Hardy Tavern Dr., 14203-Tara and Gene Williams to Hattie Brant Curry, $499,999.
Lucas Run Way, 2701-Aquila and Kia Gilmore to Stanley Bernard Jiles Jr., $380,000.
Saint James Rd., 1700-St. James Haverford Construction Partners Inc. to Algie B. Smith, $685,990.
ADELPHI AREA
Adelphi Rd., 9284, No. 104-Nusirat Lawal and Abdulrasheed Ibiyeye to Bijoy Rozario, $126,500.
BELTSVILLE AREA
Beltsville Dr., 12014-Mildred Gail Hill to Ryan C. Martin and Darcy E. Hanes, $265,000.
Brick Kiln Cir., 7171-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Tendai Christine Ushe, $335,710.
Cherryvale Ct., 10908-Jose M. Reyes Alvarez and Eneida A. Acevedo Guerra to Pritesh and Dimpal Patel, $460,000.
Naples Ave., 4605-Vera and Bernard Grunwald to Emily Villalta, $347,000.
Quimby Ave., 4627-Hemuben D. and Nirav A. Patel to Analia M. Fernandez, $340,000.
Stonehall Dr., 3306-Frank Gomez to Ramon Cruz Fernandez, $380,000.
Wythe Alley, 7119-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Amarech S. Gebretsadik, $333,110.
BLADENSBURG AREA
Upshur St., 5105-Miranda A. Hunt to Aida and Bezaida Y. Villalobos, $262,900.
BOWIE AREA
Caswell Lane, 12514-Ronald Gary and Jean S. Lawrence to Kenneth B. Hulsey, $355,000.
Deepwood Ct., 4620, No. 96E-Horace Knights to Travis Moorhouse, $265,000.
Gladys Retreat Cir., 12800, No. 57-Ajibola Fadahunsi and Nwamaka Fadahurnsi to Martin James Williams, $370,000.
Hillmeade Station Dr., 12732-Lee A. and Beverly G. Holley to Sean T. Price, $358,000.
Kemmerton Lane, 12517-Dennis L. Hackett to David E. and Arely G. Ventura, $349,900.
Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 410-Deborah A. Mack to Tayla Haughton, $242,000.
Oat Farm Ct., 8100-Edward L. and Constance M. Spells to David and Caitlin Spells, $510,000.
Raging Brook Dr., 11214, No. 226-Deandre Whitt to Jasmine Marie Bouknight, $215,000.
Rolling Hill Lane, 12203-Edward P. and Sandra M. Szuszczewicz to Crystal A. Hawkins, $324,900.
Silver Maple Ct., 13124-Monica I. Goncalves to Latashia C. Warren, $313,000.
Stonybrook Dr., 3000-Susan A. Cook to Nicholas S. Antlitz, $378,500.
Trim Lane, 12004-Matthew N. McGinnis to Derek and Natasha Lapointe, $355,000.
Youngwood Turn, 13530-Lillian Romanek and Patricia Hiesener to Lorenzo Savedra Munoz and Sandy Bazan, $319,900.
BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA
Alderwood Lane, 16112-Cosdyn and Brenda Akers to Giovanna S. McKnight, $402,000.
Birch Leaf Terr., 17212-Charles Anthony Cusack to Mariette A. Agyeman Duah, $545,000.
Ellerton Rd., 3545-Sandra A. Asberry and estate of John Daniels to Brandon O. and Talisa A. Johnson, $320,000.
Enders Terr., 16512-Noor A. Satari to Ijeoma Onuigbo, $299,900.
Mitchellville Rd., 2300-Deborah Anne Horton to Damika Ham, $242,000.
Price Lane, 1815-David Schiman and Liza Herschel to Matthew Dennis Bergkoetter, $299,500.
BRANDYWINE AREA
Danielle Cir., 13500-Rodrick D. and Knolyn R. Jones to Samantha R. Minor, $700,000.
Graham Patrick Ave., 8315-NVR Inc. to Rhonda Ramsey, $374,085.
BRENTWOOD AREA
Bunker Hill Rd., 4005-Donna M. Hayes and Erica Rebollar to Sheida Jafari, $235,000.
37th St., 4506-Sammy W. and Nadya D. Richberg to Dana M. Sellers, $431,000.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA
Balboa Ave., 800-Victoria A. Black Johnson to Ashley M. Tuck, $265,500.
Cedarleaf Ave., 407-Cinay Johnson to Kofi Amoah, $248,000.
Heath St., 4616-Kofi C. Amoah to Kandice T. Young, $202,000.
Martin Luther King Jr. Ct., 6025-Patricia Belton to Danielle Kellizy, $182,600.
Nova Ave., 1524-U.S. Urban Properties Corp. to Andre A. Batten, $340,000.
Thomasson Ct., 103-Wayde K. and Felicia B. Powell to Latisha Dionne McKoy, $345,000.
Vine St., 4309-T&B Capital Corp. to LaKendrick V. Starks, $258,000.
CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA
Burnside Rd., 7704-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Kendall Cunningham and Antonio Reese, $225,000.
Clagett Dr., 7242, No. 718-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Al Jalloh, $342,335.
El Paso St., 6708-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Oliyad A. Chibessa, $168,000.
Garrett A. Morgan Blvd., 542-Kimberly L. Shaw to Derrick Walston, $270,000.
Hawthorne St., 6736-Karl D. and Charisma Harmon to Leisel L. Taylor, $199,000.
Nalley Ct., 7704-Dominique M. Levi and Tyrone Eugene Henderson Jr. to Katherine Sudler, $240,000.
Pinebrook Rd., 2720-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. and SM Landover Corp. to Gregoire Youbara, $380,620.
Village Green Dr., 1935, No. U-205-Charleese L. Scott to Robert E. Sampson, $156,000.
CLINTON AREA
Boniwood Turn E., 5844-Linette C. Hunter to Janell Clements, $269,000.
Clendinnen Dr., 7801-Options Inc. to Karl D. and Charisma Harmon, $289,375.
Cushwa Dr., 11407-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Thomas Atkinson, $481,554.
Greenfield Lane, 9007-Tecia L. Jackson to Kem Farrell McClaine, $292,000.
Hunt Weber Dr., 5916-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Anthony Michael Fowler Jr., $428,381.
Lantern Lane, 8600-Mohammad and Shahida Afzal to Jordan Alexandra Lindsay and Porscha Lynn Savage, $325,000.
Mike Shapiro Dr., 8202-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Veronica Hammond, $420,000.
Ramblewood Ave., 5705-Lester J. Chapman to Elizabeth Strickland, $299,990.
Shallow River Rd., 5541-SPAR Corp. to Shemeka McBride, $300,000.
Spyri Dr., 5810-North Star Properties Corp. to Kimberly White, $345,000.
Temple Hill Rd., 9007-Rocher Thomas to Alfredo Escobar, $436,000.
COLLEGE PARK AREA
Cherokee St., 4703-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Timothy and Julie Vandeman, $499,990.
Fox St., 5002-David Brantley to Simone Williams, $339,000.
Lackawanna St., 4714-Deborah A. Jacobs to Jin Kyu Hwang, $425,000.
Tecumseh St., 5900-Claire M. and Diana L. Paquet to Deric D. Picton and Steven K. Frets, $349,900.
35th Ave., 8706-Gerald F. and Nancy R. Luttrell to Brandon Beyer, $360,000.
51st Pl., 9729-Steven Hrones to Christopher J. Seitz Brown, $350,000.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA
Boones Lane, 2504-Raj K. Motwani to Woodrow Harrison, $291,500.
Harwood Rd., 2115-Anthony D. and Katrina Pearson to Maria C. and Jessica M. Ramirez, $310,000.
Nearbrook Ave., 3600-Cynthia Y. Crowder to Brian Cobbs and Harmenia L. Jackson, $329,000.
Princess Caroline Ct., 3530-Olaolu A. and Rachel O. Ayodeji to Dorcas Adekunle, $269,500.
Spanish Moss Way, 3402-Quincy R. and Diyale O. McLane to Briana Danielle Jones, $285,000.
FORT WASHINGTON AREA
Arrowood Ct., 1904-Lasharn C. Grimes to Christopher C. Lewis, $325,000.
Braeburn Dr., 717-Roslyn D. Hoover to Aylanda Cameron, $455,000.
Dania Dr., 2007-Charlotte D. Carter to Tracey Whitfield, $330,000.
Folk Dr., 1801-Harlee and Destiny Annis to Robert E. Arnez Umana and Diana Guillen, $323,500.
Heather Cir., 12903-Sharon M. May and estate of Joan C. Pawlowski to Raymond McCormick III and Tawana Bostic, $375,000.
Kae Ct., 3904-Nueva Landscaping & Irrigation Systems to Bebel K. and Sithanary Kim, $324,900.
Larkwood Ave., 9015-Le Orellana Remodeling Corp. to Jose Rudy Mejia Arevalo and Telma Y. Ochoa Blanco, $360,000.
Nancy Lane, 8909-Aviece Castro Lester to Tuong Nguyen, $485,000.
Osprey Ct., 8500-Maria L. and Henry M. Balagtas to Howard E. Barraza Torres, $415,000.
River Bend Rd., 201-61 Properties Inc. to Kenneth Howell Jr., $425,000.
Taylor Ave., 1608-Tonya H. Yeldell to Jasmine Charde Guy and Omar C. Biagas Wallace, $310,000.
Van Buren Dr., 1211-Residential Value Corp. to Richard Garcia, $339,000.
Windjammer Ct., 1402-Ming Q. Zhang and Feng Ying Dong to Adrian J. Richardson and Latish N. Smith, $480,000.
GLENN DALE AREA
Prospect Ct., 11405-Toussaint E. and Betty J. Morgan to Foppa Patrick Clavel Diatsa and Charlie L. Tcheutchoua Fopa, $550,000.
GREENBELT AREA
Damsel Ct., 6829-Nancy Joy Allchin to Valentina Johanna and Dianne B. Cruz, $340,000.
Hanover Pkwy., 7700, No. 3-Darious Croom to Edwina and Lemuel Fredrick Howard, $178,900.
Lakecrest Dr., 7834-Andrea A. Pullen to Melissa Sue Hyre and Bunty Bhatia, $240,000.
Orange Ct., 1-Mark S. Cornick and Jennifer L. Robinson to Evan J. and Lindsey Naber, $360,000.
HYATTSVILLE AREA
Lustine St., 5803-Ryan and Amanda Brumfield to Andrea K. McDonald, $461,000.
40th Pl., 5702-Rebecca E. Goodman Stickler and Sara M. Goodman Stickler to Michael Hernandez, $430,000.
LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA
Campus Way N., 2559, No. 54-Tichi Property Corp. to Kyle Wayne Barber, $343,000.
Dorsey Lane, 10032-NVR Inc. to Eyitayo Omobola Nwade, Mobolaji A. Ige and Ifeanyichukwu C. Nwade, $467,935.
Duchaine Dr., 5606-Ske Investments Corp. to Jose L. and Estela E. Otero, $360,000.
Fowler Lane, 9204-Same Cloth Ventures Corp. to Nathaniel Joy, $155,000.
Kerman Rd., 6816-Danielle R. Carter to Chinyere Akwara, $380,000.
Naval Ave., 6132-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Silvia Y. Lopez and Erick A. Orellana Ayala, $265,000.
Treetop Lane, 10114-Jacob Kogan to Lorington R. Walters, Viviene M. Walters and Esmerelda Lawrence, $430,000.
Vista Green Lane, 4944-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Starr Venee Belmont, $403,152.
Vista Green Lane, 4965-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Michael O. Ezike, $385,490.
Vista Meadow Way, 10334-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sarah Roberts, $415,000.
Woodberry St., 9411-Churchill S. Che to Vitelia Maradiaga, $320,000.
97th Ave., 6515-Federal National Mortgage Association to Amy and David J. Robinson, $273,000.
LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA
Ardonia Terr., 718-International Realty Partners Corp. to Wyndell O. and Amy J. Banks, $636,000.
Bennington Dr., 11513-Libse Haile and Maria Lacey to Stephen A. and Sara N. Thomas, $300,000.
Campus Way S., 9999, No. 124-Lucie O. Bakop to Gisele T. Morrison, $239,000.
Chester Grove Rd., 3093-Hana Hadad and Samuel Messeca to Arielle, Yizhak and Dana Etedgi, $82,000.
Herrington Dr., 76-Terry M. Reinhart and Joyce Carol Manus to Roger P. Ngeugaum and Chantal Assen A. Nsan, $335,000.
Littleton Pl., 15405-Clay and Karen Haggard to Frances Chesley, $450,000.
Missoula Ct., 13505-Tawana Y. Adams to Ricardo A. Santiago, $345,050.
Old Enterprise Rd., 184, No. 149-Tristan Leeper to Tanga A. Bell, $190,000.
Phoenix Dr., 209-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Tiffany L. Parker, $383,235.
Pritchard Lane, 707-Sherone P. Cunningham and estate of Mary Ann Cunningham to Jose O. Garcia and Zuleyma N. Melgar De Garcia, $297,000.
Sangerville Cir., 903-Rachel Jones to Lanada N. Williams, $539,950.
Trafton Dr., 10719-Torrence R. and Allison K. Simon to Tony Brown and Teverra Anne Young, $350,000.
Westerdale Dr., 9609-Oluwasegun J. Oke to Vanyna Louis, $397,000.
LAUREL AREA
Ashford Pl., 14847-Christa Spiker to Burton A. Pearman Jr., $310,000.
Clark Ave., 14000-Jose A. Diaz and Guerrero Lucila to Joan M. Heyward, $285,000.
Dorset Rd., 15706, No. 158-Yoosup Chang to Rhema Blackham, $170,000.
Hardcastle St., 14816-Nicole A. Stichter to Juanita J. Mason and Ronnie L. Padgett, $390,000.
Justin Way, 14002E-Ebenezer T. Akumatey to Jomo K. Scott, $105,000.
Nichols Dr., 904-Beach Capital Partners Corp. to Jennifer Robertson, $330,000.
Woodbine Dr., 7644-Kamalla McCain to Mario A. Reid, $245,000.
MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA
Gardner Rd., 15401-Blakeney Enterprises Inc. to Seth Jones and Cristian Hernandez, $345,000.
MONTPELIER AREA
Blue Moon Ct., 12214-Hart 3 Corp. to Akinyi A. Ragwar, $337,000.
Cherry Lane, 9262, No. 38-Michael Lee and Anita Rae Hurst to Gina L. Vandross Martin, $200,000.
Imperial Dr., 8237, No. 1-J-Wells Fargo Bank to Patrisha Leeann K. De Almeida, $185,000.
Laurelwalk Dr., 11569, No. 1156-Matthew and Revella Conway to Obena Wilson, $186,000.
Valerie Lane, 12206-Douglas Smith and estate of Barry D. Smith to Jessie J. and Sue R. Hensley, $370,000.
MOUNT RAINIER AREA
31st St., 4224-Krista Zimmerman and Richard King to Courtney G. Schettino, $415,000.
NEW CARROLLTON AREA
Dorman St., 6715-Mid-Atlantic Investment Corp. to Raviya H. Ismail and Amjed Mnati, $335,000.
Frederick Rd., 7714-M.L. Home Repair Enterprise Corp. to Alexis B. Vivar Vargas, $300,000.
Landing Way, 6408-Jessie Bryant to Beneah Ogolla and Elizabeth Oyieko, $299,900.
OXON HILL AREA
Brookside Ct., 5102-Isaac H. Lambert to Ricardo A. Zelaya, $336,080.
Huron Dr. S., 139-Huron Tree Land Trust and Princeton Tree Corp. to Willow R. Collins and Ryan Quan Cuong Tran, $345,780.
Mystic Ave., 1706-Latima Page to Quenterra Carey, $339,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 431-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Tracee N. Cropp and Alisa J. Dunn, $389,900.
Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 550-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Nicholas Agudelo, $334,900.
Springmaid Lane, 4815-Demetrius Green to Latasha T. Lunsford, $255,000.
RIVERDALE PARK AREA
Greenvale Pkwy., 6206-Alazar Holdings Corp. to Ian Tolino and Jessica Garrett, $385,000.
Patterson St., 6713-Iris Rauda and Florentina Recinos to Madeline Huerta Labastida, Francla D. Balmes Huerta and Jennifer A. Balmes, $359,000.
Sheridan St., 4809-Amit Natanzon to Phillip L. and Kathryn S. Allen, $150,000.
63rd Pl., 6112-Pearlina E. Cotton to Donovan Harris, $290,000.
SUITLAND AREA
Eastern Lane, 4845-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Jessica Grady, $375,000.
Lacy Ave., 4612-Vestar Corp. to Jaime Michelle Loizzo, $389,900.
Oakland Way, 5104-Omnius Corp. to Phillip McCall, $370,000.
Silver Valley Way, 5112-MTGLQ Investors LP to Virginia Irby, $225,000.
Toles Park Dr., 2811-NVR Inc. to Alissa Renee Minor, $434,545.
Toles Park Dr., 2845-NVR Inc. to Tyshan Wilson, $471,695.
TEMPLE HILLS AREA
Chadwick Ct., 3510-Paulita Carmin Ramirez to Juanita Reeder, $245,000.
Hope Dr., 6208-WCF Eagle Group Inc. to Reginald and Alycia Hardy, $378,000.
Newman Rd., 4705-Mires Co. to Kendra O. Pike, $370,000.
Pelham Ct., 4703-U.S. Bank Trust and LFS10 Master Participate Trust to Edwin A. Chavarria, $235,000.
21st Pl., 4203-June L. Lane to Cecil Ray Exum II and Sonja Elise Benjamin Exum, $365,000.
28th Pkwy., 3237-Gemma M. Bucci and estate of Gilda D. Rapson to Nathaniel Joy, $151,400.
UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA
Claymore Ave., 7108-Rebecca Lyn Garcia and estate of Victor D. Hickman to Antoine D. and Alisha K. Huntley, $455,000.
Oakridge Rd., 6916-Douglas M. and Shannon L. Sanford to Melissa L. Williams and Dina M. Bower, $695,000.
Underwood St., 4210-James J. and Jo B. Paoletti to Andrew N. and Olga V. Vandermeer, $490,000.
35th Pl., 5803-Mirian Paguada Bardales to Bridget Leigh Higginbotham, $276,000.
UPPER MARLBORO AREA
Arrowhead Dr., 7101-Brian T. and Irma D. Hentz to Olanike Oladayo and Oluwatoyosi Ayenuyo, $405,000.
Bridle Ridge Rd., 4711-Toll V Partnership to Roland and Kimberly Samaroo, $600,036.
Croom Rd., 13100-Daniel and Susan Spangler to Robert Devon Bronaugh, $425,000.
Derby Manor Lane, 5224-Chantilly Real Estate Services Inc. to Rhesha Lewis and Andre Plummer, $622,000.
Elderwood Pl., 9000-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Keira N. and Anthony A. Beckford, $419,664.
Fairway View Lane, 17117-Alfredo Del Cid to Anowan Tah Joyce, $315,000.
Forest Pines Dr., 5223-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jaret C. Lloyd, $369,929.
Fox Stream Way, 9086-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Imani A. Mason and Anthony Woods, $392,000.
Gentle Breeze Dr., 3527-HWR Corp. to Anita M. Flack Colon, $392,930.
Glassy Creek Way, 9629-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Kathleen M. Gamble, $323,300.
Greenwich Cir., 5337-HWR Corp. to Terrence Williams, $399,990.
Lord Dunbore Pl., 13468, No. 5-5-Paul S. and Susan A. McBride to Rayna Celene Thornton, $160,000.
Midland Turn, 9400-Hiram G. Larew to Dawn M. Meekins, $348,000.
Richmanor Terr., 6202-Navy Federal Credit Union to Sia M. Saffa, $420,000.
Silver View Lane, 3701-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Torrence Terrell Swain, $400,000.
Townfield Pl., 9500-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Alayshia A. Knighten, $475,845.
Wedgedale Ct., 12731-Kim J. Gray to Mauricio St. Aubyn Chapman and Christine N. Campbell, $307,000.
Wood Sorrel Ct., 10308-Bruce A. and Barbara J. Pifel to Natasha K. Williams, $405,000.
WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA
Bermuda Dunes Ct., 1407-David A. and Trella Christine Quallis to Victor H. Barahona and Eva Edith Hernandez, $470,000.
Congressional Ct., 806-O.S. Consult Corp. to Matthew C. and Billie R. Barnett, $402,500.
Jeanwood Ct., 500-Nuvia Y. Mendez and Yojary Mishelle Pineda Mendez to Nolan and Robin Brown, $482,000.
Lisle Dr., 705-Ademola Akinola to Azikiwe Crowe, $303,000.
Stockport Ct., 1237-Leela Lakhan Oudit to Christopher A. McCain and Carrie M. Wright, $330,000.