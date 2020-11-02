Hardy Tavern Dr., 14203-Tara and Gene Williams to Hattie Brant Curry, $499,999.

Lucas Run Way, 2701-Aquila and Kia Gilmore to Stanley Bernard Jiles Jr., $380,000.

Saint James Rd., 1700-St. James Haverford Construction Partners Inc. to Algie B. Smith, $685,990.

ADELPHI AREA

Adelphi Rd., 9284, No. 104-Nusirat Lawal and Abdulrasheed Ibiyeye to Bijoy Rozario, $126,500.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Beltsville Dr., 12014-Mildred Gail Hill to Ryan C. Martin and Darcy E. Hanes, $265,000.

Brick Kiln Cir., 7171-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Tendai Christine Ushe, $335,710.

Cherryvale Ct., 10908-Jose M. Reyes Alvarez and Eneida A. Acevedo Guerra to Pritesh and Dimpal Patel, $460,000.

Naples Ave., 4605-Vera and Bernard Grunwald to Emily Villalta, $347,000.

Quimby Ave., 4627-Hemuben D. and Nirav A. Patel to Analia M. Fernandez, $340,000.

Stonehall Dr., 3306-Frank Gomez to Ramon Cruz Fernandez, $380,000.

Wythe Alley, 7119-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Amarech S. Gebretsadik, $333,110.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Upshur St., 5105-Miranda A. Hunt to Aida and Bezaida Y. Villalobos, $262,900.

BOWIE AREA

Caswell Lane, 12514-Ronald Gary and Jean S. Lawrence to Kenneth B. Hulsey, $355,000.

Deepwood Ct., 4620, No. 96E-Horace Knights to Travis Moorhouse, $265,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12800, No. 57-Ajibola Fadahunsi and Nwamaka Fadahurnsi to Martin James Williams, $370,000.

Hillmeade Station Dr., 12732-Lee A. and Beverly G. Holley to Sean T. Price, $358,000.

Kemmerton Lane, 12517-Dennis L. Hackett to David E. and Arely G. Ventura, $349,900.

Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 410-Deborah A. Mack to Tayla Haughton, $242,000.

Oat Farm Ct., 8100-Edward L. and Constance M. Spells to David and Caitlin Spells, $510,000.

Raging Brook Dr., 11214, No. 226-Deandre Whitt to Jasmine Marie Bouknight, $215,000.

Rolling Hill Lane, 12203-Edward P. and Sandra M. Szuszczewicz to Crystal A. Hawkins, $324,900.

Silver Maple Ct., 13124-Monica I. Goncalves to Latashia C. Warren, $313,000.

Stonybrook Dr., 3000-Susan A. Cook to Nicholas S. Antlitz, $378,500.

Trim Lane, 12004-Matthew N. McGinnis to Derek and Natasha Lapointe, $355,000.

Youngwood Turn, 13530-Lillian Romanek and Patricia Hiesener to Lorenzo Savedra Munoz and Sandy Bazan, $319,900.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alderwood Lane, 16112-Cosdyn and Brenda Akers to Giovanna S. McKnight, $402,000.

Birch Leaf Terr., 17212-Charles Anthony Cusack to Mariette A. Agyeman Duah, $545,000.

Ellerton Rd., 3545-Sandra A. Asberry and estate of John Daniels to Brandon O. and Talisa A. Johnson, $320,000.

Enders Terr., 16512-Noor A. Satari to Ijeoma Onuigbo, $299,900.

Mitchellville Rd., 2300-Deborah Anne Horton to Damika Ham, $242,000.

Price Lane, 1815-David Schiman and Liza Herschel to Matthew Dennis Bergkoetter, $299,500.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Danielle Cir., 13500-Rodrick D. and Knolyn R. Jones to Samantha R. Minor, $700,000.

Graham Patrick Ave., 8315-NVR Inc. to Rhonda Ramsey, $374,085.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Bunker Hill Rd., 4005-Donna M. Hayes and Erica Rebollar to Sheida Jafari, $235,000.

37th St., 4506-Sammy W. and Nadya D. Richberg to Dana M. Sellers, $431,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Balboa Ave., 800-Victoria A. Black Johnson to Ashley M. Tuck, $265,500.

Cedarleaf Ave., 407-Cinay Johnson to Kofi Amoah, $248,000.

Heath St., 4616-Kofi C. Amoah to Kandice T. Young, $202,000.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ct., 6025-Patricia Belton to Danielle Kellizy, $182,600.

Nova Ave., 1524-U.S. Urban Properties Corp. to Andre A. Batten, $340,000.

Thomasson Ct., 103-Wayde K. and Felicia B. Powell to Latisha Dionne McKoy, $345,000.

Vine St., 4309-T&B Capital Corp. to LaKendrick V. Starks, $258,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Burnside Rd., 7704-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Kendall Cunningham and Antonio Reese, $225,000.

Clagett Dr., 7242, No. 718-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Al Jalloh, $342,335.

El Paso St., 6708-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Oliyad A. Chibessa, $168,000.

Garrett A. Morgan Blvd., 542-Kimberly L. Shaw to Derrick Walston, $270,000.

Hawthorne St., 6736-Karl D. and Charisma Harmon to Leisel L. Taylor, $199,000.

Nalley Ct., 7704-Dominique M. Levi and Tyrone Eugene Henderson Jr. to Katherine Sudler, $240,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2720-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. and SM Landover Corp. to Gregoire Youbara, $380,620.

Village Green Dr., 1935, No. U-205-Charleese L. Scott to Robert E. Sampson, $156,000.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn E., 5844-Linette C. Hunter to Janell Clements, $269,000.

Clendinnen Dr., 7801-Options Inc. to Karl D. and Charisma Harmon, $289,375.

Cushwa Dr., 11407-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Thomas Atkinson, $481,554.

Greenfield Lane, 9007-Tecia L. Jackson to Kem Farrell McClaine, $292,000.

Hunt Weber Dr., 5916-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Anthony Michael Fowler Jr., $428,381.

Lantern Lane, 8600-Mohammad and Shahida Afzal to Jordan Alexandra Lindsay and Porscha Lynn Savage, $325,000.

Mike Shapiro Dr., 8202-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Veronica Hammond, $420,000.

Ramblewood Ave., 5705-Lester J. Chapman to Elizabeth Strickland, $299,990.

Shallow River Rd., 5541-SPAR Corp. to Shemeka McBride, $300,000.

Spyri Dr., 5810-North Star Properties Corp. to Kimberly White, $345,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 9007-Rocher Thomas to Alfredo Escobar, $436,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Cherokee St., 4703-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Timothy and Julie Vandeman, $499,990.

Fox St., 5002-David Brantley to Simone Williams, $339,000.

Lackawanna St., 4714-Deborah A. Jacobs to Jin Kyu Hwang, $425,000.

Tecumseh St., 5900-Claire M. and Diana L. Paquet to Deric D. Picton and Steven K. Frets, $349,900.

35th Ave., 8706-Gerald F. and Nancy R. Luttrell to Brandon Beyer, $360,000.

51st Pl., 9729-Steven Hrones to Christopher J. Seitz Brown, $350,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Boones Lane, 2504-Raj K. Motwani to Woodrow Harrison, $291,500.

Harwood Rd., 2115-Anthony D. and Katrina Pearson to Maria C. and Jessica M. Ramirez, $310,000.

Nearbrook Ave., 3600-Cynthia Y. Crowder to Brian Cobbs and Harmenia L. Jackson, $329,000.

Princess Caroline Ct., 3530-Olaolu A. and Rachel O. Ayodeji to Dorcas Adekunle, $269,500.

Spanish Moss Way, 3402-Quincy R. and Diyale O. McLane to Briana Danielle Jones, $285,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Arrowood Ct., 1904-Lasharn C. Grimes to Christopher C. Lewis, $325,000.

Braeburn Dr., 717-Roslyn D. Hoover to Aylanda Cameron, $455,000.

Dania Dr., 2007-Charlotte D. Carter to Tracey Whitfield, $330,000.

Folk Dr., 1801-Harlee and Destiny Annis to Robert E. Arnez Umana and Diana Guillen, $323,500.

Heather Cir., 12903-Sharon M. May and estate of Joan C. Pawlowski to Raymond McCormick III and Tawana Bostic, $375,000.

Kae Ct., 3904-Nueva Landscaping & Irrigation Systems to Bebel K. and Sithanary Kim, $324,900.

Larkwood Ave., 9015-Le Orellana Remodeling Corp. to Jose Rudy Mejia Arevalo and Telma Y. Ochoa Blanco, $360,000.

Nancy Lane, 8909-Aviece Castro Lester to Tuong Nguyen, $485,000.

Osprey Ct., 8500-Maria L. and Henry M. Balagtas to Howard E. Barraza Torres, $415,000.

River Bend Rd., 201-61 Properties Inc. to Kenneth Howell Jr., $425,000.

Taylor Ave., 1608-Tonya H. Yeldell to Jasmine Charde Guy and Omar C. Biagas Wallace, $310,000.

Van Buren Dr., 1211-Residential Value Corp. to Richard Garcia, $339,000.

Windjammer Ct., 1402-Ming Q. Zhang and Feng Ying Dong to Adrian J. Richardson and Latish N. Smith, $480,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Prospect Ct., 11405-Toussaint E. and Betty J. Morgan to Foppa Patrick Clavel Diatsa and Charlie L. Tcheutchoua Fopa, $550,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Damsel Ct., 6829-Nancy Joy Allchin to Valentina Johanna and Dianne B. Cruz, $340,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700, No. 3-Darious Croom to Edwina and Lemuel Fredrick Howard, $178,900.

Lakecrest Dr., 7834-Andrea A. Pullen to Melissa Sue Hyre and Bunty Bhatia, $240,000.

Orange Ct., 1-Mark S. Cornick and Jennifer L. Robinson to Evan J. and Lindsey Naber, $360,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Lustine St., 5803-Ryan and Amanda Brumfield to Andrea K. McDonald, $461,000.

40th Pl., 5702-Rebecca E. Goodman Stickler and Sara M. Goodman Stickler to Michael Hernandez, $430,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Campus Way N., 2559, No. 54-Tichi Property Corp. to Kyle Wayne Barber, $343,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10032-NVR Inc. to Eyitayo Omobola Nwade, Mobolaji A. Ige and Ifeanyichukwu C. Nwade, $467,935.

Duchaine Dr., 5606-Ske Investments Corp. to Jose L. and Estela E. Otero, $360,000.

Fowler Lane, 9204-Same Cloth Ventures Corp. to Nathaniel Joy, $155,000.

Kerman Rd., 6816-Danielle R. Carter to Chinyere Akwara, $380,000.

Naval Ave., 6132-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Silvia Y. Lopez and Erick A. Orellana Ayala, $265,000.

Treetop Lane, 10114-Jacob Kogan to Lorington R. Walters, Viviene M. Walters and Esmerelda Lawrence, $430,000.

Vista Green Lane, 4944-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Starr Venee Belmont, $403,152.

Vista Green Lane, 4965-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Michael O. Ezike, $385,490.

Vista Meadow Way, 10334-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sarah Roberts, $415,000.

Woodberry St., 9411-Churchill S. Che to Vitelia Maradiaga, $320,000.

97th Ave., 6515-Federal National Mortgage Association to Amy and David J. Robinson, $273,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ardonia Terr., 718-International Realty Partners Corp. to Wyndell O. and Amy J. Banks, $636,000.

Bennington Dr., 11513-Libse Haile and Maria Lacey to Stephen A. and Sara N. Thomas, $300,000.

Campus Way S., 9999, No. 124-Lucie O. Bakop to Gisele T. Morrison, $239,000.

Chester Grove Rd., 3093-Hana Hadad and Samuel Messeca to Arielle, Yizhak and Dana Etedgi, $82,000.

Herrington Dr., 76-Terry M. Reinhart and Joyce Carol Manus to Roger P. Ngeugaum and Chantal Assen A. Nsan, $335,000.

Littleton Pl., 15405-Clay and Karen Haggard to Frances Chesley, $450,000.

Missoula Ct., 13505-Tawana Y. Adams to Ricardo A. Santiago, $345,050.

Old Enterprise Rd., 184, No. 149-Tristan Leeper to Tanga A. Bell, $190,000.

Phoenix Dr., 209-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Tiffany L. Parker, $383,235.

Pritchard Lane, 707-Sherone P. Cunningham and estate of Mary Ann Cunningham to Jose O. Garcia and Zuleyma N. Melgar De Garcia, $297,000.

Sangerville Cir., 903-Rachel Jones to Lanada N. Williams, $539,950.

Trafton Dr., 10719-Torrence R. and Allison K. Simon to Tony Brown and Teverra Anne Young, $350,000.

Westerdale Dr., 9609-Oluwasegun J. Oke to Vanyna Louis, $397,000.

LAUREL AREA

Ashford Pl., 14847-Christa Spiker to Burton A. Pearman Jr., $310,000.

Clark Ave., 14000-Jose A. Diaz and Guerrero Lucila to Joan M. Heyward, $285,000.

Dorset Rd., 15706, No. 158-Yoosup Chang to Rhema Blackham, $170,000.

Hardcastle St., 14816-Nicole A. Stichter to Juanita J. Mason and Ronnie L. Padgett, $390,000.

Justin Way, 14002E-Ebenezer T. Akumatey to Jomo K. Scott, $105,000.

Nichols Dr., 904-Beach Capital Partners Corp. to Jennifer Robertson, $330,000.

Woodbine Dr., 7644-Kamalla McCain to Mario A. Reid, $245,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Gardner Rd., 15401-Blakeney Enterprises Inc. to Seth Jones and Cristian Hernandez, $345,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Blue Moon Ct., 12214-Hart 3 Corp. to Akinyi A. Ragwar, $337,000.

Cherry Lane, 9262, No. 38-Michael Lee and Anita Rae Hurst to Gina L. Vandross Martin, $200,000.

Imperial Dr., 8237, No. 1-J-Wells Fargo Bank to Patrisha Leeann K. De Almeida, $185,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11569, No. 1156-Matthew and Revella Conway to Obena Wilson, $186,000.

Valerie Lane, 12206-Douglas Smith and estate of Barry D. Smith to Jessie J. and Sue R. Hensley, $370,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

31st St., 4224-Krista Zimmerman and Richard King to Courtney G. Schettino, $415,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Dorman St., 6715-Mid-Atlantic Investment Corp. to Raviya H. Ismail and Amjed Mnati, $335,000.

Frederick Rd., 7714-M.L. Home Repair Enterprise Corp. to Alexis B. Vivar Vargas, $300,000.

Landing Way, 6408-Jessie Bryant to Beneah Ogolla and Elizabeth Oyieko, $299,900.

OXON HILL AREA

Brookside Ct., 5102-Isaac H. Lambert to Ricardo A. Zelaya, $336,080.

Huron Dr. S., 139-Huron Tree Land Trust and Princeton Tree Corp. to Willow R. Collins and Ryan Quan Cuong Tran, $345,780.

Mystic Ave., 1706-Latima Page to Quenterra Carey, $339,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 431-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Tracee N. Cropp and Alisa J. Dunn, $389,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 550-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Nicholas Agudelo, $334,900.

Springmaid Lane, 4815-Demetrius Green to Latasha T. Lunsford, $255,000.

RIVERDALE PARK AREA

Greenvale Pkwy., 6206-Alazar Holdings Corp. to Ian Tolino and Jessica Garrett, $385,000.

Patterson St., 6713-Iris Rauda and Florentina Recinos to Madeline Huerta Labastida, Francla D. Balmes Huerta and Jennifer A. Balmes, $359,000.

Sheridan St., 4809-Amit Natanzon to Phillip L. and Kathryn S. Allen, $150,000.

63rd Pl., 6112-Pearlina E. Cotton to Donovan Harris, $290,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Eastern Lane, 4845-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Jessica Grady, $375,000.

Lacy Ave., 4612-Vestar Corp. to Jaime Michelle Loizzo, $389,900.

Oakland Way, 5104-Omnius Corp. to Phillip McCall, $370,000.

Silver Valley Way, 5112-MTGLQ Investors LP to Virginia Irby, $225,000.

Toles Park Dr., 2811-NVR Inc. to Alissa Renee Minor, $434,545.

Toles Park Dr., 2845-NVR Inc. to Tyshan Wilson, $471,695.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Chadwick Ct., 3510-Paulita Carmin Ramirez to Juanita Reeder, $245,000.

Hope Dr., 6208-WCF Eagle Group Inc. to Reginald and Alycia Hardy, $378,000.

Newman Rd., 4705-Mires Co. to Kendra O. Pike, $370,000.

Pelham Ct., 4703-U.S. Bank Trust and LFS10 Master Participate Trust to Edwin A. Chavarria, $235,000.

21st Pl., 4203-June L. Lane to Cecil Ray Exum II and Sonja Elise Benjamin Exum, $365,000.

28th Pkwy., 3237-Gemma M. Bucci and estate of Gilda D. Rapson to Nathaniel Joy, $151,400.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Claymore Ave., 7108-Rebecca Lyn Garcia and estate of Victor D. Hickman to Antoine D. and Alisha K. Huntley, $455,000.

Oakridge Rd., 6916-Douglas M. and Shannon L. Sanford to Melissa L. Williams and Dina M. Bower, $695,000.

Underwood St., 4210-James J. and Jo B. Paoletti to Andrew N. and Olga V. Vandermeer, $490,000.

35th Pl., 5803-Mirian Paguada Bardales to Bridget Leigh Higginbotham, $276,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Arrowhead Dr., 7101-Brian T. and Irma D. Hentz to Olanike Oladayo and Oluwatoyosi Ayenuyo, $405,000.

Bridle Ridge Rd., 4711-Toll V Partnership to Roland and Kimberly Samaroo, $600,036.

Croom Rd., 13100-Daniel and Susan Spangler to Robert Devon Bronaugh, $425,000.

Derby Manor Lane, 5224-Chantilly Real Estate Services Inc. to Rhesha Lewis and Andre Plummer, $622,000.

Elderwood Pl., 9000-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Keira N. and Anthony A. Beckford, $419,664.

Fairway View Lane, 17117-Alfredo Del Cid to Anowan Tah Joyce, $315,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5223-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jaret C. Lloyd, $369,929.

Fox Stream Way, 9086-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Imani A. Mason and Anthony Woods, $392,000.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3527-HWR Corp. to Anita M. Flack Colon, $392,930.

Glassy Creek Way, 9629-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Kathleen M. Gamble, $323,300.

Greenwich Cir., 5337-HWR Corp. to Terrence Williams, $399,990.

Lord Dunbore Pl., 13468, No. 5-5-Paul S. and Susan A. McBride to Rayna Celene Thornton, $160,000.

Midland Turn, 9400-Hiram G. Larew to Dawn M. Meekins, $348,000.

Richmanor Terr., 6202-Navy Federal Credit Union to Sia M. Saffa, $420,000.

Silver View Lane, 3701-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Torrence Terrell Swain, $400,000.

Townfield Pl., 9500-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Alayshia A. Knighten, $475,845.

Wedgedale Ct., 12731-Kim J. Gray to Mauricio St. Aubyn Chapman and Christine N. Campbell, $307,000.

Wood Sorrel Ct., 10308-Bruce A. and Barbara J. Pifel to Natasha K. Williams, $405,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bermuda Dunes Ct., 1407-David A. and Trella Christine Quallis to Victor H. Barahona and Eva Edith Hernandez, $470,000.

Congressional Ct., 806-O.S. Consult Corp. to Matthew C. and Billie R. Barnett, $402,500.

Jeanwood Ct., 500-Nuvia Y. Mendez and Yojary Mishelle Pineda Mendez to Nolan and Robin Brown, $482,000.

Lisle Dr., 705-Ademola Akinola to Azikiwe Crowe, $303,000.