Foust St., 14515-Bessy M. Gibbs to Hailegebriale Kebede Haile and Abiyot Shiberu Zeberie, $368,000.

Jewelshine Ct., 1804-Nex Ventures Realty Inc. to Curtis D. Peoples and Lashawn L. Lewis Peoples, $455,000.

Manning Rd. E., 205-James E. and Iris A. Duckworth to Kiwana Marie Batchelor, $322,000.

Reserve Rd., 14711-Jennifer Ann Williams and estate of Ann Williams to Philip Anderson, $465,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Burketon Rd., 1203-Elvis A. Brown and Nelly S. Ganhe to Fabrice and Crystal C. Joseph, $318,400.

Sheridan St., 703-Hawkens MT Corp. to Jesus A. Ayala and Elsa Marina Herrera, $429,000.

24th Pl., 7911-Robinson and Co. to Juan F. and Sandra V. Delcid, $330,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brandon Lane, 4213-Ashley M. and John M. Bernhard to Latia D. Dukes, $407,000.

Broken Bow Ct., 11310-Dewayne R. Gregory to Demetria D. Gregory, $250,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11234, No. 158-Lawan A. Sweetenberg to Francisco Cruz, $148,000.

Lincoln Ave., 4623-Avdesh and Suman Kaushiva to Christopher G. Smith Sr., $360,000.

Powder Mill Rd., 4233-Hani George Saab to Maria M. Matinez and Jeffry Maldonado, $405,000.

Romlon St., 4424-Helen Marie and Melvin Maule to Darrin Jeffrey Maule and Sweet Jane Abian Maule, $240,000.

Wythe Alley, 7101-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Shakeem L. Russell, $361,320.

Wythe Alley, 7113-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Tamra Sease, $325,715.

BOWIE AREA

Blueberry Lane, 2917-Anne J. and Tyler E. Lewandowski to Tomasa and Mario Mari, $416,000.

Cimmaron Greenfields Dr., 4602-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Paul O. Oladimeji, $500,000.

Fletchertown Rd., 12233-Leonidas B. Hall III to Alexis F. Inyang and Imeh Umoh, $360,000.

Heatherstone Dr., 14022-Noel Sangco Brunidor and Marjorie Penales Brunidor Brunidor to James Petty, $420,000.

Kembridge Dr., 12502-Scott W. and Candice Leigh Long to Chidera and Jimmy Anigabor, $390,000.

Keynote Lane, 12400-Jonathan and Samantha Kendrick to Ronald and Cinay Shirley Johnson, $375,000.

Landsdales Hope Way, 13319-Gwendolyn A. Elam to Daniel Y. Pefok, $582,000.

Long Ridge Lane, 12145-Joel D. and Katie B. Reyes to Daniel R. and Karilyn A. Ullrich, $435,000.

Park Ave., 8609-Perry J. Becker to Phillip Lee Lake, $470,000.

Quill Point Dr., 7924-Tichi Property Corp. to Nicholas Edward Leathers, $380,000.

Rambling Lane, 12316-Leon Roy Rickards to Wesley Randell Ozier II, $270,000.

Shadow Lane, 12414-Brandon S. Ross to Althea Ann Ramsay and Cutisha Annmary McKenzie, $325,000.

Stonehaven Lane, 12319, No. T7-Stanley G. and Lynda Marie Jones to Carolyn Day, $140,000.

Tilbury Lane, 12329-Matthew E. and Jennifer J. Martinez to Genevieve Teresa Lundstorm, $313,000.

Seventh St., 12902-Alma Y. Calcano Tirado and Mark A. Zaatra to Tonang J. Tsanang and Nanfack J. Nankeng, $360,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Aspen Leaf Dr., 17119-Abiodun Salisu to Alexandra Yvonne Pohl and Nelson Leon Moody, $560,000.

Elf Stone Ct., 15917-Kathie D. Goodman to Nicole F. Brown, $267,000.

Empress Way, 15401-Carole H. Turner to Avanna Stevens, $250,000.

Everglade Lane, 15618, No. 302-Noriko Grant and Mitsuko Ikeda to Amira White, $190,000.

Patriot Lane, 1215-Surjit Singh and Kamaljit Kaur to Richar T. Staten, $226,000.

Pointer Ridge Dr., 15712-Florence E. and Charles R. Leslie to Delisa Barrons, $305,000.

Princess Anne Ct., 2137-Seth and Megan Emhoff to Stephawn M. Lindsay, $265,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Cherry Tree Crossing Rd., 13300-Virginia L. Moore to Olusola A. Sulekoiki, $149,000.

Crain Hwy., 13300-Tania Lopez to Johnson O. Ajayi and Imran A. Ishola, $195,000.

Elkton Terr., 6614-L. Bernard Clinton Jr. to Fredrick and Dana Looper, $424,500.

Kennett Square Way, 15425-Samuel and Deanna Lewis to Kalu Onuma and Angel Onuoha, $296,200.

Sudley Ave., 7408-Danita and Marcus Taylor to Lynn R. Miles Jr. and Sasha A. Harding, $480,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

37th Pl., 3402-Bobby G. Henry Jr. and estate of James O. Howard to Santos A. Rivera, $240,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Brooke Rd., 920-Kathy Brissette Minus and estate of Queenie E. Murchison to Robert D. Hazel, $260,000.

Capitol Heights Blvd., 1212-GAEA Group Corp. to Charles C. Kingsland III, $294,000.

Goldleaf Ave., 604-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Mario Crmaric, $128,000.

Nova Ave., 1005-Winston J. Glover to Selena Ann Walton, $275,000.

68th St., 501-Deloris L. Poole to Jorge A. Guzman Vasquez and Jesus Encarnacion Pena Ramos, $230,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Ct., 1907-Susan Del Carmen Robles and Jose Robles to Angel Andres Alcala Redman and Alexandra Rodriguez Gonzalez, $250,000.

Bender Rd., 7732-Infinite Designs & Remodeling MD Inc. to Olmer A. Lemus Cedillo, $265,000.

Cheverly Cir., 6103-Seth E. and Deborah S. Bouvier to Hugh and Cari Fike, $417,500.

Dewey St., 5824-David Anthony Mann to Wilbert E. Quintanilla and Erin R. Baldridge, $379,000.

Forest Rd., 6004-Sky Investment Corp. to Jasmine O. Wilson, $445,000.

Inwood St., 6320-SMC Realty Investments Corp. to Travis Wilcox Benson and Emily Rose Castelli, $400,000.

Merrick Lane, 7710-Michael J. and Christie C. Washington to Samuel O. Akinola, $250,000.

Village Green Dr., 1729, No. Z-41-Avis Jordan to Bobby L. Wade, $142,000.

CLINTON AREA

Butterfield Dr., 5605-Laurice P. Lucas to James Jerome Gant Jr. and Teambera J. Yates, $380,000.

Cosca Park Dr., 11634-Laurel Carr Frazier to Gregory Lavon and Brenda Alice Waters, $284,000.

Eldon Dr., 9213-Rita D. Steele to Charles Joseph and Denise Brown Curtis, $345,000.

Juliette Dr., 9405-Jacqueline R. Quander to Ebony Reddick, $335,000.

Mary Catherine Ct., 11504-Marvin H. Harden to Jason Alston and Arlisha Norwood, $345,000.

Perennial Ct., 7008-Nelson James and Kimberly Michele Thompson to Kenneth C. Boyette, $462,000.

Schultz Rd., 8313-Tichi Properties Corp. to Luis M. Blanco, Angela Michelle Sanchez Chavez and Gladys M. Garcia Lara, $350,000.

Sylvia Dr., 11834-Osvaldo Ramirez Stelatto and Gretel Ramirez to Anh Viet Rhodes and Larry Jackson, $377,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Kennebunk Terr., 5113-Sarah Debosky to Colette I. Gravatt Ferris, $282,000.

Muskogee St., 4717-Shani Daniel to Katelyn J. Drenga and Maryanne Ruth Kodey, $365,000.

Swarthmore Dr., 5806-Albert J. and Robin L. Walukonis to Giuseppe Briguglio and Valentina Maugeri, $408,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. TR-Juan Carlos and Monica Molina to Marietta Hedges, $184,000.

49th Pl., 9508-Margaret R. Ingwersen to Theodore A. Wilson and Erina Sakata, $300,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Forest Park Dr., 1608-Michael W. Smith to Jermaine V. Clemmonds, $242,000.

Gateway Blvd., 6911-Berjerone K. Mason Jr. to Ryan Joseph Swanier, $277,000.

Milltown Ct., 6731-Lula G. Robinson to Darnell L. Ray, $135,000.

Pemberell Pl., 2309-John D. and Alicia Young to Lavel Ashley Henry, $265,000.

Ryder Ave., 2602-Gregory and Taronda Wallace to Sparkle Canady, $205,000.

Sweetwater Ct., 2746-U.S. Bank and Rmac Trust Series 2016 CTT to Sean Allen, $220,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Ambrose Lane, 11802-Safuru Alli to Reginald Adams, $515,000.

Belfast Dr., 2002-Myron S. and Tracey L. Foxworth to Jason Christopher Sanders, $356,500.

Caltor Lane, 9311-Royal Properties Corp. and Freeman 4 Inc. to Luis Diaz, $334,000.

Firth Of Lorne Cir., 1200-Jacob F. and Lynn S. Knecht to Edward Nelson and Tsuna Sakamoto, $708,000.

Harrison Ave., 13505-Adrian F 123 Corp. to Joseph Michael Gilley and Carlos Guash Jr., $365,000.

Mill St., 9000-Gary M. and Cynthia M. Milam to Rony and Rosa Acevedo, $345,000.

Proxmire Ct., 704-Erskine C. Lassiter to Keisha and Sidney Rousey, $365,000.

Skipjack Dr., 1613-Wilfredo C. Dela Paz and Nieves B. Dela Paz to Aris Lacerna and Laarni Delapaz Arangorin, $440,000.

Stonewain Ct., 6346-Carol Mills to Clara Amo Mensah, $205,000.

Westerly Lane, 10020-Jimmie L. and Deborah R. Hicks to Lamont Conrad Jackson, $417,500.

GREENBELT AREA

Chartwell Pl., 7805-Ramamurthy V. and Vijaya Krishna to Chao Li and He Chen, $290,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8483, No. T2-107 Wood Duck Builders Corp. to Janelle Jones, $145,400.

Greenbrook Dr., 7623-Secundino Roody Rosales to Betel Solomon Fantahun, Peniul G. Woldyohannes and Asselefech Assefa Bekele, $358,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6522-Quincy N. Jones to Dawn K. Nichols, $170,000.

Mandan Rd., 7921, No. 687-Eniolade O. Williams to Melissa Niosi, $170,877.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Jefferson St., 3909-John M. and Paula A. Knox to Amy C. Bailer, $510,000.

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 514-John Lombardy Beckham to Malcolm Johnson, $121,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Alcona St., 9330-Eugene C. and Bernard Morris to Roberto A. Ramirez and Rosa E. Ramirez Torres, $170,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10169-Phillip and Victoria McCloskey to Temin Lee, $405,000.

Forbes Blvd., 7123-Diane A. Frye to Jasmine L. Huff, $317,500.

Smita Pl., 5504-Skyhill Investments Corp. to Joseph N. Tamjong and Linda Z. Bongo, $412,000.

Vista Green Lane, 4961-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Anissa Nicolle Booze, $385,233.

Vista Meadow Way, 10323-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Joseph A. Mokwunye, $437,000.

Windsor Oaks Way, 10229-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Joshua Gillis and Keila Flores, $434,913.

10th St., 1435-Florence K. Njang to Sergio A. Zamora Argueta, $350,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Albany Pl., 201-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Nyleena Roberts and Rashard T. Aiken, $420,360.

Andean Goose Way, 1103-Cynthia C. Medford to Ayokunle S. and Deborah A. Akinboni, $470,000.

Azalea Ct., 164, No. 24-3-Charltia J. Lewis to Lashawn G. Hill, $204,000.

Buxton Pl., 15809-Cynthia Regina Shipley and Tomsene Johnetta Blake to Lakisha M. Giles, $405,000.

Castlewood Pl., 600-GMC Properties Corp. to Azeez I. Yinusa and Olufemi B. Yinka Jaiye, $345,000.

Eleanor Lane, 17501-U.S. Bank Trust and 1900 Capital Trust III to William C. Johnson Jr. and Shantel Pillow, $660,000.

Green Wing Terr., 15103-Gauri Realty Corp. to Modinat Kazeem, $351,000.

Kettlebaston Lane, 15305-Miguel and Maura C. Flores to Olorunfemi Emmanuel and Michela Oyindamola Adegbule, $390,000.

Medwick Rd., 14310-Linda F. Tolson to Stephanie A. Christie, $450,000.

Nightside Dr., 3013-Lorraine H. Daniels and Lorraine H. Saunders to Sharon J. and Earl L. Hawkins, $515,000.

Phoenix Dr., 203-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Nicholas Patrick and Ana Karen Miner, $352,590.

Robert Lewis Ave., 1308-Popular Ventures Corp. to Pamela M. Yates, $385,000.

Westerdale Dr., 9503-Brenda O. Fletcher to John Cartledge, $350,000.

Wood Duck Ct., 1113-Residential Value Corp. to Shannon Brown, $441,000.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Lane S., 7552, No. 381-Gerald R. Kuhn to Rogelio A. Ramirez and Daisy X. Blanco, $229,000.

Bradford Dr., 15817-Marlene Riggio to Tiberiu F. Covaciu, $420,000.

Crows Nest Ct., 7903, No. 9142-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Daniel Sheffield, $144,500.

Goldsborough Ave., 16708-Tara L. and Roger B. Sterling to Elmer A. Lavi and Olga S. Herrera, $475,000.

Highbury Lane, 14502-Cestaine and Kevin B. Glover to Young Soo and Hannah Kim, $680,000.

Magnolia St., 8609-Residential Value Corp. to Scholastica N. Monikang, $375,000.

Piney Woods Pl., 7212-Edward C. and Keith Randall Anderson to Edward and Romaie C. Brooks, $417,000.

Turney Ave., 1031-Charles W. Buffum Jr. and estate of Katherine Buffum Smith to Jaime Carrillo Godoy and Leslie Y. Carrillo, $350,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Black Oak Dr., 12805-Deborah F. Grandner to Annie Stempien and Johnathyn Robert Edward Stempien, $385,000.

Briarcroft Lane, 8605-Patricia Robel and estate of Dorothy S. Robel to Cheryl Beall, $355,000.

Hermosa Dr., 11420-Damien Payne and estate of Nadine M. Spriggs to Dorothy Vanderpuije, $307,380.

Ispahan Loop, 9316-Stephanie H. Dawkins and Stephanie Williams to Keenan R.D. and Binni N. Seegobin, $350,000.

Orwood Lane, 8807-Sandra L. Jimenez to Sean and Kristin Buchholz, $400,000.

Trevino Terr., 9449, No. 88-Teresa M. Tyner and estate of Geraldine D. Tyner to Nyoka A. Arnold, $249,900.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

32nd St., 4207-Shanti Homes Corp. to Stephen Seed, $552,500.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Cooper Lane, 4704-Deborah A. Swingle and estate of Emma Wilhelmina Hammond to Manuel S. Tejada Alarcon and Alma Gloria Interiano Gutierrez, $307,000.

Fontainebleau Dr., 7609, No. 2216-Jingjing Peng to Alexandria Y. Evans, $115,000.

Karen Elaine Dr., 5500, No. 909-Dawn K. Nichols to Dominique S. Smith, $127,900.

Parkwood St., 7416-Mario A. Guatemala to Cesar Ismael Monge Menjivar, $309,000.

Randolph St., 6914-Eliseo E. Medrano to Zolia G. Hernandez Rodriguez, $299,500.

OXON HILL AREA

Abbington Dr., 7549-Elisabeth Salchow to Paul Joseph Park, $292,500.

Harborview Dr., 500-IHMW Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Marie Davidson Craig and James Andrew Demonstranti, $825,000.

Maury Ave., 822-JK Real Properties Corp. to Mytaya Deville, $243,000.

Potomac Passage, 155, No. 529-Joanne R. Fisher and Sha Donna M. Osborne to Francisco Caraballo, $260,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 426-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Sean Wesley and Royale Anne Ledbetter, $386,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 514-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Alfred J. Liggins, $426,900.

Snowflower Blvd., 4810-James L. Nelson to Gladys and Emmanuel Otii, $275,900.

Wheeler Rd., 4808-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Italia E. Espinal Castro, $300,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Rhode Island Ave., 6637-Isaac J. Munene to Kartik Kaushik and Preeti Lakhole, $599,999.

Van Buren St., 4706-Seema E. Marashi and Matthew J. Eckler to Veronica L. Beavin and James G. Schmitz, $510,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Gaylord Dr., 2218-Housing Initiative Partnership Inc. to Jacqueline Elizabeth and Geraldine Braswell, $241,000.

Milledge Blvd., 4201-Renee V. and Renee Mott to Adrenis G. Hooks, $325,000.

Toles Park Dr., 2807-NVR Inc. to Deontay S. Wright, $381,520.

Toles Park Dr., 2839-NVR Inc. to Henry L. Duncan Jr. and Janay A. Wright Frazier, $423,560.

Walton Ave., 6312-Charles J. and Gloria M. Simms to Herbert E. Gonzalez, $286,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Henderson Rd., 4608-Beoteo Corp. to Zerfu Z. Ayele and Asmarech K. Terefe, $350,000.

Kenstan Dr., 5203-Sankuratri Corp. to Charlene B. Quander, $380,000.

Yorkshire Dr., 5506-Wanda D. Johnson to Cheryl H. Henson Everson, $350,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longford Dr., 1820-Yordanos O. Asress to Melanie Girald, $287,630.

Sligo Pkwy., 6509-Zengzhu Xu and Sanfeng Lin to Maria Esther Rivas and Noemi Del Carmen Amaya, $352,000.

15th Ave., 5924-Paul Fiumara and estate of Joseph T. Fiumara to Beatriz D. Duran, $378,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Amberfield Ct., 13806-HK Home Elite Corp. to Aaron Philip James, $262,000.

Bridle Ridge Rd., 4707-Toll V Partnership to Torrence R. and Allison Simon, $585,332.

Carlene Dr., 13928-Stanford B. and Reshell Walker Robinson to Jane Wallace and Jerry Harris, $460,000.

Concord Dr., 9410-Lester H. and Doris Y. Reed to Justin J. and Victoria L. Frasier, $361,000.

Deer Meadow Lane, 9119-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Rosario Lazaro and Ollie L. Lejarde, $425,493.

Dower House Rd., 6525-Adam Masterson Bradshaw to Kevin Berry, $315,000.

Exmoore Ct., 4607-Kenneth Leonard to Lemuel Bernard and Tracy Elizabeth Clinton, $810,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5219-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Simone B. Bledsoe, $425,933.

Fox Meadow Way, 3814-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Dayoni O. Wood and Aleta L. Parker Wood, $624,500.

Gambier Dr., 7804-Norman L. and Betty L. Lyles to Melvin L. Riley III and Mitsue Colin, $345,000.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3601-HWR Corp. to Olufemi Owooje, $411,500.

King John Way, 4744, No. 202-Harold Saintelien to Demetri Ramdath, $230,000.

Marwood Blvd. S., 5820-Robert A. and Shirley J. Wilson to Raleigh Edgar and Deborah Taylor, $265,000.

Rock Spring Dr., 3818-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Robert Gerald Warren III, $439,090.

Side Saddle Dr., 11124-Toll MD V. Partnership to Noel S. and Kevin W. Foster, $519,000.

Sweet Apple Ct., 11002-Toll MD V. Partnership to Charles D. Travers, $570,006.

Toucan Dr., 9603-Robert Smalls to Clave Nwadike, $400,000.

Twinflower Pl., 7006-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Dwayne Davis and Jeanine A. Scott Davis, $450,000.

Waco Dr., 10808-Varel Gerome and Donna M. Jackson to Yufenyuy Nelson and Linda Tanyi, $365,000.

Windgate Pl., 11912-Magruder Property Corp. to Alvin C. Pegues and Samantha M. Gray, $762,227.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Albert Dr., 1732-Laverne Tuckson and estate of Patricia T. Brantley to Francisco Antonio Torres, $425,000.

Cleary Lane, 10423-Cynthia D. Newton and estate of Blanche C. Newton to Alfredo A. Diaz Claros, $300,000.

Doveheart Lane, 15308-Vincent E. Meredith to Oscar E. Viveros Bravo and Mirna Velasquez Lagunes, $510,000.

Kings Valley Dr., 1309-Lawrence and Dawn Aitch to Regis Squire, $355,000.

Peartree Dr., 15003-Natalie M. McCarter to Sean and Patricia Brannon, $480,000.