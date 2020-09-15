Madrillon Way, 17006-Leonora Dickson to Eric Lang, $435,000.
Overlea Ct., 15400-A. J. Harris and Contrinia L. Hemphill to Khrehaan Ebah, $415,000.
ADELPHI AREA
Avalon Pl., 2010-Amalaraj A. and Martha Savari to Maritza Ramirez De Alejo and Nelson Caceres Gomez, $380,000.
Forest Dale Dr., 2021-Sarah Storing to Maria Del Rosario Zavala and Carlos Jandres Martinez, $391,000.
Purdue St., 3403-Rodolfo Cruz to Maurice G. Malochee and Maria Andrea Briones Malochee, $426,000.
18th Ave., 6907-Cesar G. Parada and Lillian E. Mendez to Avi and Carmen Koldaro, $320,000.
BELTSVILLE AREA
Brick Kiln Cir., 7167-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Charmaine Anne Marie White, $336,550.
Cherry Hill Rd., 11348, No. 2B-Christ King & Sebastian Corp. to Luz Marina and Juan Francisco Ramos, $148,000.
Heartwood Dr., 11813-Wells Fargo Bank and Park Place Securities Inc. to Ayodele Adefila, $424,200.
Powder Mill Rd., 3520-Brenda L. Smith to Vicente Torres, $146,000.
BOWIE AREA
Blue Fox Pl., 11206, No. 399A-Rhonda A. Coley to Derek H. Wells, $224,900.
Clearfield Dr., 13005-Everett Austin to Brittany Frankel and Tyler Yockel, $365,000.
Gladys Retreat Cir., 12750, No. 60-Gladva Retreat Corp. to Demarlo Simms, $362,000.
Heatherstone Dr., 14020-Donald James Morton III and estate of Donald J. Morton Jr. to Sebastian and Olivia Ruiz, $435,000.
Kernel Cir., 12800-Gabriel A. and Brenda Davila to George Tebeck, $330,000.
Knowledge Lane, 12525-Joel G. Martinez to Lisa U. Cho, $425,000.
Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 404-Vernell W. Jackson to Janet James and James Shuler, $290,000.
Madonna Lane, 3507-Wendell F. and Juditha A. Farmer to Georgette Lisadawne and Carol A. Brown, $325,000.
Marthas Choice Cir., 13008-Paul Y. and You M. Jun to Chidinma Roseann Ukazu, $460,000.
Old Chapel Rd., 13008-Rahsaan Dickerson and estate of Garvin Dickerson to Desiree M. Russ, $340,000.
Quill Point Dr., 7931-Donna M. Willingham to Linnette Tai, $360,000.
Ridgeview Lane, 4903-Jefferson L. and Nicole G. Davis to Kimberley Evette Bymun, $365,500.
Tanglewood Lane, 12101-Roger W. and Frances J. Hogg to Jorge Alberto Serpaas Pineda, $330,000.
Yeadon Ct., 4200-Fred Dipietro and estate of Margaret E. Dipietro to Jacqueline Y. Reyes, $310,000.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Alameda Dr., 15940-Brad Joseph and Jacqueline Lanette Moses to Tere Dickson, $478,000.
Easthaven Ct., 15736, No. 707-John Richard Leach IV to Eric Stevens, $130,000.
Elkhorn Cir., 3909-Christopher and Alicia Shaw to Chontyce B. Pointer, $330,000.
Excalibur Ct., 3706, No. 102-Bradley M. and Monica H. Parkzes to Marian C. Russell, $194,000.
Norshire Ct., 3304-Lori A. Banks to Angelina A. De La Cruz, $319,000.
Pewter Ct., 1120-Michael H. Whalen to Luis A. Benitez Lopez and Sandra M. Orellana De Benitez, $185,000.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Aquasco Rd., 19011-Guy R. and Sharon M. White to Ricky L. Goad, $310,000.
Broughton Blf., 12709-Savannah Investors 4 Inc. to Zorretta E. Turner, $600,922.
Chaddsford Shoreside Ct., 7305-Pamela Rowkeshia Nelson to Judith M. Little, $342,000.
Dyson Rd., 8602-Mark T. Battle and Nancy P. Chavannes Battle to Ikeia Hardy, $430,000.
Plantation Dr., 12304-Lawrence V. and Peggy L. McBean to Desiree A. Gordon, $610,000.
Tayman Ct., 9307-Perry Becker to Wayne Lamont Thomas JR, Krystie Harriet Hall Thomas and William Hall, $500,000.
BRENTWOOD AREA
Quincy St., 3702-Emidio and Elsa Mistichelli to Megan Abbot and Gary Hali, $362,000.
40th Ave., 3414-Albert Adjenu to Jose A. Escobar and Ever Pedrito De Leon Giron, $350,000.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Alverton St., 1105-H&P Investment Group Corp. to Nathan C. and Abigale B. Wallace, $287,900.
Capitol Heights Blvd., 1012-McLeod Real Estate Corp. to Gustavus G. Wyche, $261,852.
Clark Pl., 1806-Century Investments Group Corp. to Malayna A. Matthews and Howard Clinton Bolden Jr., $317,000.
K St., 5513-Oscar A. Reyes and Maria Silvia Del Cid to Antonio Wiggins, $245,000.
Mountain Lake Pl., 6723-Ard Properties Corp. to Rickeeda Lashawn Carter and Robert Kirkland Jr., $270,000.
Queensdale Ct., 806-Irvin V. and Catherine T. McCoy to Walter L. Huggins, $254,000.
Zelma Ave., 412-Birdie B. Crowder to Clara A. Cabral, $212,000.
60th Pl., 612-Dellustration Corp. to Ablavi Kafui Seddoh, $275,000.
CHELTENHAM AREA
Jib Ct., 10405-Ronald Eric Woodfolk to Tymika Nicole McClinton, $425,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Barlowe Pl., 2013-Mary Siloko Caulker to Juana M. Molina, $205,000.
Duvall Ridge Rd., 2731-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Kalil Deschamps, $327,780.
Palmer Park Rd., 1809-Wells Fargo Bank to Rafael Bienvenido Rodriguez and Mabel De Jesus Zelaya, $155,050.
CLINTON AREA
Arbroath Ct., 7905-Derrick Steven Ingram Jr. to John and Nicole Carpenter, $335,000.
Boniwood Turn E., 5750-Abyot W. Saniy to Kiara J. Morris, $279,900.
Clendinnen Dr., 7801-Options Inc. to Karl D. and Charisma Harmon, $289,375.
Gwynndale Dr., 9418-RRMZ Properties Corp. to Rochelle E. Lee, $355,000.
Northgate Pkwy., 6915-James C. and Janice L. Makle to Pamela Murrell, $308,000.
Sellner Lane, 5901-Korey T. Walker to Olaolu A. and Rachel O. Ayodeji, $375,000.
Temple Hill Rd., 9517-Derek Novell and Samdra Jean to Benita Rouse and Lajuan Lee, $369,900.
Willet Pl., 8404-Potomac Mills Investment Group Corp. to Sisera S. Atkins and Andrew O. Gold Jr., $352,000.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Lackawanna St., 5008-Maira Y. and Victor Alfonso Flores to Sanmeet Narula, $350,000.
Saint Andrews Pl., 9305-Robert William and Alice G. Tyler to Amy Cochran and Brian May, $410,000.
Westchester Park Dr., 6032, No. T-Saba A. and Munum A. Naeem to Barbara Brough, $140,000.
48th Pl., 9702-Laurel Macondray to Gary and Anita Childs, $343,000.
52nd Pl., 9807-Mariano and Janet Cea to Assion A. Adanlete and Firoz Sookun, $365,000.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Boones Lane, 2401-Marijune Angela Bautista Polintan to Kimberly A. Bryant, $278,500.
Crestwick Pl., 2722-JK & CK Services Corp. to Charany and Patricia Hydara, $275,000.
Donnell Pl., 7210, No. C3-T&E Properties Corp. to Rachel C. Pressley, $75,000.
Forest Park Dr., 1734-JK & CK Services Corp. to Shelaine Stone and Kames Somerville, $259,000.
Hil Mar Cir. E., 6204-Sheila L. Cooper to Kncole Cadette, $252,000.
Judith Ave., 2705-Kevin Chase to Ana M. Alvarez Ventura, $170,000.
Ritchboro Rd., 8869-Kimberly E. Young to Ronald C. Alston, $260,000.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Arwen Ct., 6313-Mahdere A. Demise and estate of Truwork T. Aredo to Djoulde Sow and Fanta Bodian, $235,000.
Broadview Rd., 1025-Schekeeb Sidiqi to Dana L. and Patrice D. Smith, $420,000.
Chalfont Ct., 1900-Andrea R. Gray and Andrea R. Smith to Anthonio Velasquez and Blanca Estela Duens, $276,000.
Devon Hills Dr., 8688-Michelle N. Houston to Gabriela Nitescu and Kevin Ming, $180,000.
Gemini Ct., 306-Rick and Lindsay Garcia to Oscar Ignacio Sanchez and Sofia S. Martinez, $425,000.
Hill Top Dr., 10807-Desire Contracting Corp. to Nathaniel Rubio, $383,000.
Kilburnie Cir., 12900-Veronica Guzman to Matthew and Tanya Nicole Downsworth, $429,900.
Lancelot Rd., 9211-Zacarias D. and Mercedita H. Avillanoza to Antonio Vasquez Rivera and Isabel Rivera Rodriguez, $420,000.
Lira Dr., 814-Richard T. Veloza and Yvette Charlotte Q. Veloza to Jermaine O. Lowery, $296,000.
Old Fort Rd., 11532-Karrie M. Mosley to Antonia L. Valladares, $164,000.
Peace Dr., 12809-Lorraine R. Feliciano to Casey M. Amorose, $336,500.
Raad Ct., 907-Arnold V. and Lynda C. Pierce to Dustin Thomas and Monica Jean Kraemer, $600,000.
Round Table Dr., 511-Ananias Construction Corp. to Jhonatan J. Hernandez Chivalan and Luisa F. Cerna Valladares, $417,000.
Underwood Dr., 9708-Janet Nwaogu to Jose F. Martinez, $305,000.
Williamsburg Ct., 1806-Vandoster L. and Evangelyn M. Tabb to Iye Conteh and Luba Mansaray, $430,000.
GLENN DALE AREA
Glen Pine St., 7204-Daniel S. and Shin D. Parker to Gibran Ali and Safa Munim, $600,000.
GREENBELT AREA
Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8119, No. 302K-Athipat Kuphirun to Gerardo R. Chacon and Yinzu B. Nairouz, $379,900.
Lakecrest Dr., 7858-Eric G. Schultz to Ahmad Talass, Amira Ai Oiable, Justin Connor and Tim Connor, $210,000.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Farragut St., 4113-Kenneth J. Hogan to Amanda Helen Blair and Kyle James Gardner, $500,000.
Jefferson St., 4215-Stanley L. and Edna W. Paulson to Michael Hall Gibney and Katlyn Theresa Mihalek, $435,000.
Madison St., 3908-George J. and Kyla A. Coromilas to Mark Patrick Burke, Aimee Ellen Burke and Thomas Allen Tucker, $465,000.
43rd Ave., 6218-Phillip and Maggie Kash to Charlotte Oman and Benjamin Morgan Harper, $400,000.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Cipriano Rd., 6111-Christa H. Kopf to Francisco P. De Leon, $325,000.
Hickory Hill Ave., 9024-Jose Alfredo Diaz to Mohamed Brahimi and Nabila Zerrarka, $355,000.
Mueserbush Ct., 2908-MM2908 Meuserbush Corp. to Kanisha R. Barnes, $285,000.
Storch Ct., 6808-Denise M. McNair to Samitri A. Young, $323,000.
Wilhelm Dr., 7546-India A. Kea and Kashka Bateman to India A. Kea, $320,000.
100th Ave., 6512-Rudi I. Urrutia and Eugenia Reyes to Hilda, Henry and Juan Saavedra, $325,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Beech Tree Pkwy., 15600-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to T. Connally Mitchell, $469,990.
Campus Way S., 10221, No. 43-Thuynguyen to Epiphany Deanna Lett, $243,000.
Fittleworth Terr., 2014-Jerel and Angela Williams to Derek A. Smith, $556,000.
Humberside Way, 15502-Marie D. Bang and Germain Ngoss to Miriane and Ruphin D. Nguele, $560,000.
Lake Forest Dr., 2108-Agetokunbo Torimiro to Mark and Venicia Brown, $529,900.
Moores Plains Blvd., 2410-Fatana O. Barak to Shayla C. Miller, $720,000.
Open View Lane, 12113, No. 108-Pierre D. Douglas to Faith Broussard, $280,000.
Radiant Ct., 325-Johny Cleekley and Bettina Williams to Norris R. and Taleka J. Uzzell, $670,000.
Serena St., 314-Mark C. and Brenda L. Preston to Robert Girdharry Jr. and Regina Fatu Williams, $307,500.
Wild Wood Ct., 14202-Thomasine Riley to Frederick Makinde, $615,000.
LAUREL AREA
Breckenridge St., 7324-Crystal T. Jackson to Jose Gabriel Hernandez and Marvin Antonio Diaz Cruz, $362,000.
Colony Ave., 7611-US Bank and RMAC Trust to Arturo V. Diez Canseco and Consuelo Romani Casana, $430,000.
Dorset Rd., 15611, No. 84-Alfonzo Diaz Perez to Kechi Amaefule, $194,000.
Irving St., 123-Sharon E. Mitchell and estate of Mildred C. Hall to Johana M. Flores Galvez, $314,900.
Scotch Dr., 7002-Rebecca J. Turner and Daniel R. Timon to Brandi K. Scott, $300,000.
Woodruff Ct., 7611-US Bank and Cim Trust 2017 1 to Lelis R. Nataren Molina and Yanira G. Nataren, $256,500.
MONTPELIER AREA
Briarchip St., 9223-Flalila Espino Rogue and Gabriel Espino Roque to Rosario B. Guerrero De Zclaya, $380,000.
Eastgate Lane, 12415-Kathryn M. Landicho and estate of Barbara A. Brey to Jennifer Imbraguglio, $435,000.
Oxwell Lane, 8796-Jeanne Elizabeth Tucker and Martha T. Miller to Zalen Crowder and Catherine Comelius, $415,000.
MOUNT RAINIER AREA
31st St., 4117-John Dixon to John P. Ximenes and Nestor H. Gaona Varela, $300,000.
37th St., 3817-P1 Inc. to Stephanie and Marc Garner, $612,000.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
Glenridge Dr., 7221-Eloy Amador Soldevilla and Berti Heresi to Altagracia Nellys Martes Pinchardo and Walter Misael Martinez Cruz, $226,700.
Lupine Ct., 3503, No. 1I-Gauri Realty Corp. to Easmond Codijoe, $265,000.
Varnum St., 7000-Maria Del Carmen Iglesias to Edgar A. Ramos, Maritza Isabel Saenz Lopez and Duglas Vladimir Blanco Blanco, $335,000.
OXON HILL AREA
Alice Ave., 2061, No. 101-Beverly Golson to Staasia Thomas, $156,000.
Careybrook Lane, 215-Alosta Real Estate Solutions Corp. to Angela D. Smith Williams, $431,500.
Gibson Dr., 310-Dontrel C. Gray to Juan Pablo Urey, $199,000.
Leland Dr., 5016-Theodore Hillman and Pearline H. Hawkins to Jeff Metayer, $362,100.
Quade St., 822-Marcella Fludd to Teresa D. Johnson, $170,000.
Wilson Bridge Dr., 510, No. 6711-William A. Gaskins to Yohannes Alemayow, $59,500.
RIVERDALE AREA
Madison St., 4807-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Sarah B. Longwell and Caitlin R. Clark, $372,000.
Tuckerman St., 6319-Una P. and David Ramsammy to Carols R. Hipolito Leonardo, Jose Elvyn Castro Diaz and Cely Castro Diza, $315,000.
60th Ave., 6605-Jessie B. White to Ming Wen Wong, $247,554.
SUITLAND AREA
Allies Rd., 4510-Somalli and Jocelyn Armstrong Fuller to Lucio Banegas and Delmis Aracely Banegas Hernandez, $325,000.
Beauford Rd., 4703-C. Plus Management Corp. to Drew Thomas Ashby King and Christina Rosemary Ashby King, $235,000.
Fairhill Ct., 3010-Robert L. Miller to Colin and Miluska Kern, $275,000.
Maple Rd., 4305-1902 Oakhill Ave Corp. to Luqman O. Nofiu, $295,000.
Pine Grove Dr., 6625-Kingdom Realty Pros Corp. to Paul Kendrick, $239,900.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Charlie Ct., 3002-Marco A. Fuentes to Shawn Dickens, $305,000.
Dawn Lane, 2231-Sivad Properties Inc. to Bryan R. Robinson, $275,000.
Huntley Square Dr., 3302, No. T3-Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2017-GS1 and Newrez Corp. to Karen Myers, $49,000.
Iverson St., 2844, No. 106-Paula Stewart to Maureen B. Jones, $97,000.
Northam Rd., 6409-Scott J. Dantley to Alexis Lewis, $460,000.
Tyburn St., 6205-Gerald G. Goforth to Chamise Alston and Deborah Goodwin, $325,000.
26th Ave., 3831-DMV Investments Corp. to Lanaea Elizabeth Abaka, $102,500.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
Asbury Ct., 1404-Romel A. and Lilian Arevalo Cruz to Kidstiy Gebre Kiros, $380,000.
Jefferson St., 3714-Autana Investments Corp. to Ray Lee and Gregory Keller, $569,600.
Oliver St., 3916-Lucius O. and Valerie Jenkins to Elizabeth Madeline Lees and James William Wigley, $360,000.
Toledo Terr., 3450, No. 714-Douglas R. Palmer to Man W. Choung and Yan Lin Zhang, $85,000.
14th Pl., 5425-Cornelio and Martha Martinez to Katie M. Witt, $430,000.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Brookmeadow Lane, 17234-Joy A. Burriss to Michael Bruce Eggleston, $349,000.
Churchill Ct., 8506-Robert K. and Monica L. McNeal to Bruce Campbell, $315,000.
Dale Dr., 9900-Pegre Holdings Corp. to Manuel F. Martinez and Aida Y. Posada Canengez, $385,000.
Hollaway Dr., 10704-Melanie Hardy and Melanie P. Wilcher Simpson to Erlene O. Johnson and Betty L. Hoskins, $260,000.
King Henry Way, 5102, No. 285-Tonya M. Walker to Kim Brittingham, $231,000.
Lord Baltimore Pl., 13530-Sekou Johnson to Greer M. Bacchus, $250,000.
Marwood Blvd. S., 5819-Felicia M. Gibson to Kim A. Jones, $283,000.
Osborne Hill Dr., 6501-Jacqueline L. Smothers and Yvette Williams to Ardavan Mesgarha, $615,000.
Stockport Way, 4343-Federal National Mortgage Association to Alessandra L. Tomkins, $270,000.
Torbay Pl., 4913, No. 33-Brenda M. Kittles to Reginald W. Tymus Sr., $260,000.
Weldon Manor Lane, 12405-Keith and Loretta Miles to Alia and Khalila Amira Shabazz, $600,000.
Woodstock Dr. E., 12504-Tracie M. Narain to Dominic Daniel Bridgers, $260,000.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Burleigh Dr., 3607-Regina McGlone Smith and Lavern Porter to William Scruggs Jr., $426,000.
Contee Manor Rd., 13001-Damien Lashay and Amanda Tibbs Johnson to Patricia Ann and Reginald Addison Royster, $805,000.
Glenkirk Way, 9605-Deprix T. and Cynthia Major to Kay M. and Hezekiah Hunter, $540,000.
Jodphur Dr., 15411-Kingston Group Corp. to Rita Afoakwa and Yacouba Sanogo, $485,000.
Stillwater Pl., 622-Kristen D. Brown to Duke Cross, $342,000.