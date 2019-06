Prince George's County

These were among incidents reported by the Prince George’s County Police Department. For information, call 301-772-4710.

District 1

HQ: Hyattsville

301-699-2630

ROBBERIES

New Hampshire Ave., 8000 block, May 31.

Ray Rd., 900 block, June 2.

Sheridan St., 600 block, June 5.

Toledo Terr., 3400 block, June 3.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

56th Ave., 5000 block, June 5.

59th Ave., 5300 block, June 4.

66th Pl., 5400 block, June 4.

Annapolis Rd., 7400 block, June 5.

Annapolis Rd., 7900 block, June 3.

Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, June 1.

Baltimore Ave., 9100 block, May 31.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, June 5.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, June 6.

Elberton Pl., 5600 block, June 5.

Harkins Rd., 7700 block, June 4.

Hillwood Dr., 6500 block, June 4.

New Hampshire Ave., 6700 block, June 1.

Riggs Rd., 6700 block, June 2.

Rittenhouse St., 800 block, June 2.

BREAK-IN

Fairview Ave., 700 block, May 31. Residential.

THEFTS

Annapolis Rd., 5300 block, May 31. From auto.

Cherry Hill Rd., 4700 block, May 31. From auto.

Chillum Rd., 1000 block, May 31. From auto.

Chillum Rd., 1300 block, May 31. From auto.

Fairwood Rd., 6700 block, May 31. From auto.

Greenvale Pkwy., 6600 block, June 4. From auto.

Hospital Dr., 3000 block, June 6. From auto.

Kenilworth Ave., 2500 block, May 31. From auto.

Keokee Ct., 1700 block, June 5. From auto.

Keokee Ct., 1700 block, June 6. From auto.

Keokee St., 1700 block, June 5. From auto.

Lebanon St., 1800 block, June 5. From auto.

Metzerott Rd., 1800 block, June 6. From auto.

Riggs Rd., 7400 block, June 2. From auto.

University Blvd., 2000 block, June 2. From auto.

Warner Ave., 4000 block, May 31. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Baltimore Ave., 8100 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.

Berkshire Dr., 800 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.

Eastern Ave., 5700 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.

Edwards Way, 9200 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

Furman Pkwy., 6700 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.

Hospital Dr., 3000 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.

Linden Ave., 1100 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

New Riggs Rd., 7900 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Timber Ridge Lane, 1500 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

14th Ave., 8100 block, June 5.

Langley Way, 1400 block, June 5.

New Hampshire Ave., 8400 block, June 2.

Riverdale Rd., 6800 block, June 4.

District 2

HQ: Bowie

301-390-2100

ASSAULTS

Central Ave., 13700 block, June 6.

Crain Hwy. SW, 600 block, June 4.

Washington Blvd., 9300 block, June 1. Weapon reported.

ROBBERIES

Brae Brooke Dr., 8500 block, June 6.

Brooke Lane, 12600 block, June 5.

Largo Center Dr., 800 block, June 3.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, May 31.

Boston Way, 4700 block, June 4.

Campus Way S., 10500 block, June 4.

Central Ave., 12100 block, June 2.

Devonport Ct., 5200 block, June 6.

Marlboro Pike, 15300 block, June 6.

Polaris Dr., 11300 block, May 31.

Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5600 block, June 3.

BREAK-INS

Barker Pl., 5400 block, June 3. School.

Deepwood Ct., 4600 block, June 5. Residential.

Glenn Dale Rd., 4200 block, June 4.

THEFTS

Annapolis Rd., 9400 block, June 1. From auto.

Big Chimney Br., 100 block, June 3. From auto.

Central Ave., 13700 block, June 6. From auto.

Central Ave., 13700 block, June 6. From auto.

Eden Park Lane, 4500 block, May 31. From auto.

Forbes Blvd., 7100 block, June 1. From auto.

Good Luck Rd., 9800 block, June 5. From auto.

Greenbelt Rd., 8500 block, June 1. From auto.

Havelock Rd., 4300 block, June 4. From auto.

Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, June 2. From auto.

Lake Arbor Way, 11400 block, June 2. From auto.

Lake Shore Dr., 900 block, June 3. From auto.

Lottsford Rd., 9400 block, June 6. From auto.

New Acadia Lane, 13700 block, June 1. From auto.

Old Chapel Dr., 7000 block, May 31. From auto.

Proctor Ct., 11900 block, June 5. From auto.

Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5400 block, May 31. From auto.

Whitfield Chapel Rd., 5500 block, June 6. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Abbotswood Ct., 11400 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.

Crain Hwy., 2500 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

Dunloring Pl., 11400 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Layton St., 10900 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.

Ripon Pl., 13100 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.

Seta Dr., 6400 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.

Woodford Lane, 4900 block, June 5. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Brookedge Ct., 600 block, June 2.

Grey Eagle Dr., 8200 block, June 3.

McCormick Dr., 1300 block, May 31.

District 3

HQ: Palmer Park

301-772-4900

HOMICIDE

Rochell Ave., 1900 block, June 1.

ASSAULTS

Coolidge St., 5800 block, June 2.

County Rd., 1900 block, May 31. Weapon reported.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 1.

Martin Luther King Junior Hwy., 8600 block, June 3.

Princess Stephanie Ct., 3300 block, June 4.

Silver Hill Rd., 5600 block, June 3.

Suitland Rd., 4500 block, June 6.

ROBBERIES

Regency Park Ct., 5600 block, June 1.

Silver Hill Rd., 5500 block, May 31.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barlowe Rd., 7600 block, June 6.

Brooks Dr., 2300 block, June 4.

Donnell Dr., 3100 block, June 5.

English Chestnut Ct., 800 block, May 31.

Forestville Rd., 3300 block, June 5.

Jefferson Ave., 7600 block, June 6.

Landover Rd., 7500 block, May 31.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, May 31.

Marlboro Pike, 4800 block, June 1.

Regency Pkwy., 3800 block, June 6.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 2.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 2.

BREAK-INS

Allendale Dr., 8100 block, June 4. Residential.

Aquamarine Ct., 6900 block, June 6. Residential.

Dent St., 3900 block, June 6.

Lakehurst Ave., 2800 block, June 3. Residential.

Minna Ave., 900 block, June 3. Residential.

Porter Ave., 2000 block, June 6. Residential.

Shady Glen Dr., 1400 block, June 6. Residential.

THEFTS

Atlee Dr., 900 block, June 5. From auto.

Brightseat Rd., 800 block, June 5. From auto.

Brightseat Rd., 2200 block, June 5. From auto.

Brooke Rd., 800 block, May 31. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2000 block, June 1. From auto.

Brooks Dr., 2100 block, June 3. From auto.

Chapelwood Lane, 1100 block, June 2. From auto.

Cryden Way, 7900 block, June 5. From auto.

Donnell Dr., 3300 block, June 6. From auto.

Elkwood Lane, 1500 block, June 1. From auto.

Hampton Park Blvd., 1000 block, May 31. From auto.

Limerick Way, 600 block, June 3. From auto.

North Hil Mar Cir., 6000 block, June 2. From auto.

Rollins Ave., 500 block, June 6. From auto.

Silver Hill Rd., 5800 block, June 6. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 3900 block, June 2. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4100 block, June 2. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4100 block, June 2. From auto.

Suitland Rd., 4200 block, June 1. From auto.

Surrey Square Lane, 6200 block, June 6. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Carmody Hills Dr., 300 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Darel Dr., 2500 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

Mentor Ave., 1200 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

Parkland Ct., 6000 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

Skillman St., 6300 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.

Suitland Rd., 4200 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.

Sunset Lane, 3000 block, June 5. Stolen vehicle.

White Owl Way, 2300 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Wilberforce Ct., 1100 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Arnold Rd., 4400 block, June 4.

Benning Rd., 1200 block, June 3.

Limerick Way, 500 block, June 1.

Lydianna Lane, 5000 block, June 3.

District 4

HQ: Oxon Hill

301-749-4900

ASSAULTS

Entwood Ct., 6400 block, June 1.

Iverson St., 1300 block, May 31.

Jarvis Ave., 1800 block, June 3.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 3.

Roanne Dr., 7200 block, June 2.

ROBBERY

Marcy Ave., 900 block, June 3.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

23rd Pkwy., 4700 block, June 4.

Abbott Dr., 4900 block, June 1.

Alice Ave., 2100 block, May 31.

Allentown Rd., 4800 block, June 2.

Branch Ave., 3200 block, June 5.

Branch Ave., 3800 block, June 1.

Brinkley Station Dr., 3000 block, June 2.

Brinkley Rd., 3200 block, June 3.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, June 2.

Indian Head Hwy., 5100 block, June 4.

MGM National Ave., 100 block, June 3.

MGM National Ave., 100 block, June 6.

Oak Lane, 8800 block, June 5.

Old Fort Rd., 9800 block, June 5.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 4.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, June 5.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, June 4.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, June 5.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, June 5.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6800 block, June 6.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4800 block, June 6.

BREAK-INS

25th Ave., 3400 block, May 31. Residential.

25th Pl., 3300 block, June 1.

Carswell Terr., 6100 block, May 31.

THEFTS

20th Pl., 4000 block, May 31. From auto.

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, June 4. From auto.

Allentown Rd., 4700 block, June 1. From auto.

Bellbrook Ct., 3100 block, June 4. From auto.

Branch Ave., 3000 block, June 3. From auto.

Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, June 4. From auto.

Capital Gateway Dr., 5900 block, June 6. From auto.

Henson Dr., 5400 block, June 6. From auto.

Hill Park Dr., 3700 block, June 3. From auto.

Kingsway Rd., 2500 block, May 31. From auto.

Midtown Sq., 4300 block, June 5. From auto.

Southern Ave., 2600 block, June 6. From auto.

Southview Dr., 1300 block, June 5. From auto.

Stamp Rd., 4400 block, June 3. From auto.

Telfair Blvd., 4300 block, June 5. From auto.

Turner St., 8100 block, June 3. From auto.

West Village Ave., 4300 block, June 5. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

23rd Pkwy., 4500 block, June 5. Stolen vehicle.

Auth Pl., 4700 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.

Auth Pl., 4700 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.

Auth Rd., 5000 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Bock Rd., 6400 block, June 5. Stolen vehicle.

Bock Rd., 6800 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Curtis Dr., 3200 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

23rd Pkwy., 4400 block, June 4.

Brinkley Rd., 3400 block, June 4.

Oxon Hill Rd., 6100 block, May 31.

Pohanka Pl., 3500 block, June 2.

Saint Barnabas Rd., 4500 block, June 1.

Temple Hill Rd., 6600 block, June 3.

District 5

HQ: Clinton

301-856-3130

ASSAULTS

Allentown Rd., 8700 block, June 6.

East Boniwood Turn, 5800 block, June 5.

Mansfield Manor Dr., 4700 block, June 6.

Mike Shapiro Dr., 8600 block, June 5.

Serenade Cir., 7300 block, June 3.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 1.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 1.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 4.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 4.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 6.

Branch Ave., 8700 block, June 6.

Branch Ave., 8800 block, June 3.

Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., 7300 block, May 31.

Pine View Lane, 9100 block, May 31.

Woody Terr., 9000 block, June 5.

BREAK-INS

Timothy Rd., 8500 block, May 31. Residential.

Woodyard Rd., 7100 block, June 6. Residential.

THEFTS

Bellefonte Lane, 7900 block, June 2. From auto.

Old Branch Ave., 6300 block, May 31. From auto.

Piscataway Rd., 9300 block, June 5. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arethusa Lane, 10200 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Brandywine Rd., 14100 block, June 3. Stolen vehicle.

Brooke Jane Dr., 6200 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.

Furgang Rd., 10800 block, May 31. Stolen vehicle.

Lord Nelson St., 10300 block, June 2. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Allentown Rd., 7100 block, June 6.

Coventry Way, 6300 block, June 4.

Mizar Dr., 10000 block, June 6.

Pompey Ct., 9700 block, June 3.

District 6

HQ: Beltsville

301-937-0910

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baltimore Ave., 11800 block, June 4.

Beltsville Dr., 11700 block, June 5.

Cherry Hill Rd., 11300 block, June 3.

Laurel Bowie Rd., 13200 block, June 4.

Sandy Spring Rd., 6000 block, June 3.

BREAK-IN

Somerset Ave., 11200 block, June 1. Commercial.

THEFTS

Brickyard Blvd., 12800 block, June 6. From auto.

Conway Rd., 12300 block, June 5. From auto.

Erfurt Ct., 9100 block, June 3. From auto.

Evans Trail, 11200 block, May 31. From auto.

Harbour Town Dr., 4400 block, June 6. From auto.

Joyce Lane, 15800 block, June 6. From auto.

Muirkirk Rd., 9500 block, June 3. From auto.

River Creek Terr., 4700 block, June 4. From auto.

Robin Pl., 8900 block, June 3. From auto.

Van Fleet Ct., 9200 block, June 6. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Flint Rock Dr., 13100 block, June 6. Stolen vehicle.

Orwood Lane, 8900 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

Twinlakes Dr., 11900 block, June 1. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Bowie Rd., 14800 block, May 31.

Clayburn Dr., 15400 block, June 6.

Contee Rd., 8600 block, May 31.

District 7

HQ: Fort Washington

301-292-5300

ASSAULT

Macduff Dr., 12500 block, June 1.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lauer Ct., 11700 block, June 3.

Summerwood Lane, 17200 block, June 6.

Windbrook Dr., 12600 block, June 1.

THEFT

Old Fort Rd., 12700 block, June 2. From auto.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Livingston Rd., 15700 block, June 4. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Ticonderoga Ct., 11400 block, June 4.

Greenbelt

These were among incidents reported by the Greenbelt Police Department. For information, call 301-474-7200.

ASSAULTS

Edmonston Rd., 9300 block, June 3.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, June 1.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, June 1.

Lake Park Dr., 6500 block, May 30.

Lakecrest Dr., 8100 block, May 30.

Springhill Terr., 6100 block, May 31.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cherrywood Terr., 5800 block, June 2.

Greenbelt Rd., 6000 block, June 2.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, May 31.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 2. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 6100 block, June 3. Shoplifting.

Greenbelt Rd., 7600 block, June 4. Shoplifting.

Hanover Pkwy., 7600 block, May 30.

Lakeside Dr., 200 block, June 4.

Laurel Hill Rd., Unit block, May 31.

Springhill Dr., 6000 block, May 31.

Springhill Terr., 6100 block, May 30.

VEHICLE THEFT

Southway, Unit block, June 1.

VANDALISM

Hanover Pkwy., 7800 block, June 4. Malicious destruction.

Ridge Rd., Unit block, June 2. Malicious destruction.

Westway, 100 block, June 2. Malicious destruction.

DEATH INVESTIGATION

Ridge Rd. and Southway, June 3. Death investigation.

Hyattsville

These were among incidents reported by Hyattsville police. For information, call 301-985-5060.

ASSAULTS

Rhode Island Ave., 4900 block, May 31. Suspect punched victim in the face.

West Hwy. E., 3500 block, May 29. Male assaulted child.

43rd Ave., 5200 block, May 31. Victim was assaulted by unknown suspect.

45th Ave., 5500 block, May 26. Victim was assaulted by defendant.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East-West Hwy., 3300 block, May 31. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 26.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 26. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 29. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 29. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 31. Shoplifting.

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 31. Shoplifting.

Kennedy St., 3900 block, May 26. Burglary.

Wells Blvd., 7500 block, May 27. Unknown person sleeping in vacant home.

31st Ave., 5700 block, June 1. Burglary.

31st Ave., 5700 block, June 1. Burglary.

THEFTS

America Blvd., 6400 block, May 28. From auto.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, May 27. From auto.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, May 27. From auto.

Queens Chapel Rd., 5300 block, May 31. From auto.

Toledo Rd., 3300 block, May 31. From auto.

VEHICLE THEFT

East-West Hwy., 3500 block, May 30. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Hamilton St., 4000 block, May 26.

Hamilton St., 4000 block, May 28.

Hamilton St., 4000 block, May 31.

Laurel

These were among incidents reported by Laurel police. For information, call 301-498-0092.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arbory Ct., 7600 block, June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Baltimore Ave., 15000 block, June 1. Burglary with forced entry.

Baltimore Ave., 15000 block, June 3. From building.

Belle Ami Dr., 14900 block, June 1. Theft from motor vehicle.

Briston St., 14000 block, May 31. From building.

Chapel Cove Dr., 8000 block, May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Cherry Lane, 8000 block, June 1.

Chivas Cir., 14100 block, May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Dorset Rd., 15900 block, May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fahms Ave., 100 block, May 29.

Fairlawn Ave., 1000 block, May 29.

Fifth St., 800 block, May 30.

Fifth St., 1000 block, June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Fourth St., 14700 block, May 16. Theft from motor vehicle.

Killbarron Dr., 7800 block, May 21. Theft from motor vehicle.

Lafayette Ave., 100 block, June 6.

Laurel Lakes Ave., 13900 block, June 3.

Lauren Lane, 14100 block, May 30. Theft from motor vehicle.

Mintlaw Lndg., 14100 block, May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Montgomery St., 900 block, May 31.

Nichols Dr., 900 block, June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Northlake Ct., 8200 block, May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

Park Ave., 900 block, June 5. Theft from motor vehicle.

Patuxent Rd., 200 block, June 6. Theft from motor vehicle.

Rosemore Lane, 14300 block, May 29. Theft from motor vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fourth St., 14700 block, May 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Main St., 100 block, May 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.