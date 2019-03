Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULT

Sheridan St., 700 block, March 3.

ROBBERIES

15th Ave., 8100 block, March 3.

New Hampshire Ave., 6800 block, March 4. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

55th Ave., 3400 block, March 3.

Baltimore Ave., 8300 block, March 6.

Berwyn House Rd., 4800 block, March 4.

Kenilworth Ave., 3000 block, March 6.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, March 6.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, March 5.

Toledo Terr., 3500 block, March 4.

University Blvd., 1800 block, March 1.

BREAK-INS

77th Pl., 4900 block, March 4. Residential.

Seans Terr., 7600 block, March 7. Residential.

Tahona Dr., 8100 block, March 4.

Timber Ridge Lane, 1500 block, March 1. Residential.

THEFTS

52nd Ave., 2900 block, March 6. From auto.

Baltimore Ave., 9500 block, March 1. From auto.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, March 4. From auto.

Chillum Rd., 2300 block, March 6. From auto.

Fairoak Ave., 800 block, March 3. From auto.

Fox St., 1800 block, March 1. From auto.

Limestone Pl., 9200 block, March 3. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, March 6. From auto.

Navahoe Dr., 1100 block, March 4. From auto.

University Blvd., 2300 block, March 3. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

68th Ave., 4800 block, March 1. Stolen vehicle.

Greenwich Wood Dr., 1800 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Jefferson St., 7400 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Kennedy St., 6200 block, March 1. Stolen vehicle.

Lynmont Dr., 9300 block, March 5. Stolen vehicle.

Quinwood St., 1500 block, March 2. Stolen vehicle.

Timber Creek Terr., 5800 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Toledo Terr., 3500 block, March 4. Stolen vehicle.

University Blvd., 2000 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

17th Ave., 6900 block, March 1.

62nd Ave., 5600 block, March 5.

Fernwood Terr., 6200 block, March 4.

Quebec St., 1900 block, March 7.

University Blvd., 2000 block, March 3.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULT

Crain Hwy. SW, 4100 block, March 3.

ROBBERY

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, March 4. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrington Ct., 1900 block, March 4.

Campus Way S., 10400 block, March 4.

Central Ave., 12100 block, March 7.

Citrus Lane, 2800 block, March 7.

Deepwood Dr., 11400 block, March 7.

Flowers Rd., 3300 block, March 1.

Governors Bridge Rd., 16600 block, March 7.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, March 2.

Greenbelt Rd., 10500 block, March 4.

Harry S Truman Dr., 200 block, March 3.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, March 3.

Yuhas Ct., 1600 block, March 3.

BREAK-IN

Marlboro Pike, 16200 block, March 5. Residential.

THEFTS

Alcona St., 9300 block, March 2. From auto.

Colts Neck Dr., 11400 block, March 3. From auto.

Congresbury Pl., 2200 block, March 1. From auto.

Crain Hwy. NW, 6500 block, March 4. From auto.

Falls Lake Dr., 800 block, March 2. From auto.

Humberside Way, 15600 block, March 1. From auto.

Lake Pointe Ct., 9700 block, March 5. From auto.

Lanham Severn Rd., 10800 block, March 5. From auto.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10500 block, March 6. From auto.

Oxbridge Way, 9800 block, March 1. From auto.

Penn Randall Pl., 8000 block, March 2. From auto.

Pyles Dr., 3100 block, March 2. From auto.

Seasons Way, 8500 block, March 2. From auto.

Spriggs Request Way, 2800 block, March 5. From auto.

Stoney Ridge Rd., 9500 block, March 7. From auto.

Town Center Cir., 8900 block, March 5. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glenn Dale Rd., 7000 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt Rd., 10000 block, March 3. Stolen vehicle.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9400 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Largo Dr. W., 9400 block, March 2. Stolen vehicle.

Reiker Dr., 9600 block, March 3. Stolen vehicle.

Rockport Lane, 4300 block, March 4. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Shoppers Way, 800 block, March 6.

Weymouth St., 200 block, March 2.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

ASSAULTS

Barlowe Rd., 7600 block, March 2.

Walker Mill Rd., 6700 block, March 2. Weapon reported.

ROBBERIES

Glen Willow Dr., 1000 block, March 1.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, March 7. Commercial.

Michele Dr., 7800 block, March 7.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Donnell Dr., 3200 block, March 6.

Girard St., 8600 block, March 1.

Hampton Mall Dr. N., 8800 block, March 6.

Hubbard Rd., 3500 block, March 7.

Leroy Gorham Dr., 4900 block, March 2.

North Hil Mar Cir., 6100 block, March 5.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, March 4.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, March 4.

Walters Lane, 3300 block, March 4.

West Forest Rd., 6800 block, March 7.

BREAK-IN

Clovis Ave., 1100 block, March 4. Residential.

THEFTS

Alton St., 4300 block, March 7. From auto.

Beaver Rd., 2300 block, March 7. From auto.

Boones Lane, 2700 block, March 3. From auto.

Great Oak Dr., 3000 block, March 4. From auto.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 7000 block, March 3. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Barlowe Rd., 7800 block, March 5. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 2400 block, March 1. Stolen vehicle.

Central Ave., 8700 block, March 6. Stolen vehicle.

Deanwood Dr., 4700 block, March 5. Stolen vehicle.

Forest Run Dr., 2800 block, March 3. Stolen vehicle.

Gibbs Way, 8100 block, March 1. Stolen vehicle.

Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, March 3. Stolen vehicle.

Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, March 4. Stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Rd., 5500 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Torque St., 4200 block, March 4. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Barlowe Rd., 7600 block, March 1.

Hil Mar Dr., 5900 block, March 2.

Lorring Dr., 2700 block, March 4.

Marlboro Pike, 4700 block, March 7.

Silver Hill Rd., 5700 block, March 2.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, March 1.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, March 1.

Olson St., 2300 block, March 6.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, March 7.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 5600 block, March 7.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

23rd Pkwy., 4000 block, March 2.

32nd Ave., 3500 block, March 3.

Devonshire Dr., 1200 block, March 1.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, March 5.

Livingston Rd., 7400 block, March 6.

Lumar Dr., 3300 block, March 5.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, March 7.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, March 7.

Southern Ave., 2500 block, March 7.

BREAK-INS

American Way, 100 block, March 3. Commercial.

Maury Ave., 800 block, March 2. Residential.

THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 3900 block, March 2. From auto.

Abbington Dr., 7100 block, March 7. From auto.

Auth Way, 5000 block, March 1. From auto.

Carswell Ave., 5300 block, March 6. From auto.

Crafford Pl., 7300 block, March 7. From auto.

Jaywick Ave., 7200 block, March 7. From auto.

Joe Klutsch Dr., 6200 block, March 5. From auto.

Mariner Passage, 100 block, March 2. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, March 5. From auto.

Palmer Rd., 1100 block, March 2. From auto.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4700 block, March 7. From auto.

Sentry Sq., 700 block, March 5. From auto.

Sharon Rd., 5100 block, March 1. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

28th Pkwy., 3200 block, March 2. Stolen vehicle.

Allentown Rd., 6000 block, March 5. Stolen vehicle.

Auth Rd., 5000 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Chadwick St., 2200 block, March 4. Stolen vehicle.

Dallas Pl., 4600 block, March 5. Stolen vehicle.

Deal Dr., 5300 block, March 3. Stolen vehicle.

Deep Gorge Ct., 1600 block, March 4. Stolen vehicle.

Maxwell Dr., 6200 block, March 5. Stolen vehicle.

Old Soper Rd., 4700 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Southview Dr., 1400 block, March 2. Stolen vehicle.

Stamp Rd., 4700 block, March 6. Stolen vehicle.

Stamp Rd., 4700 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Stamp Rd., 4800 block, March 6. Stolen vehicle.

Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, March 6. Stolen vehicle.

Wheeler Rd., 4500 block, March 3. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Dallas Dr., 3300 block, March 1.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hackberry Ct., 10900 block, March 2.

Kathleen Lane, 14300 block, March 4.

Woodyard Rd., 8000 block, March 6.

Woodyard Rd., 8900 block, March 6.

BREAK-INS

Cedar Chase Dr., 8400 block, March 3. Residential.

Crain Hwy. SW, 7600 block, March 3. Commercial.

Floral Park Rd., 6400 block, March 2. Residential.

Pamela Lane, 6900 block, March 5.

Pats Pl., 8000 block, March 4.

Perrywood Rd., 7400 block, March 6.

THEFTS

Crain Hwy. SE, 15900 block, March 4. From auto.

Farmview Ct., 6300 block, March 2. From auto.

Hallam Dr., 6500 block, March 3. From auto.

Mayapple Ct., 7900 block, March 2. From auto.

Squireman Ct., 6600 block, March 2. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Crain Hwy., 7600 block, March 5. Stolen vehicle.

Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7400 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Old Branch Ave., 9000 block, March 7. Stolen vehicle.

Stonesboro Rd., 3400 block, March 6. Stolen vehicle.

Trumps Hill Rd., 9100 block, March 4. Stolen vehicle.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, March 7.

Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, March 4.

Baltimore Ave., 11100 block, March 7.

Gordon Ave., 11900 block, March 5.

Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, March 7.

Sweitzer Lane, 15100 block, March 7.

THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, March 6. From auto.

Evans Trail, 11300 block, March 6. From auto.

Hunting Lane, 8800 block, March 1. From auto.

Imperial Dr., 8300 block, March 5. From auto.

Powder Mill Rd., 4000 block, March 7. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Attleboro Ct., 13500 block, March 3. Stolen vehicle.

Bornedale Dr., 10800 block, March 1. Stolen vehicle.

Hunting Lane, 8800 block, March 4. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Virginia Manor Rd., 7000 block, March 1.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

ASSAULTS

East Swan Creek Rd., 900 block, March 3.

East Swan Creek Rd., 900 block, March 7. Weapon reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hallwood Pl., 12800 block, March 7.

Queens Lane, 13400 block, March 3.

BREAK-IN

Prestwick Dr., 12800 block, March 3. Residential.

THEFT

Old Cannon Rd., 1300 block, March 5. From auto.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULT

Cherrywood Lane, 5800 block, March 1.

ARSON

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 28. Arson reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, March 4.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hanover Pkwy., 7600 block, Feb. 28.

Hillside Rd. and None, March 3.

Lakecrest Dr., 8100 block, Feb. 28.

Ridge Rd., Unit block, March 3.

VEHICLE THEFT

Mandan Rd., 7900 block, March 2.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULT

42nd Ave., 6100 block, March 2. Juvenile assaulted in home.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Feb. 25. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Feb. 26. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, Feb. 27. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 3. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 4. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 25. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 26. Shoplifting.

Hamilton St., 3700 block, March 1.

THEFTS

Ager Rd., 5700 block, Feb. 25. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, March 3. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 27. From auto.

29th Ave., 5700 block, Feb. 21. From auto.

38th Ave., 5500 block, March 3. From auto.

41st Ave., 6200 block, March 3. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFT

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, Feb. 26. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, Feb. 25. Vandalism to auto.

Lancer Dr., 3300 block, March 1.

Nicholson St., 2600 block, March 1.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 14100 block, Feb. 18.

Dorset Rd., 15600 block, March 1.

Dorset Rd., 15600 block, March 2.

Dorset Rd., 15700 block, Feb. 27.

Eighth St., 1000 block, Feb. 25.

Fort Meade Rd., 200 block, Feb. 28. Theft from motor vehicle.

Killbarron Dr., 7600 block, March 1.

Main St., 100 block, Feb. 26. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Contee Rd., 7800 block, Feb. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.