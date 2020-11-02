Prince George's County

These sales data recorded by the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation were provided in May by Black Knight Inc. For information about other residential real estate transactions, visit washingtonpost.com/homesales.

ACCOKEEK AREA

Alleva Ct. S., 2108-Daunta R. Hall to Anthony Ricardo and Maria G. Brown, $400,000.

Devinger Pl., 14316-Chad S. and Lyndsey P. Hovde to Cynthia and Myron K. Leach, $430,000.

Hardy Tavern Dr., 14203-Tara and Gene Williams to Hattie Brant Curry, $499,999.

Lucas Run Way, 2701-Aquila and Kia Gilmore to Stanley Bernard Jiles Jr., $380,000.

Saint James Rd., 1700-St. James Haverford Construction Partners Inc. to Algie B. Smith, $685,990.

ADELPHI AREA

Adelphi Rd., 9284, No. 104-Nusirat Lawal and Abdulrasheed Ibiyeye to Bijoy Rozario, $126,500.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Beltsville Dr., 12014-Mildred Gail Hill to Ryan C. Martin and Darcy E. Hanes, $265,000.

Brick Kiln Cir., 7171-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Tendai Christine Ushe, $335,710.

Cherryvale Ct., 10908-Jose M. Reyes Alvarez and Eneida A. Acevedo Guerra to Pritesh and Dimpal Patel, $460,000.

Naples Ave., 4605-Vera and Bernard Grunwald to Emily Villalta, $347,000.

Quimby Ave., 4627-Hemuben D. and Nirav A. Patel to Analia M. Fernandez, $340,000.

Stonehall Dr., 3306-Frank Gomez to Ramon Cruz Fernandez, $380,000.

Wythe Alley, 7119-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Amarech S. Gebretsadik, $333,110.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Upshur St., 5105-Miranda A. Hunt to Aida and Bezaida Y. Villalobos, $262,900.

BOWIE AREA

Caswell Lane, 12514-Ronald Gary and Jean S. Lawrence to Kenneth B. Hulsey, $355,000.

Deepwood Ct., 4620, No. 96E-Horace Knights to Travis Moorhouse, $265,000.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12800, No. 57-Ajibola Fadahunsi and Nwamaka Fadahurnsi to Martin James Williams, $370,000.

Hillmeade Station Dr., 12732-Lee A. and Beverly G. Holley to Sean T. Price, $358,000.

Kemmerton Lane, 12517-Dennis L. Hackett to David E. and Arely G. Ventura, $349,900.

Libertys Delight Dr., 12800, No. 410-Deborah A. Mack to Tayla Haughton, $242,000.

Oat Farm Ct., 8100-Edward L. and Constance M. Spells to David and Caitlin Spells, $510,000.

Raging Brook Dr., 11214, No. 226-Deandre Whitt to Jasmine Marie Bouknight, $215,000.

Rolling Hill Lane, 12203-Edward P. and Sandra M. Szuszczewicz to Crystal A. Hawkins, $324,900.

Silver Maple Ct., 13124-Monica I. Goncalves to Latashia C. Warren, $313,000.

Stonybrook Dr., 3000-Susan A. Cook to Nicholas S. Antlitz, $378,500.

Trim Lane, 12004-Matthew N. McGinnis to Derek and Natasha Lapointe, $355,000.

Youngwood Turn, 13530-Lillian Romanek and Patricia Hiesener to Lorenzo Savedra Munoz and Sandy Bazan, $319,900.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alderwood Lane, 16112-Cosdyn and Brenda Akers to Giovanna S. McKnight, $402,000.

Birch Leaf Terr., 17212-Charles Anthony Cusack to Mariette A. Agyeman Duah, $545,000.

Ellerton Rd., 3545-Sandra A. Asberry and estate of John Daniels to Brandon O. and Talisa A. Johnson, $320,000.

Enders Terr., 16512-Noor A. Satari to Ijeoma Onuigbo, $299,900.

Mitchellville Rd., 2300-Deborah Anne Horton to Damika Ham, $242,000.

Price Lane, 1815-David Schiman and Liza Herschel to Matthew Dennis Bergkoetter, $299,500.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Danielle Cir., 13500-Rodrick D. and Knolyn R. Jones to Samantha R. Minor, $700,000.

Graham Patrick Ave., 8315-NVR Inc. to Rhonda Ramsey, $374,085.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Bunker Hill Rd., 4005-Donna M. Hayes and Erica Rebollar to Sheida Jafari, $235,000.

37th St., 4506-Sammy W. and Nadya D. Richberg to Dana M. Sellers, $431,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Balboa Ave., 800-Victoria A. Black Johnson to Ashley M. Tuck, $265,500.

Cedarleaf Ave., 407-Cinay Johnson to Kofi Amoah, $248,000.

Heath St., 4616-Kofi C. Amoah to Kandice T. Young, $202,000.

Martin Luther King Jr. Ct., 6025-Patricia Belton to Danielle Kellizy, $182,600.

Nova Ave., 1524-U.S. Urban Properties Corp. to Andre A. Batten, $340,000.

Thomasson Ct., 103-Wayde K. and Felicia B. Powell to Latisha Dionne McKoy, $345,000.

Vine St., 4309-T&B Capital Corp. to LaKendrick V. Starks, $258,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Burnside Rd., 7704-Lighthouse Assets Corp. to Kendall Cunningham and Antonio Reese, $225,000.

Clagett Dr., 7242, No. 718-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Al Jalloh, $342,335.

El Paso St., 6708-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Oliyad A. Chibessa, $168,000.

Garrett A. Morgan Blvd., 542-Kimberly L. Shaw to Derrick Walston, $270,000.

Hawthorne St., 6736-Karl D. and Charisma Harmon to Leisel L. Taylor, $199,000.

Nalley Ct., 7704-Dominique M. Levi and Tyrone Eugene Henderson Jr. to Katherine Sudler, $240,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2720-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. and SM Landover Corp. to Gregoire Youbara, $380,620.

Village Green Dr., 1935, No. U-205-Charleese L. Scott to Robert E. Sampson, $156,000.

CLINTON AREA

Boniwood Turn E., 5844-Linette C. Hunter to Janell Clements, $269,000.

Clendinnen Dr., 7801-Options Inc. to Karl D. and Charisma Harmon, $289,375.

Cushwa Dr., 11407-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Thomas Atkinson, $481,554.

Greenfield Lane, 9007-Tecia L. Jackson to Kem Farrell McClaine, $292,000.

Hunt Weber Dr., 5916-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Anthony Michael Fowler Jr., $428,381.

Lantern Lane, 8600-Mohammad and Shahida Afzal to Jordan Alexandra Lindsay and Porscha Lynn Savage, $325,000.

Mike Shapiro Dr., 8202-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Veronica Hammond, $420,000.

Ramblewood Ave., 5705-Lester J. Chapman to Elizabeth Strickland, $299,990.

Shallow River Rd., 5541-SPAR Corp. to Shemeka McBride, $300,000.

Spyri Dr., 5810-North Star Properties Corp. to Kimberly White, $345,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 9007-Rocher Thomas to Alfredo Escobar, $436,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Cherokee St., 4703-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Timothy and Julie Vandeman, $499,990.

Fox St., 5002-David Brantley to Simone Williams, $339,000.

Lackawanna St., 4714-Deborah A. Jacobs to Jin Kyu Hwang, $425,000.

Tecumseh St., 5900-Claire M. and Diana L. Paquet to Deric D. Picton and Steven K. Frets, $349,900.

35th Ave., 8706-Gerald F. and Nancy R. Luttrell to Brandon Beyer, $360,000.

51st Pl., 9729-Steven Hrones to Christopher J. Seitz Brown, $350,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Boones Lane, 2504-Raj K. Motwani to Woodrow Harrison, $291,500.

Harwood Rd., 2115-Anthony D. and Katrina Pearson to Maria C. and Jessica M. Ramirez, $310,000.

Nearbrook Ave., 3600-Cynthia Y. Crowder to Brian Cobbs and Harmenia L. Jackson, $329,000.

Princess Caroline Ct., 3530-Olaolu A. and Rachel O. Ayodeji to Dorcas Adekunle, $269,500.

Spanish Moss Way, 3402-Quincy R. and Diyale O. McLane to Briana Danielle Jones, $285,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Arrowood Ct., 1904-Lasharn C. Grimes to Christopher C. Lewis, $325,000.

Braeburn Dr., 717-Roslyn D. Hoover to Aylanda Cameron, $455,000.

Dania Dr., 2007-Charlotte D. Carter to Tracey Whitfield, $330,000.

Folk Dr., 1801-Harlee and Destiny Annis to Robert E. Arnez Umana and Diana Guillen, $323,500.

Heather Cir., 12903-Sharon M. May and estate of Joan C. Pawlowski to Raymond McCormick III and Tawana Bostic, $375,000.

Kae Ct., 3904-Nueva Landscaping & Irrigation Systems to Bebel K. and Sithanary Kim, $324,900.

Larkwood Ave., 9015-Le Orellana Remodeling Corp. to Jose Rudy Mejia Arevalo and Telma Y. Ochoa Blanco, $360,000.

Nancy Lane, 8909-Aviece Castro Lester to Tuong Nguyen, $485,000.

Osprey Ct., 8500-Maria L. and Henry M. Balagtas to Howard E. Barraza Torres, $415,000.

River Bend Rd., 201-61 Properties Inc. to Kenneth Howell Jr., $425,000.

Taylor Ave., 1608-Tonya H. Yeldell to Jasmine Charde Guy and Omar C. Biagas Wallace, $310,000.

Van Buren Dr., 1211-Residential Value Corp. to Richard Garcia, $339,000.

Windjammer Ct., 1402-Ming Q. Zhang and Feng Ying Dong to Adrian J. Richardson and Latish N. Smith, $480,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Prospect Ct., 11405-Toussaint E. and Betty J. Morgan to Foppa Patrick Clavel Diatsa and Charlie L. Tcheutchoua Fopa, $550,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Damsel Ct., 6829-Nancy Joy Allchin to Valentina Johanna and Dianne B. Cruz, $340,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700, No. 3-Darious Croom to Edwina and Lemuel Fredrick Howard, $178,900.

Lakecrest Dr., 7834-Andrea A. Pullen to Melissa Sue Hyre and Bunty Bhatia, $240,000.

Orange Ct., 1-Mark S. Cornick and Jennifer L. Robinson to Evan J. and Lindsey Naber, $360,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Lustine St., 5803-Ryan and Amanda Brumfield to Andrea K. McDonald, $461,000.

40th Pl., 5702-Rebecca E. Goodman Stickler and Sara M. Goodman Stickler to Michael Hernandez, $430,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Campus Way N., 2559, No. 54-Tichi Property Corp. to Kyle Wayne Barber, $343,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10032-NVR Inc. to Eyitayo Omobola Nwade, Mobolaji A. Ige and Ifeanyichukwu C. Nwade, $467,935.

Duchaine Dr., 5606-Ske Investments Corp. to Jose L. and Estela E. Otero, $360,000.

Fowler Lane, 9204-Same Cloth Ventures Corp. to Nathaniel Joy, $155,000.

Kerman Rd., 6816-Danielle R. Carter to Chinyere Akwara, $380,000.

Naval Ave., 6132-Federal National Mortgage Association and BWW Law Group Corp. to Silvia Y. Lopez and Erick A. Orellana Ayala, $265,000.

Treetop Lane, 10114-Jacob Kogan to Lorington R. Walters, Viviene M. Walters and Esmerelda Lawrence, $430,000.

Vista Green Lane, 4944-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Starr Venee Belmont, $403,152.

Vista Green Lane, 4965-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Michael O. Ezike, $385,490.

Vista Meadow Way, 10334-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sarah Roberts, $415,000.

Woodberry St., 9411-Churchill S. Che to Vitelia Maradiaga, $320,000.

97th Ave., 6515-Federal National Mortgage Association to Amy and David J. Robinson, $273,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ardonia Terr., 718-International Realty Partners Corp. to Wyndell O. and Amy J. Banks, $636,000.

Bennington Dr., 11513-Libse Haile and Maria Lacey to Stephen A. and Sara N. Thomas, $300,000.

Campus Way S., 9999, No. 124-Lucie O. Bakop to Gisele T. Morrison, $239,000.

Chester Grove Rd., 3093-Hana Hadad and Samuel Messeca to Arielle, Yizhak and Dana Etedgi, $82,000.

Herrington Dr., 76-Terry M. Reinhart and Joyce Carol Manus to Roger P. Ngeugaum and Chantal Assen A. Nsan, $335,000.

Littleton Pl., 15405-Clay and Karen Haggard to Frances Chesley, $450,000.

Missoula Ct., 13505-Tawana Y. Adams to Ricardo A. Santiago, $345,050.

Old Enterprise Rd., 184, No. 149-Tristan Leeper to Tanga A. Bell, $190,000.

Phoenix Dr., 209-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Tiffany L. Parker, $383,235.

Pritchard Lane, 707-Sherone P. Cunningham and estate of Mary Ann Cunningham to Jose O. Garcia and Zuleyma N. Melgar De Garcia, $297,000.

Sangerville Cir., 903-Rachel Jones to Lanada N. Williams, $539,950.

Trafton Dr., 10719-Torrence R. and Allison K. Simon to Tony Brown and Teverra Anne Young, $350,000.

Westerdale Dr., 9609-Oluwasegun J. Oke to Vanyna Louis, $397,000.

LAUREL AREA

Ashford Pl., 14847-Christa Spiker to Burton A. Pearman Jr., $310,000.

Clark Ave., 14000-Jose A. Diaz and Guerrero Lucila to Joan M. Heyward, $285,000.

Dorset Rd., 15706, No. 158-Yoosup Chang to Rhema Blackham, $170,000.

Hardcastle St., 14816-Nicole A. Stichter to Juanita J. Mason and Ronnie L. Padgett, $390,000.

Justin Way, 14002E-Ebenezer T. Akumatey to Jomo K. Scott, $105,000.

Nichols Dr., 904-Beach Capital Partners Corp. to Jennifer Robertson, $330,000.

Woodbine Dr., 7644-Kamalla McCain to Mario A. Reid, $245,000.

MATTAWOMAN CREEK AREA

Gardner Rd., 15401-Blakeney Enterprises Inc. to Seth Jones and Cristian Hernandez, $345,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Blue Moon Ct., 12214-Hart 3 Corp. to Akinyi A. Ragwar, $337,000.

Cherry Lane, 9262, No. 38-Michael Lee and Anita Rae Hurst to Gina L. Vandross Martin, $200,000.

Imperial Dr., 8237, No. 1-J-Wells Fargo Bank to Patrisha Leeann K. De Almeida, $185,000.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11569, No. 1156-Matthew and Revella Conway to Obena Wilson, $186,000.

Valerie Lane, 12206-Douglas Smith and estate of Barry D. Smith to Jessie J. and Sue R. Hensley, $370,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

31st St., 4224-Krista Zimmerman and Richard King to Courtney G. Schettino, $415,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Dorman St., 6715-Mid-Atlantic Investment Corp. to Raviya H. Ismail and Amjed Mnati, $335,000.

Frederick Rd., 7714-M.L. Home Repair Enterprise Corp. to Alexis B. Vivar Vargas, $300,000.

Landing Way, 6408-Jessie Bryant to Beneah Ogolla and Elizabeth Oyieko, $299,900.

OXON HILL AREA

Brookside Ct., 5102-Isaac H. Lambert to Ricardo A. Zelaya, $336,080.

Huron Dr. S., 139-Huron Tree Land Trust and Princeton Tree Corp. to Willow R. Collins and Ryan Quan Cuong Tran, $345,780.

Mystic Ave., 1706-Latima Page to Quenterra Carey, $339,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 431-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Tracee N. Cropp and Alisa J. Dunn, $389,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 550-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Nicholas Agudelo, $334,900.

Springmaid Lane, 4815-Demetrius Green to Latasha T. Lunsford, $255,000.

RIVERDALE PARK AREA

Greenvale Pkwy., 6206-Alazar Holdings Corp. to Ian Tolino and Jessica Garrett, $385,000.

Patterson St., 6713-Iris Rauda and Florentina Recinos to Madeline Huerta Labastida, Francla D. Balmes Huerta and Jennifer A. Balmes, $359,000.

Sheridan St., 4809-Amit Natanzon to Phillip L. and Kathryn S. Allen, $150,000.

63rd Pl., 6112-Pearlina E. Cotton to Donovan Harris, $290,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Eastern Lane, 4845-Phoenix Property Developers Corp. to Jessica Grady, $375,000.

Lacy Ave., 4612-Vestar Corp. to Jaime Michelle Loizzo, $389,900.

Oakland Way, 5104-Omnius Corp. to Phillip McCall, $370,000.

Silver Valley Way, 5112-MTGLQ Investors LP to Virginia Irby, $225,000.

Toles Park Dr., 2811-NVR Inc. to Alissa Renee Minor, $434,545.

Toles Park Dr., 2845-NVR Inc. to Tyshan Wilson, $471,695.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Chadwick Ct., 3510-Paulita Carmin Ramirez to Juanita Reeder, $245,000.

Hope Dr., 6208-WCF Eagle Group Inc. to Reginald and Alycia Hardy, $378,000.

Newman Rd., 4705-Mires Co. to Kendra O. Pike, $370,000.

Pelham Ct., 4703-U.S. Bank Trust and LFS10 Master Participate Trust to Edwin A. Chavarria, $235,000.

21st Pl., 4203-June L. Lane to Cecil Ray Exum II and Sonja Elise Benjamin Exum, $365,000.

28th Pkwy., 3237-Gemma M. Bucci and estate of Gilda D. Rapson to Nathaniel Joy, $151,400.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Claymore Ave., 7108-Rebecca Lyn Garcia and estate of Victor D. Hickman to Antoine D. and Alisha K. Huntley, $455,000.

Oakridge Rd., 6916-Douglas M. and Shannon L. Sanford to Melissa L. Williams and Dina M. Bower, $695,000.

Underwood St., 4210-James J. and Jo B. Paoletti to Andrew N. and Olga V. Vandermeer, $490,000.

35th Pl., 5803-Mirian Paguada Bardales to Bridget Leigh Higginbotham, $276,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Arrowhead Dr., 7101-Brian T. and Irma D. Hentz to Olanike Oladayo and Oluwatoyosi Ayenuyo, $405,000.

Bridle Ridge Rd., 4711-Toll V Partnership to Roland and Kimberly Samaroo, $600,036.

Croom Rd., 13100-Daniel and Susan Spangler to Robert Devon Bronaugh, $425,000.

Derby Manor Lane, 5224-Chantilly Real Estate Services Inc. to Rhesha Lewis and Andre Plummer, $622,000.

Elderwood Pl., 9000-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Keira N. and Anthony A. Beckford, $419,664.

Fairway View Lane, 17117-Alfredo Del Cid to Anowan Tah Joyce, $315,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5223-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Jaret C. Lloyd, $369,929.

Fox Stream Way, 9086-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Imani A. Mason and Anthony Woods, $392,000.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3527-HWR Corp. to Anita M. Flack Colon, $392,930.

Glassy Creek Way, 9629-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Kathleen M. Gamble, $323,300.

Greenwich Cir., 5337-HWR Corp. to Terrence Williams, $399,990.

Lord Dunbore Pl., 13468, No. 5-5-Paul S. and Susan A. McBride to Rayna Celene Thornton, $160,000.

Midland Turn, 9400-Hiram G. Larew to Dawn M. Meekins, $348,000.

Richmanor Terr., 6202-Navy Federal Credit Union to Sia M. Saffa, $420,000.

Silver View Lane, 3701-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Torrence Terrell Swain, $400,000.

Townfield Pl., 9500-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Alayshia A. Knighten, $475,845.

Wedgedale Ct., 12731-Kim J. Gray to Mauricio St. Aubyn Chapman and Christine N. Campbell, $307,000.

Wood Sorrel Ct., 10308-Bruce A. and Barbara J. Pifel to Natasha K. Williams, $405,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bermuda Dunes Ct., 1407-David A. and Trella Christine Quallis to Victor H. Barahona and Eva Edith Hernandez, $470,000.

Congressional Ct., 806-O.S. Consult Corp. to Matthew C. and Billie R. Barnett, $402,500.

Jeanwood Ct., 500-Nuvia Y. Mendez and Yojary Mishelle Pineda Mendez to Nolan and Robin Brown, $482,000.

Lisle Dr., 705-Ademola Akinola to Azikiwe Crowe, $303,000.

Stockport Ct., 1237-Leela Lakhan Oudit to Christopher A. McCain and Carrie M. Wright, $330,000.