Metzerott Rd., 1804, No. 401-Gerard A. Barrenechea and Sonia E. Coello to Cedric P. Ngahan, $115,000.

20th Ave., 8412-U.S. Bank National Association and SG Mortgage Securities Trust to Addis Gebermariam, $289,800.

AD

BELTSVILLE AREA

Cherry Hill Rd., 11342, No. 2E-Richard P. and Catherine A. Coates to Mulu Assefaw, $120,000.

Loughborough Pl., 7702-Akilahmed and Anjum Dahya to Guillaume Kemvo, $502,500.

AD

Romlon St., 4427, No. 104-Residential Value Corp. to Mohammed S. Adem, $112,500.

BOWIE AREA

Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4500-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Patrice L. Gaye, $420,000.

Holmehurst Way, 4401-Jarra Balcha and Weynshet Taffa to Caroline A. and Ignatius N. Atekwana, $436,900.

Lavender Lane, 4106-Alexander Dixon to Pamela M. Duarte, $349,000.

Rising Lane, 4517-Dorothy A. Goeller to Stephen and Kimberly Anne Wilkins, $297,000.

Silvergate Lane, 11611-U.S. Bank National Association and First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust to Anexi Ceron, $351,000.

AD

Yorktown Dr., 13313-Jayson Beckman and Shahana Ahmed to Delores Bigby and Jazmyn Danielle Thomas, $405,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Easton Dr., 3440-Pamela Ann McKenzie Crittenden to Kellie N. Frazier, $250,000.

Ettrick Ct., 3921, No. 9-33-Federal National Mortgage Association to Soehl Rana and Sheikh A. Rahma, $295,000.

AD

Nomad Ct. W., 2808-Louis N. Molineaux to Evan Schroeder and Elizabeth Emerson, $245,000.

Portland Lane, 1621-DMV Homes Corp. to Lawanda Slowe, $365,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Croom Rd., 19701-Charles Funkhouser and estate of Doyle F. Funkhouser to Ricky L. Goad, $360,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Booker Dr., 903-Ophelia and John Hyman to Marliesa Marva Headley and Michael Anthony Thompson, $250,000.

AD

Early Oaks Lane, 1403-Jacqueline L. Allmond to Rafael Bonilla, $175,000.

Harrington St., 6108-Nicole Fils to Alice Germaine N. Beukam, $435,000.

Nye St., 1400-Jenix Investments Corp. to Darnell J. Smith, $286,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Dakin Ct., 10000-Johnnie E. Cobb to Timothy C. Leak, $240,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Kent Village Pl., 2442-Jose A. Rodriguez to Mirna Esperanza Treminio Garache, $255,000.

Tailgate Terr., 522-Fairfax Properties Corp. to Jabbar Miah and Devi A. Tharu, $372,000.

AD

CLINTON AREA

Abilene Pl., 9003-East West Property Management Corp. to Jessica Carolina Orellana, $331,500.

Gwynndale Dr., 9301-Omid Land Group Corp. to Raynell Ellena and Donald Vernon Stewart, $339,900.

AD

King Gallahan Ct., 11107-Timberlake Gallahan Corp. to Chavone Lynae Tripp and Verdell Robert Nash, $780,640.

Spruce Dr., 5603-Lionel L. Ball to Teameka N. Hyatt, $302,083.

Temple Hill Rd., 8708-Helen E. Thomas and Angela M. Craft to Valerie Nadine Bolden, $299,999.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Milestone Way, 9623, No. D-2-Edwin C. Fernandes to Evette D. Pinder, $445,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Roslyn Ave., 2514-Farris Investments Corp. to Cecil W. Jenkins, $300,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Bellefield Ct., 2509-Stephany Gist to Teresa Butts, $315,000.

Captain Wendell Pruitt Way, 3310-John C. and Deloris Perry to Misael Gomez, Esperanza E. Gomez Campos and Lesli J. Campos Hernandez, $498,000.

AD

AD

Driftwood Lane, 8412-Jay T. Stowell to Celso A. Bonilla Guzman, Feliciano Guzman and Maria Bonilla De Guzman, $435,000.

Locksley Rd., 9209-Tony L. Johnson to Lynnelle J. Paige, $417,000.

Pendleton St., 13607-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Maria I. Abila and Angela C. Portales De Vasquez, $270,000.

Swan Creek Rd., 1103-Alvin D. White Jr. to Nevery J. Berry, $550,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8423, No. 102-Erica McWhorter to Devin Lloyd, $150,000.

Morrison Dr., 7202-Ana Paola Bueno to Abimbola Aregbe and Zaccheus A. Ayandiji, $301,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Duchaine Dr., 5628-Maria Victoria Rodas to Marisa and Armando Javier, $315,000.

AD

Goddard Dr., 7317-U.S. Bank and Washington Mutual Pass Through Certificates to Ifeoma Ogbolu, $400,000.

Leslie Ave., 8645-Kimberly Thomas Brown to Ernest Nforna, $361,000.

AD

First St., 9006-Jose A. Gonzalez to Stephanie Garcia Flores, Sandra D. Garcia and Delmis Flores, $359,900.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bottsford Ave., 219-Carlette Brooks Dorsey and estate of James D. Sumner to Michael and Janean Hawkins, $695,000.

Jeff Rd., 3611-Frank Hubert and Keith Thomas Davis to Winston and Annie Samuel, $300,000.

Pleasant Colony Dr., 16609-Bank of New York Mellon and Cwalt 2006 to Michael Tamaine and Natasha Nicole Jones, $635,250.

Ring Bill Loop, 1203-Bernard I. Purnell Jr. and Renee Y. Alston to Anthony M. Palmer, $345,000.

AD

Shapswick Pl., 15219-Robert Wingfield to Olutosin Ajakaiye, $529,000.

Weymouth St., 131-Melissa Phillips Jordan to James Brian Saunders, $292,000.

LAUREL AREA

Chadsworth Terr., 13910-Michael Devante and Sandra Darnell White to Milton E. and Maria Claudia Pascual, $480,000.

AD

Kalmia Dr., 15107-Elizabeth E. Orellana to Nadine Moore and Lester E. Kelly, $292,000.

Mulberry St., 8528-Paula L. Burton to Alexander Manuel Obando and Cristina Mercedes Obando Lemos, $309,900.

Woodruff Ct., 7609-Jason Seong to Diderot Nguesson Diffo, $300,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Garrison Rd., 7757-Derrick Burgess and estate of Willie J. Cooper to Xenia C. and Jose A. Hernandez, $315,000.

AD

85th Ave., 5400, No. 103-George W. Thompson to Irina Yulianova and Valery Anisimov, $85,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Huron Dr. N., 204-MVC Services Corp. to Paige Marie Bussanich and Andrew Winston Falion, $285,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 548-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Daniel Joseph Gould, $399,900.

RIVERDALE AREA

Kennedy St., 6206-Latoya John Lindsay to Ava L. Jones, $228,900.

SUITLAND AREA

Barto Ave., 5005-Phillip and Shirley Eppard to Adrian Bernard Ash, $300,000.

AD

Park Blvd., 3917-Marwayne Ventures Corp. to Terrence Ahoua and Laeticia Kaseya, $325,000.

Swann Rd., 3319-Louis P. Green Jr. to Jennifer Eugene Peters Dixon, $300,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Afton St., 2525-Joshua J. Jordan to Micheaux A. Wiley, $225,000.

Gaither St., 1923-Joyce J. Woodson to Majdi M. Rafea and Lily G. Assefa, $285,000.

Lloyd Ct., 2910-Blakeney Enterprises Inc. to Chelise Latrice and Demario Tresean McGhee, $265,000.

Southern Ave., 3101, No. 28-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Ernest Wayne Lewis II, $44,000.

Wood Rd., 4807-Vernon F. and Velma M. Colfack to Jonathan Ortega Perez, $263,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillumgate Rd., 5806-Mary Ellen Sullivan and estate of Dorothy E. Panchik to Vinicio Gomez Juarez and Mayra Gisell Alvarenga, $325,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

AD

Colonel Addison Ct., 14311-Denise R. Majette to Michaele Freeman, $312,000.

Dorval Ave., 9820-JCHS Investments Corp. to Brian Dee Smith, $355,000.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3615-HWR Corp. to Trinette Allison Bolden, $384,790.

Jousting Lane, 9105-Anthony O. and Michelle V. Gaston to Fnu Bazil Teghen Gah Ndum, $406,983.

Old Crain Hwy., 5431-Rafael H. Hylton to Andenet Melaku Gelaw, $280,000.

Ranch Rd., 4036-Brenda B. Holden to Genesia Johnson, $430,000.

Thoroughbred Dr., 4509-Lisa A. Quinta to Tasha Liddell, $425,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Broadleaf St., 10009, No. 16-Justin Thornton and Sylvia Thornton Peoples to Shadawn Reddick Smith, $265,000.

Faraway Ct., 723-Temitope and Okieriete Enajekpo to Oluwafunmbi J. and Titilayo Fasina, $320,000.

Saint Francis Way, 11942-Deborah S. Rodriguez and Terrence N. Hamilton to Kimberly Ann Davis, $440,000.