Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ASSAULTS

24th Ave., 7900 block, April 25. Weapon reported.

Adelphi Rd., 9400 block, May 1.

Kanawha St., 1400 block, May 1.

Riggs Rd., 7900 block, April 28. Weapon reported.

Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, April 26.

ROBBERIES

Annapolis Rd., 6200 block, April 26. Commercial.

Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, May 1.

Baltimore Ave., 8300 block, April 26.

Hannon St., 1700 block, April 27.

Rhode Island Ave., 9900 block, May 1. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ager Rd., 6500 block, April 29.

Annapolis Rd., 7900 block, April 30.

Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, April 29.

Baltimore Ave., 9700 block, May 2.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, May 2.

New Hampshire Ave., 6300 block, April 27.

New Hampshire Ave., 7900 block, April 30.

Princeton Ave., 7500 block, April 29.

Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, April 26.

Warner Ave., 3600 block, April 26.

BREAK-INS

57th Ave., 6300 block, April 30. Residential.

Dean Dr., 3500 block, May 1. Residential.

THEFTS

16th Ave., 5400 block, April 30. From auto.

59th Ave., 5600 block, May 1. From auto.

Apache St., 2200 block, April 29. From auto.

East-West Hwy., 1100 block, April 28. From auto.

Hamilton St., 5400 block, April 27. From auto.

Lawrence St., 4800 block, May 1. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, May 2. From auto.

Navahoe St., 5100 block, April 26. From auto.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, April 30. From auto.

Quincy St., 6900 block, April 29. From auto.

Quinn Spring Ct., 7600 block, April 30. From auto.

Stockton Lane, 6700 block, April 26. From auto.

Woodberry St., 2200 block, May 2. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

19th Ave., 9300 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.

Annapolis Rd., 7700 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.

College Ave., 4800 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.

College Ave., 4800 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.

Edmonston Rd., 4700 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.

Riverdale Rd., 6300 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

65th Ave., 3500 block, April 30.

Adelphi Rd., 9400 block, April 28.

Longfellow St., 6000 block, April 30.

Merrimac Dr., 1300 block, May 1.

Rosedale Pl., 1000 block, April 26.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Carlene Dr., 13900 block, April 27.

Good Luck Rd., 9900 block, May 1. Weapon reported.

Kettering Dr., Unit block, May 1.

Lisle Dr., 700 block, May 1.

McCormick Dr., 1300 block, April 29.

ROBBERY

Princess Garden Pkwy., 5900 block, May 2.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Campus Way S., 10400 block, April 29.

Central Ave., 12100 block, April 30.

Good Luck Rd., 8100 block, April 30.

Lanham Severn Rd., 9000 block, April 26.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 10400 block, May 2.

Westerlo Ct., 13800 block, April 30.

BREAK-INS

Dunkirk Dr., 12700 block, April 30. Residential.

Gabriel Duvall Ct., 5800 block, April 29. Residential.

Governor Sprigg Pl., 14600 block, May 2. Residential.

THEFTS

97th Ave., 7000 block, May 1. From auto.

Bald Hill Rd., 9400 block, April 30. From auto.

Balsam Poplar Pl., 10200 block, May 1. From auto.

Beacon Ridge Dr., 10500 block, April 30. From auto.

Capital Centre Blvd., 1200 block, April 30. From auto.

Grand Blvd., 9400 block, May 1. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, April 26. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, May 1. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, May 2. From auto.

Lake Arbor Way, 10200 block, May 1. From auto.

Oakley Rd., 7100 block, April 30. From auto.

Seabrook Rd., 6100 block, May 1. From auto.

Valley Forest Dr., 3300 block, April 28. From auto.

West Kettering Dr., 10800 block, April 26. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lords Landing Rd., 4500 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 9800 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.

Mercantile Lane, 1200 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Albert Ct., 1800 block, April 28.

Middleham Dr., 11600 block, April 28.

Prince Pl., 10100 block, May 1.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

HOMICIDE

Swann Rd., 3200 block, May 2.

ASSAULTS

Crown St., 5800 block, April 28.

Manor Terr., 200 block, May 1. Weapon reported.

Walker Mill Rd., 6800 block, April 28.

ROBBERY

Brooks Dr., 1900 block, April 29.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belt Rd., 4100 block, April 29.

Central Ave., 9100 block, May 2.

Dodge Park Rd., 3400 block, May 1.

Donnell Dr., 2900 block, May 1.

Girard St., 8600 block, April 29.

Hampton Park Blvd., 800 block, May 2.

Marlboro Pike, 5200 block, April 27.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, April 26.

Ritchie Station Ct., 1700 block, April 29.

Silver Hill Rd., 4900 block, April 30.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, April 26.

Suitland Rd., 4900 block, April 30.

BREAK-INS

Central Ave., 8600 block, April 26.

Hil Mar Dr., 6500 block, April 30. Residential.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, April 26. Residential.

THEFTS

Bankrun Terr., 6900 block, April 26. From auto.

Brightseat Rd., 400 block, April 29. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, April 29. From auto.

Dodge Park Rd., 3400 block, May 1. From auto.

Edgeworth Dr., 8700 block, April 26. From auto.

Fernham Lane, 8000 block, May 2. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., Unit block, April 28. From auto.

Parkland Ct., 6000 block, April 29. From auto.

Springdale Ave., 3400 block, May 1. From auto.

Swann Rd., 3800 block, April 27. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Berry Pl., 7800 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.

Cedar Heights Dr., 1000 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.

Columbia Park Rd., 7100 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.

Darcy Rd., 8700 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.

Donnell Dr., 3700 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, April 28. Stolen vehicle.

Old Ardmore Rd., 8600 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.

Pennsylvania Ave., 6300 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.

Walker Mill Rd., 6300 block, April 29. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Booker Dr., 1000 block, April 29.

Darel Dr., 2500 block, April 27.

Hil Mar Cir., 6300 block, May 2.

Hil Mar Dr., 6400 block, April 29.

Walker Mill Rd., 6800 block, April 30.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Beech Rd., 4400 block, April 29.

Colebrooke Dr., 3000 block, April 27.

Livingston Rd., 6300 block, May 2.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, April 26.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, May 2.

Silver Park Dr., 3600 block, April 27. Weapon reported.

ROBBERIES

Branch Ave., 3100 block, April 26. Vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, April 30.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

24th Ave., 4100 block, April 30.

28th Ave., 4000 block, May 1.

Audrey Lane, Unit block, April 26.

Branch Ave., 3700 block, May 2.

Cedell Pl., 4400 block, April 26.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, May 1.

Lumar Dr., 3500 block, April 26.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, April 26.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, April 26.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, April 29.

Oxon Hill Rd., 8200 block, April 29.

BREAK-INS

Glassmanor Dr., 4900 block, April 29. Vacant residential.

Jane Ct., 6200 block, May 2. Residential.

Lanier Ave., 5600 block, April 26. Residential.

Marcy Ave., 1000 block, April 29. School.

Telfair Blvd., 4400 block, May 1. Residential.

THEFTS

Bellbrook St., 2700 block, May 1. From auto.

Curtis Dr., 3400 block, April 26. From auto.

Fisher Rd., 5800 block, April 30. From auto.

Helmont Dr., 5600 block, April 27. From auto.

Iverson St., 2700 block, May 2. From auto.

Jarvis Ave., 1800 block, April 29. From auto.

Joan Lane, 5700 block, April 30. From auto.

Lumar Dr., 3200 block, May 2. From auto.

Mystic Ct., 5400 block, May 1. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6200 block, April 26. From auto.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6000 block, April 29. From auto.

Trowbridge Pl., 6600 block, May 2. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.

Alice Ave., 2100 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.

Branch Ave., 3100 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.

Edgemere Dr., 6700 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.

Haras Pl., 5500 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.

Potomac Heights Dr., 1400 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, May 1.

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, May 2.

Kerby Hill Rd., 400 block, April 30.

Olson St., 2500 block, May 1.

Rickey Ave., 3400 block, April 30.

Winthrop St., 4900 block, April 29.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ROBBERY

Westwood Dr., 10800 block, April 27.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brandywine Rd., 13700 block, April 30.

Crain Hwy. SW, 7700 block, April 27.

Keepsake Ct., 10500 block, April 28.

BREAK-INS

Baden Naylor Rd., 16400 block, April 30. Residential.

Nelson Perrie Rd., 15500 block, April 29. Residential.

THEFTS

Brandywine Rd., 14100 block, April 26. From auto.

Dyson Rd., 8200 block, April 30. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 6800 block, May 2. From auto.

Shannan Dr., 8800 block, April 26. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brandywine Rd., 14700 block, April 26. Stolen vehicle.

Buchanan Rd., 7000 block, April 27. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Blackstone Ave., 10600 block, April 28.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

ASSAULTS

Baltimore Ave., 10400 block, April 27.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 12500 block, May 1.

Lincoln Ave., 4900 block, April 28.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 10900 block, May 2.

Montpelier Dr., 8500 block, May 2.

Parkway Dr., 6000 block, May 2.

BREAK-IN

Medallion Dr., 4400 block, April 28. Residential.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edgemont Dr., 10500 block, May 1. Stolen vehicle.

Mallard Dr., 9900 block, May 2. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Bowie Rd., 14700 block, April 26.

Gramercy Lane, 8800 block, April 27.

Muirkirk Rd., 9600 block, May 1.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

ASSAULTS

Mad Anthony Ct., 7100 block, April 26.

Pumpkin St., 2700 block, May 2.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bonhill Dr., 100 block, April 30.

Old Fort Rd., 11800 block, April 28.

BREAK-IN

Eagle Head Dr., 100 block, May 2. Residential.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Glissade Dr., 11500 block, April 30. Stolen vehicle.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULTS

Hanover Pkwy., 6900 block, April 29.

Springhill Dr., 6200 block, April 26.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brett Pl., 8000 block, April 25.

Cherrywood Terr., 5900 block, April 30.

Good Luck Rd., 7900 block, April 28. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, April 24. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, April 28.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, April 30.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, April 25. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, April 27.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, April 26. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7400 block, April 28.

Greenway Center Dr., 7400 block, April 28.

Greenway Center Dr., 7400 block, April 30.

Greenway Center Dr., 7500 block, April 26.

Lakecrest Dr., 8000 block, April 29.

Springcrest Dr., 6500 block, April 25.

Springhill Lane, 9100 block, April 28.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Greenbelt Station Pkwy., 8000 block, April 27.

Springhill Lane, 9100 block, April 28.

VANDALISM

Greenbury Dr., 8000 block, April 25. Malicious destruction.

DEATH INVESTIGATIONS

Hanover Pkwy., 7800 block, April 28. Death investigation.

Lastner Lane, 200 block, April 29. Death investigation.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULT

Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, April 9.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Belcrest Center Dr., 2900 block, April 26. Subject masturbated in front of another male.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, April 18. Unknown suspect burglarized residence.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 23. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 26. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 27. Shoplifting.

Oglethorpe St., 4400 block, April 26. Suspect broke into office and stole property.

THEFTS

Kirkwood Pl., 2700 block, April 24. From auto.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, April 26. From auto.

Rhode Island Ave., 4700 block, April 23. From auto.

29th Ave., 5700 block, April 27. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Adelphi Rd., 7000 block, April 24. Stolen vehicle.

Belcrest Rd., 6500 block, April 22. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

America Blvd., 6500 block, April 22. Vandalism to auto.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, April 21. Vandalism to auto.

Hamilton St., 2900 block, April 9. Property damage.

41st Ave., 6200 block, April 28. Property damage.

Laurel