ADELPHI AREA
Chillum Manor Rd., 6728-Jimmy A. and Reyna P. Vargas to Addis Gebremariam, $260,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1832, No. 108-Sandy A. Chicahay to Antonio Gonzalez and Lourdes Modesta Mendez Paulino, $100,000.
Powder Mill Rd., 2908-Xavier A. De La Cruz Javier and Yenni Sobelda Felix to Jose L. Cruz Leiva and Silvia Yamilet Zuniga Cruz, $414,900.
16th Pl., 7403-Veronica E. Estrada and Ivan Estrada Peraza to Jose N. Flores, $390,000.
BELTSVILLE AREA
Briggs Chaney Rd., 4213-Harvey I. and Helen Eisenberg to Jose A. Mata Trejos and Howard Salomon Rodas Estrada, $390,000.
Cochran Rd., 5230-Maria E. Hille Salgueiro and William A. Brode to Tatiana Ojea, $506,000.
Long Feather Ct., 11423-Antika Lewis to Irene Ngole and Eric Ngole Esamble, $281,000.
Romlon St., 4503, No. 101-James N. Crouse and Jose Arturo Rodriguez to Jesus Urena Hernandez and Maria Estela Cuello, $125,000.
BOWIE AREA
Bates Dr., 8413-Gene S. and Suzanne D. Mead to Santos Jose Perez Fuentes and Humaira Wahid, $532,500.
Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4606-Lamont McKinney and Yvonne V. Tilghman to Ifeyinwa and Adam Felix Nwankwo, $496,000.
Kavanaugh Lane, 12709-Bao H. and Tuyet G. Duong to Sabrina F. Taylor, $372,000.
Lavender Lane, 4418-Patrice I. Davis to Darcel Trunise Smith, $335,000.
Medina Lane, 3404-Lisa Westbrook and estate of Anthony J. Begenwald to Emir and Armela Omerhodzic, $335,000.
Triple Crown Rd., 8511-Charles D. and Stacy L. Smith to Melissa Phillips Jordan, $390,000.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Birch Leaf Terr., 17209-Raymond and Jeanette Halleran to Ephraim and Brenda Sydney, $540,000.
Emperor Ct., 3532-DMV Homes MD to Daryl Johnson Jr., $260,000.
Everette Dr., 3416-Sevdaim Mexhuani to Dayo Busola Ezekiel, $349,000.
Mill Branch Rd., 2406-Weldon McPhail to Scott and Sarah Womble, $610,000.
Peach Walker Dr., 15800-Atlantic Real Estate Investors to Jeremy and Elizabeth Mosier, $380,000.
Pointer Ridge Dr., 15913-Amanda V. Leland and Eric R. Annis to Antoinette M. Hudson, $389,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Alyssa Ct., 13303-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to James and Dilia Benjamin, $657,500.
Bald Eagle School Rd., 16800-William and Linda Hebert to Hope A. Dews Taylor, $495,000.
Earnshaw Dr., 7609-Judith A. and Robert E. Sprouse to Evron R. Bogle, $269,000.
BRENTWOOD AREA
Utah Ave., 3904-Pierre and Kristy Malochee to Martin Spencer Frye, David Spencer Frye and Jonathan Salem Een Newton, $595,000.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Adeline Way, 1225-Tara E. Person to Terence Payton, $239,900.
Ashdale Rd., 7804-JOA Investment to Graciela Pereddo, $333,000.
Calmos St., 6600-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Louis Laurore, $207,000.
Chapel Oaks Dr., 1208-Mildred C. Murphy to Jose A. Ventura and Sonia P. Contreras De Ventura, $205,000.
Hastings Dr., 7004-K2NC to Jacob Estrada Padilla and Ivonne Larissa Garcia Acevedo, $309,000.
Opal Pl., 6900-Emerson Brockington Jr. to Alicia, Chaslyn and Cynthia V. Carney, $289,990.
Sultan Ave., 25-Devang and Ritu Joshi to Miguel Roberto Rubiano and Serena Mehra, $215,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Belleview Ave., 3105-Shelby Pukach and estate of Patricia A. Pukach to Joshua L. Warner and Nhan T. Ong, $240,000.
Fire House Rd., 2315-Harold S. Dotson to Omar Cruz Padilla and Maria J. Mercado, $215,000.
Ingrid Pl., 7601-Estate of Eileen Q. Covington to Trena C. Lilly, $145,000.
Maureen Ct., 6504-Q&P Realty to Christopher Pierno, Kristina Marie Pierno and Ana Maria G. Pierno, $389,900.
Portia Ct., 910-Sankuratri to Patricia Volcy, $270,000.
Village Green Dr., 1901, No. V-188-Louise D. Blunt to Keith Nathaniel Bowling and Vanesta Pamela Shepherd Bowling, $143,000.
CLINTON AREA
Beddington Ct., 7803-Bial Khaliq Fluellen to Geva Hickman Johnson, $360,000.
Brolass Rd., 12203-MSA & Associates to Casaundra Bouldin and Rodney Williamson, $325,000.
Eilerson St., 6811-Smartline Development to Latasha Johnson, $349,000.
Joseph Dr., 2306-FTB Homes to Hoover G. Toussaint, $320,000.
Milligan Rd., 7204-Aptus Capital Group to Sade R. Jones and James E. Coleman, $340,000.
Serenade Ct., 10337-Dwayne A. Perry to April Renee Lanier, $295,000.
Tinkers Creek Dr., 7705-Rhonaldo O. and Janice F. White to Guy Willy Nelson Pele, $355,000.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Delaware Pl., 5000-Rolando Cruz and Hector Cruz Palma to Nathaniel Osgood, $305,000.
Quebec Pl., 6212-Wilmington Trust National Association to Marcelo Moreno Martinez, Francisco Javier Pacheco Valencia and Jorge Pacheco Valencia, $450,000.
Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 511-Luis Rafel Vazquez and Charlene Deaver Vasquez to Ronald L. Gerson and Avery M. Jaffe, $170,000.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Druid Pl., 6009-Joseph D. Mothershead and estate of Grace C. Mothershead to Eliot L. Clark, $240,000.
Lakehurst Ave., 2606-Blanca M. Rivera to William Lindsey, $232,500.
Ocala Ave., 2708-Richmond Amoah to David Valentino and Marchella Annette Lewis, $255,000.
Ritchie Rd., 1907-Clyde Harling to Aaron M. Smith, $315,000.
Woodlark Dr., 1208-Rozella Jackson and Chestine Wade to Candelaria O. Delgado De Guardado and Elsy Marina Ramirez Gaitan, $275,000.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Ballina Ct., 12100-Deutsche Bank to Rahmutulla Ayuby, $302,925.
Copperville Way, 3712-Angela Maria and Walter T. Jackson to Dora Alicia Cortes, $315,000.
Grange Hall Dr., 7505-George E. Murphy and estate of Carrena S. Murphy to Amilcar Quispesivana Almora, $300,000.
Ivy Bridge Ct., 3103-Tichi Property to Ezra Okemwa Omwega, $360,000.
McKay Rd., 11003-Wayne L. and Marilyn J. Sauder to Henri A. Aguilera Calderon and Gustavo Adolfo Aguilera Calderon, $329,900.
Pocahontas Dr., 900-Estate of Mary J. Alfieri to Roger Carroll, $355,000.
Tantallon Dr. E., 912-Sky Trust Construction to Bita Ghashghaei, $354,000.
Warburton Lane, 822-Villa Del Mar Properties to Faraz Alam, $279,500.
GLENN DALE AREA
Sir Mordred Ct., 6103-Court H. Blatchford and estate of Emma G. Stafford to Kim Edmonds and Kevin Chizoba Amagba, $358,000.
GREENBELT AREA
Greenbelt Rd., 8695, No. 2-Calvin Leroy Hicks Jr. to Tim Fook Wong, $89,990.
Hanover Pkwy., 7804, No. 287-Juan D. Espana to Max S. Lipeles, $142,000.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Crittenden St., 5000-Iuka Holdings to Victor M. Garcia Alvarez and Edgar E. Maldonado Salmeron, $274,000.
Madison St., 4231-Brentwood Oldsmobile to Jared Paul Marx and Catharine Ginna Slack, $702,000.
46th Pl., 5644-Katherine and Alex M. Nzive to Yohanes Kelemework and Hellina Hailu, $434,900.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Broom Lane, 10335-Keta Jones to Eric S. Simeze and Martine Tchouamouo, $317,000.
Ellerbie St., 5612-Eunice Akitobi Ndoung to Luis B. Gonzalez, Carlos Noria Rodriguez and Maria Del C. Cacique Delgado, $260,000.
Leslie Ave., 8636-Ronald N. and Shamika Pratt Jackson to James S. Ngwafang, Mary N. Tumenta and Bleck B. Ngwafang, $370,000.
Swann Wing Ct., 2802-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Clara and Niyi Thomas, $456,900.
Woodstream Lane, 6906-Sylvia Roy to Raymond Collins and Era Louise Marshall, $270,000.
91st Ct., 4202-Ideal House to Clovis Assi and Linda Akaba, $369,900.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Bleak Hill Pl., 703-Volina R. Thompson Ross and Jennifer R. Ross to Bruce R. Moore, $625,000.
Dormansville Blvd., 14102-Michael and Janean Hawkins to Charles E. and Norma Hunter, $560,000.
Galeshead Dr., 2703-Adriane M. Allen to David Reginald Rose Sr. and Bridgette Yvette Howard Rose, $540,000.
Hobart St., 9017-Lillian M. Shepherd to Jose C. Malta Palcios and Ana G. Cabrera Saavedra, $274,300.
Louisville Lane, 10509-Tichi Property to Ekenesenarienrien Cynthia Omokaro, $455,000.
Prince Pl., 10218, No. 10-T4-Leona L. and Marc A. Sims to Suraya Sadeed, $83,000.
Whistling Duck Dr., 1106-Nadine Johnson and Nadine N. Killebrew to Karen P. Boyce, $458,000.
LAUREL AREA
Archsine Lane, 7325-Robert B. Owolabi to Mariama Rashida and Mackie Kabba Jalloh, $375,000.
Bonnett Ct., 6709-Dezlyn L. and Omar K. Carr to Rachael O. Deke, $295,000.
Jerald Rd., 16111-Andrew Marchwicki to Lashayane A. Deas, $445,000.
Lindendale Dr., 8511-Luz M. Mejia and Juan F. Ramos to Verlie Davis and Billy Roland Ford, $290,000.
Orem Dr., 6805-Amy K. and Steven D. Hamilton to John M. Lindemon and Erin L. Hendrickson, $367,500.
Fourth St., 837-Aziz Properties to Rebekah Yahellah Best, $270,000.
MONTPELIER AREA
Cherry Lane, 9276, No. 86-Alice L. Echard to Brian Bauer, $120,000.
MOUNT RAINIER AREA
Bunker Hill Rd., 3602-Deirdre Boyle and Andre Cabo De Villa to Andrew Gregory Yerkes, $291,000.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
Hanson Oaks Dr., 4106-Evelyn Ritchie to Amsale G. Tedlla, $260,100.
Randolph St., 5614-Edith C. Cruz to Maria Veronica Perez Baires and Jorge Miguel Benitez Perez, $330,000.
58th Ave., 3903-Sandra Thompson to Alexis Gabrielle Englert and Alexander Sharrow, $275,000.
OXON HILL AREA
Black Hawk Dr., 5716-Ramon Amaya to Maria A. Dubon Ramirez and Lilian M. Flores Melendez, $365,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 541-NH Haven Residential to Sarah Jean Gann, $508,400.
RIVERDALE AREA
Madison St., 4543-Eliezer Gurarie and Andrea Gelatt to Ubong Ikpe, $477,000.
SUITLAND AREA
Fort Dr., 2606-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Calvin Maurice Payne, $215,000.
Lakewood St., 2311-Hamza M. and Rhonda M. Idris to Derrick Jayquan Brown and Derrick D. Wayne Brown, $230,000.
Pine Lane Dr., 6510-District Builders of Southern MD to Rony Loarca, $441,000.
Wyngate Rd., 2210-Carmelo Salva to Helena Lee Scott, $256,000.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Iverson St., 2431-Maxine M. Vernon and Dennis D. White to Victor K. Uwjeh and Teresa O. Uwajeh, $71,000.
Kirby Dr., 2321-AKY Enterprises to Whitney Carrington, $296,000.
Lyons St., 4106-Janet D. Briscoe to Amani N. Alexander, $298,000.
Southgate Dr., 5909-U. S. Bank to Sergio A. Gutierrez, $275,000.
Temple Hill Rd., 7407-As Is Home Buyers to Kanita Hughes, $575,000.
19th Ave., 4413-Marnia Holdings to Tairsha Robinson, $385,000.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
Chillum Rd., 1005, No. 205- Department of Housing and Community Development to Azubulke Nwaolu, $62,100.
22nd Pl., 6625-818 International to Helda D. Aviles Gamez and Krissia C. Aviles Gamez, $440,000.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Biscayne Ct., 8552-Roderick Hall to Davidson Pierre Pierre, $270,000.
Canyonview Dr., 4208-Zandra C. Layne to Deborah West, $245,000.
Colonel Dent Ct., 4710, No. 345-Michael Lowery to Ross L. Bell, $221,000.
King Henry Way, 5119, No. 314-Patricia Marie Taylor Welch and estate of Carl Hassel Welch to Jessica N. Southall, $220,000.
Old Marlboro Pike., 12713-Mark E. and Carolyn S. Gwathmey to Antonio C. Richards and Christinna Molley, $394,000.
Woodyard Cir., 9509-Lyn M. Johnson to Evron Rollins, $306,000.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Byward Ct., 2406-Richard Evans Jr. to Abu Bakarr and Mariana M. Kargbo, $480,000.
Greenspire Way, 10002-Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Alexander Dixon, $280,000.
Monarch Birch Way, 1603, No. 110-Vivian Byrd and Rashanda Hicks to Larry R.B. Holland II, $272,500.