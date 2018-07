Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

14th Pl., 8500 block, June 30. Weapon reported.

20th Ave., 8600 block, June 29. Weapon reported.

Adelphi Rd., 9000 block, July 4.

Annapolis Rd., 7500 block, July 3.

Cox Ave., 900 block, July 4. Weapon reported.

Emerson St., 5600 block, July 4.

Garrison Rd., 7700 block, June 30. Weapon reported.

Langley Way, 1300 block, July 4.

University Blvd., 1400 block, June 29. Weapon reported.

ROBBERIES

14th Ave., 8200 block, July 4.

Kennedy St., 5600 block, June 30. Vehicle.

Southampton Dr., 100 block, June 29.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

56th Pl., 3800 block, July 3.

71st Ave., 4900 block, July 4.

Eastern Ave., 5800 block, June 17.

Jackson St., 5000 block, June 29.

Kempton Rd., 7200 block, July 5.

Knox Rd., 4200 block, June 29.

New Hampshire Ave., 6400 block, June 29.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, July 4.

Trenton Rd., 4800 block, July 3.

Warner Ave., 3900 block, July 5.

BREAK-INS

51st Pl., 9100 block, July 5. Commercial.

Dean Dr., 3600 block, July 3. Residential.

East-West Hwy., 1800 block, June 29. Commercial.

Landing Way, 6600 block, June 29. Residential.

Queens Chapel Rd., 3000 block, June 29. Commercial.

University Blvd., 2200 block, June 29. Commercial.

Warner Ave., 3900 block, June 29. Residential.

THEFTS

56th Ave., 5400 block, July 3. From auto.

60th Ave., 5000 block, June 29. From auto.

65th Ave., 3800 block, July 3. From auto.

Chillum Rd., 700 block, July 4. From auto.

Cooper Lane, 4600 block, June 30. From auto.

Eastern Ave., 5800 block, June 30. From auto.

Eastern Ave., 5800 block, July 5. From auto.

Emerson St., 5200 block, July 2. From auto.

Fernwood Terr., 6200 block, July 2. From auto.

Fernwood Terr., 6200 block, July 2. From auto.

Higgens Way, 1000 block, June 17. From auto.

Hospital Dr., 3000 block, July 4. From auto.

Judson St., 2400 block, June 30. From auto.

Judson St., 2500 block, June 30. From auto.

Monroe Pl., 5200 block, July 3. From auto.

Nicholson St., 5600 block, July 3. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7400 block, July 1. From auto.

Woodberry St., 2100 block, June 30. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

20th Ave., 6700 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

23rd Ave., 7400 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

55th Ave., 3500 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Annapolis Rd., 7100 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 9000 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

Navahoe Dr., 8400 block, July 2. Stolen vehicle.

Sheridan St., 5700 block, June 21. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

21st Pl., 8600 block, July 1.

64th Ave., 3800 block, July 5.

Drexel St., 1800 block, July 2.

Eastern Ave., 5800 block, July 1.

Harkins Rd., 7700 block, June 29.

Lehigh Rd., 4400 block, June 29.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

94th Ave., 6700 block, July 2.

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, June 30.

Campus Way S., 10400 block, July 2.

Kingsbrook St., 12200 block, July 2.

Palamar Dr., 10100 block, June 30.

Sutton Ct., unit block, July 2. Weapon reported.

ROBBERIES

Fontana Dr., 9400 block, July 1. Vehicle.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 700 block, June 18.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cambridge Dr., 14600 block, July 3.

Central Ave., 13700 block, June 29.

Crain Hwy. NW, 7100 block, July 5.

Darcy Rd., 9300 block, July 2.

Greenbelt Rd., 9800 block, July 2.

Largo Dr. W., 9400 block, June 17.

Maries Retreat Dr., 5200 block, July 2.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10300 block, July 2.

Pennsylvania Ave., 8400 block, July 2.

Sunningdale Pl., 15600 block, July 2.

Waesche Pl., 1900 block, June 30.

BREAK-INS

Groover Lane, 4700 block, July 2.

Spring Lake Dr., 11000 block, July 3. Residential.

THEFTS

Boston Way, 4600 block, June 20. From auto.

Cambleton Ct., 100 block, July 2. From auto.

Eastland Cir., 10600 block, June 29. From auto.

Eleanor Brooke Way, 5300 block, June 29. From auto.

Elizabeth Parnum Pl., 10600 block, July 3. From auto.

Elmwood Park Dr., 2000 block, June 30. From auto.

Forbes Blvd., 7100 block, July 2. From auto.

Foxglove Way, 2800 block, July 5. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, July 4. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, July 4. From auto.

Grand St., 15700 block, July 1. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 9900 block, June 17. From auto.

Harry S. Truman Dr., unit block, June 29. From auto.

John Rogers Blvd., 4700 block, July 4. From auto.

Legend Manor Lane, 10800 block, July 4. From auto.

Lemontree Lane, 2500 block, July 4. From auto.

Old Marlboro Pike, 13300 block, July 2. From auto.

South Grove, 3000 block, July 2. From auto.

Summershade Lane, 10100 block, June 30. From auto.

Treeland Way, 1000 block, July 5. From auto.

Trevor Ct., 11200 block, July 3. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armstrong Lane, 8700 block, July 5. Stolen vehicle.

Barrington Ct., 1900 block, June 16. Stolen vehicle.

Broom Lane, 10300 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

Foyette Lane, 12400 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 200 block, July 4. Stolen vehicle.

Kings Tree Dr., 1200 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

Lords Landing Rd., 4500 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Ritchie Marlboro Rd., 4900 block, July 4. Stolen vehicle.

Sherrington Ct., 11300 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

Shoppers Way, 900 block, July 5. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Belton St., 11000 block, July 3.

Castleton Turn, 10700 block, July 1.

Castleton Dr., Unit block, July 1.

Lanham Severn Rd., 10800 block, July 3.

Macfarlane Green Ct., 14200 block, July 4.

Narrowleaf Dr., 800 block, July 5.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Allendale Dr., 7900 block, July 1.

Belle Haven Dr., 1800 block, June 29.

Bentonia Ct., 2300 block, June 29. Weapon reported.

Forest Run Dr., 3200 block, July 3.

Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, July 2.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, July 5.

Rochell Ave., 1900 block, July 3.

Sycamore Lane, 3200 block, July 4. Weapon reported.

Willow Hill Dr., 7700 block, July 4.

ROBBERIES

Addison Rd., 1700 block, July 3.

Alaking Ct., 9200 block, June 29.

Duel Pl., 5100 block, July 3.

Emo St., 4800 block, July 1.

Forestville Rd., 3000 block, July 4. Commercial.

Gunther St., 4600 block, July 4.

Old Central Ave., 6100 block, July 1.

Walters Lane, 3300 block, June 30.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barlowe Rd., 7600 block, July 5.

Barlowe Rd., 7800 block, June 30.

Dodge Park Rd., 3400 block, June 30.

Donnell Dr., 3100 block, July 1.

Donnell Dr., 3100 block, July 3.

Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, July 1.

Oates St., 1300 block, July 3.

Ray Leonard Rd., 1800 block, July 2.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1800 block, July 1.

Ritchie Rd., 200 block, June 18.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 19.

Spectator Ave., 500 block, June 30.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, July 3.

BREAK-INS

Allendale Dr., 8100 block, July 3. Residential.

Millwoof Dr., 400 block, June 29. Residential.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, July 5. Residential.

Regency Pkwy., 3900 block, July 4. Residential.

Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, June 29. Commercial.

Surrey Square Lane, 6100 block, July 5. Residential.

THEFTS

75th Ave., 3200 block, July 1. From auto.

Arlene Dr., 6700 block, July 2. From auto.

Brightseat Rd., 1000 block, July 1. From auto.

Darel Dr., 2400 block, July 3. From auto.

Darel Dr., 2500 block, July 1. From auto.

Edgeworth Dr., 8600 block, July 1. From auto.

Fort Dr., 2600 block, June 30. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 5800 block, June 29. From auto.

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, June 29. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, July 2. From auto.

Migliori Ct., 7000 block, June 29. From auto.

North Englewood Dr., 5100 block, June 30. From auto.

Nova Ave., 1500 block, June 29. From auto.

Parkland Ct., 6000 block, June 30. From auto.

Parkland Dr., 2700 block, July 5. From auto.

Ray Leonard Rd., 1900 block, July 1. From auto.

Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, July 3. From auto.

Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, July 3. From auto.

Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, July 3. From auto.

Ronald Rd., 6600 block, July 3. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 4700 block, July 4. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 29. From auto.

Sport View Rd., 8000 block, July 4. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Hampton Mall Dr. N., 8800 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Reading Terr., 600 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Ronald Rd., 6600 block, July 5. Stolen vehicle.

Stone Gate Dr., 3900 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Surrey Square Lane, 6000 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

Tuemmler Ave., 2200 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

Walters Lane, 3200 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

75th Ave., 3200 block, July 1.

Brooks Dr., 1900 block, July 3.

Clovis Ave., 900 block, July 1.

Cross St., 7200 block, June 16.

Forest Run Dr., 2800 block, July 1.

Forest Run Dr., 2800 block, July 1.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, June 29.

Jericho City Dr., 8800 block, July 5.

Ronald Rd., 6500 block, July 5.

Samuel Dr., 1300 block, July 5.

Walters Lane, 3400 block, July 3.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Branch Ave., 3600 block, July 4.

Indian Head Hwy., 5300 block, July 2.

Keating St., 2600 block, July 4.

St. Barnabas Rd., 4600 block, July 2.

Wheeler Rd., 4500 block, June 30.

ROBBERIES

Iverson Pl., 4700 block, June 28.

North Cove Terr., 100 block, July 2.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 3700 block, July 3.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, July 4.

Burton Ct., 3200 block, July 2.

Dixon St., 3700 block, July 5.

Edgemere Dr., 6700 block, July 5.

Fenwood Ave., 1800 block, July 1.

Fisher Rd., 5800 block, July 2.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, July 4.

Iverson St., 1300 block, June 30.

Kennebec St., 900 block, June 21.

Mariner Psge., 100 block, July 1.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, June 29.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, July 2.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 18.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 30.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, July 2.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, June 29.

BREAK-INS

Alice Ave., 2200 block, July 3. Residential.

Branch Ave., 3900 block, June 29. Commercial.

Cady Dr., 600 block, July 5. Commercial.

Crawford St., 800 block, July 5. Residential.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, July 3. Residential.

Livingston Terr., 5300 block, July 1. Residential.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 29. Commercial.

Waterside Ct., 8200 block, June 30. Residential.

THEFTS

Auth Rd., 5200 block, July 2. From auto.

Branch Ave., 3100 block, June 16. From auto.

Brinkley Rd., 2600 block, July 1. From auto.

Brinkley Rd., 2600 block, July 3. From auto.

Camelot Way, 700 block, July 3. From auto.

Camelot Way, 700 block, July 3. From auto.

Dalton St., 4900 block, July 4. From auto.

Dublin Dr., 5000 block, July 1. From auto.

Haras Pl., 5200 block, July 3. From auto.

Huntley Square Dr., 3300 block, July 4. From auto.

Huntley Square Dr., 3300 block, July 4. From auto.

Livingston Rd., 7700 block, July 1. From auto.

Loughran Rd., 9200 block, July 3. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6700 block, June 29. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8100 block, July 2. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8900 block, July 5. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 900 block, June 15. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 1100 block, June 29. From auto.

Red Coat Pl., 500 block, July 4. From auto.

St. Barnabas Rd., 5600 block, July 3. From auto.

Southern Ave., 2600 block, July 5. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1100 block, June 29. From auto.

Terrace Dr., 3500 block, June 30. From auto.

Vinson St., 1100 block, July 1. From auto.

Wealding Way, 4900 block, June 30. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 4000 block, July 5. Stolen vehicle.

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

Allentown Rd., 4800 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

Andover Pl., 3400 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, June 29. Stolen vehicle.

Cady Dr., 600 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Camelot Way, 700 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Chadwick Terr., 2000 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

Curtis Dr., 3400 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

Danville Dr., 4100 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Hunters Mill Ave., 1400 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

Thunder Hill Ct., 6000 block, June 18. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Cherryfield Rd., 6700 block, June 30.

Greer Ct., 7500 block, July 2.

Payne Dr., 4000 block, July 1.

Southview Dr., 1300 block, July 4.

Telfair Blvd., 4300 block, July 3.

West Village Ave., 4300 block, July 4.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, June 30.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ROBBERIES

Allentown Rd., 8600 block, July 1.

Clinton Way, 6300 block, June 30.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Coventry Way, 6500 block, June 21.

Gator Pl., 6200 block, July 3.

Killarney St., 6600 block, July 3.

Old Branch Ave., 9000 block, June 30.

Rosaryville Rd., 9900 block, July 3.

Surratts Rd., 7500 block, July 1.

Veltri Dr., 8100 block, July 1.

Williamsburg Dr., 9900 block, July 3.

Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, June 29.

Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, July 5.

BREAK-INS

Ashby Ct., 8700 block, June 29.

Cedarville Rd., 11800 block, July 2. Commercial.

THEFTS

Autumn Way, 8400 block, June 29. From auto.

Ballad Dr., 4600 block, July 2. From auto.

Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, July 2. From auto.

Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, July 3. From auto.

Natahala Dr., 4500 block, June 29. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brandywine Rd., 14100 block, June 17. Stolen vehicle.

Cosca Park Pl., 11400 block, July 5. Stolen vehicle.

Fallard Dr., 6200 block, July 5. Stolen vehicle.

Old Branch Ave., 6300 block, June 30. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Heathermore Blvd., 8800 block, July 5.

Megan Dr., 4900 block, June 29.

Old Branch Ave., 9000 block, July 5.

Rawlings Ct., 11000 block, July 2.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ASSAULTS

Cordwall Dr., 11500 block, June 30.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13300 block, June 29.

Muirkirk Rd., 9500 block, July 5.

Powder Mill Rd., 3300 block, June 30.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, July 2.

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, June 30.

Kenny St., 4200 block, July 5.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13700 block, July 5.

THEFTS

Beltsville Rd., 4000 block, June 29. From auto.

Emack Rd., 11300 block, July 2. From auto.

Green Ash Lane, 10700 block, June 30. From auto.

Muirkirk Rd., 9600 block, June 30. From auto.

Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, June 29. From auto.

Sunnyside Ave., 5600 block, July 1. From auto.

Woodview Terr., 16000 block, July 1. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Beltsville Dr., 12100 block, July 3. Stolen vehicle.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Livingston Rd., 15800 block, July 3.

Piscataway Rd., 11700 block, June 30.

THEFTS

Brigadier Ct., 11300 block, June 29. From auto.

Kisconko Turn, 500 block, July 3. From auto.

St. Andrews Dr., 300 block, July 5. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Kennett Square Way, 15300 block, July 1. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

HOMICIDE

Edmonston Ct., 9100 block, July 6.

ASSAULT

Cherrywood Lane, 5500 block, July 10.

ARSON

Centerway Rd., unit block, July 10. Arson reported.

ROBBERY

Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, July 10. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breezewood Dr., 6100 block, July 8.

Breezewood Dr., 6200 block, July 10.

Cherrywood Lane, 5500 block, July 9.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, July 9.

Cherrywood Lane, 5900 block, July 8.

Cherrywood Lane, 5900 block, July 11.

Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, July 6.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8000 block, July 11.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 5.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 5.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 8.

Hanover Pkwy., 7800 block, July 7.

Ivy Lane and Kenilworth Ave., July 5.

Lakeside Dr., 200 block, July 4.

Mandan Rd., 7800 block, July 8.

VEHICLE THEFT

Springhill Dr., 6000 block, July 11.

VANDALISM

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, July 5. Malicious destruction.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 5. Malicious destruction.

Mandan Rd., 7800 block, July 4. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, July 6. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, July 4. Shoplifting.

THEFTS

Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, July 2. From auto.

Belcrest Rd., 6200 block, July 7. From auto.

Queensbury Rd., 4100 block, July 8. From auto.

Rhode Island Ave., 4700 block, July 6. From auto.

36th Ave., 6000 block, July 4. From auto.

42nd Ave., 6200 block, July 8. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Rhode Island Ave., 4900 block, July 6. Stolen vehicle.

38th Ave., 5400 block, July 4. Stolen vehicle.

45th Ave., 5500 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Gumwood Dr., 3100 block, July 3.

Jamestown Rd., 6000 block, July 4.

Longfellow St., 3600 block, July 4. Property damage.

West Hwy. E., 3300 block, July 3. Property damage.

39th Ave., 5300 block, July 2.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

ROBBERY

Park Hill Rd., 900 block, July 3. With gun.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Andersons Way, 6900 block, July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Andersons Way, 6900 block, July 6.

Ashford Blvd., 8200 block, July 7.

Baltimore Ave., 14300 block, June 15.

Baltimore Ave., 14800 block, July 3.

Cherry Lane, 8000 block, July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fort Meade Rd., 200 block, June 28.

Fort Meade Rd., 200 block, July 8. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gorman Ave., 500 block, July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

Main St., 500 block, June 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ninth St., 600 block, July 7. Theft from motor vehicle.

10th St., 600 block, July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 500 block, July 3.

West Side Blvd., 14300 block, July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Side Blvd., 14400 block, July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

Woodbine Dr., 7500 block, July 2. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elaine Ct., 9100 block, July 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.