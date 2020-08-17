Loblolly Ct., 17202-Roger Lee McKay Sr. to Donald James and Charmaine Adina Duggins, $660,000.
ADELPHI AREA
Amherst Rd., 2407-Miguel A. and Delia M. Velasquez to Carlos Y. Reyes Arias and Alba D. Moreno Avila, $370,000.
Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 406-Manual Thomas and Mary Rachel Manual to Yohannes L. Aemro, $82,000.
BELTSVILLE AREA
Barrberry Lane, 7214-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Shayla Juanita Robinson, $395,690.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11372, No. 1O-Quang N. Doan to Desiderio and Maria I. Espinal, $82,000.
Ingleside Dr., 13212-Santos A. Rivera to Jose Luis Guerra and Sandra Guadalupe Amaya Melendez, $399,995.
Quimby Ave., 4629-Marilu Del Carmen Cabrera and Jose Mejia Iglesias to Hector D. Vasqeuz Salmeron and Marjorie I. Romero Arevalo, $350,000.
BOWIE AREA
Annapolis Rd., 15406-Javier A. and Gabriela Gamez to Kathleen L. Winslow, $235,000.
Bosworth Lane, 2812-Megan E. Cooper to Virginia Elizabeth Hall, $324,900.
Kenway Lane, 2607-Cathy Hinton and Kenneth Lewis to Marlene K. Noubet and Dorette Kwencheu Nya, $325,000.
London Lane, 14614-Chandra F. Johnson to Anton D. House and Ricardo Noel, $250,000.
Quixote Ct., 7402-Holli B. Swann to Haja Zainab Kamara, $495,900.
Rockledge Dr., 12113-Robert C. and Ellen K. Hambleton to Kayla and Stephen K. Hirschmugl, $379,000.
Yellowstone Pl., 3800-Michael Donohue to Cara Cain and Aleksandar Radosavljevic, $382,000.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Eightpenny Lane, 3725, No. 159-Egudu M. Uzoamaka to Ashley D. Buster, $250,000.
Estonia Dr., 3424-Andrea Pinkney to Jennifer C. Jennett Medina, $329,000.
Holiday Lane, 12722-Tracy L. Jeffries Riley to Michael Fondjo and Comfort Azah Aworbit, $300,000.
Panther Lane, 2410-Shana E. Catandella to James and Ramona Sanchez Brady, $305,000.
Pleasant Hill Lane, 824-STK Real Estate Corp. to Gregory Robinson, $325,000.
Prince Of Wales Ct., 2271-David C. and Karra S. Johnson to Michael Vacek, $240,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Mattawoman Dr., 14474-NVR Inc. to Deneisha Brashae Knox, $290,000.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Daimler Dr., 80, No. 93-RSH Enterprises Corp. to Brooke Johnson, $201,000.
Fresno St., 7108-Melvin T. and Gayle E. Newell to Obed Isai Ramos and Claudia Avalos Vasquez, $290,000.
Kolb St., 6111-Box Development Corp. to Javier A. Galvez Portillo, $366,000.
Mountain Lake Pl., 6831-Jamar E. Daniels to Lesa Morring, $225,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Barlowe Pl., 1907-Jesus Rincon Perez to Carlos Rene Ballesteros, $228,000.
Dunbar Ave., 8406-William Scruggs Jr. to Karen F. Littlejohn and Dennis J. Mayes, $300,000.
Greeley Rd., 7010-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Gerardo C. Lopez Gonzalez, $179,900.
Parkway, 3124-Sanford Grimes to Jenny Ann Richardson, $285,000.
Willow Hill Ct., 504-Shawnice Palmer and Patricia Sherman to Santos A. Galeas Ventura and Silvia C. Henriquez De Galeas, $268,000.
CLINTON AREA
Dangerfield Pl., 9006-Daniel E. Wilson to Paulette Kidwell, $330,000.
Lunan Rd., 12707-Daniel E. Lee to Larenzo Davis, $285,000.
Penny Ave., 11312-Ann K. Goodman and Linda F. Reynolds to Eugene and Cheryl Irving, $275,000.
Woodyard Rd., 8136-Modi & Associates Inc. to Sharon R. Garcia, $339,900.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Lackawanna St., 5205-Eric M. Newman to Alexander Palson, $365,000.
Wellesley Dr., 7406-David Clarke Hixon and estate of Anne Marie Hixon to Nelson F. Nunez Matamoros, $320,000.
48th Pl., 9121-William John Corringan to Gregory S. Leake, $305,000.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Hil Mar Cir. S., 5930-Rhonda C. Harrison to Tameika Turner, $236,000.
Norman Dr., 2805-Jose Diaz Gomez to Jorge Isaias Fernandez and Maria M. Rivera, $299,000.
Ritchboro Rd., 8534-Timothy W. and Nykisha B. Haley to Cory Edward Watkins, $255,000.
Springdale Ave., 3418-Aaron Ataiyero to Launice A. and Johnnie C. Timpson, $325,500.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Arrow Park Dr., 12317-Barbara A. Haney and Herbert Bibbero to Le Thuy Pham, $310,000.
Clarion Rd., 13001-First Metro Inc. to Geneva Law, $320,000.
Eaglewing Lane, 6608-Theresa Essel and estate of Evangeline E. Raphael to Ikeem J. Pingshaw and Francais Murdock, $340,000.
Fort Foote Rd., 8016-Venus Properties Corp. to John S. Lucas, $357,000.
Haverhill St., 7003-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Corette Byrd, $350,000.
Lee Rd., 1609-Franklin Hernandez and Mercedes Medrano Merlos to Nelson Leopoldo O. Segovia, $170,000.
Swan Creek Rd., 108-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Stephen Lewis and Lakesha Smith, $500,001.
GLENN DALE AREA
Dubarry St., 10301-Mark D. and Carol Nielsen to Insana Q. Collins, $346,000.
GREENBELT AREA
Channel Dr. N., 8206-James Wu and Qing Zhou to Tianli Wu and Zhe Zhang, $510,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7726, No. 200-Dave Kang and Ustina S. Hong to Jordan Xavier Quinones, $139,900.
Lake Park Dr., 6700, No. 3B-Terry O. Scott to Alexandra Harris and Olivia Vaughns, $216,300.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Longfellow St., 4402-Brian Brown and Kathy Estes to Nathan and Alyse Huffman, $402,500.
55th Ave., 5035-JR&G Enterprises Corp. to Nigel Sanchez and Jacqueline Serrano Ruvalcaba, $310,000.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Presley Rd., 6913-Carol A. Rivers to Victor Domingo Vivar Marin, $283,500.
Storch Ct., 6806-Andrew D. and Tia A. Turner to Tayyab Nouman, $252,000.
Wellington St., 9413-F. Sheron and William J. Nicholas to Antelmo Lopez Herrera and Patricia Munoz Aldama, $220,000.
Second St., 8916-Jovon McDougal to Mayra Evelyn and Yohalmo G. Perla, $330,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Castleton Way, 10709-Leslie and Almira Wilson to Chioma O. Etumnu, $272,000.
Edwards St., 3627-Fannie Patterson to Valentina P. Novoa and Oscar A. Novoa Mejia, $255,000.
Harry S. Truman Dr., 348, No. 245-D.A.C.H. Corp. to Donnell A. Holliday, $85,000.
Jones Bridge Rd., 14011-Department of Veterans Affairs to Roody Gaston and Torrie Holloman, $605,000.
Payton Dr., 13029-John Franklin and Saundra G. Jackson to Bose S. Posu, $325,000.
Water Fowl Way, 13805-James D. and Patricia A. Stanley to Lawrence Gross, $459,990.
LAUREL AREA
Arbory Way N., 7524, No. 94-Shayla Robinson to Michael Cross, $180,000.
Avondale St., 26-Timothy L. and Nicole Trimble to Billy J. Cabrera, $312,000.
Darwin Rd., 6418-Wells Fargo Bank National Association and Securitized Asset Backed Receivables Corp. to Tanweer Bashir, $292,950.
Kent Rd., 16009-Helen V. Harrington to Jose L. Gonzalez Barrientos and Elva Portillo Diaz, $350,000.
Nichols Dr., 914-Brookside Properties Corp. to Irvin Geovanny and Guillermo Alexander Umanzor Guerrero, $343,500.
Riverbirch Ct., 14119-Roberto and Sharon Ontiveros to Oladapo Ayeni, $555,000.
MONTPELIER AREA
Blue Moon Ct., 12205-Residential Value Corp. to Eyrusalem A. Fantaw and Kidus Admassu, $325,000.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
55th Ave., 3509-Rodolfo J. and Gloria Menjibar to Olga L. Andrade De Cedillos and Victor F. Andrade Flores, $284,900.
OXON HILL AREA
Careybrook Lane, 401-Patrice Notaro to Steven Thomas Long, $270,000.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 450-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Hunter Buchanan Koski, $324,900.
SUITLAND AREA
Auth Rd., 6024-Colombo Corp. to Joan Manuel Vasquez Castillo and Emilis Damaris George, $310,000.
Hartfield Ave., 5525-Rosalena U. Thompson to Atoya Saturria Feliz, $315,000.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Anvil Lane, 2296-Department of Housing and Community Dev to Iris Askew, $209,000.
Carrick Pl., 6408-Demetrius V. Windom to Angela Minique Betton, $335,000.
Henderson Rd., 4610-Baltiharford Properties Corp. to James D. Cunningham and Tracy M. Green, $327,500.
Kenton Pl., 2420-Metro Investment Group Corp. to Mikia A. Harris, $285,000.
Tamworth Ct., 4705-Samuel L. and Debra L. Cooley to Amanda Quan and Joaquin A. Martinez Bolanos, $299,000.
White Pine Ct., 2801-Maria E. Ruiz and Gloria E. Ruiz Campos to Lashawn D. Carter and Penny Baker Dixon, $350,000.
26th Ave., 3308-Robert L. Matthews to Larry Alejandro Morales, $325,000.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
Wells Pkwy., 6609-Colen G. and Laura E. Kennell to Alexander S. Stewart Jr. and Amber R. Watson, $430,000.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Brookwood Ave., 10805-Gary J. and Jennie Ann P. Shamro Swartz to Anthony Tyrone Ford Sr. and Tasha S. Williams, $319,000.
Grazing Way, 4413-Toll V Partnership to Brandon R. and Chantal C. Potter, $455,000.
Old Croom Station Rd., 5912-Alexis Mejia Perez to Davilla Smith and Mark Morgan, $599,000.
Queen Elizabeth Dr., 10302-Jack W. Hicks to Kelly Long and Robert Chappelle, $370,000.
Spring Water Lane, 10304-MSL Invest Corp. Inc. to Robert Bannister and Degarrius Markel Cullum Price, $485,000.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Bright Sun Dr., 709-Eran Brown Investments Corp. to Mackenson Gouin, $315,000.
Faraway Ct., 843-U.S. Bank National Association and Rmac Trust to Shekira A. Ramdass, $337,000.
Lake Shore Dr., 853-Dianne V. Ross and estate of Verna S. Marshall to Djenaba Fofano, $285,000.
Post Oak Dr., 1613, No. 23-Dejuan Lee and Chante Robyn Stewart to Sharon A. Michaels, $281,000.