Maler Ct., 206-Joseph E. and Roberta C. Tatum to Kimberly Cooks, $389,000.

Merino Dr., 17811-Roland S. and Clara L. Cox to Wilson L. Cox, $450,000.

Summerwood Lane, 17208-Thyron G. and Gwendolyn B. Gasquet to Jennifer B. Johannes Bass, $520,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Avalon Pl., 2003-Glenda S. Avila to Gerber R. Jimenez Canales and Jorge D. Noriega, $350,000.

Linwood St., 910-Jeanne Michelle Ellis to Keli E. De Leon Lopez, $400,000.

24th Ave., 9707-Christina Yvette Grant to Tewodros T. Amde and Absera E. Tizale, $463,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Big Horn Ct., 11305-Melita K. Blackwell to Lorie Ann J. Brown and Lillian Brown, $272,000.

Brick Kiln Cir., 7177-Calatlantic Group Inc. and Lennar Corp. to Daphnee Dube, $335,810.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11232, No. 175-Ekhoe Olagbegi to Lloyd and Murriah R. Duncan, $145,000.

Ingleside Dr., 13230-Eric Enig and Jordana Stockhamer to Daniel Irwin Enig, $350,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 3626-Lucia R. Croce and estate of Giovanni B. Scapecchi to Yared Abebe Meshesha and Tsehay S. Abebe, $430,000.

Whethersfield Pl., 7606-Zainab A. and Vandi Amara to Augustine Otule and Ndidi Agholor, $531,000.

Wythe Alley, 7111-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Wassila B. Nabourema, $327,580.

BOWIE AREA

Banbury Lane, 16300-Jo Ina Bergman to Kudira Afolayan and Elliott Emuh, $407,000.

Fleming Lane, 12305-Estate of Stout J. Hill Jr. and Annie Lou Hill to Crystal D. Chandler, $385,000.

Hammermill Field Dr., 13803-Lestin and Maricarmen Kenton to Laquintin D. and Chimere L. Jackson, $680,000.

Kayhill Lane, 2507-Frances Chesley to Danielle Y. Carpenter, $416,000.

Kernwood Lane, 12613-Matthew and Pamela Lee Sikowitz to Roxanna Richardson and Wellington Hernandez, $410,000.

Lakevale Terr., 5303-Maricia Battle and Ronald R. Beverly to Caryn Thomas, Robert Jones and James M. Thomas, $491,000.

Loganville St., 13706-Kevin Brilhart and Jessica Slick to Sulayman and Shanika Touray, $660,000.

Park Ave., 8601-John E. Rascoe to Ashley and Carson McAbee, $325,000.

Quantum Leap Lane, 7202-Lynda Russell to Robert and Lelia Marbury, $450,000.

Raging Brook Dr., 11241, No. 251C-Myra L. Jackson to Breauna Amber Townsend, $202,000.

Scarlet Oak Terr., 3202-Joseph A. Moretz to Chernor Baa, $310,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T17-Karol Smith Robinson and estate of Kathryne G. Lawrence to Anastasia Marcellino, $128,000.

Teton Lane, 3100-Linda Randall to Luis A. Samayoa, $365,000.

Tylers Hope Dr., 4806-Kimberly M. Shearin Cotton to Nicole and Marcia Venters, $535,000.

Sixth St., 13115-Mauricio Benavides to Joshua J. Arias Henriquez and Rosa X. Velasquez Jarqin, $337,500.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Aspen Leaf Ct., 16902-Nekeitra Sharonda and Shamarlas G. Allens to Philip J. and Felicia N. Simmons, $510,000.

Eddinger Rd., 16414-Carol S. Brimmer to Velvet Conley and Brandon Spriggs, $386,000.

Elysian Lane, 16401-Regina Stephenson to Kisha Curry, $330,000.

Everglade Lane, 15614, No. 101-Nathalie Alexandre to Jason Coleman, $194,000.

Noblewood Lane, 15239-Mackenzie Dutton and Ryan McNally to Cynthia Chika Odogwu and Joseph Adefolarin Tella, $393,000.

Pleasant Hill Lane, 804-Morgan Johnson to Theresa Acholonu, $330,000.

Princess Anne Ct., 2120-Funda Topcuoglu to Uchenna Aginam, $210,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Brinton Way, 15511-Leroy P. Parham Jr. and Deborah R. Lee Parham to Demarius D. and Shavonda L. Richardson, $412,000.

Clemerra Way, 13905-Scott Allan and Robin Michelle Hamilton to Shannon and Browdis V. Morrison, $724,000.

Owings Ave., 14211-Zoya Investments Corp. and UH Investments Corp. to Melanie Centina and Carter Jefferson, $555,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Windom Rd., 3704-Shah 001 Corp. to Jaymie A. Petersen and Austin Kimes, $395,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Alton St., 4211-T2 Infinity Corp. to Larvelle Devo Williams, $315,000.

Capitol Heights Blvd., 627-Donitar L. Turner to Marcelo Ruben Flores Huaman, $200,000.

Larchmont Ave., 736-Zoya Investments Corp. to Chanel Diggs, $331,000.

Mornington Pl., 1014-Angela Ivey to Chenita Linnette Gwynn, $260,000.

Oakford Rd., 5618-Rahssan Fenner and estate of Irvin L. Hall to Nimota Olayinka Akinbayo, $232,000.

Ronald Rd., 6531-Nathan Rogers to Lashone Giles, $260,000.

65th Ave., 708-Zoubida Benhamida to Jose O. Gomez, $285,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Terraco Terr., 10510-Everley A. James to Georgia Thomas, $365,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belleview Ave., 3315-Jeremy G. Weber and Sara Ester Melo De Weber to Christopher Michael Majeri and Kim Anna Bianco Majeri, $445,000.

Cheverly Ave., 2406-Marco J. and Margaret Clark to Christopher Patrick and Jane Reimer, $499,900.

Countrywood Ct., 1717-Jose Manuel Juarez to Ashley Nicole Shaw, $246,500.

Crest Ave., 3024-Alexander F. Levy to Christopher W. Dyson, $400,000.

Gibbs Way, 8326-Rauland Ariel Sharp to Rauland Sharp, $380,000.

Hillside Ave., 3105-Bradley Farrar and estate of Arthur N. Clark to Brian and Joan Bippus, $432,500.

Mahogany Dr., 7282, No. 4-Faryal Clouden to Wadi Gaitan, $180,000.

Pacer Dr., 524-Jafaru Osumah and Veroniqueca James to Edwin A. Hernandez, $265,000.

CLINTON AREA

Brandywine Rd., 10910-John M. and Jean Jeffrey to Moises Cruz and Carmen D. Reyes De Cruz, $530,000.

Condy Ct., 8305-Sankuratri Corp. to Vernon Orlando Holmes Jr., $699,900.

Drawbridge Ct., 9217-Anthony N. Lee to Camille Holman, $348,225.

Gwynndale Pl., 5804-Elizabeth Wright and Walter P. Taylor to Karen Prather, $325,000.

Jason Ct., 8609-Maywood and Gloria Parker to Malcolm Mallory, $241,500.

Parker Lane, 12704-Jonathan Dale and Evelyn Moltumyr to Brett and Courtney Belanger, $470,000.

San Juan Dr., 5809-Donis Almaraz to Luis Aranibar Rocha, Arnulfo Rodriguez and Luis A. Aranibar Rocha, $300,000.

Shorthills Dr., 8506-Michael Cunningham and Valerie A. Cunnigham to Patricia Wright and Angelica Wilson, $455,000.

Sylvia Dr., 11805-Calmese Jordan Jr. to Steven Lomax Jr. and Aaron Michael Holland, $342,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Cunningham Dr., 8805-Joseph E. and Phyllis S. Lilly to Nieves M. De La Cruz, Martin M. Galvan, Alejandro F. Castro Santos, Araceli Garcia Chavez and Moises Enrique Castro Santos, $365,000.

Hollywood Rd., 5013-Max W. Billinger IV to Michael A. Cole, $395,000.

Lackawanna St., 4925-Benjamin and Tracy N. Busch to Abigail G. Carter, $379,000.

Radcliffe Dr., 7325-Stanley Polega and Elizabeth A. MacDonald to Jin Ma and Wensheng Liang, $472,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 1601-Thomas J. and Jeri N. Love to Patricia L. Burkins, $133,900.

60th Ave., 8514-Cindy C. Wong and estate of Lan F. Wong to Jonatan Joel Lopez Velasco and Estefany Y. Delgado Velasco, $313,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Darcy Rd., 8004-Karl W. and Dorothy M. Rudd to Marcos Eduardo Bonilla Flores, $300,000.

Elmhurst St., 6706-Herman C. Williams to Zanetta Williams, $260,000.

Fowlers Ct., 7906-Sandra Louise Harvey and estate of Carroll V. Harney to D. Kaara L. Denby, $320,000.

Lacona St., 6605-Lidone Inc. to Jorel T. and Laquashia J. Hardin, $298,990.

Newglen Ave., 2713-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Domeshia L. Young, $225,000.

Round Hill Lane, 3513-Mary M. and Carl Osborne to Taneesha N. Matthews, $245,000.

Suit Rd., 4025-Corey L. Corsey and estate of Joyce Marie Moore to Karla Vanessa Ordonez Lara and Dilcia Maricela Ordonez Lara, $275,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Alcoa Dr., 8214-Gloria Warren Tucker to Cristian E. Barahona Guardado and Andres Duran, $310,000.

Arts Dr., 2602-Pablo Rosas Gutierrez and Ivonne Lisinski to Omar M. Cruz Pastor and Braulio A. Solano Palma, $345,000.

Brightwood Ct., 3502-Joseph M. and Vesta R. Settles to Eugene and Juanita Alexander, $325,000.

Epping Ave., 7608-Thou Homes Investments Corp. to Lantz Mitchell, $210,000.

Gleneagles Dr., 749-Bosch Homes Corp. to Leroy Smith, $483,000.

Kerby Pkwy., 507-Jueline Perry to Surafel T. Zenebe, $280,000.

L’Enfant Dr., 13228-Jacqueline M. Macia to Kimberly A. Berry Hicks, $270,000.

Marbourne Dr., 4112-Nicholas Poliansky to Luis David Tineo, Paula Melissa Gonzales and Luis David Moreno, $345,000.

Noah Dr., 6916-Jack G. and Linda J. Bannister to George Walter Ironhorse Harley and Risharda Denise Settles, $242,500.

Ponca Pl., 9608-Daphne Sanderson to Sandra Del Cid Alvarado and Elizabeth Alavarado, $380,000.

Round Table Dr., 535-Harold E. and Veronica L. Jegels to Travis A. Fink, $370,000.

Thornton Dr., 1806-Colette Pinkney to Nely E. Euceda Martinez and Deisy A. Rivas De Castillo, $275,000.

Washington Lane, 1312-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Nidia J. Quinonez Medina, $248,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Guinevere Rd., 12503-Portia Morris to Jason E. Hughes and Carol Hughes White, $390,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Canning Terr., 8206-Linda R. and Linda Rose Jones to Yael Daiana Lukin, $268,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8417, No. 101-Oluseyi and Afolake Kolawole to Ray Sheldon Bottorff Jr., $145,000.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8141, No. 303D-Christopher and Rahbi Dijon Simon to Yunxuan Bao, $395,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7730, No. 233-Charlene Minatee to Nnedimma Jessica and Adaobi Nwoka, $185,000.

Mandan Rd., 7750-SKP Investors Corp. to Eric K. Mickens and Stacey Byrd, $289,900.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Elberton Ct., 5613-Claudia M. and Yolanda Zelaya to Magdaline Ijeh and Patrick Nwaigwe, $315,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Alcona St., 9212-Manuel Martinez to Milton Abel Gomez Ramos and Rubenia E. Martinez Gomez, $325,000.

Cawker Ave., 7925-Joshua J. and Teresa E. Swink to Jose O. Medrano Reyes, $280,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10142-NVR Inc. to Chee Tang, $403,065.

Geaton Park Pl., 9311-Heather L. and Clinton J. Dalton to Edirin Uwayzor, $399,000.

Magnolia Dr., 8603-Francisco and Luisa Pacheco to Vilma C. De Leon Ramos and Rosa I. Guerrero, $409,000.

Princess Garden Pkwy., 6160-Alderic Cooper and estate of Benjamin Baylor to Bernal A. Ascencio, $300,000.

Vista Green Lane, 4957-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Steven Duane and Deja Cidan Ragland, $455,000.

Vista Meadow Way, 10315-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Paul Fryson, $415,000.

Volta St., 9026-Alice J. and Ivory J. Hutchinson to Hugo M. Garcia Garcia, $275,000.

Windsor Oaks Way, 10221-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Segen Beshir and Shuaib Balogun, $402,999.

Seventh St., 1511-Bobby G. Henry Jr. and estate of Patricia Ann Johnson to Jeremy Mitchell, $170,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Albany Pl., 215-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Claretha S. Felder, $389,610.

Azalea Ct., 116, No. 28-3-Marsha L. McIntyre to Peggy Ann Manley, $219,000.

Burleigh St., 13327-Marissa Nicole White to Deborah and Gregory Padgett, $390,000.

Cannon Pl., 13009-Bernard T. Snowden Jr. to Kathy S. Thomas, $385,000.

Edwards St., 3605-James F. Maxwell to Michelle Denise T. Whitfield, $230,000.

Glastonbury Way, 15513-Catherine Dennis to Sharon A. Anderson and Dwight K. Cousins, $430,000.

Joyceton Dr., 10905-Gordom M. Piscacek to Kwaku Agyapong, $303,200.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 14804-David Schenker to Daryl Furman and Karen V. Daniels Furman, $610,000.

Nancy Gibbons Terr., 15124-Trashaun R. Saunders to Dionne Ratliff, $429,900.

Pettus Ct., 13107-Keith Williamson and Barbara Fusiller to Tawana Y. Adams, $340,000.

Pine Forest Lane, 933, No. 1906-Krissah S. and Daniel R. Thompson to Jerona Jenkins, Phillip Deonte Devreaux and Philip Devreaux, $283,000.

Ring Bill Loop, 1111-Nicole Tanner to Knicole A. Fox, $350,000.

Silver Teal Way, 14104-Elizabeth Ventures Corp. to Curtis and Margaret Lee, $349,900.

Tibberton Terr., 15620-Leslie Shavers to Antonio Deon and Asianti L. Cole, $458,000.

Wesbourne Dr., 1703-Westphalia Row Partners Corp. to Annissa Morgan, $394,800.

Whistling Duck Dr., 1405-Charles A. David to Cynthia Patton, $405,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Ct. S., 7614, No. 421-Devon Anderson to Darlene Marie Bright Fleming, $185,000.

Bowsprit Lane, 14313, No. 815-Michelle Hercules to Matthew David McNey, $207,000.

Compton Ave., 326-Sean M. and Kristin E. Buchholz to Ralph Elliott and Carolyn Frances Kashner, $340,000.

Dorset Rd., 15708, No. 175-Olumuyiwa Ajayi and Elizabeth Olubola Akindutire to Edward A. Rudock, $160,000.

Haynes Rd., 15804-Celine Moore and Celine Husbands to Gizlena Cuellar, $260,000.

Laurelton Dr., 15407-John H. Karwoski Jr. and estate of John H. Karwoski to Gisselle Maria, Andre Alexander and Veronica Socorro Gomez, $375,000.

Millbrook Lane, 15770, No. 98-William K. Thomas to Ava B. Smith, $253,000.

Phair Pl., 1003-Ricahrd Luis and Stella Feitesa Ollveras to Kathryn A. and Nicole C. Little, $262,000.

Stratfield Lane, 7605-Ulysses C. and Lynne D. Austin to Chris Dang and Kathy M. Pham, $515,000.

Seventh St., 300-Q & P Realty Corp. to Santos J. Escobar and Jose H. Benitez, $389,900.

MONTPELIER AREA

Basswood Terr., 11221-Jonathan Arend and Claire Allen to Abraham A. Hernandez Perez and Iris A. Flores, $410,000.

Briarcroft Lane, 8518-Cesar D. Melo Arteaga to Temesgen D. Woldesenbet, $375,000.

Fairlane Pl., 9219-Jaya Naomi and Gunamony Zechariah Immanuel to Timothy Chin and Yvette V. Zelaya, $327,000.

Ispahan Loop, 9314-Burkley and Deanna Patterson to Mario Rafael and Keiry A. Gutierrez, $360,000.

Montpelier Dr., 9312-Joyce B. and C. Philip Nichols to Selvin L. Maldonado, $293,000.

Somerville Ct., 4204-Patricia and Sean Quarles to Marvin Alexander Lopez Mendez, $295,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Varnum St., 3211-Shirley Adriane Serotsky and Colin Smith to Teresa Michelle Stoepler, $420,000.

32nd St., 4103-Stanton Shane Cass and Melissa Ann Blue Sky to Zachary James and Emily Claire Hennessee, $515,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Carrollton Pkwy., 8104-Larry Johnson to Brandon Avila Martinez and Jose Michael Avila Martinez, $335,000.

Inlet St., 6426-Tchacona Harris to Pedro A. Diaz and Jose E. Diaz Alvarez, $335,000.

Parkwood St., 7413-Holloway Holdings Corp. to Angelica Revas De Garcia and Armando Garcia Mulato, $318,000.

Randolph St., 5604-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Simeon and Francisco Vasquez, $210,000.

65th Ave., 3550, No. 8-US Bank and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Prosper Osei Wusu, $167,000.

87th Ave., 6205-Naudia Falconer to Meisha Watkins, $330,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Chloe Dr., 5508-Residential Value Corp. to Terry Carnell and Audrey Chambers McNeil, $369,000.

Leverett St., 5222-Capital Realty Corp. to Christopher Dante Dotson Robertson, $229,000.

Potomac Psge., 155, No. 401-Jody Al Fisher and Carrie Ann Donelan Fisher to Tracey Cork, $399,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 329-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Phyllis Jean Wilson, $389,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 433-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Brandon Szalacinski, $359,900.

Riversail Lane, 514-5, No. 431-IHMW Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Mario Orlando Verrett, $819,990.

Wheeler Rd., 4607-Winston Du to Jose Eugenio Aguilar, $345,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Ingraham St., 6806-Jeff Gu and Ling Liu to Carlos O. Maltez Rodriguez and Leonor M. Mejia, $340,000.

Rhode Island Ave., 6002-Susan E. Hines to Seana C. Cranston, $285,000.

Tuckerman St., 6217-Leonardo H. Mennilli and Flavia S. Sciarretta to Melva Isabel Navarro Melendez and Claudia Alejandra Melendez, $325,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Apple Orchard Ct., 4121, No. 4-Patrice Fleming to Daniasha White, $231,000.

McKeldin Dr., 6713-Dayoni and Aleta Parker Wood to Norma Eunice Alarcon De Espana and Oscar R. Espana Gomez, $340,000.

Toles Park Dr., 2805-NVR Inc. to William G. Jones and Mandela M.W. Jones, $367,230.

Toles Park Dr., 2837-NVR Inc. to Emily Henry, $460,065.

Towne Park Rd., 4712-NVR Inc. to Petra Pierre and Marissa Gentry, $418,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Brinkley Rd., 3130, No. 9-John Ma to Danielle Sheree Butler, $89,950.

Corkran Lane, 5300-Timothy R. and Brenda Countee to Ricardo Avila Carrillo, $305,000.

Gaither St., 2704-Julio H. Henriquez to Shahjahan Mia and Kawsur A. Ruma, $357,500.

Old Branch Ave., 5705-P. Squared Investments Corp. to Shannon Ruby Grover Harris, $330,000.

Saint Moritz Dr., 5946-Angela Walton to Naphisha D. Kearney, $278,000.

Whispering Willow Ct., 2103-Kenneth E. and Michelle Jackson to Lamar Farren West, $355,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Balfour Dr., 6309-Erin Kay Burt to Michael B. Rothman, $341,000.

Lasalle Rd., 4819-Jeannie Casson and estate of Mamie L. Watson to Jason E. Edmonds, $270,000.

Sheridan St., 2401-Marion McCarthy to Jose E. Argueta and Dora Martinez, $294,000.

44th Ave., 6704-Mona Irene Cassidy Davis and Mona Irene Cassidy to Scott E. Broo and Caitrin L. Coccoma, $423,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Blue Sage Lane, 6306-Nipa Parikh to Harry D. and Donna Michele Richardson, $555,000.

Deer Meadow Lane, 9112-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Michelle D. Carter, $386,579.

Dorval Ave., 9706-Junius C. and Joyce L. Williams to Gwendolyn and Georgia L. Knight, $345,000.

Elderwood Pl., 9010-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sherese A. Gray, $424,029.

Flying Change Ct., 11002-Stacy and Michelle Tetschner to Anuoluwa Akinbosotu, $615,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5227-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Timothy P. and Sandra H. Atkins, $419,802.

Furgang Rd., 10706-Mary C. Williams and Tiphani L. Scott to Keesha Jordan, $530,000.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3533-HWR Corp. to Michael and Twaneisha Speis, $378,790.

Hunt Meadow Lane, 9002-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kendra Faith Brown, $503,307.

Marlborough Terr., 5005-Selena Castello to Joy Abongwa, $240,000.

Old Colony Dr., 12425-Valencia Real Property Corp. to Ashley V. Marshall, $300,000.

Rock Spring Dr., 3810-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. and SM Parkside Corp. to Natalia V. Stepanova, $449,260.

Side Saddle Dr., 11118-Toll V Partnerships to Nathaniel D. and Linda G. Gilmore, $457,778.

Tiberias Dr., 9600-Darold Watson to Jarrett and Patricia Buchanan, $312,000.

Twin Knoll Way, 10501-Sankuratri Corp. to Andree D. Robinson and Erika Wiggins, $425,000.

Windgate Pl., 11905-Magruder Property Corp. to Tommie P. Hart and Jacqueline Spaulding, $688,327.

Woodyard Cir., 9716-Elleni H. Dammlash to Nichole Flowers, $315,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Brooke Grove Rd., 2614-Melita I. Gunn to Lydia Tafara Makande and Samuel Pierre, $601,000.

Dahlia Dr., 15017-Wilmington Trust and Structured Asset MTG Investments II Inc. to Sheena Walker, $555,701.

Grove Hurst Lane, 2306-TIAA FSB and TIAA Bank to Catricia L. Roberson, $500,000.

Kings Heather Dr., 1119-Larry J. and Jacqueline D. Gooding to Martin B. Noren, $430,000.

Old Lottsford Rd., 11503-Theodore and Lynnette S. Russell to Obiajulu and Keisha Arah, $560,000.