Prince George's County

No incidents were reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

HOMICIDE

Edmonston Rd., 9100 block, Dec. 18.

ASSAULTS

Capitol Dr., 6500 block, Dec. 18.

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, Dec. 13.

Golden Triangle Dr., 6300 block, Dec. 18.

Springhill Lane, 9100 block, Dec. 18.

Springhill Lane, 9200 block, Dec. 12.

EXPLOSIVES

Hanover Pkwy., 7600 block, Dec. 14. Bomb threat.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Canning Terr., 8400 block, Dec. 13.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, Dec. 16.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, Dec. 17.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, Dec. 18.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 14. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 18.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 18. Trespassing.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, Dec. 16.

Hanover Pkwy., 7700 block, Dec. 13.

Plateau Pl., Unit block, Dec. 14.

South Ora Ct., 7200 block, Dec. 18.

Springhill Ct., 6200 block, Dec. 19.

Springhill Lane, 9100 block, Dec. 18.

Springhill Terr., 6100 block, Dec. 17.

VANDALISM

Cherrywood Lane, 5900 block, Dec. 14. Malicious destruction.

Greenbelt Rd., 6200 block, Dec. 17. Malicious destruction.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULTS

Ager Rd., 5400 block, Dec. 10.

East-West Hwy., 3400 block, Dec. 9.

East-West Hwy., 3700 block, Dec. 13. A security officer was assaulted.

Kirkwood Pl., 2600 block, Dec. 16.

31st Pl., 5800 block, Dec. 15. Cutting.

42nd Ave., 6000 block, Dec. 10. A male student assaulted female student.

ROBBERIES

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Dec. 13.

East-West Hwy., 3600 block, Dec. 11.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Queens Chapel Rd., 5400 block, Dec. 15. Shoplifting.

THEFTS

Ager Rd., 5700 block, Nov. 30. From auto.

40th Ave., 6100 block, Dec. 15. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 6000 block, Dec. 10. Stolen vehicle.

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, Dec. 11. Stolen vehicle.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Dec. 16. Stolen vehicle.

Nicholson St., 2700 block, Dec. 11. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Dec. 14. Property damage.

Nicholson St., 3600 block, Dec. 14.

Nicholson St., 3700 block, Dec. 14.

42nd Pl., 4900 block, Dec. 11.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

ROBBERY

Marton St., 1200 block, Dec. 12. With knife.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Andersons Way, 6900 block, Dec. 18. Theft from motor vehicle.

Aylesford Lane, 7900 block, Dec. 13. From building.

Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, Dec. 13.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, Dec. 13. From building.

Baltimore Ave., 14700 block, Dec. 13. Theft from motor vehicle.

Courtland Pl., 15000 block, Dec. 15.

Courtland Pl., 15000 block, Dec. 18.

Dorset Rd., 15600 block, Dec. 18. From building.

Eighth St., 800 block, Dec. 12. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fourth St., 14700 block, Dec. 11. Theft from motor vehicle.

Gorman Ave., 300 block, Dec. 13.

Montrose Ave., 300 block, Dec. 14. Theft from motor vehicle.

West Side Blvd., 14300 block, Dec. 19.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lafayette Ave., 600 block, Dec. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.