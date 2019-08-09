Wastewater overflowed Friday in the Fort Washington area of Prince George’s County, the WSSC said. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

Sewage was overflowing Friday in the Fort Washington area of Prince George’s County, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission. Drinking water was not affected, the WSSC said.

The WSSC, which is the water and sewage utility for Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, said it was trying to stop the overflow, which began about about 11 a.m. Friday at the utility’s Broad Creek Wastewater Pumping Station, at 10315 Livingston Road.

The cause was under investigation, but the overflow was thought to be the result of a broken pipe, the WSSC said.

The utility said the wastewater was going into Broad Creek.

It said water and wastewater systems are separate, and the former was unaffected by the overflow.

As of late Friday, it was not clear how much wastewater overflowed.

