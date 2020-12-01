Prince George's County

ACCOKEEK AREA

Green Ginger Cir., 2205-Darnell Lee to Eric and Renee Singleton, $462,000.

Manning Rd. E., 216-Ruth Selvin to Keith N. Weekes, $226,000.

Trunnel Lane, 1108-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Ventures Trust 2013 IHR to Almeta Simms, $285,900.

ADELPHI AREA

Evansdale Dr., 2019-Wayne C. and Valerie V. Lee to Douglas Anthony Bruno, $365,000.

Rutgers St., 3415-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Ventures Trust 2013 IHR to Arman Milanian, $295,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Brickyard Blvd., 12901-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Harold and Adaeze Andrews, $398,530.

Brickyard Blvd., 12953-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Jamelah Aelon Terry, $518,290.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11230, No. 180-Kathryn von Richthofen to Amah Y. Nico, $150,000.

Franklin St., 12109-Mfonobong G. and George U. Bassey to Elvis Akateh Epah and Rose Fualem, $515,000.

Ingleside Dr., 13025-Eileen M. Mills to Kwesi Akoto and Maygn Wells Akoto, $365,000.

Rowlock Aly., 7103-CalAtlantic Group Inc. to Alexandra Leigh Lange, $339,050.

Taney Dr., 13104-Nicolas V. and Teresita R. Ruiz to Joy B. Labrador, $363,000.

BLADENSBURG AREA

Tilden Rd., 5103-Mauro Castellanos to Obdulio Barrios and Brenda Alvarado, $305,000.

BOWIE AREA

Beechtree Lane, 12816-Anthony G. and Julie A. Vandermeys to Jeffrey N. and Courtney Passmore, $430,000.

Blake Ct., 8107-Eric B. and Jane C. Cohen to Marcus G. Lyers and Dionne Covington, $460,000.

Chelton Lane, 12410-Mark Anthony and Peter Francis Forma to Patricia Ann Hale Savoy and Joanne B. Finney, $335,000.

Conifer Lane, 3904-Alicia A. Morton to Samuel Alexander Barham and Jodi Lauren Hoffman, $385,000.

Eugenes Prospect Dr., 12314-Phyllis D. Rose to Jonas A. Atud, $465,000.

Hillmeade Station Dr., 12726-Cheryl A. Butler Moore to Theodora Onyekuru, $380,000.

Kornett Lane, 12621-Eric D. Chamberlain to Carmen I. Garcia Rodriguez, $341,000.

Mackell Lane, 12207-Kirk A. Jones to Brian and Emma K. Flores, $345,000.

Marquette Lane, 13055-Robert A. Heaney to Theresa C. Kemp, $235,000.

Millstream Dr., 12216-Amy M. St. Aubin to Jose E. Moscoso, $355,000.

Old Stage Rd., 14420-Frederic C. and Karen Harwood to Ariel McDade and Candella Tang, $475,000.

Quicksilver Ct., 7603-U.S. Bank Trust and LSF8 Master Participation Trust to Clarence Brooks, $443,000.

Raging Brook Dr., 11249, No. 252E-Christopher E. Thomas to Anjelica E. Lewis, $220,000.

Scarlet Oak Terr., 3204-Jamie Skipper to April Brooks Aristor, $325,000.

Vanessa Ave., 13213-Jeremy O. and Eva M. Boggs to Brian P. and Rebecca M. Munday, $425,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Easton Dr., 3519-Kevin and Tiphane Turpin to Imania Price, $270,000.

Eves Ct., 16408-Karen Poole to Camille M.V. Folly, $313,000.

Norwalk Ct., 15337-Cheryl L. Moore to Jessadel C. Kabingue Cervantes and Arnel M. Cervantes Jr., $287,000.

Oak Ct. N., 15433-Sheree A. Bolding to Nnaemeka Eze, $260,000.

Philmont Lane, 16024-Anna Marie Phipps to Alonzo Brandon, $344,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Britens Way, 7128-Miguel Cruz to Chelsea M. and Earle A. West, $390,000.

Elmwood Dr., 12200-Alex Stewart to Marieclaire A. Netongo, $472,000.

Owens Way, 8101-Carolyn Vincent to Nilsa Evette Grange, $560,000.

Scarborough Oak Ct., 12603-Savannah Investors 4 Inc. to Emma R. Howard and Sherrine E. Freeman, $655,599.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Cottage Terr., 4010-Celia K. Menendez and Victor A. Rivas to Lowell B. and Rosemary J. Peterson, $275,000.

40th Ave., 3704-Purcell Harrington and estate of Woodrow Herber Harrington to Jennifer Oberg, $215,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Birchleaf Ave., 630-Carolyn Renee Grimmett Miller to Marquia Whitfield, $250,000.

Deanwood Dr., 4806-Dynamic Construction & Property Management Corp. to Jose A. Teran Mendoza and Avia J. Leal Vilchez, $269,000.

Larchmont Ave., 614-Paramjit Singh to Timothy James Williams Jr. and Hadeel Al-Tashi, $301,000.

Mentor Ave., 623-Prakash Sankurathri to Tyler Lewis, $308,000.

Possum Ct., 386-SKE Investments Corp. to Ronald Eric Marsh Jr., $285,000.

Rollins Lane, 5707-Lisa Bush to Maria R. Java Tin and Ulysses O. Tin, $225,000.

59th Ave., 702-Beeren & Barry Investments Corp. to Nola L. Whitfield, $214,950.

69th St., 132-AG Construction Group Corp. to Alfonso Miguel Lopez, $335,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Brightseat Rd., 408-Ida Mae Minifee to Felipe Rivera Villagomez, $220,000.

Forest Rd., 6217-David P. and Angela C. Combs to Robert Elliot Heald and James Garrett Powers, $382,900.

Kent Village Dr., 2612-Sigma Housing Corp. to Anna M. Bollini, $142,600.

Normandy Rd., 7621-Dewitt Smith and Pearl S. Dunkley to Luis O. Baires and Jenny A. Segovia, $225,000.

Pinebrook Rd., 2724-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to James Abraham Moore Golden, $374,650.

Willow Hill Dr., 7609-Liam T Corp. to Tyrell Bryant, $341,000.

CLINTON AREA

Bolero Ct., 8701-Residential Value Corp. to Dominique Wyatt, $325,000.

Brooke Jane Dr., 6009-Lewis and Tonia Shirley to Thai Minh Nguyen and Anthony Abreu, $310,000.

Dixon Dr., 9120-Austin P. and Natasha C. Jewell to Erika Alexandra Madson, $330,000.

Goblet Way, 7111-Zoya Investments Corp. to Andria Brown, $330,000.

Gwynndale Dr., 9625-Carderock Enterprises Corp. to Edward K., Donna M. and Cora E. Davis, $365,000.

Lucky Lure Dr., 7715-Amuel Mason Jr. to Karen Law, $280,000.

Pinewood Dr., 7702-Phyllis M. and Tangelia Williams to Charise and Raymond Frye, $259,900.

Ramblewood Ave., 5708-Veteran Built Homes Corp. to Mirna N. Garrido Ramos and Jose D. Ramos Arriaza, $270,000.

Sylvia Dr., 11824-Xcel Properties Corp. to Roland Blackman, $399,000.

Townsend Lane, 9003-Sutol Investment Inc. to Jose M. Melgar and Maria Dolores Lopez, $310,000.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Baylor Ave., 7321-Carroll W. and Dian Carroll to Richard A. Mackenzie and Kristin Jayd, $425,000.

Geronimo St., 5015-Charles H. and Maureen C. Knesel to Thomas M. McMullen, $200,000.

Marlbrough Ct., 3404-Lixin Shen to Brian Florido, $350,000.

Sweetbriar Dr., 7512-Steven D. Collins and Edward Singer to Mary Jean Cooper and Thomas G. Litke, $403,000.

Westchester Park Dr., 6100, No. 418-Vilma Dolores Ceballos Rozon and Krisbelle L. Ceballos to Ryan D. Madison, $190,000.

49th Ave., 9522-James Marvin and Jennie Keir to Yu Lin, $236,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Burgess Rd., 5806-Eniolade Williams to Bryan Lorenzo Heckstall, $350,023.

Logan St., 3012-VHE Investment Groups Corp. to Dionne L. Stafford and James Michael Conrad Sr., $380,000.

Regency Pkwy., 3429-Kyeko Henderson to Brittany Chaney and Maurice Spriggs Jr., $243,500.

Shady Glen Dr., 1602-Kenneth K. and Jocelyn S. Johnson to Lynn W. Taylor, $300,000.

Tulip Ave., 1669-Morris Mills to Myneesha E. Mills-Robinson, $237,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Ballad Dr., 4707-Mosaic Investments Corp. to Bruce J. and Larcella Jackson, $384,900.

Bismark Dr., 8702-Straight Line Homes Corp. to Lindsey Daugherty and Jordan Manning, $376,500.

Cimarron Lane, 4403-Diversified Investments Group Corp. to John Derrick Miles Jr., $417,500.

Flintlock Lane, 10923-Dolores and Thomas Hawkins to Julian L. Chang, $367,000.

Kildare Ct., 6115-Jeri Elaine Bush to Zarwash Shahnan, $278,000.

McEwan Cir., 12503-Golf Properties Investments Corp. to Mulugeta Tesfakiros, $630,000.

Stonesboro Rd., 3700-Zoya Investments Corp. to Danae J. Hill and Vanessa A. Lamison, $380,000.

Thorne Dr., 10512-Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. to Blanca Gutierrez and Wilber Cruz, $599,000.

Washington Overlook Dr., 2509-271 Maple Corp. to Renati Abulizi, $462,500.

Windermere Turn, 9610-David Alan Pipkorn and Allison Cunningham to Cristina G. Mapa, $365,000.

GLENN DALE AREA

Dubarry St., 10000-Theodore M. and Vicki L. Verbich to Virginia Garcia Ovalles and Andres Matos Garcia, $261,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Green Crescent Ct., 6818-Karlene Phillips to Henry O. Ohazuruike and Linda C. Nwadike, $531,000.

Hanover Pkwy., 7830, No. 484-Dawn K. Nichols to Marcia R. Brown, $154,500.

Lake Park Dr., 6640, No. 2B-Kenbar Realty Solutions Corp. to Kathie Hagler, $210,000.

Sunrise Ct., 7307-Lorenzo Randle and estate of Nancy Gail Rennie to Niguse A. Abate, Zenash M. Woldemariam and Etaferaw M. Gerbi, $279,000.

HYATTSVILLE AREA

Longfellow St., 4405-Mark P. and Aimee E. Burke to Jordan Yee and Jennifer Yee Prendez, $465,000.

44th Ave., 6013-Leanne Davis to Claire Valdivia and Andrew J. Back, $429,400.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Brae Brooke Dr., 8754-Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2018-1 to William S. Richardson, $270,000.

Dorsey Lane, 10065-Derell Carl and Wanda Quick to Corey Richmond, $380,000.

Johnson Ave., 7813-Yancy Berrios to Roland A. Wright Jr., $279,500.

Manton Way, 6503-Agnes T. Nkeng to Sandra Vanessa Juarez and Edith M. Rodriguez, $525,000.

Smithview Pl., 9514-Jeffrey Benton and Zoe L. Begun to Fatima Maria Mncube-Barnes, $390,000.

Wood Trail Dr., 7201-Timberlake Wood Glen Corp. to Clifford and Kenisha Browne, $427,000.

Zeek Lane, 2754-Gregory and Barbara Sam to Bryana Ferguson, $317,500.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Blue Wing Terr., 1127-Scott M. Bosari and Jonathan A. Ransom to Olivia C. Azutillo, $358,000.

Capital Ct., 139-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Reginald Nathaniel Thornton, $378,070.

Dorchester Rd., 2432-Patrick M. Walker to Brandon and Kassandra Johnson, $430,000.

Graiden St., 207-V. Peter Markuski Jr. and Steven Smallwood to Teresa G. and Jen E.T. Cannady, $390,500.

Joyceton Dr., 11113-Preslo Real Estate Corp. to Brittany Rankin, $267,000.

Mount Lubentia Ct. W., 643-Virginia C. McCray to Lamont A. Gittens, $275,000.

Phoenix Dr., 201-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Mary Elizabeth Mercy and Kwaku Y. Koranteng, $363,565.

Phoenix Dr., 272-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Rachael J. Potts, $372,420.

Radiant Ct., 326-Darrell and Leslie Profit to Mohamed Salem, Nashwa Elsayed-Zaied and Mohamed Salama, $615,900.

Saint Josephs Dr., 3011-Kathy Nicole Meadows to Kimberly Taylor Broden, $400,000.

Swiss Gap Rd., 107, No. 5-4-Canded S. Nolasco Pacheco to Mariam A. Nkulo, $222,000.

Tyrol Dr., 3641-Felicia L. Hendrix and Gabino Bennett to Tewende A. Kiendrebeogo, $345,000.

LAUREL AREA

Brooklyn Bridge Rd., 7709-Legends Builders Inc. to Jerome Reynolds, $399,900.

Compton Ave., 514-Granville J. and Mary A. Slye to Roberto C. Arias Larios and Emperatriz M. Alas Melgar, $363,000.

Justin Way, 14004B, No. 8B-Jazmine R. Vandevener to Flora Emeka Opara, $156,000.

Melbourne Dr., 16922-Susan B. and John M. Railey to Caston Casey and Anna Nicol, $515,000.

Sandy St., 6319-Jonathan Daniel and Christie Puckett to Jason Robert and Gina Leigh Lombard, $363,100.

Vista Dr., 14013, No. 44-Atalia S. and Carla D. Young to Whitney L. Anderson, $203,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Basswood Dr., 11600-Rockstone International Trade Corp. to Pedro U. Mendez, $440,000.

Imperial Dr., 8302, No. 4-B-Henry Marroquin to Claudelle N. Busano and Tony L. Richmond, $255,000.

Palmer Pl., 9322, No. 14-Kathleen A. Murray to Sarah E. Simpson, $230,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

Newton St., 3420-Jeffrey Briggs and Sylvia Schneider to Scot York McKenzie and Ouida F. Maedel, $339,000.

36th St., 4016-Onsite Electric Corp. to Sherilyn Ann and Anna Patrick Fraser, $588,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Topton St., 7516-Gregory Jenkins to Kemroy K. Milson and Shericka S. Edwards, $350,000.

70th Pl., 5003-Charlie & Matias Investment Corp. to Carlos A. Funes and Carlos Osmin Aviles, $285,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Choctaw Dr., 5900-Russell Fakhra to Sammy E. Mayo Jr., $245,500.

Harborview Dr., 502, No. 360-IHMW Potomac Overlook VIII Corp. to Kyle Samuel, $699,990.

Mystic Ave., 1711-Innovation Home Corp. to Walter R. Brown, $340,900.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 437-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Shannon Lee Scott, $349,900.

Seneca Dr., 225-SZI Holdings Corp. to Victor Manuel and Filippa G. Ramirez, $292,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 555, No. 6754-King & Fairfax Corp. to Marshall R. Phillips Sr., $67,500.

RIVERDALE AREA

Oglethorpe St., 4809-April Sampy to Khadijah Balfour Jeffrey, $459,999.

63rd Pl., 5802-818 International Corp. to Rodrigo Vazquez Romero and Nancy Morales Vazquez, $268,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Applegate Lane, 4204, No. 2-Elvis Harling to Dominyece Gregory, $230,000.

Toles Park Dr., 2821-NVR Inc. to Antoine M. Williams, $389,355.

Wood Creek Dr., 3624-Department of Housing and Urban Development to Bobby Brown, $228,000.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Anvil Lane S., 2020-Andy S. and Helen E. Shelley to Lisa Barr, $270,000.

Chesterfield Dr., 5701-Chaquenta Brooks to Ja’Lisa Dixon, $337,000.

Dara Dr., 4605-Srdjan Hadzimurtezic to William E. Jones Jr., $360,000.

Harvest Rd., 4512-Glen Bernard and Janet Barker Glover to David Andrew Testardi and Margarita I. Flores Guevara, $255,000.

Keppler Rd., 5807-RS Systems Corp. to Lakeisha R. and Jason Forbes, $369,000.

Riviera St., 3706-Arel Properties Corp. to Salvador H. Jimenez, $335,000.

Temple Hill Rd., 5408-Chakea Holland and estate of Ronald C. Thaxton Sr. to Tommie E. and M.J. Montgomery, $325,000.

23rd Pkwy., 4215-Constance L. and James Smith to Tongee Mosley, Catina Danielle Lewter and Mike A. Johnson, $225,000.

29th Pl., 3518-RD Investment Group Inc. to Jose A. Martinez Campos, $345,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Editors Park Dr., 6214-Christian Andrew and Taryn Alexandra Guy to Randy Ho, $519,900.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5903-Guy Hillier Owen to Grace D. Haskin and Melissa Dawn Decker, $425,500.

Woodberry St., 2016-Anita L. Sager and estate of Bruce S. Sager to Maximo I. Agustin Ortega and Ana R. Argueta Luna, $242,500.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Bending Brook Way, 10107-Darryl L. and Rosita E. Godlock to Valentine Anye and Constance Akuma, $382,000.

Bent Creek Pl., 9511-Stanley Martin Companies Corp. to Frank Anthony Bonafe, $475,720.

Brentwood Dr., 6808-Sidney and Zoleta Caster to Jerel P. Coles, $567,000.

Capstan Dr., 11818-Dana A. and Gloria J. Van Brakle to Calmese and Delores Jordan, $585,500.

Carousel Ct., 12836-Alayna L. Alston and to Sharon E. and Veronica Pearl Williams, $260,000.

Croom Rd., 10205-Jennifer D. Allard to Jesus A. Salado Navarrete, $404,000.

Dario Rd., 4417-Denise Michele Anderson and Darryl T. Cohen to Jose F. Quintanilla Hernandez, $210,000.

Elderwood Pl., 9013-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Shannon Rene Boone, $376,200.

Fairway View Ct., 4301-Carmen L. Sweeney to Jennifer Payden, $270,000.

Fillys Ford Crossing., 11012-Toll V Partnerships to Damian M. and Stephanie M. Greenleaf, $519,733.

Fox Stream Way, 9084-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Janeirah B. Jones, $356,824.

Governor Kent Ct., 4606, No. 471-Fay Servicing Corp. and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Keven George, $211,600.

Ivyridge Ct., 6107-Richard R. Riese and Patricia A. Embrey to Elder Aldana Calderon and Isilma V. Gomez Hernandez, $515,000.

Main St., 14500-Patrick J. Stout to Michael Thomas Rogers, $295,000.

Marlton Center Dr., 12706-Cisha Watson and Juan Nelson to Chaojie Wang and Ruo Liang, $225,000.

Muirfield Dr., 9900-Robert G. Farnam and estate of Ray Max Farnam to Philip and Christina Bailey, $315,000.

Pavillion Ct., 12620-Xcel Properties Corp. to Carl Higgins, $300,000.

Rhodenda Ave., 11413-Sankuratri Corp. to John and Latarsha Riddick-Medley, $433,750.

Side Saddle Dr., 11116-Toll V Partnerships to Diandre Davis and Askale Shiferaw, $476,758.

Springfield Park Dr., 9105-MAB of Parkside Towns Corp. to Glenn Vincent Walker, $477,647.

Sweet Apple Ct., 11016-Toll V Partnerships to Lashawn and Leslie M. Terrell, $527,646.

Twin Knoll Way, 10512-Nathan L. and Telisha Royster to Latasha R. and Reginald F. Myers, $395,000.

Woodford Lane, 4818-Rhonda D. Edmond and Bobby J. Francis to Emily Watts, $238,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bald Hill Rd., 10009-Denyse Fritz Joefield to Atiba Patterson, $382,000.

Fairlakes Pl., 1304-Alicsha Winston to Adesuwa Izevbigie, $440,000.

Kings Isle Ct., 13707-Triangle Homes Corp. to Paul and Mamie S. Norman, $765,600.

Saint Josephs Dr., 2710-Theron A. and Christina L. Wilson to David and Rebecca McLaughlin, $625,000.

Southlakes Dr., 11306-Phyllis T. Moulden to Charles E. McKinney, $327,000.

Trevor Ct., 11205-Muhammad Amjad to Betrand Y. Ndanga, $560,000.