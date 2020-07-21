ADELPHI AREA
Charleston Pl., 2117-Ocean Holdigns Corp. to Juan A. Cruz Del Cid and Brenda I. Canales Zamora, $385,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1826, No. 205-Claudia Antonia Membreno to Beronica and Walter Bonilla, $119,000.
23rd Ave., 8707-Roberto and Vilma C. Castillo to Lydia E. Colon, $324,000.
BELTSVILLE AREA
Elmwood Rd., 4506-RGS Residential Inc. to Courtney Brock, $372,000.
Manheim Ave., 4912-Clear Sky Properties Corp. to Loc Quy Tran, Long Thanh Tran and Ngai Thi Nguyen, $345,000.
Sellman Rd., 4100-Iris G. and Billy J. Cabrera to Zuni Uddin, $381,500.
BOWIE AREA
Bartlett Lane, 2711-Alexander Rodriguez Diaz to Megan Alter and Kevin Connolly, $400,000.
Deepwood Ct., 4628, No. 92C-Pamela D. Brown to Harry Lan, $256,000.
Old Chapel Rd., 13314-James F. and Silvija Kiernan to Lorna Patricia Gayle and Copeland E. Eccleston, $400,000.
Stafford Lane, 12422-Jacqueline Velvet Coles to Sheila B. Dobson, $329,900.
Vista Gardens Dr., 10827-Samantha Homed to Azubuike Henry Ogbuokiri, $355,000.
14th St., 13115-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Layla Aly, $301,100.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Edenwood Dr., 16105-Ian K. Callender to Mervis A. Johnson and Yeneisha S. Greene, $310,000.
Norge Ct., 15524-Oracle Fields Inc. to Colette Jacqueline Green Wells, $264,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Aquasco Rd., 19120-James W. Graner Jr. to George and Sharon Jones, $960,000.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Alabaster Ct., 835-David Bates Okunola to Hadassa Dubuche, $263,000.
Cedarleaf Ave., 514-Kce Inc. to Barbara and Jeffrey McClanahan, $270,000.
Elfin Ave., 911-Az Capital Inc. to Kimiesha Rose and Charlie Jones, $230,000.
Highview Dr., 1014-Delorise P. Ragins Hunter to Mihir Prakash and Jennifer Lynne Sittig, $285,000.
Sisalbed Ct., 607-Maryom G. Fox to Mohammed Akram and Farah Bouyacoub, $275,000.
Walbridge St., 6122-Raitisha Spencer to Dewayne Davis and Angela M. Birth, $335,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Advantage Lane, 8008-James D. Graham to Brenda S. Groover, $379,900.
Village Green Dr., 1715, No. Z-34-Green Dutch Village Corp. to Danielle Robinson, $142,000.
CLINTON AREA
Berkshire Dr., 7305-Peter L. and Athelia H. Claud to Rachel W. Barnett and Candice L. Frink, $365,000.
Kittama Dr., 8101-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to Breshana Q. and Christopher E. Miller, $799,900.
Quiet Brook Lane, 10044-Devon Renee Bumbray Quarles to Michele Reynolds McIntosh, $280,000.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Pontiac St., 6005-Paul Eugene Sorensen Jr. and estate of Shirley C. Sorensen to Kristina Marie Zilli and Nick Joseph Depinto, $370,880.
Westchester Park Dr., 6012, No. 102-Estate of Irene S. Heine and Judith H. Brockett to Eva Haase, $129,900.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Burgess Rd., 5800-Joy Ira Corp. to Fernando De Leon Reyes and Moises De Leon, $334,900.
Forest Run Dr., 2805, No. 2-204-Lora A. Jackson to Loretta A. Webb, $115,000.
Leona St., 7209-Capital Realty Corp. to Stephanie A. Tolson, $330,000.
Parkland Dr., 2635-LMS Enterprise Corp. to Jose M. Vera and Rosa Diaz Romero, $252,500.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Braeburn Dr., 800-Meia M. and David G. Marshall to Edna Tate, $433,000.
Captains View Lane, 11004-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Rodrigo Antonio Alarcon Campos, $323,000.
Eagleton Lane, 6907-Terence and Milissa Penn to Starlene Maenette Black, $320,000.
Kris Ran Ct., 13401-JD Investment Group Corp. to Vinikka Rochelle Smith and Viola R. Evans, $360,000.
Piscataway Dr., 13509-Frances P. Swann Carter to Doralba S. and Daniela Victoria Hebden, $395,000.
Swan Harbour Rd., 1310-Andrew and Lorene Joosten to Daphne Pendleton, $785,000.
Ticonderoga Ct., 11401-FTB Homes Corp. to Danielle Pace, $455,000.
GLENN DALE AREA
Prospect Hill Rd., 11033-David L. and Eileen J. Lengenfelder to Fausto Isabel Claros Ramos, Jonathan Josue Perez Deleon and Ana Alicia Claros Vigil, $275,000.
GREENBELT AREA
Greenbelt Rd., 8469, No. 101-Don J. and Sara J. Garris to Theresa Whittington, $139,777.
Morrison Dr., 7403-Liangen Hu to Hua Ai, $285,000.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Kenilworth Ave., 5042-Carl Jordan to Silvia Arely Cea, $269,900.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Beachwood Ave., 9604-Zoubida Benhamida to Rafael A. Rodas and Silvia A. Martinez, $355,000.
Echols Ave., 7904-Ires MD Corp. to Ashley Gabriela Chavez and Darwin Joel Chavez Quinteros, $325,000.
Halton Terr., 10331-David R. and Esther Y. Stockwell to Kevin Mack, $467,900.
Lincoln Ave., 5718-Latrese L. Arnold to Jose J. and Maria Jose Vasquez, $385,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Campus Way S., 9987, No. 130-Ty Webb Corp. to Karen Kelly, $211,800.
Green Wing Terr., 15002-Michael and Deena Vaughn to Tanina Cook, $343,000.
New Acadia Lane, 13310, No. 205-Jimmy L. Little Jr. and estate of Jimmy L. Little Sr. to Susan E. Berger, $215,000.
Pochard Ct., 1004-Dorothy Erma Thomas to Michelle F. Simpson and Keshia Finegan, $450,000.
Rollys Ridge Ave., 12402, No. 1502-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and Newrez Corp. to Anna and Tatyana Makarova, $250,000.
Tewkesbury Pl., 15307-Reshone L. Moore to Sandra J. Massey, $394,000.
LAUREL AREA
Arbory Ct. E., 7622, No. 313-Nayereh Mowla Beyad to Nancy Corina Vasquez, $200,000.
Clark Ave., 13609-Hedi A. and Noureddine Krichene to David Spencer and Joann Schoolfield, $510,000.
Laurel Ave., 602-Mary E. Ortel to Michael S. Barahona, $280,000.
Orem Dr., 6800-Walter N. and Mary R. Beyer to Janet A. Omotunde, $375,000.
MONTPELIER AREA
Joshua Ct., 8202-Brandon M. Eckstorm to William Ngameni, $375,000.
MOUNT RAINIER AREA
31st St., 4013-Ethelbert and Patricia Peters to Leah and Mason Douglas, $510,000.
OXON HILL AREA
Cree Dr., 122-Sharolli and Shaid Aslam to Gabriela F. Melendez, $395,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 560-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartmants Corp. to Keisha B. Mathews, $363,400.
RIVERDALE AREA
Mustang Dr., 6001-Fernando Mendez and Benito Roberto Mendez Moran to Dereje Asfaw Wolde Mariam and Asnaku Belay Bekele, $338,000.
Taylor Rd., 5511-James Miller to Jose S. Perez Ventura and Maria Del Carmen Hercules Torres, $380,000.
SUITLAND AREA
Randolph Rd., 6501-Marcelo Ruben Flores Huaman to Tracy L. Press, $305,000.
Talmadge Cir., 4277-Rickey Freeman Yates to Mazen Ayoubi, $380,000.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Anvil Lane N., 2114-Constance M. Tynes to Curtis D. Benson and Vivian Pearson, $220,000.
Dawn Lane, 2206-Jamie C. Lee and estate of Brenda J. Norris to Ronald D. White, $215,000.
Henderson Rd., 5013-Flagship Investments Corp. and Eeb Ventures Corp. to Tiaa Booker Rutherford, $384,900.
Mansfield Dr., 5707-Chideha M. and Priscilla Ohuoha to Bernadetha F. Makwega and Demetria Ayoub, $367,000.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
Colburn Terr., 5051-Preferred Business Xchange Corp. to Gina M. Beckman and Stephen Wright Jr., $375,000.
29th Ave., 5621-Jose N. Flores to Areli Herrera Padilla, Aroldo Ramirez Grijalva and Rosalva Grijalva De Ramirez, $305,000.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Brookmead Ct., 16227-Melissa Eversley Jensen to Mimota and Kadija Ramoni, $272,000.
Colonel Addison Pl., 4900-Adrienne M. Burch to Mohammed Yamen B. and Maher Bashir Alhumayer, $310,000.
Glover Park Dr., 5604-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Kimberley Daniels and Holly L. Monroe, $349,900.
Rheims Ct., 8501-Indru and Nima Jashnani to Adrienne Denise Datcher, $295,000.
Trumps Hill Rd., 9108-Reta A. Smith and estate of Nancy J. Persun to Catrina Simpson, $340,000.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Caribon Ct., 4104-Larry Kenneth Banks to Godwin P. and Emem O. Archibong, $470,000.
Hall Station Dr., 902, No. 102-Manya Makoski Puppione to Richard D. and Simidele B. Newbold, $290,000.
Saint Josephs Dr., 2504-Cynthia Larbi to Michelle Morgan, $520,000.