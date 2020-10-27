Granada St., 1215-Alberto M.o Flores Quiroga and Luz Dhalila Campero to Carl and Faith A. Davenport, $515,350.

Livingston Rd., 17804-Kristi Bartlett to Patricia A. and Jeffrey I. Pooree, $189,175.

Manning Rd. E., 207-Ellen Ashby to Takiya and Miranda Darby, $299,900.

Wannas Dr., 14811-Anthony W. Mack to Reyes David Santamaria Garcia and Jose Dolores Santamaria, $288,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Edwards Way, 9200, No. 910-Estrelda B. Henderson to Alicia B. Martinez and Edgar R. Fuentes, $137,000.

Sheridan St., 706-Ernest Edward Harris Jr. and Karen Harris Carter to Rigoberto and Ana Castillo, $259,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Kiln Cir., 7165-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Maia Christina Barber, $335,810.

Caverly Pl., 5108-Brendon and Kate Reardon to Yoshiro Takahashi, $400,121.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11344, No. 2D-Edith D. Waterstraat to Lucky Iheoma Uzoma, $160,000.

Lockman Lane, 7521-Hina Sandeep Patel to Zinash Tesema and Solomon Belayneh, $345,000.

Wythe Alley, 7103-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Lauren Burrell, $336,150.

Wythe Alley, 7115-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Nicole D. Addison, $330,580.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Newton St., 5205, No. T2-Trinita R. Brooks to Kelly Claros Siles, $111,000.

BOWIE AREA

Booth Bay Way, 11313-Terrise Ross to Sharnae Smith, $255,000.

Columbian Way, 6211-Rene P. Moscoso and Pedro Valerio Cruz to Elvin A. Cruz, $333,000.

Gallery St., 6402-Mary F. and Charles Michael Brown to Raymond A. Traeger Jr., $380,000.

High Bridge Rd., 6501-Derek Carter to Jacqueline Garcia and Pedro Garcia Fuentes, $375,000.

Kembridge Dr., 12621-Kenneth D. and Amanda D. Blakeley to Elizabeth Grace and Ernest Geverola Capadngan, $374,900.

Kittery Lane, 2510-John E. and Sara E. Linnehan to Jason Robert and Dana Heather Shegda, $420,000.

Lanham Severn Rd., 12601-Patrick M. Ryan Jr. and estate of Joann W. Ryan to Vilma Ceballos Rozon, $160,000.

Melody Turn, 12327-Edward Oblas to Traci R. and Steven J. Wilson, $370,000.

Pleasant View Dr., 14217-John Philip and Anna Koropchak to Brian P. and Ingrid A. Walker, $505,000.

Quilt Patch Lane, 12104-Paul Obiniyi to Angela N. Carroll and Donald D. Jones, $339,000.

Ridgeview Lane, 4904-Barry E. and Lois F. Schuliger to Velette P. Taylor, $392,000.

Silver Maple Ct., 13027-Sandra Theresa Ginyard to Andrea Zahren Ashcraft, $315,000.

Stonybrook Dr., 2930-Charles J. Kelly to Olalekan Mustapha and Olusola F. Martins, $334,750.

Tinder Pl., 3108-Bobbie D. and Andrea M. Richards to Ayla Rebeka C. Brooks, $400,000.

Youngwood Turn, 13423-Thomas Dempsey Jr. to Crystal and Tresor Ngoma, $400,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Birch Leaf Terr., 17019-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF8 Master Participation Trust to Steven and Jenny Dolores Dees, $515,000.

Elkhorn Cir., 3907-Michael Sean Kelly and Christy A. Sampson Kelly to Stacy L. Roundtree, $345,000.

Empress Way, 15423-Caryn Thomas to Allison D. Meads, $272,950.

Excalibur Ct., 3700, No. 101-Terri F. Leftwich to Isis Nile Roberts, $194,000.

Penn Manor Lane, 15906-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Tchacona Harris, $380,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Barrow House Dr., 6304-Chris M. and Terrel S. Mayse to James and Naoko Dobson, $499,900.

Chicamuxen Ct., 7306-Kareem O. Lamb to Dana Kiviette Dark, $490,000.

Crestwood Ave. S., 12102-U.S. Bank and Home Equity Asset Trust to Jerome and Andrea R. Agaba, $423,150.

Emory Ridge Rd., 3904-NVR Inc. to William Nathaniel and Tiffany Renee Gill, $518,755.

Lady Lauren Lane, 15506-Shamara V. Morris and Marcus R. Halsey to Chanettelle Lundy, $328,000.

White Plains Lane, 7501-Tichi Property Corp. to Howard M. and Luwanne Mebane, $580,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Balboa Ave., 505-Thaddeus Bartkowiak to Lashonne Jackson, $329,900.

Deanwood Dr., 4714-Mark G. Jackson Jr. to Kingsley Fon and Irine Mbah, $189,000.

Gray St., 111-Reginald R. and Rianka R. Dorsainvil to Diamonece Hickson, $345,000.

Jost St., 5714-Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland Inc. to Gilmore Oscar, $260,000.

Mann St., 4709-DMV Investments Corp. to Celeste Badaracco and Rodrigo Franco, $330,000.

Nova Ave., 1210-Erica Eshun to Audrey Elsner and Casey Ross McIntosh, $255,000.

Shell St., 4205-Demond Thompson to Maxine A. McKenzie Turner and Abd Ramane Clement Fassassi, $345,000.

Vine St., 4201-Behzad Kaveh to Karen J. Mason, $271,800.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Angora Ct., 10204-Asia F. Watkins to Anthony L. Jeffries, $290,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Allendale Dr., 7620-BTZ Corp. to Rina D. Diaz, $222,000.

Burnside Rd., 7614-Joanne Martha Washington and Joanne Brown to Shakia L. Brown, $165,000.

Clagett Dr., 7236, No. 721-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Yaw Quaning, $354,480.

Countrywood Ct., 1785-Anthony A. Dasilva to Arlene Shaw, $250,000.

Duvall Ridge Rd., 2731-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Robyn Pearson and Tobi A. Olafisoye, $376,240.

Kelner Dr., 2701-Whole Earth Properties Inc. to Scott King and Merry Kara, $375,000.

Muncy Rd., 7720-Fatima E. Flores to Carla Quevedo, $230,000.

Peacock Dr., 501-Nicole M. Reed to Shakina and Dawud Rawlings, $267,770.

Village Green Dr., 1795, No. Y-95-Hard Top Corp. to Faith Begay, $170,000.

CLINTON AREA

Carolina Meadow Lane, 12807-Timberlake Thrift Manor Corp. to Angela Shorter and Hector Enrique Garcia Jr., $660,000.

Crafton Lane, 6713-FFI Holdings Corp. to Sheila Cooper, $349,900.

East Boniwood Turn, 5766-Anthony Talley to Jasmine N. Shirley, $275,000.

Ethan Manor Rd., 4106-Timeberlake Thrift Manor Corp. to Thomeisha A. and Eugene F. Russell-Roach, $552,700.

Hunt Weber Dr., 5912-Calatlantic Group Inc. to Rhonda Sherrell and Sheldon Vaughn Turner, $461,240.

King Gallahan Ct., 11100-Timberlake Gallahan Corp. to Ernest L. and Konah Johnson-Fair, $788,801.

Michael Dr., 9605-Fresh Look Properties Corp. to Rabi Lee, $324,999.

Plata St., 4931-Ivan Hardnett to Konnor E. Brown and Belinda Mykham, $355,000.

Serenade Cir., 7209-Bakary D. Jagne and Mam Begay S. Jagne to Ada R. Orellana, $299,999.

Spring Acres Rd., 9112-Connie Lynn and Fred A. Kephart to Michael Kebere, $258,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Dewberry Lane, 9219-Jianguo Shang and Song Zhao to Zhen Zhang and Shuo Chen, $412,500.

Niagara Rd., 5018-Ian A. Keener and Jacqueline R. Bado to Edson D. Morejon Gomez and Sandra G. De Morejon, $339,450.

Tecumseh St., 4705, No. 102-Csatt Corp. to Jihua Wang, $237,000.

50th Pl., 9012-Anthony R. and Lacey C. Brent to Michael P. Murphy, $379,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Anny Dr., 7703-Mary and Earl W. Britt to Debbie Diane Harris, $250,000.

Elmhurst St., 6200-Jenmar Corp. to Candece Ward, $328,000.

Forest Park Dr., 1805-Marsha E. Russell to Robert Payne, $235,000.

Hansford St., 6506-Pinehills Asset Management Corp. to Carton David Richmond, $299,999.

Hil Mar Cir. S., 6014-Chalet Properties III Corp. and SN Servicing Corp. to Christol Holton, $198,750.

Millvale Ave., 2710-Department of Veterans Affairs to Nino and Maria J. Jerez, $165,000.

Plaza Cir., 5306-Charles Thomas and Mary L. Gibbs to Latisa Bethea, $300,000.

Ritchboro Rd., 8746-Federal National Mortgage Association to Michael Thomas and Sherry Delores Lane, $275,000.

Seton Way, 2204-Edwin D. Sloane and estate of Charlotte Brazier Sloane to Roger Williams and Jasmine Bailey, $252,000.

Tulip Ave., 1667-Blakeney Enterprises Inc. to Charles Howard, $263,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Argyle Cir., 12904-Karen Finnegan Meyers to La’Tricia M. Sanchez, $425,000.

Border Pl., 6801-Nicole M. Justice Montague to Harold Peralta Pinto, $305,000.

Flam Ct., 7605-Maria E. Fuentes Dominguez and Sunix E. Molina to Vicente Alvarez Lopez, $315,000.

Hart Rd., 7924-Damoree Dharam to Weynshet Demessie and Lidia Kidist Yimer, $362,500.

Jolly Lane, 8704-Fourth Dimension Properties Inc. to Flavio Elmer Gallardo, $285,000.

Lampton Lane, 12606-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Tanishia R. Martin, $267,000.

Old Fort Hills Dr., 2309-Shadawn M. Prince to Marsha E. Russell, $350,000.

Rhodesia Ave., 1725-Zandra Miller and estate of Herbert Sylvester Carroll to Arturo Melendez, $315,000.

Stag Way, 814-Seevah D. Johnson to Waller Alexander Velasquez Amaya and Melvin E. Barrera Arana, $322,000.

Taylor Ave., 1601-Sheila Joyce Neal and estate of Reginald Rudolph Twyman to Lisa I. Keys, Alyssia J. Proctor and David L. Proctor Jr., $285,000.

Wills Lane, 7726-Michael A. Lockerman to Gloria Warren Tucker, $305,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Locust St., 10001-Vernon Leroy and Sue Ellen Krueger to Peter M. and Alicia C. Oliver Krueger, $360,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Craddock Rd., 8119-Anne and Sabinus Chukwu to Jihae Sophia Park and Daniel Steven Chung, $454,000.

Greenbelt Rd., 8487, No. 101-Michael E. Arends to Jenny Reyes Vega, $109,900.

Hanover Pkwy., 6918, No. 101-Jane McCrea Hurst and estate of Ralph W. Hurst to Jade Reed, $141,000.

Lake Park Dr., 6710, No. 3A-Keila Flores and Joshua Gillis to Danette Walker, $239,999.

Ora Glen Ct., 7116-Judith Lee Warwick Thompson and Derek Thompson to Anne Angela Ochieng Lee and Wendy Elizabeth Akinyi, $300,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4203-Hernando C. Hernandez and Kristin L. Dini to Katherine Green and Paul Abowd, $501,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Dorsey Lane, 10011-NVR Inc. to Kevin Andre Curry Sr. and Quiana Michele Brooks-Curry, $394,990.

Dubarry Ave., 9319-Woodbridge1 Corp. to Alexi Antonio Martinez Rosales and Aleyda Y. Lemus Rodas, $365,000.

Forbes Blvd., 7508-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Lydia R. Carroll, $380,000.

Maryland St., 10003-Zelaya Holdings Corp. and Ram Investments Corp. to Jose R. and Jose A. Gonzalez, $285,000.

Storch Dr., 10521-Chrystal L. Tibbs to Raul A. Castillo Gonzalez and Maritza N. Martinez Campos, $310,000.

Vista Green Lane, 4942-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jovena A. Walton, $417,269.

Vista Green Lane, 4963-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Joanne Carolyn Diane Coley, $408,168.

Vista Meadow Way, 10326-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Tonya Marie Morris and Joel L. Nelson, $450,073.

Wood Trail Dr., 7213-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Camille Pottinger, Garth Pottinger and Olugbenga Fakilede, $383,800.

96th Ave., 6802-Dianne Smith to Jorge A. Penado Hernandez, $266,500.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Albany Pl., 203-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Evan James Ward, $372,930.

Ardmore Rd., 9007-Hibbat Wahla to Tamara Woods, $335,000.

Bamberg Way, 402-Laura J. Margulies and Bernard A. Smith to Alicia Townsend, $466,000.

Cameron Grove Blvd., 1, No. 308-Madeline E. Griggs to Cecilia Muhammad, $240,000.

Endicott Pl., 3816-Christopher Eugene and Christopher Powell to Anthony Okorochukwu and Isabelle Ndip Etakatako, $410,000.

Hebron Lane, 13701-NVR Inc. to Justin and Nicole Lee, $577,120.

Mia Lane, 3015-Thomas James and Cynthia Elkins to Tiffany Ruffin and Perry O. Wright, $408,498.

Phoenix Dr., 207-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Johnny Penn, $361,575.

Sunningdale Pl., 15507-Jacquelin Gray to Olusola and Olutoni Oyelowo Iyiola, $465,000.

Town Center Cir., 8951, No. 3-308-Ondoc Corp. to Tika Hodge, $185,000.

Westerdale Dr., 9607-Ivy O. Scott to Rick and Amanda Brown, $399,999.

Woodlawn Blvd., 11015-Hugo Frank Braden to Eric L. Ways Ayala and Raymond Ways Ayala, $380,000.

LAUREL AREA

Ashford Ct., 14921-Curtis Emerson to Kimberly Sue Terry, $300,000.

Cannock Chase, 14405-David and Aileen Lee to Gedion and Mahalet Mulat, $485,000.

Dorset Rd., 15601, No. 10-Carolyn L. Madden to Sean Cook, $135,000.

Greenhill Ave., 402-Datis Properties Corp. to Kevin Zurita and Jennifer Hagan, $335,000.

Julie Lane, 16111-Nathaniel L. Coley to William J. and Nancy J. Newton, $439,900.

Vista Dr., 14006, No. 7-Marlon A. and Sandra Ferguson to Jennifer L. Whaley, $200,000.

10th St., 1001-Cory Alexis Johnson to Janice O. Georgiadis, $310,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Blue Moon Ct., 12208-Famol Bancshares LTD to Cristopher A. Michelli Camogliano and Gloria Y. Michelli, $335,000.

Brookmill Ct., 13002-YHLInvestment Corp. to Paul Duvall, $395,000.

Imperial Dr., 8144, No. 4-C-Maria H. Vides and Fernando A. Sandoval to Alfred Koroma, $260,000.

Kiama Ct., 13407-Thomas P. Downs and estate of Horace James Spencer to Maximiliano and Graciela Silva, $370,000.

Oxwell Lane, 8715-Natasha Cosme and estate of Phillip Cummings to Jihad Faiz and Sana Antar, $349,900.

Tupelo Ave., 8615-William Benjamin Goodchild to Valezka Perez Garcia, $345,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

31st St., 4119-Amanda E. Hastings to Michael S. and Amanda K. Goff, $483,500.

34th St., 3704-South County Corp. Inc. to Joseph Eugene Bailey, $325,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Decatur St., 6815-Sylvia J. Carmichael to Anibal E. Hernandez Jr., $295,000.

Fontainebleau Dr., 7611, No. 2232-Thomas and Edith Savoy to Ana M. Pimentel, $87,000.

Lamont Dr., 6403-Rosa P. Herrera and Ponciano Herrera Velasquez to Juan D. Martinez Herrera and Emilio Cruz Munoz, $310,000.

Shepherd St., 7003-Rachel M. Carey to Denis and Claudine Cohen Russell, $365,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Barrymore Dr., 411-A. J. Harris to Gregorio Santi Torreblanca and Emmy M. Sanit Villegas, $265,000.

Harborview Dr., 500, No. 359-IHMW Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Marie Davidson Craig and James Andrew Demonstranti, $825,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 428-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Firiel Attia, $324,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 533-NH Haven Residential Corp. to Stelios Hadjichristodoulou, $366,900.

Spindrift Lane, 512, No. 384-IHMW Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Douglas William and Maradythe R. Stern, $747,806.

RIVERDALE AREA

Furman Pkwy., 6703-Martha Ann and Alfred Lee Aiken to William A. Reyes, $300,000.

Newby Ave., 5407-Fiol E. Campusano and Norman Reeves to Robert N. Mukete and Ledwine E. Esong, $330,000.

Riverdale Rd., 4907-David Reuben Dorf to Lenard C. Edwards, $297,000.

54th Ave., 6121-Barbara J. Myers to Roberto and Cecilia Rosario, $416,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Houston St., 2000-Potomac Mills Investment Group Corp. to Jason J. Spear, $339,900.

Morgan Rd., 4408-Tracy M. Green to Micheal C. Oguntimehin, $240,000.

Silver Park Ct., 3703-Treva S. and Anthony W. Lindsey to Paris Koonce, $255,000.

Toles Park Dr., 2809-NVR Inc. to Kimberly Diana Holston, $364,990.

Toles Park Dr., 2841-NVR Inc. to Sveatoslav Mazur and Ecaterina Leonova, $362,730.

Woodland Rd., 6619-Brenda G. Pryor to Rafael A. Carrillo, $243,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Cedell Pl., 4711-Carlos H. Ramirez to Gregory Boykin and Chauntia C. Bego, $315,000.

Deer Park Dr., 4507-Aptus Capital Group Corp. to Alicia N. Portillo Pena, Yony A. Escobar and Julio F. Ramirez Soto, $280,000.

Hillcrest Pkwy., 2802-Andrea D. and Edward D. Gillespie to Jose Barrera and Sandra Lorena Chavarria, $269,000.

Keppler Rd., 5513-Lamar D. and Kendra R. Heckstall to Sophia R. Greene, $285,000.

Lyons St., 4100-Walter Enrique Pereira and Zonia Marina Lopez to Saul E. and Blanca M. Lopez, $328,900.

20th Pl., 3906-Syreeta A. Brown to Tiffany L. and Christopher James Butler, $365,000.

28th Pkwy., 3226-PMC Reo Financing Trust to Derrick Dorsett, $250,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Nicholson St., 3819-Janet Susan and Betty J. Maske to Santos I. Larios, $300,000.

34th Ave., 6001-Andrew T. McLaughlin and Kezia L. Procita to Sean A. Moody, $378,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Aquinas Ave., 7103-Department of Veterans Affairs to Abu Gbllah, $240,000.

Bridle Ridge Rd., 4708-Toll V Partnerships to Jaime A. Bowman, $514,447.

Chariot Way, 4141-Janet O. Ibru and estate of Cecilia Ibru to Danielle N. Smith, $450,000.

Cone Ct., 9800-Ashutosh and Jaya Vyas to Duane Leonard and Charita W. Wells, $330,000.

Del Ray Ct., 10407-Rainbow Construction Corp. of Waldorf Inc. and Guadagnoli Properties Inc. to Arcelia T. Cheeves, $648,000.

Dower Village Lane, 6300-JC Remodeling & Builders Corp. to Teresa R. Thomas, $318,000.

Fairhaven Ave., 9323-Diane M. Fisher to Shante and Frederico Brown, $330,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5221-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Eyo E. Ayodele Ephraim and Kenya Michelle Thomas, $383,936.

Fox Stream Way, 9072-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Antoria Simms, $386,947.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3525-HWR Corp. to Sonya P. Grant, $419,590.

Grandhaven Ave., 9606-Alicia T. Townsend to Ramon Braza, $358,000.

McClure Rd., 7915-Cheryl R. Bell and Eric R. Brown to Ricardo Javier Biddy, $220,000.

Ranch Rd., 4061-Jemie T. and Valerie G. Cousin to Renee Verinda Mott, $435,000.

Rosaryville Rd., 9905-Raymond C. and Marilyn H. Wockley to Annette Simpson, $300,000.

Side Saddle Dr., 11126-Toll V Partnerships to Alexander Samuel and Jennifer Leigh Bell, $486,900.

Sweet Apple Ct., 11014-Toll V Partnerships to Leon P. Brooks, $545,664.

Town Center Way, 12819-April R. Harper to Samuel Adeolu Okunubi, $270,000.

Tyrone Dr., 10911-Jean E. and Anthony T. Swann to Pedro Garcia Oliva, Dalia Maritza Espinoza Munoz and Lucila Munoz Vivar, $360,000.

Wedgedale Ct., 12716-Okikadigbo N. Ndu to Bose K. Lawal, $288,500.

Winding Waters Terr., 4115-James M. Ruffin to Jeffrey C. Butler, $430,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Baybury Ct., 1111, No. 202-Adieba Hijaz to Tracey C. Henderson and China T. Gilreath, $165,000.

Cleaver Dr., 11902-Nathaniel Joy to Matilda Kah, $365,000.

Dundee Dr., 11503-Marjorie Mann and estate of Bruce H. Mann to Danielle Jeanette Jackson, $425,000.

Jaystone Ct., 407-Constance A. and Charles E. Clark to Bolaji M. and Adeyemi O. Roberts, $480,000.

Lady Grove Rd., 2604-Lennox and Nicole Marie Armstrong to Lapeachtriss L. and Cedric L. Turner, $565,000.