne Wood to Curtis and Cynthia Brace, $185,000.

Leroy Gorham Dr., 4718-Scott Construction Group Corp. to Darryl Norman Sylver, $239,999.

Mentor Ave., 706-Bah Capital Corp. to Edward Byrd and Kiara Elizabeth Howard, $232,000.

Saint Bernadines Way, 2026-Nathan J. Askew to Deshaun Lee, $280,000.

AD

Southern Ave., 4315-O. and O. Investments Corp. to Alfreda E. and Tyrone P. Thompson, $275,000.

Valley Park Rd., 6407-Alphonso M. and Cynthia A. Wilkerson to Eva Leonzo Portillo, $250,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 5707-Khanh Le to Jose Alberto Rosales Ardon and Nancy Stephanie Rivera, $292,900.

AD

60th Pl., 724-Akin Falodun to Renaud Dewey and Malaika Scott, $430,000.

71st St., 402-Leid Properties Corp. to Mauricio A. Figueroa Bonilla, $293,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Columbia Park Rd., 7102-Residential Value Corp. to Ludwing and Tracy Maya Reyes, $319,000.

Jurgensen Pl., 517-John J. and Kathleen E. Risch to Wente Jing and Qian Zhong, $355,000.

Nalley Terr., 1321-Aziz Properties Corp. to Kelvin Smith, $243,000.

Parkway, 2422-Kimberly L. Gee to Shawn D. Lassiter and Sarah M. Capote, $365,000.

Virginia Ave., 2204-Rossy I. Hernandez to Nestor Alberto Flores, $290,000.

AD

CLINTON AREA

Autumn Blaze Ct., 7205-Kapiel and Jaime Raaj to Sherelle D. Cooper, $472,500.

Boniwood Turn E., 5838-Carolyn Smith Washington to Marcus A. Talley Sr., $272,000.

Branchwood Terr., 7301-PK Homes Corp. to Thomas Dixon Jr. and Ameisha Drummond, $240,000.

Clinton Vista Lane, 7411-Evangelical Church Rivers of Living Water to Walter E. and Dalida C. Lopez, $291,000.

Deborah St., 8708-Tichi Property Corp. to Deana L. Palmer, $317,000.

Fox Run Dr., 9414-John F. Drewery Jr. to Tyrone Snowden, $345,000.

Fulford St., 6908-Edward Michael Pell and estate of Madeline Pell to Mark Tinsley, $299,900.

Goblet Ct., 7219-Iron Gate Development Corp. to Kenneth Lamar, $279,800.

Marlee Ave., 11316-Karl and Nina Spangler to Abraham Sorto Guardado, $275,000.

Piscataway Rd., 9250-Arevalo Investments Corp. to Jose Q. Marcia Castro, $340,000.

AD

Sand Cherry Way, 6820-Algynon and Juana Collymore to Jennifer White, $439,900.

Springbrook Lane, 6607-Hibbat Wahla to Kenyatta B. Randolph, $375,000.

Windbrook Dr., 12403-Chontel T. Jackson to Shartae Jeanette Rush, $302,575.

Wynnwood Dr., 7900-Dara M. Mills to Melva and John Taylor, $290,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Charlton Ave., 7602-New American Realty Corp. to Patrick Van Steenberge and Maria G. Betancourt, $412,000.

Dartmouth Ave., 6814-George A. Spanos and Ann A. Kennedy to Kathleen Aurelia Spanos, $315,000.

Edmonston Rd., 8722-John R. Young to Faustino Menjivar and Jose Castulo Menjivar De Leon, $335,000.

Limestone Pl., 9253-Victoria Bartolomei and estate of Claudia Gregory to Xueyong Chen and Jin Rong Lin, $377,000.

Niagara Rd., 5011-Avtar Singh and Pritpal Kau Bhatti to Mickey Hua and Michelle Pingchen Young, $275,000.

Ruatan St., 5612-Berwyn Corp. to Khoanguyen Truong, $344,900.

34th Ave., 8602-Karen A. Vernon and Colleen F. Clay to Courtney E. Grant, $327,577.

47th Pl., 9808, No. 105-Jesse E. and Natalie K. Ormsby to Jessica L. Jones, $165,000.

51st Pl., 9724-Lauren A. Wickson to Olga Fetisova Canas, $260,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Altamont Pl., 1804-Stephen Stubbs to Keisha Lashawn and Richard Hale Campbell, $375,000.

Chapparal Dr., 7116-Alvin L. Harmon to Rena V. Ward, $379,000.

Daventry Terr., 5249-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Helene K. Ke, $235,000.

Forest Run Dr., 2805, No. 2-306-Fuda Group Corp. to Vernessa D. Thompson and Moise Cruz Acevedo, $130,000.

Jordan Park Blvd., 7907-Skyhill Investments Corp. to Hevelin Amaya Campos, $240,000.

Wintergreen Ave., 2004-Mary M. Walter and estate of Frank Rinaldo to Dinora D. Gomez Del Cid and Misael F. Ramirez Dominguez, $310,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Rd., 8515-Aisha Development Corp. to Sun Hee Lee, $342,000.

Bentree Rd., 7500-U.S. Bank National Association and Rmac Trust to Marvin Patricio Palma Reyes, $306,000.

Bluffwood Lane, 8905-Michael and Saundra W. Drayton to David G. Grajales, $350,000.

Cherryfield Rd., 6700-Lavett Waters to David and Dana Alford Armstrong, $325,000.

Dania Dr., 1801-Maria P. Bustinza and Masood Amintinat to Jose Raul Yanez, $252,000.

Eagleton Lane, 6904-Jose M. Ayala Ayala and Martin E. Quintero to Jose M. Herrera Valladares and Marta C. Rodriguez, $372,000.

Gunpowder Dr., 11201-Candice Sewell and estate of Sandra V. Sewell to Omari Jelani Corbett, $370,000.

Jaywick Ave., 7910-Abigale Bruce Watson and Frances V. Lane to Gertrudis O. Hernandez Rosales and Vanessa Wendy Hernandez, $270,000.

Kisconko Turn, 513-Reginette V. Osby and Wendell Stephenson Sr. to Jorge Adrian Ortiz Alvarado, $352,000.

Marbourne Dr., 4107-Eric D. Strickland to Laquitta Lavelle Vines, $296,000.

Neon Rd., 11518-Daymon Vincent and Kenneisha Lynette Bowen to Tajdar Jamshed, Shehryar Jamshed and Moman Jamshed Warraich, $599,999.

Pioneer Ct., 2302-David T. Sileshi to Carlos B. Del Cid Argueta and Ana Carolina Rivas Del Cid, $310,000.

Potomac Valley Dr., 406-Joseph O. and Susie Brila Cortez to Edgar D. and Osmin Ramirez, $349,900.

Saint Andrews Dr., 218-Eve A. Fuerth and Jeff Couillard to Karina Ferguson and David Goettee, $600,000.

Taylor Ave., 1627-Tsegaye T. Mirach to Wanda Y. Miles, $344,997.

Traverse Way, 9602-Spar Corp. to Jessica Nickens, $389,000.

Washington Overlook Dr., 2504-Caruso Builder Washington Overlook Corp. to Randolph and Lori E. Chestang, $700,980.

GLENN DALE AREA

Janesdale Ct., 5108-Walter and Kelly R. Burks to Adenike J. and Adefunke C. Falade, $499,900.

Potomac Ct., 7500-Mbanwi E. Mbanwi to Hans O. Mosongo and Cynthia M. Che, $465,000.

Woburn Abbey Rd., 8210-Aleta Townsel Benson and Keisha R. Young to Victor A. and Marina L. Rivas, $560,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8429, No. 201-Lucia B. Edwards Coleman to Karyn N. Hamilton, $146,000.

Greenway Pl., 10-Thomas Mark Danahy and estate of Jeanette S. Danahy to Polly L. O’Rourke, $329,900.

Hanover Pkwy., 7826, No. 454-MTD Consult Inc. and Marketing Trade and Dev Consultants Inc. to Rosa Maria Romero, $134,900.

Lake Park Dr., 6510, No. 3A-Dawn K. Nichols and Joseph R. Schultz to Lisa M. McBride, $235,000.

Morrison Dr., 7334-R.E. Properties Corp. to Latanya A. Johnson, $325,000.

Stream Bank Lane, 5313-Jason Kyle Heim and Kyle Ross Johnson to Kathleen B. and Robert Titsch, $560,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

39th Ave., 5711-Maria Ximena Roca and Stephen L. Ruckman to Nicole Joy Riesenberger and Daniel J. Harrison, $468,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Finns Lane, 7314-Brightstar Capital Corp. to Zechang Liu and Jie Fan, $319,000.

Glenarden Pkwy., 8822-Tammy Adams and Michael Andrew Gore to Maria C. Salgado, $480,000.

Green Haven Rd., 6711-Hilda Y. George and Leslie Haffner to Sammy F. and Amina Abeck Anyam, $380,000.

Kidmore Lane, 7613-Niang M. Gamys to Jorge O. Soto Valdez, $289,000.

Terra Alta Dr., 6718-Joshua A. and Sarah Smith Nester to Jesus J. Gomez, Marcelo A. Gomez and Raquel Joseline Arteaga Lucero, $372,000.

Westgate Rd., 5628-Luis Raoul Mejia to Dunia L. and Eldin Calderon Gonzalez, $349,900.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bleak Hill Pl., 734-Darius A. and Allison G. Wise to Norbert and Stacey Martin Howard, $690,000.

Braswell Ct., 3-Leon G. and Alice T. Worthy to Charles Edward and Juliet Dolores Dill, $340,000.

Campus Way S., 10153, No. 10-Micon Corp. and Abiodum Akinwande to Daarina Turner, $269,000.

Carriage House Lane, 906-Dana B. Caffee Glenn to Tiffany Alexander, $280,000.

Castlewood Dr., 1208-Charles Ike Nduanya and estate of Rose Chioma Nduanya to Monica Wilson, $260,000.

Chesterton Dr., 12307, No. 90-Universal Flooring and Remodeling Corp. to Olubunmi Adegbola Suara, $200,000.

Crocker Pl., 13008-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Bcap Trust Corp. to Karen L. Mason, $309,750.

Glastonbury Way, 15517-Toluwalase O. Adu and Adedoyin E. Brown Adu to Stuart Taylor, $500,000.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 658-Adetola Anthonia Opeifa to Mukum M. Sama, $275,000.

Joyceton Dr., 10604-Tanya Proctor to Romi L. Graves, $295,000.

Kettering Dr., 423-Oluremi Olajumoke Ayoh to Claris A. Nwanchan and James A. Tsaamah, $390,000.

Lincolnshire Pl., 15202-Kareem Faust and Paris B. Reeves to Akintunde Oloidi, $509,000.

Monksilver Bnd., 15715-Tyler and Martha Perez Schmitz to Dekontee and Lasannah Tweh, $450,000.

North Grove, 2905-Shaun P. McCracken to Whitney J. Smith, $238,500.

Prince Pl., 10249, No. 31-302-Anthony Bosah to Jordan Wilson, $138,950.

Tewkesbury Pl., 15309-Darrell Moore to Jessica Renee Cole, $405,000.

Wharton Dr., 10913-Isa Investments Corp. to Ana Edwards and Olga Young, $410,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. S., 7606, No. 419-Amy Tourison White to Korria Shadez Bullock, $248,000.

Breckenridge St., 7310-Desiree Simone Waddell and estate of Latonya Travia Cooper to Ryan S. and Morgan O. Mahoney, $345,000.

Cherrywood Dr., 15026, No. 6N-Bernard E. Ragland to Michael E. Rosado, $250,000.

Darwin Ct., 15606-Susan A. and Joseph L. Weir to Lalnunhlimi Clyde and Brian Gray, $387,500.

Dorset Rd., 15615, No. 104-Abaynesh Abate to Jose R. Turcios Jr., $160,000.

Haynes Rd., 15609-Gregory J. and Barbara L. Trimmer to Karla G. Andino Santamaria and Giselle V. Andino, $305,000.

Leaf Shade Ct., 7407-Alice K. Ford to Irwin C. and Beverly Renee Overton, $550,000.

Seventh St., 110-Litz Custom Homes Inc. to Uriel Cruz Garcia and Leticia Garcia De Cruz, $327,900.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Eucla Dr., 712-Hala Boshra Hanna Bishara and Neveen Wanis to Jackie Ann and Jimmie L. Harris, $240,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Laurelwalk Dr., 11331, No. 161-Skyline PG Homes Corp. to Mychal Paul Robinson, $199,900.

Mark Pl., 8904-Marion I. and Nelson E. Bowen to Marlene Machado and Fidel A. Flores, $300,000.

Randy Lane, 11815-Nehemiah Davis to Carlos R. Tavarez, $349,900.

Tuscany Dr., 11700-Gary E. and Randall Scott Houghton to Derrick and Octavia Dew, $330,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

33rd St., 3811-Cassandra Kraham to Sheryl Niernberger, $330,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Donoghue Dr., 8326-Henry A. White to Joel Ramirez Fierro, $299,950.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5530, No. 1707-Hattie M. Saunders to Dawn K. Nichols, $81,000.

Quentin St., 8304-Stanley A. and Sabrena R. Milam to Victoria Lynn, $297,000.

Taylor St., 7200-Maryann James and Leroy L. Daley V to Juan Celestino and Jaime Reyes, $300,000.

66th Ave., 4831-Vicente Escobar Galdamez to Daniel F. Hernandez Cruz and Dolores Francisca Cruz Estrada, $310,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Arapahoe Dr., 5510-Mia D. Diggs to Joseph Smith, $342,000.

Deal Dr., 5203-Doreatha A. Wallace to Alyssa Waller, $225,000.

Huron Dr. N., 103-Godofredo Hernandez to Luis A. Espinal, $264,000.

Owens Rd., 931-Emcc Real Estate Corp. to Patrick Carl Barnes, $250,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 508-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Sybil Jennings Buchanan, $343,400.

Seneca Dr., 209-Rudy A. Castro to Jose F. Lara Ramos, $239,900.

Wealding Way, 4920-Charlene McCalip to Jessica Brown, $234,999.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 557, No. 6756-Harry W. and Harron R. Henry to Esau O. Pereira Rivera and Ana A. Pereira, $99,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Oglethorpe St., 4811-Joseph B. and Nancy B. Mooney to David E. and Emily Levitt Ruppert, $451,400.

Sarvis Ave., 6019-Brandon M. and Kristin Moy to Anthony E. Dann and Amanda B. Lang, $330,000.

51st Ave., 6402-Kenneth Robert Morris to Becky L. Young, $275,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Apple Orchard Lane, 4301, No. 6-Frank J. Anderson Jr. to Betty J. Blair, $210,000.

Clacton Ave., 5161, No. 52-Gary J. Wu and Julie Q. Zhu to Elias Guzman, $100,000.

English Ct., 4710-North Star Properties Corp. to Lakeisha Blue, $280,000.

Meadowview Dr., 3935-Tichi Property Corp. to Lorenzo Sanders, $330,000.

Silver Hill Rd., 5012-Martin C. Dennis to Suliman Mia, $245,000.

Walton Ave., 6321-Residential Value Corp. to Yolanda E. Seagraves Rafal, $319,000.

Woodsman Ct., 3723-Barbara Barnes to Sabrina C. Kelly, $280,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Chadwick Terr., 2037-G. and P. Real Estate Holdings Corp. to Dwayne Charles Haynes, $269,000.

Janice Lane, 5607-Deedra P. Dick to Jose D. Guerra, $225,000.

Lansing Dr., 5102-Noha Sweid to Marcial Vasquez Lopez and Lidia D. Molina Cruz, $360,000.

Trueman Dr., 6101-Lagretta J. Simms to Alfred Phillip Williams Jr., $275,000.

21st Ave., 4106-Blake A. Ross to Harry C. Frazier, $269,000.

29th Ave., 3508-Randolph C. Gresham to Jason James, $258,500.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1001, No. 313-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Soundview Home Loan Trust to Cornelius Brown, $60,000.

Legation Rd., 1406-Jose A. and Edith M. Palacios to Samuel C. Mendoza and Leslie Gonzalez, $365,000.

Windsor Lane, 7236-Oscar Anthony Barbarin to Jeffrey T. Condron and Sharon Kim Blackmon, $924,000.

41st Pl., 6211-Carmen Parcelli to Michael W. Osick III, $325,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Brookmeadow Lane, 17300-Danielle Watson and estate of Loiscene E. Watson to Lukendra Rainey, $290,000.

Churchill Ct., 8504-Maintenance Minions Inc. to David and Dawnita Jackson, $363,500.

Colonel Ewell Ct., 4704, No. 378-Daryl Chapman Hewitt and Judith Chapman to Lynise D. Robinson, $268,000.

Dower House Rd., 7010-Maher and Mahmoud Elmaghraby to Opeyemi A. and Oluwatosin Gbolade Omotoye Akinwole, $340,000.

Fairway Manor Terr., 9505-Marcia J. Shepherd to Lori Ann Morgan, $355,000.

Goldenwood Ct., 10014-Terra Evette Faucett and estate of Nancy R. Faucett to Deborah P. Jackson, $268,975.

Granville Pl., 3906-Evelyn G. and Anthony L. Faison to Curtis and Regina Beckles, $255,000.

Havre Turn, 7213-Paul D. and Barbara J. Farrar to Kendra N. Yee Shui, $250,000.

King John Way, 4725, No. 171-Regina Sawatronapak to Timothy Brandon Padgett, $209,000.

Lord Fairfax Pl., 13831-Danica C. Miller to Bawo Alain Ayomike and Tatum Harrison, $240,000.

Muirfield Dr., 9709-Steven D. Motto to Christina Leatrice and Robert Damien Smith, $320,000.

Old Burton Cir., 9127-Zenith Investing Corp. to Sarah Grace, $349,950.

Putters Ct., 12316-Pamela Graham to Durell A. and Tanisha M. Wooten, $586,500.

Saint Thomas Church Rd., 15900-Nancy Lester and estate of Catherine M. Windsor to John Alexander Luhn and Elizabeth Lynn Tyrrel, $390,000.

Terrytown Ct., 4005-House Buyers of America Inc. to Gorety Lissette Dionicio and Samuel A. Lima, $330,000.

Trumps Hill Rd., 9020-Tamara Carol Tinsley to Olabimpe Olojo, $460,000.

Westview Dr., 12208-Hannah L. Pellon Gerlach to Zeola Lashawn Dickey, $305,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Connor Ct., 2001, No. 704B-Sharon Lee Mitchell Boyd to Felicia Anne and Magnolia Long, $220,000.

Elgin Cir., 10106-Dianne Duboise Wright and estate of Todd S. Wright to Faye P. Higgins and Daniel Obeng, $455,000.

Foxlake Dr., 10310-Frederick Makinde to Romanus N. Ngoasong and Felicia Fomenji, $480,000.

Jamesview Lane, 916-Rosa L. Gaines to Shaun Patrick and Gabrielle Helena McCracken, $480,000.

Nicol Ct. E., 10005-Kingsley Sonny and Modupe Felicia Alaofin to Roy Nzounkekang and Lovelin Tchifor, $543,000.

Ripplingbrook Ct., 3503-Cynthia F. Edwards to Russell and Bernice Borketey, $390,000.

Saint Michaels Dr., 835-Crystal Wall Glass Corp. to Janeise Sturdivant, $262,500.

Stockport Ct., 1257-Linda B. Carter to La Marcus T. Wingate, $290,000.