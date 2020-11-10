Madrillon Way, 17512-Kamran Amini to Jamaall L. McFarlane, $433,000.

Maple Cross St., 2414-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Lynetta E. McCorvey and Jarvis O. Smith, $340,000.

Saint Marys View Rd., 2649-Morgan Rust to Myisha L. Harley Johnson and Keith Julian Johnson Jr., $385,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Lebanon St., 1720-Ronnie and Noveminda Streater to Oscar Enrique Sierra Rodriguez, $375,188.

17th Ave., 7412-Anita Bateman and estate of Claudia Ann Brown to John Joshua and Sherin Sonia James, $350,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Beltsville Rd., 4026-Rebecca Martinez to Jessica Lynn Vonada, $310,000.

Brick Kiln Cir., 7173-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Anthony Esho and Simone Isaacs, $339,575.

Franklin Terr., 4408-Shane Michael and Raquel P. Goudreau to Brian Gregory and Samantha Lea Pack, $405,000.

Narrow Trail Terr., 11324-Rivetti Property Solutions Corp. to Herlin O. Reyes Ramos and Karen L. Ventura Aguilar, $299,000.

Tonquil St., 4401-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Upland Mortgage Loan Trust to Gabriel M. Aredez, $290,000.

Wythe Aly., 7107-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Andrew Earle and Melody Ann Marie Earle, $331,720.

Yucca St., 4405-Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. to Mercedes Marilu and Joner A. Tomas, $275,000.

BOWIE AREA

Chelton Lane, 12512-Brandon and Janice Searles to Paul Charles Patterson and Diana B. Tsonis, $405,000.

Fleming Lane, 12200-Steven W. and Amanda Lynn Garner to James C. Solis, $385,000.

Gullivers Trail, 13802-Truist Bank to Ademola Oladejo, $300,000.

Ivy Hill Lane, 3716-Belinda Hooks to John Spaulding and Emily Grace Jensenius, $350,000.

Kenhill Dr., 2517-Deangela and Frederick Varnadore to Jose R. Morales Alarcon, $328,500.

Lake Ontario Way, 4604-Necole Parker and Jordan S. McKnight to Cassandra Lynn Taylor and Stanley J. Lagrenade, $590,000.

Overbrook Lane, 13207-Federal National Mortgage Association to Ana C. Lopez Vicente and Carlos A. De Jesus Vicente, $271,000.

Quadrille Lane, 12214-U.S. Bank and Residential Asset Securities Corp. to Phillip Bishop, $350,100.

Raging Brook Dr., 11231, No. 240B-Starr V. Belmont to Juanita M. and Jacqueem E. Winston, $232,500.

Safety Turn, 12617-Alfa Omega Corp. to Guillermo, Nicolas Alexander, Alexander and Nicolette Baeza, $445,000.

Silvergate Lane, 11611-Anexi Ceron to Mikia P. Currie and Davon Laray Barham, $525,000.

Twig Lane, 3106-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Kyle Vermette, $406,400.

Sixth St., 13112-Sharvan K. Sawhney to Ingrid N. Donado, $353,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Antler Ct. S., 2900-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Johnson O. Omolewa, $280,000.

Easthaven Ct., 15771, No. 411-Adieba Hijazi to Martin Zhou, $155,000.

Elmcrest Lane, 3807-Nicole D. Venters to Adam Francis Goetz, $270,000.

Everglade Lane, 15610, No. E103-Harold M. and Danielle M. King to Vertie L. Powers, $228,500.

Nashua Lane, 14950-Sankuratri Corp. to Shirleen H. and Albert R. Hawkins, $359,900.

Platte Ct. N., 15408-Katy Cox and Corey B. Hayes to Carole Turner, $266,000.

Prince Of Wales Ct., 2250-Orlando and Carolina Rojas Miranda to Emanuel Jean Louis, $270,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Claggett Run Rd., 14504-NVR Inc. to Jessica Denise and Correy Kenneth Thompkins, $645,000.

Duckett Rd., 14104-Luisa Ruiz to Dominique and Christopher Ray Myers, $390,000.

Kennett Square Way, 15326-George E. and Edren N. Lewis to Tommi L. Prince, $305,990.

Owings Ave., 14001-Michael Stuart Neall to Elvis Eugene and Sabrina Bullock, $499,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Utah Ave., 4003-Josephine Bobb and estate of Gloria Duncan to Rodney Zentz Jr., $299,900.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Balsamtree Pl., 816-Jack and Linda J. Bannister to Ronnell Miller, $405,000.

Calder Dr., 7413-Federal National Mortgage Association to Rachel Thompson, $150,000.

Cedarleaf Ave., 509-Kevin Perlstein to Millie M. Lee, $180,000.

Esslog St., 6707-Ava G. Fuller to Tracy M. Lane Gadsden, $262,000.

Karen Blvd., 1321, No. 404-Bevon L. Caesar and Kiomi C. Nelson to Jeremy Myers, $153,000.

Mentor Ave., 1109-Pinksky Housing Corp. to Laura and Darnell Lee, $310,000.

Rollins Lane, 5529-Damien and Remon D. Owens to Lidia M. Ramirez, $190,000.

Urn St., 4321-Ficabe Corp. to Iris Trent, $299,900.

Willow Hill Dr., 7206-Simone A. Lord-Attivor to Abiola Adeyinka, $400,000.

CHELTENHAM AREA

Marlboro Woods Dr., 10215-Kenneth P. and Cassandra A. Mallory to Jarrett and Ebony Hendrix, $425,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belair Gate Lane, 3119-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Maurice A. Allen, $409,395.

Burnside Rd., 7807-Memphis L. and David Jacobs to William and Barbara Alston, $230,000.

Continental Pl., 9031-Wells Fargo Bank and Structured Asset MTG Investments II Inc. to Tawa Yetunde Fasan, $205,000.

Finch Dr., 902-Carlos Garcia to Ateh Forba Vicky, $329,000.

Garrett A. Morgan Blvd., 716-Lashunda Reynolds to Myia J. Ellison, $278,000.

Hill Stone Dr., 7414-Daniel E. Wilson to Jevonte M. Brooks, $295,000.

Laurel Ave., 3407-Rental 888 Homes Corp. to Michael Ian and Kaitlin Mary Farquharson, $519,990.

Normandy Rd., 7759-Maria Y. Young and Clarence W. Jackson III to Jean P. Torchon, $217,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2726-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Shawndre M. and Judith J. Stewart, $373,315.

CLINTON AREA

Branchwood Pl., 7117-Qassay Corp. to Corey Jones, $240,000.

Deer Track Terr., 10603-Arnold D. and Tarita S. Lymus to Phuong Thanh Vo and Kathy Nguyen, $488,000.

Groveton Dr., 7018-Ghani Investment Properties Corp. to Pearl Garnett, $360,000.

Hunters Green Ct., 8101-Nellie M. Ford to Billy Reed, $420,000.

Mardella Blvd., 5909-Dwight D. and Lana A. Fortune to Bella A. and Imelda A. Manguiat, $354,990.

Rodgers Dr., 5009-Jerome Jones to Mikal Bowman, $365,000.

Shannan Dr., 8707-Nexgen Home Solutions Corp. to Charles Reffell Jr., $337,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Cherokee St., 4773-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Ma Yunxia and Zhao Jiankang, $522,390.

Lackawanna St., 4812-Andrew Goglia to Michael and Duangrawee Huse, $383,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6034, No. 301-Rick N. and Carol L. Corbin to Raul E. Jimenez Ramirez and Jennifer Garcia, $153,000.

48th Ave., 9308-Richard A. and Mary Z. Darne to Santos Jose Romero Perez, Lucia Sales Juarez and Rafael Garcia, $285,000.

58th Ave., 8518-Thomas Herbert and B. Ione Mutchler to Kimbra Cutlip, $410,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Cedar Post Dr., 6212-Paris Jade White Sr. to Ameera E. Richards, $283,000.

Elmhurst St., 6601-Dobson Pierre to Jose A. Rodriguez, $280,000.

Foster St., 7005-Lansana Kamara to Brandon D. Brown, $300,000.

Jordan Park Blvd., 8002-Blanche E. Boyd to Daniel N. Pineda Garcia, $225,000.

Newglen Ave., 2603-JMD Real Estate Corp. to Cynthia and Johnie Lee Simpson, $288,900.

Rock Quarry Terr., 5648-Federal National Mortgage Association to Natisha Joseph, $265,000.

Starshine Dr., 7508-Department of Veterans Affairs to Willie and Tamara Lake, $380,000.

Tulip Ave., 1807-Pamela M. Yates to Carlos M. Zelaya Mendez, $250,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Arthur Dr. E., 18-Hye Sung Jun to Leonard Murphy, $320,000.

Branchview Dr., 8904-Sylv Home Investor Corp. to Jannette D. Saldivar, $370,000.

Den Meade Ave., 7800-Pi Housing Corp. to Caleb Matthew Stout and Valerie Michelle Snaman, $411,000.

Fort Foote Terr. E., 8840-Capital Companies Corp. to Leila C. and Wayne R. Lester, $419,900.

Kathleen Dr., 10103-Capital Companies Corp. and Abbas Ghassemi to Maynesha James, $359,900.

L’Enfant Dr., 13224-Reginald J. Adams to Timothy Rogers, $384,900.

Mansfield Manor Dr., 4703-Robert L. Fallin to David Lindberg Bing Sr., $349,990.

Noah Dr., 6900-Jayson Konrad Zickafoose and estate of Jackson Konrad Zickafoose to Sandra L. Cheek Gilbert, $265,000.

Piscataway Dr., 13112-Vanessa Stallings to Evaslie A. Comrie, $340,000.

Round Table Dr., 407-Home Rescues Corp. to Carina L. Felix, $435,000.

Taylor Ave., 1921-Charter House Corp. to Maricela Peraza Aleman and Alfredo Jose Talavera Ubeda, $329,000.

Van Buren Dr., 1225-Global Asset Management Corp. to Jose H. Cardenas Reyes and Delmis O. Flores, $319,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Willowgate Pl., 8103-Sancho and Janei Au to Benjamin N. and Amanda M. Kastan, $523,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Emilys Way, 7828-Sean A. and Kristin Reaves Chisam to Matthew Dade and Megan Rozanski, $302,000.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8037, No. 306B-Richard S. and Sasha Barrett to William K. and Laura M. Bauder, $400,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7702, No. 19-Hanix Investment LLC to Alicia R. Lewis, $189,000.

Mandan Rd., 7262-Dorothy W. Motz to Alexander Perez, $230,000.

Vanity Fair Dr., 7832-Qiang Cai and Liyan Liu to Yonas Habte and Frehiwot Getu, $352,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Oglethorpe St., 4410, No. 406-Kelvin D. Castro to Antonio Michael Thomas, $180,000.

41st Ave., 5100-Patricia E. Galati and Karen E. Jung to James and Nancy Lachance, $368,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Campus Way N., 2631-Ronald G. Perry Jr. to Evelyn L. Brew, $353,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10034-NVR Inc. to Justin and Laretia Brown, $415,110.

Ellerbie St., 5606-Jacqueline Jones to Kebbie and Marian Sesay, $350,000.

Kimbark Ave., 9306-Gloria Smith to Concepcion Balbuena Avila and Juan M. Perea Vivar, $255,000.

Presley Rd., 7141-Ann S. and Michael D. Herman to Joseph Garrett, $340,000.

Trexler Ct., 6833-Mark A. and Karen A. Gough to Lovanis and Nadine Duvelsaint, $358,000.

Vista Green Lane, 4946-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Laura Chioma and Uchenna Kingsley Nwokeafor, $420,000.

Vista Green Lane, 4969-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Kiera Shamira Renee Hardy, $476,119.

Vista Meadow Way, 10336-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Natalie Miller and Gregory McCray, $450,000.

Windsor Oaks Way, 10219-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Yvette M. Bundy, $396,590.

97th Ave., 7000-Catherine B. Sewell to Nathaniel Joy, $160,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Albany Pl., 213-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Safiya A. Ransome, $403,285.

Ashaway Lane, 414-JSH Properties Corp. to Oluwasegun J. Oke and Olamide Adeoti, $595,000.

Campus Way S., 10691-Belvieu Bridge Properties Group Corp. to Olajumoke G. Adetutu, $310,000.

Edwards St., 3518-Gerlinda Smith to David VanAssche, $215,000.

Galeshead Dr., 2712-Ronald L. and Theresa A. Tolson to Olutoyin Monique and Emmanuel K. Idowu, $650,000.

Joyceton Dr., 10713-Gary L. and Barbara J. Filmore to Orville J. Hylton and Rose Michelle Piard-Hylton, $228,000.

Mallard Ct., 1708-The Bank of New York Mellon to Jing Ke and Zhuangchu Wang, $389,025.

Monksilver Bnd., 15709-Shawn N. White to Fanita E. Pegues, $419,000.

Open View Lane, 12121, No. 112-Deana D. Kennedy to Charniece N. Whitaker and JaQuetta L. Terry, $285,000.

Phoenix Dr., 211-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Ronnie Lee Washington Jr., $369,175.

Ridgely St., 339-Norman A. and Danielle L. Simms to Omar A. and Jamia Eaton, $350,000.

Sansbury Rd., 2600-Ali Hessari to Maya E. Matheny, $264,900.

Tibberton Terr., 15613-Nicole C. June to Minoka McPherson, $499,900.

Westerdale Dr., 9624-Larry and Debra Fuqua to Korrenzo K. Smith Moore, $379,900.

LAUREL AREA

Arbory Way N., 7658, No. 143-Akeys Inc. to Jose J. Galvan, $265,000.

Ashford Pl., 14917-Benjamin St. Ulme to Jennifer Marisol Hernandez, $285,000.

Colchis Ct., 7303-James R. and Hollace C. MacFadden to Jeya Sankaran, $520,000.

Dorset Rd., 15708, No. 170-Terrence Porter to Amber T. Lighston, $187,000.

Korba Pl., 14006F, No. 3F-Amy Griffin and estate of William G. French Jr. to Amy E. Griffin, $174,400.

Nichols Dr., 926-1st Choice Homes Corp. to Andres J. Soriano, $336,000.

Spring Arbor Dr., 8002-NVR Inc. to Osagie Gabriel Gbowa and Mike Osewingie, $438,865.

Fourth St., 35-Ideal House Corp. to Dawn Michelle Martin, $300,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Apache Tears Cir., 12218-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and CSMC 2018 RPL6 Trust to Okelue Edwards and Rita Kimble Okobi, $320,000.

Montpelier Dr., 8304-Hazel and Hubert Barnes to Ramiro Gonzalez Hernandez and Flor De Maria Gonzalez, $365,000.

Silverbirch Lane, 12802-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Esvin G. Ramirez Lopez, $358,900.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Otis St., 3309-Staar Properties Corp. to James A. Siebens, $380,000.

36th St., 4013-Funda Yilmaz to Abbie Rolando and Christopher Frederick Gordon, $460,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Emerson Rd., 7749-Milvia Marleny Monteflores Cabrera to Emily Kuehn and Michael Chodos, $373,000.

Gavin St., 8126-Kai Yu to Wanderliz Ortiz Ceballos, $354,500.

Randolph St., 5503-Pear Investment Corp. to Inmar Francisco Moreno, $230,000.

Thornwood Rd., 3727-Jerry and June L. Soroka to Kenia I. Cruz Melgares and Leonardo B. Granados Vigil, $180,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Carson Ave., 711-Unique and Modern Homes Corp. to Jose F. Perdomo Gonzalez, $242,000.

Jarrett Ave., 6908-Kimberly C. Paiz Mendez to Isai J. Escobar Alvarado and Maria Roxana Escobar Benitez, $280,000.

Neptune Ave., 716-Amy J. Chadwick and estate of James Thomas White to Marciss and Brenda Gilbert, $171,368.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 432-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Autayvia Keri Mitchell, $324,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 554-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Amy Katharine Elinski, $334,900.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 530, No. 6731-King and Fairfax Corp. to Lynwood McMurray, $121,500.

RIVERDALE PARK AREA

Harrison Ave., 5903-4az Corp. to Christopher Daniel Zbrozek and Alexandra Lohse, $580,000.

Somerset Rd., 5713-Skyhill Investments Corp. to Luis Joel Rivera Capeles and Jadith Amador Santiago, $390,000.

64th Ave., 5809-Wells Fargo Bank and Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust to Van Vu, $139,125.

SUITLAND AREA

Forest Grove Dr., 4005-Residential Value Corp. to Joshua William and Jennie Irene Logsdon, $250,000.

Maple Rd., 4116-Rab and Sam Recon Group Corp. to Bryan Matthew Brewington, $288,000.

Oxford Dr., 4205-Sydea & Daughters Corp. to Glen Labis, $313,000.

Toles Park Dr., 2801-NVR Inc. to Candace and Landon A. Pannell, $385,000.

Toles Park Dr., 2813-NVR Inc. to Leander Antonio Skeete, $448,090.

Towne Park Rd., 4708-NVR Inc. to Gregory and Charlene Newkirk Hager, $373,620.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Chadwick Terr., 2021-Virginia Stevenson to Yolanda L. Allen Little, $230,900.

Foster Pl., 2418-Thomas E. and Vivian S. Wooden to Reggie A. Cameron Jr., $300,000.

Leisure Dr., 4202-Jose N. Romero Marin and Karla Y. Romero to Marion and Colleen McCarthy, $380,000.

Riviera St., 3507-Paula Patten and Alan T. McDonald to Yoselin Hoyos, $231,000.

25th Ave., 4003-Robert and Kennya L. Roseboro to Monet Nicole Dean, $105,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Adelphi Rd., 6801-House Buyers of America Inc. to Adam Liter and Laura Bailey, $299,900.

Colburn Terr., 5063-MTGLQ Investors Partnership and NewRez Corp. to Emily Fredette, $315,000.

39th Pl., 6001-Stephanie L. Gordon and estate of Margaret L. Gordon to Robert Wesley Culwell, $350,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Brookdale Lane, 11301-ISA Investments Corp. to Ethel J. Taylor and Quinton J. Sistare, $360,000.

Clairfield Lane, 17308-Monica Belanger to Katrina Louise Branch and Marc Anthony Christopher Branch, $329,000.

Croom Station Rd., 5900-TVC Funding I Corp. to Luis R. Arguello Diaz and Fatima E. Arguello, $520,000.

Doralshire Ct., 15306-Tony M. and Caren E. Wickman to Gyimah Kyei, $540,000.

Elderwood Pl., 9006-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Penny G. Williams, $387,426.

Florin Way, 9001-Cynthia Y. Jacobs to Badrinath Thirunarayanan, $255,000.

Forest Pines Dr., 5225-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Brittany Olivia Garrison, $397,192.

Fox Stream Way, 9090-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Sharnice A. Nowlin, $350,000.

Gentle Breeze Dr., 3531-HWR Corp. to Rashaan J. Green, $390,090.

Glassy Creek Way, 9639, No. 156-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Peter F. White, $366,275.

House Of Lords Dr., 4005-NVR Inc. to Keith Donell and Monica Brooks, $588,620.

Mapleshade Lane W., 5116-Thomas R. and Valerie N. Cagle to Jacquetta Reid, $350,000.

New Kent Dr., 4714-Yvette K. McKnight Johnson to Sherrill Hope Sampson Kirksey and Tyrone Keon Kirksey, $435,000.

Rock Spring Dr., 3808-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Oscar Washington Jr., $429,140.

Side Saddle Dr., 11114-Toll MD V. Partnership to Diana P. Pinn, $514,799.

Six Forks Dr., 4804-Jan M. Serrano Gutierrez to Kesha S. Robertson, $380,900.

Thomas Sim Lee Terr., 5509-XYZ Investments Corp. to Beatrice Siaw, $300,000.

Trotters Glen Dr., 5214-Arthur T. and Aneesha D. Summerville to Malik Vanterpool, $515,000.

Village Dr. W., 16409-Mark P. and Lygia D. Augustine to Darrius K. and Brittany D. Wade, $255,000.

Windgate Pl., 11901-Magruder Property Corp. to Paul J. and David E. Thomas, $727,114.

Woodford Lane, 5102-Gary V. Barlow to Jorge M. Cuque Vicente, $319,900.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Brooke Grove Rd., 2409-Department of Veterans Affairs to Phyllis and Daniel Koranteng, $455,000.

Connor Ct., 2001, No. 704G-Ruth A. and Aleathia S. Minor to Anita P. Stevenson and Steven T. Marshall, $180,000.

Jennings Lane, 15105-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Oscar Padilla Portillo and Karla S. Loza, $470,000.