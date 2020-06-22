Old Marshall Hall Rd., 15703-Steven Skyrm to Brycelyn Miller and Kaliyah Locke, $260,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Floral Dr., 10502-Omoniyi A. Majekodunmi to Suman and Jenny Sylvia Rozario, $400,000.

Kirston St., 2402-Guinevere and David Mills to Merlin Brenda and Yohence Tasean Antoine, $330,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 1123-Khushi Investment Corp. to Meskerem Taye, $125,000.

Pleasant Acres Dr., 10820-Steven Minkin Jr. and Sarah E. Davis to Evelyn Ogbue, $410,000.

Sellman Rd., 3216-Charles C. and Ana Elizabeth Hayes to Mario Abel Garcia Romero and Saida S. Escamilla Abarca, $265,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Big Horn Ct., 11318-Colin B. Johnson to Odessa Bernal Beras and Aneurys Beras Pena, $290,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11204, No. 77-Clear Sky Holdings Corp. to Joyner M. Reyes, $150,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11326, No. 2N-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Ventures Trust to Jorna Begum and Abu Yusuf Zahed, $82,000.

Ellicott Rd., 3109-Branch Banking and Trust Co. to Miguel and Rosa Maria Gonzales Baires, $340,000.

Ingleside Dr., 13029-Michelle Moreno and Alexander P. Dasilva to Carlos R. and Elsy N. Hernandez, $385,000.

Long Feather Ct., 11407-Sergiy Gerashchenko and Nataliia Makedonska to Jeanne Marie Arame Diop and Mouhamadou Thioune, $281,000.

Pitsea Dr., 11411-Michelle J.W. Gaddy and estate of Caleb L. Wilkins to Samuel Antonio Preza, $325,000.

Sarasota Pl., 4301-Lee Gail Jr. and estate of Roberta C. Gail to America D. Del Aguila Juarez and Fredy Corado, $305,000.

45th Pl., 10303, No. 102-Alycia and Yuan Ju Hsu to Folajimi Ishola Akinfe, $133,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Taussig Rd., 5423-Pinehills Properties Corp. to Sabrina Andrade and Keith Golden, $300,000.

55th Ave., 4103-Aldo Vega Herbas to Jose Candido Hernandez Reyes and Dolores Maribel Hernandez, $325,000.

BOWIE AREA

Baker Lane, 2808-Michael L. and Patrica M. Gansen to Ryan M. McCullough and Jasmine J. Cruz, $380,000.

Blue Fox Pl., 11200, No. 398A-Tasha Samuels to W.J. Hickman and Beverly A. Greene, $225,000.

Fleming Lane, 12224-Kenneth Weddle Jr. to Paul M. Vanasse, $375,000.

Glenn Dale Rd., 4213-Robert B. Figliozzi to Yosef Sayyad and Yasmina Quteb, $430,000.

High Bridge Rd., 6501-Derek Carter to Jaqueline Garcia and Pedro Garcia Fuentes, $375,000.

Keynote Lane, 12402-Gregory P. Case to Taylor J. Schlender, $290,000.

Lake Meadows Dr., 14008-Thomas C. and Andrea L. Hogue to Januice and Roderick Charles Dunbar, $549,000.

London Lane, 14940-Vida M. McAuliffe to Kristhina Ruiz, $274,500.

Melling Lane, 12424-Legacy Development Corp. to Rickey D. and Tanesha Harris, $400,000.

My Mollies Pride Dr., 12808-Nu Homes Inc. to Margaret Y. Young, $745,822.

Quarterback Ct., 12325-Leonard Onwudiegwo to Grinter Tarabinah, $350,000.

Quill Point Dr., 8323-Mavis Colleen Waters to Dave and Sonja Green Porter, $460,000.

Raritan Lane, 12204-Christine Whelehan to Jessica and Thadeus Staples, $370,000.

Roving Wood Dr., 15117-Anthony J. and Rosberyl Bailey to Randolph and Yolanda J. Williams, $530,000.

Traymore Lane, 2908-Leon D. and Nancy P. Weaver to Marvin M. and Loretta L. Richardson, $395,000.

Westport Dr., 11210-Artemas S. Edwards to Hooi Li Doo, $250,000.

Woodrow Lane, 4002-Susan M. Beane to Bethany N. and Jordan A. Bennett, $329,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alex Ct., 2804-U.S. Bank National Association and the Rmac Trust to Dominic and Ashlei Smith, $375,000.

Edenwood Dr., 16136-Melodee E. Scott to Sherrian Thompson, $310,000.

Harwood Lane, 2208-Brian P. and Jessica M. McCarthy to Carlos D. Holland, $380,900.

Nashua Lane, 15105-Luther and Benity Brunache Sewell to Patricia Roxanne Gould, $355,000.

Northshire Lane, 3507-Christopher J. Young to Simone Zaarour, $307,500.

Pennsbury Dr., 16434-Donald David Kozura to Tina N. Iwugo, $240,000.

Pleasant Hill Lane, 918-Mary Jo Demilo Smith to Aisha Wilson, $240,000.

Russet Dr., 17312-Olaoye Akinyemi to Rukiat A. Afinni, $460,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Brandywine Rd., 15300-Charles and Kerri McKenzie to Alexandria Renee Renfro, $230,000.

Floral Park Rd., 6106-Opal Lynch to Lenora E. Armstead, $270,000.

Kennett Square Way, 15416-HSBC Bank USA National Association and Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset Backed Securities to Melanie R. Grate, $235,000.

Oglethorpe Mill Dr., 6305-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Carlson N. Nkemnkeng and Carine Amin Tajocha, $450,000.

Plantation Dr., 12501-Sawan Emerson Watford to Bonita M. Hayes, $537,500.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Upshur St., 3705-Re Space Properties Corp. to Cleon Huff, $350,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Canyon Dr., 7031-Stanley Harold to Melitus Aimable, $260,000.

Chapelwood Lane, 1301-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Drew Pennington, $301,500.

Daimler Dr., 102, No. 20-Persad Corp. to Meckael D. Wood, $220,000.

Ellis St., 4113-Cinderella C. Turner and Carla Angela Turner Contee to Samuel Akingbade, $210,000.

Malvern Way, 5601-Alicia McCord to Mildred Coates and Donna Smith, $224,000.

Onyx Ct., 7019-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Anthony Jerome Minor, $252,000.

Seat Pleasant Dr., 6310-Felix J. and Ntombizodwa M. Salazar to Paulo M. Freyesleben, $194,000.

Torque St., 4210-Brianna R. Jackson to Candice L. Dent, $234,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 6811-Rafael A. Campos to Timothy Fitzpatrick, $227,500.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Angora Dr., 10200-Patricia Ann and Randolph Benjamin Richards to Delonta V. and Chantee N. Whitney, $300,000.

Le Fevre Dr., 10002-Paul and Antoinette D. Johnson to John Briggs, $250,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Burnside Rd., 7710-Serena Mehra and Miguel Rubiano to Najila M. Thompkins, $233,000.

Congress Pl., 8962-Beach Capital Partners Corp. to Antonia Gladden, $259,900.

Euclid St., 5732-John J. Paletta to Michael T. Furnkranz, $245,000.

Greeley Rd., 7314-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Victor R. Benitez Vasquez and Cyndi Y. Benitez, $240,000.

Jutewood Ave., 1607-Patricia L. Ofori to Steve Wegan Francil Lewis II, $215,500.

Lombard St. E., 7104-Nelson V. Garcia to Jose Lopez Hernandez and Ana Galicia Ocampo, $215,000.

Normandy Rd., 7724-Miguel T. Nativi to James L. Artis, $238,000.

Parkway, 3110-Matthew P. and Amber J. Downer to Lauren Mary Niles and Sean Thomas Whalen, $415,000.

Village Green Dr., 1735, No. Z-44-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Liping Du, $62,963.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn E., 5931-Baltimore Investors Corp. to Mary and Shaun Patrick Champan, $355,000.

Chad Way, 8908-Michael J. Chisley to Emmanuel Asamoa, $372,500.

Colonial Lane, 7904-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Breanna L. and Jason Tessier, $320,000.

Farmview Ct., 6303-Charles Albert and Maria D. Carter to Thomas J. Callaham, $435,000.

Groveton Dr., 7000-Edward and Ashley Lyles to Ioanis P. Georgakopoulos and Jose Obed Medrano Alvarenga, $266,000.

Helmsley Dr., 8805-Levan H. and Betty A. Butler to Sharon Legall, Sherri Legall Daly and Rodyan Daly, $477,500.

Sand Cherry Way, 7038-Department of Veterans Affairs to Devonna Jefferson, $460,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 8903-Angela E. and Joan A. Hammon to Corey and Teresa Simpkins, $345,000.

Wolverton Lane, 6221-Barbara Dawn Crawford and estate of Lisa Crawford Bruch to Catherine R. Jones, $300,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Autoville Dr., 9202-Meir Duke to Frezer Temesgen Gebre and Lemlem Mekuria Meshesa, $379,000.

Charlton Ave., 7616-Ruth Cornelsen and Richard Rossmiller to Itohan Eribo, $350,000.

Dartmouth Ave., 6900-Hattie A. Nalewaja and Mary M. Koller to Cono Michael O’Neill Fazio, $399,000.

Marlbrough Way, 3523-Dale and Theresa Rickman Investments Corp. to Komi M. Afetse, $378,000.

Seminole St., 5602-Byung Y. and Ok S. Chi to Nestor Cifuentes and Maria T. Martinez, $280,000.

48th Ave., 8125, No. 109B-Howard A. and Suzanne Schneider Cohn to Chiu W. Yu and Shu W. Lin, $185,000.

57th Ave., 8419-Yanira N. Lopez to Rafaela Zapata Reynoso, $365,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

District Heights Pkwy., 7105-Retirement IBS Trust to Nailah O. Banks, $284,900.

Forest Run Dr., 3123-Brandi Holland to Rhonda Sherita Bowden, $265,000.

Judith Ave., 2706-Hallmark Renovations Corp. to Wilber A. Guzman Centeno, $210,000.

Lansdale St., 7013-Douglas A. Aguilar and Mirna D. Ayala to Olena Ovramenko and William Garland Gay, $303,000.

Mason St., 7010-Stacey L. and Paul Harrison to Christopher B. Johnson, $233,000.

Overdale Pl., 2721-Edgar B. and Verna Whiten to Acacia Harris, $290,900.

Senator Ave., 2518-House Buyers of America Inc. to Mykia T. Walton, $279,900.

Tulip Ave., 1816-Inga W. Crarey to Denise F. Barnes, $235,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Arwen Ct., 6308-Sean T. Robinson to Tanisha E. Bellamy, $195,000.

Bernard Dr., 8304-Quality Estates Corp. to Lisa Earnshaw and Christopher Antonio Delgado Mejia, $365,000.

Captain Edward Toppins Ct., 6906-Bryce and Gwen Girkin to Elizabeth M. and Terran G. Lamonda, $430,000.

Cherryfield Rd., 6812-Willie F. and Linda E. Collins to Jose A. Melgar Gutierrez, Sebedeo Martinez Gonzalez and Raquel Del Carmen Navarrete Ramos, $327,000.

Dania Dr., 2010-Yayah S. and Yanday S. Sesay to Francy Raudales Castel and Juan Antonio Henriquez Rodriguez, $336,000.

Everhart Pl., 5828-Tesfaye Swanson to Candace Montgomery, $270,000.

Harbour Cir., 12317-Larney and Janice Gump to Lester Reese, $715,000.

Lancelot Rd., 9102-Denver Graham Corp. to Samuel E. and Alicia B. Leggett, $380,000.

Loughran Rd., 9402-Herbert N. and Kesi J. Motley Shannon to Bismar William Garcia Vasquez and Deyneca Dinelcy Rafael Maldonado, $322,000.

Monticello Ct., 2208-Charles D. and Jamie L. Cuevas to Dawit Birhanu Tessema and Ruta T. Bekele, $699,900.

Nolan Lane, 7717-Sheena Mouton and estate of Albert Eugene Montgomery Jr. to Latasha Tamika Ward, $207,000.

Potomac Heights Dr., 1444, No. 151-Christine R. Osborne Hall to Marielena Flores, $200,000.

Queens Lane, 13315-Genevieve F. Raphael to Joe L. Walker Jr., $369,000.

River Bend Rd., 220-Elizabeth J. Howell to Juan Carlos Roman Sanchez, $380,000.

Skipjack Dr., 1608-Eyp Corp. to Sinajo Jasmir, $426,000.

Tall Timber Ct., 1909-Sunny Real Estate Service Corp. to Rebecca Anderson, $325,000.

Taylor Ave., 1631-Salahuddin Nasir to George and Glendelyn Raylet Boatwright, $355,000.

Traverse Way, 9706-Jacqueline and Derek Boles to Dariele N. Taswell, $370,000.

Wenzel Lane, 9909-Michael G. Wolff and estate of Mekdes Mekuria to Hector Gramajo, $350,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Marietta Station Dr., 5801-Randy and Bunni Wheeler Young to Louis Richard Saint Felix, $709,999.

Prospect Hill Ct., 7422-Darren C. White to Balmore Magana Garcia and Grisselda Elizabeth Juarez Murcia, $525,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Center Dr. S., 5345-Nancy E. and Kyle R. Dumond to Connie Kelly Tang, $422,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 6916, No. 100-Diane Peters and estate of William Bruce Peters to Akash Dave and Ashish Khianey, $85,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7828, No. 467-Shaneeta M. Johnson to Jacqueline Julia Massiah and Courtney Patrick Decruise, $135,000.

Lakecrest Dr., 7972-Frances M. and John Z. Noyes to Kiwon Han, $230,000.

Morrison Dr., 7335-Ram Gehani to Sandra Robinson Redway, $310,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Jefferson St., 4102-Linda J. and Michael D. Rogers to Nicholas Christopher and Brenna Kathleen Fechter, $535,000.

53rd Pl., 5020-Majid and Donna Drew Rahmani to Maria L. Martinez Ponce, $329,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brightlea Dr., 6225-Adesayo T. Adeyemo to Mariatu Conteh, $350,000.

Fiske Ave., 7817-Moses Perkins and Carolynn V. Robinson to Yang Li, $230,000.

Glenarden Pkwy., 9302-Kevin Thomas and Douglas Michael Bastuba to Bright Delali Gagloh, $530,000.

Gregory Dr., 5622-Desmond A. McAlmont and Michelle A. Bacchus to Joseph M. Numfor, $282,000.

Nashville Rd., 6942-Federal National Mortgage Association to Sandis and Osvaldo Gonzalez, $299,000.

Palamar Terr., 7055-Paula Ziglar to Beatrice Ajoke and Samuel O. Benson, $282,000.

Trexler Ct., 6827-Sylvie N. Fomundam to Kelvin R. Turcios Umanzor and Milagro Y. Umanzor Velasquez, $345,000.

Woodberry St., 9703-Dalio A. Umana Landaverde and Wendy Elizabeth Palma Villatoro to Francois and Rosine Flore Ngueussie Tamko, $370,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Burnished Wood Ct., 13907-Gail Sneed to Kenneth N. Edimo and Nchang E. Chi, $539,900.

Campus Way S., 10191, No. 48-Walter John Hall III to William A. Barton, $237,000.

Castlewood Pl., 506-Ellis R. and Dawn Lynette Claggett to Charles K. Annang, $359,000.

Claggett Landing Rd., 17825-Riccardo A. and Rebecca J. Santoro to Jason and Stephanie Katzer, $810,000.

Dixie Bowie Way, 1400-Tracey Richardson to Carlton Louis and Marian Thompson, $319,625.

Essenton Dr., 113-David B. and Cheryl A. Caldwell to Reginald J. Lowery and Chanel D. Roberson, $365,000.

Golden Eye Ct., 1400-Reginald B. and Beverly R. Sargent to Diana Rivera Ruiz and Jose Rene Mercado Gonzalez, $445,000.

Littleton Pl., 15300-Bennie and Michelle Abbott to Jean Wells, $442,000.

Matapeake Dr., 2800-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Michelle S. Pitts, $470,000.

Mount Lubentia Way, 11108-Israel and Melvin Y. Morales to Marie Yolande and Thomas A. Gnan, $404,000.

Ora Lea Lane, 1409-Connie Miller and estate of Lynwood D. Cockerham to Claudette F. Tebeck, $390,000.

Saint Josephs Dr., 3043-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Christopher Steve Figueroa and Mariah Isabell Mapeso, $364,630.

Thebes Lane, 318-Perry Becker and Olof Sagoe to Brittany Woodson, $500,000.

Treeland Way, 1043, No. 910-Omar Jones Compton and estate of Ronald Compton to Shrita I. Squire, $279,000.

Winterbourne Dr., 3505-Mark K. and Rosalind M. Blunt Wallace to Robert and Lynn V.T. Frasier, $500,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. S., 7624, No. 427-Leonardo S. Mesquita to Sharon Lamparter, $175,000.

Bauer Lane, 15414-Wells Fargo Bank and Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust to Rosa Guzman, $276,800.

Clayburn Dr., 15511-Ala N. Amimi to Patrick B. Haughton, $474,700.

Darwin Rd., 6420-Casa Fund I. Corp. to Mirian Giron, Miriam Eunice Ventura and Henry Elias Flores, $470,000.

Dorset Rd., 15710, No. 187-Ralph E. Grutzmacher to Terry Jackson, $155,000.

Jib St., 14226, No. 6242-Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Ventures Trust 2013 II to Rony E. Calderon Pineda, $150,000.

Mayfair Dr., 14422-Ruth Ann Besse to Matilda Konadu, $332,000.

Roblynn Rd., 6211-Miraero55 Corp. to Johnnie and Joung Williams, $440,000.

Vista Dr., 14004, No. 6-Juan M. Barnes to Cecilio and Jacob Lopez, $136,500.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Gardner Rd., 14909-Mark S. Robey and estate of Virginia B. Robey to Lauren R. Lacey and Marcus A. Young, $320,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Shadetree Lane, 12212-Karl Kim to Natalia Bereznikova, $275,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Bunker Hill Rd., 3008-Leslie D. Davenport to Ryan Michael McGranaghan and Rachel Bush, $499,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Karen Elaine Dr., 5530, No. 1714-Dawn K. Nichols to Olajumoke Ajike Adetunji, $128,500.

Randolph St., 6909-Dora M. Moreira to Sunny Ahsan, $285,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Audrey Lane, 743-Ernest and Delores L. McClain to Luis Fernando Bascope Orellana, $279,000.

Huron Dr. N., 107-Zenith Group Corp. to Jose and Soila Veliz De Veliz, $294,000.

Maury Ave., 626-Maria L. Ortega to Graylor Coney Jr., $248,500.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 908-David A. and Ottilie A. Pierce to Connie and Josie P. Williams, $465,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 520-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Chloe Annette Ball, $299,900.

Shelby Dr., 907-Hector O. and Katya V. Flores to Pasoun Rahmani, $275,000.

Wheeler Rd., 4907-Niki L. Jackson Blake to Yessica Alicia Flores Cuevas and Gember A. Vasquez, $290,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 562, No. 6763-Mary V. Hutchinson and Angel M. Murphy to Yerko Ivan Mendoza and Roberto Pena, $70,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Sora Lane, 5719-Daniel Abebe and Tsion Tassew to Joyce Arthur, $300,000.

59th Ave., 6302-Skyhill Investments Corp. to Lisandro and Byron S. Rivera, $365,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Auth Rd., 5602-Susan Homes Corp. to Ascalemariam Kidane, $369,999.

Crab Apple Ct., 4156, No. 4-Wilmington Trust National Association and Mfra Trust to Brittany Walker, $230,000.

Hartfield Ave., 5640-Deborah A. Jones Wrenn to Mazen Ayoubi, $367,500.

Larkspur Rd., 6711-Hilda L. Cea Marquez to Bernice Virginia Campbell, $275,000.

Skyline Dr., 4114-John Wesley and Karen H. Ihrig to Maria Elizabeth Miller, $265,000.

Sunset Lane, 3069-Integrity Professional Contracting Corp. to Collette Ahnyae Sharper, $225,000.

Weltham St., 3421-Andrea D. Jackson and estate of George A. Jackson to Richard Franklin, $252,000.

Wyngate Rd., 2308-Providence Investment Group Corp. to Teana M. Fields, $237,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Bellbrook St., 2807-Amanpreet K. Sandhu and Rajpreet S. Sidhu to Patricia H. Grier, $260,000.

Carlton Ave., 3306-Barbara Cynthia McBeth to John, Willie Mae and Timothy Davis, $325,000.

Gaither St., 2414-Silver Rock Homes Group Corp. to Jerry and Cherita Moore Gause, $315,500.

Huntley Square Dr., 3350, No. B3-Elisa N. Hines to Claudia Beavers, $120,000.

Weldon Dr., 4306-Bluestone Irrevocable Bus Tr. Master Corp. to Bonnie A. Brown and Althea Brown Boone, $384,000.

23rd Pl., 4334-Holt Capital Investments Corp. to Michele D. Tyner, $258,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1009, No. 415-Saint Mary Auto Sales Corp. to Nesim Serequeberhan, $75,000.

30th Ave., 5616-Teresa Kennedy to Isaura I. Medrano Martinez, $285,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Candy Hill Rd., 14901-Krystal F. Johnson to Connor Bond and Heather Greer, $370,000.

Colonel Fenwick Pl., 4639-Jessica R. Nickens to Adewunmi Alaba and Kafayat O. Ahmed, $282,000.

Dunkirk Dr., 12801-Opeoluwa Agboola to Eric Tanekeu Douanla, $430,000.

Governors Park Lane, 15610-Navy Federal Credit Union to Ryan Smith, $510,000.

Graystone Dr., 9904-Elite Improvements & Renovations Corp. to Kenneth R. and April Adams, $418,000.

Havre Turn, 7313-Innovation Homes Corp. to Mildred A. Davis, $335,000.

King Patrick Way, 4913, No. 401-39-Curtis R. Turner to Rodney E. Moseley Jr., $197,000.

Marlton Ave. N., 11812-Devon Wade to Gawanda T. Fitch, $340,000.

New Kent Dr., 4718-U.S. Bank and Lasalle Bank to Craig Williams, $370,000.

Rockdale Lane, 4407-Ronald and Andrea Weathers to Wesley Douglas Stephens, $450,000.

Salford Terr., 13034-Keir A. Ham to Nicholas Lyle Griffith and Mynika D. Butler, $250,000.

Wexford Rd., 8404-James Peter and Maureen A. Jordan to Maria Dejesus and Lewis Stephen Green, $337,000.

Winding Waters Terr., 4016-Mab of Parkside Towns Corp. to James A. Garris Jr., $475,915.

Woodyard Cir., 9808-Erik A. and Jolita D. Young to Gregory Estes, $319,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Dolbrook Lane, 14419-Shawn P. and Rose M. Davenport to Glory Tanyi, $485,000.

Elgin Cir., 10110-Onemain Financial Services Inc. to Marion Campbell, $480,000.

Glenkirk Way, 9909-Natasha Edelen Malloy to Anthony David and Marquisia S. Whorley, $542,500.

Meadowridge Lane, 10414-Jason T. and Heather Rightnour to Angela D. Iorio, $280,000.

Northern Dancer Rd., 2904-HSBC Bank USA and Ace Securities Corp. Home Equity to Godwin and Gloria Nwuha, $585,000.

Saint Edmund Terr., 3102-Rosa Best Johnson and Regina Dobson Cousar to Dwayne Orlando and Camille Karen Lloyd, $603,000.

Saint Michaels Dr., 891-Monica McCormick to Adrienne L. Williams, $230,000.

Stourbridge Ct., 1723-U.S. Bank and 1900 Capital Trust III to Angela Andrea Hollingsworth and Chavance Michael Jacob, $301,000.