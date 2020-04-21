Medinah Ridge Rd., 2800-Donald E. Logan and Lakeesha Deloatch to Keith A. and Bridgette N. Ashton, $465,000.

ADELPHI AREA

Cherry Hill Rd., 11004-Abigale Bruce Watson and Pamela J. Lewis to Marcos Antonio Benitez and Elisa Canales Ramirez, $335,000.

Metzerott Rd., 1836, No. 517-Dangela P. Jones to Bhawani Shankar Tiwari, Brandon Sisler and Saraswati Tiwari, $72,000.

Stanford St., 3423-Ping Krell to Zhentan and Zhenjian Lan, $419,000.

23rd Ave., 9708-Walter M. and Linda D. Clifford to Haiyun Lai, $340,000.

BELTSVILLE AREA

Blairmore St., 13008-Empiria Homes Inc. to Luis M. and Olga B. Rubio, $380,000.

Broken Bow Ct., 11328-Ana M. and Robert A. Scott to Milagros D. Gastanaga, $285,000.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11218, No. 238-Estelle Franklin to German F. and Ana Escobar De Romero, $124,900.

Collier Rd., 3605-Maron Eugene Wiggins to Teferi Aynalem, $460,000.

Lincoln Ave., 4525-Susan B. and John H.M. Chen to Cesar E. Romero Hernandez and David S. Romero Ochoa, $325,000.

Olympia Ave., 4707-Ruben J. and Juana G. De Borda to Carey A. Linfield and Jennifer Gonzales Malazo, $354,999.

BOWIE AREA

Blackwell Lane, 12613-Giselle Yvette Whitfield to Faustino Villatoro and Justina Alfaro, $329,000.

Day Lily Terr., 10412-Thou Home Investment Corp. to Alex and Theresa Nartey, $345,000.

Foxhill Lane, 12202-Paula K. Palhus to Scott Morehouse and Jessica Friedman, $315,000.

Gresham Ct., 13613-James Eric Jones and estate of Michael Anthony Azzinaro to Nasir Ali and Fatima Khalid, $369,900.

Kembridge Dr., 12508-Hyacinth Banta Alleyne to Tamika L. Wright and Muhammad J. Arif, $355,000.

Langston Dr., 4628-Pacita B. and Romeo C. Castillo to Shermia Jackson and James Hawkins, $260,000.

Maple Bluff Lane, 3407-Christin Jonas to Kevin James and Krystle Lynn Backstrom, $249,000.

Oakview Lane, 4512-Sean G. and Elizabeth A. Patterson to Antoine Thomas and Tameika Washington, $375,000.

Quixote Ct., 7408-Thang Q. Pham and Thuy K. Nguyen to Nina E. Doh, $495,000.

Rocky Spring Lane, 4907-Ian N. Gunn to Rosslyn M. Whitman and Terrence Robinson, $355,000.

Stretton Lane, 12408-Linda Harbaugh King to Emily Holladay, $409,000.

Westwind Dr., 7300-Kenneth W. Mullinix and Loreen T. Ziska to Simone Lomax Pemberton and Christopher James McQuay, $339,000.

BOWIE-MITCHELLVILLE AREA

Alex Ct., 2803-Pamela A. Butler to Rochelle Robinson, $272,000.

Ellipse Terr., 16222, No. 10-Joann B. Cottman to Camille A. Moore, $265,000.

Everglade Lane, 15607, No. B101-April Wallace Dukes to Haley Cornish, $187,000.

Nestor Ct., 2820-Kevin Renardo and Thia J. Graham to Janice Person, $255,000.

November Ct., 2943-Jesse L. Chittams to Garrett O. McBeth, $245,000.

Pennypacker Lane, 1205-Alphonso James Wilson Jr. to Wagner Petrice and Martine Merzier, $340,000.

Russet Dr., 17405-Maurio Phoenix to Carene D. Reid, $512,000.

BRANDYWINE AREA

Bald Eagle School Rd., 15525-Gregory J. and Shelly K. Peton to Lakisha A. Jackson and Rodriquez Walker, $335,000.

General Lafayette Blvd., 15208-Cecelia Brigham to Ashley Adams, $349,000.

Mattawoman Dr., 14474-NVR Inc. to Valerie Monique Dew, $300,000.

BRENTWOOD AREA

Taylor St., 3507-Alyssa T. Glenn to Edwin Anthony Osorio and Yaneth Carolina Carrillo, $412,000.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS AREA

Clovis Ave., 1200-Clifton Investment Group Corp. to Franklin Barney, $282,500.

Emo St., 5033-Norma Morena Jefferson to Rosa L. and Segundo Xavier Munoz Romero, $248,000.

Jadeleaf Ave., 616-Century Investments Group Corp. to Russell Spencer, $259,900.

Possum Ct., 448-Jocelyn E. Fisher to Moses and Violet Davis, $246,051.

Walker Mill Rd., 5516-Mary B. Dewitt and Mamadou Dia to Raul Victor and Mirella A. Gaspar, $217,500.

62nd Ave., 701-Mary Hawkins to Clarisse A. Nana Nana, $275,000.

CHEVERLY-LANDOVER AREA

Burnside Rd., 7734-Froilan Mamani to Gwendolyn Marie Jones, $242,500.

Drury Ct., 7209-Melanie M. McGhee to Steven Chambers, $369,000.

Inwood St. E., 7206-Maria E. Reyes to Mario A. Diaz Umana, $280,000.

Lombard St. E., 7009-Sheronne R. Wilson to Mitchell D. Holmes, $225,000.

Old Landover Rd., 6440-Luis A. Terry to Waimer A. Soto Corena, $300,000.

Peacock Dr., 508-Anthony M. and Valarie T. Johnson to David Minniefield, $240,000.

CLINTON AREA

Delphi Dr., 8707-FFI Holdings Corp. to Julius Ambe Che and Comfort Ngwa Bih, $364,900.

Fishermens Ct., 5616-Charles T. Smith to William Greene IV, $295,000.

Glynis Rd., 12824-Federal National Mortgage Association to Dameon Lloyd, $230,000.

Hunter Dr., 8001-Kevin A. and Tamara D. Wade to Stacy Hughes and Elaine Pickens, $475,000.

Mary Beth Blvd., 4909-Caruso Builder Woodburn Estates Corp. to Adrienne R. and Larry R. McCloud, $669,990.

COLLEGE PARK AREA

Berwyn Rd., 4707-JP Morgan Chase Bank to Matthew Scott Prucnal, $375,000.

Cree Lane, 5006-David C. and Jacquelyn M. Miller to Peter D. Jagdhane, $290,000.

Limestone Pl., 9301-Hugo Cornelio and Martha Lucia Galindo to Jose A. Rojas, $412,000.

Narragansett Pkwy., 9729-Edward J. Maginnis to Mohammad Edris Zaher and Spozhmai Akbari, $369,900.

Seminole St., 5816-Panagiotis Aloupis to Ludwin A. Amaya Cornejo, Wilber E. Cruz Reyna and Juana C. Aragon Velasquez, $355,000.

35th Ave., 8701-Lisa Miller Vaughn and estate of Robert Francis Miller to William D. Sammon, $300,000.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS AREA

Blacksmith Dr., 6103-Kesha V. Spann to Latisha Washington, $251,000.

Donnell Pl., 7114, No. D5-Debra Y. Belton Dorsey to Claude A. Johnson, $81,500.

Dynasty Dr., 3123-Solara Group Properties Corp. to Nathalie Joseph, $250,000.

Ritchie Rd., 1528-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Hector and Norma Avila, $230,500.

Steve Dr., 8101-Mongolmaa Gurbazar and Jacob Azhdam to Ashley Balzer, $328,000.

FORT WASHINGTON AREA

Arrow Park Dr., 12301-Kammarrowpark Corp. to Delisa L. Hernandez Reid, $447,000.

Burgess Lane, 7411-Nemesio Cabatbat to Andre Vincent and Juanita Devaughn Cooper, $340,000.

Featherstone Dr., 10707-Joseph A. and Annie L. Tisdale to Jakia C. Chaplin and Philip D. Robinson, $380,000.

Glen Way, 9805-Mary and Charles Noubar Tartanian to Fredy A. and Hilda M. Umana De Sorto, $288,000.

Jefferson Rd., 1202-Nicholas E. Ellis Jr. to Santos J. Carranza Chavarria and David Francis McBride, $274,999.

Larkhall Cir., 13111-Navy Federal Credit Union to Emmanuel Joseph, $283,500.

Sunnyside Lane, 6812-Michael T. and Jean L. Young to Shelia M. Carter, $295,000.

Veltri Dr., 8003-House Buyers of America Inc. to Arnold C. Reyes Hernandez, $237,900.

GLENN DALE AREA

Bell Station Rd., 5810-Nyonkaah Nicoline Fomungen to Florence B. Akum, $373,000.

GREENBELT AREA

Cloister Pl., 7808-Cynthia R. Mabry King and Cynthia R. Mabry to Rajeshwar Prasad and Rina Verma, $327,500.

Hanover Pkwy., 6916, No. 201-Hunting Ridge Condominium Association Inc. to Rahkiya Reid, $155,000.

Lynbrook Ct., 112-Dale R. Schwartz to Richard S. and Jennifer L. Bailey, $413,000.

LANHAM-GLENARDEN AREA

Broom Lane, 10309-Gharun S. and Melanie Lacy to Florence Awojoodu, $310,000.

Forbes Blvd., 6803-Appraisal Continent Inc. to Hope C. and Miriam N. Ofoegbu, $322,000.

Lamont Dr., 6904-Joung Yoal and in Hyang Rhee to Carlos Leandro and Natalia Maria Velazquez, $380,000.

Magnolia Dr., 8501-Raju Gupta to Shantanu Debnath and Sayantani Basu Roy, $384,900.

Newberry Lane, 7549-R. Capital Investments Corp. to Javier F. and Nestor V. Fuentes Velasquez, $359,900.

Sheridan St., 9414-The Arc of Prince George’s County Inc. to Evelyn Abigail Barrera Ferman, $262,000.

Woodstream Lane, 6918-Dunsha D. Thomas to Ahmiyah Mosley and Armand Hodge, $290,000.

LARGO-CLAGGETT LANDING AREA

Abbottswood Ct., 11424, No. 52-6-Ag Holdings Corp. to Adedara Fawumi and Modinat B. Raifu, $185,000.

Big Chimney Br., 102, No. 18-1-Jocelyn M. Williams to Yolanda Davis Barnes, $208,400.

Campus Way S., 10189, No. 49-Garrett Mason Jr. to Danielle Nicole Owens, $250,000.

East Grove, 8702-Kimberly and Courtney Belton to Samuel B. Woods, $230,000.

Galeshead Dr., 2700-Bayview Loan Servicing Corp. to Tonia J. and Albert D. Powell, $530,000.

Harriet Clotilda Way, 15201-James A. and Angie Everett Golden to Monique R. Chase, $474,000.

Hunterton St., 12002-Santa Molina and Vanessa Marshall to Saundra Y. White, $400,000.

Joyceton Dr., 11543, No. 29-3-Charles T. Reid to Denise M. Harrington, $208,000.

Kettering Lane, 11321-Christina Mosby Richardson to Ezra Jackson, $258,000.

New Orchard Dr., 9507-Happiness Is Today Corp. to Lori Simone Freeman, $305,000.

Peconic Pl., 1006-Brenda S. Roberts to Joseph and Kelli Smith, $325,000.

Sherrington Ct., 11305-Leo S. and Francisca D. Keyen to Aminata Fatu Kaisam, $350,000.

LAUREL AREA

Chadsworth Terr., 13905-Daniel T. Gillins to Carleen C. Phillip and Nathanyal E. Thomas, $505,000.

Dover Ct., 14310-Kevin Usta to Sidy M. Bah, $250,000.

Jerald Rd., 16014-William J. and Terrence M. Riley to Sidy Kone and Aminata Coulibaly, $363,000.

Lotus Ct., 7600-Chloris L. Wright to Betelhem Woldemichael, $250,000.

Vista Dr., 14004, No. 5-Jasmine Malek to Brandon Randolph, $201,500.

12th St., 1151-Frances L. and Thomas A. Haynes to Rosa M. Hernandez Jacinto, Maria I. Jacinto Hernandez and Patricia G. Ramirez, $330,000.

MONTPELIER AREA

Contee Rd., 8510-Pervez Hai to Hector G. Pineda Velasquez, $250,500.

Imperial Dr., 8455, No. 4-C-Austin E. Williams Jr. to August E. Deluca, $218,000.

Montpelier Dr., 8703-John E. and Carol J. Pack to Emilio and Wanda Eileen Marrero, $323,000.

Silverbirch Lane, 12500-Carlton A. Rice to Stephen Mark Oursler and Raquelle J. Contreras, $365,000.

MOUNT RAINIER AREA

29th St., 4401-Whitney and Matthew Martz to Katherine Joanna Wachala, $474,000.

NEW CARROLLTON AREA

Fairfax St., 4100-Joanne Dial Ripley to Alma R. Escalante Lepe, $300,000.

Meadow Trail Lane, 4020-Nicole M. Holland to Shannon L. Knight, $281,000.

67th Ave., 4832-Golden Star Corp. to Linval and Nadine Noble Matthews, $326,700.

NEW HAMPSHIRE ESTATES-HILLANDALE AREA

Quebec St., 1123-David Kober to Andualem S. Mengiste, $235,000.

OXON HILL AREA

Ferndale Pl., 306-Exitus Corp. to Alfred G. Winborne, $352,000.

Riverhaven Dr., 145, No. 120-NH Haven Residential Corp. and NH Haven Apartments Corp. to Alexis Anne Brown, $281,900.

Sprintsail Way, 623, No. 75-Dalia Fadul to Brian C. Bannon, $707,000.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 535, No. 6734-Brookside Park Condominium Inc. to John Jenkins, $55,000.

RIVERDALE AREA

Second St., 6818-Carolyn J. Collins to James N. Njau and Maria Emilia S. Lopez, $375,000.

66th Ave., 5824-Lizett Culley and estate of Carlos Garcia to Jose Margarito Rivera, $315,000.

SUITLAND AREA

Lakewood St., 2301-Hamilton A. Reyes Parada to Tiffany Queen, $206,000.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3851, No. T102-Lisa J. Easley to Andrew Bizaev, $77,500.

TEMPLE HILLS AREA

Acorn Dr., 5109-U.S. Bank Trust and RC1 Master Participation Trust to Dongjun Zhang and Shaolin Wang, $245,000.

Center Dr., 5901-Raouf Ebeid and Marguerite Trossevin to Margaret Rasor, $347,000.

Huntley Square Dr., 3344, No. A2-Trenton Brijbasi to Hilda Y. Menjivar, $80,000.

Karen Anne Ct., 5107-JLT Homebuyers Corp. to Melinda Marie Poole Kendrick, $337,500.

Keppler Pl., 4510-Jose G. Vasquez Lazo to Jennifer Sherman, $373,000.

Lorraine Dr., 5216-Sabrina and Christopher Keeys to Edith M. Carter, $257,500.

Saint Clair Dr., 2444-Darius Jamal Jones to Sherri Boone, $261,000.

UNIVERSITY PARK-WEST HYATTSVILLE AREA

Oliver St., 1906-Nora Aracely Garcia Lopez to Miriam Margarita Lazo Sandoval and Luis Alberto Vargas Guerrero, $301,500.

36th Ave., 5819-Homa N. Sharma and Dhan M. Gautam to Elmer A. Aleman Hernandez, $285,000.

UPPER MARLBORO AREA

Asher St., 3304-Marion S. Gray Hopkins to Eddie and Michelle Sloan, $440,000.

Captain Covington Pl., 4631-Diana C. and Daniel C. Leo to Denija C. Hartwell, $283,000.

Cheval Lane, 9007-Candra T. Mitchell to Angela Irene Bracey, $258,000.

Fairway View Lane, 17016-Abdol Amir Seraji and Alireza Changizi Maghrour to Michael J. Wilson Sr., $288,000.

Fox Stream Way, 9046-Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic Corp. to Courtney Katrice Charles, $355,965.

Grandhaven Ave., 9705-Felecia M. Dorsey to Anna L. Wood, $324,900.

Lord Sterling Pl., 13546, No. 8-11-Renee M. John to Bridget and Keyma E. Fludd, $95,000.

Ninean Ct., 16102-Thadgus Hopkins to Ramiro Arellano Ascencio, $300,000.

Pompey Dr., 11007-Belinda Claire and Philip Neal Saverino to Cecilia L. Nelson, $415,000.

Ripon Pl., 13175-Maggie McCauley to La Vera and Courtney Montgomery, $260,000.

Tanyard Rd., 16341-Joseph D. and Charlene S. Boswell to Paul L. Brooks III, $385,000.

Van Brady Rd., 11905-Hugh E. and Meredith S. Mighty to Keith L. Brown and Sanjuan N. Johnson, $725,000.

WOODMORE-LAKE ARBOR AREA

Bishops Content Rd., 11705-Judy Ann and Edward G. Fisher to Nekeya M. O’Connor, $463,000.

Danbury Dr., 1004-Anne R. Anderson to Wanda D. Jordan, $465,000.

Progress Lane, 11907-Stewart Dean Smith and estate of Catharine A. Smith to James Craig Cooper, $535,000.

Trillum Ct., 1605-Allyson R. Solomon to Shercoda Smaw, $480,000.