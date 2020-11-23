Manning Dr., 17002-Abdullah P. and Tanya R. Baytops to George S. Johnson Jr. and Latoya L. Adderley, $595,000.

Stroh Ct., 13818-Henry Manning to Essence T. Andrews, $375,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Edwards Way, 9250, No. 514-B-Kiros Asmamaw to Jose Alexander Joya, $115,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 401-Eric V. Jackson III to Ruben S. Lopez, $91,350.

Riggs Rd., 9549-Cheryl S. Al-Mateen and estate of Carole W. Singleton to Eddy A. Kwessi Nyandjou and Germaine G. Ngoumeni Wansi, $410,000.

23rd Ave., 9705-Thomas J. Loutsch to Jordan David Hinds, $455,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brick Kiln Cir., 7163-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Kristen Ann Anderson, $340,810.

Brickyard Blvd., 12951-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to William and Wendy Rothmiller, $501,940.

Caroline Ave. W., 4510-Bogdan Nastea to Andrews Laryea, $481,500.

Foreston Rd., 4025-Angus Stuart Murphy and Wendy Ann Peer to Dallas and Robin L. Thompson, $390,000.

Hennessey Dr., 11401-Faith F. McBrayer to Christopher and Dorothy Johnson, $335,000.

Paca Dr., 12906-Marianne E. Sanguinetti and Edwin M. Hernandez to Sophy Keo and Saroeun Heng, $405,000.

Rosedale Lane, 11432-Vicki L. Cousino and Jeffrey W. Zimmerman to Wiliam O. Guzman Manzano and Cesia M. Lazo Viera, $375,000.

Shenandoah Dr., 3613-Irwin C. and B. Renee Overton to Edmond and Deladem Afriyie, $430,700.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Tilden Rd., 5101-Chuma M. and Onyinyechi D. Agubuzo to Meskerem T. Ayalew, $320,000.

BOWIE AREA

Backus Dr., 11716-Matthew C. and Tara D. Kelley Baker to Karen B. and Gerard A. Gibson-Serrette, $500,000.

Bideford Ct., 5605-Elizabeth A. Lienesch to Hilton Andre Thompson, $440,000.

Chelton Lane, 12409-Georgino Dossantos to David and Amanda Lunday, $350,000.

Clearfield Dr., 12901-Brian L. and Rosalie P. Jarvis to Joan and Justin Wood, $390,000.

Deepwood Ct., 4630, No. 91B-Joseph A. Hill to Thomas and Chrescence T. Ngniatedema, $270,000.

Hatties Progress Dr., 4315-AR Investment Corp. to Bensbrown Enoh and Amanda Asumadu, $510,000.

Kelsey Lane, 2401-Sylvia Wedge to Mark Anthony Young and Sarah Grace Barham, $350,000.

Kingsfield Lane, 12703-Israel and Milagro Uceda to Kamal Ashkar, $309,000.

London Lane, 14640-PC Domus I Corp. to Ronald Baynes, $309,900.

Marquette Lane, 13013-Harry T. and Patrice Washington to Grecia B. Rojas, $230,000.

Merkel Farms Rd., 9301-Shirley H. and Leslie C. Yeatts to Jose E. Saravia Gonzalez and Yansi Y. Cruz Flores, $350,000.

Old Barn Rd., 7911-Steven A. Roberts and Lenice M. Mitchell Roberts to Larry K. Banks and Tamara Turner Jones, $620,000.

Oxford Ct., 16321-Gerald J. Flatt to Douglas M. and Shannon L. Sanford, $405,000.

Raging Brook Dr., 11212, No. 222-David P. Pendleton to Mamanah Sesay, $210,000.

Tweed Lane, 12009-Gregory V. and Rebecca Yoblin to Tihitna E. Gebreselasse, $370,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Apple Green Lane, 3005-Marvene Y. Thorpe Baptiste and Valentine H. Baptiste to Somadina S. Onyemelukwe and Kelechi E. Anyanwu, $490,000.

Epsilon Ct., 16306-Chandra L. Evans Mitchell and Kenneth L. Mitchell to James C. and Marcia Y. Sutton, $470,000.

New Coach Lane, 3319-Jonathan B. Bunch to Anthony D. Powers, $325,000.

Oak Ct. N., 15405-Jacqueline M. Goebeler to Jesseca G. Rivera and Jose S. Caballero Alfaro, $275,000.

Philmont Lane, 16010-Carl B. and Christa W. Hagins to Patricia A. and Lawrence Smith, $409,000.

Price Lane, 1813-Nichole S. Obey Williams and Ervin E. Williams to Eboni Gillian Queen, $400,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Converse Ct., 9604-Joseph W. Brooks to Stephen M. and Maria V. Leitold, $385,000.

Elkton Terr., 6604-Gloria and Wendell Bryant to Gale Renee Flint, $410,000.

Morano Dr., 12408-Johnny Mercer Corp. to Morena Del Carmen Zavala Duran, $335,000.

Savannah Dr., 6405-Savannah Investors 4 Inc. to James A. and Wilmer G. McCray, $772,580.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Banner St., 4503-George and Claudette Bethune to Otilia E. Herrera De Lucero and Nelson German Herrera Ramirez, $367,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Birchleaf Ave., 501-Zenith Development Corp. to Ayodeji M. and Fausat I. Bakinson, $305,000.

Byers St., 4312-Emory T. Lane to Adeolu C. Aromolaran and Kristin Emodi, $283,000.

Castlehaven Ct., 1200-Tari L. Hall to Sonya T. Laverne Reynolds, $255,000.

Cindy Lane, 131-JOA Investments Corp. to Tenisha Brown, $339,000.

Drylog St., 6914-Calvin P. Moore to Antoinette and Mark Neal, $240,000.

Emo St., 4811-Federal National Mortgage Association to Karina N. Cruz Jimenez, $265,000.

Jade Ct., 6848-Timeeka S. Wallace to Melanie R. Berry, $295,000.

Kolb St., 5717-Dipson Oluwalogbon to Leigh Arthur Villarroel and Nicole Michelle Jennings, $370,000.

Pleasant Valley Ct., 7004-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF11 Master Participation Trust to Kevin A. Perez Casco, $330,000.

Rail St., 4210-Reynaldo Q. Gonzalez and Graciela De Quintero to Edgar L. Joya Benavides, $345,000.

Shell St., 4217-Amanpreet and Rajpreet Sandhu to Natoshia N. Mossen, $290,000.

Walker Mill Rd., 7203-AG Construction Group Corp. to Martha Ann Cole and Anita Cole Lolin, $355,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Belleview Ave., 2709-F&M Group Corp. to Rochelle Carroll Skinner, $452,500.

Clagett Dr., 7244, No. 717-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Chanel Malik, $321,218.

Duvall Ridge Rd., 2741, No. 521-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Christopher Plunkett and Cheri Leigh Erasmus, $365,035.

Hill Stone Dr., 7407-Jillian S. Jarrett to Latasha Irene Stinnett, $298,000.

Kent Village Dr., 2512-Sigma Housing Corp. to Anna M. Bollini, $138,000.

Markham Lane, 2604-Devin L. Brown and Tonischia C. Purvis to Ashley Danielle Myers, $310,000.

Parkway, 3022-Edward J. Hill to Chad B. Infante, $338,500.

Rachel Ct., 807-Andre Ricardo Jackson to Olaide Aloba and Oluwatosin Desalu, $267,000.

Village Green Dr., 1700, No. A-1-Hard Top Corp. to Robin Robinson, $147,000.

CLINTON AREA

Birchview Dr., 12032-BWW Law Group Corp. and Federal National Mortgage Association to Godson Quarcoo and Vivian Ocloo, $384,000.

Briarcliff Dr., 6922-Shawn J. and LaToyia Hampton to Vivian S. Wooden, $320,000.

Craig Lane, 6704-Calvert Corp. and Marrick Properties Inc. to Westley and Evelyn Rios, $474,900.

Fox Run Dr., 9808-Potomac Mills Investment Group Corp. to Ryann and Randall Hill, $453,200.

Gwynndale Dr., 9302-Derrick J. Nobles to Nelvy V. Zorrilla Mercado, $294,000.

Northgate Pkwy., 6914-Mandell D. and Marcia D. Jackson to Tene R. Penny, $309,000.

Serenade Cir., 7430-Keith Darnell and Shannon T. Richardson to Jade Cramartie, $285,000.

Spell Rd., 6009-Statewide Real Estate Discounters Corp. to Leontyne Gilmore, $328,000.

Woodyard Rd., 8128-RGS Residential Inc. to Sean Murphy, $293,500.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Cunningham Dr., 8706-Debra J. Anderson to Rolando Romero, Jennifer Romero and Erick Romero Alvarado, $315,000.

Knox Rd., 4313, No. 311-Palmer D. Jones and Joshua Cogan to David and Deborah Chasan-Sloan, $240,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 411-Fritz Jean and Cristella Plaza to Lazarre Potier, $164,411.

48th Pl., 9502-Victoria B. Evans to Odalis M. Hernandez and Anne Frances Caraang, $275,000.

60th Pl., 8522-Christopher and Erin Clements Rushing to Carolyn L. Madden, $325,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Glendora Dr., 1922-Michael and Detwanne Taylor to Jimmy A. Membreno, $309,000.

Pinecreek Pl., 2709-Felix and Mila R. Vega to Rita L. Wade, $320,000.

Roslyn Ave., 2212-Julio C. Melgar to Steven James Richards, $345,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Autumnwood Lane, 12003-Thomas N. and Emma V. Bellamy to Mohammad Sbitan, $415,000.

Flagship Ave., 11708-Alexander D. Canas and Sandy L. Palacios Coreas to Zachary Tyler and Melinda Johnson, $410,000.

Ivanhoe Rd., 9110-Doretha B. Wilkins and Mary E. Bryant to Trung Minh and Tam T. Dinh, $392,000.

Palmer Rd., 1320, No. 39-Laschella M. Smith to Toks O. Oriola, $215,000.

Prestwick Dr., 12707-Blanka and Julien Thibaud to Gabriel and Ellen Bush, $460,000.

Scarborough Dr., 2707-Oluwakayode A. Olabode to Shane and Ivan Thomas, $294,000.

Stonesboro Rd., 3410-Bluesky Housing Corp. to Janae Ashley Norfleet, $391,000.

Taylor Ave., 1909-Yusuf Alexander and Lisa Monique Muhammad to Vanessa C. Silva and John Patrick Allen, $265,000.

Vernon Dr., 8013-Glenn J. Davidson to Donny Wayne Watkins, $317,000.

Windemere Ct., 1136-Dwayne A. and Vicki M. Preston to Wanda Lee Jackson, $157,350.

GLENN DALE AREA

Devonport Ct., 5208-Carlton and Charmaine Cunningham to Abraham Jaward, $515,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Lake Park Dr., 6612, No. 2G-Revell E. James to Kimberly F. Gillens, $225,000.

Somerset Ct., 7814-Charles A. and Renee Fleming to Shaunice Shreeves, $342,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Livingston St., 3925-Kevan P. and Kate E. Higgins to Felix Connor Sage and Meaghan Taylor Hart, $405,000.

42nd Pl., 6103-Robert G. Howarth and Krista Sue Atteberry to Brian Ruben Miller and Leah Beth Cherney Miller, $492,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Aerospace Rd., 10225-Sonia C. Hobbs to Yuehao Lin, $420,250.

Concept Ct., 4306-Selma Y. and Maurice R. Marable to Sayma and Balkisu Kamara, $372,000.

Glenarden Pkwy., 8901-Michael Watson to Alberto Perez Martinez, $275,000.

Huxley Dr., 9802-Monica Williams to Langston and Chada Majette, $492,000.

Lamont Dr., 6709-Kae-Ree Enterprises Corp. to Ulises Alberto Gomez Rosales and Leydi Xiomara Guevara Ramirez, $390,000.

Sir Michael Pl., 2513-William D. Jones and Malika T. Haylock Jones to Keith James, $582,425.

Volta St., 9008-Jose A. Sosa to Marlon M. Alvarado and Edward Hamilton Alvarado Rivas, $265,000.

Worrell Ave., 9526-Juan A. and Oscar Castro to Kricia N. and Kevin A. Argueta, $360,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Ambler Lane, 9805-Alana M. and Alexander P. Cheij to Victoria Langley, $353,000.

Blaketon Ct., 5-Michael Olaleye to Joy Thomas, $428,000.

Cranston Ave., 702-Keith I. Riley and Erwin T. Coleman to Teia Gatling, $585,990.

Fox Bow Dr., 13216, No. 405-Sheila M. Basey to Mary J. Williams, $238,000.

Joyceton Dr., 10908-Marcus A. and Donya N. Bell to Michael Thomas Luevano, $370,000.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 14009-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Residential Credit Opportunities Trust to Darrick Martin and Dorothy Weathers, $700,000.

Pentland Hills Dr., 3718-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Narcisse Aspilaire, $610,000.

Phoenix Dr., 264-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Cornell Young, $362,065.

Robert Lewis Ave., 1608-House Buyers of America Inc. to Chelsea M. Biggus and Devon A. Daniel, $300,000.

Summershade Lane, 10105-Silvia Dearaujo to Fadhili N. Baraza, $395,000.

Tyrol Dr., 3631-Morrison A. and Chinonye U. Omoruyi to Salamatu Dumbuya, $390,000.

LAUREL AREA

Avondale St., 36-First Hand Land Corp. to Menachem Fogelman and Fraida Muska Baron, $408,500.

Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 6211-John H. and Nancy E. Thomas to Max Theise, $470,000.

Cherrywood Dr., 15013, No. 4L-Gregory S. Long to Roderick G. and Jane S. Raralio, $217,500.

Huckburn Ct., 5815-Edward Wolfe Jr. and Michelle Medina to Kevin C. and Sara E. Young, $460,000.

Turney Ave., 1001-D&D Remodeling Corp. to Tho Dinh Do, $369,900.

White Way, 1101-Williams R. Moreyra to Christalina V. and Nelroy Fernandes, $358,000.

10th St., 205-Ricardo Calva Tol to Matthew and Jeniffer O’Brien, $340,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Duckettown Rd., 11507-Srinath and Purvi S. Dharmapadam to Henry K. Nyamndi, $610,000.

Montague Dr., 11805-Myron N. Fleming to Benyam Tesfaye, $380,000.

Spring Ridge Ct., 12406-Windley Financial Corp. to Dennis L. and Jane M. Windley, $440,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

36th St., 3719-O.S. Consult Corp. to Carolyn Flitcroft, $675,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Emerson St., 7002-Q&P Realty Corp. to Silvia M. Tolentino, Fatima G. Lopez Hernandez and Fanny D. Gomez Alvarado, $363,000.

Lamont Dr., 6101-Gordon R. Lucas and estate of Philip W. Lucas to Calvin F. Alvarez and Victoria J. Smith, $360,000.

Randolph St., 6919-Diana L. Palmer to Nancy Edith Quinteros, $245,000.

Tilden St., 7404-Manuel Henriquez to Susana Almendarez, $277,400.

69th Pl., 4805-Gary and Lynne A. Shay to Jose A. Chicas Ramos and Yuli Y. Hernandez, $293,000.

85th Ave., 5452, No. 201-RE&T Management Corp. to Caumetia L. Franklin, $93,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Forest Dr. S., 801-Unique Property Investment Group Corp. to Sylvia Taway and Ruben O. Guerrero, $350,000.

Maury Ave., 644-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Ojo Odagbodo, $150,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 115-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Crystal Coston, $319,900.

Sprintsail Way, 607, No. 67-Matthew D. Anthes to Stellar Park and Sang H. Ahn, $609,999.

Wheeler Rd., 5205-Adam H. and Cindy N. Truong to Ociel I. Escobar Jose and Ariel Jacob Escobar Monterroso, $290,000.

RIVERDALE PARK AREA

Madison St., 4525-Andre S. and Kathryn E. Monge to Dave Ayan Chakrabarti, $530,000.

Riverdale Rd., 4600-Value Homes Corp. to Marisa Parham and John Erwin Drabinski, $680,000.

61st Pl., 6215-Jennifer J. Sinibaldi to Samuel Tedros and Heyabe Kidane, $342,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Apple Orchard Lane, 4316, No. 3-Capital Investments Management Corp. to Barakat Shakir, $232,500.

Clacton Ave., 5183, No. 42-Minnie P. Kirby to Jenelle Jones, $187,500.

Irma Ct., 3016-DMV Rental Management Co. to Myra S. and Curt M. Marcellin, $240,000.

Marianne Dr., 6702-Bruce James Jackson to Ramon A. Campos Montoya, $230,000.

Suitland Rd., 5859-Denise Lowery Jamison to Louis Morrisey and Jonquil Simmons, $190,000.

Toles Park Dr., 2819-NVR Inc. to Lauren Alexandra and Richard Walter Kohls, $425,800.

Wood Creek Dr., 3539-Bernadette E. Nicholson to Brittany Bullock, $261,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Chadwick Terr., 2055-Oscar Washington to Shannon M. Hodges, $257,000.

Danville Dr., 3911-Catherine Marie Qureshi to Rudy Alexander Ponce Contreras, $302,000.

Harrison Lane, 7603-Jack G. and Linda J. Bannister to Ivett Garmendez, $320,000.

Joel Lane, 5505-U.S. Bank and Maroon Plains Trust to Jonessa Bianca Lewis and Catrina Alise Brown, $340,000.

Middleton Lane, 5803-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Ventures Trust 2013 I-H-R to Elizabeth Berry, $264,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 5133-Alvin and Aurelia Murphy to Yolani L. Garcia Hernandez and Samuel Villanueva Canas, $247,895.

20th Pl., 4004-Ronnie Gail Mitchell to Joseph Savoy, $325,000.

28th Pkwy., 3221-495 Properties Corp. to Russell T. Clark, $282,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Queens Chapel Rd., 2302-Edward P. Domangue to Filiberto E. Romero, $509,900.

Wells Pkwy., 6702-Gertrude Ehrlich to Charles Lewis Wesley, $310,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Amberfield Dr., 4712-Taneisha N. Thompson to Tosin Ibrahim and Babafemi A. Majasan, $270,000.

Barton Oaks Ct., 9501-Robert A. and Patricia M. Scott to Harvey and Angela R. Catchings, $610,500.

Bent Creek Pl., 9507-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Danielle Spencer, $426,890.

Bishopmill Dr., 4405-Ana I. Sanchez Rivera and Emanuel Rivera to Dwane A. Warner and Anika Ross, $269,000.

Canyonview Dr., 4204-Aneisa L. and Christopher C. Simon to Lacey R. Crumley, $325,000.

Crockett Pl., 9216-Exclusive Concept Consulting Services Inc. to Karen Williams, $315,000.

Dario Rd., 4315-Amni Inc. to Sara M. Callejas Torres, $274,900.

Eastland Cir., 10720-Melissa A. Kulus to Taylor Tibbs, $374,900.

Fairhaven Ave., 9209-Sasha Elliot Soper and estate of Charles W. Soper to Edward Hanson, $286,500.

Fenno Rd., 11828-Susie L. Clay to Cerena Carswell and Joseph E. Myers Jr., $329,975.

Fox Stream Way, 9067-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Hector R. Mendoza Martinez and Diana Mendoza, $419,672.

Governor Kent Ct., 4601-Yolanda Brumfield to Amber Rembert, $295,000.

Hummingbird Lane, 9706-Phyllis L. Wright to Anissa D. Andrews, $387,000.

Montrose St., 9520-Audrey Faye and Paul F. Tavel to Rebeca Santiago Torres and William Richard Reitzel, $335,000.

Parnu Ct., 7705-Chimera REO 2018 NR1 Corp. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Latrica A. Chapple, $368,000.

Ranch Rd., 4067-Deborah C. McKoy Phillips to Terrance R. Leggett, $465,000.

Saint Thomas Church Rd., 15906-Kris D. and Brenda R. Paddock to Christopher Vincent Jankowski Jr., $295,000.

Springfield Park Dr., 9103-MAB of Parkside Towns Corp. to Renita Yvette Gleaton, $479,036.

Stonehill Rd., 6708-William F. Covington Jr. and Vandra A. Turner Covington to Kolade and Fikesola Akintemi, $590,000.

Thoroughbred Dr., 4705-Toll MD V Partnership to Fletcher E. and Tarsha M. Moses, $641,518.

Trumpet Lane, 9510-Samuel J. Karoma and Eva A. Caulker to Tony Yep and Samuel Powers, $461,000.

Windgate Pl., 11911-Magruder Property Corp. to James Hwang, $769,015.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Clerklee Way, 2315-Sankuratri Corp. to Laila M. Yates, $540,000.

Enterprise Rd., 2811-Jerenze and Monica Campbell to Honor Sylvester, $450,000.

Hunters Ridge Lane, 13111-Michael Eugene and Cynthia Ann Hale to Andre R. Foster, $800,000.

Saint Georges Way, 1807-Sheila Ann Hill to Christina V. Perrin, $514,000.

Shadowrock Lane, 2008-Rodney J. Carroll to Linda F. Tolson, $680,000.