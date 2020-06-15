These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in January by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Farmington Rd. W., 123-Travis I. and Lillian M. Johnson to Shrkedia Lewis, $375,000.

Port Town Rd., 14109-D.R. Horton Inc. to Lawrence Roland Cogdell, $409,794.

Strausberg St., 1108-Department of Veterans Affairs to Leela Oudit, $340,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Adelphi Rd., 7300-Alexandra R. Blanco and Jose Nunez Del Arco to Lucia L. Escobar Castillo and Ruendis G. Martinez Ramos, $422,000.

Buck Lodge Rd., 2505-Newbegin and Sundara J. Devaraj to Yuri M. Ramirez Arias and Moris Francisco Del Cid Romero, $305,000.

Gumwood Dr., 3025-Valerie M. and Deena P. Parker to Jennifer Melissa Ardon Herrera and Karen Guadalupe Orozco Martinez, $379,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1826, No. 408-Kimie Nagata and Mike Meier to Leaha Benyam and Binja Bemant Gaveihu, $100,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 1221-Winsbert and Veta Lorris Spence to Menghes Ogbamicael and Elsa Sium, $105,000.

Raydale Rd., 6721-Florence Z. Facchina to De Yue Chen and Wenxia Lu, $376,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Alloway Lane, 8008-Faisal B. and Marilyn S. Ahmed to Yulissa Y. Cruz Padilla, $495,000.

Brandon Lane, 4612-William L. and Mary Lee Seaman to Marlon Navarro Villatoro, $323,440.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11340, No. 2F-Henry Sosa Morales to Saurabh Kalra, $115,000.

Lexington Ave., 5006-LZ Rentals Corp. to Jean Sipowa and Cecile Djilo, $379,000.

Odell Farms Ct., 11201-Joseph P. and Ruth Bosek McKeown to Nancy Estela Hernandez and David Dillon Fisher Holcomb, $499,500.

Powder Mill Rd., 4409-Khoanguyen Truong and Truc Tran to Oscar David Calderon, $305,000.

Sequoia Lane, 11507-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Hilldale Trust to Nkeiruka Obijiaku, $414,000.

46th Ave., 10402, No. 101-Guadalupe Quintanilla Rubio to Wen Qing Wang and He Quan Dong, $122,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Taylor St., 5320-Malvet M.P. Rankin to Abalo Awadi and Abide Teyi, $325,000.

BOWIE AREA

Begonia Dr., 4237-Stephen Kenneth Thorn to Andrea Oates, $342,000.

Brigit Ct., 11606-Josephine Fasanmi to Walter A. Reyes, $460,000.

Church Rd., 5604-John G. and Kristin L. Richardson to Nathalie Alexandre, $639,000.

Declairmonts Field Dr., 4302-Nikya M. Johnson to Ifeoma Chinyelu Mbanefoh, $547,000.

Foxhill Lane, 12210-Majid and Donna Drew Rahmani to Walesha Cosby, $319,000.

Grenfell Loop, 6105-Dave and Sonja Porter to Katherine Kim Collins, $357,650.

High Bridge Rd., 6805-Raymond C. and Ngozi A. Ihegbe to Diane E. Duncan and Kevin Mayfield, $388,000.

Irongate Lane, 3701-Maury I. and Beverly A. Marks to Zachary Lakey and Casey Honniball, $327,500.

Kimberwick Dr., 14819-Fairwood Office Park Corp. to Joshua Bernard and Caroline Jones, $489,900.

Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 401-Nathan F. Jefferson to Sandra M. Bradford, $265,000.

Manchester Way, 12005-Denniese Y. Bruce to Lacy Denise Allen, $490,000.

Milburn Lane, 12619-James and Rebecca Limbacher to Adeleke Adesokan, $325,000.

Overbrook Lane, 13320-Rubyrose S. Bridgman to Conley W. Taylor, $405,000.

Quarterback Ct., 12333-Leslie A. Fullwood to Kafui Yao Aboki and Abra Lynda Djiekpor, $365,000.

Quilt Patch Lane, 12206-Fannie M. Briggs to Mervin Dennis, $349,900.

Ridgeview Lane, 4918-Virginia Pyren to Elizabeth J. Boyer and Dominic Shearn, $355,000.

Running Deer Way, 4610, No. 384C-Cynthia L. Johnson to Emil Pauling, $260,000.

Silver Maple Ct., 13113-Cushmeer Singleton to Tahisha Brooks, $305,000.

Tweed Lane, 12006-George and Brenda Mahaffey to Arkieva Remona Smith, $324,900.

Fifth St., 13117-Kenneth C. and Sharon L. Cramer to Juanjuan Ni, $465,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Althea Lane, 2000-Walter E. and Barbara M. Trafton to Abias and Julianie Elira, $360,000.

Edmond Way, 3701-Jason F. Turner to Robert L. and Carolyn Harrison, $305,000.

Ensleigh Lane, 15660-Dan and Jean L. Abeyta to Sigmou Jean Marie and Anicet Ndjiya, $305,000.

Neman Dr., 15405-CDC Corp. to Marcus A. Omisakin, $260,100.

Plumwood Ct., 15611-Vincent and Lyudmyla Knoll to Stephen J. and Yasmin Resto, $390,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

General Lafayette Blvd., 15418-Ariel K. Al Warith to Michelle Hinton, $330,000.

Lord Howe Way, 15210-Department of Veterans Affairs to Devette Henry, $360,500.

Prince William Dr., 9706-Kenneth F. Labriola and Paul A. McGrady to Angelique S. Gray, $313,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 5923-Brian E. and Wanda L. Boykin to Michelle M. and Damante C. Singleton, $230,000.

Clovis Ave., 626-Maria Elena Garcia Cuellar to Henry Spencer and Candace Victoria Cooke, $227,500.

Fable St., 4916-Chukwuemeka Onyewu to William T. and Tamika Paige, $272,500.

Gray St., 118-Raymond L. Chapman to Michael K. Frempong, $315,000.

James Farmer Way, 6815-Carderock Enterprises Corp. to Angela Eiss, $345,000.

Mountain Lake Pl., 6722-Aliana Properties Corp. to Timilehin Oluwaseun Idris, $253,200.

Pard Rd., 4726-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Yvette Mercedes Reyes, $300,000.

Walbridge St., 6112-Teresa Green Yarber to Erica Starke, $349,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 6981-Tonya Matthews and estate of Thomas F. Matthews III to Eric B. Miller and Jodelle Lefranc, $257,000.

62nd Ave., 711-Mauricio A. Figueroa Bonilla to Franklin I. Martinez and Glenis Y. Salmeron Guevara, $190,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Colevas Turn, 10308-Sankuratri Corp. to Kurjuan Sentel Kirkpatrick, $389,900.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Asset Dr., 6715-Keshia Finegan and Michelle Simpson to Veronica Y. Portillo Leiva and Francisco Mejia Ventura, $358,000.

Columbia Pl., 2115-Marisela Sanchez to Edgardo and Jodelyn Gragasin Urban, $235,000.

Courtney Pl., 7500-Sarah Sanya to William and Keyvette Hartridge, $265,000.

Post Oak Way, 8704-Melvin Johnson to Lakeisha N. Cook, $225,000.

59th Pl., 2422-Lea M. Terhune to Kevin and Allison G. Klein, $352,000.

CLINTON AREA

Barnes Dr., 5820-Sowari Wilcox to June Gerald T. and Arlene Valerio, $440,000.

Boniwood Turn W., 5226-Lisa Lawler Colvin and estate of Harriett Ann Hernick to Lucius and Annie Slade, $300,000.

Cosca Park Dr., 11656-Anuradha Gupta to Marissa Hughes, $300,000.

Den Lee Dr., 6105-Kenneth Woolridge Johnson and estate of Gladys Jones to John Whitfield, $348,000.

Foxbranch Ct., 7303-Mischa M. Murrey and estate of Patricia A. Moore Murrey to Raul Orellana and Cecilia E. Melendez, $285,931.

Garden Dr., 5705-William Franklin Hamm Jr. to Beville David Randall Jr. and Tsigereda Yeguzu Dane, $315,000.

Helmsley Dr., 9007-Earl Anthony and Petrina Evans to Linwood and Syreeta Donald, $495,000.

Maxfield Dr., 8104-Wilson Chun Sim Fong and Shoo Y. Fong to Eric A. Castellon, Hazel M. Salgado Cruz and Darwin Omar Salgado Cruz, $343,000.

New England Dr., 10900-John N. Robinson Jr. to Joyce L. Gamboa, $457,000.

Plata St., 5718-James W. and Gene R. Jones to Keith and Estoria Pierce, $369,900.

Saddlebow Ct., 7001-Zymax Realty Corp. to Massimo Antonio Rolle, $449,900.

Serenade Cir., 7428-Debra E. Padgett to Cecilia E. Thompson and Fareed M. Hester, $272,150.

Summersweet Dr., 6213-Paul C. Hill to Eric and Chanelle Yates, $470,500.

Tippett Rd., 10801-Charles W. and Etta J. Waugh to Yulisa R. Oliva Hernandez and Martin D. Hernandez Campos, $240,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 5049-Seth A. Binfield to Robert Manzanares, $325,000.

Davidson St., 9212-House Buyers of America Inc. to Jacqueline M. Dyess, $378,000.

Quebec St., 6012-Rosana V. Gilmore and Federico J. Ribulotta to Fabienne Mondiere, $355,000.

Tecumseh St., 4709, No. 302-Saira Razaq to Bhumit Wadhwani, $205,000.

34th Ave., 8907-Ruby R. Paramadhas and Elankumaran Subbiah to Hung Chiu Yau, $336,000.

48th Pl., 9407-Perparim Thaqi to Meijing Chen and Ming Tao Lu, $322,500.

63rd Ave., 8707-Anson H. and Linda K. Hines to Elzbieta Lee, $357,999.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Donnell Pl., 7174, No. B5-Gamez Enterprises Corp. to Jose Antonio Rodriguez, $80,000.

Foster St., 6202-Carlos Avalos to Wilmer Sorto and Deisy M. Velasquez, $300,000.

Hil Mar Cir. N., 6131-Allen L. and Marilyn Ellison Pounsel to Patricia Campbell, $231,000.

Mason St., 7012-Manifold Consulting Corp. to Briana Graham, $310,000.

Overton Dr., 2000-William Ashton Barnes to Maria Norma Lovo Zavala and Alcides J. Parada Lazo, $305,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8587-Nyja G. Houston to Leekeisha Ervin, $258,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Asbury Dr., 12011-Betty J. Profit and estate of Judith Profit to Karen Reed, $329,900.

Blanford Dr., 7612-Federal National Mortgage Association to Belkis Sosa Hernandez, $300,000.

Bonnie Meadow Lane, 707-Shanna N. Price and Robert M. Wright to Mirsa Y. Rodriguez, $312,500.

Carey Branch Pl., 8024-Darlito G. Quimen to Jannette Arce and Rolando Cuaresma Callos, $259,950.

Clear Creek Dr., 12000-Michael Edward and Patricia L. Dockery to Brittany and Darryl Whitehurst, $345,000.

Dauphin Ct., 12906-Patrick D. and Beverly K. Aument to Sean T. Robinson, $389,900.

Fawley Ave., 7504-Amelia Iriarte to Blanca D. Cruz and Iveth Y. Fuentes Chavez, $325,000.

Gemini Lane, 11510-Nolan and Dyann G. Jones to Hildred and Lydia Elizabeth Pepper, $480,000.

Hickory St., 7-Paul M. Vanremortel to Shawn R. Potter, $350,000.

Joe Klutsch Dr., 6226-Lenard C. Mizelle to Erin F. Darden, $282,000.

Langner Ct., 302-Lee A. Thompson to Julio Edwin Rivas and Sindy Maricel Bonilla Barahona, $305,000.

Lourdes Dr., 402-Sara L. Bailey to Laveta Lane Moore, $299,900.

Melisa Dr., 2702-Ahmed Mohamed and Kerama Ali to Edil Brindici Villatoro and Maria Matilde Mateo Lopez, $428,000.

Moreland St., 9907-Khans Corp. to Kenya J. Edwards, $363,900.

Old Palmer Rd., 9100-Brandi A. Twiggs to Elaine L. Pittas and Robin B. Nazareno, $350,000.

Potomac Heights Dr., 1532, No. 204-Ronald A. King to Gregory Holland, $168,000.

Queens Terr., 916-Bah Capital Corp. to Gloria Escamilla and Glen J. Aguilar, $310,000.

Skipjack Dr., 1615-Wells Fargo Bank and Pooling & Servicing Agmt Inc. to Selvin D. Flores and Maria Isabel Castillo Hercules, $372,750.

Tantallon Dr. E., 900-Hermela Limousine Services Corp. and Hermela Properties Corp. to Pancho Lavapiez, Rosa Maria and Mark Rhuen Mendoza, $329,000.

Taylor Cir., 13602-Charles David and Tammey Lynn Crouse to Martin Gabriel Pacheco Garcia and Sandra Yeisi Powell, $245,000.

Whitwell Ct., 6436-Tommy D. McEachin Jr. to Genise W. Cameron, $233,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Forestgate Pl., 10907-John A. Lopes to Omoniyi A. and Bolanle Majekodunmi, $605,000.

Mystic River Terr., 7802-Charles and Michelle Reddick to Teresa and Cecil Boyd, $580,000.

Willowgate Pl., 8101-Lester H. Wentz Jr. and Karen Kramlich to Cassandra Kollock Scott, $465,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Davis Point Lane, 5328-Vinicio Jose Stort to Ting Tang and Dongyun Mao, $465,000.

Hedgewood Dr., 104-William G. and John D. McKinley to Natalie and Jesse Ormsby, $400,000.

Mandan Rd., 7262-Dorothy W. Motz to Alexander Perez, $230,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Hamilton St., 3837, No. J-202-Nicole and Sandra Farmer to David and Alexsandro Santana Walker, $162,500.

Longfellow St., 4213-Grace Wang to Megan K. Keate, $400,000.

56th Ave., 5032-Jorge A. Rivas to Jose A. Rodriguez Lopez, $355,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Buena Vista Ave., 10316-David E. Dyer to Maria Alvarez, $300,000.

Fowler Lane, 9203-Raymond G. and Suzzanne M. Pouliot to Karin J., Silvia M. and Leslie A. Barrios Alvarado, $300,000.

Good Luck Rd., 9009-NKM Corp. to Jonathan Valdez and Abimael A. Valdez De Leon, $399,900.

Hickory Hill Ave., 8904-Christina M. and Patricia S. Branch to Jissel Pena, $300,000.

Nightingale Dr., 8700-Monique Nicole Eberhardt and Monique Swarn to Sunday S. and Tokunbo Agbanigo, $350,000.

Princess Garden Pkwy., 6305-Nikita Zurkin to Fatmata Ibrahim Alimson, $350,000.

Wyatt Dr., 9307-F. Joyce and William Vance to Isabel Ramos, $295,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Blue Wing Terr., 1113-Karen Boyce to Sheila Baker Varner, $350,000.

Cable Hollow Way, 40, No. 44-1-Emilia Campoy Alvarez to Dorsey D. Evans, $187,000.

Campus Way S., 10401-Priscilla A. Hicks to Lashawnda Spencer, $260,000.

Castleton Terr., 206-Abiodun Omobonike and Joyce Edmund Akintilo to Roberta A. Odindo, $301,000.

Cedar Crest Way, 9604-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Richard O. Olayinka, $309,900.

Dornoch Way, 2014-Johnson and Tiffany Presmy to Jason and Viki Duemonte Phillip, $399,990.

Fernwood Dr., 1753-Stephanie C. Powell Gillis to Dominik A. Mensah, $340,000.

Hancock Dr., 2107-Yvonne Evela Marie Sookoo and Frederick R. Teneyck Jr. to Segun Oyebode and Folashade Lucas Akomolede, $315,000.

Hobart St., 9510-Valerie L. Addison Douglas to Lilian Ambo Tarke and Delphine Ijang Kamfa, $440,000.

Joyceton Terr., 121-David Allen Carmon to Ajay R. Richards, $270,000.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9804, No. 202-Sahan Mallob Kamara to Adijatu Abiose, $180,000.

Merganser Ct., 1200-Terry T. and Joyce Yvonne Anderson to Claudine A. Mbah, $468,000.

Narrowleaf Dr., 711-Lois A. Brown to Christopher L. Parkes, $287,500.

Ravenglass Lane, 15409-Karen O. Hutchison to Eric and Pelagie Nsemanyu, $630,000.

Southern Springs Lane, 1319-U.S. Bank National Association and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to Abdol Amir Seraji and Alireza Changizi Maghrour, $327,000.

Tibberton Terr., 15619-Felicia N. Sutton to Cortez Willis and Selam Tesfai, $445,000.

Turner Wootton Pkwy., 14402-Donald L. Phelps to Nathanial Raymond Bradley, $579,900.

Woodlawn Blvd., 10612-Danielle Nicole Reed Drakeford to Christian Reinaldo Garcia Gordillo Sr. and Jenny Yomaira Pazos Delgado Sr., $305,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7654, No. 322-Nicole C. Robinson to London L. Bowman, $175,000.

Beall Rd., 7701-Prosper A. Asabouk to Paul Olufemi Sobowale, $390,000.

Chadsworth Terr., 13926-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Novastar Mortgage Funding Trust to Leah Wallace, $410,550.

Doddington Ct., 7312-Anwar A. Rahman and Nezar Aziz Mahdi to Bright Robinson, $525,000.

Fernie Field Ct., 14003-Hanh Thi Nguyen to Choudhry Riaz Ahmad, $534,000.

Jib St., 14233, No. 7462-Ravi Kizakkepat to Ryan H. Kimmel, $216,000.

Londonderry Ct., 8201-John Lenzini and estate of Carmela A. Monahan to Li Yun Zheng, $185,000.

Mayfair Rd., 6928-Spar Corp. to Wanakee and Sahid Sheku, $350,000.

Sandy Spring Rd., 7003-Donald L. and Dorothy J. Lucas to Gustavo Rojas Vallejo and Ana Cecilia Mejia Avelar, $303,000.

Winding Trail Rd., 13115-Humberto and Dora M. Collado to Theodore R. and Frieda K. Carr, $385,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Balsamwood Dr., 10308-Morris W. and Kay E. Hedge to Nelson and Diana I. Lucio, $400,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11539, No. 1153-Brian Arthur Sanks Jr. to Damien Townsend, $175,000.

Player Dr., 9302, No. 155-Zafar and Farah Zaidi to William Marc Whitford and Cleotilde Oliva Medrano Cortez, $224,900.

Sumner Grove Dr., 8800-Dieunal Jean Francois and Karen Jusse to Wilmer A. Romero, $460,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

35th St., 4005-Martin and Blanca Pineda Hernandez to Cristina E. Renderos and Nelly Beatriz Marin Pineda, $369,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fairfax St., 4117-Luis G. Murillo Urrutia and Barno Khadjibaeva to Julio Murillo and Jenny A. Garcia, $275,000.

Osborn Rd., 6506-Dennis R. Brooks and Madge Swanson to Hugo T. Rosales Bonilla, $289,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Barrymore Dr., 504-Pamela E. Martin Warner to Mary Jane Arcenal and Alexander De Mesa, $279,900.

Forest Dr. S., 911-Viengsavanh Southivongnorat to Emily Anne Wilkin and Tyler Matthew Pumphrey, $305,000.

Kenmont Rd., 5308-Oswaldo A. Melara to Carlos E. Melara Mijango, $255,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 524-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Dana Gene Venenga, $495,400.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 504, No. 6705-BHM Development Group Corp. to Sara L. Young, $68,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 576, No. 67777-William A. Gaskins to Abdelhak Nachmaoui, $65,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Kennedy St., 6301-Jamaul Silvera to Keshia S. Broomes and Tavian D. Hall, $215,000.

Taylor Rd., 5905-Gerri Sanders and estate of Audree Carroll Thompson to Gerri Baines Sanders and Delroy Anthony Menzie, $259,500.

60th Ave., 5905-Joaquim Rosa Duarte to Armando E. Ramirez, $303,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Apple Leaf Way, 4102, No. 2-Rudolph Brewington to Adrian Fox and Tosha McCullough Townsend, $210,000.

Bonita St., 3420-New Capital Investment Group Corp. to Kenny L. Pinedo and Aliyah N. Butler Diaz, $320,000.

Davis Blvd., 6308-Preston L. Murry to William D. Pavon Rosales and Luz M. Rosales Cardona, $253,000.

Maple Rd., 4522-New Capital Investment Corp. to Heather Clothilde Craig, $329,900.

Ridgecrest Dr., 4303-HHS Homes Corp. to Lamont E. Mahone Jr., $350,000.

Southern Ave., 3419-Steven F. Douglass and estate of Deborah Yvonne Howard to Joy Green, $293,550.

Swann Rd., 3807, No. 101-Right View Properties Corp. to Cecilia and Leon Coates, $80,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Afton St., 2403-Cathleen Wood Quillian to Patricia Ferrell, $330,000.

Birchtree Lane, 4503-Reginald E. Thomas to Gabriel Naugher, $265,000.

Colebrooke Dr., 2806-Arel Properties Corp. to Vincent P. Lathern Jr., $299,900.

Keating St., 2108-Kenneth L. Scott to Leroy Jackson, $325,000.

Old Branch Ave., 4502-Najeeb Malik to Cervin Adonay Urquilla Sosa, $310,000.

Stratford Lane, 5405-Megapolis Construction Corp. to Prudence Wilson, $375,000.

Yorkshire Dr., 5505-Jacqueline Gregg and estate of Alice E. Lindsey to Gabriel Gomez Morales and Dilcia Lovo Rivera, $265,000.

26th Ave., 3803, No. 11-Beverly A. Conway Crawford to Lester and Stephanie Redmond, $72,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Oakridge Rd., 6919-Eileen Corboy to Kenneth Raymond and Jennifer Lynn Stinson, $695,000.

31st Ave., 5817-Jaynelle M. Ketchum to Carlos H. Barrera Carpio, $342,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Arabella Ct., 4312-Britney White to Abimbola Rachael Shadare, $435,500.

Capstan Dr., 11612-Nina Bhat and Stephen J. Lechert to Christian L., Irene K. Lumba and Yalinde Zaga Bomela, $495,500.

Clearwater Ct., 10300-Nadine Robinson to Harold and Joy Saintelien, $440,000.

Courtland Lane, 13903-Reginald Padgett to Toyah Barigye, $245,000.

Dunkirk Dr., 12813-Global Services Corp. to Staceyann S. Gibbons, $440,000.

Fairway View Terr., 4308-Accurate Angle Investments Corp. to Norletta Jones, $336,000.

Grandhaven Ave., 8913-Juliet Nancy Gray to Kara and Beverly Chisley, $258,000.

Hallam Dr., 6606-Roca Investors Corp. to Alfred A. Winfield Jr., $340,000.

Havre Turn, 7314-Kevin O. Asher to Nilsa G. Soto, $325,000.

King Richard Dr., 7207-Donald F. Bartholomew Jr. to Cristiano Marchiori, $194,750.

Manor Park Dr., 5309-HWR Corp. to Lukeshia D. Walker, $379,990.

Melwood Park Pl., 10911-Darrell Q. and Kelly S. Tucker to Brittney N. Clements, $399,000.

Nottingham Rd., 16000-Kristin H. and Tedral L. Sanford to Cheryl and Edward Thompson, $585,000.

Penzance Pl., 4601-Johnie B. Lewis Jr. to Shannon Hill, $220,000.

Rhodenda Ave., 11406-N2homes Corp. to Melissa Lashann Randolph, $425,000.

Rodeo Ct., 11100-Department of Veterans Affairs to Brittany and Gary Cornell Bonds, $453,000.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15303-Tanisha Maria and Collis Terrell Crosby to Kiwon N. Anderson, $595,000.

Thomas Sim Lee Terr., 5418-Laverna and Brandon Starkes to Jordan Clarke, $288,500.

Twinflower Pl., 7206-Nathaniel G. and Karmen R. Lewis to Darnell and Kristen D. Brooks, $450,000.

Wheeling Ave., 12119-Patricia Y. Jones to Matthew Tyszko, $275,000.

Winding Waters Terr., 4239-Model Home Investors 2 Corp. to Gwendolyn Y. and Corey A. Sanders, $479,990.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Catalba Ct., 1706-Denise Britt to Ericka Jones, $325,000.

Dunwood Ridge Ct., 3307-Jimmie Julius and Jean Crowder Drummond to Ronald David Edwards II, $520,000.

Erion Ct., 10008-Roger Schlossberg and estate of Franklin Shelton to Princess Mosunmade Ogunoye, $490,000.

Greenspire Way, 10004-Ronald and Jane H. Carpenter Rock to Reginald L. Stroble, $326,625.

Kings Arrow St., 12108-Andlen Group Corp. to Fatmata Jalloh, $370,000.

Mission Hls., 11005-Heather P. and Jerry B. Gant to Kaili Sams, $375,000.

Oxbridge Way, 9920-Latasha Edwards to Hilda George and Leslie Haffner, $495,000.

Saint Francis Way, 11907-Renee Parker to Thomas and Mable Rogers, $550,000.

Saint Michaels Dr., 981-Tracy A. Rhymes to Wilnetta Thomas, $233,000.

Sunflower Cir., 3812-Sherra Hicks Chappelle to Vyron Alexander Cox and Michelle Nicola Welch, $411,000.