Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

12th Ave., 8200 block, July 19.

64th Ave., 3800 block, July 19.

Fox St., 1900 block, July 16.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

51st Pl., 9600 block, July 17.

59th Ave., 6500 block, July 18.

Annapolis Rd., 6500 block, July 14.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, July 15.

Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, July 18.

Baltimore Ave., 7500 block, July 18.

Baltimore Ave., 10100 block, July 26.

College Ave., 4500 block, July 20.

Columbia Ave., 7300 block, July 16.

Lebanon St., 1700 block, July 18.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, July 13.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, July 25.

University Blvd., 1400 block, July 13.

BREAK-INS

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, July 24. Residential.

Sargent Rd., 6400 block, July 17. Commercial.

Timber Creek Terr., 5800 block, July 13.

THEFTS

15th Ave., 8100 block, July 14. From auto.

18th Ave., 5700 block, July 14. From auto.

18th Ave., 7300 block, July 13. From auto.

23rd Ave., 6600 block, July 19. From auto.

52nd Ave., 3500 block, July 13. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 10000 block, July 17. From auto.

Berwyn Rd., 5100 block, July 25. From auto.

Buck Lodge Ct., 9500 block, July 13. From auto.

Carters Lane, 5500 block, July 25. From auto.

Delaware St., 5000 block, July 17. From auto.

Eastern Ave., 5800 block, July 15. From auto.

Eastern Ave., 5800 block, July 17. From auto.

Eastern Ave., 5800 block, July 17. From auto.

Finns Lane, 7700 block, July 17. From auto.

Hamilton St., 5400 block, July 21. From auto.

Jackson St., 5000 block, July 15. From auto.

Kenilworth Ave., 3200 block, July 17. From auto.

Lamont Dr., 6900 block, July 15. From auto.

Linwood St., 900 block, July 21. From auto.

Luray Pl., 900 block, July 14. From auto.

Nashville Rd., 6900 block, July 15. From auto.

Navahoe St., 5100 block, July 22. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 8200 block, July 15. From auto.

New Riggs Rd., 7800 block, July 14. From auto.

Queens Chapel Rd., 2400 block, July 13. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 5800 block, July 13. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7400 block, July 17. From auto.

Rosedale Dr., 5900 block, July 16. From auto.

Saratoga Dr., 1900 block, July 25. From auto.

Sargent Rd., 5600 block, July 15. From auto.

University Blvd., 1300 block, July 25. From auto.

University Blvd., 2000 block, July 15. From auto.

University Blvd., 2200 block, July 18. From auto.

Upshur St., 7400 block, July 23. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

23rd Ave., 7300 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

Crosby Rd., 7000 block, July 14. Stolen vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 9200 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

Quintana St., 5600 block, July 18. Stolen vehicle.

Sargent Rd., 6000 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

15th Ave., 8100 block, July 16.

Guilford Pl., 4600 block, July 19.

Higbee Rd., 2600 block, July 13.

Saint Andrews Pl., 9200 block, July 21.

University Blvd., 2200 block, July 18.

Woodberry St., 2300 block, July 14.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULT

Darcy Rd., 9300 block, July 22.

ROBBERIES

Big Chimney Branch., 100 block, July 18. Vehicle.

Homestead Dr., 11400 block, July 14.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Basil Ct., 9100 block, July 23.

Campus Way S., 10600 block, July 19.

Crain Hwy. NE, 100 block, July 17.

Fairwood Pkwy., 12400 block, July 14.

Good Luck Rd., 9700 block, July 15.

Greenbelt Rd., 8400 block, July 13.

Greenbelt Rd., 8800 block, July 17.

Greenbelt Rd., 10500 block, July 21.

Lake Forest Dr., 1900 block, July 15.

Lottsford Ct., 9600 block, July 16.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 10300 block, July 17.

Monarch Birch Way, 1600 block, July 17.

Payton Dr., 13000 block, July 22.

Pebble Beach Ct., 1600 block, July 16.

Raging Brook Dr., 11200 block, July 14.

Wood Pointe Terr., 10600 block, July 18.

BREAK-INS

1st St., 9000 block, July 14. Residential.

Cambridge Ct., 16300 block, July 17. Residential.

Groover Lane, 4700 block, July 23.

Hogshead Way, 15100 block, July 16.

Largo Rd., 4900 block, July 16. Commercial.

Steeplechase Way, 100 block, July 13. Residential.

Wardlow Rd., 16700 block, July 14. Residential.

THEFTS

Barton Oaks Ct., 9500 block, July 16. From auto.

Barton Oaks Ct., 9500 block, July 17. From auto.

Boykin Pl., 13000 block, July 18. From auto.

Brae Brooke Dr., 8700 block, July 16. From auto.

Carlene Dr., 13700 block, July 23. From auto.

Glenn Dale Woods Ct., 5100 block, July 14. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, July 16. From auto.

Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, July 15. From auto.

Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, July 15. From auto.

Lanham Severn Rd., 11500 block, July 19. From auto.

Locust Ave., 9800 block, July 24. From auto.

Lord Dunbore Pl., 13400 block, July 20. From auto.

Manor Oaks View., 9500 block, July 16. From auto.

Marlboro Ridge Rd., 11200 block, July 23. From auto.

Marleigh Dr., 12500 block, July 18. From auto.

Mercantile Lane, 1200 block, July 17. From auto.

Prince Pl., 10200 block, July 15. From auto.

Royal Commerce Pl., 9900 block, July 22. From auto.

Saint Johns Pl., 3600 block, July 14. From auto.

Sansbury Rd., 1600 block, July 15. From auto.

Snetterton Lane, 2200 block, July 17. From auto.

Taverngreen Lane, 4200 block, July 15. From auto.

Woodshade Ct., 2000 block, July 26. From auto.

Worrell Ave., 9300 block, July 16. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Franklin Ave., 9400 block, July 18. Stolen vehicle.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 300 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

Harry S. Truman Dr., 300 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

John Rogers Blvd., 4700 block, July 18. Stolen vehicle.

Largo Center Dr., 800 block, July 17. Stolen vehicle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 9800 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

Tibberton Terr., 15500 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

96th Pl., 7000 block, July 24.

Dunrobin Dr., 2400 block, July 18.

Fruitwood Dr., 11100 block, July 18.

Juniper Dr., 9900 block, July 14.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, July 14.

Landover Rd., 7300 block, July 15.

Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., 8600 block, July 13.

Mentor Ave., 900 block, July 21.

Orange Tree Ct., 7700 block, July 14. Shooting reported.

Pumphrey Dr., 3300 block, July 20.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, July 24.

ROBBERIES

County Rd., 1900 block, July 17.

County Rd., 1900 block, July 18.

Fieldstone Way, 8500 block, July 13.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, July 22. Commercial.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, July 14. Commercial.

South Hil Mar Cir., 5700 block, July 17. Vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barlowe Rd., 7600 block, July 19.

Barlowe Rd., 7700 block, July 18.

Cabin Branch Rd., 600 block, July 20.

Davis Ave., 4500 block, July 16.

Donnell Pl., 7100 block, July 14.

Forestville Rd., 3000 block, July 13.

Gunther St., 4900 block, July 17.

Jefferson Heights Dr., 5700 block, July 14.

Landover Rd., 8500 block, July 17.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, July 24.

Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, July 25.

Marlboro Pike, 7800 block, July 13.

Oxman Rd., 7700 block, July 14.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1800 block, July 24.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, July 15.

Vauxhall Rd., 800 block, July 18.

Yolanda Ave., 300 block, July 16.

BREAK-INS

Beaver Rd., 2000 block, July 24. Commercial.

Darel Dr., 2500 block, July 18. Residential.

Davis Ave., 4500 block, July 18. Residential.

Elfin Ave., 800 block, July 14. Commercial.

Ingrid Pl., 7600 block, July 13. Residential.

Lacona St., 6600 block, July 16.

Nimitz Dr., 7200 block, July 17. Residential.

Palmer Park Rd., 1900 block, July 13. Residential.

Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, July 13. Residential.

THEFTS

Brooks Dr., 1900 block, July 13. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, July 19. From auto.

Cappy Ave., 600 block, July 19. From auto.

Cindy Lane, Unit block, July 14. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, July 13. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 100 block, July 15. From auto.

Hastings Dr., 6800 block, July 16. From auto.

Hil Mar Dr., 6300 block, July 23. From auto.

Little Hill Lane, 3400 block, July 17. From auto.

Marblewood Ave., 1200 block, July 19. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, July 16. From auto.

Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, July 19. From auto.

Nyanga Ave., 900 block, July 17. From auto.

Pistachio Lane, 4700 block, July 16. From auto.

Ritchie Rd., 500 block, July 16. From auto.

Seton Way, 2200 block, July 13. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, July 13. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4100 block, July 13. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4100 block, July 18. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4200 block, July 17. From auto.

Walker Mill Rd., 6900 block, July 14. From auto.

Warfield Dr., 400 block, July 23. From auto.

West Forest Rd., 6800 block, July 13. From auto.

Will St., 4000 block, July 20. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Addison Rd. S., 2000 block, July 23. Stolen vehicle.

Barlowe Rd., 7800 block, July 13. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

Fernleaf Ave., 600 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

Hampton Park Blvd., 500 block, July 18. Stolen vehicle.

Maemoore Ct., 1900 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, July 18.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, July 18.

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, July 15.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6500 block, July 26.

Pinebrook Ave., 2500 block, July 17.

Rail St., 4200 block, July 15.

Rock Quarry Terr., 5600 block, July 25.

Suitland Rd., 4100 block, July 25.

West Forest Rd., 6800 block, July 26.

Weston Ave., 6600 block, July 13.

Zelma Ave., 200 block, July 15.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

31st Ave., 3200 block, July 16. Weapon reported.

Mystic Ave., 1700 block, July 17.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, July 15.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, July 13.

ROBBERIES

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, July 16.

Iverson St., 1400 block, July 18. Vehicle.

Old Soper Rd., 4700 block, July 16.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8400 block, July 15.

Palmer Rd., 900 block, July 24.

Tucker Rd., 3200 block, July 22.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 3700 block, July 17.

Curtis Dr., 3200 block, July 25.

Gifford Lane, 6400 block, July 19.

Indian Head Hwy., 4900 block, July 23.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, July 18.

Indian Head Hwy., 5200 block, July 18.

Jarvis Ave., 1500 block, July 13.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, July 18.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, July 25.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, July 16.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 5400 block, July 13.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 5600 block, July 15.

Southview Dr., 1300 block, July 16.

BREAK-INS

23rd Pl., 4400 block, July 17. Residential.

Allentown Rd., 9100 block, July 19. Commercial.

Brierfield Rd., 1800 block, July 13.

Kingsway Rd., 2900 block, July 26. Residential.

Livingston Rd., 9400 block, July 16. Commercial.

Lyons St., 4400 block, July 13. Residential.

Marcy Ave., 1000 block, July 18. Residential.

Silver Park Dr., 3600 block, July 25. Residential.

THEFTS

Allentown Rd., 5100 block, July 18. From auto.

Archery Dr., 1000 block, July 18. From auto.

Marcy Ave., 900 block, July 17. From auto.

Marcy Ave., 900 block, July 18. From auto.

Branch Ave., 4400 block, July 21. From auto.

Broadwater St., 5300 block, July 19. From auto.

Dashia Dr., 9500 block, July 18. From auto.

Delta Lane, 5900 block, July 17. From auto.

Edgemere Dr., 6700 block, July 18. From auto.

Hill Park Dr., 3700 block, July 22. From auto.

Iverson St., 1300 block, July 15. From auto.

Jaywick Ave., 7200 block, July 18. From auto.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, July 13. From auto.

Kennebec St., 1100 block, July 24. From auto.

Keppler Rd., 5500 block, July 13. From auto.

North Anvil Lane, 2100 block, July 25. From auto.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, July 15. From auto.

Southern Ave., 2600 block, July 24. From auto.

Stamp Rd., 4600 block, July 19. From auto.

Wilson Bridge Dr., 500 block, July 17. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, July 18. Stolen vehicle.

23rd Pl., 3900 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

Allentown Rd., 6600 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Birchwood Dr., 1200 block, July 17. Stolen vehicle.

Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, July 15. Stolen vehicle.

Buckland Ct., 6500 block, July 21. Stolen vehicle.

Cremen Rd., 4600 block, July 23. Stolen vehicle.

Curtis Dr., 3200 block, July 18. Stolen vehicle.

Davis Blvd., 6200 block, July 21. Stolen vehicle.

Fisher Rd., 5800 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

Hayworth Pl., 400 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 3700 block, July 14. Stolen vehicle.

Silver Park Terr., 4100 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

South Gate Ct., 3700 block, July 22. Stolen vehicle.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, July 18. Stolen vehicle.

Southview Dr., 1400 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

Temple Hill Rd., 6000 block, July 13. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Border Dr., 2100 block, July 17.

Callaway St., 2000 block, July 14.

Clipper Way, 6400 block, July 26.

Curtis Dr., 3400 block, July 13.

Southern Ave., 1400 block, July 25.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 8700 block, July 16.

Hollaway Dr., 10700 block, July 18.

Old Branch Ave., 7800 block, July 14.

BREAK-INS

Crain Hwy. SE, 9500 block, July 19. Commercial.

Furgang Rd., 10700 block, July 16.

Grace Dr., 9600 block, July 16.

Kenstan Ct., 7400 block, July 18.

Old Colony Dr. S., 8500 block, July 17. School.

Old Marlboro Pike, 9300 block, July 25. Commercial.

Risen Star Dr., 9700 block, July 17. Residential.

THEFTS

Angora Dr., 10100 block, July 26. From auto.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, July 13. From auto.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, July 17. From auto.

Brown Wood Rd., 6800 block, July 18. From auto.

Frank Tippett Rd., 8800 block, July 13. From auto.

McCormick Rd., 6800 block, July 17. From auto.

Quiet Brook Lane, 9900 block, July 25. From auto.

Quiet Brook Lane, 9900 block, July 26. From auto.

Sarah Landing Dr., 10300 block, July 18. From auto.

Waldran Ave., 7000 block, July 26. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Checkerberry Way, 7200 block, July 12. Stolen vehicle.

Crafton Lane, 6800 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

Florin Way, 9000 block, July 26. Stolen vehicle.

Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7700 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

Summit Creek Dr., 6900 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Garden Dr., 5600 block, July 26.

Pine View Lane, 9100 block, July 19.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ASSAULTS

Ellington Dr., 11800 block, July 17.

Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, July 15.

ROBBERIES

Mallard Dr., 9800 block, July 13. Commercial.

Sandy Spring Rd., 6000 block, July 16. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle Chasse Blvd., 13300 block, July 17.

Beltsville Dr., 12100 block, July 18.

Garrett Ave., 5000 block, July 21.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 12700 block, July 16.

Mallard Dr., 9800 block, July 22.

Sequoia Lane, 11500 block, July 22.

BREAK-IN

Larchdale Rd., 13100 block, July 18. Residential.

THEFTS

Cherry Lane, 8700 block, July 13. From auto.

Evans Trail, 11300 block, July 13. From auto.

Muirkirk Rd., 9700 block, July 15. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 10000 block, July 15. From auto.

Sandy Spring Rd., 8000 block, July 15. From auto.

Shinnecock Dr., 13100 block, July 19. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Apex Lane, 4500 block, July 19. Stolen vehicle.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 11600 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

Laurelwalk Dr., 11500 block, July 13. Stolen vehicle.

Park Hall Dr., 6400 block, July 16. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Baltimore Ave., 11400 block, July 17.

South Laurel Dr., 11600 block, July 19.

Van Dusen Rd., 5500 block, July 19.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

ASSAULT

Berry Rd., 7000 block, July 15.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blackwater Rd., 3700 block, July 26.

Fort Washington Rd., 11100 block, July 18.

Glen Way, 9700 block, July 13.

Hillantrae Dr., 12200 block, July 14.

Livingston Rd., 11700 block, July 17.

Piscataway Rd., 11600 block, July 13.

Rose Valley Dr., 2700 block, July 18.

BREAK-INS

Carlee Ct., 15700 block, July 21.

Naeve Ct., 800 block, July 20.

VANDALISM

Thornton Dr., 1800 block, July 14.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULTS

Breezewood Ct., 6200 block, July 29.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, July 22.

Crescent Rd., 500 block, July 31.

Good Luck Rd., 8100 block, July 19.

ROBBERIES

Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, July 25. Armed robbery.

Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, July 31. Armed robbery.

Breezewood Dr., 6100 block, July 31. Armed robbery.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, Aug. 1. Strong arm robbery.

Hanover Pkwy., 7800 block, July 23. Robbery reported.

Springhill Ct., 6200 block, July 30. Armed robbery.

Springhill Lane, 9100 block, July 24. Armed robbery.

Springhill Lane, 9100 block, July 29. Armed robbery.

Springhill Lane, 9200 block, July 31. Armed robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, July 25.

Breezewood Ct., 6100 block, July 26.

Breezewood Ct., 6200 block, July 23.

Centerway Rd., 100 block, July 25.

Centerway Rd., 100 block, July 28.

Cherrywood Lane, 5500 block, July 27.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, July 29.

Cherrywood Lane, 5900 block, July 23.

Edmonston Terr., 9100 block, July 26.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 25.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 30. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, July 31. Trespassing.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, July 26.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, July 27.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, July 20.

Greenbelt Rd., 7500 block, July 28.

Hanover Dr., 7200 block, July 26.

Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, July 24.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, July 21.

Lakecrest Dr., 7800 block, July 20.

Mandan Rd., 7500 block, July 31.

Mandan Rd., 7800 block, July 22.

Mandan Rd., 7800 block, July 29.

Miner St., 8200 block, July 27.

Morrison Dr., 7300 block, July 23.

Springhill Lane, 9100 block, July 27.

Springhill Terr., 6100 block, July 27.

Stream Bank Lane, 5400 block, July 26.

Vanity Fair Dr., 7800 block, July 30.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Crescent Rd., 500 block, July 20. Recovered stolen vehicle.

Edmonston Ct., 9100 block, July 23.

Edmonston Rd., 8900 block, July 19.

Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, July 19.

VANDALISM

Breezewood Dr., 6200 block, July 24. Malicious destruction.

Breezewood Terr., 9000 block, July 23. Malicious destruction.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, July 29. Malicious destruction.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, July 27. Malicious destruction.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, July 31. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, July 18. Shoplifting.

Hamilton St., 3000 block, July 25. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, July 19. Shoplifting.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, July 24. Shoplifting.

THEFTS

America Blvd., 6500 block, July 24. From auto.

Nicholson St., 2800 block, July 13. From auto.

30th Ave., 5600 block, July 29. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Gallatin St., 4000 block, July 25. Stolen vehicle.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, July 24. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Jamestown Rd., 5800 block, July 26.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, July 28. Property damage.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashford Blvd., 8300 block, July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, July 19.

Fifth St., 800 block, July 15.

Fort Meade Rd., 200 block, July 24. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fort Meade Rd., 9600 block, July 23. Theft from motor vehicle.

Laurel Pl., 14600 block, July 26.

Main St., 500 block, July 30. Burglary with forced entry.

Millbrook Lane, 15700 block, July 25. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Ave., 300 block, July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Ave., 300 block, July 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Ave., 300 block, July 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montrose Ave., 400 block, July 19.

Nichols Dr., 900 block, July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

Sixth St., 200 block, July 22. Theft from motor vehicle.

10th St., 200 block, July 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

West St., 800 block, July 17. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, July 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.