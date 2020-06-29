ADELPHI AREA

Evansdale Dr., 2002-QTL Auto Solutions Corp. to Muluken Menkir Yilma and Tibebe Yilma Menkir, $402,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 3224-Tu Phan and Ivy Nguyen to Desalegn Dinku Lulu, $355,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brickyard Station Dr., 7206-Home Rescues Corp. to Michael Olugbemiga Idowu Jr., $416,000.

Queen Anne Ave., 11404-William A. and Raymond G. Fletcher to Edwin A. Lopez Martinez, Edgar Jose Lovo Lopez and Bertha A. Martinez, $373,000.

BOWIE AREA

Foxhill Lane, 12218-Luis Miguel Couto to Joshua and Kirstin C. Mahler, $385,000.

Kennison Lane, 2605-Benjamin and Barbara Hand to Christian Salan and Arnoldo Chavez Garcia, $300,000.

Marleigh Dr., 12006-Bank of New York Mellon to Lisa Ann Thompas and Anthony James Walker, $409,500.

Riverton Lane, 4822-Nichol L. and Diane L. Hackett to Taffy Barbara Compain, $389,900.

Traymore Lane, 2903-Elias I. and Paige M. Senter to Joseph Daniel Prox, $380,000.

Wakefield Lane, 4113-Rosemary T. Gnoffo to June M. Sheehan and June M. Needam, $359,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Atlantis Dr., 16104-Soo Love Corp. to Erbin Adiel Santos Gramajo, $375,600.

Ellen Ct., 3511-Teddy Alexander and Tiffany R. Wade to Scholarstica Osuagwu, $358,000.

Patriot Lane, 1288-David L. and Alyce M. Olson to Eddie J. Iraheta and Aspen M. Elizondo, $247,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Chadsey Lane, 15715-Department of Veterans Affairs to Janet K. Mosley, $385,000.

Kennett Square Way, 15321-Devin Reese Ferrell to Leslie Ann Duff, $309,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

38th St., 4518-Os Consult Corp. to Philip R. Gartland and Natalie Nicolette Matthews, $340,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 5450-Jennifer V. Johnson to Minerva Gutierrez and Kareem Jorif, $278,500.

Coolidge St., 5823-Laquitta Smith Sewell to Lisa Marie Simpson and Jose Francisco Zeledon Castillo, $330,000.

Rollingdale Way, 4746-Keiva Nichole Martin to Sylvia Jenifer, $254,000.

Thomasson Ct., 105-Timothy A. Whitaker to Arnisha Johnson, $331,900.

69th St., 128-Mehdi Naghdi and Nasrin Nabavi Nouri to Rosa M. Del Cid Aleman, $305,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belgravia Lane, 7505-Royland B. Graham to Gabriella N. David, $295,000.

Dutch Village Dr., 1900, No. T-216-Linda S. Young Miller to Erica and Felicia Edmondson, $85,000.

Jason St., 5715-Stephen Donald and Christine Marie Green to John E. and Leia J. Bennett Joseph, $520,500.

State St., 6008-Rene D. Brown to Ruth Hercilia Benavidez, Delmira Guzman Fuentes and Armando Mendez Guzman, $295,000.

Willowwood Ct., 1607-Caron Craig Lewis to Derrick Francis Lewis and Shamsideen Adedamola Edu, $239,000.

CLINTON AREA

Jenni Ave., 8106-Maria C. Wilson and estate of Thomas Conway Proctor to Arthur Darby Jr. and Ella Blaine, $350,000.

Megan Dr., 4803-Kennetha Blunt to Michelle Evans, $285,000.

Shallow River Rd., 5532-HSBC Bank National Association and Ace Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust to Ashley Green, $260,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Lackawanna St., 4800-William Joseph Kammerer Jr. and Irina Antonova to Kay Regina Mena, $360,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 8505-Harmony Homes Corp. to Scott A. Stofel, $365,000.

51st Pl., 9603-Shawn A. and Amy A. Harvey White to Jose A. Reyes, $259,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Little Hill Lane, 3422-Regina L. Winston to Sharmina Dawnae McCoy, $280,000.

Ramblewood Dr., 2101-Fernando Hevia to Stephanie R. Layton, $299,900.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Allentown Rd., 9109-Ramiro Matos to Ricardo Arroyo Alegria, $302,000.

Browns Lane, 2204-Jodit F. Morescalchi and Azeb J. Feyienh to Orlex A. Zurita, $319,900.

Mary Pl., 2418-Sara M. Dimmick to Gustavo U. and Silvia Leticia De Leon, $320,000.

Old Palmer Rd., 9010-Angelito B. and Chona S. Dela Cruz to Oscar Alberto Ventura, $360,000.

Renfrew Cir., 13000-U.S. Bank and Lasalle Bank National Association to Mahmoud and Maher Elmaghraby, $290,000.

Valley Brook Dr., 10700-Oxford Enterprises Corp. to Mario Antonio Sorto Amaya and Aleyda D. Mendoza, $410,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Center Dr. S., 5309, No. 304E-Christopher Baron to Michael G. and Monica N. Rawson, $343,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 6956, No. 300-Kimberley E. Bynum to Eleanor Thornton, $180,900.

Somerset Ct., 7823-Kelly Ji Young and Byung Min Rim to Thomas Joshua and Antonia Green, $300,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

55th Ave., 5023-818 International Corp. to Danny Pena and Jose Abraham Fuentes Flores, $335,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Galaxy View Lane, 10309-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Ebenezer K. and Benedicta Acquah, $534,745.

Lyngate Ct., 5708-Tradiant Corp. to Abel Edilberto Sagastume and Karen Lisseth Andrade Bustillo, $525,000.

Westgate Rd., 5630-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Samuel D. Tatis, $300,000.

93rd Pl., 6307-Carey T. and Sue J. David to Daniel Oswaldo Herrera Morales, $265,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Castleton Pl., 229-Carol A. Reed to Darryl Beasley, $312,000.

Elberfeld Ct., 14701-Robert and Rupa Crite to Michael and Deena Vaughn, $525,000.

Honeysuckle Ct., 11416, No. 8-Ashley Mayon to Kristan Chenell and Keenen Kinney, $210,000.

Lake Forest Dr., 1900-Diana Figueroa and Jose Rivera to Godwin Oblitey, $580,000.

Sansbury Rd., 1655-Sean Hodges to Maghoney Dednam, $340,000.

LAUREL AREA

Berryleaf Dr., 7409-Joyce Jean Lanham to Deborah G. Preston, $270,000.

Jera Pl., 15701-Cassandra D. Wilson to Luis Guardado, $320,000.

Montgomery St., 911-Anne R. Allen Horn to Charles Andrew Pompei, $337,500.

Windham Rd., 6006-John W. Porton to Benjamin J. Kaberle, $369,900.

MONTPELIER AREA

Cherry Lane, 9258, No. 28-Ursula F. and Michael C. Dawson to Edward Franklin Stanley, $190,000.

Point Lane N., 12900-Mary Catherine and Alfred E. Porteus to Kristina M. Mann, $320,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Carrollton Pkwy., 8434-Thomas Caldwell Jr. and estate of Clifford Samuel Lee to Lucila S. Mejia, $277,000.

55th Ave., 3514-Pearl Realty Corp. to Dolores Las Andrade De Miranda, $269,900.

OXON HILL AREA

Forest Dr. S., 924-William Bennett to Maxima Copa Fernandez, $234,000.

Sachem Dr., 5903-Tanweer Bashir to Miguel Angel Hernandez Sanchez and Ana Cristela Garciaguirre, $329,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Lacy Ave., 4622-Debra Kittredge and estate of Frederick H. Heise to Calvino Stanford Jr., $171,000.

Vernon Way, 5508-Roman Group Inc. to Vondell Hill, $320,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Station Dr., 3017-Bridgett Finney to Willie Lawrence Miller, $232,000.

Edgemere Dr., 6805-Humg Corp. to Yasmen Jimil Sarter, $362,590.

Tolson Rd., 5317-John L. and Gail T. Lockhart to Tony D. Jones, $285,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Legation Rd., 1405-Carolyn Burgess to Sandina L. Green, $341,326.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Baskerville Pl., 8700-Department of Veterans Affairs to Joseph M. Denney, $257,000.

Chariot Way, 4131-Shayla Belton to Sherry L. Harper, $423,000.

Crain Hwy., 7400-U.S. Bank National Association and Wilmington Trust Co. to Sergio Rincon, Faviola M. Huerta Rincon and Ramiro D. Rincon Huerta, $317,100.

Harmon Pl., 17216-Portia M. Smith and David C. Burrell III to Ishmail and Jociana M. Kabia, $329,900.

Lord Fairfax Pl., 13801-Pamela Denise Meade to Janetta Christine Mason, $230,000.

Sutherland Cir., 4503-Anna M. Reid to Marco Lavar and Bianca Andrea Carter, $334,000.

Woodyard Rd., 5320-Christopher D. Gerber to Rachel M. Gibson, $369,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Dolphin Way, 14808-Anthony J. and Alana C. Washington to Susana F. Diggs, $715,000.

Johnstone Lane, 15209-Hanix Investment Corp. to Gregory E. and Brittany Walker, $435,000.

Parkside Dr., 1900-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Gwendolyn Bracey, $538,250.