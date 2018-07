Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

23rd Ave., 7400 block, June 10.

75th Ave., 5400 block, June 10.

East-West Hwy., 2000 block, June 14.

Kanawha St., 1400 block, June 9.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, June 8. Weapon reported.

University Blvd., 1400 block, June 10.

ROBBERIES

Annapolis Rd., 6400 block, June 11.

Erie St., 1900 block, June 12.

Guilford Rd., 4500 block, June 12.

Hillwood Dr., 6600 block, June 12.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, June 11.

New Hampshire Ave., 8400 block, June 14.

Niagara Rd., 4800 block, June 11.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

56th Ave., 3800 block, June 14.

75th Ave., 5400 block, June 11.

Amherst Rd., 4500 block, June 14.

Baltimore Ave., 7300 block, June 10.

Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, June 12.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, June 8.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, June 14.

Chillum Rd., 1000 block, June 12.

East-West Hwy., 2000 block, June 11.

Garrison Rd., 7400 block, June 8.

Merrimac Dr., 1600 block, June 8.

New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, June 10.

New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, June 12.

Riggs Rd., 6400 block, June 10.

Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, June 17.

Toledo Terr., 3400 block, June 12.

BREAK-INS

Annapolis Rd., 7100 block, June 9. Residential.

Berkshire Dr., 800 block, June 12. Residential.

Madison St., 1500 block, June 18. Residential.

THEFTS

Eighth Ave., 6500 block, June 12. From auto.

16th Ave., 7200 block, June 8. From auto.

48th Pl., 9700 block, June 14. From auto.

61st Ave., 5900 block, June 19. From auto.

Amherst Rd., 1600 block, June 15. From auto.

Apache St., 2200 block, June 14. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9700 block, June 14. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, June 12. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 1800 block, June 12. From auto.

Fairoak Ave., 800 block, June 12. From auto.

Highview Terr., 6800 block, June 10. From auto.

Limestone Pl., 9200 block, June 13. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 8. From auto.

Peabody St., 5800 block, June 19. From auto.

Princeton Ave., 7200 block, June 13. From auto.

Quincy Pl., 5300 block, June 9. From auto.

Quincy St., 5300 block, June 12. From auto.

Red Top Rd., 6800 block, June 12. From auto.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, June 12. From auto.

Southern Ave., 4100 block, June 14. From auto.

Standish Dr., 6800 block, June 13. From auto.

Tuxedo Rd., 5300 block, June 18. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

48th Ave., 8100 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

53rd Pl., 3900 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

60th Ave., 5900 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

64th Ave., 3800 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 10200 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Cherry Hill Rd., 9300 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Marywood St., 7200 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Nicholson St., 5500 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Patterson Rd., 5600 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

55th Ave., 4800 block, June 11.

67th Ave., 5700 block, June 9.

68th Ave., 4700 block, June 8.

68th Ave., 4800 block, June 9.

Fairview Ave., 900 block, June 12.

Gallatin St., 5300 block, June 10.

Jefferson St., 7400 block, June 14.

Madison St., 5500 block, June 9.

Merrimac Dr., 1800 block, June 13.

Quincy Pl., 5300 block, June 10.

Redfield Ave., 6600 block, June 10.

Redfield Ave., 6700 block, June 11.

Russell Ave., 4600 block, June 11.

Stanton Rd., 6600 block, June 10.

Timber Ridge Lane, 1500 block, June 8.

University Blvd., 2000 block, June 8.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Dille Dr., 13400 block, June 20.

Good Luck Rd., 8100 block, June 10.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 10000 block, June 12.

Blue Bird Ct., 7000 block, June 12.

Campus Way N., 2400 block, June 12.

Campus Way S., 10500 block, June 11.

Campus Way S., 10500 block, June 12.

Darcy Rd., 9300 block, June 13.

Doubletree Lane, 9800 block, June 8.

Fairwood Pkwy., 12400 block, June 11.

Fairwood Pkwy., 12500 block, June 13.

Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, June 13.

Greenbelt Rd., 9900 block, June 18.

Harry S Truman Dr., 500 block, June 12.

Harry S Truman Dr., 500 block, June 13.

Herrington Dr., unit block, June 12.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10400 block, June 13.

Southern Springs Lane, 1300 block, June 12.

Spencer Ct., 10400 block, June 12.

Thurston Dr., unit block, June 14.

Westridge Dr., 10300 block, June 13.

BREAK-INS

Alcona St., 9200 block, June 9. Residential.

Burleigh St., 13000 block, June 8. Residential.

Governors Bridge Rd., 16600 block, June 8. Commercial.

Griffendale Lane, 5200 block, June 13. Residential.

Harry S Truman Dr., 500 block, June 8. Residential.

Kings Tree Dr., 1000 block, June 8.

Shoppers Way, 1000 block, June 11. Commercial.

THEFTS

Aerospace Rd., 10000 block, June 8. From auto.

Chrysler Dr., 15400 block, June 13. From auto.

Crain Hwy. SW, 600 block, June 8. From auto.

Flowers Rd., 3300 block, June 12. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 8100 block, June 8. From auto.

Hanover Pkwy., 7000 block, June 13. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 8800 block, June 20. From auto.

Main St., 6100 block, June 11. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 15000 block, June 11. From auto.

Rockdale Lane, 4500 block, June 11. From auto.

Shoppers Way, 1100 block, June 11. From auto.

Shortridge Lane, 3300 block, June 13. From auto.

Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5400 block, June 10. From auto.

Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5400 block, June 12. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beacon Ridge Dr., 10400 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Gladys Retreat Cir., 12900 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 4900 block, June 13. Stolen vehicle.

Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5600 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Woodlawn Blvd., 11200 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Dunloring Pl., 11400 block, June 9.

Glen Ave., 6500 block, June 14.

Greenbelt Rd., 9900 block, June 14.

Hanover Pkwy., 7000 block, June 19.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

HOMICIDE

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, June 10.

ASSAULTS

Anton Terr., 3600 block, June 9.

Dodge Park Rd., 3400 block, June 14.

Marlboro Pike, 7700 block, June 8.

Ocala Ave., 2700 block, June 9. Weapon reported.

Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, June 13.

ROBBERIES

Balboa Ave., 700 block, June 11. Vehicle.

Bradmoore Dr., 1700 block, June 12.

Silver Hill Rd., 4800 block, June 9. Vehicle.

Walker Mill Rd., 7400 block, June 16. Residential.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ardwick Ardmore Rd., 8400 block, June 12.

Barlowe Rd., 7700 block, June 11.

Belle Haven Dr., 1800 block, June 11.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, June 11.

Chapparal Dr., 7200 block, June 14.

Coolidge St., 5700 block, June 10.

Donnell Dr., 3100 block, June 12.

Donnell Dr., 3200 block, June 12.

Donnell Dr., 3300 block, June 12.

Glacier Ave., 1000 block, June 12.

Limerick Way, 500 block, June 9.

Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, June 14.

Marlboro Pike, 5900 block, June 11.

Seat Pleasant Dr., 6700 block, June 13.

Shady Glen Terr., 7400 block, June 12.

Silver Hill Ct., 5000 block, June 11.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, June 10.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, June 13.

Suitland Rd., 4800 block, June 8.

Ventura Ave., 400 block, June 14.

Virginia Ave., 2300 block, June 9.

BREAK-INS

Donnell Dr., 3400 block, June 8.

Glacier Ave., 800 block, June 13. Residential.

Hastings Dr., 7000 block, June 8. Residential.

Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, June 14. Residential.

Marlboro Pike, 5400 block, June 9. Commercial.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, June 11. Commercial.

Walters Lane, 3300 block, June 9. Residential.

THEFTS

75th Ave., 3200 block, June 14. From auto.

Addison Rd., 4900 block, June 10. From auto.

Arcadia Ave., 1500 block, June 15. From auto.

Bromley Ave., 4600 block, June 12. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, June 21. From auto.

Donnell Pl., 7200 block, June 13. From auto.

Donnell Pl., 7200 block, June 20. From auto.

Dunbar Ave., 8600 block, June 11. From auto.

Ewing Ave., 2500 block, June 8. From auto.

Flagstaff St., 6600 block, June 8. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, June 12. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 14. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, June 8. From auto.

Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, June 21. From auto.

Ritchie Rd., 1700 block, June 12. From auto.

Seat Pleasant Dr., 6900 block, June 8. From auto.

Silver Hill Ct., 5000 block, June 8. From auto.

Silver Hill Ct., 5000 block, June 8. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, June 14. From auto.

Southern Ave., 4200 block, June 12. From auto.

Timbercrest Dr., 2700 block, June 11. From auto.

Walters Lane, 3200 block, June 9. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

75th Ave., 3300 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, June 21. Stolen vehicle.

East Hampton Dr., 9100 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

East Ave., 2900 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Elfin Ave., 1100 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Halsted Ave., 6100 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1100 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Hybrid Ave., 1100 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Landover Rd., 7500 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 7600 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Martha St., 7500 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Rd., 5800 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

Tanow Pl., 1800 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Carmody Hills Dr., 400 block, June 11.

Central Ave., 8600 block, June 9.

Central Ave., 8600 block, June 12.

Congress Pl., 8900 block, June 9.

Gaylord Dr., 2200 block, June 14.

Hil Mar Dr., 5300 block, June 13.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 14.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 14.

Walker Mill Rd., 6700 block, June 16.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Allentown Rd., 6300 block, June 12.

Auth Rd., 5500 block, June 11.

Branch Ave., 3100 block, June 8. Weapon reported.

Corning Ave., 2500 block, June 9.

Fairlawn St., 2900 block, June 14. Weapon reported.

Joyce Dr., 6200 block, June 14.

Keating St., 2800 block, June 14. Shooting reported.

Marcy Ave., 1000 block, June 14.

MGM National Ave., 100 block, June 10.

St. Clair Dr., 2400 block, June 9.

ROBBERIES

23rd Pkwy., 4000 block, June 10.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 9.

Curtis Dr., 3300 block, June 19.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, June 11. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aragona Dr., 100 block, June 10.

Auth Rd., 5400 block, June 13.

Branch Ave., 3100 block, June 11.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 14.

Curtis Dr., 3000 block, June 21.

Dashia Dr., 9400 block, June 13.

Fisher Rd., 5900 block, June 11.

Grange Hall Ct., 2400 block, June 14.

Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, June 19.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, June 20.

Maxwell Dr., 6200 block, June 18.

Old Branch Ave., 5700 block, June 11.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, June 14.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 8.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 11.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8200 block, June 10.

Rusland Ct., 8800 block, June 14.

Woodland Blvd., 5000 block, June 8.

BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 3900 block, June 12. Commercial.

Gull Rd., 3800 block, June 21. Residential.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, June 14. Commercial.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 17. Commercial.

Spring Valley Ct., 1000 block, June 9.

THEFTS

Alice Ave., 2100 block, June 13. From auto.

Alice Ave., 2100 block, June 21. From auto.

Allentown Rd., 4700 block, June 8. From auto.

Allentown Rd., 6000 block, June 14. From auto.

Brinkley Rd., 2600 block, June 15. From auto.

Cable Ave., 5900 block, June 11. From auto.

Carswell Ave., 5200 block, June 10. From auto.

Deal Dr., 5100 block, June 13. From auto.

Dublin Dr., 4700 block, June 11. From auto.

Glen Rock Ave., 6000 block, June 9. From auto.

Huntley Square Dr., 3300 block, June 13. From auto.

Kennebec St., 900 block, June 13. From auto.

Lanier Ave., 5500 block, June 10. From auto.

Livingston Rd., 6400 block, June 9. From auto.

Marcy Ave., 800 block, June 13. From auto.

Owens Rd., 1000 block, June 17. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 8. From auto.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 5500 block, June 10. From auto.

Saint Ignatius Dr., 6900 block, June 16. From auto.

Saint Moritz Dr., 5900 block, June 9. From auto.

Southern Ave., 2500 block, June 11. From auto.

Telfair Blvd., 4300 block, June 12. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

28th Ave., 4200 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Abbott Dr., 4800 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Fenwood Ave., 1400 block, June 12. Stolen vehicle.

Lucente Ave., 6000 block, June 20. Stolen vehicle.

Maxwell Dr., 6200 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, June 11. Stolen vehicle.

Southview Dr., 1200 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Southview Dr., 1300 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Deal Dr., 5100 block, June 13.

Marcy Ave., 800 block, June 13.

Old Silver Hill Rd., 3900 block, June 10.

Owens Rd., 2400 block, June 10.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, June 11.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULTS

Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 14.

Broadmoor Lane, 11800 block, June 11.

Old Branch Ave., 6300 block, June 10.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crain Hwy. SE, 15900 block, June 11.

Crain Hwy. SW, 15900 block, June 19.

Crain Hwy. SE, 16000 block, June 8.

Dower House Rd., 6400 block, June 11.

Fallard Ct., 9600 block, June 13.

James St., 8300 block, June 12.

Le Fevre Dr., 10100 block, June 8.

Old Branch Ave., 7800 block, June 14.

West Boniwood Turn, 5200 block, June 18.

Woodyard Cir., 9500 block, June 13.

Woodyard Rd., 8800 block, June 10.

Woodyard Rd., 9000 block, June 19.

BREAK-INS

South Osborne Rd., 7600 block, June 11. Commercial.

Vernon Dr., 8000 block, June 14. Residential.

THEFTS

Allentown Way, 5800 block, June 14. From auto.

Colonial Lane, 7800 block, June 9. From auto.

Heathermore Blvd., 8500 block, June 10. From auto.

Mike Shapiro Dr., 8500 block, June 8. From auto.

New Ascot Lane, 7800 block, June 14. From auto.

Shorthills Dr., 8500 block, June 14. From auto.

Surratts Manor Dr., 9400 block, June 9. From auto.

Vienna Dr., 5300 block, June 11. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Allentown Rd., 7700 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Bellefonte Pl., 7900 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 9800 block, June 14. Stolen vehicle.

Pendall Dr., 4600 block, June 10. Stolen vehicle.

Trubador Dr., 8900 block, June 8. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Allentown Rd., 8500 block, June 11.

Button Bush Ct., 8100 block, June 9.

Cleveland Ct., 4900 block, June 9.

Topaz Ct., 8500 block, June 13.

Twin Knoll Way, 10500 block, June 17.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

HOMICIDE

Haynes Rd., 15700 block, June 10.

ASSAULTS

Cherry Hill Rd., 11400 block, June 13.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 11400 block, June 10.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, June 9.

Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, June 10.

Bovelder Dr., 8800 block, June 8.

Cherry Lane, 8700 block, June 12.

Frost Pl., 6100 block, June 14.

BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 14200 block, June 17. Commercial.

Calverton Blvd., 3900 block, June 11. Residential.

Hunting Lane, 8800 block, June 11. Residential.

Snowden Pond Rd., 11200 block, June 12. Residential.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 10500 block, June 12. From auto.

Birch Run Terr., 15600 block, June 9. From auto.

Brickyard Blvd., 12400 block, June 10. From auto.

Ledo Creek Terr., 12900 block, June 8. From auto.

Snowden Pond Rd., 11200 block, June 14. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

East Maple Ave., 11600 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

Olympia Ave., 4800 block, June 9. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Contee Rd., 8400 block, June 12.

Mid Cities Ave., 6700 block, June 9.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Gardner Rd., 15400 block, June 14.

BREAK-IN

Crain Hwy. SW, 16000 block, June 11. Commercial.

THEFTS

Livingston Rd., 16700 block, June 12. From auto.

Monroe Ave., 13000 block, June 14. From auto.

Sandy Bar Dr., 1200 block, June 14. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Old Musket Lane, 1400 block, June 15. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, June 25.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8000 block, June 23.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8000 block, June 23.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8000 block, June 23.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, June 21. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, June 21. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, June 26.

Greenbelt Rd., 7600 block, June 27. Shoplifting.

Hanover Dr., 7200 block, June 23.

Hanover Dr., 7200 block, June 23.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, June 23.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, June 23.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, June 23.

Hanover Pkwy., 7800 block, June 23.

Ridge Rd., unit block, June 24.

VANDALISM

Crescent Rd., unit block, June 25. Malicious destruction.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8000 block, June 23. Malicious destruction.

Springhill Dr., 6000 block, June 24. Malicious destruction.

Springhill Dr., 6000 block, June 24. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULTS

Nicholson St., 2800 block, June 24.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5800 block, June 20. Subject arrested for domestic assault.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, June 19.

ROBBERIES

Baltimore Ave., 6000 block, June 24. Robbery reported.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, June 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 5500 block, June 24. Trespassing.

Madison St., 3900 block, June 18. Victim’s home was burglarized.

Nicholson St., 2600 block, June 23. Victim’s apartment was burglarized.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, June 18. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, June 19. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3700 block, June 20. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3700 block, June 21. Shoplifting.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 5500 block, June 21. From auto.

Jefferson St., 4300 block, June 22. From auto.

Oglethorpe St., 4400 block, June 20. From auto.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, June 21. From auto.

45th Ave., 5500 block, June 19. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

Hamilton St., 3800 block, June 19. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Ager Rd., 5700 block, June 21. Property damage.

Baltimore Ave., 5300 block, June 21.

Hamilton Manor Dr., 5600 block, June 20.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, June 21.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

ROBBERY

Lexington Ave., 7600 block, June 15.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, June 15. From building.

Baltimore Ave., 14300 block, June 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 14400 block, June 13.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, June 15.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, June 18.

Baltimore Ave., 14800 block, June 21. Burglary with forced entry.

Baltimore Ave., 15100 block, June 15.

Dorset Rd., 15600 block, June 15.

Haines Ct., 7600 block, June 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Nichols Dr., 900 block, June 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ninth St., 100 block, June 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ninth St., 600 block, June 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sandy Spring Rd., 400 block, June 18.

Seventh St., 500 block, June 20.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, June 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Fifth St., 800 block, June 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.