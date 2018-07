Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULT

67th Ct., 6200 block, July 8.

ROBBERY

Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, July 10. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 8700 block, July 9.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, July 10.

Edwards Way, 9200 block, July 12.

Metzerott Rd., 2800 block, July 9.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, July 6.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, July 8.

New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, July 10.

Phelps Rd., 2200 block, July 9.

Riggs Rd., 6400 block, July 9.

Sargent Rd., 5600 block, July 7.

14th Ave., 8400 block, July 6.

57th Ave., 3800 block, July 9.

BREAK-INS

Belcrest Rd., 6600 block, July 9. Residential.

16th Ave., 5400 block, July 11. Residential.

THEFTS

Dean Dr., 3500 block, July 10. From auto.

Emerson St., 5600 block, July 11. From auto.

Glenridge Dr., 7200 block, July 12. From auto.

Oliver St., 2000 block, July 8. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 5800 block, July 10. From auto.

Sunrise Dr., 7100 block, July 12. From auto.

26th Pl., 8300 block, July 8. From auto.

51st Pl., 9100 block, July 10. From auto.

73rd Ave., 4000 block, July 6. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Buck Lodge Rd., 2900 block, July 8. Stolen vehicle.

Jefferson St., 5900 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

Jenifer St., 1500 block, July 7. Stolen vehicle.

Nicholson St., 5600 block, July 11. Stolen vehicle.

Riggs Rd., 9000 block, July 11. Stolen vehicle.

Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, July 11. Stolen vehicle.

Shepherd St., 6800 block, July 6. Stolen vehicle.

15th Ave., 5900 block, July 6. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

67th Ct., 6300 block, July 9.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Campus Way S., 10400 block, July 12.

Chancelsors Dr., 3700 block, July 9.

Eton Way, 3600 block, July 9.

Greenbelt Rd., 8800 block, July 6.

Greenbelt Rd., 10500 block, July 7.

Largo Center Dr., 800 block, July 11.

Mary Bowie Pkwy., 13600 block, July 10.

Robert Lewis Ave., 1800 block, July 10.

97th Pl., 6800 block, July 6.

BREAK-INS

Harry S. Truman Dr., 700 block, July 8. Residential.

Swanson Rd., 16800 block, July 11. Residential.

THEFTS

Barrington Ct., 1900 block, July 9. From auto.

Basil Ct., 9100 block, July 10. From auto.

Citrus Lane, 2800 block, July 9. From auto.

Fox Bow Dr., 13200 block, July 12. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, July 6. From auto.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 500 block, July 11. From auto.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 600 block, July 11. From auto.

Raging Brook Dr., 11200 block, July 12. From auto.

Silvergate Lane, 11600 block, July 10. From auto.

Waterford Mill Rd., 3700 block, July 11. From auto.

Woodstream Lane, 7000 block, July 12. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, July 6. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt Rd., 9900 block, July 11. Stolen vehicle.

Wyatt Dr., 9300 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

100th Ave., 6600 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Aerospace Rd., 10000 block, July 8.

Fairwood Pkwy., 12500 block, July 12.

Herrington Dr., unit block, July 6.

Joyceton Terr., unit block, July 10.

Oak Grove Rd., 13500 block, July 11.

Princess Garden Pkwy., 5900 block, July 10.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Heights Dr., 800 block, July 9.

Chavez Lane, 6700 block, July 12.

Donnell Dr., 3400 block, July 6.

Houston St., 2200 block, July 9.

Landover Rd., 7700 block, July 10.

Monte Carlo Pl., 3600 block, July 6.

Old Central Ave., 6100 block, July 10.

Parston Dr., 7800 block, July 9.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, July 6.

BREAK-INS

Daimler Dr., 100 block, July 8. Residential.

Muncy Cir., 2400 block, July 10. Residential.

Muncy Rd., 7700 block, July 8. Residential.

Muncy Rd., 7700 block, July 10. Residential.

Normandy Rd., 7700 block, July 8. Residential.

Normandy Rd., 7700 block, July 10. Residential.

Oxman Rd., 7700 block, July 9. Residential.

Silver Hill Rd., 5400 block, July 11. Commercial.

THEFTS

Addison Rd. S., 1200 block, July 10. From auto.

Chapelwood Lane, 1100 block, July 9. From auto.

Clark St., 4000 block, July 7. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, July 11. From auto.

Gunther St., 4700 block, July 7. From auto.

Ivy Club Lane, 1200 block, July 10. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, July 7. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, July 12. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, July 12. From auto.

Napier Dr., 1900 block, July 9. From auto.

Parston Dr., 7900 block, July 6. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4100 block, July 11. From auto.

West Forest Rd., 6800 block, July 9. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brightseat Rd., 1700 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 2400 block, July 7. Stolen vehicle.

Drum Ave., 1100 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

Glen Willow Dr., 1100 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

Greenleaf Rd., 7500 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, July 7. Stolen vehicle.

Marlboro Pike, 6300 block, July 11. Stolen vehicle.

Nova Ave., 1500 block, July 7. Stolen vehicle.

Pepper Mill Dr., unit block, July 11. Stolen vehicle.

Ritchboro Rd., 8800 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

Walker Mill Dr., 7400 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Glen Willow Dr., 1000 block, July 12.

Hawthorne St., 6900 block, July 8.

Karen Blvd., 800 block, July 11.

Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, July 8.

75th Ave., 3200 block, July 9.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Branch Ave., 3700 block, July 9.

Indian Head Hwy., 5300 block, July 11. Weapon reported.

ROBBERY

Branch Ave., 4200 block, July 10.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gaither St., 1900 block, July 12.

Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, July 6.

Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, July 10.

Livingston Rd., 6800 block, July 11.

Livingston Terr., 5400 block, July 7.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, July 7.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, July 9.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, July 10.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, July 10.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, July 12.

St. Barnabas Rd., 3700 block, July 11.

Wealding Way, 4900 block, July 9.

Wolf St., 2100 block, July 8.

BREAK-INS

Colebrooke Dr., 1900 block, July 7. Residential.

Dunlap St., 3600 block, July 11. Residential.

Kingsway Rd., 3200 block, July 12.

Oxon Hill Rd., 7800 block, July 8. Residential.

St. Barnabas Rd., 3800 block, July 11. Residential.

23rd Pkwy., 4500 block, July 12. Residential.

THEFTS

Allentown Rd., 6300 block, July 12. From auto.

Audrey Lane, 600 block, July 11. From auto.

Brockton Rd., 300 block, July 12. From auto.

Cremen Rd., 4600 block, July 12. From auto.

Curtis Dr., 3200 block, July 12. From auto.

Curtis Dr., 3300 block, July 10. From auto.

Everhart Pl., 5800 block, July 10. From auto.

Kennebec St., 1000 block, July 11. From auto.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, July 11. From auto.

Larwin Dr., 6200 block, July 7. From auto.

Livingston Terr., 5400 block, July 7. From auto.

Loughran Rd., 8700 block, July 6. From auto.

Middlefield Rd., 6700 block, July 8. From auto.

Norlinda Cir., 5400 block, July 9. From auto.

Park Blvd., 3900 block, July 9. From auto.

Rena Rd., 4400 block, July 10. From auto.

Silver Park Terr., 4100 block, July 6. From auto.

31st Ave., 3200 block, July 10. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Afton St., 2700 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Carswell Ave., 5200 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

Rickey Ave., 3400 block, July 7. Stolen vehicle.

23rd Pkwy., 4200 block, July 8. Stolen vehicle.

25th Ave., 3500 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Irvington St., 900 block, July 9.

Rosecroft Blvd., 2300 block, July 9.

St. Barnabas Rd., 4600 block, July 11.

Southern Ave., 3100 block, July 6.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULTS

Columbine Lane, 9000 block, July 11.

Dyson Rd., 8000 block, July 10.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crain Hwy. SE, 7600 block, July 12.

Stonesboro Rd., 3700 block, July 12.

Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, July 10.

BREAK-IN

Marlboro Woods Dr., 10200 block, July 7. Residential.

THEFTS

Branch Ave., 8700 block, July 9. From auto.

Camelia Ct., 7600 block, July 7. From auto.

Kathleen Lane, 14300 block, July 9. From auto.

Sarakal Rd., 7800 block, July 8. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dower House Rd., 5600 block, July 10. Stolen vehicle.

Fox Park Rd., 9100 block, July 6. Stolen vehicle.

Gambier Dr., 7600 block, July 8. Stolen vehicle.

Malcolm Rd., 7900 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Cosca Park Dr., 11600 block, July 7.

Crain Hwy. SE, 7500 block, July 9.

Riga St., 5400 block, July 10.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, July 7.

Baltimore Ave., 13600 block, July 11.

Park Hall Dr., 6600 block, July 9.

THEFTS

Calverton Blvd., 3900 block, July 11. From auto.

Crossfield Dr., 12900 block, July 8. From auto.

Dove Cir., 12000 block, July 11. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 10600 block, July 8. Stolen vehicle.

South Laurel Dr., 11600 block, July 9. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Cherry Lane, 8700 block, July 7.

Kiln Ct., 12300 block, July 10.

Snow Acres Dr., 8900 block, July 12.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

ASSAULT

Livingston Rd., 11700 block, July 8.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East Swan Creek Rd., 900 block, July 10.

Pennino Ct., 800 block, July 6.

Taylor Ave., 1700 block, July 12.

BREAK-INS

Jacqueline Dr., 9800 block, July 12. School.

Montezuma Dr., 1000 block, July 8. Residential.

THEFT

Holly Way, 16800 block, July 8. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Prestwick Dr., 12600 block, July 7. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULT

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 16.

ROBBERIES

Greenbelt Rd., 7600 block, July 16. Robbery reported.

Greenbelt Rd., 7600 block, July 18. Strong-arm robbery.

Springhill Dr., 6200 block, July 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, July 16.

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8000 block, July 16.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 12.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 13. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 16. Trespassing.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, July 14. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, July 14. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, July 14. Shoplifting.

Greenway Center Dr., 7500 block, July 16.

Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, July 18.

Morrison Dr., 7400 block, July 18.

Springhill Ct., 6200 block, July 13.

Springhill Ct., 9100 block, July 15.

Springhill Dr., 6000 block, July 13.

Springhill Lane, 9200 block, July 16.

VEHICLE THEFT

Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, July 15.

VANDALISM

Springhill Ct., 6200 block, July 15. Malicious destruction.

Springhill Dr., 6200 block, July 15. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULTS

Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, July 9. Male assaulted security guard.

Lancer Dr., 3300 block, July 14. Accused assaulted victim (domestic violence)

Queensbury Rd., 4100 block, July 12. Suspect pulled victim’s hair out of her head.

WEAPON

Baltimore Ave., 5300 block, July 13. Defendant was arrested for concealed deadly weapon.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Queens Chapel Rd., 5400 block, July 13. Trespassing.

Queensbury Rd., 4100 block, July 10. Burglary.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, July 10. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, July 10. Shoplifting.

THEFTS

Ager Rd., 5300 block, July 15. From auto.

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, July 9. From auto.

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, July 10. From auto.

Hamilton St., 4000 block, July 15. From auto.

Jefferson St., 4300 block, July 10. From auto.

Longfellow St., 3500 block, July 15. From auto.

Nicholson St., 2800 block, July 13. From auto.

Oliver St., 4400 block, July 11. From auto.

37th Ave., 5900 block, July 15. From auto.

40th Ave., 5500 block, July 13. From auto.

VANDALISM

Ager Rd., 5600 block, July 12.

Jefferson St., 3800 block, July 12.

Toledo Rd., 3300 block, July 11.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, July 13.

37th Ave., 5600 block, July 13.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, July 15.

Baltimore Ave., 15000 block, July 13. From building.

Belle Ami Dr., 14900 block, July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cambridge Cir., 14600 block, July 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Carroll Ave., 400 block, July 12.

Contee Rd., 7200 block, July 13.

Fifth St., 800 block, July 9. Theft from motor vehicle.

Main St., 500 block, July 15. Theft from motor vehicle.

Main St., 800 block, July 14. Burglary with forced entry.

Montrose Ave., 300 block, July 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Ave., 300 block, July 14.

Montrose Ave., 1100 block, July 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

Ninth St., 500 block, July 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Seventh St., 600 block, July 4. From building.

Summerwind Cir., 7300 block, July 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 100 block, July 11.

West St., 900 block, July 3. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Laurel Bowie Rd., 14600 block, July 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.