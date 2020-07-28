BELTSVILLE AREA

Brickyard Blvd., 12936-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Brandy Renee and Levar Frederick Charles, $504,040.

Harrison Rd., 4000-Phuoc T. Hoang to Wilber Alexander Portillo, $384,900.

BOWIE AREA

Belair Dr., 2902-Martha E. Tchamouroff to Tanika Lenee Smith, $330,000.

Kemmerton Lane, 12424-Fausto C. and Digna I. Fuentes to Deborah Lynn Morgan Manning, $355,000.

Manvel Lane, 12320-Gerald Archibald and Jane Slaven Nelson to Harlon M. Hubbard, $384,900.

Overbrook Lane, 13413-William Cox to Gem Encarnacion and Arturo Infante Santillana, $379,000.

River Park Rd., 8125-Kwaku Bonsra and Akua Ntiamoah Roach to Seth A. and Mary Ann Morgan, $555,000.

Tapered Lane, 2901-Stephen C. Sook and estate of Ruth Evelyn Hynes Sook to Rodrick Kibler, $360,000.

Vista Gardens Dr., 10835-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Bukola Raji, $335,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Eightpenny Lane, 3775, No. 179-Stonetrust Corp. to Marcus D. Braxton, $275,000.

Needlewood Lane, 2903-Ahmed Ettachfini and Samah Mahmi to Henry J. Machado Melendez, $315,000.

Oak Ct. N., 15537-Clinton S. and Shannon N. Burns to Hjordis Alvonna Fantroy, $200,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Grayhawk Ct., 8209-Joe M. Gray to Regina L. Winston, $420,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Alabaster Ct., 862-Jubril Oyesiji to Olubukola O. Akinsipe, $270,000.

Clinglog St., 6606-Lashaun Nicole Thompson Washington to Edis J. Maldonado Turcios, $250,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Countrywood Ct., 1783-Parveen Ahuja to Paula S. Nolan, $241,900.

Inwood St., 6209-Stephen Bottalico to Ubong E. Akpan, $389,900.

Reicher St., 8612-Marilyn McPherson Corder and estate of Doris J. McPherson to Victor N. Etongwe, $220,000.

Village Green Dr., 1939, No. U-207-Brenda Horton to Catherine Jamia Brown, $167,000.

CLINTON AREA

Dangerfield Rd., 9901-Lewis E. Foster to Joselin C. Lopez Rivas, Celso Lopez Guardado and Transito D. Rivas Lopez, $370,000.

Hellen Lee Dr., 6105-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Stephon McNair and Frederick Proctor, $267,000.

Kittama Dr., 8619-Timberlake Cheltenham Corp. to John C. and Deloris Perry, $705,793.

Salima St., 4912-William Patterson and Sharon Quinn to Janice Smith Corbett, $327,000.

Summersweet Dr., 6407-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Devon Renee Bumbray Quarles, $550,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Rhode Island Ave., 7505-Alan W. Goldey and estate of Paul R. Goldey to John M. Hawvermale, $330,000.

34th Ave., 8610-Truman 2016 SC6 MD ML Corp. to Sheetal Thakur and Ketan Mane, $338,751.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Leona St., 7508-Shirley A. Dodgson to Kimmie S. Moore, $198,900.

Wendover Dr., 7218-Sofronja E. Ford and estate of Gregory J. Matthews Sr. to Janace M. Ferguson, $270,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Browns Lane, 2007-Mai P. Nguyen to Stephanie G. Hinton, $280,000.

Charles Way, 8118-Vickie Cark and estate of Eleanor E. Jones to Amin Hussein and Antonio Rios Ponce, $306,300.

Gunpowder Dr., 11409-Larry J. Osborne Jr. and estate of Larry J. Osborne Sr. to Laura Austin, $432,000.

Lancelot Rd., 9307-Capital Companies Corp. to Shauntel L. and Isaiah Ellis, $419,900.

Manteo Ct., 9717-Richard and Audra Grinius Ranous to Erskine Lassiter, $401,000.

Old Fort Rd., 10807-Williams Property Group Corp. to Salvador A. and Carlos Serpas, $300,000.

Taylor Ave., 1604-Calvin Wood to Josue Gerson Zelaya Molina and Mayra Esmeralda Jimenez, $378,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8669, No. 102-Awouvome Amewou Atisso to Yancy Velasquez Carcamo, $90,000.

Ora Ct., 7720-Patricia A. Gibbs Coates to Maria D. Chevez De Martinez, $299,900.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4409-Brian Coulombe and Katherine Gormally to Alexander B. Restaino and Sarah N. Finnegan, $443,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

93rd Ave., 6221-NRZ Reo Inventory Corp. to Abayneh Mengistu, $346,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Black Thorn Ct., 3000-Terrence Carl James and Eve Denise Ferguson to Arthur B. Garbla Jr., $415,000.

Cape Shell Ct., 13207-Janeane L. and Barbara J. Walker to Evangeline Ngozi and Izuchukwu Precious Igwe, $439,500.

Dubs Ct., 10913-Pluto Housing Corp. to Tina L. Churchman, $415,000.

Hobart St., 9103-Teane R. Smith to Ywuana Monica Peden, $235,000.

Pookey Way, 10408-1st Choice Home Improvement Corp. to Vitro D. Hoskins, $465,000.

Royal Commerce Pl., 9850-Marsha Jean Barnes to Koudjo M. Koumadi, $315,900.

Town Center Cir., 8911, No. 4-308-Sparkal Day to Molika I. Al Amin El Best, $117,000.

LAUREL AREA

Ashford Pl., 14833-Kenneth G. Kellner Jr. to Regina Freeman and Redell Young II, $299,900.

Haynes Rd., 15713-Michael O. and Jamise J. Dixon to Hazell Pleitez Espinoza and Jose A. Pleitez, $325,000.

McCahill Dr., 6500-Guoyuan Liu to Jose A. Bolanos Campos, $385,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Mount Pleasant Dr., 12112-Jason Michael and Kimberly Hopkins McGrody to Gregory D. and Gretchen M. Kindle Holman, $375,000.

Tuscany Dr., 11738-Bounsou Bowman and Claudia V. O’Connor to Kathy L. Vines, $353,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Karen Elaine Dr., 5500, No. 909-Manoranjan and Geeta Tayal to Dawn K. Nichols, $83,608.

Topton St., 7612-Tax Certificate Consultants Inc. to Pierre P. Duverne, Marie G. Joseph and Jacques Civil, $356,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Esther Dr., 7908-Jerry A. Morey to Jose Manuel Cruz Montanez and Alma R. Abundez Cervantes, $370,000.

Livingston Rd., 6510-Tichi Property Corp. to Bilal and Ansa Ahmed, $335,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Green Valley Dr., 2427-Shirley and Joseph Hammond to Ronald E. Simmons Sr., $239,950.

Towne Park Rd., 4890-Samuel O. and Mamie A. Horton to Ilan Kaplan, $235,500.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Station Dr., 3000-Benjamin L. Luster and Jason Secrest to Sheena Smith and Kevin Phifer, $255,000.

Dixon St., 3641-Darnat Holdings Corp. to Tamara Cook, $293,900.

Middleton Lane, 5800-Tinselyn Simms to Yomara D. Grimm Gregg, $285,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Hunter Lane, 7028-Douglas J. Havas to Edwin L. Portillo Marquez, $885,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Ailesbury Ct., 13213-Michelle Pitts to Jane A. Nwaobasi, $415,000.

Brookshire Ct., 3324-Patricia B. Murray to Latoya John Lindsay, $250,000.

Pegasus Ct., 11512-Kimberly Williams to Maryam and Kenneth Seveur, $925,000.

Rose View Ct., 9602-NRZ Reo X Corp. to Adenike Ogundipe, $319,000.

Woodyard Cir., 9805-Saturn Housing Corp. to Jessica L. Cabness, $319,999.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Contee Manor Rd., 13105-Lisa McIntye to Timothy L. Anderson, $843,000.

Jerimiah Lane, 15014-Asad and Atiya Ali to Tchamabe Cedric Wouassom and Larissa Nguekam Yossa, $525,000.

Mission Hls., 11103-Venus Properties Corp. to Maame Sika Dapaah, $455,000.