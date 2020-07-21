ADELPHI AREA

Charleston Pl., 2117-Ocean Holdigns Corp. to Juan A. Cruz Del Cid and Brenda I. Canales Zamora, $385,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1826, No. 205-Claudia Antonia Membreno to Beronica and Walter Bonilla, $119,000.

23rd Ave., 8707-Roberto and Vilma C. Castillo to Lydia E. Colon, $324,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Elmwood Rd., 4506-RGS Residential Inc. to Courtney Brock, $372,000.

Manheim Ave., 4912-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Loc Quy Tran, Long Thanh Tran and Ngai Thi Nguyen, $345,000.

Sellman Rd., 4100-Iris G. and Billy J. Cabrera to Zuni Uddin, $381,500.

BOWIE AREA

Bartlett Lane, 2711-Alexander Rodriguez Diaz to Megan Alter and Kevin Connolly, $400,000.

Deepwood Ct., 4628, No. 92C-Pamela D. Brown to Harry Lan, $256,000.

Old Chapel Rd., 13314-James F. and Silvija Kiernan to Lorna Patricia Gayle and Copeland E. Eccleston, $400,000.

Stafford Lane, 12422-Jacqueline Velvet Coles to Sheila B. Dobson, $329,900.

Vista Gardens Dr., 10827-Samantha Homed to Azubuike Henry Ogbuokiri, $355,000.

14th St., 13115-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Layla Aly, $301,100.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Edenwood Dr., 16105-Ian K. Callender to Mervis A. Johnson and Yeneisha S. Greene, $310,000.

Norge Ct., 15524-Oracle Fields Inc. to Colette Jacqueline Green Wells, $264,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Aquasco Rd., 19120-James W. Graner Jr. to George and Sharon Jones, $960,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Alabaster Ct., 835-David Bates Okunola to Hadassa Dubuche, $263,000.

Cedarleaf Ave., 514-Kce Inc. to Barbara and Jeffrey McClanahan, $270,000.

Elfin Ave., 911-Az Capital Inc. to Kimiesha Rose and Charlie Jones, $230,000.

Highview Dr., 1014-Delorise P. Ragins Hunter to Mihir Prakash and Jennifer Lynne Sittig, $285,000.

Sisalbed Ct., 607-Maryom G. Fox to Mohammed Akram and Farah Bouyacoub, $275,000.

Walbridge St., 6122-Raitisha Spencer to Dewayne Davis and Angela M. Birth, $335,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Advantage Lane, 8008-James D. Graham to Brenda S. Groover, $379,900.

Village Green Dr., 1715, No. Z-34-Green Dutch Village Corp. to Danielle Robinson, $142,000.

CLINTON AREA

Berkshire Dr., 7305-Peter L. and Athelia H. Claud to Rachel W. Barnett and Candice L. Frink, $365,000.

Kittama Dr., 8101-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to Breshana Q. and Christopher E. Miller, $799,900.

Quiet Brook Lane, 10044-Devon Renee Bumbray Quarles to Michele Reynolds McIntosh, $280,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Pontiac St., 6005-Paul Eugene Sorensen Jr. and estate of Shirley C. Sorensen to Kristina Marie Zilli and Nick Joseph Depinto, $370,880.

Westchester Park Dr., 6012, No. 102-Estate of Irene S. Heine and Judith H. Brockett to Eva Haase, $129,900.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Burgess Rd., 5800-Joy Ira Corp. to Fernando De Leon Reyes and Moises De Leon, $334,900.

Forest Run Dr., 2805, No. 2-204-Lora A. Jackson to Loretta A. Webb, $115,000.

Leona St., 7209-Capital Realty Corp. to Stephanie A. Tolson, $330,000.

Parkland Dr., 2635-LMS Enterprise Corp. to Jose M. Vera and Rosa Diaz Romero, $252,500.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Braeburn Dr., 800-Meia M. and David G. Marshall to Edna Tate, $433,000.

Captains View Lane, 11004-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rodrigo Antonio Alarcon Campos, $323,000.

Eagleton Lane, 6907-Terence and Milissa Penn to Starlene Maenette Black, $320,000.

Kris Ran Ct., 13401-JD Investment Group Corp. to Vinikka Rochelle Smith and Viola R. Evans, $360,000.

Piscataway Dr., 13509-Frances P. Swann Carter to Doralba S. and Daniela Victoria Hebden, $395,000.

Swan Harbour Rd., 1310-Andrew and Lorene Joosten to Daphne Pendleton, $785,000.

Ticonderoga Ct., 11401-FTB Homes Corp. to Danielle Pace, $455,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Prospect Hill Rd., 11033-David L. and Eileen J. Lengenfelder to Fausto Isabel Claros Ramos, Jonathan Josue Perez Deleon and Ana Alicia Claros Vigil, $275,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8469, No. 101-Don J. and Sara J. Garris to Theresa Whittington, $139,777.

Morrison Dr., 7403-Liangen Hu to Hua Ai, $285,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Kenilworth Ave., 5042-Carl Jordan to Silvia Arely Cea, $269,900.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Beachwood Ave., 9604-Zoubida Benhamida to Rafael A. Rodas and Silvia A. Martinez, $355,000.

Echols Ave., 7904-Ires MD Corp. to Ashley Gabriela Chavez and Darwin Joel Chavez Quinteros, $325,000.

Halton Terr., 10331-David R. and Esther Y. Stockwell to Kevin Mack, $467,900.

Lincoln Ave., 5718-Latrese L. Arnold to Jose J. and Maria Jose Vasquez, $385,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Campus Way S., 9987, No. 130-Ty Webb Corp. to Karen Kelly, $211,800.

Green Wing Terr., 15002-Michael and Deena Vaughn to Tanina Cook, $343,000.

New Acadia Lane, 13310, No. 205-Jimmy L. Little Jr. and estate of Jimmy L. Little Sr. to Susan E. Berger, $215,000.

Pochard Ct., 1004-Dorothy Erma Thomas to Michelle F. Simpson and Keshia Finegan, $450,000.

Rollys Ridge Ave., 12402, No. 1502-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Anna and Tatyana Makarova, $250,000.

Tewkesbury Pl., 15307-Reshone L. Moore to Sandra J. Massey, $394,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. E., 7622, No. 313-Nayereh Mowla Beyad to Nancy Corina Vasquez, $200,000.

Clark Ave., 13609-Hedi A. and Noureddine Krichene to David Spencer and Joann Schoolfield, $510,000.

Laurel Ave., 602-Mary E. Ortel to Michael S. Barahona, $280,000.

Orem Dr., 6800-Walter N. and Mary R. Beyer to Janet A. Omotunde, $375,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Joshua Ct., 8202-Brandon M. Eckstorm to William Ngameni, $375,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

31st St., 4013-Ethelbert and Patricia Peters to Leah and Mason Douglas, $510,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Cree Dr., 122-Sharolli and Shaid Aslam to Gabriela F. Melendez, $395,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 560-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartmants Corp. to Keisha B. Mathews, $363,400.

RIVERDALE AREA

Mustang Dr., 6001-Fernando Mendez and Benito Roberto Mendez Moran to Dereje Asfaw Wolde Mariam and Asnaku Belay Bekele, $338,000.

Taylor Rd., 5511-James Miller to Jose S. Perez Ventura and Maria Del Carmen Hercules Torres, $380,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Randolph Rd., 6501-Marcelo Ruben Flores Huaman to Tracy L. Press, $305,000.

Talmadge Cir., 4277-Rickey Freeman Yates to Mazen Ayoubi, $380,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane N., 2114-Constance M. Tynes to Curtis D. Benson and Vivian Pearson, $220,000.

Dawn Lane, 2206-Jamie C. Lee and estate of Brenda J. Norris to Ronald D. White, $215,000.

Henderson Rd., 5013-Flagship Investments Corp. and Eeb Ventures Corp. to Tiaa Booker Rutherford, $384,900.

Mansfield Dr., 5707-Chideha M. and Priscilla Ohuoha to Bernadetha F. Makwega and Demetria Ayoub, $367,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Colburn Terr., 5051-Preferred Business Xchange Corp. to Gina M. Beckman and Stephen Wright Jr., $375,000.

29th Ave., 5621-Jose N. Flores to Areli Herrera Padilla, Aroldo Ramirez Grijalva and Rosalva Grijalva De Ramirez, $305,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Brookmead Ct., 16227-Melissa Eversley Jensen to Mimota and Kadija Ramoni, $272,000.

Colonel Addison Pl., 4900-Adrienne M. Burch to Mohammed Yamen B. and Maher Bashir Alhumayer, $310,000.

Glover Park Dr., 5604-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Kimberley Daniels and Holly L. Monroe, $349,900.

Rheims Ct., 8501-Indru and Nima Jashnani to Adrienne Denise Datcher, $295,000.

Trumps Hill Rd., 9108-Reta A. Smith and estate of Nancy J. Persun to Catrina Simpson, $340,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Caribon Ct., 4104-Larry Kenneth Banks to Godwin P. and Emem O. Archibong, $470,000.

Hall Station Dr., 902, No. 102-Manya Makoski Puppione to Richard D. and Simidele B. Newbold, $290,000.