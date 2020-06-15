Strausberg St., 1108-Department of Veterans Affairs to Leela Oudit, $340,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Adelphi Rd., 7300-Alexandra R. Blanco and Jose Nunez Del Arco to Lucia L. Escobar Castillo and Ruendis G. Martinez Ramos, $422,000.

Buck Lodge Rd., 2505-Newbegin and Sundara J. Devaraj to Yuri M. Ramirez Arias and Moris Francisco Del Cid Romero, $305,000.

Gumwood Dr., 3025-Valerie M. and Deena P. Parker to Jennifer Melissa Ardon Herrera and Karen Guadalupe Orozco Martinez, $379,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1826, No. 408-Kimie Nagata and Mike Meier to Leaha Benyam and Binja Bemant Gaveihu, $100,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 1221-Winsbert and Veta Lorris Spence to Menghes Ogbamicael and Elsa Sium, $105,000.

Raydale Rd., 6721-Florence Z. Facchina to De Yue Chen and Wenxia Lu, $376,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Alloway Lane, 8008-Faisal B. and Marilyn S. Ahmed to Yulissa Y. Cruz Padilla, $495,000.

Brandon Lane, 4612-William L. and Mary Lee Seaman to Marlon Navarro Villatoro, $323,440.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11340, No. 2F-Henry Sosa Morales to Saurabh Kalra, $115,000.

Lexington Ave., 5006-LZ Rentals Corp. to Jean Sipowa and Cecile Djilo, $379,000.

Odell Farms Ct., 11201-Joseph P. and Ruth Bosek McKeown to Nancy Estela Hernandez and David Dillon Fisher Holcomb, $499,500.

Powder Mill Rd., 4409-Khoanguyen Truong and Truc Tran to Oscar David Calderon, $305,000.

Sequoia Lane, 11507-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Hilldale Trust to Nkeiruka Obijiaku, $414,000.

46th Ave., 10402, No. 101-Guadalupe Quintanilla Rubio to Wen Qing Wang and He Quan Dong, $122,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Taylor St., 5320-Malvet M.P. Rankin to Abalo Awadi and Abide Teyi, $325,000.

BOWIE AREA

Begonia Dr., 4237-Stephen Kenneth Thorn to Andrea Oates, $342,000.

Brigit Ct., 11606-Josephine Fasanmi to Walter A. Reyes, $460,000.

Church Rd., 5604-John G. and Kristin L. Richardson to Nathalie Alexandre, $639,000.

Declairmonts Field Dr., 4302-Nikya M. Johnson to Ifeoma Chinyelu Mbanefoh, $547,000.

Foxhill Lane, 12210-Majid and Donna Drew Rahmani to Walesha Cosby, $319,000.

Grenfell Loop, 6105-Dave and Sonja Porter to Katherine Kim Collins, $357,650.

High Bridge Rd., 6805-Raymond C. and Ngozi A. Ihegbe to Diane E. Duncan and Kevin Mayfield, $388,000.

Irongate Lane, 3701-Maury I. and Beverly A. Marks to Zachary Lakey and Casey Honniball, $327,500.

Kimberwick Dr., 14819-Fairwood Office Park Corp. to Joshua Bernard and Caroline Jones, $489,900.

Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 401-Nathan F. Jefferson to Sandra M. Bradford, $265,000.

Manchester Way, 12005-Denniese Y. Bruce to Lacy Denise Allen, $490,000.

Milburn Lane, 12619-James and Rebecca Limbacher to Adeleke Adesokan, $325,000.

Overbrook Lane, 13320-Rubyrose S. Bridgman to Conley W. Taylor, $405,000.

Quarterback Ct., 12333-Leslie A. Fullwood to Kafui Yao Aboki and Abra Lynda Djiekpor, $365,000.

Quilt Patch Lane, 12206-Fannie M. Briggs to Mervin Dennis, $349,900.

Ridgeview Lane, 4918-Virginia Pyren to Elizabeth J. Boyer and Dominic Shearn, $355,000.

Running Deer Way, 4610, No. 384C-Cynthia L. Johnson to Emil Pauling, $260,000.

Silver Maple Ct., 13113-Cushmeer Singleton to Tahisha Brooks, $305,000.

Tweed Lane, 12006-George and Brenda Mahaffey to Arkieva Remona Smith, $324,900.

Fifth St., 13117-Kenneth C. and Sharon L. Cramer to Juanjuan Ni, $465,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Althea Lane, 2000-Walter E. and Barbara M. Trafton to Abias and Julianie Elira, $360,000.

Edmond Way, 3701-Jason F. Turner to Robert L. and Carolyn Harrison, $305,000.

Ensleigh Lane, 15660-Dan and Jean L. Abeyta to Sigmou Jean Marie and Anicet Ndjiya, $305,000.

Neman Dr., 15405-CDC Corp. to Marcus A. Omisakin, $260,100.

Plumwood Ct., 15611-Vincent and Lyudmyla Knoll to Stephen J. and Yasmin Resto, $390,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

General Lafayette Blvd., 15418-Ariel K. Al Warith to Michelle Hinton, $330,000.

Lord Howe Way, 15210-Department of Veterans Affairs to Devette Henry, $360,500.

Prince William Dr., 9706-Kenneth F. Labriola and Paul A. McGrady to Angelique S. Gray, $313,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 5923-Brian E. and Wanda L. Boykin to Michelle M. and Damante C. Singleton, $230,000.

Clovis Ave., 626-Maria Elena Garcia Cuellar to Henry Spencer and Candace Victoria Cooke, $227,500.

Fable St., 4916-Chukwuemeka Onyewu to William T. and Tamika Paige, $272,500.

Gray St., 118-Raymond L. Chapman to Michael K. Frempong, $315,000.

James Farmer Way, 6815-Carderock Enterprises Corp. to Angela Eiss, $345,000.

Mountain Lake Pl., 6722-Aliana Properties Corp. to Timilehin Oluwaseun Idris, $253,200.

Pard Rd., 4726-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Yvette Mercedes Reyes, $300,000.

Walbridge St., 6112-Teresa Green Yarber to Erica Starke, $349,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 6981-Tonya Matthews and estate of Thomas F. Matthews III to Eric B. Miller and Jodelle Lefranc, $257,000.

62nd Ave., 711-Mauricio A. Figueroa Bonilla to Franklin I. Martinez and Glenis Y. Salmeron Guevara, $190,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Colevas Turn, 10308-Sankuratri Corp. to Kurjuan Sentel Kirkpatrick, $389,900.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Asset Dr., 6715-Keshia Finegan and Michelle Simpson to Veronica Y. Portillo Leiva and Francisco Mejia Ventura, $358,000.

Columbia Pl., 2115-Marisela Sanchez to Edgardo and Jodelyn Gragasin Urban, $235,000.

Courtney Pl., 7500-Sarah Sanya to William and Keyvette Hartridge, $265,000.

Post Oak Way, 8704-Melvin Johnson to Lakeisha N. Cook, $225,000.

59th Pl., 2422-Lea M. Terhune to Kevin and Allison G. Klein, $352,000.

CLINTON AREA

Barnes Dr., 5820-Sowari Wilcox to June Gerald T. and Arlene Valerio, $440,000.

Boniwood Turn W., 5226-Lisa Lawler Colvin and estate of Harriett Ann Hernick to Lucius and Annie Slade, $300,000.

Cosca Park Dr., 11656-Anuradha Gupta to Marissa Hughes, $300,000.

Den Lee Dr., 6105-Kenneth Woolridge Johnson and estate of Gladys Jones to John Whitfield, $348,000.

Foxbranch Ct., 7303-Mischa M. Murrey and estate of Patricia A. Moore Murrey to Raul Orellana and Cecilia E. Melendez, $285,931.

Garden Dr., 5705-William Franklin Hamm Jr. to Beville David Randall Jr. and Tsigereda Yeguzu Dane, $315,000.

Helmsley Dr., 9007-Earl Anthony and Petrina Evans to Linwood and Syreeta Donald, $495,000.

Maxfield Dr., 8104-Wilson Chun Sim Fong and Shoo Y. Fong to Eric A. Castellon, Hazel M. Salgado Cruz and Darwin Omar Salgado Cruz, $343,000.

New England Dr., 10900-John N. Robinson Jr. to Joyce L. Gamboa, $457,000.

Plata St., 5718-James W. and Gene R. Jones to Keith and Estoria Pierce, $369,900.

Saddlebow Ct., 7001-Zymax Realty Corp. to Massimo Antonio Rolle, $449,900.

Serenade Cir., 7428-Debra E. Padgett to Cecilia E. Thompson and Fareed M. Hester, $272,150.

Summersweet Dr., 6213-Paul C. Hill to Eric and Chanelle Yates, $470,500.

Tippett Rd., 10801-Charles W. and Etta J. Waugh to Yulisa R. Oliva Hernandez and Martin D. Hernandez Campos, $240,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 5049-Seth A. Binfield to Robert Manzanares, $325,000.

Davidson St., 9212-House Buyers of America Inc. to Jacqueline M. Dyess, $378,000.

Quebec St., 6012-Rosana V. Gilmore and Federico J. Ribulotta to Fabienne Mondiere, $355,000.

Tecumseh St., 4709, No. 302-Saira Razaq to Bhumit Wadhwani, $205,000.

34th Ave., 8907-Ruby R. Paramadhas and Elankumaran Subbiah to Hung Chiu Yau, $336,000.

48th Pl., 9407-Perparim Thaqi to Meijing Chen and Ming Tao Lu, $322,500.

63rd Ave., 8707-Anson H. and Linda K. Hines to Elzbieta Lee, $357,999.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Donnell Pl., 7174, No. B5-Gamez Enterprises Corp. to Jose Antonio Rodriguez, $80,000.

Foster St., 6202-Carlos Avalos to Wilmer Sorto and Deisy M. Velasquez, $300,000.

Hil Mar Cir. N., 6131-Allen L. and Marilyn Ellison Pounsel to Patricia Campbell, $231,000.

Mason St., 7012-Manifold Consulting Corp. to Briana Graham, $310,000.

Overton Dr., 2000-William Ashton Barnes to Maria Norma Lovo Zavala and Alcides J. Parada Lazo, $305,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8587-Nyja G. Houston to Leekeisha Ervin, $258,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Asbury Dr., 12011-Betty J. Profit and estate of Judith Profit to Karen Reed, $329,900.

Blanford Dr., 7612-Federal National Mortgage Association to Belkis Sosa Hernandez, $300,000.

Bonnie Meadow Lane, 707-Shanna N. Price and Robert M. Wright to Mirsa Y. Rodriguez, $312,500.

Carey Branch Pl., 8024-Darlito G. Quimen to Jannette Arce and Rolando Cuaresma Callos, $259,950.

Clear Creek Dr., 12000-Michael Edward and Patricia L. Dockery to Brittany and Darryl Whitehurst, $345,000.

Dauphin Ct., 12906-Patrick D. and Beverly K. Aument to Sean T. Robinson, $389,900.

Fawley Ave., 7504-Amelia Iriarte to Blanca D. Cruz and Iveth Y. Fuentes Chavez, $325,000.

Gemini Lane, 11510-Nolan and Dyann G. Jones to Hildred and Lydia Elizabeth Pepper, $480,000.

Hickory St., 7-Paul M. Vanremortel to Shawn R. Potter, $350,000.

Joe Klutsch Dr., 6226-Lenard C. Mizelle to Erin F. Darden, $282,000.

Langner Ct., 302-Lee A. Thompson to Julio Edwin Rivas and Sindy Maricel Bonilla Barahona, $305,000.

Lourdes Dr., 402-Sara L. Bailey to Laveta Lane Moore, $299,900.

Melisa Dr., 2702-Ahmed Mohamed and Kerama Ali to Edil Brindici Villatoro and Maria Matilde Mateo Lopez, $428,000.

Moreland St., 9907-Khans Corp. to Kenya J. Edwards, $363,900.

Old Palmer Rd., 9100-Brandi A. Twiggs to Elaine L. Pittas and Robin B. Nazareno, $350,000.

Potomac Heights Dr., 1532, No. 204-Ronald A. King to Gregory Holland, $168,000.

Queens Terr., 916-Bah Capital Corp. to Gloria Escamilla and Glen J. Aguilar, $310,000.

Skipjack Dr., 1615-Wells Fargo Bank and Pooling & Servicing Agmt Inc. to Selvin D. Flores and Maria Isabel Castillo Hercules, $372,750.

Tantallon Dr. E., 900-Hermela Limousine Services Corp. and Hermela Properties Corp. to Pancho Lavapiez, Rosa Maria and Mark Rhuen Mendoza, $329,000.

Taylor Cir., 13602-Charles David and Tammey Lynn Crouse to Martin Gabriel Pacheco Garcia and Sandra Yeisi Powell, $245,000.

Whitwell Ct., 6436-Tommy D. McEachin Jr. to Genise W. Cameron, $233,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Forestgate Pl., 10907-John A. Lopes to Omoniyi A. and Bolanle Majekodunmi, $605,000.

Mystic River Terr., 7802-Charles and Michelle Reddick to Teresa and Cecil Boyd, $580,000.

Willowgate Pl., 8101-Lester H. Wentz Jr. and Karen Kramlich to Cassandra Kollock Scott, $465,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Davis Point Lane, 5328-Vinicio Jose Stort to Ting Tang and Dongyun Mao, $465,000.

Hedgewood Dr., 104-William G. and John D. McKinley to Natalie and Jesse Ormsby, $400,000.

Mandan Rd., 7262-Dorothy W. Motz to Alexander Perez, $230,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Hamilton St., 3837, No. J-202-Nicole and Sandra Farmer to David and Alexsandro Santana Walker, $162,500.

Longfellow St., 4213-Grace Wang to Megan K. Keate, $400,000.

56th Ave., 5032-Jorge A. Rivas to Jose A. Rodriguez Lopez, $355,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Buena Vista Ave., 10316-David E. Dyer to Maria Alvarez, $300,000.

Fowler Lane, 9203-Raymond G. and Suzzanne M. Pouliot to Karin J., Silvia M. and Leslie A. Barrios Alvarado, $300,000.

Good Luck Rd., 9009-NKM Corp. to Jonathan Valdez and Abimael A. Valdez De Leon, $399,900.

Hickory Hill Ave., 8904-Christina M. and Patricia S. Branch to Jissel Pena, $300,000.

Nightingale Dr., 8700-Monique Nicole Eberhardt and Monique Swarn to Sunday S. and Tokunbo Agbanigo, $350,000.

Princess Garden Pkwy., 6305-Nikita Zurkin to Fatmata Ibrahim Alimson, $350,000.

Wyatt Dr., 9307-F. Joyce and William Vance to Isabel Ramos, $295,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Blue Wing Terr., 1113-Karen Boyce to Sheila Baker Varner, $350,000.

Cable Hollow Way, 40, No. 44-1-Emilia Campoy Alvarez to Dorsey D. Evans, $187,000.

Campus Way S., 10401-Priscilla A. Hicks to Lashawnda Spencer, $260,000.

Castleton Terr., 206-Abiodun Omobonike and Joyce Edmund Akintilo to Roberta A. Odindo, $301,000.

Cedar Crest Way, 9604-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Richard O. Olayinka, $309,900.

Dornoch Way, 2014-Johnson and Tiffany Presmy to Jason and Viki Duemonte Phillip, $399,990.

Fernwood Dr., 1753-Stephanie C. Powell Gillis to Dominik A. Mensah, $340,000.

Hancock Dr., 2107-Yvonne Evela Marie Sookoo and Frederick R. Teneyck Jr. to Segun Oyebode and Folashade Lucas Akomolede, $315,000.

Hobart St., 9510-Valerie L. Addison Douglas to Lilian Ambo Tarke and Delphine Ijang Kamfa, $440,000.

Joyceton Terr., 121-David Allen Carmon to Ajay R. Richards, $270,000.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9804, No. 202-Sahan Mallob Kamara to Adijatu Abiose, $180,000.

Merganser Ct., 1200-Terry T. and Joyce Yvonne Anderson to Claudine A. Mbah, $468,000.

Narrowleaf Dr., 711-Lois A. Brown to Christopher L. Parkes, $287,500.

Ravenglass Lane, 15409-Karen O. Hutchison to Eric and Pelagie Nsemanyu, $630,000.

Southern Springs Lane, 1319-U.S. Bank National Association and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to Abdol Amir Seraji and Alireza Changizi Maghrour, $327,000.

Tibberton Terr., 15619-Felicia N. Sutton to Cortez Willis and Selam Tesfai, $445,000.

Turner Wootton Pkwy., 14402-Donald L. Phelps to Nathanial Raymond Bradley, $579,900.

Woodlawn Blvd., 10612-Danielle Nicole Reed Drakeford to Christian Reinaldo Garcia Gordillo Sr. and Jenny Yomaira Pazos Delgado Sr., $305,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7654, No. 322-Nicole C. Robinson to London L. Bowman, $175,000.

Beall Rd., 7701-Prosper A. Asabouk to Paul Olufemi Sobowale, $390,000.

Chadsworth Terr., 13926-Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. and Novastar Mortgage Funding Trust to Leah Wallace, $410,550.

Doddington Ct., 7312-Anwar A. Rahman and Nezar Aziz Mahdi to Bright Robinson, $525,000.

Fernie Field Ct., 14003-Hanh Thi Nguyen to Choudhry Riaz Ahmad, $534,000.

Jib St., 14233, No. 7462-Ravi Kizakkepat to Ryan H. Kimmel, $216,000.

Londonderry Ct., 8201-John Lenzini and estate of Carmela A. Monahan to Li Yun Zheng, $185,000.

Mayfair Rd., 6928-Spar Corp. to Wanakee and Sahid Sheku, $350,000.

Sandy Spring Rd., 7003-Donald L. and Dorothy J. Lucas to Gustavo Rojas Vallejo and Ana Cecilia Mejia Avelar, $303,000.

Winding Trail Rd., 13115-Humberto and Dora M. Collado to Theodore R. and Frieda K. Carr, $385,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Balsamwood Dr., 10308-Morris W. and Kay E. Hedge to Nelson and Diana I. Lucio, $400,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11539, No. 1153-Brian Arthur Sanks Jr. to Damien Townsend, $175,000.

Player Dr., 9302, No. 155-Zafar and Farah Zaidi to William Marc Whitford and Cleotilde Oliva Medrano Cortez, $224,900.

Sumner Grove Dr., 8800-Dieunal Jean Francois and Karen Jusse to Wilmer A. Romero, $460,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

35th St., 4005-Martin and Blanca Pineda Hernandez to Cristina E. Renderos and Nelly Beatriz Marin Pineda, $369,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fairfax St., 4117-Luis G. Murillo Urrutia and Barno Khadjibaeva to Julio Murillo and Jenny A. Garcia, $275,000.

Osborn Rd., 6506-Dennis R. Brooks and Madge Swanson to Hugo T. Rosales Bonilla, $289,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Barrymore Dr., 504-Pamela E. Martin Warner to Mary Jane Arcenal and Alexander De Mesa, $279,900.

Forest Dr. S., 911-Viengsavanh Southivongnorat to Emily Anne Wilkin and Tyler Matthew Pumphrey, $305,000.

Kenmont Rd., 5308-Oswaldo A. Melara to Carlos E. Melara Mijango, $255,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 524-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Dana Gene Venenga, $495,400.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 504, No. 6705-BHM Development Group Corp. to Sara L. Young, $68,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 576, No. 67777-William A. Gaskins to Abdelhak Nachmaoui, $65,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Kennedy St., 6301-Jamaul Silvera to Keshia S. Broomes and Tavian D. Hall, $215,000.

Taylor Rd., 5905-Gerri Sanders and estate of Audree Carroll Thompson to Gerri Baines Sanders and Delroy Anthony Menzie, $259,500.

60th Ave., 5905-Joaquim Rosa Duarte to Armando E. Ramirez, $303,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Apple Leaf Way, 4102, No. 2-Rudolph Brewington to Adrian Fox and Tosha McCullough Townsend, $210,000.

Bonita St., 3420-New Capital Investment Group Corp. to Kenny L. Pinedo and Aliyah N. Butler Diaz, $320,000.

Davis Blvd., 6308-Preston L. Murry to William D. Pavon Rosales and Luz M. Rosales Cardona, $253,000.

Maple Rd., 4522-New Capital Investment Corp. to Heather Clothilde Craig, $329,900.

Ridgecrest Dr., 4303-HHS Homes Corp. to Lamont E. Mahone Jr., $350,000.

Southern Ave., 3419-Steven F. Douglass and estate of Deborah Yvonne Howard to Joy Green, $293,550.

Swann Rd., 3807, No. 101-Right View Properties Corp. to Cecilia and Leon Coates, $80,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Afton St., 2403-Cathleen Wood Quillian to Patricia Ferrell, $330,000.

Birchtree Lane, 4503-Reginald E. Thomas to Gabriel Naugher, $265,000.

Colebrooke Dr., 2806-Arel Properties Corp. to Vincent P. Lathern Jr., $299,900.

Keating St., 2108-Kenneth L. Scott to Leroy Jackson, $325,000.

Old Branch Ave., 4502-Najeeb Malik to Cervin Adonay Urquilla Sosa, $310,000.

Stratford Lane, 5405-Megapolis Construction Corp. to Prudence Wilson, $375,000.

Yorkshire Dr., 5505-Jacqueline Gregg and estate of Alice E. Lindsey to Gabriel Gomez Morales and Dilcia Lovo Rivera, $265,000.

26th Ave., 3803, No. 11-Beverly A. Conway Crawford to Lester and Stephanie Redmond, $72,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Oakridge Rd., 6919-Eileen Corboy to Kenneth Raymond and Jennifer Lynn Stinson, $695,000.

31st Ave., 5817-Jaynelle M. Ketchum to Carlos H. Barrera Carpio, $342,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Arabella Ct., 4312-Britney White to Abimbola Rachael Shadare, $435,500.

Capstan Dr., 11612-Nina Bhat and Stephen J. Lechert to Christian L., Irene K. Lumba and Yalinde Zaga Bomela, $495,500.

Clearwater Ct., 10300-Nadine Robinson to Harold and Joy Saintelien, $440,000.

Courtland Lane, 13903-Reginald Padgett to Toyah Barigye, $245,000.

Dunkirk Dr., 12813-Global Services Corp. to Staceyann S. Gibbons, $440,000.

Fairway View Terr., 4308-Accurate Angle Investments Corp. to Norletta Jones, $336,000.

Grandhaven Ave., 8913-Juliet Nancy Gray to Kara and Beverly Chisley, $258,000.

Hallam Dr., 6606-Roca Investors Corp. to Alfred A. Winfield Jr., $340,000.

Havre Turn, 7314-Kevin O. Asher to Nilsa G. Soto, $325,000.

King Richard Dr., 7207-Donald F. Bartholomew Jr. to Cristiano Marchiori, $194,750.

Manor Park Dr., 5309-HWR Corp. to Lukeshia D. Walker, $379,990.

Melwood Park Pl., 10911-Darrell Q. and Kelly S. Tucker to Brittney N. Clements, $399,000.

Nottingham Rd., 16000-Kristin H. and Tedral L. Sanford to Cheryl and Edward Thompson, $585,000.

Penzance Pl., 4601-Johnie B. Lewis Jr. to Shannon Hill, $220,000.

Rhodenda Ave., 11406-N2homes Corp. to Melissa Lashann Randolph, $425,000.

Rodeo Ct., 11100-Department of Veterans Affairs to Brittany and Gary Cornell Bonds, $453,000.

Sir Edwards Dr., 15303-Tanisha Maria and Collis Terrell Crosby to Kiwon N. Anderson, $595,000.

Thomas Sim Lee Terr., 5418-Laverna and Brandon Starkes to Jordan Clarke, $288,500.

Twinflower Pl., 7206-Nathaniel G. and Karmen R. Lewis to Darnell and Kristen D. Brooks, $450,000.

Wheeling Ave., 12119-Patricia Y. Jones to Matthew Tyszko, $275,000.

Winding Waters Terr., 4239-Model Home Investors 2 Corp. to Gwendolyn Y. and Corey A. Sanders, $479,990.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Catalba Ct., 1706-Denise Britt to Ericka Jones, $325,000.

Dunwood Ridge Ct., 3307-Jimmie Julius and Jean Crowder Drummond to Ronald David Edwards II, $520,000.

Erion Ct., 10008-Roger Schlossberg and estate of Franklin Shelton to Princess Mosunmade Ogunoye, $490,000.

Greenspire Way, 10004-Ronald and Jane H. Carpenter Rock to Reginald L. Stroble, $326,625.

Kings Arrow St., 12108-Andlen Group Corp. to Fatmata Jalloh, $370,000.

Mission Hls., 11005-Heather P. and Jerry B. Gant to Kaili Sams, $375,000.

Oxbridge Way, 9920-Latasha Edwards to Hilda George and Leslie Haffner, $495,000.

Saint Francis Way, 11907-Renee Parker to Thomas and Mable Rogers, $550,000.

Saint Michaels Dr., 981-Tracy A. Rhymes to Wilnetta Thomas, $233,000.