Lusby Ridge Rd., 14303-Dayne C. and Anastasia M. Carraway to Jennifer Hansborough, $415,000.

Merino Dr., 18121-North Star Properties Corp. to Shena and Brenda Green and Warner Massey, $470,000.

Vintage Lane, 14008-Brian Scott and Crystal A. Brown Scott to Christina P. and Wilfred B. Cosca, $459,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Edwards Way, 9250, No. 409-A-Mira Bai and Christopher Hunt Larose to Ha Thi Phan, $79,000.

Lewisdale Dr., 2316-Timothy Alan Warren and Barbara Hale to David and Colleen McFarland, $180,000.

Phoebe Lane, 10113-Edward and Romaie C. Brooks to Cesar G. Parada and Lilian E. Mendez, $460,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Clay Lane, 7516-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Kimberly and Hope Russell, $386,020.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11332, No. 2K-Haimwantie and Valentina P. Singh to Steven O. and Shelia Orobosa Jones, $158,000.

Daisey Creek Terr., 4905-Charles T. Canady Jr. and Jean Patrick Guichard to Susan John, $593,000.

Odell Rd., 6320-Wells Fargo Bank to Kebede Tadesse, $365,000.

Rustic Rock Lane, 12522-Cheryl Kahealani De Aguiar and Cheryl K. Alticef to Eric Ndonwie Nkwenti, $345,000.

BOWIE AREA

Chalford Lane, 12307-Jacob S. and Melissa Carver to Ceiarra Williams, $371,000.

Falling Water Ct., 13202-MTGLQ Investors, L.P. to Qadeer Sultan and Shazia Qadeer, $442,000.

Kembridge Dr., 12408-James Ryan Geary and estate of James K. Geary to Candida Isabel Parada and Luis Javier Sorto, $365,000.

Kingsley Lane, 2607-Glenn R. and Lori Jo Esprit to Nevage and Shaketa D. Malone, $375,000.

Mackell Lane, 12121-Martha K. Potter to Angela Marie Barnard, $335,000.

Old Chapel Dr., 7306-Desiree D. Thomas to Jose S. and May S. Ordono, $415,000.

Quill Point Dr., 7919-Linda Washington to Calvin James Jones, $375,000.

Sarah Lane, 12409-Jeffrey S. Callahan and estate of Hansen Juel Jr. to Joseph I. and Linda Mancia, $335,000.

Sudberry Lane, 2831-Colleen and Nicholas Courtney to Jennifer M. Paris, $350,000.

Twin Cedar Lane, 12033-Kelly Winslow to Camilla Inger Logan and Darron Albert Smallwood, $380,000.

Winfield Ct., 4004-Claire F. Morgan to Miranda A. Hunt, $375,000.

10th St., 13310-Martin A. Tyler and estate of Mary A. Tyler to Jose Vicente Rivera Gasca and Maria Guadalupe Frias Marano, $265,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Everglade Lane, 15614, No. 102-Kimberly T. Williams to Alicia Doney and Lynne Cotton, $185,000.

Pennsbury Way, 16305-Robert W. and Chelsea Richberg Cross to Carmen G. Harley, $250,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Accokeek Rd., 6100-Clorinda Mendoza and Jose Cristobal Avila to Misty L. Dali, $350,000.

Chaddsford Lake Dr., 15502-Sharea Ja Bose to Sharisse Hunt, $335,000.

Duckett Rd., 14212-Susan J. Menna to Derek R. Ables, $392,500.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15402-Gary E. and Grace J. Kelly to Darrick A. Martin, $346,000.

Owings Ave., 14520-Tichi Property Corp. to Keith Denard and Michele Wiggins, $600,000.

Springfield Rd. S., 14014-Deutsche Bank and WaMu Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates to Fredis Franco Hernandez, $210,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Lawrence St., 4007-Omega Home Solutions Corp. to Connor P. Mullins, $352,000.

38th St., 4511-Adan A. Castro and Vilma Coreas to Karla C. Zecena Serrano, $360,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Addison Rd., 5446-Diane G. and Lewis D. Lively to Karen B. and Gilroy McIntosh, $275,000.

Booker Pl., 822-Andrew White to Olanrewaju M. Aadekanbi, $210,000.

Chapel Oaks Dr., 1302-Jose Tullo Reyes Nolazco to German A. Garay Turcios, $278,000.

Dateleaf Ave., 407-Aziz Properties Corp. to Jose E. Cruz, $300,000.

Eden Ave., 1714-CitiMortgage Inc. to Joao Manuel and Isabelle M. Pereira, $131,000.

Hylton St., 7232-Deborah J. Jones to Rasheeda T. Purifoy, $250,000.

Mill Ave. W., 104-Dion E. and Janet Small to Wesley T. and Tarkia A. Johnson, $270,000.

Possum Ct., 434-Saundra L. Shirley and estate of Jeannine Trumella Shirley to DeJuan Taylor Jennings, $169,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 508-Firmly Rooted Acquisitions Corp. to Esau Martinez Reyes, Alfredo Hernandez Vargas and Mercedes Venancio Salazar, $352,000.

Zelma Ave., 400-Miguel Ramirez to James Pawlowicz, $290,000.

60th Pl., 607-US Bank and VRMTG Asset Trust to Hadi Mehrsefat, $180,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Behun Dr., 10011-William Guy and Deborah J. Ward to Hatzael Diaz Flores and Hilario Ramirez Cortes, $225,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Pl., 1815-Takiyah D. Wilder to Alonda Marlena Robinson, $242,000.

Cedarwood Ct., 1852-Kimberly Stanton to Charles A. Romeo III, $241,900.

Countrywood Ct., 1786-Kelinishia Tyler and Terri Vincent to Kiara D. Holleman, $233,000.

Greenleaf Rd., 7615-Infinite Design & Remodeling MD Inc. to Juan Franisco Martinez, $240,000.

Kent Village Pl., 2435-Michael A. Francois to Carmen J. Espinal Del Carmen and Fermin Lucero, $225,000.

Nalley Rd., 853-Humg Corp. to Britney Chanelle McLean and Keith Lomax Jr., $290,000.

Village Green Dr., 1921, No. V-198-Carina L. Vergara and Laura Cecilia Orta to Andres Isaac Rodriguez Moreno, $118,500.

CLINTON AREA

Cimmaron Ash Ct., 7201-Davon B. and Clarissa V. Camp to Danah Marie Warren, $495,000.

Don Dr., 7700-LBJ Trust to Wendy B. and Maria R. Henriquez and Maria E. Lopez Henriquez, $299,000.

Glynis Rd., 12804-Humg Corp. to John Hammond III, $349,786.

Purple Lilac Lane, 6710-Walym and Tryonna White to Vincent and Patricia Pickett, $526,000.

Salima St., 4801-Highlife Management Corp. to Tiffani Nelson Walker, $378,000.

Susan Lane, 9118-Karen Jones and estate of Sandra E. Smith to Rodolfo V. and Maria Guadalupe Gamboa, $239,900.

Wilder St., 9407-Raymond S. and Evette L. Contee to Hector Reyes, $316,200.

Zareh Dr., 11608-David R. Cammarata to Samuel and Linda E. Chavarria, $273,675.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Kiernan Rd., 4709-Melvin R. and Marco T. Mendez to Anbar A. Hassan, $398,000.

Ruatan St., 6122-Daniel and Danielle Barandiaran to Faviola and Mireya Casarrubias Nava and Pedro Arnoldo Jimenez Zavaleta, $365,000.

48th Pl., 9008-Thomas C. Baugher to Benjamin Chovanec, $385,000.

52nd Ave., 9707-Hector Cruz Lezama and Alejandra M. Portocarrero Mercado to Melissa Lynne Pankow and Dustin James Clookey, $330,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Beltz Dr., 7207-Gregory D. and Octavia Johnson to Rashid T. Peoples, $299,000.

Hil Mar Dr., 6308, No. 8-7-Sherice A. Smalls to Thaung Han Myint, $95,000.

Inland Dr., 1313-US Bank and Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011 to Tiffani J. Blachburn and Fritz Jones, $176,500.

Leona St., 7614-Felipe Reyes Jr. to Gember Isai Perez, $305,000.

Millvale Ave., 2716-Emeritus Investment Group Inc. to Kaila Ariel Jennings Warren, $290,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8757-Mattie Miller Ruffin to Janay L. Galloway, $265,000.

Shady Glen Dr., 1617-HSBC Bank USA and MortgageIT Securities Corp. to Cheryl Ann Murphy, $360,150.

West Ave., 3000-Donna L. Smith and estate of Clover Jean Smith Rivers to Floyd Cornelius Patterson, $195,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Broad Creek Dr., 673-Ricardo B. and Deloris A. Booker to Maria G. Leon Hill and Clarence M. Hill Sr., $337,000.

Captain Wendell Pruitt Way, 3514-Judith Ann Vernon to Robert James and Catherine Guillen Hinojosa, $500,000.

Devon Hills Dr., 8624-Claudia M. Laferite Ortiz to Victor M. Lara Tejada, $150,000.

Fort Foote Terr. W., 8725-TLC Homes Corp. to Edgar G. and Mariela Gomez, $325,000.

Hatton Point Rd., 12308-Perry Nelson and Adriene Diane Ives to Kyle Ross Johnson and Sandra Milagros Hernando Villanueva, $500,000.

Kerby Pkwy., 105-Isaac G. and Florence D. Sterling to Gloria Saez, $289,000.

Lampton Lane, 12600-Jose I. and Milagro Martinez Castro to Elizandro Retana Pena and Yesica Stephany Alvarez Martinez, $363,000.

Larry Ave., 2514-Jose H. Cardenas Reyes and Delmis O. Flores to Troy Knight and Michiko Veney, $306,000.

Palmer Rd., 1800, No. 430-Tichi Property Corp. to Malinda Rovster, $169,900.

Proxmire Cir., 705-Dennis R. Smith and Ingrid S. Toussaint to Anthony V. Jones, $333,500.

Webster Lane, 7510-Manouchehr Ansari to Joseline V. Maravjlla Alvarez, $200,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Dubarry St., 10020-Edwin A. Flores and Hilda Y. Funes to Marlon A. Gonzalez and Eva Y. Martinez Solorzano, $361,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Channel Dr. S., 8119-Mary and Sasan J. Najmi to Vansh Kumar, $425,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6640, No. 1E-Roxanne Newsome to Tanya Yvette Gaines, $222,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Ingraham St., 4029-James B. and Patricia J. Page to Joseph Leo Mabon and Katherine Connell Marinari, $427,500.

Lustine St., 5601-Cynthia A. Knight and Christopher P. Cima to Keisey T. and Bruce E. Mathern, $520,000.

43rd Ave., 6013-Marie I. Hernandez to Joseph and Ana Regotti, $359,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Chautauqua Ave., 10307-Marcella Jane and Marcella Jane Symonette to Luis Ivan Saldana Lima and Luz Del Carmen Sanchez Montes, $360,000.

Grant Dr., 7929-Yu Lin to Juan Bautista Lopez Reyes, $310,000.

Midra Dr., 6518-Ifeanyi and Joy Elechi to Melanie A. Johnson, $345,000.

97th Ave., 6605-David Kenji Kashihara to Kenneth Savercool and Maryanne Chance Saversool, $223,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Beech Orchard Lane, 2800-Martell Gamble and Timothy E. Matthews to Esther Reece, $729,900.

Burford Lane, 15609-Joyce B. Smith to Mathew and Venessa Delgado, $405,000.

Campus Way S., 10110, No. 301-8A-Constance Denise Minnis to Ashlei Carol Wilson, $98,000.

Fernwood Dr., 1701-Janice Marie Davis to Emoni K. Smith and Kerbie Benolt, $345,000.

Harry S Truman Dr., 436, No. 287-Residential Value Corp. to Chiara Maria Munoz Calderon and Brian Matthew Smith, $270,000.

Kettering Pl., 11257-Janet Peterson to Diana Davis, $240,000.

Old Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 9908-David Curtis and Patricia A. Barnes to Victor A. and Maira Y. Flores, $430,000.

Prince Pl., 10247, No. 30-T2-Gregory and Edna Y. Rogers to Lee R. and Rachel C. Pressley, $144,000.

Scotch Hill Dr., 10114, No. 35-4-Cheree W. Dunston to Shelley A. Graves, $189,900.

LAUREL AREA

Bonnett Lane, 14435-Fay Servicing Corp. to Anuradah Gupta, $233,000.

Clarkwood Lane, 13806-Syed Mohammad Moin and Samreen Siddiqui to King F. Binney, $467,000.

Dorset Rd., 15609, No. 64-Stephen R. Sawtelle to Karen L. Grose, $135,000.

Harrison Dr., 1000-Mujaihid and Wanda Jones to Carlos A. Flores and Jocelyn I. Chica Valdez, $307,000.

Lauren Lane, 14114C, No. 27C-Tricia Z. Boyce to Dianna M. Jordan, $148,000.

Redmiles Rd., 6912-NMB Realty Group Corp. to Savannah O. Toole Renehan, $398,000.

Vista Dr., 14045, No. 158-Beth A. Akillian Johnson to John and Elizabeth Gordon McNeil, $165,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Blue Moon Ct., 12202-Joshua B. and Carlonine Jones to Latisha S. and Darnell A. Ouzts, $335,000.

Dove Cir., 12140-Alfredo Echeverry Betancourt to Sarah Elizabeth Roudebush Larch and Brant Taggart Barker, $280,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11383, No. 145-Evelyn D. and Harold Bautista to Yulan Chen, $225,000.

Sumner Grove Dr., 8810-Michael P. and Lenea H. Stocker to William K. Thomas, $460,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

30th St., 4308-Dale E. and Dalal Cobb to Matthew Cruse and Lindsey Reichlin, $480,000.

36th St., 3703-Sankuratri Corp. to Norma E. Amador, $455,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Garrison Rd., 7748-8515 14th Place Corp. to Kenria Marie Velazquez and Chiemezuo Chijioke Orioba, $365,000.

Leahy Rd., 7419-Sheri S. and Randall D. Powell to Yesica Yanai Hipatl Lopez, $304,000.

Stanton Rd., 6713-Sibyl E. Duckett and Sinyl E. Peterson to Blanch I. Lobos Serrano and Mirian E. Mejia Lovo, $280,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Addison Dr., 4700-Red Lava Investments Corp. to Alyssa Dee Degner Lopez, $305,000.

Boydell Ave., 5010-Rickie A. Owens Mann and Rickie A. Owens to Vincent E. Girolami, $360,000.

Jarvis Ave., 1809-Katrina Cherry to Margarita Varela Rosa and Anibal Rivera Velazquez, $366,400.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 430-Wilfred Benjamin and Christina Panahon Cosca to Shirley A. Butler, $289,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 516-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Cynthia Victoria Anderson, $459,900.

Wentworth Dr., 1209-Pedro A. and Isila O. Henriquez to Saul H. Guerrero Cota, $234,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 582, No. 6783-Ikott Inc. to Yanire Brana, $83,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Somerset Rd., 4905-Lauren I. and Sean D. Illing to Adam Hughes, $430,000.

44th Ave., 6217-Cita Ramrattan to Allister M. and Cita Ramrattan, $217,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Auth Rd., 6210-Raymond Thomas and Phyllis J. Jones to Anthony Childress, $200,000.

Lanier Ave., 5544-Benilda Shaheed to Anuzia Silverio De Leles, $335,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Akron St., 4569-Derek Sutton to Janelle Veronica Hamilton, $215,000.

Cedell Ct., 6302-Glynis T. Young and estate of Wendy Cecelia Young to Marcos E. and Nixa Y. Saravia Gaitan, $306,000.

Coolridge Rd., 6706-Jimenez Investment Corp. to Hilcias Adonias Perez Matta, $376,500.

Holton Lane, 6110-Jovita S. Tabasondra to Karianne Kennedy, $357,000.

Kenstan Dr., 5239-Fred B. and Barbara J. Houston to Sheu Adeyemi and Bukola Blessing Muritala, $369,900.

Lorraine Dr., 5200-PMC Construction Corp. to Zepeda Sanchez, $355,000.

Middleton Lane, 5618-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Michael V. Smith, $295,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 6801-Deutsche Bank and Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2007-3 to Baltazar Amaya, $222,000.

25th Ave., 4103-Sennai M. Cham to Marquis Battle, $270,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

America Blvd., 6506, No. 708-Richard W. Edens Jr. to Brittney L. Everett, $201,000.

Jamestown Rd., 5905-Roy E. and Carmen D. Manley to Isaac Passmore and Rachel Smigielski, $375,500.

Nicholson St., 3931-Ronald C. Jackson to Pedro M. Guerra and Carlos M. Morales, $295,000.

Roanoke Rd., 4105-Melissa Mitchell to John Daniel Hodges and Mary Claire Finnen, $365,000.

10th Pl., 6029-Jose A. Bonila to Armida C. Trejo Vasquez, Douglas E. Berrios Trejo and Brian Santos Trejo, $390,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Amberfield Dr., 4714-Shary M. Jones to Jessica Branch, $264,000.

Blue Sage Lane, 6306-Nipa Parikh to Harry D. and Donna Michele Richardson, $555,000.

Christian St., 14011-Gloria L. Brown to Nicole Rhodes, $410,000.

Crozet Dr., 12602-Ebony Hendrix to Alexi and Ibette Saavedra, $315,000.

Fairhaven Ave., 9316-Ronald W. Stickey to Lecia Johnson, $291,000.

Gambier Dr., 7808-Endie B. Washington to Kendra Johnson, $330,000.

Havre Turn, 7215-Karlton P. and Danielle M. Sollers to Bobbie and Herbert Jones, $265,000.

Lord Baltimore Pl., 13525-Tonya Yevette Miller to Rhonda R. Haynes, $265,000.

Marwood Blvd. S., 5602-Melanie Wilson and estate of Susie G. Wilson to Dawn L. Burress, $268,000.

Old Indian Head Rd., 10411-Trideca Corp. to Fernando Areco, $399,500.

Salford Terr., 13083-Wanda J. Isaac to Okechukwu Darlington Okoroha, $257,500.

Village Square Rd., 12813-Wendy and James Russell Bradford to Katrina D. Roberts, $295,000.

Woods Edge Way, 3513-Mab of Parkside Singles Corp. to Sherlene Morgan and Robert L. Bailey Jr., $576,064.

Woodyard Cir., 9922-Tymika N. McClinton to Jarvon B. Copeland, $310,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bonheffer Dr., 3607-Azim M. and Danielle S. Wiley to Bobby J. and Kristina Laracuente, $730,000.

Derby Ridge Rd., 14408-William E. and Yvette Dewgard to Demetrius Brockington, $799,000.

Fraser Fir Ct., 1707-Daniel and Phyllis Koranteng to Reginald W. Tymus Sr., $335,000.

Jennings Mill Dr., 919-Anton Dominic and Deirdre Lajean Wallace to Kashonie N. Johnson, $950,000.

Pepper Tree Ct., 1703-Charles H. and Janet D. Parker to Anthony C. Brown and Robin T. Hickson, $450,000.

Spriggs Request Way, 3232-Veolya E. Scott to Khaila Artina and Niyah Hamilton, $415,000.