This sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation was provided in March by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Biddle Rd., 408-Romero Realty Group to Chiv Hong, $279,000.

Saint James Rd., 1814-St. James Haverford Construction Partners to Warren L. and Shelley N. Mickens, $687,340.

ADELPHI AREA

Chillum Manor Rd., 6728-Jimmy A. and Reyna P. Vargas to Addis Gebremariam, $260,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1832, No. 108-Sandy A. Chicahay to Antonio Gonzalez and Lourdes Modesta Mendez Paulino, $100,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 2908-Xavier A. De La Cruz Javier and Yenni Sobelda Felix to Jose L. Cruz Leiva and Silvia Yamilet Zuniga Cruz, $414,900.

16th Pl., 7403-Veronica E. Estrada and Ivan Estrada Peraza to Jose N. Flores, $390,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Briggs Chaney Rd., 4213-Harvey I. and Helen Eisenberg to Jose A. Mata Trejos and Howard Salomon Rodas Estrada, $390,000.

Cochran Rd., 5230-Maria E. Hille Salgueiro and William A. Brode to Tatiana Ojea, $506,000.

Long Feather Ct., 11423-Antika Lewis to Irene Ngole and Eric Ngole Esamble, $281,000.

Romlon St., 4503, No. 101-James N. Crouse and Jose Arturo Rodriguez to Jesus Urena Hernandez and Maria Estela Cuello, $125,000.

BOWIE AREA

Bates Dr., 8413-Gene S. and Suzanne D. Mead to Santos Jose Perez Fuentes and Humaira Wahid, $532,500.

Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4606-Lamont McKinney and Yvonne V. Tilghman to Ifeyinwa and Adam Felix Nwankwo, $496,000.

Kavanaugh Lane, 12709-Bao H. and Tuyet G. Duong to Sabrina F. Taylor, $372,000.

Lavender Lane, 4418-Patrice I. Davis to Darcel Trunise Smith, $335,000.

Medina Lane, 3404-Lisa Westbrook and estate of Anthony J. Begenwald to Emir and Armela Omerhodzic, $335,000.

Triple Crown Rd., 8511-Charles D. and Stacy L. Smith to Melissa Phillips Jordan, $390,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Birch Leaf Terr., 17209-Raymond and Jeanette Halleran to Ephraim and Brenda Sydney, $540,000.

Emperor Ct., 3532-DMV Homes MD to Daryl Johnson Jr., $260,000.

Everette Dr., 3416-Sevdaim Mexhuani to Dayo Busola Ezekiel, $349,000.

Mill Branch Rd., 2406-Weldon McPhail to Scott and Sarah Womble, $610,000.

Peach Walker Dr., 15800-Atlantic Real Estate Investors to Jeremy and Elizabeth Mosier, $380,000.

Pointer Ridge Dr., 15913-Amanda V. Leland and Eric R. Annis to Antoinette M. Hudson, $389,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Alyssa Ct., 13303-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to James and Dilia Benjamin, $657,500.

Bald Eagle School Rd., 16800-William and Linda Hebert to Hope A. Dews Taylor, $495,000.

Earnshaw Dr., 7609-Judith A. and Robert E. Sprouse to Evron R. Bogle, $269,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Utah Ave., 3904-Pierre and Kristy Malochee to Martin Spencer Frye, David Spencer Frye and Jonathan Salem Een Newton, $595,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Adeline Way, 1225-Tara E. Person to Terence Payton, $239,900.

Ashdale Rd., 7804-JOA Investment to Graciela Pereddo, $333,000.

Calmos St., 6600-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Louis Laurore, $207,000.

Chapel Oaks Dr., 1208-Mildred C. Murphy to Jose A. Ventura and Sonia P. Contreras De Ventura, $205,000.

Hastings Dr., 7004-K2NC to Jacob Estrada Padilla and Ivonne Larissa Garcia Acevedo, $309,000.

Opal Pl., 6900-Emerson Brockington Jr. to Alicia, Chaslyn and Cynthia V. Carney, $289,990.

Sultan Ave., 25-Devang and Ritu Joshi to Miguel Roberto Rubiano and Serena Mehra, $215,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belleview Ave., 3105-Shelby Pukach and estate of Patricia A. Pukach to Joshua L. Warner and Nhan T. Ong, $240,000.

Fire House Rd., 2315-Harold S. Dotson to Omar Cruz Padilla and Maria J. Mercado, $215,000.

Ingrid Pl., 7601-Estate of Eileen Q. Covington to Trena C. Lilly, $145,000.

Maureen Ct., 6504-Q&P Realty to Christopher Pierno, Kristina Marie Pierno and Ana Maria G. Pierno, $389,900.

Portia Ct., 910-Sankuratri to Patricia Volcy, $270,000.

Village Green Dr., 1901, No. V-188-Louise D. Blunt to Keith Nathaniel Bowling and Vanesta Pamela Shepherd Bowling, $143,000.

CLINTON AREA

Beddington Ct., 7803-Bial Khaliq Fluellen to Geva Hickman Johnson, $360,000.

Brolass Rd., 12203-MSA & Associates to Casaundra Bouldin and Rodney Williamson, $325,000.

Eilerson St., 6811-Smartline Development to Latasha Johnson, $349,000.

Joseph Dr., 2306-FTB Homes to Hoover G. Toussaint, $320,000.

Milligan Rd., 7204-Aptus Capital Group to Sade R. Jones and James E. Coleman, $340,000.

Serenade Ct., 10337-Dwayne A. Perry to April Renee Lanier, $295,000.

Tinkers Creek Dr., 7705-Rhonaldo O. and Janice F. White to Guy Willy Nelson Pele, $355,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Delaware Pl., 5000-Rolando Cruz and Hector Cruz Palma to Nathaniel Osgood, $305,000.

Quebec Pl., 6212-Wilmington Trust National Association to Marcelo Moreno Martinez, Francisco Javier Pacheco Valencia and Jorge Pacheco Valencia, $450,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 511-Luis Rafel Vazquez and Charlene Deaver Vasquez to Ronald L. Gerson and Avery M. Jaffe, $170,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Druid Pl., 6009-Joseph D. Mothershead and estate of Grace C. Mothershead to Eliot L. Clark, $240,000.

Lakehurst Ave., 2606-Blanca M. Rivera to William Lindsey, $232,500.

Ocala Ave., 2708-Richmond Amoah to David Valentino and Marchella Annette Lewis, $255,000.

Ritchie Rd., 1907-Clyde Harling to Aaron M. Smith, $315,000.

Woodlark Dr., 1208-Rozella Jackson and Chestine Wade to Candelaria O. Delgado De Guardado and Elsy Marina Ramirez Gaitan, $275,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Ballina Ct., 12100-Deutsche Bank to Rahmutulla Ayuby, $302,925.

Copperville Way, 3712-Angela Maria and Walter T. Jackson to Dora Alicia Cortes, $315,000.

Grange Hall Dr., 7505-George E. Murphy and estate of Carrena S. Murphy to Amilcar Quispesivana Almora, $300,000.

Ivy Bridge Ct., 3103-Tichi Property to Ezra Okemwa Omwega, $360,000.

McKay Rd., 11003-Wayne L. and Marilyn J. Sauder to Henri A. Aguilera Calderon and Gustavo Adolfo Aguilera Calderon, $329,900.

Pocahontas Dr., 900-Estate of Mary J. Alfieri to Roger Carroll, $355,000.

Tantallon Dr. E., 912-Sky Trust Construction to Bita Ghashghaei, $354,000.

Warburton Lane, 822-Villa Del Mar Properties to Faraz Alam, $279,500.

GLENN DALE AREA

Sir Mordred Ct., 6103-Court H. Blatchford and estate of Emma G. Stafford to Kim Edmonds and Kevin Chizoba Amagba, $358,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Greenbelt Rd., 8695, No. 2-Calvin Leroy Hicks Jr. to Tim Fook Wong, $89,990.

Hanover Pkwy., 7804, No. 287-Juan D. Espana to Max S. Lipeles, $142,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Crittenden St., 5000-Iuka Holdings to Victor M. Garcia Alvarez and Edgar E. Maldonado Salmeron, $274,000.

Madison St., 4231-Brentwood Oldsmobile to Jared Paul Marx and Catharine Ginna Slack, $702,000.

46th Pl., 5644-Katherine and Alex M. Nzive to Yohanes Kelemework and Hellina Hailu, $434,900.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Broom Lane, 10335-Keta Jones to Eric S. Simeze and Martine Tchouamouo, $317,000.

Ellerbie St., 5612-Eunice Akitobi Ndoung to Luis B. Gonzalez, Carlos Noria Rodriguez and Maria Del C. Cacique Delgado, $260,000.

Leslie Ave., 8636-Ronald N. and Shamika Pratt Jackson to James S. Ngwafang, Mary N. Tumenta and Bleck B. Ngwafang, $370,000.

Swann Wing Ct., 2802-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Clara and Niyi Thomas, $456,900.

Woodstream Lane, 6906-Sylvia Roy to Raymond Collins and Era Louise Marshall, $270,000.

91st Ct., 4202-Ideal House to Clovis Assi and Linda Akaba, $369,900.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Bleak Hill Pl., 703-Volina R. Thompson Ross and Jennifer R. Ross to Bruce R. Moore, $625,000.

Dormansville Blvd., 14102-Michael and Janean Hawkins to Charles E. and Norma Hunter, $560,000.

Galeshead Dr., 2703-Adriane M. Allen to David Reginald Rose Sr. and Bridgette Yvette Howard Rose, $540,000.

Hobart St., 9017-Lillian M. Shepherd to Jose C. Malta Palcios and Ana G. Cabrera Saavedra, $274,300.

Louisville Lane, 10509-Tichi Property to Ekenesenarienrien Cynthia Omokaro, $455,000.

Prince Pl., 10218, No. 10-T4-Leona L. and Marc A. Sims to Suraya Sadeed, $83,000.

Whistling Duck Dr., 1106-Nadine Johnson and Nadine N. Killebrew to Karen P. Boyce, $458,000.

LAUREL AREA

Archsine Lane, 7325-Robert B. Owolabi to Mariama Rashida and Mackie Kabba Jalloh, $375,000.

Bonnett Ct., 6709-Dezlyn L. and Omar K. Carr to Rachael O. Deke, $295,000.

Jerald Rd., 16111-Andrew Marchwicki to Lashayane A. Deas, $445,000.

Lindendale Dr., 8511-Luz M. Mejia and Juan F. Ramos to Verlie Davis and Billy Roland Ford, $290,000.

Orem Dr., 6805-Amy K. and Steven D. Hamilton to John M. Lindemon and Erin L. Hendrickson, $367,500.

Fourth St., 837-Aziz Properties to Rebekah Yahellah Best, $270,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Cherry Lane, 9276, No. 86-Alice L. Echard to Brian Bauer, $120,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Bunker Hill Rd., 3602-Deirdre Boyle and Andre Cabo De Villa to Andrew Gregory Yerkes, $291,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Hanson Oaks Dr., 4106-Evelyn Ritchie to Amsale G. Tedlla, $260,100.

Randolph St., 5614-Edith C. Cruz to Maria Veronica Perez Baires and Jorge Miguel Benitez Perez, $330,000.

58th Ave., 3903-Sandra Thompson to Alexis Gabrielle Englert and Alexander Sharrow, $275,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Black Hawk Dr., 5716-Ramon Amaya to Maria A. Dubon Ramirez and Lilian M. Flores Melendez, $365,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 541-NH Haven Residential to Sarah Jean Gann, $508,400.

RIVERDALE AREA

Madison St., 4543-Eliezer Gurarie and Andrea Gelatt to Ubong Ikpe, $477,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Fort Dr., 2606-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Calvin Maurice Payne, $215,000.

Lakewood St., 2311-Hamza M. and Rhonda M. Idris to Derrick Jayquan Brown and Derrick D. Wayne Brown, $230,000.

Pine Lane Dr., 6510-District Builders of Southern MD to Rony Loarca, $441,000.

Wyngate Rd., 2210-Carmelo Salva to Helena Lee Scott, $256,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Iverson St., 2431-Maxine M. Vernon and Dennis D. White to Victor K. Uwjeh and Teresa O. Uwajeh, $71,000.

Kirby Dr., 2321-AKY Enterprises to Whitney Carrington, $296,000.

Lyons St., 4106-Janet D. Briscoe to Amani N. Alexander, $298,000.

Southgate Dr., 5909-U. S. Bank to Sergio A. Gutierrez, $275,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 7407-As Is Home Buyers to Kanita Hughes, $575,000.

19th Ave., 4413-Marnia Holdings to Tairsha Robinson, $385,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Chillum Rd., 1005, No. 205- Department of Housing and Community Development to Azubulke Nwaolu, $62,100.

22nd Pl., 6625-818 International to Helda D. Aviles Gamez and Krissia C. Aviles Gamez, $440,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Biscayne Ct., 8552-Roderick Hall to Davidson Pierre Pierre, $270,000.

Canyonview Dr., 4208-Zandra C. Layne to Deborah West, $245,000.

Colonel Dent Ct., 4710, No. 345-Michael Lowery to Ross L. Bell, $221,000.

King Henry Way, 5119, No. 314-Patricia Marie Taylor Welch and estate of Carl Hassel Welch to Jessica N. Southall, $220,000.

Old Marlboro Pike., 12713-Mark E. and Carolyn S. Gwathmey to Antonio C. Richards and Christinna Molley, $394,000.

Woodyard Cir., 9509-Lyn M. Johnson to Evron Rollins, $306,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Byward Ct., 2406-Richard Evans Jr. to Abu Bakarr and Mariana M. Kargbo, $480,000.

Greenspire Way, 10002-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Alexander Dixon, $280,000.

Monarch Birch Way, 1603, No. 110-Vivian Byrd and Rashanda Hicks to Larry R.B. Holland II, $272,500.