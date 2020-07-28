BELTSVILLE AREA
Brickyard Blvd., 12936-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Brandy Renee and Levar Frederick Charles, $504,040.
Harrison Rd., 4000-Phuoc T. Hoang to Wilber Alexander Portillo, $384,900.
BOWIE AREA
Belair Dr., 2902-Martha E. Tchamouroff to Tanika Lenee Smith, $330,000.
Kemmerton Lane, 12424-Fausto C. and Digna I. Fuentes to Deborah Lynn Morgan Manning, $355,000.
Manvel Lane, 12320-Gerald Archibald and Jane Slaven Nelson to Harlon M. Hubbard, $384,900.
Overbrook Lane, 13413-William Cox to Gem Encarnacion and Arturo Infante Santillana, $379,000.
River Park Rd., 8125-Kwaku Bonsra and Akua Ntiamoah Roach to Seth A. and Mary Ann Morgan, $555,000.
Tapered Lane, 2901-Stephen C. Sook and estate of Ruth Evelyn Hynes Sook to Rodrick Kibler, $360,000.
Vista Gardens Dr., 10835-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Bukola Raji, $335,000.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Eightpenny Lane, 3775, No. 179-Stonetrust Corp. to Marcus D. Braxton, $275,000.
Needlewood Lane, 2903-Ahmed Ettachfini and Samah Mahmi to Henry J. Machado Melendez, $315,000.
Oak Ct. N., 15537-Clinton S. and Shannon N. Burns to Hjordis Alvonna Fantroy, $200,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Grayhawk Ct., 8209-Joe M. Gray to Regina L. Winston, $420,000.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Alabaster Ct., 862-Jubril Oyesiji to Olubukola O. Akinsipe, $270,000.
Clinglog St., 6606-Lashaun Nicole Thompson Washington to Edis J. Maldonado Turcios, $250,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Countrywood Ct., 1783-Parveen Ahuja to Paula S. Nolan, $241,900.
Inwood St., 6209-Stephen Bottalico to Ubong E. Akpan, $389,900.
Reicher St., 8612-Marilyn McPherson Corder and estate of Doris J. McPherson to Victor N. Etongwe, $220,000.
Village Green Dr., 1939, No. U-207-Brenda Horton to Catherine Jamia Brown, $167,000.
CLINTON AREA
Dangerfield Rd., 9901-Lewis E. Foster to Joselin C. Lopez Rivas, Celso Lopez Guardado and Transito D. Rivas Lopez, $370,000.
Hellen Lee Dr., 6105-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Stephon McNair and Frederick Proctor, $267,000.
Kittama Dr., 8619-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to John C. and Deloris Perry, $705,793.
Salima St., 4912-William Patterson and Sharon Quinn to Janice Smith Corbett, $327,000.
Summersweet Dr., 6407-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Devon Renee Bumbray Quarles, $550,000.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Rhode Island Ave., 7505-Alan W. Goldey and estate of Paul R. Goldey to John M. Hawvermale, $330,000.
34th Ave., 8610-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Sheetal Thakur and Ketan Mane, $338,751.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Leona St., 7508-Shirley A. Dodgson to Kimmie S. Moore, $198,900.
Wendover Dr., 7218-Sofronja E. Ford and estate of Gregory J. Matthews Sr. to Janace M. Ferguson, $270,000.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Browns Lane, 2007-Mai P. Nguyen to Stephanie G. Hinton, $280,000.
Charles Way, 8118-Vickie Cark and estate of Eleanor E. Jones to Amin Hussein and Antonio Rios Ponce, $306,300.
Gunpowder Dr., 11409-Larry J. Osborne Jr. and estate of Larry J. Osborne Sr. to Laura Austin, $432,000.
Lancelot Rd., 9307-Capital Companies Corp. to Shauntel L. and Isaiah Ellis, $419,900.
Manteo Ct., 9717-Richard and Audra Grinius Ranous to Erskine Lassiter, $401,000.
Old Fort Rd., 10807-Williams Property Group Corp. to Salvador A. and Carlos Serpas, $300,000.
Taylor Ave., 1604-Calvin Wood to Josue Gerson Zelaya Molina and Mayra Esmeralda Jimenez, $378,000.
GREENBELT AREA
Greenbelt Rd., 8669, No. 102-Awouvome Amewou Atisso to Yancy Velasquez Carcamo, $90,000.
Ora Ct., 7720-Patricia A. Gibbs Coates to Maria D. Chevez De Martinez, $299,900.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Longfellow St., 4409-Brian Coulombe and Katherine Gormally to Alexander B. Restaino and Sarah N. Finnegan, $443,000.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
93rd Ave., 6221-NRZ Reo Inventory Corp. to Abayneh Mengistu, $346,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Black Thorn Ct., 3000-Terrence Carl James and Eve Denise Ferguson to Arthur B. Garbla Jr., $415,000.
Cape Shell Ct., 13207-Janeane L. and Barbara J. Walker to Evangeline Ngozi and Izuchukwu Precious Igwe, $439,500.
Dubs Ct., 10913-Pluto Housing Corp. to Tina L. Churchman, $415,000.
Hobart St., 9103-Teane R. Smith to Ywuana Monica Peden, $235,000.
Pookey Way, 10408-1st Choice Home Improvement Corp. to Vitro D. Hoskins, $465,000.
Royal Commerce Pl., 9850-Marsha Jean Barnes to Koudjo M. Koumadi, $315,900.
Town Center Cir., 8911, No. 4-308-Sparkal Day to Molika I. Al Amin El Best, $117,000.
LAUREL AREA
Ashford Pl., 14833-Kenneth G. Kellner Jr. to Regina Freeman and Redell Young II, $299,900.
Haynes Rd., 15713-Michael O. and Jamise J. Dixon to Hazell Pleitez Espinoza and Jose A. Pleitez, $325,000.
McCahill Dr., 6500-Guoyuan Liu to Jose A. Bolanos Campos, $385,000.
MONTPELIER AREA
Mount Pleasant Dr., 12112-Jason Michael and Kimberly Hopkins McGrody to Gregory D. and Gretchen M. Kindle Holman, $375,000.
Tuscany Dr., 11738-Bounsou Bowman and Claudia V. O’Connor to Kathy L. Vines, $353,000.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
Karen Elaine Dr., 5500, No. 909-Manoranjan and Geeta Tayal to Dawn K. Nichols, $83,608.
Topton St., 7612-Tax Certificate Consultants Inc. to Pierre P. Duverne, Marie G. Joseph and Jacques Civil, $356,000.
OXON HILL AREA
Esther Dr., 7908-Jerry A. Morey to Jose Manuel Cruz Montanez and Alma R. Abundez Cervantes, $370,000.
Livingston Rd., 6510-Tichi Property Corp. to Bilal and Ansa Ahmed, $335,000.
SUITLAND AREA
Green Valley Dr., 2427-Shirley and Joseph Hammond to Ronald E. Simmons Sr., $239,950.
Towne Park Rd., 4890-Samuel O. and Mamie A. Horton to Ilan Kaplan, $235,500.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Brinkley Station Dr., 3000-Benjamin L. Luster and Jason Secrest to Sheena Smith and Kevin Phifer, $255,000.
Dixon St., 3641-Darnat Holdings Corp. to Tamara Cook, $293,900.
Middleton Lane, 5800-Tinselyn Simms to Yomara D. Grimm Gregg, $285,000.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
Hunter Lane, 7028-Douglas J. Havas to Edwin L. Portillo Marquez, $885,000.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Ailesbury Ct., 13213-Michelle Pitts to Jane A. Nwaobasi, $415,000.
Brookshire Ct., 3324-Patricia B. Murray to Latoya John Lindsay, $250,000.
Pegasus Ct., 11512-Kimberly Williams to Maryam and Kenneth Seveur, $925,000.
Rose View Ct., 9602-NRZ Reo X Corp. to Adenike Ogundipe, $319,000.
Woodyard Cir., 9805-Saturn Housing Corp. to Jessica L. Cabness, $319,999.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Contee Manor Rd., 13105-Lisa McIntye to Timothy L. Anderson, $843,000.
Jerimiah Lane, 15014-Asad and Atiya Ali to Tchamabe Cedric Wouassom and Larissa Nguekam Yossa, $525,000.
Mission Hls., 11103-Venus Properties Corp. to Maame Sika Dapaah, $455,000.
Saint Michaels Dr., 909-Lawrence J. Bernard to Charles Oluremi, $255,000.